Resumen del modulo tics final

RESUMEN DEL MODULO: FUNDAMENTOS DE LAS TICS PROF. OLGA CRISTALDO ESTUDIANTE: SILVIA VILLALBA C. ASUNCIÓN-PARAGIAY 2020
INDICE oTICS EN LA EDUCACIÓN oCONECTIVISMO oPRESENTACIONES oPRESENTACIONES EFECTIVAS oPOWER POINT oCANVA oGENIALLY oSOFTWA...
TICS EN LA EDUCACIÓN LA NUEVA FASE PARA EL DESARROLLO DE LA ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE CON LAS TECNOLOGIAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y ...
UN NUEVO DESAFIO EN EDUCACIÓN EL ENTORNO EDUCATIVO SE VOLVIÓ UN NUEVO DESAFIO EN CUANTO A SU IMPLEMENTACIÓN COMO HERRAMIEN...
CONECTIVISMO ES LA CONEXIÓN COLECTIVA ENTRE TODOS LOS “NODOS” EN UNA RED, ES LA QUE DA LUGAR A NUEVAS FORMAS DE CONOCIMIEN...
CONECTIVISMO Y EDUCACIÓN
IMPORTANCIA DEL CONECTIVISMO EN EDUCACIÓN o EL CONDUCTOR ES MÁS IMPORTANTE QUE EL CONTENIDO QUE CONDUCE o LA CAPACIDAD PAR...
PRESENTACIONES SON PROYECCIONES O IMÁGENES QUE CAPTAN LA ATENCIÓN Y EL INTERÉS DEL PÚBLICO Y CUYO MENSAJE, NO SOLAMENTE ES...
PRESENTACIONES EFECTIVAS TIENEN LA CAPACIDAD DE COMUNICAR Y HACER LLEGAR EL MENSAJE DEL EXPOSITOR CON CLARIDAD Y FACILIDAD...
POWER POINT SON COLECCIÓN DE DIAPOSITIVAS INDIVIDUALES QUE CONTIENEN DATOS SOBRE UN TEMA Y QUE SE REPRODUCEN EN UN ORDEN D...
PARA QUÉ SE USAN LAS PRESENTACIONES DE POWERPOINT oEXPLICAR UN PASO A PASO oHACER EXPOSICIONES EDUCATIVAS oDAR A CONOCER I...
CANVA ES UN SOFTWARE Y SITIO WEB DE HERRAMIENTAS DE DISEÑO GRÁFICO. EN EDUCACIÓN NOS PROVEE DE MATERIAL EDUCATIVO, PERMITI...
VENTAJAS DE CANVA oPONE A DISPOSICIÓN DE TODO EL MUNDO IMÁGENES Y DIFERENTES FORMATOS PARA PODER CREAR EL DISEÑO. oES GRAT...
DESVENTAJAS DE CANVA o LAS DIMENSIONES GENERADAS PARA NUESTROS DOCUMENTOS PUEDEN VERSE LIGERAMENTE MODIFICADAS. o NO EXIST...
GENIALLY • ES UNA HERRAMIENTA PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DE CONTENIDOS QUE BUSCA CAMBIAR LA EXPERIENCIA EDUCATIVA. ADEMÁS DE LAS ...
VENTAJAS DE GENAILLY o ES UNA HERRAMIENTA QUE TIENE DIFERENTES PLANES EN FUNCIÓN AL SECTOR O NIVEL PROFESIONAL. o LA VERSI...
DESVENTAJA DE GENIALLY o LA MAYOR DESVENTAJA DE ESTA HERRAMIENTA ES QUE CON EL PLAN FREE NO SE PUEDE DESCARGAR LOS CONTENI...
SOFTWARES EDUCATIVOS HTTPS://YOUTU.BE/Z2MCSU0GATS
LOS SOFTWARES EDUCATIVOS SON: UNA HERRAMIENTA O PROGRAMA INFORMÁTICO QUE AYUDA A INTEGRAR LAS DIFERENTES ÁREAS DE GESTIÓN ...
¿PARA QUÉ SIRVE UN SOFTWARE EDUCATIVO? ESTOS PROGRAMAS SON CREADOS PARA OFRECER UN AMPLIO NÚMERO DE FUNCIONES QUE AYUDAN A...
TIPOS DE SOFTWARE EDUCATIVO o PROGRAMAS DE SIMULACIÓN o PROGRAMAS DE JUEGO o PROGRAMAS DE RESOLUCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS o PROGRA...
CONCLUSIÓN LAS TICS SE HAN VUELTO UNA HERRAMIENTA FUNDAMENTAL POR SU MÚLTIPLES FUNCIONES PARA TODO PROFESIONAL QUE DESEA M...
FUNDAMENTOS DE LAS TICS

