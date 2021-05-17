Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Best Ways to Remove Unwanted Hair and Which is Hygiene and Healthiest Method? https://siobaystore.com/2021/04/12/best-ways-to-remove-and-which-is-hygiene-and-healthiest-method/
  2. 2. There are many hair removal methods exists which we could choose and follow but the question is which will be most healthiest way to follow up. All most homely hair removal process are healthiest and hygiene type. But certain place where we visit to have hair removal there we have to see the quality of methods followed to remove the hair, hence there we could judge that whether that is healthies way or the homely hair removal process. Among many availabilities of hair removal methods to choose from clinics, some from market, some from home remedies, hence some of the methods are painful, some of them are permanent one and some of them are temporary hair removals with complication and non complications. https://siobaystore.com/2021/04/12/best-ways-to-remove-and-which-is-hygiene-and-healthiest-method/
  3. 3. Homely Methods are :: ** Shaving ** Waxing ** Sugaring ** Threading ** Shaving Shaving is one of the easiest and less cost method to remove the hair and it is more comfortable to remove the hair instantly with in few minutes. It can be used over the almost all areas of the face and body like upper lip, chin, chest, hands, underarms, legs. Some of the cons of this methods are rashes due to rigorous shaving and low quality blades, improper shaving leads to cuts, compulsory usage of shaving soap or shaving foam required to make the hair softer and helps in easy removal. It is the best hair removal tool for instant hair removal, it will help in gaining soft skin but here the regrowth of hair will be very faster and consistent shaving is necessary. ** Waxing :: Here an Set of wax is used in the form of cold and hot wax, here either cold wax and molten hot wax is applied over the larger areas of the hair grown and then removed with strips, it is very useful for even small upper lips, eyebrows, and bikini area. If low quality wax is used then it will lead to rashes and reddishness. What will be the unhygienic thing we could expect is that if the wax stick which we used to dip in the wax bowl and apply over the skin will usually get infected by bacteria hence if used without sanitization then there will sure bacterial infection to the skin. It has capability to remove the hair from root level. If the skin is sensitive it will lead to rashes and redness. ** Sugaring :: This method is one of the oldest method of hair removal used in western part of the world, In this method molten sugar with lemon juice is mixed to form paste and it is applied over the larger unwanted hair grown areas and then after sometime it is removed with strip and hence the hair will come off from root level providing soft hairless skin. It can be used for both face and body areas without any side effects. It is quite effective and hygienic also. This sugaring method also provide the same effectiveness as waxing method. ** Threading :: Threading is an hair removal method basically originated from middle east Asia, an crossed thread is used to pluck and remove the hair from root level. It is like tweezing only, because here thread is used and in tweezing an tool of tweezing. Threading is very sanitized method and safe to all types of skin including sensitive skin. Hence it is quite hygienic type of hair removal. Here regrowth of hair will be of little bit longer time. https://siobaystore.com/2021/04/12/best-ways-to-remove-and-which-is-hygiene-and-healthiest-method/
  4. 4. Clinical Methods are :: ** Laser Hair Removal This is one of the modern world hair removal process, here an machine with high frequency called IPL like intense pulsed light is used generate the heat which will make the hair follicle burn and hence retarding of hair growth will happen leading to inhibition, this technique provides the long lasting results but got side effects like skin burn and rashes. Here the method takes longer time to remove the hair with sequence of sittings. It has to be attended by experienced laser therapist and doctors. To achieve 50% to 60% hair reduction it will take around 20 to 24 weeks of time. https://siobaystore.com/2021/04/12/best-ways-to-remove-and-which-is-hygiene-and-healthiest-method/
  5. 5. Prescription Products : ** Eflora Hair Retarder Cream ** Vaniqa Hair Removal Cream Here Medically Prescribed topical creams, it contains the special ingredients base advanced formula which retards the hair growth and inhibits the hair growth further, the formula is adopted is such a way that till the time this cream is applied it not only delay the hair growth but also reduces the hair, but one disadvantage is that if the application of cream is stopped then hair will regrow back. https://siobaystore.com/2021/04/12/best-ways-to-remove-and-which-is-hygiene-and-healthiest-method/
  6. 6. Market Available Herbal Products : ** Permanent Hair Removal Creams, Spray, Gel, Lotion are considered to Mass Market Products. There are lots of products available globally in this market, it has enormous market, but most of them brands are of top quality, one of the reputed brands are distributed by siobay stores, schnellmart, siozon sales, krozenwart providing top quality products. Herbal products will in cream, spray, oil, powder, lotion etc forms to treat all kinds of unwanted hair at home. Lots of products has background of lots of research in the lab by high quality medical researchers and inventors. Here in such labs lots of the formulas are invented which help in eradicating unwanted hair forever. Permanent Hair Removal and Normal Hair Removal products has become common among the grooming products, there care certain home laser machines that give home base clinical treatments and online is flooded with epilators witness enormous demand among consumers especially women, this is global product in grooming line and many top companies like Philips, Braun, Mac etc are some of the major top manufacturers of epilators and home laser machines, hence easy and hygienic way of hair removal process is using permanent hair removal products which are safe and do not cause any side effects. Now the demand among the men also there for hair removal product as a part of men grooming especially for male models and body builders. Product with herbal ingredients and plant extracts are of more demand considered the safety part of the health and skin. Permanent Hair Removal products are more in demand as it is considered as alternative to laser hair removal and electrolysis methods or any other clinical methods. https://siobaystore.com/2021/04/12/best-ways-to-remove-and-which-is-hygiene-and-healthiest-method/

