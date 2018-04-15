Successfully reported this slideshow.
Recurso Multimedia Las TIC En El Hogar Son muchas las posibilidades de las tecnolog�as TIC en los hogares. En un futuro gr...
Las TIC En El �mbito Educativo Las TICs en la educaci�n permiten el desarrollo de competencias en el procesamiento y manej...
Las TIC En El �mbito Laboral En el �mbito laboral se est�n introduciendo TIC en la mayor�a de los sectores socio- econ�mic...
Actividad Integradora #6

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Recurso Multimedia Las TIC En El Hogar Son muchas las posibilidades de las tecnolog�as TIC en los hogares. En un futuro gran cantidad de servicios estar�n disponibles en los hogares, desde los servicios relacionados con el entretenimiento como servicios multimedia, hasta los servicios e-Health o educativos que suponen un gran beneficio social, sobre todo en zonas m�s despobladas. GIF animado Audio: https://mx.ivoox.com/es/3711708 Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLaD4YbLUIU
  2. 2. Las TIC En El �mbito Educativo Las TICs en la educaci�n permiten el desarrollo de competencias en el procesamiento y manejo de la informaci�n, el manejo de hardware y software entre otras, desde diversas �reas del conocimiento, esto se da porque ahora estamos con una generaci�n de ni�os/as a los cuales les gusta todo en la virtualidad por diversos motivos y ellos mismos lo demandan. GIF animado Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xsq_zU6SM5Y Audio: https://mx.ivoox.com/es/653316
  3. 3. Las TIC En El �mbito Laboral En el �mbito laboral se est�n introduciendo TIC en la mayor�a de los sectores socio- econ�micos, tanto en el sector servicios como en producci�n, as� como en pr�cticamente la totalidad de las �reas funcionales de las organizaciones. GIF animado Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fmqBf1TYEw Audio: https://mx.ivoox.com/es/2607736

