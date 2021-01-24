Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REYES ARREAGA, SILVIA CARNÉ: 000113711 PRESENTACION DE CASO: PSICOLOGIA ORGANIZACIONAL ACTIVIDAD 1. ENERO 2021
La empresa de venta de artículos de consumo diario XXX, con 20 años en el mercado, ha mostrado un crecimiento comercial en...
El puesto nuevo: Jefe de Centro de Ventas Tiene a su cargo 4 vendedores de planta,1 bodeguero, 1 encargado de caja, 1 cons...
Tal situación despierta la alarma de una problemática urgente de atender. Tomando en cuenta que no se evaluaron las dispos...
 Si la empresa no presta atención a el problema, seguramente, la rotación de personal será constante, lo cual genera cost...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Psicologia o. actividad 1

25 views

Published on

Actividad 1 01/2021

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Psicologia o. actividad 1

  1. 1. REYES ARREAGA, SILVIA CARNÉ: 000113711 PRESENTACION DE CASO: PSICOLOGIA ORGANIZACIONAL ACTIVIDAD 1. ENERO 2021
  2. 2. La empresa de venta de artículos de consumo diario XXX, con 20 años en el mercado, ha mostrado un crecimiento comercial en los últimos 5 años, permitiendo la posibilidad de abrir una nueva tienda en la zona donde se ubica la bodega de productos. Rubén López es un trabajador que inició en la empresa en el puesto de ventas de mostrador en abril del 2011, demostrando capacidades en el conocimiento de los productos y eficiencia en la atención al cliente; por ampliación en áreas de bodegas se le permitió ascenso de puesto a Bodeguero en Noviembre de 2017 en una nueva instalación, con los conocimientos de productos, capacitación en manejo de inventarios, demostró un desempeño eficiente del puesto. En abril de 2019 los directivos de la empresa deciden por crecimiento, convertir dicha bodega en área de ventas, situación que permite una nueva oportunidad de ascenso de puesto de trabajo para Rubén.
  3. 3. El puesto nuevo: Jefe de Centro de Ventas Tiene a su cargo 4 vendedores de planta,1 bodeguero, 1 encargado de caja, 1 conserje y 1 repartidor. Las competencias necesarias para el puesto son : conocimiento de los productos que se comercializan, experiencia en atención al cliente, comunicación fluida, liderazgo para el trabajo en equipo. Debido a las referencias del desempeño laboral en los puestos anteriores de Raúl, los directivos deciden darle la oportunidad de ser el nuevo Jefe del Centro de Ventas. Al transcurrir seis meses, la productividad de la empresa se encamina de acuerdo a lo programado, dando tranquilidad de la decisión tomada. Sin embargo uno de los vendedores llega al departamento de Recursos Humanos, a presentar su renuncia y describe como causa de retiro, que no soporta los malos tratos de Rubén, quien con amenazas los presiona al trabajo y les exige cumplimientos de actividades fuera de horario, aduciendo ser el jefe y tener la confianza de los directivos en él.
  4. 4. Tal situación despierta la alarma de una problemática urgente de atender. Tomando en cuenta que no se evaluaron las disposiciones del carácter de Raúl, frente al liderazgo de un grupo, si no mas bien se tomaron en cuenta las habilidades y talentos demostrados y la importancia del valor de la experiencia y conocimientos, considero que puede darse una mejora si se toman acciones. Siendo el diagnostico, la necesidad de un programa de capacitación en valores y herramientas para dirigir equipos de trabajo con una comunicación fluida de respeto y centrada en el cumplimiento de los objetivos de la empresa de ofrecer a los trabajadores un ambiente laboral agradable. Planificada y ejecutada por un capacitador experto en el tema, de la cual deberá evaluarse los resultados.
  5. 5.  Si la empresa no presta atención a el problema, seguramente, la rotación de personal será constante, lo cual genera costos de nuevas contrataciones y capacitaciones, incluso se pueden llegar a presentar problemas y gastos legales, sin dejar de mencionar que la productividad y crecimiento de la empresa pueden sufrir estancamiento.  Al realizar el análisis y mejoras por medio de las capacitaciones se desarrollaran de mejor manera la actitud del personal , la mejora en el clima organizacional se reflejarán en la productividad y confianza de los trabajadores.

×