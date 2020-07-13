Clase de 3ero 6 de julio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Analizo las diferentes nociones de poder y su desarrollo en el contexto socio-cultural paraguayo. Prof: Silvia Garaldi de ...
Tener poder, es la posibilidad de producir consecuencias intencionalmente en otro u otros, a través de ciertos medios físi...
Es interesante notar que la palabra Estado, fue utilizada por primera vez por Nicolás Maquiavelo en su obra “El príncipe”....
COACCIÓN HISTORIA DEL ESTADO Y SU PODER Las sociedades humanas, desde que se tiene noticia, se han organizado políticament...
En la Edad Media el Poder Político lo poseen los señores feudales en virtud de detentar la tierra. Los señores feudales ej...
En las actuales Estados con sistemas de gobierno democráticos , el poder estatal no es absoluto y se legitima por la deleg...
  1. 1. Analizo las diferentes nociones de poder y su desarrollo en el contexto socio-cultural paraguayo. Prof: Silvia Garaldi de Samaniego
  2. 2. Tener poder, es la posibilidad de producir consecuencias intencionalmente en otro u otros, a través de ciertos medios físicos o ideales, de premios y castigos. El poder público, es el que posee el Estado para hacer cumplir sus normas. Monopoliza la coacción, para evitar la venganza privada. La coacción es precisamente el uso de la fuerza que se impone a una persona para obligarla a decir o a hacer algo contra su voluntad. NOCIÓN DE PODER PÚBLICO , POLÍTICO O ESTATAL
  3. 3. Es interesante notar que la palabra Estado, fue utilizada por primera vez por Nicolás Maquiavelo en su obra “El príncipe”. (1513) Lo hizo en su idioma (italiano) “STATO”.
  4. 4. COACCIÓN HISTORIA DEL ESTADO Y SU PODER Las sociedades humanas, desde que se tiene noticia, se han organizado políticamente. Tal organización puede llamarse Estado, en tanto y en cuanto corresponde a la agregación de personas y territorio en torno a una autoridad. En la Edad Antigua (salvo en la democracia ateniense, en la república romana y en los primeros tiempos del imperio) el poder era absoluto, sustentado o legitimado, generalmente en la idea de un rey deificado. Con el advenimiento del cristianismo el poder absoluto del monarca se justificó como otorgado por Dios.
  5. 5. En la Edad Media el Poder Político lo poseen los señores feudales en virtud de detentar la tierra. Los señores feudales ejercían las funciones que los Estados modernos tienen, aunque de manera embrionaria: Dictaban normas, impartían justicia, acuñaban moneda, imponían tributos. En el Feudalismo está ausente la idea de que el Poder se ejerce para lograr el bienestar general.
  6. 6. En las actuales Estados con sistemas de gobierno democráticos , el poder estatal no es absoluto y se legitima por la delegación que hacen todos los ciudadanos del poder que radica en ellos , convirtiendo así a los gobernantes en sus representantes.

