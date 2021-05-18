Successfully reported this slideshow.
Il Bilancio di Sostenibilità

Candidatura del Gruppo Brescia Mobilità al Premio PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021.

Il Bilancio di Sostenibilità

  1. 1. In collaborazione con Documento di approfondimento della soluzione: IL BILANCIO DI SOSTENIBILITÀ Il nostro impegno concreto e costante nella Corporate Social Responsibility. INDICE (da seguire come traccia guida) 1. Descrizione della soluzione 2. Descrizione del team e delle proprie risorse e competenze 3. Descrizione dei bisogni che si intende soddisfare 4. Descrizione dei destinatari della misura 5. Descrizione della tecnologia adottata 6. Indicazione dei valori economici in gioco (costi, risparmi ipotizzati, investimenti necessari) 7. Tempi di progetto
  2. 2. In collaborazione con Il Gruppo Brescia Mobilità opera all’interno della città di Brescia e dei 14 comuni limitrofi, dove nel corso degli anni ha sviluppato un sistema di mobilità integrato che rappresenta quasi un unicum nel panorama italiano: il Gruppo si occupa infatti non solo di servizi di trasporto pubblico locale, come autobus e metropolitana, ma anche di bike, scooter e car sharing, parcheggi, parcometri, telecamere, ztl, regolazione del traffico, segnaletica stradale, noleggio Gran Turismo e studi di mobilità. Le aziende del Gruppo non sono quotate in borsa, pertanto non avrebbero l’obbligo normativo di redigere un Bilancio di Sostenibilità ma hanno comunque ritenuto volontariamente di dover adempiere ad una sorta di obbligo “morale”, soprattutto in ragione del ruolo ricoperto sul territorio con la gestione di servizi dedicati a tutta la cittadinanza: progettarli e svolgerli pone di fronte a una responsabilità che, nell’era della comunicazione e della trasparenza, è bene evidenziare anche attraverso il racconto e la presentazione di tutto il proprio operato. E questo è ben rappresentato dai Bilanci che il Gruppo ha curato e reso disponibili sul proprio sito a partire dal 2016: prodotti con una grafica fresca e colorata ma soprattutto con un linguaggio informale e accattivante in modo da potersi avvicinare ancora di più ai propri stakeholder, anche ai meno esperti, mettendo a disposizione documenti di facile e piacevole lettura. In particolare, le ultime 2 edizioni del Bilancio (2018 e 2019) presentano una grafica del tutto rinnovata rispetto a quella in uso in precedenza, frutto di un attento lavoro di impaginazione che punta a coniugare approfondimento e consistenza dei dati con leggibilità e comprensibilità da parte di molteplici lettori diversi. Si ritiene infatti che l’impostazione grafica, che prevede un utilizzo frequente di immagini, foto e infografiche a sostegno e rinforzo delle parti testuali, rappresenti un importante punto di forza, poiché consente di avvicinarsi ancora di più ai propri stakeholder. E proprio per rendere la consultazione del documento alla portata di qualunque stakeholder interessato, fin dalla sua prima pubblicazione il Bilancio viene reso disponibile all'interno del sito ufficiale del Gruppo. Ogni pubblicazione viene inoltre accompagnata da una conferenza stampa ad hoc, durante la quale la stampa locale ha modo di conoscere gli aspetti più interessanti e significativi del documento al fine
  3. 3. In collaborazione con di redigere articoli e/o servizi che permettano a quante più persone possibili di venire a conoscenze dei risultati ottenuti dal Gruppo. E per renderne ancora più accessibile il contenuto, a ridosso della sua pubblicazione viene solitamente predisposto un piano editoriale dedicato alla sua divulgazione attraverso i social media. Di anno in anno la comunicazione si è rinforzata, con lo scopo di far meglio conoscere il prodotto a tutti gli stakeholder e dare sempre più importanza al Bilancio come base di tutta la comunicazione istituzionale del Gruppo. Nel corso degli anni, via via che si consolidava la redazione del Bilancio di Sostenibilità, il Gruppo ha cercato di spingersi oltre, iniziando a progettare e realizzare i propri servizi con l’approccio della Corporate Social Responsibility, pertanto facendo il possibile affinché l’impegno alla responsabilità sociale diventasse il motore dell’agire. Ed è proprio sulla base di questa nuova ed ampia visione che si è deciso – come le maggiori aziende a livello internazionale – di muoversi sulla strada della rendicontazione ambientale e sociale ispirandosi all’Agenda ONU che, con i suoi 17 obiettivi al 2030, sta fungendo da preziosa ispirazione. All’interno delle ultime edizioni dei Bilanci è pertanto possibile trovare evidenziato il collegamento degli obiettivi del Gruppo con i Goals delle Nazioni Unite, perché è proprio puntando a questi ambiziosi traguardi che il Gruppo sta cercando di crescere e consolidarsi. E in un’ottica di continuo miglioramento, il Gruppo ha deciso di aderire anche ai GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standard 101, 102 e 103, mettendo in evidenza all'interno di ogni paragrafo delle ultime edizioni del Bilancio i riferimenti alle informative specifiche. I GRI Standard rappresentano una novità importante - nonché una best practice - per il futuro della rendicontazione, poiché permettono di sviluppare una lingua comune con cui comunicare e comprendere gli impatti economici, ambientali e sociali delle organizzazioni. Come si potrà immaginare, il Bilancio non è frutto del lavoro di un singolo ufficio, ma è un documento al quale contribuiscono tutte le aree dell’azienda - chi più e chi meno - poiché di fatto è il rendiconto dell’attività che l’intero Gruppo ha svolto nell’arco di anno. Normalmente, le ultime modifiche al Bilancio avvengono entro la fine del mese
  4. 4. In collaborazione con di aprile – dovendo attendere l’approvazione del bilancio economico che si chiude con il primo trimestre di ogni nuovo anno – e il documento viene presentato e pubblicato tra maggio e giugno. Al momento è in fase di ultimazione l’edizione 2020, che verrà pubblicata a breve sul sito del Gruppo. In realtà, i lavori per la redazione di ogni nuovo Bilancio iniziano con largo anticipo - verso settembre/ottobre - e a mettere insieme nel corso dei mesi i vari tasselli che compongono il puzzle sono soprattutto l’Ufficio Comunicazione e l’Ufficio Qualità Ambiente e Sicurezza, i quali si occupano di raccogliere i dati, verificarne la correttezza, aggiornare e revisionare i testi, fino a raggiungere il documento definitivo. Si tratta di un processo lungo e articolato ma che, di anno in anno, ha permesso al Gruppo di ottenere un documento di qualità sempre più alta, in grado di mettere in luce la sua politica green e attenta all’ambiente, caratteristica necessaria ma non scontata per chi si occupa di mobilità sostenibile.

