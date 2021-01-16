Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nomenclador mayo 2019

nomenclador de prestaciones para discapacidad

Published in: Health & Medicine
Nomenclador mayo 2019

  1. 1. TABLA ARANCELES A PARTIR 1/5/2019 Prestaciones % INCREMENTO CAT A CAT B CAT C Centro de D�a - Jornada Doble 13% 30,700.86$ 25,787.28$ 19,635.67$ Centro de D�a - Jornada Simple 13% 19,005.36$ 15,991.65$ 12,186.54$ Centro Educativo Terap�utico - Jornada Doble 13% 35,314.26$ 29,648.99$ 22,617.85$ Centro Educativo Terap�utico - Jornada Simple 13% 21,915.84$ 18,394.31$ 14,045.79$ Formaci�n Laboral -Jornada Doble 13% 30,611.07$ 25,735.98$ 19,609.21$ Formaci�n Laboral - Jornada Simple 13% 19,067.06$ 16,030.80$ 12,194.85$ Aprestamiento Laboral - Jornada Doble 13% 30,611.07$ 25,735.98$ 19,609.21$ Aprestamiento Laboral - Jornada Simple 13% 19,067.06$ 16,030.80$ 12,194.85$ Escolaridad Pre Primaria - Jornada Doble 13% 31,213.82$ 26,219.86$ 19,965.61$ Escolaridad Pre Primaria - Jornada Simple 13% 19,032.65$ 15,991.65$ 12,186.54$ Escolaridad Primaria Jornada Doble 13% 32,594.96$ 27,380.04$ 20,849.04$ Escolaridad Primaria - Jornada Simple 13% 19,032.65$ 15,991.65$ 12,186.54$ Hogar Permanente 13% 57,563.34$ 48,337.85$ 38,442.71$ Hogar Lunes a Viernes 13% 41,532.12$ 34,905.68$ 27,803.39$ Hogar con CD Lunes a Viernes 13% 52,155.66$ 43,817.22$ 34,935.02$ Hogar con CET Lunes a Vienes 13% 56,905.75$ 47,779.25$ 36,428.93$ Hogar Lunes a Viernes con Formaci�n Laboral 13% 46,931.16$ 39,428.41$ 30,015.06$ Hogar Lunes a Viernes con Pre Primaria 13% 47,006.94$ 39,501.34$ 30,689.35$ Hogar Lunes a Viernes con Primaria 13% 48,403.18$ 40,674.66$ 31,600.92$ Hogar con CD Permanente 13% 65,381.37$ 54,937.45$ 41,816.17$ Hogar con CET Permanente 13% 70,080.33$ 58,890.44$ 45,509.35$ Hogar Permanente con Formaci�n Laboral 13% 59,889.66$ 50,263.85$ 38,292.58$ Hogar Permanente con Pre Primaria 13% 59,405.94$ 49,889.33$ 38,032.98$ Hogar Permanente con Primaria 13% 60,918.73$ 51,159.77$ 39,001.50$ Peque�o Hogar Lunes a Viernes 13% 30,932.68$ 26,006.75$ 23,934.58$ Peque�o Hogar Permanente 13% 39,691.00$ 31,788.69$ 31,134.91$ Residencia Lunes a Viernes 13% 26,856.26$ 22,321.79$ 20,631.31$ Residencia Permanente 13% 33,416.22$ 28,064.45$ 25,945.55$ Estimulaci�n Temprana 13% 13,464.40$ Prestaciones de Apoyo 12% 585.20$ IF-2019-44102796-APN-DNPYRS#AND P�gina 1 de 2
  2. 2. M�dulo Maestro de Apoyo 13% 13,331.65$ Maestro de Apoyo 13% 521.11$ M�dulo de Apoyo a la Integraci�n Escolar 13% 23,488.02$ Rehabilitacion - M�dulo Integral Intensivo 13% 4,942.96$ Rehabilitaci�n - M�dulo Integral Simple 13% 2,949.64$ Rehabilitaci�n - Hosp. De D�a - Jornada Simple 13% 20,197.79$ Rehabilitaci�n - Hosp. De D�a - Jornada Doble 13% 30,974.88$ Rehabilitaci�n - Internaci�n 13% 170,338.71$ Alimentaci�n 14% 159.94$ Transporte - (Km) 14% 22.90$ IF-2019-44102796-APN-DNPYRS#AND P�gina 2 de 2
  3. 3. Rep�blica Argentina - Poder Ejecutivo Nacional 2019 - A�o de la Exportaci�n Hoja Adicional de Firmas Informe gr�fico N�mero: Referencia: Tabla Aranceles Nomenclador de Prestaciones B�sicas El documento fue importado por el sistema GEDO con un total de 2 pagina/s. CIUDAD DE BUENOS AIRES Lunes 13 de Mayo de 2019 IF-2019-44102796-APN-DNPYRS#AND Digitally signed by GESTION DOCUMENTAL ELECTRONICA - GDE DN: cn=GESTION DOCUMENTAL ELECTRONICA - GDE, c=AR, o=SECRETARIA DE GOBIERNO DE MODERNIZACION, ou=SECRETARIA DE MODERNIZACION ADMINISTRATIVA, serialNumber=CUIT 30715117564 Date: 2019.05.13 14:09:21 -03'00' Mar�a Alejandra Frey Directora Nacional Direcci�n Nacional de Pol�ticas y Regulaci�n del Servicio Agencia Nacional de Discapacidad Digitally signed by GESTION DOCUMENTAL ELECTRONICA - GDE DN: cn=GESTION DOCUMENTAL ELECTRONICA - GDE, c=AR, o=SECRETARIA DE GOBIERNO DE MODERNIZACION, ou=SECRETARIA DE MODERNIZACION ADMINISTRATIVA, serialNumber=CUIT 30715117564 Date: 2019.05.13 14:09:23 -03'00'

