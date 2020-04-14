Successfully reported this slideshow.
CIRUGÍA DE BENTALL BONO Silvia Juliana Amaya Vega 17021034 Séptimo Semestre
DEFINICIÓN • Procedimiento quirúrgico que consiste en el reemplazo de la raíz aórtica, aorta ascendente, válvula aórtica y...
INDICACIONES • Aneurisma aórtico • Calcificación de las válvulas • Disección aórtica aguda • Insuficiencia valvular
ANATOMÍA Y FISIOLOGÍA El corazón funciona como bomba, impulsando la sangre a todo el cuerpo. Consta de cuatro capas: • Per...
AORTA • Su función es llevar sangre oxigenada desde el corazón a todos nuestros órganos. • Termina a nivel de la cuarta vé...
VÁLVULA AÓRTICA • Se ubica en la porción posterosuperior derecha del ventrículo izquierdo, colocándose oblicuamente poster...
POSICIÓN DEL PACIENTE
UBICACIÓN DEL EQUIPO QUIRÚRGICO Cirujano Máquina de circulación extracorpórea IQ Ayudante Anestesiólogo Mesade reserva Mes...
FÓRMULAS PARA ELEGIR LA VÁLVULA SC= 𝑃𝑒𝑠𝑜 𝑔𝑟 ∗4+7 𝑃𝑒𝑠𝑜 𝑔𝑟 +90 VÁLVULA MITRAL AOE= SC*K(1,20) VÁLVULA AÓRTICA AOE= SC*K(0,85)
COLOCACIÓN DE LA VÁLVULAS MECÁNICA BIOLÓGICA 1. Holder valvular 2. Rotador 3. Probador 4. Medidor 5. Válvulas 1. Holder va...
ETAPA DE EJECUCIÓN • Anestesia: General • Incisión: Esternotomía
TÉCNICA QUIRÚRGICA
ETAPA INSTRUMENTAL IMAGEN Incisión de piel (esternotomía media), disección hasta llegar al esternón y apertura de este MB#...
ETAPA INSTRUMENTAL IMÁGEN Se realiza artotomía resecando la porción de aorta afectada, la válvula aórtica y los ostium cor...
ETAPA INSTRUMENTAL IMÁGEN Se completa la anastomisis distal del tubo hasta el clamp aórtico, se cierra el septum interauri...
ETAPA INSTRUMENTAL IMÁGEN Conteo final de compresas, instrumental, gasas, agujas de sutura. Cierre de esternón Pinza Roche...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA • https://es.slideshare.net/david_arias/anatomia-y-fisiologia- del-corazon • https://www.medigraphic.com/pdfs...
