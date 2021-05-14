The May Sale 2021 22nd May 2021

Hello and welcome to our annual May sale!

This auction is momentous as it is out first sale for over a year where we can

welcome you back into the auction hall! With all the benefits of our hybrid format

still in place, we are thrilled that buyers once again have the choice to bid in

person.

This is also our first auction with a dedicated motorcycle sale, and it is the first of

three this year. We will be offering a significant selection of classic motorcycles

from across the decades with thanks to our new motorcycle department.

Included is a 1979 Magni MV Agusta 850 Superlight David Kay Re-creation and

five BMWs offered from a private collection to help fund a motorcycle land speed

record with Guy Martin.

The calibre of cars in this auction does not disappoint; from the fully restored, ex-

Petter Solberg, 2004 Subaru Impreza S10 WRC to the first customer-registered

2013 McLaren P1 and the beautiful 1965 Alfa Romeo 1900 ATL Sport Coupe

from the banks of Lake Como, there really is a diverse collection of best of breed

cars offered.

Interested bidders have the opportunity to visit Stoneleigh Park from 12th – 21st

May to view and inspect any of the cars, motorcycles or automobilia items as well

as any accompanying history files. Please contact us on 01926 691141 to book

your appointment to view.

To bid in this auction you have a choice of joining us in the room where

precautions and social distancing will be in place, online, by phone, or via

a commission (pre) bid. Further details on these are in the following pages,

alternatively visit our website, www.silverstoneauctions.com to register. Don’t

forget, you will be able to livestream the auction, you can do this from our

homepage and YouTube channel.

Happy bidding!

Nick Whale

Managing Director, Silverstone Auctions