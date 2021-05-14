The May Sale 2021 22nd May 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The May Sale 2021 A NEW APPROACH IN AN AGE-OLD BUSINESS +44 (0) 1926 691 141 | silverstoneauctions.com Saturday 22nd May 2021
1967 Aston Martin DB6 Mk1 Volante to Vantage Specification Guide Price: £340,000 - £390,000
www.silverstoneauctions.com 1 Welcome Hello and welcome to our annual May sale! This auction is momentous as it is out fir...
2 The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 Ways to bid Registering to bid Please note - we are anticipating hi...
4 The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 Key Sale Information VIEWING Viewing of the cars, motorcycles and a...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 5 Any cars not collected by 5pm on Monday 24th May will be taken to our EM Rogers storage faci...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 7 Start: 10:00 BST Lots 501 - 558 Saturday 22nd May Automobilia Sale
8 The May Sale 2021 - Automobilia & Number Plates The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 Full Size Remote Co...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 9 + Buyer’s premium of 20% (24% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Automobilia & Number...
10 The May Sale 2021 - Automobilia & Number Plates The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 A Rare, Original A...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 11 + Buyer’s premium of 20% (24% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Automobilia & Numbe...
12 The May Sale 2021 - Automobilia & Number Plates The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 1990s Ferrari F40 ...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 13 + Buyer’s premium of 20% (24% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Automobilia & Numbe...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 15 Start: 11:00 BST Lots 601 - 682 Saturday 22nd May Motorcycle Sale
16 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • 343 cc air-cooled, unit constru...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 17 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1955 ...
18 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • UK-registered with a current V5...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 19 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles c1959...
20 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Originally dispatched new to Pa...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 21 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1974 ...
22 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • 1973/74 Tridents benefitted fro...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 23 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1971 ...
24 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • The K7 was a one-year-only mode...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 25 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1965 ...
26 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Dating from May 1971 as confirm...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 27 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1990 ...
28 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • In running order and good origi...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 29 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1927 ...
30 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • We can’t confirm at this stage ...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 31 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1939 ...
32 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • A unique project, an ex-Drag Bi...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 33 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1996 ...
34 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Period “Domiracer” circa 1963. ...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 35 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1958 ...
36 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Recent restoration completed to...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 37 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1981 ...
38 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Unrestored and original with ma...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 39 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1980 ...
40 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Matching numbers bike in runnin...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 41 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles c1976...
42 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Recent restoration in Spain to ...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 43 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1983 ...
44 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Air-cooled, four-stroke, 981cc,...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 45 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles c1972...
46 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • One of the many 50cc designs fr...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 47 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1979 ...
48 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Extensive restoration a few yea...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 49 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1953 ...
50 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • In good running order and servi...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 51 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1996 ...
52 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Modified XLH Sportster • Built...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 53 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1955 ...
54 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Triumph Speed Twin frame fitted...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 55 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1957 ...
56 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Part of a substantial private c...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 57 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1977 ...
58 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • This light, agile, naked, ‘Quat...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 59 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 2001 ...
60 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Part of a private collection • ...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 61 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles c1967...
62 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Part of a private collection • ...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 63 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1970 ...
64 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Part of a private collection • ...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 65 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1970 ...
66 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Quintessential 60s Cafe Racer b...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 67 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1935 ...
68 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Older restoration • Four valve...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 69 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1928 ...
70 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Older restoration to a very goo...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 71 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles c1947...
72 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Twin-valve, single cylinder, 50...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 73 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles c1971...
74 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Part of a substantial private c...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 75 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1970 ...
76 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Pretty little Enduro bike with ...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 77 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1976 ...
78 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • US-market “Desert Sled” model o...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 79 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1956 ...
80 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Historic and well documented ‘P...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 81 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1941/...
82 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • USA import, not UK-registered b...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 83 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1977 ...
84 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • One of six available versions o...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 85 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1972 ...
86 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • An older restoration still pres...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 87 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1955 ...
88 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Garage find condition. Engine t...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 89 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1951 ...
90 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Correct numbers bike • Mostly ...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 91 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1970 ...
92 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • The Mk III benefited from Amal ...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 93 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1969 ...
94 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • USA import that’s now UK-regist...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 95 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1973 ...
96 The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • K5 model CB750 imported from th...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 97 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Motorcycles 1980 ...
98 The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 Lot List Motorcycle Sale Year Vehicle Lot No. 1961 BSA B40 601 195...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 101 Start: 14:00 BST Lots 701 - 765 Saturday 22nd May Classic and Competition Car Sale
102 The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Competition Cars The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Bought by our v...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 103 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Compet...
104 The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Competition Cars The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Early Mini Coop...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 105 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Compet...
106 The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Competition Cars The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Sold to its fir...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 107 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Compet...
108 The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Competition Cars The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Only 49,000 mil...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 109 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Compet...
110 The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Competition Cars The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • UK-supplied in ...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 111 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Compet...
112 The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Competition Cars The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • UK-supplied, ri...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 113 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Compet...
114 The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Competition Cars The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • A lovely, UK-su...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 115 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Compet...
116 The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Competition Cars The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Manufactured in...
www.silverstoneauctions.com 117 + Buyer’s premium of 12.5% (15% including VAT at 20%) The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Compet...
118 The May Sale 2021 - Classic & Competition Cars The May Sale Classic Cars & Classic Motorcycles 2021 • Subject of an o...
Automotive
52 views
The May Sale 2021 22nd May 2021

Hello and welcome to our annual May sale!
This auction is momentous as it is out first sale for over a year where we can
welcome you back into the auction hall! With all the benefits of our hybrid format
still in place, we are thrilled that buyers once again have the choice to bid in
person.
This is also our first auction with a dedicated motorcycle sale, and it is the first of
three this year. We will be offering a significant selection of classic motorcycles
from across the decades with thanks to our new motorcycle department.
Included is a 1979 Magni MV Agusta 850 Superlight David Kay Re-creation and
five BMWs offered from a private collection to help fund a motorcycle land speed
record with Guy Martin.
The calibre of cars in this auction does not disappoint; from the fully restored, ex-
Petter Solberg, 2004 Subaru Impreza S10 WRC to the first customer-registered
2013 McLaren P1 and the beautiful 1965 Alfa Romeo 1900 ATL Sport Coupe
from the banks of Lake Como, there really is a diverse collection of best of breed
cars offered.
Interested bidders have the opportunity to visit Stoneleigh Park from 12th – 21st
May to view and inspect any of the cars, motorcycles or automobilia items as well
as any accompanying history files. Please contact us on 01926 691141 to book
your appointment to view.
To bid in this auction you have a choice of joining us in the room where
precautions and social distancing will be in place, online, by phone, or via
a commission (pre) bid. Further details on these are in the following pages,
alternatively visit our website, www.silverstoneauctions.com to register. Don’t
forget, you will be able to livestream the auction, you can do this from our
homepage and YouTube channel.
Happy bidding!
Nick Whale
Managing Director, Silverstone Auctions

