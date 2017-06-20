Kestler&Wolf (Серебряный Меркурий 2017)

Агентство интегрированных коммуникаций Kestler&Wolf было основано в 2005 в Германии. Профессионалы агентства оказывают пол...
  1. 1. Агентство интегрированных коммуникаций Kestler&Wolf было основано в 2005 в Германии. Профессионалы агентства оказывают полный комплекс маркетинговых услуг от проведения полномасштабных исследований до организации мероприятий под ключ. В 2012 году агентство открыло свое представительство в России. Офисы агентства расположены в Мюнхене и Москве. В основе нашего ДНК - работа с людьми, режиссируя их эмоции и удовлетворяя потребности, мы формируем прочную эмоциональных связь с брендом, поэтому у нас одна из самых сильных экспертиз в People Media — PR / Bloggers / SMM / Event ОБ АГЕНТСТВЕ SMM PR Bloggers Digital Event Video KV BTL для решения поставленных задач мы, как истинные бармены, качественно подбираем индивидуальный микс каналов коммуникации
  2. 2. О СПИКЕРЕ РЕНАТ ШАХМАТОВ Head of Digital Kestler&Wolf
  3. 3. КЛИЕНТЫ
  4. 4. MONDORO Создали яркую активность на основе коммуникационной платформы Jewelry Club, которая обеспечила широкий охват. Знаменитый русский ювелир, вдохновленный брендом Mondoro, создал уникальную брошь. представителей СМИ и блогеров 40 КОЛЛАБОРАЦИЯ MONDORO & AXENOFF JEWELLERY ПУБЛИКАЦИЙ 80 УПОМИНАНИЕ БРЕНДА В ЗАГОЛОВКАХ ВЕДУЩИХ СМИ celebrites 11 PR Bloggers Event Celebrities
  5. 5. APEROL привлекли внимание к бренду Aperol и усилили его позиционирование, как трендсеттера в области летнего отдыха и времяпрепровождения уникальная программа тура разработана при участии издания УНИКАЛЬНЫЙ ГОРОДСКОЙ ТУР ДЛЯ СМИ И БЛОГЕРОВ представителя СМИ и блогеров посетили мероприятие 22 в СМИ и блогах 48 ПУБЛИКАЦИЙ PR Event Bloggers Digital
  6. 6. интегрированная PR and digital кампания для повышения знания о бренде ZMOOD фотоконкурс, продвижение которого осуществлялось в помощью PR и digital инструментов: PR поддержка (креативная рассылка блогерам для создания buzz эффекта), выставка в Цветном CHINZANO ЗАПУСК КАМПАНИИ ZMOOD 350 публикаций в СМИ блогах 86 участников конкурса PR Bloggers Event Digital
  7. 7. REMY MARTIN ЗАПУСК КАМПАНИИ ONE LIFE/LIVE THEM Увеличили уровень знания о коньячном доме Remy Martn и бренде Remy Martn, благодаря комплексной коммуникационной кампании Адаптировали международную кампанию ONE LIFE/LIVE THEM для России при участии амбассадора - Кирилла Серебрянникова SMM поддержка и продвижение тизерных роликов, PR-поддержка проекта, инфорпартнерство (lenta.ru), организация и проведение закрытого показа фильма ONE LIFE/LIVE THEM для СМИ, блогеров, селебритис и партнеров бренда ПУБЛИКАЦИЙ 60 в СМИ и блогах главная роль в видеоролике кампании КИРИЛЛ СЕРЕБРЯННИКОВ PR Event Bloggers Video Digital
  8. 8. ZB FEST Увеличили знание аудитории о фестивале ZB-Fest, привлекли аудиторию на сайт для регистрации на ZB-Fest ПРОДВИЖЕНИЕ ФЕСТИВАЛЯ «ЗОЛОТОЙ БАЛКИ» Использовали привлечение агентов влияния, посев публикации блогерам, создание и ведение официальных сообществ бренда в социальных сетях, продвижение постов в социальных сетях 2500 ЗА 1 МЕСЯЦ 120 000 охват постов 300 публикаций в социальных сетях #ZBFEST в Instagram 300 сообщений агентов влияния Bloggers Event SMM 15 000 посетителей фестиваля ORM CPC
  9. 9. moscowoﬃce@kestler-wolf.ru Tel.: +7 (495) 252 0413 ул. Льва Толстого, 23/7, строение 3 СОЗДАВАЯ ЭМОЦИИ, МЫ ВЫЗЫВАЕМ ОТКЛИК В СЕРДЦАХ ЦЕЛЕВЫХ АУДИТОРИЙ.

