Even Range Throne room This Throne room has a balance of Range Buff and Range Debuff From the Author, Ragnarok of 472: Thi...
How to Use  This throne is good for attacking, if you can level it high enough  The goal is to have at least 30,000 Rang...
Authors Note: Sharing is knowledge. Players helping each other to learn to be better at playing the game make it more fun ...
Software
Aug. 26, 2021
123 views

0

Even range throne room

Software
Aug. 26, 2021
123 views

Kingdoms of Camelot Throne room suggestion for Range

Even range throne room

  1. 1. Even Range Throne room This Throne room has a balance of Range Buff and Range Debuff From the Author, Ragnarok of 472: This is a build on Throne Rooms I use and how to make them. The troop settings are just examples of the troops and rough amounts I would use. You can add different troops or change the amounts as you need and see fit.
  2. 2. How to Use  This throne is good for attacking, if you can level it high enough  The goal is to have at least 30,000 Range Debuff and Range Buff  This version is for use with Disciples of Ra, but you can substitute the spell range for Ranged Range or regular Range  The troops used are listed below but any high range troop will work
  3. 3. Authors Note: Sharing is knowledge. Players helping each other to learn to be better at playing the game make it more fun for all. The objective of these tutorials is to teach, learn, educate players so ALL players have a better understanding of the game. The more players that participate, the better experience for all players. More attacking and defending means a more lively game full of activities I hope to highlight the throne rooms of many of the fighters. This Throne Room Preset is compliments of Ragnarok of 472

Kingdoms of Camelot Throne room suggestion for Range

×