Grupo cuatro

  1. 1. GRUPO # 4 Antes de que el grupo empezara con su exposición sobre las adaptaciones curriculares realizaron una dinámica en donde participamos todos, para ello los integrantes del grupo nos hicieron formar 5 filas, cada una estaba conformada por cinco personas, de las cuales se tenía que simular una discapacidad diferente como discapacidad visual, auditiva, autismo y discapacidad motriz. Lo que se tenía que hacer, era tratar de ver la manera de ayudarse entre todos para recorrer el camino hasta llegar al lugar de donde se partió.
  2. 2. En este stand se realizaron actividades como tatar de armar una palabra de 4 letras con los ojos vendados. Al principio me resultó compleja la actividad pero logré cumplir el pedido de mis compañeros del grupo y forme la palabra isla como se muestra en la imagen. - ESTUDIANTES: Anita Damián - Elías Cisneros En el primer stand se pudo conocer lo que son las adaptaciones curriculares en donde se decía que son modificaciones que se realizan en los elementos del currículo, como los objetivos, destrezas, metodología, recursos, actividades, tiempo de realización de la tarea, evaluación, con el fin de responder a las NEE de cada estudiante. De los principios de las adaptaciones curriculares consistía las A. C. Flexibles; en donde el currículo puede modificarse, las A. C Basadas en el estudiante, Realistas, Participativas, Cooperativas; en donde los docentes trabajan en equipo, para plantear adaptaciones curriculares. Según el grado de afectación de las adaptaciones curriculares se decía que se clasifican en: Grado 1 o de acceso al currículo Infraestructura, recursos materiales y personales, de comunicación y de tiempo. Grado 2 o no significativa Grado 1 más metodología y evaluación Grado 3 o significativa Grados 1 y 2 más objetivos educativos y destrezas con criterios de desempeño.
  3. 3. Las actividades que se pudo realizar en este stand fue, insertar granos de maíz en un vaso con una sola mano en un tiempo establecido por los integrantes del grupo de exposición. También se realizaron las actividades de pintar con una sola mano, la mayoría de los compañeros de curso lo hizo con la mano izquierda, otra actividad fue formar una letra haciendo pasar un hilo por los agujeros de un plato de plástico, en este caso pude formar la letra P. Todo esto se realizó con la finalidad de ponernos en el lugar de aquellos individuos que tienen una discapacidad, con esto se puede ver cómo estas personas tienen limitaciones para desempeñarse en su vida diaria. - ESTUDIANTES: Sandra Guevara – Byron Sinaluisa En el segundo stand trataron sobre la discapacidad motora y la discapacidad intelectual. De la discapacidad motora explicaban que consiste en una alteración temporal o permanente del área motora, afectando el tono postural, la movilidad y la coordinación de los movimientos. Las adaptaciones curriculares de acceso al currículo en la institución educativa para aquellos individuos con este tipo de discapacidad es promover la supresión de barreras arquitectónicas. De la discapacidad intelectual se decía que es un trastorno neurológico que se desarrolla en el proceso evolutivo de la persona, que aparece antes de los 18 años de edad, que tienen limitaciones en lo que se refiere a las habilidades adaptativas de la persona, es decir las destrezas que tienen las personas para desarrollarse en la vida.
  4. 4. - ESTUDIANTE: Walter Sisa En el tercer stand se hizo mención a varias de las dificultades de aprendizaje que puede presentarse en los individuos, como la Dislexia en la que el estudiante no puede leer como el resto de sus compañeros. La Disortografía, la cual son las dificultades para seguir y respetar las reglas ortográficas. Otra de las D.A qué se pudo escuchar era la Disgrafía, la cual es una dificultad de aprendizaje donde el niño tiene problemas con el acto físico de escribir. Para brindar apoyo al estudiante se debe sensibilizar al entorno escolar. Darle al niño más tiempo para que pueda realizar los trabajos en su clase. De igual manera aquí se pudo realizar varias actividades como haciendo uso de la plastilina, considero que este tipo de actividades se deberían poner en práctica con los niños para que aprendan de una mejor manera posible. - ESTUDIANTES: Carmen Vilema El cuarto y último stand se trató acerca la atención a la diversidad en las necesidades educativas especiales, se decía que las adaptaciones curriculares se realizan buscando el máximo desarrollo posible de las competencias básicas. Que el programa de trabajo individual debe incluir objetivos como; habilidades sociales y cognitivas, habilidades comunicativas verbales y no verbales, habilidades adaptativas, habilidades motrices, currículo ordinario. Que se debe brindar apoyo a los niños con NEE a través del uso de pictogramas, ya que por ejemplo en el caso de niños con TEA necesitan recibir órdenes específicas.

