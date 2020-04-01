Successfully reported this slideshow.
Imperium romanum

Traducción

  1. 1. Traducci�n del texto "IMPERIUM ROMANUM" (p�ginas 7 y 8). Roma est� en Italia. Italia est� en Europa. Grecia est� en Europa. Italia y Grecia son de Europa. Espa�a tambi�n est� en Europa. Espa�a, Italia y Grecia son de Europa. Egipto no est� en Europa, Egipto est� en �frica. Francia no est� en �frica, Francia est� en Europa. Siria no est� en Europa, pero si en Asia. Arabia tambi�n est� en Asia. Siria y Arabia son de Asia. Alemania no est� en Asia, pero est� en Europa. Gran Breta�a tambi�n est� en Europa. Alemania y Gran Breta�a son de Europa. �Est� Francia en Europa? Francia est� en Europa. �Est� Roma en Francia? Roma no est� en Francia. �D�nde est� Roma? Roma est� en Italia. �D�nde est� Italia? Italia est� en Europa. �De d�nde son Francia y Espa�a? Francia y Espa�a son Europa.
  2. 2. �Est� el Nilo en Europa? El Nilo no est� en Europa. �D�nde est� el Nilo? El Nilo est� en �frica. �D�nde est� el Rin? El Rin est� en Alemania. Nilo es un r�o. Rin es un r�o. Nilo y Rin son r�os. El Danubio tambi�n es un rio. El Nilo y el Danubio son r�os de Alemania. El r�o Tiber est� en Italia. El Nilo es un r�o grande, el Tiber no es un r�o grande, el Tiber es un r�o peque�o. El Rin no es un r�o peque�o, es un r�o grande. El Nilo y el Rin no son r�os peque�os, son r�os grandes. Danubio tambi�n es un r�o grande. C�rcega es una isla. C�rcega y Cerde�a son una isla de Sicilia. Gran Breta�a tambi�n es una isla. Italia no es una isla. Sicilia es una gran isla. Malta es una peque�a isla. Gran Breta�a no es una peque�a isla, es una gran isla. Sicilia y Cerde�a no son peque�as islas, son islas grandes.
  3. 3. Brindisi es una ciudad. Brindisi y Toscana son ciudades. Esparta tambi�n es una ciudad. Brindisi es una gran ciudad. Toscana es una ciudad peque�a. Delphi tambi�n es una ciudad peque�a. Toscana y Delphi no son ciudades grandes, son ciudades peque�as. �D�nde est� Esparta? Esparta est� en Grecia. Esparta est� en una ciudad de Grecia. Esparta y Delphi son ciudades de Grecia. Toscana no es una ciudad de Grecia, es una ciudad de Roma. Toscana y Brindisi son ciudades de Roma. Cerde�a es una isla de Roma. Creta, Naxos, Samos, Chios, Lesbos, Lemnos y Euboea son islas de Grecia. En Grecia son muchas islas. En Italia y en Grecia son muchos pueblos. BRINDISI

