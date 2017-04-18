TP N 1 Hardware y Software Alumna: Córdoba, Silvana Paula Materia: Taller de Informática I.F.T.S. N° 1 Turno: Noche Profes...
CONCEPTO DE INFORMÁTICA Es la ciencia que estudia métodos, técnicas, procesos, con el fin de almacenar, procesar y transmi...
HARDWARE Es el conjunto de elementos físicos o materiales que constituyen una computadora o sistema informático. Ej.: Moni...
CPU (Unidad Central de Proceso) Cumple la tarea del procesamiento de todas las funciones así como del almacenamiento de la...
PLACA MADRE Tarjeta que reúne aquellos circuitos impresos que permiten interconectar los diversos elementos que componen a...
MEMORIAS ROM Y RAM ROM. Memoria de lectura. Almacena instrucciones y datos de forma permanente. RAM. Memoria volátil. Los ...
MICROPROCESADOR Y FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN MICROPROCESADOR. Es el cerebro de un computador. Se encarga de ejecutar los progr...
COOLER Y DISCO RÍGIDO COOLER. Ventilador que se utiliza en distintos equipos electrónicos como microprocesadores, fuentes ...
PLACAS CONTROLADORAS Son dispositivos con diversos circuitos integrados. Son un traductor entre la CPU y los dispositivos ...
PERIFÉRICOS DE ENTRADA Se consideran como extensiones del sistema. Son utilizados para proporcionar datos y señales de con...
PERIFÉRICOS DE SALIDA Son los que reciben información que es procesada por la CPU y la reproducen para que sea perceptible...
PERIFÉRICOS DE ENTRADA Y SALIDA Sirven para la comunicación entre un sistema de procesamiento y el usuario.
SOFTWARE Conjunto de programas, instrucciones y reglas informáticas que permiten ejecutar distintas tareas en una computad...
CONCLUSIÓN El Software es el soporte lógico de un ordenador y Hardware es la estructura física de éste. Uno no puede ejecu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

TP N° 1 Hardware y Software - Cordoba Silvana

23 views

Published on

TP N° 1 Hardware y Software - Cordoba Silvana

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
23
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

TP N° 1 Hardware y Software - Cordoba Silvana

  1. 1. TP N 1 Hardware y Software Alumna: Córdoba, Silvana Paula Materia: Taller de Informática I.F.T.S. N° 1 Turno: Noche Profesor: Eduardo Gesualdi
  2. 2. CONCEPTO DE INFORMÁTICA Es la ciencia que estudia métodos, técnicas, procesos, con el fin de almacenar, procesar y transmitir información y datos en formato digital. Comprende el uso de dispositivos eléctricos y sistemas computacionales.
  3. 3. HARDWARE Es el conjunto de elementos físicos o materiales que constituyen una computadora o sistema informático. Ej.: Monitor, CPU, teclado, entre otros.
  4. 4. CPU (Unidad Central de Proceso) Cumple la tarea del procesamiento de todas las funciones así como del almacenamiento de la información.
  5. 5. PLACA MADRE Tarjeta que reúne aquellos circuitos impresos que permiten interconectar los diversos elementos que componen a un ordenador.
  6. 6. MEMORIAS ROM Y RAM ROM. Memoria de lectura. Almacena instrucciones y datos de forma permanente. RAM. Memoria volátil. Los datos NO se guardan de manera permanente. La misma depende de una fuente de energía para que la información no se pierda. Puede ser releída y leída constantemente.
  7. 7. MICROPROCESADOR Y FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN MICROPROCESADOR. Es el cerebro de un computador. Se encarga de ejecutar los programas, desde el sistema operativo hasta las aplicaciones de usuario. FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN: Componente electrónico que sirve para abastecer de electricidad al computador y periféricos.
  8. 8. COOLER Y DISCO RÍGIDO COOLER. Ventilador que se utiliza en distintos equipos electrónicos como microprocesadores, fuentes de energía, placas, gabinete de un computador, entre otros, para refrigerarlos. DISCO RÍGIDO. Es un dispositivo de almacenamiento de datos que emplea un sistema de grabación magnética para almacenar archivos digitales. Es una memoria NO volátil.
  9. 9. PLACAS CONTROLADORAS Son dispositivos con diversos circuitos integrados. Son un traductor entre la CPU y los dispositivos periféricos como discos duros, teclado o monitor. Estas cuentan con ranuras de expansión y sirven para añadir memoria al equipo.
  10. 10. PERIFÉRICOS DE ENTRADA Se consideran como extensiones del sistema. Son utilizados para proporcionar datos y señales de control a un sistema de procesamiento de información.
  11. 11. PERIFÉRICOS DE SALIDA Son los que reciben información que es procesada por la CPU y la reproducen para que sea perceptible para el usuario.
  12. 12. PERIFÉRICOS DE ENTRADA Y SALIDA Sirven para la comunicación entre un sistema de procesamiento y el usuario.
  13. 13. SOFTWARE Conjunto de programas, instrucciones y reglas informáticas que permiten ejecutar distintas tareas en una computadora. Se desarrolla mediante distintos lenguajes de programación que permiten controlar el comportamiento de un ordenador. El mismo se ejecuta dentro del Hardware.
  14. 14. CONCLUSIÓN El Software es el soporte lógico de un ordenador y Hardware es la estructura física de éste. Uno no puede ejecutarse sin el otro y viceversa.

×