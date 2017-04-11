TP N°1 Hardware y Software  Alumna: Córdoba, Silvana Paula  Materia: Taller de Informática  I.F.T.S. N° 1  Turno: Noch...
CONCEPTO DE INFORMATICA Es la ciencia que estudia métodos, técnicas, procesos, con el fin de almacenar, procesar y transmi...
HARDWARE Es el conjunto de elementos físicos o materiales que constituyen una computadora o sistema informático. Ej.: Moni...
CPU Unidad Central de Proceso (CPU): Es la que cumple la tarea de procesamiento de todas las funciones así como del almace...
COMPONENTES INTERNOS DEL CPU
PLACA MADRE De esta forma se denomina a la tarjeta que reúne aquellos circuitos impresos que permiten interconectar los di...
MEMORIAS ROM Y RAM ROM: Es una memoria de “lectura” . Almacena instrucciones y datos de forma permanente. RAM: Es una memo...
MICROPROCESADOR Y FUENTE DE ALIMENTACION MICROPROCESADOR: Es el “cerebro” de un computador. Se encarga de ejecutar los pro...
COOLER Y DISCO RIGIDO COOLER: Ventilador que se utiliza en distintos equipos electrónicos como microprocesadores, fuentes ...
PLACAS CONTROLADORAS Son dispositivos con diversos circuitos integrados. Son un traductor entre la CPU y los dispositivos ...
PERIFERICOS DE ENTRADA Se consideran como extensiones del sistema. Son utilizados para proporcionar datos y señales de con...
PERIFERICOS DE SALIDA Son los que reciben información que es procesada por la CPU y la reproducen para que sea perceptible...
PERIFERICOS DE ENTRADA Y SALIDA Sirven para la comunicación entre la computadora con el medio externo.
SOFTWARE Conjunto de programas, instrucciones y reglas informáticas que permiten ejecutar distintas tareas en una computad...
CONCLUSION La tecnología avanza a pasos agigantados en cortos periodos de tiempo. Ya es parte de nuestra vida cotidiana y ...
TP N° 1 HARDWARE Y SOFTWARE - CORDOBA I.F.T.S. N° TN

  1. 1. TP N°1 Hardware y Software  Alumna: Córdoba, Silvana Paula  Materia: Taller de Informática  I.F.T.S. N° 1  Turno: Noche  Profesor: Eduardo Gesualdi
  2. 2. CONCEPTO DE INFORMATICA Es la ciencia que estudia métodos, técnicas, procesos, con el fin de almacenar, procesar y transmitir información y datos en formato digital. Comprende el uso de dispositivos eléctricos y sistemas computacionales.
  3. 3. HARDWARE Es el conjunto de elementos físicos o materiales que constituyen una computadora o sistema informático. Ej.: Monitor, CPU, teclado, entre otros.
  4. 4. CPU Unidad Central de Proceso (CPU): Es la que cumple la tarea de procesamiento de todas las funciones así como del almacenamiento de la información.
  5. 5. COMPONENTES INTERNOS DEL CPU
  6. 6. PLACA MADRE De esta forma se denomina a la tarjeta que reúne aquellos circuitos impresos que permiten interconectar los diversos elementos que componen a una computadora.
  7. 7. MEMORIAS ROM Y RAM ROM: Es una memoria de “lectura” . Almacena instrucciones y datos de forma permanente. RAM: Es una memoria volátil. Los datos NO se guardan de manera permanente. La misma depende de una fuente de energía para que la información no se pierda. Puede ser releída y leída constantemente.
  8. 8. MICROPROCESADOR Y FUENTE DE ALIMENTACION MICROPROCESADOR: Es el “cerebro” de un computador. Se encarga de ejecutar los programas, desde el sistema operativo hasta las aplicaciones de usuario. FUENTE DE ALIMENTACION: Componente electrónico que sirve para abastecer de electricidad al computador y periféricos.
  9. 9. COOLER Y DISCO RIGIDO COOLER: Ventilador que se utiliza en distintos equipos electrónicos como microprocesadores, fuentes de energía, placas, gabinete de un computador, entre otros, para refrigerarlos. DISCO RIGIDO: Es un dispositivo de almacenamiento de datos que emplea un sistema de grabación magnética para almacenar archivos digitales. Es una memoria NO volátil.
  10. 10. PLACAS CONTROLADORAS Son dispositivos con diversos circuitos integrados. Son un traductor entre la CPU y los dispositivos periféricos como discos duros, teclado o monitor. Estas cuentan con ranuras de expansión y sirven para añadir memoria al equipo.
  11. 11. PERIFERICOS DE ENTRADA Se consideran como extensiones del sistema. Son utilizados para proporcionar datos y señales de control a un sistema de procesamiento de información.
  12. 12. PERIFERICOS DE SALIDA Son los que reciben información que es procesada por la CPU y la reproducen para que sea perceptible para el usuario.
  13. 13. PERIFERICOS DE ENTRADA Y SALIDA Sirven para la comunicación entre la computadora con el medio externo.
  14. 14. SOFTWARE Conjunto de programas, instrucciones y reglas informáticas que permiten ejecutar distintas tareas en una computadora. Se desarrolla mediante distintos lenguajes de programación que permiten controlar el comportamiento de una maquina. El mismo se ejecuta dentro del hardware.
  15. 15. CONCLUSION La tecnología avanza a pasos agigantados en cortos periodos de tiempo. Ya es parte de nuestra vida cotidiana y lo utilizan personas de todas las edades así como también se observa hasta en maquinaria industrial. Tanto el Hardware como el Software se van modernizando, actualizando y perfeccionando para sus distintos usos. Es así que, según lo aquí expuesto concluyo en que, en el futuro, ambos seguirán estando presentes ya que uno no puede darse sin el otro y viceversa.

