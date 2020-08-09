RM de Totax - Anatomía Normal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RESONANCIA MAGNÉTICA DE TÓRAX
INTRODUCCIÓN ⊡ Técnica de imagen ideal para el tórax por mejor contraste entre tejidos blandos, capacidad multiplanar, aus...
INTRODUCCIÓN ⊡ Técnica de imagen ideal para el tórax por mejor contraste entre tejidos blandos, capacidad multiplanar, aus...
" La utilización de la RM en las enfermedades torácicas se ha dirigido al estudio y diagnóstico de enfermedades del corazón, mediastino, pleura y pared torácica.
OBJETIVOS ⊡ Reconocer la anatomía normal en las imágenes de Resonancia Magnética (RM) 5
OBJETIVOS ⊡ Reconocer la anatomía normal en las imágenes de Resonancia Magnética (RM) ⊡ Identificar las distintas secuencias y su utilidad en la interpretación de las imágenes.
CONTENIDOS 1. Secuencias y planos de corte en la RM de tórax. 7
CONTENIDOS 1. Secuencias y planos de corte en la RM de tórax. 2. Anatomía normal del tórax en RM.
SECUENCIAS Y PLANOS DE CORTE En la RM de Tórax 1 9
FORMACIÓN DE LA IMAGEN ⊡ La imagen se forma a partir de la señal que emiten los protones de hidrógeno como respuesta a pul...
FORMACIÓN DE LA IMAGEN ⊡ La imagen se forma a partir de la señal que emiten los protones de hidrógeno como respuesta a pul...
IMPORTANTE La RM proporciona un mayor contraste entre los tejidos que la TC, permite obtener imágenes en cualquier plano d...
CARACTERIZACIÓN TISULAR ⊡ Secuencia T1. Anatomía. ⊡ Secuencia T2. Líquidos, edema. ⊡ Secuencias de angioresonancia. No nec...
CARACTERIZACIÓN TISULAR ⊡ Secuencia T1. Anatomía. ⊡ Secuencia T2. Líquidos, edema. ⊡ Secuencias de angioresonancia. No nec...
15 AXIAL T1 SE + Gado AXIAL T2 SE AXIAL T1 SE
PLANOS Se obtienen imágenes en distintos planos. 16
17 PLANO AXIAL Observando al paciente desde los pies. ANTERIOR POSTERIOR DE R IZQ
PLANO AXIAL Observando al paciente desde los pies. CABEZA PIES DER IZQ PLANO SAGITAL Observando al paciente desde un lado. PLANO CORONAL Observando al paciente de frente.
19 PLANO AXIAL Observando al paciente desde los pies. CABEZA PIES DER IZQ PLANO SAGITAL Observando al paciente desde un la...
ANATOMÍA RADIOLÓGICA NORMAL En RM de Tórax 2 20
ANATOMÍA NORMAL 21
22 VCS
23 AORTA ASCENDENTE VCS
24 AORTA DESCENDENTE AORTA ASCENDENTE VCS
25 ARTERIA PULMONAR AORTA DESCENDENTE AORTA ASCENDENTE VCS
26 ARTERIA PULMONAR AORTA DESCENDENTE AORTA ASCENDENTE VCS HILIO
27 ANATOMÍA NORMAL Por Wagner Souza e Silva / Museum of Veterinary Anatomy FMVZ USP, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimed...
28 AURÍCULA DERECHA
29 AURÍCULA DERECHA VENTRICULO IZQUIERDO
30 AORTA ASCENDENTE AURÍCULA DERECHA VENTRICULO IZQUIERDO
31 ARTERIA PULMONAR AORTA ASCENDENTE AURÍCULA DERECHA VENTRICULO IZQUIERDO
32 ARTERIA PULMONAR AORTA ASCENDENTE AURÍCULA DERECHA VENTRICULO IZQUIERDO HÍGADO
ANATOMÍA NORMAL 33 Esternón Costillas Cartílagos Costales PAREDES DEL TORAX Columna Dorsal
34 ESTERNON CARTILAGOS COSTALES
35 COLUMNA DORSAL AORTA DESCENDENTE DIAFRAGMA
ANATOMÍA NORMAL 36 Vena Cava Superior Aurícula Derecha Vena Innominada Derecha Ventrículo Derecho Arteria Pulmonar Cayado ...
37
38 By Hellerhoff, Mikael Häggström and Anatomography - By HellerhoffFrom Anatomography, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wiki...
39 Case courtesy of Dr Bruno Di Muzio, Radiopaedia.org, rID: 41376Case courtesy of Dr Sachintha Hapugoda, Radiopaedia.org,...
RESUMEN ⊡ La TC sigue siendo la técnica de imagen de elección en el tórax. 40
RESUMEN ⊡ La TC sigue siendo la técnica de imagen de elección en el tórax. ⊡ La RM ayuda es útil en la evaluación de regio...
RESUMEN ⊡ La TC sigue siendo la técnica de imagen de elección en el tórax. ⊡ La RM ayuda es útil en la evaluación de regio...
43 3 2 1 4 5 Nombra las estructuras enumeradas
44 Arteria Pulmonar Aorta Descendente Aorta Ascendente VCS Bronquios Nombra las estructuras enumeradas
GRACIAS! ¿Dudas o preguntas? Puedes enviarme un email a info@radiologia2cero.com 45
RECURSOS Para saber más puedes visitar: ⊡ Arturo Evangelista y cols. Utilidad de la resonancia magnética en el diagnóstico...
WANT BIG IMPACT? www.radiologia2cero.com 47
Presentacion sobre anatomía normal del tórax enlas imágenes de resonancia magnética (RM) para estudiantes de Medicina

License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
