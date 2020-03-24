IAF.Alma estudiantil 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALMA ESTUDIANTIL 2019INSTITUTO ADVENTISTA FLORIDA
Anuario Escolar Realizado por los Alumnos del Taller “Alma Estudiantil” del Instituto Adventista Florida, Bajo la direcció...
Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 4 Cerdá, Ricardo Director General Directora NI & EP Ferreyra, Silvia Representante Leg...
5 Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Secretaria ES Vice Directora NI & EP Vice Director ES Secretaria NI & EP Iuorno, Ana...
Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 6 Fernandez, Evelyn Recepción Guzman, M. Elena Recepción
7 Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Guardo, Venesa Maestranza Guardo, Pablo Maestranza Arias, Oscar Seguridad Berreneche...
10 NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Sala 1ra sección Cuchma, Martha Maestra
NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida ACOSTA BECERRA, EMILIA GARCIA RICHTER, Maia Nicole MEDINA, Bautista Daniel SERVETT...
12 NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Sala 2da Sección A SOTELO, Matias Nahuel ORLANDO ANDURAND, Jazmin GONZALEZ EMMA...
NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Bertoli, Andrea Maestra
14 NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Sala 2da sección B BALLEJO Ignacio SimonAMBERTIN FAIAD PEDRO BOGGIO ConstanzaBA...
NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida PAREDES GALA VALENTINA CHIEFFO BIANCA AGOSTINA VERA BUBLITZ PATRICIO AGUSTIN GIL S...
16 NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Sala 3ra sección A ALBEA MARTINEZ JEREMIAS BENJAMIN Ritterr, Karen Maestra
NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida PASTRANA CALDERON Isabella Sofia BIEN DE BRUN, Martina VEGA QUISPE, Jack Thiago HU...
18 NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Sala 3ra sección B ALCARAZ ALEJO MARTIN Samsó, Marcela Maestra
NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida PEREZ PIZARRO, Isabela Denise DUPERTUIS JOURDAN Nicolas Eliel VASYLENKO ALEXIA NAT...
Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 22 Tchakmakdjian, Luciana Aragon SamantaTanoira, Paula Valicente, Alejandra Blazquez, ...
23 Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Collins, ElizabethSuarez, Alejandra Zambrano, Celeste Livio, Loreley Hengen, Susana...
A nuestro querido Instituto Florida Por lo que fuimos. Por lo que somos. Por los que están. Por los que partieron. Por lo ...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida ARCE JEREMIAS MATIASAQUINO V., ALMA ABRIL CHERRO, JulianCALLE SANTOS, Belén Mada ...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 27 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida SALVATORI BARCON, Luana TORRES, Gian ...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida FIRPO VIALE SIMON Batistutti, Julieta Martina BLANCO MAITHA ESTEBAN GONZALEZ DOMI...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 29 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida RIOS GONZALES EDWARD ALEJANDRO VILA T...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida a CALLE SANTOS, Emilce Brisa AGUIRRE, IGNACIO MILTON BENITEZ BAUTISTA FERNANDEZ H...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 31 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida QUIÑONES S., Giuliana Corali SUCCI LA...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida FONTANA PUEBLA, Naomi Julieta Acosta Isabela CASAL, Ian Benjamin Gonzalez Ambar S...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 33 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Plá Carducci, Valentina Torres, Enzo ...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida CANTERO THIAGO LIONEL Ferruchi, Lara Abigail Avila, Morena Abril CORTEZ, Shustin ...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 35 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida RODRIGUEZ Milagros Damaris Tessori, D...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida b Block, Sofía Victoria CHAVEZ MARUCCO AMBAR Caccaviello FacundoBousquet, Julieta...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 37 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Reyes Benjamin Alejandro ZALGADO SCHN...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Cuadrado Bravo, Elias Nair Altamira Sebastian BautistaAlejo Catalina Belen CASTAÑ...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 41 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Quispe, Gonzalo Vera Alonso, Valentin...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida FRIAS MELANIE Buda Rosso, Juan Valentino CORNEJO ZAVALETA LEONARDO Acosta, Magdal...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 43 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Rodriguez Sara Smolinski Julieta Aita...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida a CEJAS Santino Belasquez Jimenez, Mathilda Del Río Gomez Benjamin Briceño Lautar...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 45 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Romani Mateo Laureano Garcia Nieto Mi...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida b Garcia Richter Candela Irina Barrios Emanuel Gustavo ALBEA, Priscila IBELLI MAR...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 47 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Petersen Andres Lucas Wiedemann Rhine...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida a Estario Antonella Belen BRAVO, SANTINO BAUTISTA GASTALDO, Giovanna Denisse HOFS...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 49 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Mammana, Luciano Fernando Ladner Fric...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Papasian LizOrdoñez, Milena Briana MONTIVERO, JONAS EMILIANO Naser Marcos ElielMi...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 51 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Rojas Belén Margarita Zena Yardin Did...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Boc-ho Ariadna Selene AGUERO, Florencia BEHRENS, Ralph OwenAhlefeldt Julieta Delf...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 53 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Garcia Zoe Antonella LESIOV ZVERKO, S...
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Penna, Martina SofiaOLIVARES, Joaquín GaelNazar Victoria Nahir
NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 55 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida ZARATE, Melanie Betsabe Techlowiec Ma...
Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 58 Richter, NoeliaEscoffier, Natalia Arapayu, Veronica Ballejo, Paola Barbosa, Sofía Y...
59 Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Ruiz, Noemi Traficando, Eduardo Rojas, Romina Larrosa, Elsa Cristaldo, Lourdes Fede...
62 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida ALTAMIRANO T., CONSTANZA CASTILLO, Luna Verónica Fernandez Acuña Delfina Pil...
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 63 VALDEZ, MAITE EUGENIA Rusaz Mateo Emanuel NOYA, Branco Benicio HERRERA, ABRI...
64 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida AMARILLA, Sofía Valentina AMOROSO, ANA VICTORIA Cuevas, Ingrid Noemi Barone ...
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 65 SEGURA Tatiana Geraldine PAVEZ CONSTANZA VALENTINA MOMENTI FAUSTO HAAS, Ange...
66 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida HERRERA, Thomas Agustin BARRIOS, JULIETA BEATRIZ CUADRADO BRAVO, ANGEL FERNA...
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 67 Veliz Alan Lautaro SCHMIDT, THIAGO RENDON MARIA GUADALUPE MENDIZABAL GIMENEZ...
68 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida DENISIUK, Victoria Astorga Abigail BLANCO, Julieta Gisela CABRERA BOLLINI, V...
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 69 Valenzuela Schimpf Ana Beatriz PEREZ, Danilo Farid MEDINA, ORNELLA MAGALLY L...
70 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida CARDOZO, JULIETA ABRIL AGUIRRE, AGUSTIN EDUARDO BETTIO, MAXIMO ALCARAZ, Alan...
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 71 VEGA Carolina ElizabethVEGA Barbara Abril Niemann Lucia Pilar FERREIRO, NAHU...
72 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida CERDA, NICOLAS GABRIEL Block Giuliana Nicole DI GIORGIO, CRISTIAN AMADISBati...
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 73 TABARDILLO HETZE Luis Alexander RAMÍREZ TESARI, Abril RAMOS SLEKIS, MORA MAR...
78 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida BARRIOS, Uriel GustavoARIAS, WENDY BELEN BELTRAN, LUCIA INESALTAMIRA, VALENT...
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 79 SOSA ELIZAINCIN, THIAGO DAIAN SAND, KEEGAN MATTHEW MOLINA, CAROLINA DE LOS S...
80 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 4° b
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 81 TOUSSAINT RODRIGUEZ Michael Angelo ROMERO PINO, KEVINRivas, Diego Gonzalez, ...
82 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida SOBRADO, YAMIR GARCIA, SOFIA ALEJANDRA GOMEZ, GASTON DAVID PENNA, FRANCO EZE...
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 83
84 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida CASTRO RUIZ, VERONICA RAQUEL BULACIO FLORENCIA MAILEN CAMPODONICO C., VALENT...
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 85 Vilamitjana, Manuela RIVEROS, LUCIANO NICOLAS MUÑOZ BELTRAME, JUAN CRUZ MANA...
88 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida BOIDI, JULIETA SELENE NIRO, SABRINA AYELEN 6° a
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 89 Galletti, Candela MARTIN, ANTONELLA SOFIA
90 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida OLANO, LUCAS FRANCO Castro, Evelyn Martina Klun, Ornella ANTUNEZ, CAROLINA
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 91 GODOY PAJUELO, ORNELLA SOLANGE Alvarez, Florencia Araceli Licera, Yoelmi
92 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida GOYA, NAOMI SOFIA CAMILA KIERNICKI, JULIETA BARBARA
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 93 WMLAND Santiago ArielSIMONETTI, EZEQUIEL MARIO
94 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida ADAMO, TOMAS ESCOBAR, FRANCISCO DAMIAN Moreda, Agustin Tomas
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 95 Amoroso, Esteban AndresROTELA, IGNACIO
96 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida RECKE, Matias FernandoSARTO FARALLI, JOAQUIN ADRIAN
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 97 CHIEFFO, ESTEBAN SAMUEL BEHRENS, Thomás Martín BLASCO COLOMBINI, DAMIAN
98 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida CARO, LUCA STEFANO Felau, Matías Agustín Mainhard Sukalsky Melody Anouk 6° b
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 99 LOPEZ, FRANCISCO VELARDE PAREDES, SAMUEL ENRIQUE ZAVALETA DIAZ, GIANLUCA
100 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Jara Villarroel, Martin Ignacio TOUSSAINT RODRIGUEZ Melanie Alejandra
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 101 MOLINA, RUBEN FABRICIO Jara Villarroel, Martin Ignacio DI GIORGIO, EZEQUIEL...
102 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Rosa, Mateo Román COAQUIRA FLORES, FRANCO ALAN AGÜERO, NICOLAS MATIAS
NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 103 VERA, LARA MAGALI PALACIOS, YAZMIN ORNELLA
Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 104 Volpi, MauroCosta, Javier Flück, Sonia Fernandez, Axel Soria, MartínPerez, Fernand...
105 Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Cabral, Débora Ocampo, Marlene Irigoyen, Paula Dino, Alicia Maldonado, Carina Doce...
Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 106 Hech, Laura Salotti, Vanina D’amato, Melisa Molina, Aldana D’Amico, SandraQuintero...
107 Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Cortinez, Gisela Sack, Marisa Ferreyra, RominaRios, Liliana Benitez, Marta Pepe, E...
Educar, es redimir Educación Adventista
IAF.Alma estudiantil 2019

  1. 1. ALMA ESTUDIANTIL 2019INSTITUTO ADVENTISTA FLORIDA
  2. 2. Anuario Escolar Realizado por los Alumnos del Taller “Alma Estudiantil” del Instituto Adventista Florida, Bajo la dirección del Profesor Gustavo Benedetti Agradecemos a los estudiantes mencionados por su compromiso y amor para la realización de este anuario. Av. San Martín 4601 - Florida, Vicente López, Buenos Aires Argentina Dirección: Benedetti Gustavo Asesoramiento Financiero: Graf, Raúl Asesoramiento General: Cerdá, Ricardo Colaboración Especial: Volpi, Mauro Colaboración de alumnos: Adamo, Tomás; Moreda Agustín; Ornella Godoy; Alvarez Florencia; Jara Villarroel, Martín; Molina, Fabricio; Velarde Paredes, Samuel; Zavaleta Díaz, GianLuca; Di Giorgio, Ezequiel; Bárbar Maximiliano. Tel: 1147600674 web: iaf.educacionadventista.com E-mail: Instituto.iaf@educaciónadventista.org.ar facebook/instituto Adventista Florida Twitter: @iaf Todas las fotos cuentan con la debida autorización de sus respectivos padres y son propiedad exclusiva del instituto Adventista Florida. Queda prohibida su reproducción total o parcial. Buenos Aires, Argentina - 2018
  3. 3. Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 4 Cerdá, Ricardo Director General Directora NI & EP Ferreyra, Silvia Representante Legal Tesorería Graf, Raúl Petruk, Lilia H ace más de 120 años, la Educación Adventista fundamenta su filosofía en sólidos principios y valores, que se aplican diariamente en las actividades estudiantiles, a través de un sistema de enseñanza propio, con profesores calificados y consultoría pedagógica especializada. Ofrece servicios y contenidos digitales que complementan la enseñanza en diferentes plataformas. Una pedagogía consistente, que va más allá de la enseñanza. La Red de Educación Adventista basa su pedagogía en principios bíblicos-cristianos. Estos valores son aplicados en todas las vivencias académicas del estudiante. Para reforzar esa experiencia, la Red desarrolla el Plan Maestro de Desarrollo Espiritual (PMDE), que enfatiza, a cada bimestre, las virtudes que deben formar parte de la vida en sociedad, tales como: humildad; la igualdad; generosidad e integridad. Una formación completa, que considera al ser humano como manifestación del amor, cuidado y creación de Dios.
  4. 4. 5 Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Secretaria ES Vice Directora NI & EP Vice Director ES Secretaria NI & EP Iuorno, Anabel Campos, SoniaCuellar, Yolanda Guzman, L a Red de Educación Adventista ofrece servicios exclusivos para los alumnos, padres y profesores, que facilitan el acceso a la información y al conocimiento, tales como: App - permite el acompañamiento académico del alumno; Sitio de la escuela - información actualizada sobre las actividades de la escuela; Portal Educación ACES - plataforma online con contenidos complementarios, juegos interactivos, videos, multimedia, consejos de estudio y otros recursos para dinamizar y complementar la enseñanza. Molinari, Daiana Secretaria
  5. 5. Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 6 Fernandez, Evelyn Recepción Guzman, M. Elena Recepción
  6. 6. 7 Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Guardo, Venesa Maestranza Guardo, Pablo Maestranza Arias, Oscar Seguridad Berrenechea, Miguel Seguridad Arias, Alina Maestranza Méndez, Carolina Maestranza Tesari, Lorena Jefa de DL
  7. 7. 10 NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Sala 1ra sección Cuchma, Martha Maestra
  8. 8. NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida ACOSTA BECERRA, EMILIA GARCIA RICHTER, Maia Nicole MEDINA, Bautista Daniel SERVETTO, ADABELLA DOS SANTOS MALISANI, CATALINA BELEN LESCANO, CATALINA PILAR PEREZ, TOMAS DOMINGUES HEINZ JAZMIN GELLER, SANTIAGO MOISES NAZER SAVASTANO HUGO ALONSO JUAN IGNACIO GARMENDIA, MALENA MINETTO NUÑEZ, GIANFRANCO TORRES, Francesca Mia DURAN WENSELL, Matias Augusto MAMANI AREVALOS, DAVID ALEJANDRO SCHIAFFINO, RENATA ISABELLA
  9. 9. 12 NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Sala 2da Sección A SOTELO, Matias Nahuel ORLANDO ANDURAND, Jazmin GONZALEZ EMMA JAEL ALARCON, BENJAMIN AGUSTIN RAMPOGNA SOL JOSEFINA MODARELLI, LARA BETTIGA, AINHOA BEATRIZ RAMOS SLEKIS LUPE SOFIA MIRENDA VALENTINA VEGA CASANOVA, Rafael Alexander QUIÑONES SHEUNEMANN, Liz Isabella IGLESIAS FONTANA, LUKA BENJAMIN BATISTUTTI, IVO GABRIEL SANDOVAL ZAVALETA, Ignacio ORELLANA VARGAS, VALENTINA SOFIA CANTERO RODRIGUEZ JULIETA EMILY ACUÑA, Emma Layal Guzman, Santiago
  10. 10. NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Bertoli, Andrea Maestra
  11. 11. 14 NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Sala 2da sección B BALLEJO Ignacio SimonAMBERTIN FAIAD PEDRO BOGGIO ConstanzaBAEZ, Liam Benicio Sand, Lizzette Maestra
  12. 12. NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida PAREDES GALA VALENTINA CHIEFFO BIANCA AGOSTINA VERA BUBLITZ PATRICIO AGUSTIN GIL SANDA Emilia Ines MAGUNA NUÑEZ FELIPE JULIAN CASURIAGA Martina Pilar STREULI JASMIN DURAN HERBEL DELFINA LOPEZ REDONDO Natanael BOIDI ISABELLA ANGELINA SILVA, Candelaria CUTULI AVIANA PRIMUCCI BERNARDITA CUENCA AGUSTINA YAURI QUINtO PEREYRA, Matias Nicolas HOYOS EMILY NICOLE NIN Ciro Gael CAYRUS LOPEZ, Lautaro TESCONI, Franco Manuel FERNANDEZ HEREDIA, Candelaria Lizeth
  13. 13. 16 NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Sala 3ra sección A ALBEA MARTINEZ JEREMIAS BENJAMIN Ritterr, Karen Maestra
  14. 14. NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida PASTRANA CALDERON Isabella Sofia BIEN DE BRUN, Martina VEGA QUISPE, Jack Thiago HULAIS FERREYRA, Isabella Susana MORALES PERALTA, Bautista AVILA JOAQUIN LUCAS ROMEGO, ERNESTO TUPAC FERNANDEZ VILLARREO Valentina MARCHAND SOFIA LARA ALONSO, Keila Alma REYNOSO MOLINARI, Bianca Luana CONTRERAS KORSUN MATEO BENJAMIN QUIROGA LAIME, EZEQUIAS FELIX CHAVEZ, Kelaia Julieta ZELA SILVA, FABIAN ADRIEL MARCHAND CIRO PAEZ GREPPI, Thiago David BERNASCHINA BALLEJO, ABIGAIL SALAMERO NIELSEN, Serena GIANFRANCESCO KEVIN AGUSTIN
  15. 15. 18 NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Sala 3ra sección B ALCARAZ ALEJO MARTIN Samsó, Marcela Maestra
  16. 16. NivelInicial InstitutoAdventistaFlorida PEREZ PIZARRO, Isabela Denise DUPERTUIS JOURDAN Nicolas Eliel VASYLENKO ALEXIA NATASHA MINETTO NUÑEZ, Valentina PALACIOS BLASCO LUCIANA AILEN CHAVEZ MARUCCO Camila SCHEFER SCHULZ MATEO JOAQUIN GONZALEZ RENATA VICTORIA NASER SAID DARIO AYALA GONZALEZ, SANTINO ROTELA ROMERO THIAGO GONZALEZ LOPEZ JAZMIN AGUSTINA PETRAVICIUS ASIER AGUSTIN FERREYRA Albornoz, BENJAMIN VILLALBA ARCE Tahiel Niclas NASER MELANY EILEEN PEREZ HECH Gala Martina DOS SANTOS ALTAMIRANO Ian Lucca SCOTTA, Felipe HEREDIA BAUTISTA URIEL
  17. 17. Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 22 Tchakmakdjian, Luciana Aragon SamantaTanoira, Paula Valicente, Alejandra Blazquez, Mirta Preceptora NITaller de Deportes Psicopedagoga Biblioteca EP Psicopedagoga EP
  18. 18. 23 Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Collins, ElizabethSuarez, Alejandra Zambrano, Celeste Livio, Loreley Hengen, Susana Preceptora NI Preceptora EP Preceptora NIPreceptora EP Preceptora NI
  19. 19. A nuestro querido Instituto Florida Por lo que fuimos. Por lo que somos. Por los que están. Por los que partieron. Por lo que compartimos. Por nuestros sueños. Por todo lo que amamos. Por todas las bendiciones de cada día. Por el IAF que nos formó en la Fe. Gracias Padre Eterno. En agradecimiento a la maravillosa gestión realizada para propiciar nuestro encuentro, renovado de esta manera, vivencias inolvidables después de 50 años. Muchas Gracias Egresados Promoción 1969
  20. 20. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida ARCE JEREMIAS MATIASAQUINO V., ALMA ABRIL CHERRO, JulianCALLE SANTOS, Belén Mada BAIER RIGO, Agustin Hernán DOS SANTOS MALISANI FELIPE AGUSTIN Alvarez Zavaleta Camila CASTILLON Delfina AntonellaCARDINALI, Giulietta Irina 1° a
  21. 21. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 27 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida SALVATORI BARCON, Luana TORRES, Gian Valentin PACHECO MIA DELFINA GUTIERREZ, Eliseo Daniel PANESSI ISABELLA SCHENDEL, Fabrizio Sebastian LEIVA, Isabella GARCIA RICHTER, Jazmin Azul Sandoval Zavaleta Bautista PANEK GILL, Estanislao Daniel KRUSE, NEHUEN HAZIEL PEREYRA, TAHIEL DEIAN Rios Coronel, Yair M. SERVETTO Mailen MORAN GONZALO TOMAS GORDIOLA MARTINA RENATA PASUTTI, Mateo Gabriel SCHOWIERSKI CORDOBA, THIAGO ABEL MINATTA EMILIA GIGLIOTTI Fiamma Antonella
  22. 22. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida FIRPO VIALE SIMON Batistutti, Julieta Martina BLANCO MAITHA ESTEBAN GONZALEZ DOMINICK TAHIEL BEHRENS, PATRIK DANIEL DELGADO LONGA, IsabellaAYBAR MONTERO Ariana Victoria CHAMORRO, Emanuel Uriel 1° b
  23. 23. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 29 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida RIOS GONZALES EDWARD ALEJANDRO VILA TOMAS LIONEL ORLANDO AnDURAND Lola MACHADO BASILE PEDRO PODESTA Magali Belén VELOZO CARDENAS, ANTONELLA ISABEL MAIDANA, NICOLE AGUSTINA IEZZI GIANELLA BERENICE SEGURA Joaquin Mateo ZALGADO SCHNEIDER, MATEO UZIEL PIVETTA, Julieta MAGALLANES DEL C., Abigail RAMOS AZUL JOHANA VERA BUBLITZ, Delfina Zoe MONTIVERO, Paula Candela LOPEZ GUTIERREZ Jorge Matias QUINTANA EZEQUIEL BENJAMIN VERA ALTAMIRANO LUCIO RAMIRO MILAZZO HERNANDEZ, Giuliana LECCA B., JUAN IGNACIO
  24. 24. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida a CALLE SANTOS, Emilce Brisa AGUIRRE, IGNACIO MILTON BENITEZ BAUTISTA FERNANDEZ HEREDIA, Augusto Misael Ambertin Faiad, Juana BUCHHAMER, Enzo Daniel 2° a
  25. 25. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 31 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida QUIÑONES S., Giuliana Corali SUCCI LAUTARO Olivares Torres, Luisana MAMANI AREVALOS CIELO PAVEZ MORALES, ISABELLA Riozzi Gutierrez, Bautista Leandro Matricali H., Galiana FRANCO BERTOLO LUCIANO QUIROGA MOLINAS, Bastian WIEDEMANN RHINER, Derek Johann OSUNA JUAN IGNACIO MAMMANA Milena Carina PETRAVICIUS DANTE LEONEL SAVASTANO Felipe Mossuto, Benjamin HAYDU, AUKA TOMAS PEREZ SIMON Rosa, Thiago Román Moglia Leguen Bautista GOMEZ GULLON, IRINA MAGALI
  26. 26. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida FONTANA PUEBLA, Naomi Julieta Acosta Isabela CASAL, Ian Benjamin Gonzalez Ambar Sofía CAPODIMONTE, VICTORIA MIA CUEVAS P., CAROLINA ELIZABETH ALZUGARAY CAMPOS, FLORENCIA CASTRO, Eunice Abigail 2° b
  27. 27. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 33 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Plá Carducci, Valentina Torres, Enzo Ariel Nunes Cerza, Renzo Valli Kuray, Valentina Uma Parera, Ema Daniela SANDREA Matias David Miraballes Franco ROJAS Lionel Geremias Nehen WEIMER Esteban Ezequiel ORTIZ OTINIANO Nahiara MEDINA ENZO PAZ MICAELA BELEN Techlowiec Marban, Milo MOMENTI CARMELA Lavagno Guido Pastrana Calderón Luis TALAVERA G., SOFIA DANIELA SCHNEIDER ALONSO ALMA Molinas, Francesco TobiasKORELL COSENTINO IGNACIO
  28. 28. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida CANTERO THIAGO LIONEL Ferruchi, Lara Abigail Avila, Morena Abril CORTEZ, Shustin Nahuel Eduardo ALEJOS MAMANI, Leonardo Casuriaga Tiago Martin Gil Sandá, Camila Aylén Benitez Galeano Danna FERREYRA, Valentin Ballejo Victoria Luz Eugenio Correa, Thiago Alex 3° a
  29. 29. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 35 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida RODRIGUEZ Milagros Damaris Tessori, Dante Tobias Oropeza Paredes, Salomón LOPEZ BARRIOS JUAN MANUEL Pigliapoco Felicitas SEGURA Gonzalo Valentin MARI GAZZONI, Matias GONZALEZ MATEO BAUTISTA SALAZAR Sofia Abigail Zena Yardin Delfina PEREZ DURAN, MARIA PAZ Maidana Mateo Benjamin Reynoso Molinari, Matias SUCCI JUANA MOBILIO Martina HULAIS FERREYRA, Julia PORTILLO VILLALBA, Martin STRAZZERI ALZOGARAY ENZO SALVADOR Medina Julieta Aylin
  30. 30. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida b Block, Sofía Victoria CHAVEZ MARUCCO AMBAR Caccaviello FacundoBousquet, Julieta Valentina DORADO GIOVANNIE SANTINO NICOLAS Benitez Matias Daniel CEJAS GUILLERMINA Aguirre Hannah Sofia CACERES MONTIEL TAINA LETICIA 3° b HINOJOSA, Juan Daniel
  31. 31. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 37 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Reyes Benjamin Alejandro ZALGADO SCHNEIDER ZOE SOFIA Nestares Nicolas Julian Franco Theo Andres PAPASIAN TOMAS Schmidt Mark Joel Lugo Gael Miqueas Escudero Milagros Carolina Zanelli Giuliano Carlo OJEDA Uma Jazmin LIN, MARTIN Quiroga Mailen SOTELO Sofia BelenSanz, Catalina Mingrone, Felipe Sebastian FLORES ARAMAYO, MATIAS Pérez Hech, Valentina Ailén MILAZZO HERNANDEZ, Lucas FERREYRA MAXIMO Rojas, S., Daiana
  32. 32. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Cuadrado Bravo, Elias Nair Altamira Sebastian BautistaAlejo Catalina Belen CASTAÑEDA CANCINO, AARON GABRIEL Acosta, Maria Emilia Baier Rigo Gonzalo Daniel CHIEFFO, Julieta Magali Altamirano LeonardoALEJOS MAMANI, Mia Jazmin Castillon, Eugenia Andrea 4° a
  33. 33. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 41 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Quispe, Gonzalo Vera Alonso, Valentina Daniela Mansilla Tomás Alejandro Gareis Jeremias ORTIZ SOTO, Emily Jazmin Sanchez Badenas Alanis Belen Gonzalez Mia Guadalupe Espinola Barrios, Thiago Javier RAUSCHMAIR, Victoria Ayelen ZARATE, Bequer Eli MARCHENA ROJAS, Belen GIGLIOTTI, Fiorella Agostina Petti Bautista Tomas VARRENTI CLEMENTIN, IOEL KRUSE, Aylin Arelí GARBINI DREHER, Emily Shaiel Panek Gill, Ana Catalina Sanchez Lastra Santiago Jimenez Lerch, Luciano Fornes, Juana Morena
  34. 34. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida FRIAS MELANIE Buda Rosso, Juan Valentino CORNEJO ZAVALETA LEONARDO Acosta, Magdalena Galvan Gonzalo EliseoFuentes Raffaelli Valentino Cardinali Ostuni Emilia Espinola Lara Jazmín Aybar, Alejo Uriel D’Angelo Bagnato Franco Gabriel Andrada, Franco Emanuel 4° b
  35. 35. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 43 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Rodriguez Sara Smolinski Julieta Aitana Mossuto, Felipe MARTINEZ Lucas Sebastián Orlando Andurand Benjamin SAVY, DIDIER VALENTIN MODARELLI, Marina ROSALES VARGA, Elin Yauri Quinto Pereyra, Melody Aylen Naser Mikael Esteban Minatta Thiago Quintana Tomas Sebastian Rivas Gomez, Andrea Sevegnani Leguen, Giulianna Montiel Becerra Bautista LORENZO BENJAMIN Paez Serena Rocío Servetto Mateo Moglia Leguen Isabella GIMENEZ GERARDO JAVIER
  36. 36. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida a CEJAS Santino Belasquez Jimenez, Mathilda Del Río Gomez Benjamin Briceño Lautaro Augusto Acosta Gerónimo CristianACOSTA ARIAS, Valentina DE BONIS, MORENA ZOEL Benitez Galeano Sofia Belen FERREYRA Mora Jazmin Cardozo Ramirez Ciro Avila Camila Anabela Estario Jazmin Ayelen BRUNELLI, Joaquin Benjamin ALZUGARAY CAMPOS, SANTIAGO 5° a
  37. 37. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 45 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Romani Mateo Laureano Garcia Nieto Milena Muller Oreiro Sol Candela LOPEZ CASTAN, Ignacio Plá Carducci, Agustina Marenco Antonela Jazmin GUZMAN STECLER, Heidi Ellen Salamero Nielsen, Marcos Zarate Matias Gomez Gabriel Oropeza Paredes, Sara Liz LOPEZ CASTAN, Julieta RENDON JUAN Talenti Fabrizio Menna Korsun Gian Franco Juarez Xiomara Valentina Portillo Villalba, Francisco Slame Alvarez Alejandro Said Marquez Quispe, Leonela Iezzi, Brianna Milagros
  38. 38. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida b Garcia Richter Candela Irina Barrios Emanuel Gustavo ALBEA, Priscila IBELLI MARTINAGianfrancesco, Thiago Ezequiel FRANCO, GIULIANA BELEN Barrionuevo C., Francisco Fernandez Cristaldo, Miguel Axel Block, Facundo SantiagoALVAREZ RAMOS ANDRES MATEO De Zordi Villalba Bruno Dos Santos, Pedro SimonDi Lella, Brian Antonio DIORIO GUARDO TIZIANOCardinali Sofia Isabella 5° b
  39. 39. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 47 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Petersen Andres Lucas Wiedemann Rhiner, Jan Kiefer Niro Gianfranco Lucchese, Federico Damián Panek Aylen Nerea Marziali, Martina RIVAS DIEGO RAFAEL ZVERKO, Cirila Patric ORLANDO, BAUTISTA JOAQUIN Makuc Bautista Julian PERALTA, ANA PAULA WEIMER, Dylan Maycol Shahid Nestares Lucia Camila LESIOV ZVERKO, ISABELA CIBELE Pauluk Sheila Joselin Stillo Paula Maria Navarro, Sofia Belen Laime Stefania Isabel VARRENTI, IAGO Salvatori Barcón, Joaquín
  40. 40. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida a Estario Antonella Belen BRAVO, SANTINO BAUTISTA GASTALDO, Giovanna Denisse HOFSTETTER, Martín Ezequiel Coronel Shamira Nicole Fernandez Lluncor, Facundo Alberto Dupertuis Jourdan Franco Adrian Aloma Constanza Gallardo Flores, Diego Nicolas Cruz Rosa, Camila ALBERT, THIAGO DIEGO URIEL Fornes, Joaquin 6° a
  41. 41. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 49 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Mammana, Luciano Fernando Ladner Frickel Juan Ignacio Menendez Tiago Emanuel KRUSE, Lautaro Martin MENDIZABAL GIMENEZ, Fabio André
  42. 42. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Papasian LizOrdoñez, Milena Briana MONTIVERO, JONAS EMILIANO Naser Marcos ElielMirenda Rocio
  43. 43. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 51 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Rojas Belén Margarita Zena Yardin Didier Eliseo Stagno Burgos Luis Francisco Perez Villanueva, Ayelen Nahiara Suarez Quimey Agostina Silva Jazmín Agostina RODRIGUEZ SERATAYA, HECTOR ALAN Zavaleta Diaz Gian Paolo Sosa Reina Soledad Ramos Slekis Zoe Tessori Fiorella Lucía SMOLINSKI, Guadalupe Marlene
  44. 44. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Boc-ho Ariadna Selene AGUERO, Florencia BEHRENS, Ralph OwenAhlefeldt Julieta Delfina 6° b
  45. 45. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 53 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Garcia Zoe Antonella LESIOV ZVERKO, SANDRO LUCIO MEDINA, Bianca CARDOZO, Sol Agostina GIL SANDÁ, Sofía Magdalena Lopez Valicente Thiago Uriel GARBINI DREHER, Maylén Nicole Lantez Pusitanella, Candela MAZZAGALLI, María Luz FERRERO, Tiago GOZZA ZAWADSKI, Kenneth Mateo Bollati, Ticiano Lorenzo
  46. 46. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Penna, Martina SofiaOLIVARES, Joaquín GaelNazar Victoria Nahir
  47. 47. NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 55 NivelPrimario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida ZARATE, Melanie Betsabe Techlowiec Marban Sofia QUISPE, Agustín Terrazas Bulman, Tobias Manuel Rauschmair Ivan Franco PEREZ DURAN, YAELL GABRIELA VERA PABLO URIEL Sevegnani Leguen, Joaquin Pedro Petti Federico Ignacio Urbano Isabella Sandoval Zavaleta, Franco PETRAVICIUS TOBIAS FRANCISCO
  48. 48. Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 58 Richter, NoeliaEscoffier, Natalia Arapayu, Veronica Ballejo, Paola Barbosa, Sofía Yansat, Sofía Docente EP Docente EP Docente EP Docente EP Docente EP Docente EP Bagnato, Andrea Docente EP
  49. 49. 59 Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Ruiz, Noemi Traficando, Eduardo Rojas, Romina Larrosa, Elsa Cristaldo, Lourdes Fedezco, Nancy López, Rosa Docente EP Docente EP Docente EP Docente EP Docente EP Docente EP Docente EP
  50. 50. 62 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida ALTAMIRANO T., CONSTANZA CASTILLO, Luna Verónica Fernandez Acuña Delfina Pilar Camaño Camila de La Paz ESCUDERO GERBER, Anabella Belen ANTUNEZ, MARCOS TOMAS DIAZ SAINT-PERE, JOSIAS Fornes Valentin CARRIZO, DILAN Ariel Fernandez Cristaldo, Amira Yanis BALMACEDA, FIORELLA ESCATE, Jeremías Nahuel FRANCO, FIORELLA YASMIN 1° a
  51. 51. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 63 VALDEZ, MAITE EUGENIA Rusaz Mateo Emanuel NOYA, Branco Benicio HERRERA, ABRIL TRINIDAD TOLEDO WOITSCHACH, ANA PAULA RODRIGUEZ S., Gabriela MOLINAS, NAHUEL AUGUSTO GONZALEZ ABRIL ROCIO VILLALBA LUCA ROMAN SALGAN, ALAN JOAQUIN Petersen Matias Tomas HOYOS, JULIETA ELIN UBERTO, MARTINA LUCRECIA ROSALES VARGA, PABLO ELIAN Novell Veira, Allan Hamden Lautaro Daniel WEBER, MATEO VALENTIN SEGARRA G., JUAN PABLO PILAR DEL CARPIO Santiago ISASI, MARTINA PILAR
  52. 52. 64 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida AMARILLA, Sofía Valentina AMOROSO, ANA VICTORIA Cuevas, Ingrid Noemi Barone Micaela Ludmila BUCHHAMER, Axel Hernán Arroyo Benitez, Zoe DICAMILO, Maria Florencia BATISTA SOARES, Luiza Cesano, Matias Gabriel AVILA, Agustina Trinidad Fernandez Rojas Martin Nicolas BRUNELLI, Camila Abigail 1° b
  53. 53. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 65 SEGURA Tatiana Geraldine PAVEZ CONSTANZA VALENTINA MOMENTI FAUSTO HAAS, Angeline Rojas Sabaleta Marisol Parera Agustina Ornella MENNA KORSUN, Camila Nahir FRANCO, Chiara Eluney VILLALBA Mariano Martin PEREIRA SKIBA, Gonzalo Jimenez Lerch, Valentina SCHAAB, AGUSTIN ALEJO Pauluk Sebastian Angelo MOLINA, LAUTARO GUERRERO SUAREZ, JULIANA Zibecchi Di Prinzio, Catalina PONCIANO CCASA, ANGHI NAVARRO, Matías Daniel Martinez Ian
  54. 54. 66 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida HERRERA, Thomas Agustin BARRIOS, JULIETA BEATRIZ CUADRADO BRAVO, ANGEL FERNANDEZ, KIARA AYELEN ALVAREZ CHIRA, GUILLERMO BENITEZ PLASENCIA, Kiara ISASI CORO, Malén Quimey Milagros BEHRENS, Dylan Alec DE MARCO Abril Victoria GALARZA, CAMILA AGOSTINA ARIAS, FRANCO EMANUEL CACERES TELIS Lucas Damián LIGRESTI, TOMAS GABRIEL BENITEZ GONCALVEZ, ABRIL DELIONARDIS, THIAGO NAHUEL ACOSTA CHAVES, LUCIANO 2° a ALBORNOS, RAMIRO EMANUEL
  55. 55. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 67 Veliz Alan Lautaro SCHMIDT, THIAGO RENDON MARIA GUADALUPE MENDIZABAL GIMENEZ, Deia STILLO, SEBASTIAN JESUS SANCHEZ BADENAS F., FELIPE ORDOÑEZ, CORINA AILIN MANAVELLA Santiago Daniel VIDAL ESPINOZA. OVIDIO SIMONETTI, ROCIO DANIELA RIVA Ezequiel MIRABALLES, BELEN TEVES, SAMIRAH VANESSA SCHIAFFINO, Valentina PEÑALVER Maia Valentina MARI GAZZONI, BRENDA LISET SOSA ELIZAINCIN, NARELLA ROSALES VARGA, ALAN OCAMPO, Luz Victoria
  56. 56. 68 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida DENISIUK, Victoria Astorga Abigail BLANCO, Julieta Gisela CABRERA BOLLINI, VANESA GERALDINE Acchura Ríos, Javier BARROSO MARCOS ESCUDERO MIRKO NAHUEL AUTHIER, IVAN FRANCISCO BOIDI, FRANCO NICOLAS Coviello Lara Andrea BENITEZ P., , Denis AlejandroBARRIOS, Lara Del Carmen CABRERA BOLLINI, ENRIQUE NAHUEL 2° b
  57. 57. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 69 Valenzuela Schimpf Ana Beatriz PEREZ, Danilo Farid MEDINA, ORNELLA MAGALLY LEMA, KEILA NICOLLE SCHENK, Leandro Agustín Naser, Matías Eliam MASNATTA, Sofia Isabella KORSTANJE, ALEXIA MARIA Porcopio V., Nazarena MERIN, ABRIL SOLANGELÓPEZ, Alexis SIRACUSA SANDER, VALENTINO Pavón Fischer, Candela MAZZAGALLI, VICTORIA LEIVA, BRISA FERNANDA VOGEL, CLARASalcedo, Joaquín Modarelli, Abril LUGO AYALA Briana AishaIBELLI, Valentina
  58. 58. 70 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida CARDOZO, JULIETA ABRIL AGUIRRE, AGUSTIN EDUARDO BETTIO, MAXIMO ALCARAZ, Alan Nahum BULACIO, Martin Dante Gabriel CRUZ, Joaquín Matías ALVEZ, JONATHAN ARIEL Cesano, Melanie 3° a
  59. 59. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 71 VEGA Carolina ElizabethVEGA Barbara Abril Niemann Lucia Pilar FERREIRO, NAHUEL ARIEL SANTA CRUZ FRANCOPositino, Marcos Giovani Marca, Julieta De Pedro Fabricio Luciano VIH, JUAN MANUEL REYES, NICOLE MARILYN OJEDA, ESTEBAN GÓMEZ, Julieta Jorgelina SCHIAFFINO CAMILA DOLORES POSITINO, MATIAS AGUSTIN MARI GAZZONI, KAREN ESCALANTE, LUCAS JONAS WEBER, HANNAH BELEN SANCHEZ LASTRA, Agustína ORUE TURZA Tobias Uriel GUERRERO SUAREZ, JUAN
  60. 60. 72 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida CERDA, NICOLAS GABRIEL Block Giuliana Nicole DI GIORGIO, CRISTIAN AMADISBatista Soares Julia CASAS CAMARGO, MARIA ALFONSINA Alvarez Milagros VictoriaAGÜERO, CAMILA ALLEGRI, LOURDES DELFINA Block Ernst Caroline Jasmine 3° b
  61. 61. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 73 TABARDILLO HETZE Luis Alexander RAMÍREZ TESARI, Abril RAMOS SLEKIS, MORA MARTIN, MAGALI YAEL SALAZAR PEREZ, BRIAN JOSUE GONZÁLEZ, Pilar Aylín Valenzuela Lucia Elena Real Castellón Melody MATEO BOLLATI, AGUSTINA SOL SCHIENKE, Santiago NAKAMURA, Celeste LLABRES, EZEQUIEL MARCELO VASQUEZ LOPEZ CLAUDIA ALEXANDRA ROMERO KAISER, VALENTINA MORENO, MAYRA AILEN GASTALDO, GIULIANO EZEQUIELDI CAMILO, SANTINO LEANDRO FRATTESI CAMILA ABRIL
  62. 62. 78 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida BARRIOS, Uriel GustavoARIAS, WENDY BELEN BELTRAN, LUCIA INESALTAMIRA, VALENTIN MATEO Audibert Perez, Patricia Eugenia ALCARAZ, MATIAS NAHUEL 4° a
  63. 63. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 79 SOSA ELIZAINCIN, THIAGO DAIAN SAND, KEEGAN MATTHEW MOLINA, CAROLINA DE LOS SIRACUSA SANDER, AURORA JUAREZ, Tobías Joaquín CLAVERIE, DANIELA ALDANA TUROWIECKI ZAMBITO MARIA FRANCESKA PEÑALVER, MELANY JAZMIN GALVAN, IARA ESTEFANIA SLAME ALVAREZ, PABLO SAMIRRODRIGUEZ, ARIANA BELEN KAMBOURIAN, JULIETA SOL CRUCEÑO MAMANI, KAREN Vega, Joaquin Elías SERVELLO, JULIANA GABRIELA PUSITANELLA, NOELIA BELEN Izquierdo Salom, Carolina
  64. 64. 80 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 4° b
  65. 65. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 81 TOUSSAINT RODRIGUEZ Michael Angelo ROMERO PINO, KEVINRivas, Diego Gonzalez, Belen Noelia Angulo Muñoz, Kevin SALAZAR VARGAS, JOHAN PANDIANI, SANTINO FERNÁNDEZ A.,, Valentina WIENKE, CONSTANTINO MAXIMILIANO GUARDO YANSAT Emily Benavidez, Luciana Nahir Scuderi Hengen, Geraldine RAMÍREZ TESARI, Andrés GOMEZ GUZMAN Laura AIRA, NICHOLAS Zarate Terrones, Anbar Yucsuha SALAS, ISAIAS SAMUEL Oscari, Debora Belen CARRIZO, LOURDES MARIA
  66. 66. 82 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida SOBRADO, YAMIR GARCIA, SOFIA ALEJANDRA GOMEZ, GASTON DAVID PENNA, FRANCO EZEQUIEL SARAVIA, VALENTIN TOMAS CONTARTESE, Nicolas MIRABALLES, SOFIA Sorgente, Santino Fabrizio KRUSE, MATIAS ALEJANDRO Block Ernst, Andrew Ethan SCHIENKE, Nicolás ESCOBAR, NICOLAS DAMIAN PANEK, AGUSTIN NEHUEN Guiniot, eStelle LIGRESTI, DIEGO EZEQUIEL SANTOS Luca Nicolas CARDENAS, NICOLAS EZEQUIEL 5° a
  67. 67. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 83
  68. 68. 84 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida CASTRO RUIZ, VERONICA RAQUEL BULACIO FLORENCIA MAILEN CAMPODONICO C., VALENTINO BARROS BATTAGLIA Lucia LEMA, KIARA MICAELAGauna Rios, Jemina Ailin CABRERA BOLLINI, LUCAS CASTELLANOS, NICOLAS EMANUEL BARROSO Victoria Ludmila HOFSTETTER, ARIANA DENISE Callejón, Brenda Milagros Alvarez Chira, Gabriela 5° b
  69. 69. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 85 Vilamitjana, Manuela RIVEROS, LUCIANO NICOLAS MUÑOZ BELTRAME, JUAN CRUZ MANAVELLA, ROMINA TERRAZAS BULMAN, LUCAS MATEO RÍOS CORONEL, Celeste MOLINAS, GABRIEL MANUEL VILLALBA, Deisi Romina SCHIAFFINO, Lucas Alejo OROPEZA PAREDES, KENIA MARTINS DA SILVA, MARIANO Velarde Paredes, Keila Mía RIOS, GIULIANA NOELIAMOLINAS, MICAELA LLORENS, ABIGAIL BELEN VILLAVERDE, Ludmila Nazarena SIERRA, EMANUEL AGUSTIN PRINZI PAPPARELLI, CELESTE MAZZAGALLI, VALENTINA Rodriguez, Abigail
  70. 70. 88 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida BOIDI, JULIETA SELENE NIRO, SABRINA AYELEN 6° a
  71. 71. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 89 Galletti, Candela MARTIN, ANTONELLA SOFIA
  72. 72. 90 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida OLANO, LUCAS FRANCO Castro, Evelyn Martina Klun, Ornella ANTUNEZ, CAROLINA
  73. 73. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 91 GODOY PAJUELO, ORNELLA SOLANGE Alvarez, Florencia Araceli Licera, Yoelmi
  74. 74. 92 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida GOYA, NAOMI SOFIA CAMILA KIERNICKI, JULIETA BARBARA
  75. 75. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 93 WMLAND Santiago ArielSIMONETTI, EZEQUIEL MARIO
  76. 76. 94 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida ADAMO, TOMAS ESCOBAR, FRANCISCO DAMIAN Moreda, Agustin Tomas
  77. 77. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 95 Amoroso, Esteban AndresROTELA, IGNACIO
  78. 78. 96 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida RECKE, Matias FernandoSARTO FARALLI, JOAQUIN ADRIAN
  79. 79. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 97 CHIEFFO, ESTEBAN SAMUEL BEHRENS, Thomás Martín BLASCO COLOMBINI, DAMIAN
  80. 80. 98 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida CARO, LUCA STEFANO Felau, Matías Agustín Mainhard Sukalsky Melody Anouk 6° b
  81. 81. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 99 LOPEZ, FRANCISCO VELARDE PAREDES, SAMUEL ENRIQUE ZAVALETA DIAZ, GIANLUCA
  82. 82. 100 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Jara Villarroel, Martin Ignacio TOUSSAINT RODRIGUEZ Melanie Alejandra
  83. 83. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 101 MOLINA, RUBEN FABRICIO Jara Villarroel, Martin Ignacio DI GIORGIO, EZEQUIEL BARBAR, MAXIMILIANO
  84. 84. 102 NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Rosa, Mateo Román COAQUIRA FLORES, FRANCO ALAN AGÜERO, NICOLAS MATIAS
  85. 85. NivelSecundario InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 103 VERA, LARA MAGALI PALACIOS, YAZMIN ORNELLA
  86. 86. Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 104 Volpi, MauroCosta, Javier Flück, Sonia Fernandez, Axel Soria, MartínPerez, Fernanda Docente ES Docente ES Biblioteca ES Docente ES Docente ESDocente ES Osorio, Ruth Docente EP
  87. 87. 105 Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Cabral, Débora Ocampo, Marlene Irigoyen, Paula Dino, Alicia Maldonado, Carina Docente ES Docente ES Docente ES Docente ES Docente ESCapellán Saraniti, Alex Carvallo, Mirta Docente ES
  88. 88. Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida 106 Hech, Laura Salotti, Vanina D’amato, Melisa Molina, Aldana D’Amico, SandraQuinteros, AnabellaGerber, MarthaQuinteros, Nancy Docente ES Docente ES Docente ESDocente ES Docente ES Docente ES Docente ES Preceptora ES
  89. 89. 107 Personal InstitutoAdventistaFlorida Cortinez, Gisela Sack, Marisa Ferreyra, RominaRios, Liliana Benitez, Marta Pepe, Elisabeth Benedetti, GustavoTorres, Elisa Docente ES Docente ESDocente ES Docente ES Docente ES Docente ES Docente ES Docente ES
  90. 90. Educar, es redimir Educación Adventista

×