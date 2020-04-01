Successfully reported this slideshow.
Silos and Fabrication Silo Logic is able to provide a number of solutions to your application of silo manufacture. Whether...
Screw Conveyors & Feeders Screw Conveyors have been made to offer a variety of solutions for conveying or feeding of powde...
Technical Features For Food & Pharmaceutical Screws The spiral of the screw is welded on both sides and the weld structure...
Different Applications and Special Screws We are able to supply all kinds of solutions to your conveying problems, with ei...
Rotary Valves Description Drop-Through Rotary Valves with square inlet or with a circular inlet consist of a tubular cast ...
Performance & Technical Features - Benefits Feed rates from 2.2 to 19.5 litres per revolution (0.08 to 0.7 cu ft per revol...
Options & Accessories Available in ATEX zone 22 version Body in cast iron or 304/316 stainless steel Chrome-plated, nickel...
Valves Butterfly Valves Characteristics Sizes available: from Ø 100 mm to 500mm Body: aluminium alloy Disc Seal: Elastomer...
Slide Valves Characteristics Sizes available: □150 mm (6”) ~ 400mm (16”) Body: aluminium alloy Internal liner: SINT ® poly...
Pressure Relief Valves VCP3751C or VCP2731C - size 375mm or 273mm, carbon steel body, spring-loaded pressure relief valve ...
Bin Activators Perfect Mass Flow Discharge For The Food Industry The Bin Activator is the ultimate machine, specifically d...
Technical Features Throughput = 5 ~ 320 m3/h (3 ~ 190 cfm) Range: Ø 400 mm (16 in) ~ 3,000 mm (10 ft) Outlet Range: Ø 114 ...
1 Tonne FIBC Bag Unloader & Fillers FIBC Dischargers consist of a steel frame complete with a material discharge hopper an...
FIBC Filling Stations consist of a steel frame and a bag filling unit including an inflatable seal that impedes dust leaka...
Lump Breaker The Lump Breaker consists of a square cross section casing with upper and lower flange, two horizontal rotati...
Address: 21 Beauchamp Rd Tewkesbury Gl20 7TA Mail Id- sales@silologic.com Tel: 07754648489 Website: www.silologic.com/silo...
Silo-Logic Ltd are able to offer a Turnkey Solution to all your powder handling applications. We are able to offer solutions to your materials handling, conveying and dust extraction problems. By using our vast experience of screw conveyors, industrial vibrator motors, dust filters, FIBC bag unloaders, 25kg bag emptying machines, loading bellows, silo safety systems, rotary valves, slide valves, butterfly valves and feeder systems, to name but a few, we can offer the solution to your question.
  1. 1. Silos and Fabrication Silo Logic is able to provide a number of solutions to your application of silo manufacture. Whether it be bolted or fully welded we can advise the best solution, along with a full turnkey solution. Specifying the correct silo size and geometry for the material you need to store is essential for safe storage and effective discharge. Silo Logic can advise you on the optimum vessel design, and manufacture precisely the silos you need to store your materials safely and without deterioration.
  2. 2. Screw Conveyors & Feeders Screw Conveyors have been made to offer a variety of solutions for conveying or feeding of powdery or granular materials. They are suitable for applications in which any contamination of the material handled has to be strictly avoided and where absolute cleanliness and perfect resistance to corrosion are required. In particular, Stainless Steel Tubular Screw Conveyors are used in environmental technology, in flour and animal feed milling, in food processing and packaging, in plastics and chemicals, as well as in the pharmaceutical industry. We are also able to supply mild steel screw conveyors into all sorts of different sectors and applications.
  3. 3. Technical Features For Food & Pharmaceutical Screws The spiral of the screw is welded on both sides and the weld structure is provided with a connecting radius of 3mm. • Both ends of the screw conveyors should be such as to minimize the presence of areas of product residue. • Seals and gaskets are compatible with food requirements. • Screw conveyor couplings are outside the areas in which the product is in contact with them to avoid residual risk. • It Is preferable to install a direct drive transmission instead of belt or chain transmission to avoid risk of screw conveyor shaft misalignment, shaft bending and consequently poor sealing (we use output hollow shaft gearboxes to save space).
  4. 4. Different Applications and Special Screws We are able to supply all kinds of solutions to your conveying problems, with either just the solution or the full turnkey package. Whether it be to convey ice vertically or large wood chips, please contact us for the solution.
  5. 5. Rotary Valves Description Drop-Through Rotary Valves with square inlet or with a circular inlet consist of a tubular cast iron or stainless steel casing, a horizontally mounted rotor with a certain number of V-shaped cross section compartments, a drive unit and a casing cover opposite the drive end. Function Rotary Valves have been developed for maximum versatility in application. They are suitable for controlled discharging and feeding of powdery or granular materials from silos, hoppers, pneumatic conveying systems, bag filter houses, or cyclones.
  6. 6. Performance & Technical Features - Benefits Feed rates from 2.2 to 19.5 litres per revolution (0.08 to 0.7 cu ft per revolution) Different drives for different rotation speeds Maximum differential pressure: 0.3 bar (4.4 PSI) Various materials and treatments available according to product handled Robust and compact design Easy access to all internal mechanical components
  7. 7. Options & Accessories Available in ATEX zone 22 version Body in cast iron or 304/316 stainless steel Chrome-plated, nickel-plated, or Teflon® surface-coated Scrapers made from different materials to improve sealing properties and diminish abrasion Compartment choking inserts for sticky materials or feed rate reduction Greased or gas or air-purged shaft seals Direct drive with fixed gear motor Direct drive with variable speed drive Coaxial drive with chain transmission Bare shafted without drive unit Rotor choke for granular materials Rotation indicator
  8. 8. Valves Butterfly Valves Characteristics Sizes available: from Ø 100 mm to 500mm Body: aluminium alloy Disc Seal: Elastomer (NBR) Disc: SINT®, St. Steel or Cast Iron FDA approved on certain models Application: Butterfly Valves are used in all types of powder and granular material processing plants where interception of gravity/pneumatically fed dry materials is required. Butterfly valves can be fitted beneath hoppers, bins, silos, screw or other conveyors, or to intercept pneumatic
  9. 9. Slide Valves Characteristics Sizes available: □150 mm (6”) ~ 400mm (16”) Body: aluminium alloy Internal liner: SINT ® polymer Blade: Mild or 304St. Steel Roller bearing: standard or stainless steel FDA approved on certain models Application: Low Profile VIB Slides Valves are used where flow of a dry powder or granular material caused by gravity or conveying has to be intercepted. Low Profile VIB Slide Valves may be fitted beneath hopper, bin or silo outlets, on inlet and outlet spouts of mechanical conveyors, as well as above the inlet of telescopic loading spouts. The special geometry of Low Profile VIB Slide Valves and the various options in blade design enable their application in virtually all industries including food processing. Due to their special design and to the engineering materials used, they represent a particularly economic yet most efficient solution in all product processing
  10. 10. Pressure Relief Valves VCP3751C or VCP2731C - size 375mm or 273mm, carbon steel body, spring-loaded pressure relief valve VCP375C or VCP273C - size 375mm or 273mm, stainless steel 304 body, spring- loaded pressure relief valve VCPX375C or VCPX273C - size 375mm or 273mm, stainless steel 304 body, spring-loaded pressure relief valve, ATEX Zone 22 VCP Pressure relief valves consist of a cylindrical casing with clamped weld-on spigot, a disc shape inner steel lid for negative pressure operation held in position by a central spring rod, an outside steel ring for excess pressure kept in position by three spring rods, gaskets and
  11. 11. Bin Activators Perfect Mass Flow Discharge For The Food Industry The Bin Activator is the ultimate machine, specifically designed to meet the requirements of the food industry. With its hygienic finishing design, the EC 1935/2004-certified BAF is suitable for a variety of applications in food processing. It excels in applications with a requirement for minimum residual of material and zero contamination.
  12. 12. Technical Features Throughput = 5 ~ 320 m3/h (3 ~ 190 cfm) Range: Ø 400 mm (16 in) ~ 3,000 mm (10 ft) Outlet Range: Ø 114 mm (4 in) ~ 406 mm (1.3 ft) Material: 304L / 316L stainless steel Hygienic Design High surface finishing grade 70% fewer welds than with traditional bin activators Seamless heavy-duty activator cone Wide range of outlet options: PN10, PN16 flanges, No nuts and bolts inside the bin activator ATEX-compliant for external zone 22 Suitable for negative pressure (-0.5 bar) European Regulation (EC) No. 1935/2004- certified
  13. 13. 1 Tonne FIBC Bag Unloader & Fillers FIBC Dischargers consist of a steel frame complete with a material discharge hopper and an upper mobile cross bar for lifting of the filled up bag by forklift truck. The FIBC Unloader is a modular system for discharging Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (Big Bags). The four loops of the FIBC are attached to the hooks of the detached cross bar that has previously been laid on top of the FIBC. The cross bar with the attached FIBC is then picked up by a forklift truck and introduced into the frame of the SBB Discharger. Once the FIBC has settled on the rubber seal of the discharge hopper the outlet closing rope of the FIBC can be pulled open through the inspection hatch of the discharge hopper.
  14. 14. FIBC Filling Stations consist of a steel frame and a bag filling unit including an inflatable seal that impedes dust leakage during the filling process. FIBC Filling Stations enable efficient filling of bulk bags. The empty FIBC is attached to the four tensioners in the upper corners of the frame. Then the bag inlet is pulled over the loading spout of the station. The filling procedure starts as soon as the seal around the bag inlet is inflated. Once the FIBC is filled up it will be lifted by a forklift truck and transferred to its further destination once the FIBC has been removed from the steel frame.
  15. 15. Lump Breaker The Lump Breaker consists of a square cross section casing with upper and lower flange, two horizontal rotating shafts equipped with chopping knives, a grid to hold back lumps, four end bearing assemblies with integrated adjustable shaft sealing unit, an appropriately sized drive unit complete with power transmission. The DLP Lump Breaker is the ideal device for breaking up material lumps which have formed during material handling or processing but are soft enough to be broken up (friable). The quick rotation of the special chopping knives through a fixed grid carries out the job. The presence of two rotor shafts results in high throughput rates. Throughputs are 25 ~ 50 m3/h (15 ~ 30 cfm) and they are available in carbon steel or 304L stainless steel.
  16. 16. Address: 21 Beauchamp Rd Tewkesbury Gl20 7TA Mail Id- sales@silologic.com Tel: 07754648489 Website: www.silologic.com/silos.html Silo Logic UK

