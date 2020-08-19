Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO "SANTIAGO MARIÑO" ASIGNATURA: Programación Silfredo Valdez (28391048) Ing. Electrónica
Que es una base de datos? Una base de datos es un sistema que esta formado por una serie de conjuntos de datos referentes ...
 Microsoft Access 2003 (O posterior) Una vez creada la base de datos y habiendo definido cada una de las columnas y tabla...
Try con.Open() Catch ex As Exception MsgBox(ex.ToString) EndTry EndSub  MySQL (Cualquier versión) Ahora se realizara una ...
 Pwd: Se refiere a la contraseña o password para acceder a la base de datos que para nuestro ejemplo es el predeterminado...
 SQL server 2008 (O versiones posteriores)  Luego de haber preparado la base de datos con las especificaciones del usuar...
 Microsoft Access  MySQL  SQL server
Como Conectar Bases de datos a Visual Basic 6.0
  1. 1. INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” ASIGNATURA: Programación Silfredo Valdez (28391048) Ing. Electrónica Que es Visual Basic? Visual Basic (Abreviado comúnmente como VB) es un lenguaje de programación de alte nivel dirigido por eventos (como click, hover, leave, entre muchos otros). Fue desarrollado por Alan Cooper para Microsoft en 1991. Es un dialecto de BASIC con muchos agregados que modifican la forma de programar simplificando el trabajo con un ambiente de desarrollo que aporte herramientas que faciliten los trabajos, otro ejemplo de este caso lo puede ser el lenguaje de programación C# a C.
  2. 2. Que es una base de datos? Una base de datos es un sistema que esta formado por una serie de conjuntos de datos referentes a un mismo tema y están almacenados en un disco o servidor el cual permite el acceso a los mismos. Estos conjuntos de datos se manipulan a través de programas o software que permitan la utilización de estos de la manera que sea necesaria así como su modificación, ya sea añadiendo, eliminando o alterando datos. Como conectar una aplicación en Visual Basic a una base de datos? Existen varias formas para conectar una aplicación en VB a una base de datos, estas formas cambien considerando a que base de datos se quiera conectar y para su posterior utilización hay diversas herramientas que ofrece VB para usarla.
  3. 3.  Microsoft Access 2003 (O posterior) Una vez creada la base de datos y habiendo definido cada una de las columnas y tablas se requerirá usar varias herramientas para hacer la conexión con éxito, se necesita el uso de varios objetos, para conectar la base datos en Access se utiliza el objeto OLE DB y para su posterior uso otros objetos como el Data Reader o el Data Set. Los objetos OLE DB son llamados Proveedores de datos y hay de diferentes tipos por ejemplo algunos de ellos son JET, SQL SERVER Y ORACLE. Se crea una variable con el objeto OLE DB como público junto con la propiedad para la conexión y se especifican los valores de la ruta para acceder a la base de datos (En caso de no tener instaladas las librerías para usar los OLE DB por usar una versión antigua descargarlas, luegoir al explorador de proyectos y se le dara clic derecho sobre el proyecto y se busca la opción agregar y luego referenciaseleccionando las librerías y luego posteriormente importarlas mediante el código “ImportsSystem.Data.Oledb”). Para facilitar la conexión se creara la base de datos y se llamara “Trabajadores” y se guardara en la propia carpeta del proyecto dentro de la ruta “proyecto/bin/debug”. Se utilizara el siguiente código: Public con AsNewOleDb.OleDbConnection("Provider = Microsoft.ACE.OLEDB.12.0; Data Source = Trabajadores.accdb; Persist Security info = false") Donde:  Provider sería el proveedor de base de datos en este caso Microsoft.ACE.OLEDB.12.0 que es para las bases de datos después de la 97.  Data Source es la ubicación de la base de datos) Y luego se utiliza una función con un try con un catch para abrirla (Se puede agregar un Msgbox para confirmar mejor si se consiguió conectar), el uso del catch es para mostrar posibles errores por los cuales no se creo la base de datos: PublicSubConectarDatos()
  4. 4. Try con.Open() Catch ex As Exception MsgBox(ex.ToString) EndTry EndSub  MySQL (Cualquier versión) Ahora se realizara una conexión para bases de datos en MySQL se repetirán los pasos anteriormente mencionados Para continuar se deben agregar las referencias necesarias de MySQL que se necesitaran mas adelante, para lo cual se va al explorador de proyectos y se le dara clic derecho sobre el proyecto y se busca la opción agregar y luego referencia. Y se busca en la carpeta Debug del proyecto las librería de MySQL.Data.dll, luego se selección y se le da a agregar. Primeramente se importara la librería MySql.Data.MySqlClient con el código “ImportsMySql.Data.MySqlClient”: Una vez importada la librería se creara nuestra cadena de conexión que previamente se ha buscado para la base de datos en MySQL, la conexión sera a la base de datos llamada “prueba” instalada localmente que trae como ejemplo MySQL con el usuario por defecto “root” y contraseña “root”, nuestra cadena de conexión debe quedar así:  Server: Hace referencia al servidor que en este caso es local y se puede usar el nombre reservado “localhost” o la dirección “127.0.0.1”. Cualquiera de las dos formas es igualmente valida.  Database: Se le conoce asi al nombre de nuestra base datos que para este caso se usara una instalada como ejemplo por MySQL con el nombre cambiado llamada “prueba”.  Uid: Corresponde al nombre de usuario que se tiene para acceder a la base de datos, se usara el que trae por defecto MySQL “root”.
  5. 5.  Pwd: Se refiere a la contraseña o password para acceder a la base de datos que para nuestro ejemplo es el predeterminado como “root”. La cadena de comando seria así: "Server=localhost; Database=test; Uid=root; Pwd=root" Una vez que se tiene la cadena de conexión se prosigue creando un objeto de tipo MySqlConnetion y se le asigna la cadena de conexión de la siguiente manera llamando a la variable conexión: DimconexionAsNewMySqlConnection("Server=localhost; Database=test; Uid=root; Pwd=root") Nuevamente se utilizara la instrucción “Try” para detectar cualquier error que pueda ocurrir y el código quedaría de esta manera: ImportsMySql.Data.MySqlClient PublicClassConexionMySQL PrivateSubBtnConMySQL_Click(sender AsObject, e AsEventArgs) HandlesBtnConexionMySQL.Click DimconexionAsNewMySqlConnection("Server=localhost; Database=test; Uid=root; Pwd=root") Try con.Open() MsgBox("Se ha conectado a la base de datos con exito") Catch ex As Exception MsgBox(ex.ToString) EndTry EndSub EndClass
  6. 6.  SQL server 2008 (O versiones posteriores)  Luego de haber preparado la base de datos con las especificaciones del usuario, contraseña. Se prosigue a agregar las librerias para la conexión a la base de datos al igual que en los anteriores tipos de bases de datos y se importan con el codigo:  ImportsSystem.Data  ImportsSystem.Data.OleDb  ImportsSystem.Data.SqlClient  Se define la conexión a la base de datos por medio de la cadena de comando con el nombre del servidor, el usuario a utilizar, la contraseña y el nombre de la base de datos evidentemente.  myConnectionString = "Provider=sqloledb;"& _  "Data Source=localhost;"& _  "InitialCatalog=bd-gaSQL;"& _  "User Id=UserPrueva;Password=contraseñaPrueva"{  Ahora se realizara una consulta a la base de datos en un try con un Select el cual se leera con el objeto OleDbDataReader:  Try  Dim s AsString = ("SELECT * FROM Alumnes")  connexio = NewOleDbConnection(myConnectionString)  myCommand = NewOleDbCommand(s)  myCommand.Connection = connexio  connexio.Open()  DimmyReaderAsOleDbDataReader = myCommand.ExecuteReader()  WhilemyReader.Read()  Dim NOM AsString = myReader("NOM")  Dim COGNOM AsString = myReader("COGNOM")  EndWhile  Catch exAs Exception  ThrowNewGestorExcepcio(ex.Message)  EndTry
  7. 7.  Microsoft Access  MySQL  SQL server

