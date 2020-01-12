Scott Robertson explains how the human brain interprets the visual world around us. He then explains the subject of visually communicating the form of an object in easy to understand step-by-step lessons through the use of drawings, photography and even 3D digital imagery that will enlighten and empower an artist.Written as an introductory book of rendering strategies and techniques as applied to a range of professions, this book will appeal to entertainment designers, industrial designers, graphic designers, architects and illustrators.Certain to become a required textbook for many university and high school rendering courses taught around the world, this book builds upon not only Scott?s 17+ years of teaching experience at the highest college level but also what he has shared within his previous bestselling books The Skillful Huntsman, Start Your Engines, Lift Off, DRIVE, BLAST and How to Draw Cars the Hot Wheels Way..

