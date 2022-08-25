Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fast is Best. Using .NET MinimalAPIs

Aug. 25, 2022
Fast is Best. Using .NET MinimalAPIs

Aug. 25, 2022
Technology

Fast is Best. Using .NET MinimalAPIs

Fast is Best. Using .NET MinimalAPIs

Technology

Fast is Best. Using .NET MinimalAPIs

  3. 3. var builder = WebApplication.CreateBuilder(args); builder.Services.AddControllers(); var app = builder.Build(); app.MapControllers(); app.Run(); [ApiController] [Route("[controller]")] public class HelloWorldController : ControllerBase { [HttpGet(Name = "/")] public string Get() { return "Hello World!"; } }
  4. 4. const express = require('express'); const app = express(); app.get(‘/HelloWorld', (req, res) => res.send('Hello World!')); app.listen(3000);
  5. 5. var app = WebApplication.Create(args); app.MapGet("/HelloWorld", () => "Hello World!"); app.Run(); var builder = WebApplication.CreateBuilder(args); builder.Services.AddControllers(); var app = builder.Build(); app.MapControllers(); app.Run(); [ApiController] [Route("[controller]")] public class HelloWorldController : ControllerBase { [HttpGet(Name = "/")] public string Get() { return "Hello World!"; } }
  6. 6.     
  7. 7.
  8. 8.      
  9. 9.      
  10. 10. Principal elements of a REST approach    https://martinfowler.com/articles/richardsonMaturityModel.html
  11. 11. // Response { “tickets" : [ { "sku": “TDC-REG-75-Z1", "kind": "Regular", // "Reduced" "transfersAllowed": true, // false "validInZones": ["Zone1"], // ["Zone1", "Zone2"] "validityPeriodMinutes": 75, "priceInLocalCurrency": 4.40 }, …] } Endpoint: GET /tickets
  12. 12. // Request { “orderItems" : [{ "sku": "TDC-REG-75-Z1", “quantity": 2 }, …] } Endpoint: POST /tickets/checkout Endpoint: POST /tickets/{TRANSPORT_ID}/checkout // Response { “tickets" : [{ "sku": "TDC-REG-75-Z1", “issuedDateTime": …, “untilDateTime": …, “qrCode": “….“ }, …] }
  13. 13. Endpoint: POST /validator/validate-ticket // Request { "validatorTransportId": 1234, "validatorTime": "10:10", "validatorZone": "Zone1", “qrCodeData": "..." } // Response // HTTP Status Code 200 + Payload // HTTP Status Code 400 + Payload

