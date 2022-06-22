Successfully reported this slideshow.

Elena Turkenych "BA vs PM: Who' the right person, for the right job, with the right skills, at the right time"

Jun. 22, 2022
Elena Turkenych “BA vs PM: Who' the right person, for the right job, with the right skills, at the right time"

Jun. 22, 2022
Tech Buzz meetup, Sofia, 2022
Elena Turkenych “BA vs PM: Who' the right person, for the right job, with the right skills, at the right time"

Transcript

  1. 1. SIGMA SOFTWARE Business Analyst VS Project Manager: Whos’ the right person, for the right job, with the right skills, at the right time?
  2. 2.  My name is Olena Turkenych.  I’m a Project manager from Sigma Software (Ukraine)  Currently I’m located in Bulgaria.  I closely cooperate with BAs on all my projects and would like to present you my experience in sharing responsibilities between BAs and PMs.  Of course, there are both successful and not so cases  QUICK INTRO 2
  3. 3. HOW to define roles and responsibilities of a PM and a BA? WHO should do it? WHEN it should be done? 3
  4. 4.  Team charters SIGN INTERNAL CONTRACTS 4
  5. 5. TEAM CHARTER EXAMPLE Team Charter Project description XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Project goal XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Core values and principles Be honest! Do not blame! Respect each other's opinion and share yours as well. Communicate in the general channels. Avoid private messages for scope/implementation discussions. Ask for channels by topics if needed. Please inform PM with emergencies and blockers ahead. If you can. Feel free to arrange the sync. If it is required. Raise a flag if you don't have a task. Don't wait, please. Come to meetings and calls on time. Deadlines are important. Please meet them. In case of any issues -inform in advance. All working hours must be added to Jira by tasks on daily basis (before the daily). Total number of working hours must be added on Friday by 4pm (without splitting into tasks) Hours tracked must correspon in both tracking systems. Please use Work logs add on in Jira to check the sum of your hours If you have difficulties while estimating, please ask your teammates for help Everybody is free to give their own suggestions if they align with scope that was previously agreed with the client. Confluence and project shared folder must be used for keeping and sharing information. If you don't see a relevant task in Jira, please ask your PM (and forgive us for not seeing it :) Roles and responsibilities Role Responsibility Architect Architectural supervision, introduction of new required technical approaches; review/approval of the ones suggested by the team. BA Problem statement definition, definition of business needs and objectives with business value, elaborating preliminary solution, validating with the team (Architect, dev team, QA), validating with the PO, requirements documentation, requirements approval with the team, requirements approval with the PO, requirements updates and team’s support during the development. PM Communication management, stakeholders' management, meetings' facilitation, resources management, release plan creation in cooperation with the BA, release plan approval and confirmation with PO, scope, schedule, cost planning, monitoring and control, UX/UI Designer Wireframes creation. UI design creation. Design review of the developed user stories before testing (design control). Design support of the team. Back-end developer Backend development, code reviews, development testing. Front end developer Frontend development, code reviews, development testing. QA Validates requirements for consistency, checks on affected areas and corner use cases, estimates testing activities. DevOps CI/CD; environments setup; DevOps support of the team Team's working hours Usually work starts at 10:00 am till 7:00 pm (Kyiv time zone). If you work in another time zone or other working hours, please let us know. Estimation approach XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Scrum events Daily (every day) Retrospective (every two weeks) Risks sesion (every 2-3 weeks) Grooming of user story before implementation. Demos for each implemented and tested increment. 5
  6. 6. PM’s responsibilities:  X NO described project processes  X NO communication plan  X NO meetings agenda and facilitation  X NO retrospectives, thus, no improvements in processes  X NO blockers are not solved: lower quality, lower velocity, lower team motivation  X NO people management  BUT dealing a lot with Business context, Business requirements 6 PROJECT CASE. WAS
  7. 7. 7 PM covers:  Communication plan  Stakeholders' analysis and engagement  Regular 1-1s, performance reviews  Retrospectives, thus improvements in processes  Team charter  Conflicts resolutions  Release planning  Budget planning PROJECT CASE. IS
  8. 8. 8 BA ON PLANNING BA ON CONSTRUCTION  Maintain requirements  Trace requirements  Analyze impact  ! Avoid scope creep  ! Avoid gold plating  Understand business context  Elicitate requirements  Document requirements  Agree priorities with the clients  Agree product scope, limitations with the clients  Create development backlog
  9. 9. 9 SCOPE CREEP
  10. 10. SIGN INTERNAL CONTRACTS (PART 2) 10  Scope and budget baselines (WBS)  Change log
  11. 11. WBS EXAMPLE Epic Feature/Activity/Work packages Planned value, hrs 854.5 13 #1 Development environment setup 1.1 Dev environment set up Dev1 1.2 Dev environment set up Dev2 #2 Onboarding 137 2.1 BA onboarding 2.2 Designer onboarding and environment setup 2.3 PM Onboarding 2.4 Architectural efforts on BA onboarding #3 Feature1 340 3.1 Efforts to recall of the details 3.2 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX 3.3 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXx 3.4 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXx 3.5 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXx 3.6 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXx #4Feature2 184 4.1 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXx 4.2 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXx 4.3 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXx #5Contingency reserve 30 5.1 Risk 1 5.2 Risk 2 5.3 Risk 3 #6Communication 118.5 6.1 Demos 6.2 Dailies, Groomings, Retros #7UAT support 32 7.1 QA efforts 7.2 Dev efforts 11
  12. 12. CHANGES ARE GREAT. IF THEY’RE TREATED AS CHANGES 12
  13. 13. CHANGE LOG EXAMPLE 13 ID Change Name What needs to be changed/added Initiator Date/Reas on of the request Estimate Approved/Not approved Status Optimistic Most Likely Pessimistic Change request#1 XXXXXXXX XXXXXXXX Sigma team Raised on Dec 1 during the demo meeting 5 8 10 Approved Done Change request#2 XXXXXXXX XXXXXXXX Client's team Raised on Jan 15 during the demo meeting 3 4 5.5 Approved Done Added to the budget baseline on Jan 20 Total, hrs: 8 12 15.5
  14. 14. THANK YOU!
Tech Buzz meetup, Sofia, 2022
Elena Turkenych “BA vs PM: Who' the right person, for the right job, with the right skills, at the right time"

