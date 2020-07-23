Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sigit Haryadi,S.St.Par
3.2. Menerapkan metode dasar pengolahan makanan

26 views

Published on

Tata Boga
Boga Dasar
Kelas : X Boga
SMK Kridawisata
Oleh : Sigit Haryadi,S.St.Par

Published in: Education
3.2. Menerapkan metode dasar pengolahan makanan

  1. 1. Sigit Haryadi,S.St.Par
  2. 2.  Banyak orang yang tak pernah memikirkan apa itu memasak meskipun mereka telah melakukannya setiap hari. Memasak adalah pemberian panas pada suatu bahan olahan sehingga bahan tersebut dapat dimakan dengan aman, lezat di lidah, mudah dicerna, dan berubah penampilangnya.  Pemberian panas adalah proses utama memasak, yang dapat diperoleh dari panas api, dari arang, atau gas, panas air yang mendidih, kaldu yang mendidih, panas minyak, maupun panas uap. Pemberian panas matahari tidak termasuk dalam katagori memasak, walau pemberian panas matahari berguna untuk mengawetkan makanan. Berdasarkan kaidah pemberian panas, ada 3 prinsip memasak, yaitu Radiasi, Konduksi, dan Konveksi.
  3. 3.  1. Radiasi, adalah jika objek yang dimasak terkena secara langsung oleh sumber panas. Contohnya adalah jika kita membakar sate atau steak  2. Konduksi, adalah jika objek yang dimasak dimatangkan dengan konduktor yang berupa plat besi panas atau minyak panas dan wajan. Objek tidak terkena langsung oleh api atau sumber panas.  3. Konveksi, adalah jika objek ada dalam ruangan yang tertutup rapat dan dimatangkan dengan udara panas yang berputar dalam ruangan. Panas dapat berasal dari luar maupun dari dalam ruangan. Memasak dengan oven adalahh contoh dari konveksi ini.
  4. 4.  Tata boga mempunyai 4 pilar penyanggah, yaitu Metode, Higiene, Estetika dan Etika. Penjelasannya adalah sebagai berikut :  1. Metode : Prosedur dan cara memasak yang jika diikuti secara benar akan menghasilkan masakan yang enak, bermutu, memenuhi standar.  2. Higiene : Kebersihan dan kesehatan yang selalau terjaga sehingga makanan yang dimasak menjadi makanan yang sehat, tidak menyebabakan sakit ketika orang mengkonsumsinya.  3. Estetika : Nilai keindahan yang diterapkan saat makanan disajikan sehingga tampak menarik dan mengugah selera.  4. Etika : Adab yang diterapkan dikala memasak makanan sehingga seluruh prosesnya menjadi etis dan menghargai hak pelanggan.
  5. 5.  Blanching  Boiling  Simmering  Poaching  Stewing  Braising  Steaming  Poeler
  6. 6.  Cara memasak yang bertujuan untuk membuka/menutup pori-pori daging, tulang ataupun sayuran dengan menggunakan air panas atau air es.
  7. 7.  Memasak dengan menggunakan air/kaldu dengan suhu 100o C.
  8. 8.  Memasak sampai titik didih 100o C dengan menggunakan api kecil.
  9. 9.  Memasak tanpa cover pada suhu 60oC – 70oC dengan tambahan sedikit cuka.
  10. 10.  Memasak dengan menggunakan kaldu ataupun saus dengan potongan kecil pada api kecil.
  11. 11.  Memasak dengan menggunakan kaldu ataupun saus dengan potongan besar pada api besar.
  12. 12.  Memasak dengan menggunakan uap dengan suhu atau tanpa tekanan, cara memasak ini merupakan cara memasak terbaik karena tidak merubah rasa maupun bentuk.
  13. 13.  Memasak dengan menggunakan pan tertutup pada suhu sekitar 140oC – 160oC.
  14. 14. Grilling Broilling Gratinating Baking Roasting Gridding
  15. 15.  Memangang dengan megunakan sumber panas dari bawah.
  16. 16.  Memanggang dengan menggunakan sumber panas dari bawah dan atas
  17. 17.  Memanggang cara ini menggunakan sumber panas dari atas saja.
  18. 18.  Memanggang makanan dengan menggunakan oven khususnya untuk patisary.
  19. 19.  Memanggang makanan dengan menggunakan oven khususnya untuk poultry dan meat.
  20. 20.  Memanggang dengan menggunakan griddle (flat pan).
  21. 21.  Sauteing/Flip Frying  Pan Frying  Deep Fat Frying (150oC - 160oC)
  22. 22.  Memasak dengan menggunakan sedikit minyak, syarat memasak dengan cara ini adalah : - Potongan kecil - Api besar - Cepat  Digunakan untuk memasak sayuran dan tender item (egg,fish,poultry)
  23. 23.  Memasak menggunakan minyak dengan volume lebih banyak dari sauté namun tidak sampai terendam.
  24. 24.  Memasak dengan menggunakan minyak atau fat sehingga terendam sempurna dengan suku mencapai (150oC - 160oC)

