REPÙBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO PO...
CONCEPTO DE MANTENIMIENTO INDUSTRIAL El mantenimiento es una actividad que conserva la calidad del servicio que presta la ...
ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO INDUSTRIAL
PRINCIPIOS DE ORGANIZACIÓN EN EL MANTENIMIENTO 1. Al carácter administrativo de la organización. 2. A la distribución de l...
FUNCIONES DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE MANTENIMIENTO 1. Lograr la máxima disponibilidad de la infraestructura instalada. 2. Preserv...
ACTIVIDADES PARA REALIZAR MANTENIMIENTO 1. Seleccionar y capacitar al personal capacitado para que cumpla con los menester...
ACTIVIDADES PARA REALIZAR MANTENIMIENTO 6. Escoger y proveer, en los plazos requeridos, los consumibles y las piezas de re...
RESPONSABILIDADES DEL EQUIPO DE MANTENIMIENTO 1. Los mecánicos, que son los que instalan, mantienen y reparan todo el equi...
PLANEACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO La planeación es el proceso mediante el cual se determinan los elementos necesarios para real...
PROGRAMACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO La programación tiene que ver con la hora o el momento especifico y el establecimiento de f...
LAS ÓRDENES DE TRABAJO. Las “solicitudes de trabajo” son generadas cada vez que se advierte que un trabajo de mantenimient...
Administracion del mantto.
Administracion del mantto.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Administracion del mantto.

37 views

Published on

Presentación electiva

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Administracion del mantto.

  1. 1. REPÙBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN COL - SEDE CIUDAD OJEDA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO Realizado por: Sigfredo, Marín C.I.23.515.766 Ciudad Ojeda, Junio 2017
  2. 2. CONCEPTO DE MANTENIMIENTO INDUSTRIAL El mantenimiento es una actividad que conserva la calidad del servicio que presta la infraestructura existente en los centros de producción en óptimas condiciones de seguridad, eficiencia y economía. La importancia del mantenimiento entonces, dado lo que hemos visto hasta ahora es muy grande, pues sus objetivos son la base para un adecuado funcionamiento de los centros de producción de una empresa.
  3. 3. ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO INDUSTRIAL
  4. 4. PRINCIPIOS DE ORGANIZACIÓN EN EL MANTENIMIENTO 1. Al carácter administrativo de la organización. 2. A la distribución de los recursos materiales. 3. Al adecuado empleo de los recursos según las necesidades que surgen
  5. 5. FUNCIONES DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE MANTENIMIENTO 1. Lograr la máxima disponibilidad de la infraestructura instalada. 2. Preservar la calidad del servicio y el valor de esta infraestructura evitando el deterioro prematuro. 3. Conseguir lo anterior mediante la alternativa más económica posible. 4. Minimizar los costos de mantenimiento. 5. Minimizar los períodos de mantenimiento.
  6. 6. ACTIVIDADES PARA REALIZAR MANTENIMIENTO 1. Seleccionar y capacitar al personal capacitado para que cumpla con los menesteres y responsabilidades reemplazando inclusive a trabajadores calificados. 2. Planear y programar en forma conveniente la labor del mantenimiento. 3. Disponer de relevación de máquinas, equipos en general y equipo de trabajo de producción para llevar a cabo las labores de mantenimiento planeado. 4. Conservar en buen estado, reparar y revisar maquinaria y equipo de producción.
  7. 7. ACTIVIDADES PARA REALIZAR MANTENIMIENTO 6. Escoger y proveer, en los plazos requeridos, los consumibles y las piezas de recambio necesarios. 7. Iniciar y sostener los programas de conservación para la adecuada utilización e instalación de consumibles y reemplazos. 8. Proporcionar servicio de limpieza en toda la empresa. 9. Juntar, seleccionar y almacenar adecuadamente de desechos reutilizables. 10.Preparar estadísticas para su incorporación a los procedimientos y normas de mantenimiento, tanto locales como de toda la empresa. 11.Elaborar en tiempo y forma las requisiciones de herramientas, consumibles, refacciones, etc. para ejecutar debidamente los programas de mantenimiento.
  8. 8. RESPONSABILIDADES DEL EQUIPO DE MANTENIMIENTO 1. Los mecánicos, que son los que instalan, mantienen y reparan todo el equipo mecánico. 2. Los electricistas, que son los que instalan, reparan y mantienen todo el equipo eléctrico, incluyendo las plantas eléctricas y a todo el equipo de comunicaciones. 3. El departamento de construcción, que abarca a los carpinteros, albañiles, plomeros y pintores. Entre las responsabilidades de esta sección se incluye muy a menudo la provisión y conservación de todo equipo. 4. Ayudantes, que son los que llevan a cabo el traslado de materiales y equipos. Ente ellos, generalmente se incluye una cuadrilla de cargadores equipada para poder transportar cargas voluminosas y pesadas. 5. Personal de limpieza, quienes son los responsables de toda la limpieza y barrido, abarcando el cuidado de los sanitarios y áreas de aseo.
  9. 9. PLANEACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO La planeación es el proceso mediante el cual se determinan los elementos necesarios para realizar una tarea, antes del momento en el que se inicie el trabajo. Un procedimiento de planeación eficaz deberá incluir los siguientes pasos: -determinar el contenido del trabajo – - desarrollar un plan de trabajo - establecer el tamaño de la cuadrilla para el trabajo -planear y solicitar las partes y los materiales – -verificar si se necesitan equipos y herramientas especiales y obtenerlos -asignar a los trabajadores con las destrezas apropiadas - revisar los procedimientos de seguridad -establecer prioridades –
  10. 10. PROGRAMACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO La programación tiene que ver con la hora o el momento especifico y el establecimiento de fases o etapas de los trabajos planeados junto con las ordenes para efectuar el trabajo, su monitoreo, control y el reporte de su avance. Una programación confiable debe tomar en cuenta lo siguiente: -una clasificación de prioridades de trabajos que refleje la urgencia y el grado critico del trabajo. -Si todos los materiales necesarios para la orden de trabajo están en la planta (si no, la orden de trabajo no debe programarse) - El programa maestro de producción y estrecha coordinación con la función de operaciones. - Estimaciones realistas y lo que probablemente sucederá, y no lo que el programador desea. - Flexibilidad en el programa
  11. 11. LAS ÓRDENES DE TRABAJO. Las “solicitudes de trabajo” son generadas cada vez que se advierte que un trabajo de mantenimiento es necesario. Las ordenes de trabajo de mantenimiento son provocadas por “Solicitudes de Trabajo” que luego de ser firmadas por el Jefe de Mantenimiento se convierten en “Ordenes de Trabajo”. Tipos de Ordenes de Trabajo: -Orden Normal. - Orden compuesta o Cruzada. - Orden de Pequeños Trabajos. --Orden Permanente.

×