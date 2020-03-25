Tuning for Systematic Trading: Talk 1

-
This talk discusses the intuition behind Bayesian optimization with and without multiple metrics. Tobias Andreassen, who supports a number of our systematic trading customers, presented the intuition behind Bayesian optimization for model optimization with a single or multiple (often competing) metrics. Many times it makes sense to analyze a second metric to avoid myopic training runs that overfit on your data, or otherwise don’t represent or impede performance in real-world scenarios.
