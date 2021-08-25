Successfully reported this slideshow.
1/6 "COSTADO DE CALZADA INDULGENTE” DISEÑO D E E L E M E N T O S A L C O S T A D O D E C A L Z A D A R.D. Poderes Federal ...
2/6 comenzar una pendiente mucho más empinada. Este diseño proporcionó un área en la que errante Automovilistas Podría rec...
3/6 TABLA 2 Típico Valores de Terraplén Laderas País - Calzada Clasificación Autopista Arterial Menor/Local Australia :;; ...
4/6 a menudo requiere la reubicación orediseño de drenaje Estruc- turas. Drenaje Estructuras Dedo del pie AASHTO Libro Ama...
5/6 MESA 3 Ejemplos de Órdenes de barrera de tránsito País Ejemplos de Tránsito Barrera Garantía Brasil Un nomógrafos es u...
6/6 existencia de problema Ubicaciones Dónde las medidas de seguridad extraordinarias son necesarias y apropiadas. Como re...
7 simposio bostonzonadespejada ch13.pdf

  1. 1. 1/6 "COSTADO DE CALZADA INDULGENTE” DISEÑO D E E L E M E N T O S A L C O S T A D O D E C A L Z A D A R.D. Poderes Federal Carretera Administración J Sala W, Universidad de Nuevo México L.E. Sala Universidad de Nuevo México D.S. Tornero Universidad de Alabama INTRODUCCIÓN La sesión del simposio sobre la sección transversal trató casi exclusivamente con las características geométricas de la cal- zada - más comúnmente Carril Ancho Carril configuración y ancho y tipo de banquinas. La alineación y la curvatura fueron también se abordó. En un mundo "perfecto", la autopista inge- niero no tendría que mirar más allá de esto porque los automo- vilistas nunca dejaría "accidentalmente" la porción pavimen- tada de la calzada. Sin embargo, a pesar de los esfuerzos de los ingenieros para diseñar instalaciones a prueba de fallos, los da- tos de accidentes demuestran que los automovilistas abando- nan el camino por numerosas razones, con errores de juicio liderando la lista. En un lugar menos iluminado tiempo, los ingenieros de carreteras parecían encogerse de banquinas co- lectivamente y proclamar de hecho que diseñaron carreteras para conducir en, y no tenía ninguna responsabilidad hacia el conductor que no pudo mantener su vehículo en el camino. En menor medida, esta actitud todavía se puede encontrar hoy en día. Sin embargo, muchos los ingenieros reconocen que casi siempre pueden disminuir la gravedad de un accidente cuando un conductor se sale despistado de la calzada. Concepto del dedo de uno aplicado a la disminución de la severidad de los accidentes de escorrentía han sido nombrados "los perdonan- tes" al borde del camino". Toe US, donde este concepto fue pionero, hay un más extenso fondo a este respecto que Otro países; La siguiente discusión se basa en gran medida en los EUA experiencia y normas. AASHTO's 1967 informe Carretera Diseño yPrácticas ope- rativas relacionadas con la seguridad vial era el Primero ofi- cial documento ese centrado atención en el peligroso Elemen- tos de orilla del camino diseño y propuesto tratamiento ade- cuado para muchos elementos del camino J). Esta guía, popu- larmente conocido como el AASHTO "Libro Amarillo", fue revisado y actualizado en 1974 (2). En 1977, AASHTO's Guiar para Seleccionar Artero y Localizar tránsito Barreras (Guía de barrera) proporcionó orientación detallada sobre el utilización y diseño de barreras longitudinales de tránsito (al borde del camino) barreras, barreras medianas, barandas de puentes) y cojines de choque (3). Esta publicación fue funda- mental para ayudar a lograr el Alto grado de tránsito barrera normalización ese actualmente existe en los EUA Finalmente, en 1988, AASHTO aprobó formalmente su Guía de diseño al borde del camino (4), un manual que incorpora gran parte de la información contenida en el 1974 Libro amarillo y la guía de la barrera 1977 así como resultados adicionales de la investiga- ción y prácticas de vanguardia de varios estado carretera agen- cias. Obviamente, el entorno menos peligroso al borde del camino Sería contener No Objetos ese un errante vehículo Podría im- pacto, pero permitiría al conductor recuperar el control y ya sea detenerse o volver al carril de viaje sin lesiones o daño. Libro amarillo del dedo J) introdujo el concepto de un "zona despejada" al borde del camino que era relativamente plana y libre de Obstrucciones. Eso se ha llegado a la aceptación ge- neral de que el ancho de la zona despejada debe depender en velocidad, y debe ser más ancho en esos lugares (como el exte- rior de horizontal curvas) donde los vehículos tienen más proba- bilidades de salir de la viajada parte de la calzada. Aunque la idea de una zona despejada se originó en los EUA y gran parte de la investigación temprana fue hecho allí, en los últimos 25 años el concepto ha sido aceptado como un importante sección transversal consideración de diseño en otros países. Ejemplos actuales de criterios de zona clara De varios Países Fueron reunido a través de un internacional encuesta (5) y son Mos- trado en Mesa 1 . CATEGORÍAS DE ORILLA DEL CAMINO ELEMENTOS Esencialmente, hay cuatro categorías generales de borde del camino diseño Elementos Dirigida en el Orilla del camino Di- seño Guiar: 1. topografía del camino o Laderas 2. drenaje Funciones 3. appurtenances del camino tales como señal y luzSo- porta y 4. tránsito Barreras. Para cada una de estas características, las siguientes secciones revisión el histórico desarrollo describir la corriente situación destacar existente Deficiencias e identificar hacia dónde po- drían dirigirse los esfuerzos en un futuro próximo. El estima- tivo severidad de impacto con estos Obstáculos es resumido en un reciente NCHRP Síntesis (6). Taludes laterales A excepción de las calles urbanas, el pavimento en sí suele es- tar en una elevación diferente que el terreno circundante. Por lo tanto, un vehículo que sale del camino será difícil de frenar o dirigir efectivamente. Eso es evidente que las pendientes más pla- nas del camino facilitan usurpaciones más seguras. Libro ama- rillo del dedo (7) Declaró "hay una realización creciente ... ese lado se inclina sobre terraplenes y en los recortes debe propor- cionar una oportunidad razonable para recuperación de un vehículo fuera de control. Tasas de pendiente de 1:6 o más plano puede ser negociado por un vehículo con buena probabilidad de recuperación y debe ... se proporcionarán cuando sea factible". En llenar Alturas entre 7.5 y 15 m, 1:4 Laderas Fueron recomen- dado y muchos estados construyeron una sección llamada techo de granero, consistente de un plano inclinado (típicamente 1:6) extendiéndose más allá del arcén de la calzada hasta 6 m antes de
  2. 2. 2/6 comenzar una pendiente mucho más empinada. Este diseño proporcionó un área en la que errante Automovilistas Podría recobrar control del vehículo y parar o devolución con seguri- dad para elcalzada TABLA 1 Horizontal Despeje Criterios País Ejemplos de Claro Zona Criterios - Australia En general, todos los elementos, como postes y soportes de señales, deben mantenerse un mínimo de 1 m claro delexterior borde del banquina. Checo República Obstrucciones mosto ser ponerse atrás un zanja o 0.5 m atrás un cordón. Francia 7 Para 10 m ancho; eliminar todo Obstáculos en claro zona o aislar ellos con Barandilla. Alemania Depende en velocidad de diseño: > 70 km/h 1.25 m !': 70 km/h 1.00m !': 50 km/h 0,75 m Hungría 1.5 m (1.0 m en mediana) en Autopistas 1.5 m en Arterias 0.5 m en minar o local carreteras. Polonia Sigue Alemán Procedimientos. Sur África Depende en camino tipo: urbano arterial 5,0 m urbano coleccionista 4.0 Para 5.0 mrural 3,0 m Suecia Generalmente rígido Objetos más que 10 m del borde del calzada son no apantallado porBarandilla. Suiza Ejemplos: 0.2 m Para ¡Signa! Exponer 1.0 m Para horizontal y longitudinal Obstrucciones 0.25 m entre ciclovías o Aceras y Edificios. Unido Reino Generalmente el 1.5 m ancho mínimo césped borde se mantiene claro. Obstáculos dentro 4,5 m de acera borde son apantallado por Barandilla. En local carreteras allí es un mínimo distancia de 0.6 m para Signos. ESTADOS UNIDOS Basado en vehículo velocidad cortar versus llenar y orilla del camino cuesta. Típicamente 10 m para Autopistas. ParaAlto velocidad y rural Espacios ver (2); para urbano y baja velocidad Espacios ver (]). Venezuela El "claro zona" concepto es no Incorporado en el diseño criterios. Yugoslavia Sigue AASHTO Procedimientos. .La guía de barrera (3) más sugerido que la negociación una pen- diente de 1:3 era igual en gravedad (para un vehículo restrin- gido ocupante) a golpear una barandilla, y advirtió que fijo los objetos en o cerca del dedo del sistema de estas laderas reque- rían un análisis; desafortunadamente, este punto fue pasado por alto por muchosDiseñadores. La Guía de barreras también hizo hincapié en la necesidad deredondeo de pendiente liberal, tanto en la parte superior como en la inferior de la pendiente, para minimizar la pérdida de control del vehículo manteniendo el ruedas del vehículo en contacto con el suelo en la parte superior y por Prevención eso De Desaceleración rápidamente en la parte inferior. El Guía de diseño al borde del camino (4) reitera estos puntos, pero haceun caso más fuerte para sin obstáculos bordes de las carreteras excluyendo Distancias en Laderas de 1:4 o más em- pinado De claro zona cálculos, reconociendo así que la mayo- ría de los automovilistas en tales pendientes irán a la parte in- ferior, que es el área que debe mantenerse libre de riesgos en la medida de lo posible. Una vez de nuevo, la importancia de las transiciones redondeadas entre pendientesRompe es Des- tacó. Para lograr la máxima seguridad, entonces, las pendientes de- ben ser tan planas como práctico y liberalmente redondeada superior e inferior. Un se requiere una pendiente de 1:6 o más plana para la recuperación, pero cuesta hacia arriba a 1:3 se puede recorrer si son suaves y Sin obstrucciones. Un área de desco- rrentía en el dedo del lado de la pendiente es esencial si se es- trella las gravedades son Para conservarse Para un mínimo .
  3. 3. 3/6 TABLA 2 Típico Valores de Terraplén Laderas País - Calzada Clasificación Autopista Arterial Menor/Local Australia :;; 1:6 hasta 10 m alto; entonces 1:1.5 Para 1:2 Canadá rural coleccionista1:2 Para 1:6 local rural1:2 Para 1:3 China 1:1 Para 1:1.75 1:1 a 1:1.75 1:1 Para 1:1.75 Checo República 1:2.5 si< 3.0 m 1:1.5 si 3,0 m l:2.5if<3.0m 1:1.5 si 3,0 m 1:2.5 si<3,0 m 1:1.5 si 3,0 m Dinamarca 1:2 1:2 1:2 Francia basado en geotécnicadiseño basado en geotécnica diseño basado en geotécnica diseño Alemania 1:1.5 1:1.5 1:1.5 Grecia 2:3 2:3 2:3 Hungría 1:2 Para 1:2.5 1:1.5 a 1:2.5 1:1.5 Japón 1:1.5 Para 1:2 1:1.5 Para 1:2 1:1.5 Para 1:2 Países Bajos 1:2 Para 1:3 1:2 Para 1:3 1:2 Para 1:3 Polonia 1:5 Para 1:3 1:5 Para 1:3 1:5 Para 4:3 Portugal basado en geotecnología di- seño;máximo 1:1.5 sin barrera basado en geotecnología di- seño;máx. 1:1.5 sin barrera basado en geotecnología diseño; máximo1:1.5 sin barrera Sur África rural 1:4 España 1:6 Para 1:2 1:4 Para 2:3 2:3 Para 1:2 Suecia rural indiviso 1:3 Suiza 1:2 Para 2:3 1:3 y ..!!. h > 4 m 1:2 Para 2:3 1:2 Para 2:3 Unido Reino basado en geotecnología diseño; 1:2es común basado en geotecnología diseño; 1:2es común basado en geotecnología diseño; 1:2es común ESTADOS UNIDOS1:6 para Bajo llenar altura 1:3 para moderado altura 1:6 para Bajo altura de relleno, 1:3para moderado altura 1:2 máximo Venezuela no especificado, generalmente fijo por geotécnica Estudios no especificado, generalmente fijo por geotécnica Estudios no especificado generalmente fijopor geotécnica Estudios Yugoslavia Varía con barrera & llenar altura Varía con barrera & altura de relleno Varía con barrera & llenaraltura Valores típicos de los estándares de pendiente de terraplén de las respuestas a la encuesta internacional se resumen en Tabla 2. _ Los valores de pendiente aplanada de los dedos de los dedos de los datos adoptados por los EUA son similares a los de varias otras naciones, pero de ninguna manera son aceptado mundial. Pendientes perpendiculares al flujo de tránsito, como las encon- trado en cruces medianos, calzadas e intersecciones carreteras, merecen al menos tanta atención como terraplén Laderas. In- cluso una pendiente relativamente plana de 1:6 golpeó en un alto velocidad impacto a 90º causará el impacto vehículo a se convierten en aerotransportados para una distancia substan- cial. En la medida en que práctico, estas pendientes deben ser aplanadas, al menos dentro de la zona despejada adecuada; Esto
  4. 4. 4/6 a menudo requiere la reubicación orediseño de drenaje Estruc- turas. Drenaje Estructuras Dedo del pie AASHTO Libro Amarillo Destacó ese el diseño dedrenaje Funciones era importante para seguridad como pozo como hidráulico eficacia. Dedo del pie 1974 Versión (2) indi- cado ese "elementos de drenaje como paredes de la cabeza, di- ques y lados empinados las zanjas son peligros que deben ale- jarse de lacalzada a fuera de la anchura de recuperación clara. Incluso entonces, siSituados en zonas vulnerables, se deben ha- cer esfuerzos para diseñar Estos elementos para disminuir el pe- ligro de que sean golpeados por un vehículo errante". Esta pu- blicación recomienda revaluación de los diseños actuales para todas las estructuras de drenaje de carreteras a garantizar que los objetivos en conflicto del camino seguridad y calzada dre- naje Fueron Logrado a los más grandes extensión práctico. Exceptuar para blindaje con un tránsito barrera cuando prácti- cas de seguridad apropiadas en relación con las características de drenaje no se abordaron específicamente en la Guía de ba- rrera. El filosofía contenida en el Orilla del camino Guía de diseño (4) es una ampliación de las recomendaciones anterio- res; siempre que sea posible, Requiere pendientes transitables y, a continuación, la coincidencia de estas pendientes con las carac- terísticas de drenaje que se necesiten. En otras palabras, Suave Laderas deber no ser hecho discontinuo Para acomodar tubería o alcantarillas; el pipa y alcantarilla las aberturas deben estar diseñado para que coincida con la pendiente. Éste el concepto reduce la dimensión física del peligro a la alcantarilla se abre. El peligro del dedo de la foto planteado por la lata de la abertura a menudo se reduce mediante el uso de corredores de seguridad de tuberías, a veces conocido como "rejillas". La investigación ha demostrado que los vehículos puede correctamente aberturas cruzadas tan ancho como 750 mm en velocidades de 30 a 100 km/h. Si bien el viaje no es perfecto Suave el probabilidad de un repentino parar es esencialmente eliminado y la probabili- dad de un vuelco es grandemente reducido. Las zanjas son otra característica común al borde del camino que puede ser una preocupación de seguridad válida. Las zanjas profundas o empinadas pueden resultado en violento vehículo desaceleración Niveles cuando golpe en Alto Velocidades o afilado Ángulos. Desde más escorrentía los ac- cidentes ocurren en ángulos relativamente poco profundos, la pendiente frontalde una zanja adyacente es la más crítica y se debe hacer comoplano como práctico, idealmente 1:5 o más plano. Cuando esto puede ser logrado, una pendiente trasera más empinada puede ser tolerada si es suave y Sin obstrucciones. Si allí es un Alto probabilidad de la invasión de una pendiente empinada y el derecho de vía es limitado un encerrado sistema de drenaje Mayo ser Garantizado. Orilla del camino Hardware Artificial orilla del camino hardware es el Tercero categoría de obstáculo que puede ser golpeado por un automovilista errante. Las aplicaciones comunes incluyen soportes de letreros y lumina- rias (6). En los EUA, prácticamente todos estos soportes están diseñados para rendimiento en impacto por lo tanto Prevención repentino vehículo desaceleraciones y lesiones de ocupantes. Signos pequeños típicamente rendir por flexión o fracturación, mientras que los más grandes ceden a través de una combina- ción de base deslizante y bisagra. Voladizo y señales aéreas, que no se pueden rediseñar para mejorar seguridad son usual- mente apantallado. Los signos de rendimiento o de ruptura se prueban típicamente para aceptación con pruebas de choque de vehículos de tamaño completo, pruebas de bogey,o prueba de péndulo. El 1985 AASHTO Estándar Especificaciones para Estructural Soporta para Carretera Signos Luminarias, y Señales de tránsito re- quiere que el cambio enla velocidad de un vehículo durante el impacto no supera los 16 km/h (7). Algunos - pero no todos - actualmente los diseños usados cumplen con esto especifica- ción. Una preocupación con los soportes de ruptura es el dis- paridad entre ensayo condiciones e instalación Prácticas. En las pruebas controladas, el terreno de aproximación es plano y nivel e Impactos son con el frente del vehículo. Las investigaciones indican que en muchos accidentes de escorrentía,el vehículo no está rastreando; más bien, está derrapando hacia los lados. Controlado impacto lateral ensayo tiene fundar ese alguno los mecanismos de ruptura no funcionan correctamente cuando se golpea al lado de un vehículo. De hecho, el hardware de rup- tura era diseñado para y funciona mejor cuando se golpea de frente por un vehículo que viaja en terreno llano y llano. Des- afortunadamente, el extendido uso de Rendimiento apoyo Di- seños tiene sido acompañado de menos atención a su ubicación real. Para ejemplo, los signos son con frecuencia colocado en pendientes o cerca de zanjas en las que es probable que un vehículo errante impacte demasiado altoen el soporte para hacer que rinda según lo diseñado. Otros signos seinstalaron directa- mente en frente de los peligros naturales que será no rendi- miento. En resumen, el diseñador emplea un dispositivo de ruptura debe seguir siendo consciente del entorno en el que se instalarse. El soporte de la señal y de la luminaria debe estar localizado donde tienen menos probabilidades de ser golpeados, pero más propensos a función propiamente cuando Ellos son Golpeó.
  5. 5. 5/6 MESA 3 Ejemplos de Órdenes de barrera de tránsito País Ejemplos de Tránsito Barrera Garantía Brasil Un nomógrafos es usado para calcular un índice basado en terraplén pendiente, banquina Ancho curva radio grado cuesta y especial Problemas. Si el índice Excede un ADT-basado seguridad valor, un barrera es obligatorio. China Uso barrera cuando el diseño velocidad 80 km/h. Checo República Garantiza incluir altura > 4.0 m, terraplén cuesta > 1:3, proximidad de lagos etc. Dinamarca Garantiza incluir fijo Objetos con un lateral Despeje debajo 3 m para Velocidades 80 kilómetros por horao 9 m para Velocidades 90 km/h; gotas verticales de > 1 m o profundidad del agua > 1 m; Similar criterios son dado para carril líneas Terraplenes etc. Alemania Definido en RPS directrices; Factores incluir alineación banquina cruz cuesta distancia Para obstáculo tipo y carácter. Grecia Uso Pautas alemanas, experiencia o recomendación de diseñador o policía. Japón Decisión Para instalar es basado en carretera y tránsito condiciones para: (1) Cierto Combinaciones de llenar altura y lado cuesta (2) Dónde Rocas proyecto en el cuesta cara y (3) proximidad Para un mar lago, río pantano, canal, etc. Polonia Uso de barreras es limitado a Lugares Dónde un potencial choque con un barrera Sería ser menos Muy fuerte que un choque con un terraplén existente o lado obstrucción Portugal Flexible barrera y hormigón barrera (Nuevo Jersey tipo) son usado. Un nomógrafos es usadopara calcular un índice sobre la base del terraplén pendiente, ancho de banquinas, ho- rizontal radio grado promedio cuesta en el circundante terreno y existencia de especial Pro- blemas. Si el evaluado índice supera un valor de seguridad (dependiente de AADT) el Ba- rreras son obligatorio. Sur África En rural carreteras Barreras son usado en Laderas más empinado que 1:4 cuando justificado por uneconómico análisis. Suecia Uso se basa sobre el juicio de estimativo accidentes y el resultante daño dado el camino diseño y entorno. Garantiza son Tabulados por diseño velocidadpara Categorías de Laderas vertical gotas Arroyos Rocas y rígido Objetos. Unido Reino Seguridad órdenes de barrera incluir Medianas en todo Autopistas y baúl arterial carreteras Terraplenes superior que 4 m, o Agua u Otro Peligros existente dentro 4,5 m deladoquinado camino. ESTADOS UNIDOS Garantiza son basado en vehicular velocidad tránsito Volúmenes lateral Despeje tipo de pe- ligro Esperado accidentes y gravedades, y eficacia en función de los costos análisis; ver (4). Barreras Tránsito El cuarto elemento de preocupación es la selección, el diseño y el usode un tránsito barrera o un estruendo cojín. El presencia de estos dispositivos es la admisión del ingeniero de carreteras que era prácticamente o económicamente imposible Para eli- minar un El presidente. — el informe del Parlamento Europeo, la Comisión de Asuntos Sociales y Asuntos Sociales y Protec- ción del Medio De los Estados Miembros de la Comisión de Asuntos Sociales y De los objeto. El Alto número de fijo ob- jeto Muertes en cuál choque con una barrera de tránsito se identifica como la mayoría evento dañino (6) demuestra que el blindaje no es un panacea. Dado que práctica- mente todas las barreras de tránsito que cumplen con la corriente los criterios de diseño deben ser con éxito choque probado antes ser puesto en servicio, esta estadís- tica es algo desconcertante. No obstante, debe reconocerse que la instalación ideal y las condiciones de impacto en la pista de pruebas rara vez se encuentran a lo largo del carretera. En adición allí quedar mucho kilómetros de ba- rreras de tránsito de calidad inferior a la norma que se colocaron largo antes uniforme diseño instalación nor- mas Fueron Promulgada. En la práctica, las barreras al borde del camino son destinado principalmente a conte- ner y redirigir sólo a los pasajeros vehículos; más no po- der ser Esperado Para retener pesado comercial vehícu- los tal como Autobuses y camiones. No obstante el ca- rretera ingeniería comunidad tiene reconocido el
  6. 6. 6/6 existencia de problema Ubicaciones Dónde las medidas de seguridad extraordinarias son necesarias y apropiadas. Como resultado, se instalaron barreras más altas y más fuertes en estos lugares críticos. Más recientemente, prue- bas de choque a gran escala con autobuses y camiones se usaron para desarrollar alta barreras de rendimiento. Su uso, excepto para las barandas de los puentes, sigue siendo bastante subjetivo. Dedo del pie información con- tenida en el AASHTO Especificaciones de la guía para baranda de puente (8) pueden usarse para evaluar la ne- cesidad para un mayor rendimiento de la baranda de puente Para el borde del camino y mediana barreras pasado El historial de accidentes en un sitio en particular puede dar al diseñador un idea de si una barrera de mayor rendimiento debe ser o noc onsiderada. Las barreras de tránsito son costosas de diseñar e instalar; una vez Instalado el camino agencia tiene una responsabilidad (y gasto) para mantener la barrera. Para ayudar a los diseñadores en Seleccionar el apropiado condiciones para barrera instala- ción severa! los países desarrollaron órdenes para su uso. Si bien no es posible en un formato abreviado detallar todos los fac- tores que influyen en la decisión de instalar una barrera, En el cuadro 3 se resumen los criterios de la barrera sorne utilizados en los paísesResponder Para el encuesta. APLICACIÓN DEL PERDÓN ORILLA DEL CAMINO CONCEPTO Este documento ha revisado brevemente los conceptos para di- seños más seguros de elementos típicos del camino. Como se muestra en el Cuadro 1, muchos Naciones comenzaron a reco- nocer e instrumentar el concepto de "perdonar al borde del ca- mino" hasta cierto punto. Sin embargo todavía existen pregun- tas desconcertantes sobre la naturaleza y el alcance de los tra- tamientos de seguridad vial para un tipo específico de carretera yel costar efectividad de este tipo de trabajo. En Los EUA varias de estas preguntas han sido Dirigida por in- vestigación Actividades. Cuando selectivamente aplicado se ha demostrado que las zonas claras de recuperación son rentables en reducir la gravedad de los accidentes de tránsito (9, 1O). Dedo del pie emitir ya no es si para incorporar el perdonar política en carretera, sino más bien para encontrar la más eficaz y for- mas económicas de incorporarlo. Toe 1989 AASHTO Orilla del camino Guía de diseño (4) Sugiere que dos diferente En- foques Mayo ser usado: • Nuevo las carreteras deben ser diseñadas estar tan libre de peligros como practicable. Orilla del camino Peligros ese no poder ser eliminado a través del diseño debe estar diseñado para produciren el impacto o debe ser blindado con un apro- piado barrera de tránsito o amortiguador de choque. En otras palabras, claro orilla del camino diseño Conceptos deber ser adoptivo como completamente como sea posible. Para nove- dades diseños, hay derecho de paso generalmente adecuado para diseñar, seleccionar y localizar Instalaciones y hardware Para incorporar el perdonar el concepto de carretera sin mucho adicional costar. • Para existente Caminos el calzada geometría es ya esta- blecido, el derecho de paso pueden restringirse, y puede haber muchos obstáculos adyacentes a el camino.Puede ser muy cos- toso implementar el despejo completo tratamiento en carretera en estos casos. En lugar de arbitrariamente eliminar todo Obs- táculos a lo largo de existente Caminos AASHTO Recomienda ese el claro al borde del camino se implementará selectivamente utilizando una revisión de los datos de accidentes y otros facto- res. En otros palabras el carretera agencia de seguridad pro- grama enlatar identificar situaciones y ubicaciones donde la aplicaciónde principios claros al borde del camino será renta- ble en reducir las muertes y lesiones. En el caso de existirIns- talaciones puede ser más importante que el claro el área del camino será consistente a lo largo de una longitud dada que para él Para ser arbitrariamente Ensanchado. RESUMEN El borde del camino despejado del dedo del criterios de diseño. Toe U.S. tiene la mayor experiencia con el uso de y las nuevas carreteras están reflejando la naturaleza "indulgente" de la nuevos criterios. Aun así, pasarán muchos años antes de que pueda ser aplicado a todas las carreteras existentes. Tal vez sea mejor considerar esto como un programa a largo plazo que eventualmente producirá enorme seguridad Beneficios a través del rentable tratamiento de un limitado número de carreteras cada año. Los interesados en una discusión más completa de diseño de seguridad vial en los EUA debe obtener un copiar del Actualizado métrico Versión del AASHTO Orilla del camino Diseño Guiar cuando eso es publicado en tarde 1995. REFERENCIAS l. AASHTO, Carretera Diseño y Operacional PrácticasRelacionado Para Carretera Seguridad Febrero 1967. 2. AASHTO, Carretera Diseño y Operacio- nal PrácticasRelacionado Para Carretera Segu- ridad Segundo Edición 1974. 3. AASHTO, Guía para seleccionar, Diseño y localizaciónt r á n s i t oBarreras 1977. 4. AASHTO, Orilla del camino Diseño Guiar 1988. 5. Sala L.E., R.D. Poderes D.S. Tornero W. Brilon, y J.W. Sala "Visión general de Cruz Sección Di- seño Elementos", presentados en el Simposio In- ternacional sobre Prácticas de diseño geométrico de carreteras. TRB, Boston, Massachusetts Ago- sto 30, 1995. 6. Tornero D. S. y J. W. Sala Severidad Índices para Características del camino. Síntesis NCHRP 202. TRB, Nacional Investigación Consejo Wa- shington D.C., 1994. 7. AASHTO, Estándar Características técni- cas para Estructural Soportes para señales de tránsito, luminarias y tránsito Señales 1985. 8. AASHTO, Guiar Características técnicas para Puente Barandas 1988. 9. Graham Jerry L., y Douglas W. Har- wood CostarEfectividad de Clear Recuperación Zonas. NCHRP Informe 247. TRB, Nacional Investigación Consejo WashingtonD.C., 1982. 10. Artero Seguro Carreteras. Especial In- forme 214. TRB,Nacional Investigación Con- sejo Washington D.C., 1987.

