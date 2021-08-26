Successfully reported this slideshow.
SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 121/170
122/170 Hoja informativa
SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 123/170
124/170 Hoja informativa
SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 125/170
126/170 Hoja informativa
SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 127/170
128/170 Hoja informativa
SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 129/170
130/170 Hoja informativa
SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 131/170
132/170 Hoja informativa
SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 133/170
134/170 Hoja informativa
SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 135/170
136/170 Hoja informativa
SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 137/170
138/170 Hoja informativa
5.3 swov gestion velocidad &amp; velocidad

  1. 1. SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 121/170 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 SWOV Fact sheet http://www.swov.nl/UK/Research/factsheets.htm 15 Speed management http://www.swov.nl/rapport/Factsheets/UK/FS_Speed_management.pdf
  2. 2. 122/170 Hoja informativa MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 SWOV INVESTIGACIÓN DE LA SEGURIDAD VIAL 15 Administración de la velocidad Medidas para administrar la velocidad
  3. 3. SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 123/170 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 Resumen Medidas para la gestión de la velocidad son esenciales para limitar los efectos negativos de conducir demasiado rápido y velocidades inadecuado. Ante todo, debe determinarse los límites de velocidad seguros y fiables. Límites de velocidad dinámicos que tengan en cuenta las actuales circunstancias reales, como las condiciones climáticas y la situación del tránsito, puede ser útiles aquí. Además, es importante que los usuarios del camino siempre sepan el límite de velocidad local. Cada vez más, esto puede lograrse en el vehículo información. En caso necesario, las medidas de infraestructura locales como topes deben utilizarse para aplicar una velocidad segura. Estas medidas de infraestructuras requieren una ubicación lógica y buena implementación. Este enfoque será poner fin a la mayoría delitos involuntarios de exceso de velocidad. Control estricto policial sigue siendo esencial para el grupo de los automovilistas que deliberadamente conducir demasiado rápido. Educación y campañas de información pública deben acompañar todas estas medidas y, en un sentido más general, informar a los usuarios del camino sobre la importancia de la gestión de la velocidad. En un futuro más lejano, un gran efecto se espera la asistencia de velocidad de Inteligente (ISA). Antecedentes Velocidad de conducción es un factor de seguridad importante. Existe una fuerte relación entre la una mano velocidad y choque tasa y lesiones gravedad sobre las otra (SWOV hoja informativa, la relación entre velocidad y choques). Además, también conduce la velocidad influye accesibilidad, el ambiente y la calidad de vida. Así, el control de la velocidad es im- portante para una variedad de razones, y vamos a continuamente con necesidad de encontrar un buen equilibrio entre los intereses no siempre armoniosos. Esta hoja informativa explica el concepto general de gestión de la velocidad de vehículos motorizados, con énfasis en la seguridad vial. Grupos específicos, tales como motocicletas, furgonetas de reparto, autoca- res, camiones o vehículos con remolques, no se discutirán. Se discutirán los siguientes ins- trumentos para la gestión de la velocidad y las relaciones entre ellos en esta hoja de datos:  Límites de velocidad (seguros y creíbles);  Buena información sobre el límite de velocidad local;  Medidas de infraestructura;  Vigilancia policial y aplicación;  Educación e información;  Inteligente de la ayuda de la velocidad (ISA). ¿Cómo determinamos el límite de velocidad correcto? Límites de velocidad son la base de toda política de velocidad. Están destinados a informar a los usuarios del camino sobre la velocidad a la que es posible en un camino cierto y seguro. Fue calculado que si todos los automovilistas se mantenga hasta el límite de velocidad, habría una disminución de 25 a 30% en el número de lesiones. Los límites actuales Límites de velocidad se introdujeron en los países bajos en 1957. Desde entonces allí fue un límite urbano de velocidad de 50 km/h. Hasta no más de 15 años más tarde, en 1974, la velocidad también se fijaron límites caminos fuera de las zonas urbanas: 100 km/h en las autopistas y 80 km/h en caminos rurales. Los límites de velocidad generales holandés son legalmente establecidos en la ley de tránsito del camino. Estos límites son:
  4. 4. 124/170 Hoja informativa MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013  120 km/h en las autopistas;  100 km/h en autovías;  80 km/h en otros caminos rurales; y  50 km/h en vías urbanas. Según Decreto de disposiciones administrativas del Ministerio de transporte, son posibles excepciones específicas. Posibles excepciones son, por ejemplo, 30 o 70 km/h en 100, 60 km/h en caminos rurales y caminos urbanas o 80 km/h en las autopistas. Después, la auto- ridad vial dónde aplicar el límite. La disposición administrativa De-cree más afirma que "los límites de velocidad debe ser adecuados a el camino local con condiciones. Esto significa que, en caso necesario, el entorno vial está adaptado de tal manera que se indica la velocidad prevista por la naturaleza y el diseño del camino preocupados y sus alrededores". Hacia los límites de velocidad seguros y fiables Límites de velocidad principalmente debe indicar una velocidad segura. La velocidad segura depende de la función del camino y por lo tanto sobre la composición del tránsito. Si el tránsito motorizado se mezcla con los peatones, ciclistas y jinetes del ciclomotor, el límite de velocidad debe ser bajo. En principio, lo mismo se aplica para caminos con un volumen relativamente grande de vehículos pesados. La posibilidad o imposibilidad de ciertos conflictos, conflictos por ejemplo laterales o frontales, también es un indicador de velocidad segura. La Tabla 1 muestra las velocidades seguras para un número de tipos vial y posibles conflictos. Se definen en avance sostenible seguridad basada en el conocimiento de la vulnerabilidad del cuerpo humano (tolerancia de biomecánica) y en el enfoque sueco Visión Cero. Velocidad segura Caminos con posibles conflictos entre coches y multiplicaban camino usuarios 30 km/h Intersecciones con posibles conflictos laterales entre coches 50 km/h Caminos con posibles conflictos frontales entre cars 70 km/h Caminos en que frontal y flanco conflictos con otros usuarios del camino son imposible ≥ 100 km/h Tabla 1. Velocidades seguras para un número de tipos vial y sus posibles conflictos. No sólo deben ser seguros, también debe ser creíble el límite de velocidad. Esto significa que el límite de velocidad satisface las expectativas evocadas por la imagen del camino que se define por las características del camino y sus alrededores. Investigaciones demostraron que es posible identificar características específicas del camino y el ambiente que influyen en la credibilidad, y que los conductores son más inclinados a mantener límites creíbles en lugar de límites increíbles. Si un límite de velocidad no coincide con la imagen del camino, debe cambiarse el límite o el diseño. Este principio no es nuevo, pero en la práctica, todavía hay mucho margen de mejora. Especialmente en las transiciones hay todavía mucho que ganar. Según el principio de credibilidad, un cambio en el límite siempre debe ser acompañado por un cambio de imagen del camino. En la actualidad, SWOV, junto con algunas provincias y una empresa de consultoría, está desarrollando un instrumento para ayudar a las autoridades del camino en determinar si la velocidad es un problema en un camino específico, y si es así, de qué manera puede realizar un límite seguro y creíble.
  5. 5. SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 125/170 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 Límites de velocidad dinámicos En este momento en el tiempo, la mayoría de los límites de velocidad en los Países Bajos son estáticos. Ellos no permiten las actuales circunstancias reales, y son éstas las que determinan en gran medida la velocidad de seguridad. Límites de velocidad dinámicos permiten que las circunstancias en tiempo real, tales como el clima y la situación del tránsito. Es por ello que los límites dinámicos por lo general serán más creíbles que los límites estáticos. Los Países Bajos ya tiene límites dinámicos, si bien en una medida limitada. Por ejemplo, en autopistas con semáforos, la matriz ajusta el límite de velocidad a las circunstancias, por ejemplo cuando haya congestionamientos de tránsito o volúmenes extremadamente grandes. También se utilizan en obras viales en las autopistas, a menudo al lado de los límites estáticos ordinarios. Dependiendo de las condiciones locales, el límite de velocidad en esta situación es ya sea 70 o 90 km/h. Uno de los criterios utilizados para establecer el límite a 70 km/h con que los trabajadores de la carretera tienen que trabajando realmente en ese momento. En 2007, el Ministerio de Transporte holandés comenzó experimentos con límites de velocidad dinámicos en algunas autopistas para aprender acerca de los efectos sobre la seguridad, el flujo de tránsito y el ambiente. En un sistema de límite de velocidad completamente dinámico el límite en ese lugar y en ese momento, probablemente será indicado en el vehículo. Sin embargo, antes de que esto se logra, no sólo algunos detalles técnicos necesarios tienen que ser desarrollados, pero también algunas cuestiones cruciales deben ser respondidas. Una de las cuestiones más importantes es que la velocidad límite en qué circunstancias puede garantizar un nivel aceptable de se- guridad. ¿Cómo sabe el conductor el límite de velocidad? La autoridad vial primero tiene que determinar qué se aplica el límite de velocidad en un lugar. Entonces, por supuesto, es importante que los usuarios de la carretera siempre y en cualquier momento sepan el límite de velocidad. Cada falta de claridad debe ser eliminada, pero en la práctica esto no es siempre el caso. Información sobre el límite local está ahora a menudo indica mediante una señal de tránsito. Sin embargo, los límites generales no se comunican por señales de tránsito, el usuario de la carretera se supone que conocerlos. Además, es posible usar consistentemente marcas viales como, por ejemplo, se declaró en 'Esenciales Características reconocibilidad' (véase también la hoja informativa SWOV diseño vial Reco- nocible). Cada vez más información en el vehículo será utilizado, a menudo vinculada a un sistema de navegación. ¿Qué podemos conseguir con medidas de infraestructura? A continuación, el diseño de las carreteras y la infraestructura deben ser compatibles con el límite de velocidad. En los lugares donde una baja velocidad es muy importante, por ejemplo, en las cercanías de las escuelas, los pasos de peatones y cruces de ciclistas, sino también en las intersecciones, se pueden usar los limitadores de velocidad física. De esta manera, los automovilistas se verán obligados a reducir su velocidad. Zonas de 30 y 60 km/h De acuerdo con los principios de la Seguridad Sostenible, mezcla el tránsito motorizado con el tránsito no motorizado sólo se permite en los tramos de las carreteras de acceso y en las intersecciones. Esto se tradujo en un aumento considerable en el número de zonas 30 km/h urbanos y la introducción de zonas rurales 60 km/h.
  6. 6. 126/170 Hoja informativa MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 Los estudios de evaluación demostraron que estas medidas dieron lugar a una reducción del número de choques con lesiones de 22 y 25%, respectivamente, en estas zonas. Para lograr estos efectos, es importante que el diseño de las carreteras sea compatible con los límites de velocidad de 30 y 60 km/h. En general, la reducción de un límite sin medidas suplementarias sólo conduce a una reducción limitada en velocidades de conducción. Intersecciones y tramos viales Las intersecciones elevadas y rotondas se construyen para reducir la velocidad. Dónde in- tersecciones urbanas fueron sustituidos por rotondas, el número de choques con víctimas mortales y heridos graves se redujo en aproximadamente un 73%, mientras que la reducción general de los choques graves durante el mismo período fue de sólo un 10% aproximada- mente. Fortuijn también reporta grandes efectos de rotondas en las vías urbanas. Para cada vez más, los cruces en relieve como la reducción de la velocidad medida se están utilizando en las zonas rurales y no sólo en 60 zonas km/h. Un antes y después de un estudio en la provincia de Holanda Meridional se midió el efecto de las mesetas de 80 km/h carreteras. El estudio mostró que en las intersecciones elevadas con semáforos, el número de choques con heridos se redujo con 40 a 50%. Intersecciones prioritarias elevadas también mostraron una disminución en el número de choques con heridos. Sin embargo, hasta ahora, el número de intersecciones estudiadas es demasiado pequeño como para hacer afirmaciones defini- tivas. Los montículos de velocidad también se utilizan para reducir físicamente velocidad en las intersecciones, especialmente en las zonas urbanas. En general, los reductores de velo- cidad están situados justo antes de la zona de cruce. Además de los reductores de velocidad, las compensaciones de eje y el estrechamiento de carreteras también se utilizan para limitar la velocidad, especialmente en las vías de acceso urbano. Para todas las medidas de reducción de la velocidad es importante que la ubicación sea lógica y el diseño geométrico coherente con el propósito. Fronteras urbanas y otros "transiciones" El automovilista menudo se adapta suficientemente su/su velocidad, especialmente en la transición de un límite de alta velocidad a un límite de velocidad más baja. Una de las razones radica en el hecho de que después de conducir a una alta velocidad durante mucho tiempo, que, en un momento dado, subestima la velocidad y no se ajusta suficientemente. Este fe- nómeno se produce, por ejemplo, cuando se va a un camino de orden inferior con un límite de velocidad más bajo después de haber conducido en una autopista por un largo tiempo (véase también el hecho de elegir la velocidad de hoja: la influencia del ser humano, vehículo y ca- rretera). La transición entre una zona rural y una urbana presenta un problema específico, especial- mente en las principales carreteras que pasan por pueblos. También se aplica aquí que uno fue a menudo conduciendo a una velocidad mayor durante un tiempo. Lo que es más, la reducción requerida en la velocidad que suele acompañar una transición urbano-rural es a menudo insuficiente "visible" o "notable" para el automovilista. Medidas específicas para marcar esta transición clara, complementados con limitadores de velocidad física y visual, como por ejemplo una construcción de puerta, y, preferentemente, complementadas con medidas urbanas, pueden dar lugar a importantes mejoramientos de seguridad.
  7. 7. SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 127/170 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 ¿Continuada política de vigilancia encima de todo? Cuando todas las medidas anteriores se realizaron adecuadamente, podemos suponer que en gran medida habrán desaparecido involuntarios delitos contra el límite de velocidad. Pero por mientras los automovilistas en última instancia pueden determinar su velocidad de sí mismos, un grupo que regularmente excede el límite deliberadamente permanecerá siempre. Control y vigilancia de la policía sigue siendo de suma importancia para llegar a este grupo. Mientras la anteriormente mencionadas medidas no hayan sido efectuadas suficientemente, más policía supervisar-lance basado en general disuasión y prevención será necesario. La vigilancia policial de hecho la hoja y la velocidad de conducción se explican el cómo y el porqué de policía supervisar-lance y los distintos métodos y sus efectos. ¿Cuál es el papel de la educación y la información? Educación e información son un apoyo y un requisito previo para cada una de las medidas mencionadas. Usuarios del camino deben entender que el exceso de velocidad es un pro- blema grave; deben entender por qué las medidas; deben comprender cómo funciona el sistema de límite de velocidad. Las posibilidades para tener una influencia directa en la ve- locidad de conducción de la información y la educación son limitadas. Escuela primaria y secundaria Educación de tránsito estructural en las escuelas Holandesas se limita a las escuelas prima- rias. En las edades entre 4 y 12 años, es prácticamente imposible influir en la velocidad de conducción hábitos que se mostrará a una edad tardía. Sin embargo, es posible introducir al tema de la velocidad a los niños con la idea que se abordarán a sus padres sobre él. Para los alumnos de secundaria, la formación del ciclomotor es un buen momento para prestar aten- ción a las consecuencias de la conducción (demasiado) rápido. Formación de conductores En el formación de los conductores, los futuros conductores tienen que aprender todo sobre velocidades seguros. Esta en-incluye los límites, por eso los límites de velocidad son nece- sarios, ajuste la velocidad a las circunstancias, etcétera. También deben aprender a anticipar y para ajustar la velocidad en el tiempo. La importancia de aprender a lidiar con velocidad desde el principio es ilustrada por el hecho de que los conductores novatos tienen aquí unas cuatro veces mayor probabilidad de ser gravemente heridos en un choque de tránsito que los conductores experimentados. Después de haber obtenido una licencia de conducir Por último, las posibilidades de educación después de que se pasó la prueba de conducción son limitadas. En consonancia con el curso de holandés de rehabilitación para los delin- cuentes de embriaguez, el curso de rehabilitación para el comportamiento de conducción peligrosa se introdujo en octubre de 2008. Este curso está dirigido a usuarios del camino que deliberadamente participan en conductas de riesgo y consecuentemente creación peligro para sí y para otros. Esta medida también considera el comportamiento peligroso.
  8. 8. 128/170 Hoja informativa MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 Información pública Información pública es especialmente eficaz cuando se combina con otras medidas. Esto sin duda es también el caso para la vigilancia de la policía. Información pública debe utilizarse para explicar el propósito, la necesidad y el efecto de velocidad medidas como, por ejemplo, la vigilancia policial y topes. Además, la información ayuda a aumentar la conciencia sobre el problema de la conducción (demasiado) rápido. Información por sí sola es insuficiente para cambiar el comportamiento. La discrepancia entre los ventajas y desventajas sociales es un problema en información sobre velocidad. La campaña holandesa 'Ecodriving', trata de vincular las ventajas a nivel social ventajas a nivel individual especialmente desde un punto de vista medioambiental. 'Ecodriving' es una iniciativa conjunta del Ministerio del ambiente y el Ministerio de transporte. Se centra en un estilo de conducción tranquilo y económico para los conductores particulares y profesionales, con el énfasis de mayor confort y economía para el conductor y positivos ambiental y efectos de seguridad vial a nivel social. ¿Cuál es la posición de asistencia inteligente de velocidad (ISA)? Asistencia de velocidad inteligente (ISA) es un sistema que utiliza el vehículo y alrededores de entre de intercambio de información. El vehículo recibe la información de la envolvente ad- vertencias sobre el límite de velocidad deseable u obligatoria y reacciona a él. El término ISA a menudo es inmediatamente asociado con un sistema completamente interviniente. Sin embargo, ISA es un término colectivo para diversos sistemas:  El open ISA advierte al conductor (visible o audible) que es sobrepasar el límite de velo- cidad. El conductor mismo decide si frenar o no.  La contrapresión de ejercicios de half-open ISA en el pedal del acelerador cuando el límite de velocidad es había superado (el ' acelerador activo').  Mantener la misma velocidad es aún posible, pero menos cómodo debido a la contrapre- sión.  El ISA cerrado limita la velocidad automáticamente si se supera el límite de velocidad. En prin-prescinde, el controlador no puede influir en esto. El sistema ISA puede trabajar con límites de velocidad estáticas, con o sin los límites de velocidad locación-dependiente (aconsejados). También será cada vez más posible trabajar con los límites de velocidad dinámicos. Beneficios de seguridad grandes esperan de ISA, especialmente de los sistemas más intervinientes. Casi se resolvieron los problemas técnicos. Sistemas de información y advertencias, como Greek, ya están disponibles. En este mo- mento, principalmente de consideraciones jurídicas y políticas retrasan la aplicación de sis- temas de intervención más.
  9. 9. SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 129/170 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 Conclusión Es evidente que hay muchas maneras de limitar los efectos de seguridad vial de exceso de velocidad. Sin embargo, es necesario un enfoque integrado, paso a paso. Todo comienza con la determinación de un límite de velocidad seguro que coincide con la función de un camino y, a menudo dependen en su función, la composición del tránsito. Además, la imagen del camino también debe admitir este límite, por lo que el usuario del camino considera creíble. Limita- dores de velocidad física será necesarios en lugares donde una baja velocidad es crucial, por ejemplo en zonas residenciales, cerca de escuelas, en los cruces de peatones y en las in- tersecciones. También se debe garantizar que el conductor sabe siempre el límite de velo- cidad real. Estas medidas se esperan poner fin a la mayoría de los delitos de exceso de ve- locidad no intencionales. Para alcanzar el grupo restante de los infractores de velocidad de- liberada, vigilancia policial permanece esencial, al menos por el momento. Educación e in- formación pública apoyan de todo esto y deben informar a los usuarios del camino, mejor de lo que ahora es el caso, sobre los peligros de conducir rápido (demasiado) y los efectos positivos de las diferentes medidas. Hay varios desarrollos técnicos que pueden facilitar la administración de velocidad más eficaz y más creíble dentro de un plazo razonablemente corto. Por ejemplo, ya existen sistemas, generalmente vinculados a un sistema de navegación que muestra el límite de velocidad local dentro del vehículo. Las posibilidades de usar los límites de velocidad dinámicos que tomen el clima local y las condiciones del tránsito en cuenta están aumentando rápidamente. Final- mente, se espera mucho de ISA, no sólo de los sistemas que hacen imposible, delitos de exceso de velocidad pero también de los sistemas que enviar una advertencia cuando se supera el límite.
  10. 10. 130/170 Hoja informativa MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013
  11. 11. SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 131/170 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 SWOV Fact sheet http://www.swov.nl/UK/Research/factsheets.htm 16 Speed The relation between speed and crashes http://www.swov.nl/rapport/Factsheets/UK/FS_Speed.pdf
  12. 12. 132/170 Hoja informativa MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 SWOV INVESTIGACIÓN DE LA SEGURIDAD VIAL 16 Velocidad Relación entre velocidad y choques
  13. 13. SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 133/170 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 Resumen La relación exacta entre velocidad y choques depende de muchos factores. Sin embargo, en un sentido general, la relación es muy clara: Si en un camino las velocidades de acciona- miento superiores, también aumentará el índice de choques. El índice de choques también es mayor para un vehículo individual que conduce a mayor velocidad que el resto del tránsito en el camino. Como mayor velocidad, choques también resultar en lesiones más graves, para el conductor que causó el desplome, así como para el oponente de choque. La verdad se de lesiones de los ocupantes del vehículo en un choque, por ejemplo, no está sólo determinada por la velocidad de la choque, pero también por la diferencia de masa entre los vehículos y por la vulnerabilidad de los usuarios de vehículos/camino que participan. En un choque entre un vehículo ligero y uno pesado, los ocupantes del vehículo ligero por lo general son conside- rablemente peores que los pantalones de vídeo portero del vehículo más pesado. Más aún, esto es el caso para los peatones, ciclistas y jinetes del ciclomotor en choques con vehículos de motor (mucho) más pesados. Antecedentes y contenido La velocidad es uno de los factores de riesgo básicos en tránsito. Mayor velocidades de conducción a velocidades más altas de choque y así lesiones más severa. Velocidades de conducción también dan menos tiempo para procesar información y actuar sobre ella, y la distancia de frenado es más larga. Por lo tanto, la posibilidad de evitar una choque es menor. En Resumen: conducción de alta velocidad de plomo a una mayor índice de choques, también con una mayor probabilidad de un resultado más grave. Sin embargo, no todo se sabe aún acerca de la relación exacta entre la velocidad y la seguridad vial y las condiciones que in- fluyen en esta relación. Esto hace difícil, por ejemplo, para calcular los efectos exactos de medidas específicas de exceso de velocidad. Esta hoja informativa resume las ideas más recientes en la relación entre la velocidad y la seguridad vial. Otros SWOV fichas que discutir aspectos de la velocidad de temas y el exceso de velocidad son: la elección de la velocidad, el efecto del hombre, el vehículo y el camino; Hacia los límites de velocidad creíbles; Medidas para la gestión de la velocidad; Policiales y la velocidad de conducción; Las cámaras de velocidad: cómo funcionan y qué efecto tienen y asistencia inteligente de la velocidad (ISA). ¿Lo importante es la función de la velocidad en choques? En teoría, la velocidad juega un papel en cada choque vial: Si todo el mundo quieto, el re sería no hay tránsito. Sin embargo, es muy difícil determinar el número de choques en los que una velocidad demasiado rápida fue la causa principal. Además de velocidad, a menudo hay varios otros factores involucrados que juegan un papel en que se produzca un choque. En cualquier caso: el riesgo de que ocurra un choque es mayor como velocidades superiores; Esta es una de las razones por las que se establecen los límites de velocidad. Sin embargo, esto no significa que 'mantener al límite' siempre es seguro. Velocidad también es peligrosa si es mayor que lo que permite las circunstancias en ese momento (por ejemplo, a causa de la lluvia, la niebla o el volumen de tránsito grande). En general, esta velocidad de inadecuadas en particular es difícil determinar objetivamente. Por lo tanto, la policía rara vez registra la velocidad como la causa del choque. Generalmente se supone que un tercio de los choques fatales (en parte) son causados por exceso de velocidad o velocidad inadecuado.
  14. 14. 134/170 Hoja informativa MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 ¿Cuál es la relación entre velocidad y gravedad de choque? La relación entre la velocidad y la seguridad se basa en dos pilares. El primer pilar es la re- lación entre la velocidad de la choque y la gravedad de un choque; el segundo pilar es la relación entre la velocidad y el riesgo de un choque. Cuanto mayor sea la velocidad de la choque, los más graves las consecuencias en términos de lesiones y daños materiales. Esta es una ley de la física que involucra la cantidad de energía cinética que se convierte en un instante en p. ej., distorsión de calor y materia. Además, el cuerpo humano puede ser físi- camente muy vulnerable en comparación con las enormes fuerzas en una choque. Durante las últimas décadas, vehículos convirtieron en cada vez mejor equipados (con zonas de aplastamiento, airbags y cinturones de seguridad) para absorber la energía liberada en un choque, protegiendo así los ocupantes. Sin embargo, la velocidad de choque todavía es muy importante para el resultado del choque. ¿Los usuarios tienen más riesgo de lesiones? Además de velocidad, la masa de los vehículos involucrados es importante para el resultado de un choque. Generalmente, en los choques entre dos vehículos de distinta masa, los ocupantes del vehículo más liviano son considerablemente peores que los de los vehículos más pesados. La diferencia en masa determina qué vehículo absorbe parte de la energía liberada. En general, la absorción de energía es inversamente proporcional a las masas de los vehículos. Las masas del vehículo pueden variar enormemente. Esto es particularmente cierto para camiones y coches, entre los que la diferencia de masa puede alcanzar un factor de 10 o más. Pero también hay considerables diferencias de masas entre los vehículos de pasajeros, y estos son venida ser mayor (un factor de 3 no es una excepción). Esta 'incompatibilidad' de vehículos sigue siendo un problema de seguridad de la gran camino (véase también SWOV hecho Euro NCAP, una herramienta de seguridad de la hoja). SWOV calculó que en choques entre dos vehículos de pasajeros el número de muertes entre los conductores se reduciría en un cuarto si todos los coches de pasajeros eran de la misma masa. La incompatibilidad en las choques entre los usuarios vulnerables de la vía y prácticamente cualquier tipo de vehículo de motor es de un orden completamente diferente. Hay diferencias de masas de un factor de 10 (luz coches) a casi 700 (camiones de 50 toneladas). Además, peatones, ciclistas, ciclomotoristas y motociclistas no tienen una jaula de hierro alrededor de ellos que puede absorber parte de la energía liberada en una choque. Por ejemplo, en una choque entre un coche y un ciclista o peatón, la tasa de supervivencia de los dos últimos disminuye enormemente como aumentos de velocidad de choque del vehículo. Según una vista general de estudios recientes (Rosen y otros, 2011): a una velocidad de choque de 20 km/h, casi todos los peatones sobreviven un choque con un vehículo de pasajeros; cerca del 90% sobreviven a una velocidad de choque de 40 km/h, a una velocidad de choque de 80 km/h el número de supervivientes es inferior al 50% y a una velocidad de choque de 100 km/h sobrevivir sólo el 10% de los peatones, Figura 1.
  15. 15. SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 135/170 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 Figura 1. La tasa de mortalidad de los peatones en choques con vehículos de pasajeros como función de la choque de la velocidad. ¿Cuál es la relación entre la velocidad absoluta y el riesgo de un choque? El segundo pilar de la relación entre velocidad y seguridad refiere al riesgo de un choque. Cuanto más rápido un coche se conduce, mayor es el riesgo de estar involucrado en un choque. Esto es en parte debido a la distancia de frenado más larga y en parte al hecho de que el ser humano está limitado en su capacidad para procesar información y actuar sobre ella. Sin embargo, la relación entre la tasa de velocidad y choque es mucho más complicado que la relación entre velocidad y choque de gravedad y mucho menos directa. Relativamente muchos estudios examinaron a la relación entre la velocidad absoluta y cho- que. Independientemente del método de investigación utilizado, prácticamente todos los estudios con-incluidas que mejor la relación entre la tasa de velocidad y choque se describe como una función de energía: el índice de choques aumenta más rápidamente cuando au- menta la velocidad y viceversa, Figura 2. Figura 2. Diagrama que muestra a la relación entre la tasa de velocidad y choque. Estos estudios examinaron los efectos sobre el número de choques de los aumentos y dis- minuciones de la velocidad media en un tramo vial en su mayor parte debido a los cambios en el límite de velocidad. Además, también se investigó el efecto de la velocidad impulsada por vehículos individuales con respecto a la del resto del tránsito. Más tarde, será discutido en la sección acerca de las diferencias de velocidad. ¿Qué es el efecto cuantitativo de la velocidad absoluta? Como se describió anteriormente, la velocidad absoluta tiene un efecto sobre el tipo de choque y sobre la gravedad de la lesión. En la década de 1980, Nilsson (1982) cuantificó esta relación sobre la base de las leyes de la cinética. Según sus cálculos, el efecto de un cambio en la velocidad media en un camino en el número de choques de lesiones podría expresarse mediante la fórmula:
  16. 16. 136/170 Hoja informativa MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 Siendo LO2 el número de choques de lesiones tras el cambio de velocidad, LO1 que se bloquea el número inicial de lesiones, v1 ser la velocidad promedio antes del cambio y v2 la velocidad media después. La misma fórmula podría utilizarse para describir el efecto sobre el número de choques con lesiones graves, pero no a la potencia 2, pero a la potencia 3, y de choques fatales, su efecto fue el poder 4. Las funciones de la energía en gran medida fueron validadas con datos más recientes. Un estudio reciente permitió perfeccionar esta relación cuantitativa, mediante, entre otras cosas, hacer una distinción entre caminos urbanas y rurales. Esto demostró que el efecto de un aumento o disminución de la velocidad en caminos rurales es relativamente mayor que el efecto sobre las vías urbanas. 'Relativamente' en el sentido de 'sobre el porcentaje de velo- cidad aumentar o disminuir'. Si consideramos un aumento absoluto o disminución de por ejemplo 1 km/h, esto tiene un mayor efecto las rurales que en las vías urbanas. La tabla 1 muestra a los exponentes de las funciones de energía para estas categorías de dos caminos y las gravedades diferentes choques. Basado en la fórmula de Nillsson y los exponentes de 'sustitución' de la tabla 1, los efectos de los cambios de velocidad se pueden calcular para diferentes límites de velocidad y las gra- vedades diferentes choques. Por ejemplo: Si en un camino la velocidad promedio disminuye desde 120 a 119 km/h, se estima el número de muertes en camino a reducirse en 3,8% y los choques de graves por 2,9%. Y si en un camino la velocidad promedio disminuye desde 50 a 49 km/h, esto es que resulte en 5.9% menos muertes y lesiones graves causadas por 4% menos. Choque de gravedad Caminos rurales (incl. autopistas) Vías urbanas Mejor exponente de la estimación intervalos de confiabilidad del Mejor exponente de la estimación intervalos de confiabilidad del Choques fatales 4,1 (2,9-5,3) 2,6 (0,3-4,9) Víctimas con lesiones mortales 4,6 (4,0-5,2) 3,0 (-0,5-6,5) Choques con lesiones graves 2,6 (-2,7-7,9) 1,5 (0,9-2,1) Víctimas con lesiones gra- ves 3,5 (0,5-5,5) 2,0 (0,8-3,2) Choques con lesiones leves 1,1 (0,0-2,2) 1,0 (0,6-1,4) Víctimas con lesiones leves 1,4 (0,5-2,3) 1,1 (0,9-1,3) Tabla 1. Los exponentes de las funciones de energía para la relación entre velocidad y cho- ques/víctimas con gravedad de lesiones diferentes.
  17. 17. SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 137/170 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 ¿Qué es el efecto de las diferencias de velocidad? Además de la velocidad absoluta, las diferencias de velocidad entre vehículos también tienen un efecto sobre el índice de choques. Este efecto se estudia de dos formas. El primer tipo de estudios son los que comparar los índices de choques entre los caminos que tienen una variación grande de velocidad (grandes diferencias en la velocidad del vehículo durante un período de 24 horas) y los caminos que tienen una variación de velocidad pequeña. Estos estudios en su mayoría concluyen que caminos con una variación grande de velocidad son menos seguro. El segundo tipo de estudios es los que se concentran en la velocidad las diferencias entre los distintos vehículos que estuvieron involucrados en un choque y todos los otros vehículos. Los primeros estudios de este tipo se realizaron en los EUA en la década de 1950 y 1960, por ejemplo, Salomón (1964). Estos estudios siempre encontraron una curva U: el más lento o más rápido un coche unidades en comparación con la mayoría de los vehículos en ese ca- mino, más aumenta el riesgo de estar involucrado en un choque. Sin embargo, estudios más recientes, especialmente las realizaron en Australia que utiliza instrumentos de medición más modernos y un diseño de investigación más preciso, llegado a una conclusión diferente. Todavía indican que los vehículos que conducir más rápido que el promedio en ese camino tienen un alto índice de choques; vehículos que impulsan más lento, sin embargo, se encon- traron no para tener un mayor riesgo, Figura 3. Figura 3. El riesgo relativo en las vías urbanas y caminos rurales para vehículos más rápido o más despacio que la velocidad media en ese camino (desviación = 0 km/h).
  18. 18. 138/170 Hoja informativa MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2013 Conclusión La relación exacta entre choques y velocidad depende de un gran número de factor. En ge- neral, sin embargo, la relación es muy clara y se demostró en un gran número de estudios: cuanto mayor sea la velocidad, mayor es la probabilidad de un choque. En el mismo por- centaje de incremento en la velocidad, el índice de choques en caminos rurales aumenta más que el índice de choques en las vías urbanas. El índice de choques también es mayor para un vehículo individual que conduce más rápido que el resto del tránsito en el camino. A medida que aumenta la velocidad, la gravedad de la lesión en choques también aumenta, para el conductor responsable del choque que ocurre también en cuanto a la oponente de choque. La masa y la vulnerabilidad de los usuarios de vehículos/camino que participan también desempeñan un papel. En choques entre un encendedor y un vehículo más pesado los ocupantes del vehículo más liviano están generalmente en peores condiciones que los ocupantes del vehículo más pesado. Más esto es el caso de los peatones, ciclistas y jinetes del ciclomotor en choques con vehículos de motor (mucho) más pesados.

