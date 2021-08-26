Successfully reported this slideshow.
SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research
Hoja Informativa
SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research
Hoja Informativa
SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research
Hoja Informativa
SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research
Hoja Informativa
5.2 swov influencia tiempo

  1. 1. SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 67/170 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2014 SWOV Fact sheet http://www.swov.nl/UK/Research/factsheets.htm 9 Influence of weather On road safety http://www.swov.nl/rapport/Factsheets/UK/FS_Influence_of_weather.pdf
  2. 2. 68/170 Hoja Informativa MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2014 SWOV INVESTIGACIÓN DE LA SEGURIDAD VIAL 9 Influencia del clima Sobre la seguridad vial
  3. 3. SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 69/170 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2014 Resumen El clima tiene una influencia en la seguridad vial. Las condiciones climáticas determinan en parte las condiciones del camino y el comportamiento del conductor. La mayoría de los es- tudios sobre la relación entre el tiempo y la seguridad vial son acerca de la situación durante las lluvias. Sin embargo, muchas otras condiciones meteorológicas son influencias impor- tantes: la niebla, la nieve y el hielo negro, bajo el sol, el viento duro, y las altas temperaturas. Los estudios, principalmente en el extranjero, generaron datos sobre la influencia de estas condiciones climáticas en el riesgo de choque. Se tomaron diversas medidas para aumentar la seguridad vial, tales como lámparas obligatorias traseras antiniebla, asfalto poroso, y la introducción de sistemas de alerta de resbalamiento. Sin embargo, los estudios que se rea- lizaron no permiten inferir la eficacia de estas medidas. Tampoco es cierto si los resultados de estos estudios también se pueden aplicar a los Países Bajos. Antecedentes El término tiempo describe el estado de la atmósfera en términos de presión de aire, la temperatura, la humedad, las nubes, el viento y las precipitaciones. Hasta el momento, no mucho se investigó sobre la relación entre el tiempo y la seguridad vial en los Países Bajos. ¿De qué manera afecta el clima de la seguridad vial? Las condiciones climáticas influyen tanto en índice de choques y la exposición a los peligros del tránsito. Esta influencia es más fuerte para las condiciones de precipitación (incluyendo la nieve y el granizo), la niebla, bajo el sol, el viento, la formación de hielo y las temperaturas calientes. Precipitación La investigación demostró que los conductores ajustan su comportamiento en camino durante las lluvias. Ellos alcanzaron a menos, conductor más lento, y aumentar su distancia de se- guimiento. Sin embargo, el riesgo de un choque durante la lluvia sigue siendo mayor que en tiempo seco. Al parecer, los cambios en el comportamiento de conducción son insuficientes para compensar el mayor riesgo durante el mal tiempo. Usuarios del camino pueden tener problemas con visibilidad reducida durante los períodos de precipitación. Esto se puede reducir a unos 50 metros en caso de lluvia intensa o nieve. Sal- picar el agua, especialmente de camiones, puede interferir considerablemente con la visibi- lidad de otros conductores de vehículos de motor. Ventanas nubladas y parabrisas como resultado de una alta humedad durante la lluvia también pueden reducir la visibilidad. Por otra parte, el cegamiento puede ocurrir por la noche porque los faros de los vehículos que vienen de frente reflejan en el agua en la superficie del camino. El más lluvia, nieve o granizo cae, menos la fricción de la superficie del camino. La lluvia puede causar hidroplaneo dinámico. Una capa de agua sobre la superficie del camino puede hacer que el vehículo pierda el contacto con la superficie del camino y al deslizamiento. La posibilidad de hidroplaneo depende de la resistencia que patina del camino, pero por su- puesto también en la velocidad y la banda de rodadura del neumático profundidades del vehículo. Cuando esté seco desde hace mucho tiempo, una llovizna puede conducir al hidroplaneo viscoso si gotas de aceite y polvo, junto con agua, producen una fina película líquida en la superficie del camino. Cuando la lluvia se hace más pesada, la posibilidad de hidroplaneo viscoso disminuye debido a que la superficie del camino es barrida limpia.
  4. 4. 70/170 Hoja Informativa MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2014 Niebla En la niebla de las gotitas de agua son tan pequeñas y ligeras que quedan flotando en el aire. Esto conduce a una reducción en la visibilidad debido a que la luz se difunde por las gotitas de niebla. En general, la niebla se produce cuando la humedad es 100%. Cuando esto sucede, la gente en general en coche un poco más lento, pero a la vez mantener una distancia de se- guimiento más cortó que el vehículo que va delante de ellos. En combinación con el campo de la disminución de la visión, esto aumenta el riesgo de choques. Niebla también puede causar hidroplaneo viscoso cuando las gotitas de agua dan una película delgada sobre la superficie del camino. Bajo el sol Salida y puesta del sol pueden dificultar en gran medida la opinión de que los usuarios del camino tienen del resto del tránsito. El sol ciega a la mayoría cuando se está bajo en el ho- rizonte. Este es el caso hasta una hora después de la salida del sol y de alrededor de una hora antes del atardecer. Los automovilistas todavía pueden mirar a través de su parabrisas, pero no pueden ver con claridad más. También la luz solar indirecta que se refleja, por ejemplo, un edificio de cristal, pantallas acústicas, u otros coches puede ser problemático. Cuando ilu- minada por el sol, la suciedad en el parabrisas es más visible, lo que dificulta la conducción. La visibilidad se ve afectada aún más cuando la calzada está mojada y refleja la luz del sol. Viento Ráfagas de viento puede empujar vehículos relativamente altas tales como autobuses, fur- gonetas de reparto, autocaravanas, caravanas y camiones fuera de curso y, en condiciones extremas, pueden incluso hacer que se ruedan encima. Esto sucede sobre todo en los puentes y viaductos. Objetos llevados por el viento, árboles caídos y ramas-off roto también puede perturbar el tránsito. Los peatones y vehículos de dos ruedas pueden ser perturbados por las fuertes rachas de viento y, por tanto, perturban el resto del tránsito. Formación de hielo Si una superficie del camino tiene una estructura abierta, como asfalto asporoso, partes húmedas de la superficie del camino se congela más rápido que las superficies con una es- tructura cerrada. Cuando hay hielo negro, una fina capa de hielo se forma tan rápida en el asfalto poroso que el asfalto pierde su fricción. Caminos que se acaban establecidas también tienen un mayor riesgo de deslizamiento: la capa de betún negro tiene una temperatura más baja y por lo tanto más sensible a las partes húmedas de congelación. A su debido tiempo, el riesgo de deslizamiento disminuirá debido al desgaste de la capa superior. Temperatura Las altas temperaturas, especialmente, tienen un efecto psicológico y/o fisiológico en un conductor. Sin embargo, mucho menos se encuentra en la bibliografía sobre los efectos fí- sicos de las condiciones meteorológicas. De acuerdo con un estudio realizado en Alemania, las emociones aumentan con la temperatura, la gente está más irritable con los demás, se cansan, pierden su concentración y aumenta su tiempo de reacción. Los investigadores franceses encontraron un aumento en el número de choques durante las olas de calor. Su explicación fue que la gente posiblemente conduce a otras horas del día y que duermen más corto o menos profundamente a causa de las altas temperaturas nocturnas. Esto se traduce en que es más cansado cuando toman el camino.
  5. 5. SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 71/170 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2014 ¿Cuál es el alcance de la influencia del clima en la seguridad vial? Durante las últimas décadas, varios estudios se realizaron sobre los efectos de la seguridad vial de las condiciones climáticas. Además de los datos de las oficinas meteorológicas, el registro de choques viales de la policía es una fuente de datos útil, porque las condiciones climáticas es una de sus variables. Para ser capaz de hacer una buena estimación de la influencia del tiempo en los choques de tránsito, el clima promedio se debe utilizar como punto de partida. La gente más o menos se prepara para el tiempo esperado, y por lo general las condiciones climáticas extremas o cambios bruscos en el clima que producen fluctuaciones en el número de choques. Datos de choques Datos del desplome AVV muestra que en el período 2006-2009 se registró un promedio anual de 59 choques fatales cuando llovía, 4 durante la nieve, y 6 durante la niebla. Para averiguar si estos números son relativamente grandes, hay que relacionarlos con el número de horas que había estado lloviendo, nevando, o había niebla. Esto también se buscó en el estudio de la bibliografía. Bos llegó a la conclusión de que, durante el período 1997-2000, hubo más víc- timas del camino que de costumbre en un verano relativamente cálido y seco. Un invierno frío y seco resultó en un menor número de bajas, pero había más en un invierno frío y húmedo. No hay conclusiones inequívocas podrían hacerse sobre la primavera y el otoño. Un reciente estudio de la relación entre tiempo y del camino choques en los caminos estatales nacionales holandeses mostraron que hubo un aumento en el número de choques de entre el 35% y el 182% cuando llovía. Formando en la superficie del camino de hielo incluso condujo a un aumento de entre 77% y 245%. Sin embargo, la formación de hielo es mucho menos frecuente que la lluvia, y por lo tanto tiene un menor impacto en el número total de choques. Una relación significativa entre la precipitación y los choques también se encontró en un estudio sobre el efecto de las condiciones meteorológicas en los choques de tránsito en tres ciudades de los Países Bajos. Sin embargo, los investigadores no encontraron relaciones significativas de la presión del aire, el viento, la visibilidad mínima, y precipitaciones después de un largo período de sequía. Investigaciones recientes sobre el efecto de diferentes tipos de clima en choques en los choques en los caminos holandesas durante el período 2000-2009 indica que la precipitación conduce a un menor número de choques. Sabir también encontró que el número de choques y el daño incrementarán la gravedad, ya que la temperatura aumenta. Según el autor, la explicación más plausible es que más ciclistas y peatones participan en el tránsito durante un buen tiempo. Finalmente, llega a la conclusión de que el número de choques también se incrementa para la nieve, el clima nublado y niebla. La gravedad de la lesión, sin embargo, disminuye cuando nieva. Un estudio escocés de los efectos del clima sobre los choques de tránsito en Glasgow reportó un incremento del 20% en los choques en días de lluvia. Se encontró que el mayor efecto de la lluvia durante los meses de verano y otoño. Un estudio australiano realizado en Melbourne y sus alrededores se encontró un aumento de 2,4% en el número promedio de choques con lesiones durante las lluvias. Por la noche, el número de choques con lesiones durante las lluvias, incluso aumentó al 5,2%).
  6. 6. 72/170 Hoja Informativa MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2014 Un estudio británico sobre la relación entre la gravedad de la lesión y el tiempo descubrió que durante los errores de precipitación con lesiones leves fueron relativamente más frecuentes que los choques con lesiones graves. Según el autor, el aumento relativamente grande en los choques menos graves en comparación con el aumento de los choques graves, posible- mente, podría ser atribuido a los controladores ya que tiene un agarre reducida en el camino a velocidades más bajas y por lo tanto están involucrados en choques antes. Además, las velocidades medias son de hecho más bajos durante las lluvias, que, por tanto, se traducirá en el resultado promedio de la caída es menos grave, mientras que al mismo tiempo aumenta la frecuencia de la choque. En Dinamarca, durante un período de nieve el número de choques con lesiones disminuyó en un 1,2% por día de nieve adicional. Conteos de tránsito muestran que no había menos trán- sito. Según los autores, la reducción de los choques se debió a un comportamiento de con- ducción adaptado y, además, posiblemente por una visibilidad nocturna mejorada cuando hay nieve sobre el camino, un menor número de conductores noveles, y, finalmente, la velocidad de la reducción de efecto de vehículos que se salió del camino a la orilla del camino. Un estudio de la Arabia Saudita informa sobre el número de víctimas de choques es más alta durante la niebla que en otras condiciones climáticas. De acuerdo con informes de la policía saudí, más del 95% de estos choques son causados por la niebla de reducción de velocidad insuficiente para la visibilidad. Otros estudios también informan de que las velocidades no están suficientemente ajustadas a la visibilidad. Por otra parte, un estudio de América en- contró que la gravedad del choque fue mayor durante la niebla. Índice de choques Con base en la bibliografía, podemos suponer que el índice de choques se duplica aproxi- madamente durante la lluvia. El tamaño de la tasa de caída depende de, entre otros, el límite de velocidad, el día de la semana, y la hora del día. Menos la investigación se hizo sobre las tasas de choques en otras condiciones climáticas. Nieve parece reducir el índice de choques, ya que hace la gente conduce con más cuidado y probablemente hay menos usuarios vul- nerables de la vía en el camino. Algunos ejemplos de resultados de investigaciones:  Holanda: el número de víctimas mortales en caminos se duplicó durante lluvias, con mayor efecto en otoño e invierno.  Canadá: En 1979-1983 se halló un índice de choques 75% mayor durante las lluvias; particularmente fuerte durante las primeras horas de lluvia.  Suiza: Se halló que durante los días de lluvia, a pesar de una conducción más lenta, el índice de choques fue de 2,5 veces mayor en las no-autopistas y 5 veces mayor en las autopistas. Por la noche-tiempo estos índices de choques, resultaron más del doble, hasta 6 veces y 11 veces mayores, respectivamente.  Alemania: Se halló que índice de choques nocturnos con calzada húmeda era casi dos veces superior que durante luz diurna. Exposición (movilidad) Las condiciones climáticas tienen una influencia indirecta sobre el número de víctimas por los cambios en la movilidad. Sin embargo, la influencia del tiempo en el número de vehícu- los-kilómetro es generalmente limitada y restringida a las zonas rurales, el tránsito recreativo. Tránsito de Cercanías apenas cambia. Las condiciones climáticas también influyen en la elección del modo de transporte. Por ejemplo, en el mal tiempo hay menos ciclistas.
  7. 7. SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research 73/170 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2014 Esto también se puede ver en las estadísticas de choques: la proporción relativa de los choques de coche-bicicleta es mucho menor que cuando llueve, nieva o hay niebla que cuando está seco. Estos resultados están apoyados por investigaciones SWOV reciente sobre la influencia de las condiciones meteorológicas en la seguridad vial. Durante los pe- ríodos de precipitaciones, menos viajes se hacen con los modos de transporte, que son sensibles a las condiciones climáticas, tales como motos y bicicletas. ¿Qué medidas se pueden tomar? El propio clima no puede ser influido, pero los efectos negativos de la seguridad vial pueden reducirse mediante medidas destinadas a hombre, vehículo y camino. Medidas conductuales En la formación de los conductores, los Países Bajos ya se presta atención a los efectos negativos de las condiciones climáticas adversas en las condiciones de conducción. Sin embargo, hubo pocas campañas para advertir a los usuarios de caminos alrededor de ciertas condiciones climáticas. La Dirección General de Obras Públicas holandesa puede avisar oportunamente las condiciones de tiempo y tránsito de alarma cuando las condiciones me- teorológicas son muy malas. Entonces los medios de comunicación advierten a los usuarios viales no viajar, a menos que sea absolutamente necesario. Los avances tecnológicos en los últimos años dieron lugar a más formas de llamar la atención de los usuarios al mal tiempo. Hay detectores de niebla instalados en un número de lugares donde la mala visibilidad conduce a problemas. Advierten a los usuarios con señales sus- pendidas por encima del camino al acercarse a tramos con poca visibilidad, las cuales posi- blemente puedan utilizarse para informar las distancias entre vehículos recomendadas. Un sistema de alerta de niebla tiene un efecto positivo sobre la velocidad media en la autopista A16 en los Países Bajos. En comparación con otros tramos se midió una disminución de velocidad entre 8 y 10 km/h. Un estudio en Arabia Saudita encontró que durante densa niebla (visibilidad de menos de 50 m) una velocidad significativamente menor (-6,5 km/h) fue impulsada en los tramos con un sistema de advertencia de la niebla. Los efectos del sistema de alerta desaparecieron para niebla con una visibilidad de más de 50 m. Los sistemas de alerta de niebla advierten también sobre el peligro de deslizamiento; miden continuamente la temperatura de la superficie, hu- medad relativa, precipitación y cantidad de productos químicos anticongelantes en el camino. Con tales datos se determina si debe haber prevención para evitar el deslizamiento tanto como fuere. En Francia, el límite de velocidad en las autopistas durante la lluvia es 20 km/h menor que durante el tiempo seco, lo cual también da una señal a los usuarios sobre el mayor riesgo de viajar durante la lluvia. Medidas de vehículos Para los coches vendidos después de 1997 es obligatorio contar con una tercera luz, anti- niebla trasera, ubicada en un lugar definido con precisión en el vehículo para evitar confundirlo con una luz de freno. Después del 2005, una luz antiniebla trasera también es obligatoria para la práctica totalidad de los remolques. Por otra parte, se recomienda que los vehículos de motor tengan una señal de atención creciente instalada que se activa con el frenado repen- tino. Neumáticos de lluvia e invierno con una mejor adherencia al camino en condiciones de mal tiempo son también para la venta. Los avances tecnológicos tales como ABS y ESP asegurar que los coches patinen menos rápidamente.
  8. 8. 74/170 Hoja Informativa MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traducción Windows Online Free + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 Beccar, enero 2014 Los camiones también pueden equiparse con adaptaciones que reduzcan la cantidad de agua que salpica; y las pruebas de neumáticos y limpiaparabrisas ayudan a prevenir choques. Medidas de infraestructura Durante los últimos diez años se volvió más o menos estándar para usar asfalto poroso sobre superficies vial en los Países Bajos. El asfalto poroso permite que el agua de lluvia drene lejos más rápido que el asfalto normal. Esto reduce el riesgo de hidroplaneo y las marcas viales siguen siendo más visibles durante la lluvia. En contraste con el asfalto normal, asfalto poroso también tiene apenas ahuellamiento camino. Además, cuando llueve, el efecto de las salpi- caduras de agua es considerablemente menor que en otros tipos de superficies de caminos. Sin embargo, sus efectos positivos se pueden deshacer mediante la compensación del riesgo de que el usuario medio camino, durante la lluvia y en un húmedo usuarios del camino de pavimento se cree que conducir más rápido sobre el asfalto poroso que lo harían en el asfalto normal. Con un sistema de alerta al deslizamiento, una autoridad vial puede recibir una advertencia rápidamente para dispersar sal si se predice resbalamiento. Estos sistemas se instalaron en el estado, provincial, y muchas caminos municipales mediante la colocación de sensores en la superficie del camino que hacen un seguimiento de distintos parámetros meteorológicos. Se puede dar una estimación del riesgo de derrape en el lugar en que fueron colocados. Finalmente, el control y el mantenimiento del material de superficie del camino calidad con- tribuyen a mantener el riesgo de hidroplaneo pequeña. Conclusiones y recomendaciones En el pasado, el estudio de las condiciones climáticas se centró sobre todo en la influencia de la lluvia. El riesgo de un choque vial durante la lluvia es aproximadamente dos veces mayor que cuando está seco. Aunque el riesgo durante la niebla, la nieve y feroces ráfagas de viento es probablemente aún más grande, hay cuatro veces más choques durante las lluvias en los Países Bajos, simplemente porque llueve mucho más a menudo. Además de influir en el índice de choques, el clima también influye en la exposición. Sin embargo, esta influencia se limita a la movilidad de tránsito de recreación de fin de semana y para la elección del modo de transporte. Cuando hay mal tiempo, el volumen de tránsito de automóviles no cambia mucho, pero hay un número considerablemente menor ciclistas. Du- rante los últimos años, los caminos y los vehículos se mejoraron hasta tal punto que se podría esperar que el índice de choques durante el mal tiempo se hubiera convertido en más pe- queño. Sin embargo, el riesgo de compensación comportamiento por los automovilistas sobre el asfalto poroso húmedo puede deshacer vehículo y mejoramientos en la infraestructura por la reducción de velocidad insuficiente para las condiciones de mal tiempo. La bibliografía actual sobre los efectos del clima en la seguridad vial no significa que sea posible determinar la eficacia de las diversas medidas. Se utilizaron muchos estudios inter- nacionales en el estudio de la bibliografía y sus resultados no pueden aplicarse sin rodeos a los Países Bajos.

prueba

×