10.8 dumbaugh diseno costadosurbanosseguros

1 Diseño de costados de caminos urbanos seguros Análisis Empírico Eric Dumbaugh Hasta la fecha se examinó poco el área de ...
2 Si bien la provisión de un costado indulgente está bien establecida en la práctica y orientación del diseño, se realizó ...
3 De estos proyectos, siete informaron reducciones en los choques de objetos fijos en el período poste- rior, cuatro infor...
4 EXAMINANDO LA SEGURIDAD URBANA EN EL costado Dados los hallazgos anómalos de seguridad contenidos en la bibliografía rec...
5 Afortunadamente, debido al uso de secciones transversales estándares a lo largo de estos cos- tados, hubo relativamente ...
6 Finalmente, debido a que el diseño en el costado es solo una de una variedad de característi- cas que pueden influir en ...
7 TABLA 1 Modelo binomial negativo de siniestros totales en costado Coeficiente z- Estadístico 95% Inter- valo de confianz...
8 RECONOCIENDO LOS SINIESTROS VIALES: INVESTIGACIÓN DE CAMPO A pesar de la coherencia de estos hallazgos con investigacion...
9 Resultados Estudios previos que examinaron las ubicaciones de los siniestros en costado pre- sentan típicamente distribu...
10 Tal ángulo refleja razonablemente la trayectoria de un vehículo en relación con los objetos en el borde del costado en ...
11 TABLA 3 Ubicaciones de choques de postes y árboles FIGURA 3 Choque representativo de objetos fijos urbanos El problema ...
12 Reducir las velocidades de operación: Enfoque de calles habitables Si bien el sistema interestatal es razonablemente ef...
13 La Figura 4 muestra un ejemplo de un diseño tan implacable: esta sección de costado de 1 ⁄ 2 mi está bordeada por una d...
14 CONCLUSIÓN Este estudio empleó modelos de regresión binomial negativa para examinar los efectos de seguridad de tres es...
15 REFERENCES Roadside Design Guide. AASHTO, Washington, D.C., 2002 A Policy on Geometric Design of Highways and Streets, ...
16 Hauer, E. The Harm Done by Tests of Statistical Significance. Accident Analysis and Prevention, Vol. 36, 2004, pp. 495–...
  1. 1. 1 Diseño de costados de caminos urbanos seguros Análisis Empírico Eric Dumbaugh Hasta la fecha se examinó poco el área de seguridad a los costados-de-los caminos* urbanos noautopistas. Para comprender mejor el diseño de costados seguros en entornos urbanos, este estudio utilizó modelos de regresión binomial negativa para examinar los efectos de seguridad de tres estrategias de diseño de los costados:  Ensanchamiento de banquinas pavimentadas,  Ensanchamiento de retranqueos de objetos fijos, y  Tratamientos de calles habitables. Los resultados del modelo indicaron que de las tres estrategias, solo la variable calles habita- bles se asoció de manera constante y con reducciones de choques en los costados y a mitad- de-cuadra. Se descubrió que las banquinas más anchas aumentan los choques en los costa- dos y a mitad-de-cuadra, mientras que los retranqueos sin pavimentar de objetos fijos tienen un efecto de seguridad mixto al disminuir los choques en los costados, pero un efecto ligeramente positivo en los choques a mitad-de-cuadra. Para comprender mejor las razones de estos ha- llazgos, este estudio examinó las ubicaciones de los sitios de choques a los costados en busca de choques contra árboles y postes. Encontró que la mayoría (entre 65% y 83%) no involucra- ba invasiones aleatorias a mitad-de-cuadra, como se supone actualmente, sino que involucra objetos ubicados detrás de las entradas y calles laterales a lo largo de arterias urbanas de ma- yor velocidad. Colectivamente, estos hallazgos sugieren que la mayoría de los siniestros urba- nos en los costados no resultan de un error aleatorio, sino que se codifican sistemáticamente en el diseño de los costados. El estudio concluyó distinguiendo entre errores aleatorios y sis- temáticos del conductor y discutiendo estrategias para eliminar el error sistemático mientras minimiza las consecuencias del error aleatorio. * Roadside = costado(s) camino = costado(s) en este resumen de traducción. Ocupa el área desde bordes de calzada hasta límites de zona-de-camino, normalmente alambrados ____________________________________________________________________________ La provisión de costados indulgentes es una estrategia central en el diseño de caminos segu- ros. Según la Guía de diseño de costados de AASHTO (1) y una Política sobre diseño geomé- trico de caminos y calles (2), los diseñadores de caminos pueden mejorar la seguridad de un camino garantizando que el entorno de los costados esté libre de riesgos de objetos fijos o, como mínimo, diseñando el borde de la calzada para minimizar las consecuencias de un des- piste vehicular desde la calzada. En general, esto se obtendrá eliminando los peligros de obje- tos fijos, haciéndolos transitables por vehículos errantes, o protegiendo los peligros para mini- mizar la gravedad de un choque
  2. 2. 2 Si bien la provisión de un costado indulgente está bien establecida en la práctica y orientación del diseño, se realizó un escaso examen centrado en el diseño de bordes de calzada seguros. En entornos urbanos en general y en particular en costados urbanos noautopistas. Como dice la Guía de diseño de los costados, "en general, los principios y guías para diseñar costados presentados en esta guía abordan las consideraciones de seguridad en costados de caminos rurales, autopistas interestatales y autovías” (1, p. 10-1). Para avanzar en la comprensión pro- fesional de la seguridad vial urbana, este estudio examina el diseño de bordes seguros en cos- tados urbanos noautopistas. REVISIÓN DE BIBLIOGRAFÍA La investigación inicial sobre seguridad en el costado, que sirve de base para muchas de las recomendaciones contenidas en las Guías de diseño de los costados, solo informa en forma descriptiva básica sobre la ubicación de los siniestros en los costados, sin examinar si ciertas configuraciones en ellos se asocian con aumentos o disminuciones de la frecuencia o gravedad de los siniestros en los costados (3–6). Si bien es útil saber que el 80% de los choques relacio- nados con árboles ocurren en los 6 metros de la ruta de viaje (5, 6), tales estadísticas no permi- ten llegar a conclusiones significativas sobre los beneficios de seguridad asociados con la am- pliación de banquinas o zonas despejadas. Tales conclusiones solo pueden surgir al comparar el desempeño de un choque al costado, antes y después de que se adopte un mejoramiento específico en el costado, o si se examina cómo las variaciones en su diseño influyen en el desempeño real de un choque al costado. Reconociendo las limitaciones de estos primeros estudios de seguridad en el costado, la inves- tigación reciente trató de evaluar los efectos de seguridad asociados con la provisión de con- donaciones en los costados mediante el uso de métodos analíticos más apropiados. Mediante el uso de una regresión de Poisson, Milton y Mannering (7) modelaron el desempeño al choque de arterias principales en el estado de Washington. Los autores incluyeron una variable ficticia en su modelo para identificar costados con banquinas angostas, definidas como costados con anchos de menos de 1,5 metro. La variable ingresó al modelo con un coeficiente positivo a ni- veles estadísticamente significativos, lo que indica que las frecuencias totales de choque au- mentaron a medida que los anchos de las banquinas cayeron por debajo de 1,5 metros. Sin embargo, los resultados de Milton y Mannering, que parecían confirmar las recomendaciones de la Guía de diseño de costados, parecían ser la excepción más que la regla. Usando una re- gresión de Poisson, Ivan y otros (8), descubrieron que las banquinas más anchas se asocian con disminución en los choques de un solo vehículo, pero resultaron en aumentos estadística- mente significativos en los choques de múltiples vehículos, negando así los mejoramientos de seguridad asociados con reducciones en los choques de un solo vehículo. En un estudio de seguimiento posterior, Ivan y otros descubrieron que la ampliación de las banquinas aumenta- ba los choques de vehículos individuales y múltiples (9). Otros estudios informaron hallazgos similares. Noland y Oh (10) utilizaron un modelo binomial negativo para estimar los efectos de seguridad de una variedad de elementos geométricos en las costados esta- tales de Illinois. Los autores encontraron que los aumentos en el ancho de las banquinas se asociaron con disminuciones en los choques totales, pero aumentaron en los siniestros fatales al nivel de confian- za del 92%. Benekohal y Lee ( 11 ) llevaron a cabo una serie de estudios de antes y después de 17 pro- yectos de repavimentación, restauración y rehabilitación que incluyeron, entre otras mejoras, la amplia- ción del ancho del carril y los banquinas y el aumento de las compensaciones de objetos fijos.
  3. 3. 3 De estos proyectos, siete informaron reducciones en los choques de objetos fijos en el período poste- rior, cuatro informaron que no hubo cambios y seis informaron aumentos en los choques de objetos fi- jos, lo que sugiere que los mejoramientos del costado tuvieron un efecto mixto de seguridad Lee y Mannering (12) utilizaron un modelo binomial negativo para examinar los efectos de seguridad de las características de diseño geométrico en entornos rurales y urbanos. Si bien su modelo rural funcionó como se esperaba, con carriles más anchos, banquinas y compensaciones de objetos fijos que reducen la frecuencia de los choques de objetos fijos, descubrieron que lo contrario es cierto para los entornos urbanos. Se descubrió que los carriles de más de 3,6 metros estaban significativamente relacionados con un aumento en la frecuencia de choques de objetos fijos, mientras que la ubicación de las caracte- rísticas del paisaje urbano, como árboles y letreros a lo largo del borde del costado se asoció con facto- res estadísticamente significativos. Disminuye la probabilidad de que ocurra un choque en el costado. Por el contrario, los grupos de árboles (una característica de los entornos rurales) y los puentes se aso- ciaron con aumentos en los siniestros y las lesiones relacionadas con los costados en las zonas urba- nas Además de estos estudios de seguridad en costados más convencionales, varios estudios adicionales trataron de examinar los efectos de seguridad asociados con la colocación de tratamientos estéticos de paisajes urbanos a lo largo de los bordes de los costados de entornos urbanos. Estos estudios son in- teresantes desde una perspectiva de seguridad en los costados, ya que los tratamientos estéticos de paisajes urbanos examinados en estos estudios son, por diseño, implacables para los automovilistas errantes. En el primero de estos estudios, Ossenbruggen y otros (13) examinaron sitios con característi- cas urbanas, suburbanas y residenciales en New Hampshire, planteando la hipótesis de que las áreas urbanas de las aldeas, que tienen tratamientos orientados a los peatones, tendrían un mayor número de siniestros y lesiones. En cambio, encontraron lo contrario: las áreas de la aldea informaron un 250% menos de siniestros que en los costados suburbanos o rurales. Naderi (14) examinó los efectos de seguridad de mejoramientos estéticos del paisaje urbano a lo largo de cinco costados arteriales en el centro de Toronto, Canadá, y descubrió que la colocación de árboles y maceteros de hormigón a lo largo del borde del costado resultó en disminuciones estadísticamente significativas en los choques a mitad-de-cuadra a lo largo de los cinco costados. Dumbaugh (15) com- paró el desempeño de seguridad de los tratamientos de paisajes urbanos habitables con segmentos más diseñados convencionalmente a lo largo de los mismos costados, y descubrió que en las secciones que incorporan tratamientos de calles habitables ocurrieron menos choques en el costado y mitad-de- cuadra, que en las secciones diseñadas convencionalmente Cuando se considera la bibliografía de seguridad reciente en su conjunto, los beneficios de seguridad asociados con la provisión de banquinas anchas y compensaciones claras parecen ser inciertos, en el mejor de los casos. Sin embargo, varios temas impregnan la bibliografía.  La mayoría de la investigación se enfoca exclusiva o predominantemente en costados rurales, lo que dificulta traducir estos hallazgos a entornos urbanos, que sirven para diferentes propósitos de viaje y a menudo tienen características operativas diferentes a las de los costados rurales.  las mediciones precisas de las características de diseño de un costado son difíciles de obtener de fuentes de datos secundarias, una situación que resulta en el uso de modelos que dependen en gran medida de variables ficticias o aproximaciones de las características de diseño geométrico de un costado. Típicamente, los anchos de banquinas pavimentadas se usan típicamente como una re- presentación del ancho de la zona despejada de un costado, aunque no está claro si las conclusio- nes de seguridad derivadas de las observaciones de anchos de banquinas pavimentadas pueden usarse de manera significativa para estimar los beneficios de seguridad asociados con la provisión de una banquina sin pavimentar.  a pesar de una tendencia emergente en la bibliografía de seguridad que sugiere que el diseño indul- gente de los costados puede tener un efecto negativo en la seguridad, se examinaron poco las ra- zones o implicaciones de estos hallazgos de investigación inesperados
  4. 4. 4 EXAMINANDO LA SEGURIDAD URBANA EN EL costado Dados los hallazgos anómalos de seguridad contenidos en la bibliografía reciente sobre diseño de los costados, y la ausencia de investigación enfocada en el área de seguridad urbana en los costados, exis- te una clara necesidad de investigación más enfocada en esta área. Para comenzar a abordar esta ne- cesidad, este estudio examinó el desempeño del choque de las vías arteriales urbanas ubicadas en el Distrito 5 del Departamento de Transporte de Florida (FDOT). Para superar las limitaciones de datos asociadas con muchos estudios anteriores, este estudio se centró específicamente en las vías arteriales urbanas viajar a través de pequeñas áreas metropolitanas para permitir la recolección manual de medi- ciones precisas del ancho del costado, la mediana, la banquina y los anchos de retranqueo sin pavimen- tar. Se utilizaron dos criterios específicos para identificar los costados evaluadas en este análisis. Debido al reciente interés en el desempeño de seguridad de los tratamientos en los costados amigables para los peatones, los costados que incorporaron tales tratamientos en algún punto a lo largo de su longitud se buscaron específicamente para su examen. Para evitar que las variaciones en las características opera- tivas de un costado produjeron resultados sesgados, los investigadores seleccionaron un costado solo si no hubo cambios importantes en sus características operativas a lo largo de su longitud urbaniza- da. Por ejemplo, muchas costados de dos vías se convertirán en pares de un solo sentido en distritos comerciales centrales y darán lugar a un cambio sustancial en las características operativas del costa- do. Para eliminar los efectos que podría tener el viaje de ida en el desempeño de seguridad, los investi- gadores incluyeron en estos análisis solo costados con dos sentidos de viaje a lo largo de toda su longi- tud Después de investigaciones preliminares de campo de 17 costados candidatos, 3 cumplieron con los criterios de selección para este estudio. En total, las porciones urbanizadas de estos tenían 43 km de largo y un alto grado de variación de dise- ño que permitiría desarrollar modelos estadísticos significativos. Generosamente, FDOT dio los datos de choque para el período de 1999 a 2003, y se recolectaron mediciones manuales de campo de los an- chos de carril, mediana, banquina y objeto fijo para estos costados como suplementos a los datos del FDOT Modelo de desarrollo Si bien hay una variedad de técnicas de modelado disponibles para analizar los datos del cho- que, el consenso en la bibliografía es que los modelos de regresión binomial negativa son los más apropiados para examinar las tendencias en la frecuencia y gravedad del choque. Un mo- delo de regresión binomial negativa es similar a un Poisson, pero, mediante la inclusión de un término de error basado en gamma en la especificación del modelo, relaja la suposición de que la media y la varianza son iguales. El uso y la adecuación de los modelos binomiales negativos han sido bien detallados en la bibliografía de seguridad reciente (16, 17) Para modelar el rendimiento del choque, era necesario dividir el costado en segmentos que pudieran modelarse específicamente. Los tres costados examinados en este estudio se seg- mentaron en secciones de 400 m, con datos de choque y datos de diseño geométrico agrega- dos al nivel del segmento. Si bien este enfoque da como resultado el problema de que las ca- racterísticas de diseño geométrico de un costado pueden variar en un segmento dado, el con- senso en la bibliografía es que los segmentos de longitud fija son preferibles al uso de seccio- nes homogéneas de longitud desigual (16, 18). Un segundo problema es cómo los datos de diseño geométrico deben agregarse de manera apropiada al nivel del segmento. Para este es- tudio, se utilizaron las características dominantes del tramo de costado para cada segmento.
  5. 5. 5 Afortunadamente, debido al uso de secciones transversales estándares a lo largo de estos cos- tados, hubo relativamente pocos casos en los que no hubo diferencias internas notables en la geometría de un segmento en una sección o entre los dos lados de los costados. Variables dependientes Para este estudio, los siniestros de costado para cada segmento se calcularon como la suma de los siniestros que involucran árboles, postes, letreros, zanjas y otros objetos a lo largo del costado. Debido a que algunas secciones de estos costados permitieron el estacionamiento en la calle y, por lo tanto, podrían resultar en que los automóviles estacionados funcionen como peligros de objetos fijos, los choques que involucran a los automóviles estacionados se incluye- ron en los totales de siniestros en costado Si bien este estudio estaba principalmente interesado en la seguridad en el costado, la revisión de la bibliografía sugirió la necesidad de considerar cómo el diseño en el costado afecta no so- lo los choques en el costado sino también los choques en la mitad del bloque, porque a menu- do se descubrió que los aumentos en los choques no en el costado anulan las ganancias de seguridad hechas de las reducciones en siniestros de objetos fijos. Por lo tanto, además de los siniestros en costado, también se consideró el rendimiento de choque a mitad-de-cuadra. Los choques a mitad-de-cuadra, en lugar de los choques totales, se usaron aquí porque los volú- menes de tráfico en la calle y el tipo de dispositivo de control de intersección utilizado en una intersección pueden tener un profundo efecto en el rendimiento del choque que es indepen- diente de las características de diseño específicas de un costado. Para evitar que tales factores produzcan estimaciones de seguridad erróneas, solo se consideraron los choques a mitad-de- cuadra. En total, hubo 109 siniestros relacionados con la costado y 411 choques intermedios, no intersección, durante el período de análisis de 5 años Variables independientes Hubo tres variables en el costado de interés para este estudio. El primero fue una medida del ancho de las banquinas pavimentados de cada segmento de costado. Sin embargo, un avance importante de esta investigación sobre estudios anteriores fue que modeló las banquinas pavi- mentadas y las compensaciones de objetos fijos sin pavimentar por separado para medir sus efectos de seguridad independientes. De manera correspondiente, el desplazamiento de un objeto fijo no pavimentado de un segmento era una segunda variable independiente de interés, con un desplazamiento de objeto fijo de la costado definido como la distancia desde el borde de la porción pavimentada de la costado hasta el objeto fijo adyacente más cercano Investigaciones recientes han sugerido además que los tratamientos de paisajes urbanos habi- tables orientados a los peatones, que amortiguan la parte peatonal del derecho de paso desde el costado del vehículo a través del uso de árboles, alumbrado público u otras características en el costado también pueden afectar El desempeño de un choque en la costado. Para tener en cuenta la influencia que tales tratamientos en costado podrían tener sobre la seguridad, se incluyó una variable ficticia en el modelo para indicar la presencia de un tratamiento de calle habitable a lo largo de una sección. Si bien los tratamientos de calles habitables pueden incluir una gran cantidad de elementos, incluidas aplicaciones para calmar el tráfico, carriles estre- chos, pavimento estético u otras características de diseño, para el propósito de este estudio, una calle habitable se definió simplemente como una calle con características de paisaje ur- bano orientadas a los peatones que protegen la acera del costado de viaje del vehículo (Figura 1). En total, 3 de los 43 km analizados en este estudio incluyeron tratamientos de calles habita- bles
  6. 6. 6 Finalmente, debido a que el diseño en el costado es solo una de una variedad de característi- cas que pueden influir en el rendimiento de seguridad de un costado, se incluyeron como con- trol los volúmenes de tráfico diario promedio (TMD), los límites de velocidad publicados, el nú- mero de carriles de viaje, los anchos de los carriles y los anchos medios. Variables para tener en cuenta los efectos de seguridad que cada uno puede tener en el desempeño de un choque en la costado Informes Antes de presentar los resultados del modelo, es importante aclarar primero las esta- dísticas de interés. Si bien muchos estudios que utilizan el análisis de regresión informan solo coeficientes y estadísticas de prueba para variables estadísticamente significativas, este enfo- que ha recibido muchas críticas recientemente porque implica que las variables tienen un efec- to específico sobre la seguridad, pero no a niveles estadísticamente significativos, no tienen efecto en la seguridad. Como escribe Hauer (19), "de esta manera, los buenos datos se drenan de contenido real, la dirección de las conclusiones empíricas se invierte y el razonamiento hu- mano y científico ordinario se vuelve de cabeza". Para garantizar que estos modelos proporcio- nen la mejor información posible, este estudio informa los coeficientes y las estadísticas de prueba para todas las variables modeladas, así como el intervalo de confianza del percentil del 95%, que debe considerarse como la mejor estimación posible de la seguridad efectos de una aplicación de diseño específica Resultados del modelo Siniestros totales en costado La Tabla 1 presenta los resultados para el modelo de siniestros totales en costado. Todas las variables de control ingresaron con signos plausibles, con siniestros en costado que aumentan con TMD y el número de carriles, y los siniestros disminuyen con aumentos en los anchos de carriles y medianos. De las variables en el costado, los anchos de los banquinas ingresaron positivamente al nivel de confianza del 80%, un hallazgo que contradice la guía de diseño con- vencional en el costado pero es consistente con investigaciones anteriores. El ancho del des- plazamiento de un objeto fijo sin pavimentar de una costado ingresado negativamente con una estadística z de 11.51, lo que indica que las costados con compensaciones claras más amplias sin pavimentar generalmente informan menos siniestros en costado. Si bien este ha- llazgo está respaldado por la guía de diseño convencional, la variable de calle habita- ble también entró negativamente en el nivel de confianza de .009, lo que indica que uno puede estar 99% seguro de que la presencia de un tratamiento de calle habitable también asociado con reducciones en siniestros de costado FIGURA 1 Secciones de calles habitables
  7. 7. 7 TABLA 1 Modelo binomial negativo de siniestros totales en costado Coeficiente z- Estadístico 95% Inter- valo de confianza TMD 0.0000267 1.05 0.000023 0.0000764 Límite de velocidad 0.019414 0.62 0.0811245 0,0422957 No. de carriles 0.0281937 0,13 0.4062023 0.4625897 Ancho de carril 0.099938 0.62 0.4157851 0.2159087 Ancho medio 0.027056 1.79 0.0567412 0.0026294 Ancho de banquina pavimentado 0,0546558 0,85 0.0716248 0.1809365 Desplazamiento de objeto 0.038137 1.51 0.0874755 0.0112013 Calle habitable 1.532556 2.33 2.823685 0.2414263 N  109; probabilidad de registro  144 Total de choques a media-cuadra Un diseño vial seguro reduce los choques de objetos fijos sin que estas ganancias de seguri- dad se compensen con aumentos en los choques a mitad-de-cuadra. Uno esperaría que una estrategia efectiva se asocie con disminuciones tanto en choques en costados que en calles. La Tabla 2 presenta los resultados del modelo binomial negativo para choques a mitad-de- cuadra. En este modelo, las variables de control ingresaron nuevamente con signos plausibles, con TMD, límite de velocidad y el número de carriles, todos asociados con aumentos en los choques en el bloque medio, mientras que los carriles y medianas más anchas se asociaron con disminuciones en los choques a mitad-de-cuadra. Sin embargo, las variables del costado ingresaron nuevamente con señales inconsistentes con la guía de diseño. Los banquinas pa- vimentados y las compensaciones de objetos fijos ingresaron con coeficientes positivos, aun- que a niveles débiles y estadísticamente insignificantes (niveles de confianza del 4% y 10%, respectivamente). Por el contrario, la variable de calles habitables nuevamente entró negativa- mente y al nivel convencional de confianza del 95% Resumiendo los resultados del modelo Colectivamente, estos hallazgos indican que las banquinas más anchas aumentan tanto los choques en la costado como los de mitad-de-cuadra, mientras que las compensaciones de ob- jetos fijos más anchos tienen un efecto de seguridad mixto. Las costados con desplazamientos claros más anchos tienen menos siniestros relacionados con objetos en el costado, pero estas reducciones parecen compensarse con un aumento en los siniestros totales de bloque medio. De las tres variables en el costado, solo la variable de calles habitables se asoció consistente- mente con reducciones en los choques en el costado y en la mitad del costado, y en ambos casos, a niveles estadísticamente significativos. Considerado holísticamente, existe una apa- rente paradoja aquí: la seguridad en el costado (si no la seguridad a mitad-de-cuadra) parece ser mejorada tanto por la ampliación de los claros despejados sin pavimentar como por el uso de tratamientos implacables en las calles habitables. Quizás lo más sorprendente es que la va- riable de calles habitables fue la única variable de diseño en el costado que se asoció con re- ducciones estadísticamente significativas tanto en siniestros de costado como en bloque. En conjunto, esto sugiere que hay más involucrado en el diseño de costados urbanas seguras que simplemente asegurarse de que están perdonando un evento de escorrentía
  8. 8. 8 RECONOCIENDO LOS SINIESTROS VIALES: INVESTIGACIÓN DE CAMPO A pesar de la coherencia de estos hallazgos con investigaciones previas, casi ninguna investi- gación ha intentado comprender su significado o implicaciones. Parte del problema radica en la naturaleza del método de análisis; El análisis de regresión es útil para identificar tendencias amplias en conjuntos de datos más grandes, pero no puede proporcionar información en facto- res no cuantificados que pueden influir en los resultados del modelo. Dada la importancia po- tencial de estos hallazgos en el diseño de costados seguros, está claro que se justifica un aná- lisis más centrado TABLA 2 Binomio negativo del modelo total de choques de bloque medio Coeficiente z- Estadístico 95% Intervalo de confianza TMD 0.0000603 4.46 0.0000338 0.0000868 Límite de velocidad 0.0052272 0,29 0.0305573 0.0410116 No. de carriles 0.1758359 1,33 0.0827752 0.434447 Ancho de carril 0.4355661 3.39 0.687361 0.1837712 Ancho medio 0.0226616 2.68 0.039212 0.0061113 Ancho de banquina pavimentado 0.0034967 0,09 0.0695613 0,0765546 Desplazamiento de objeto 0.0033041 0 .24 0.0239571 0,0305653 Calle habitable 0.649918 1.66 1.416271 0.1164354 N  109; probabilidad de registro  240 Análisis de campo Para comprender mejor los factores que pueden producir tales hallazgos inesperados, se realizaron análisis de campo detallados para todas las ubicaciones donde se produjeron choques de árboles y postes de servicios públicos a lo largo de estos tres costa- dos. Los árboles y los postes de servicios públicos se seleccionaron para un análisis específi- co, ya que eran los tipos de siniestros en costado más frecuentes a lo largo de estos tres cos- tados y por la razón más práctica por la que, en la mayoría de los casos, podían identificarse fácilmente. Por lo general, solo se encontraba un árbol o poste de servicios públicos cerca del número de poste de la lista que figura en los datos del choque, lo que permitió identificar fácil- mente el objeto específico involucrado en el choque. Los letreros y zanjas, los otros dos objetos involucrados con mayor frecuencia en los choques en costado, eran mucho más difíciles de identificar, zanjas porque es imposible determinar exactamente dónde ocurrieron dichos cho- ques (las zanjas generalmente se extienden a lo largo del recorrido) y las señales porque a menudo ocurrían cerca de intersecciones donde había múltiples señales presentes, lo que ha- cía difícil aislar la señal específica involucrada en el choque De los 109 siniestros de costado incluidos en el modelo binomial negativo, 51 involucraron un árbol o un poste de servicios públicos. De estos, 40 (78%) fueron identificados con precisión sobre la base de la información contenida en los informes de siniestros. Las 11 ubicaciones restantes del siniestro no se pudieron identificar por una de dos razones. Primero, en algunos lugares, los árboles individuales no se pudieron identificar debido a la densidad de la cubierta arbórea adyacente al borde del costado. En otros, el objeto no se pudo identificar porque no se pudo encontrar ningún árbol o poste en la ubicación que figura en los datos del siniestro. Se desconoce si esta inconsistencia fue producto de errores de codificación de datos o la posterior eliminación del objeto involucrado en el choque
  9. 9. 9 Resultados Estudios previos que examinaron las ubicaciones de los siniestros en costado pre- sentan típicamente distribuciones acumulativas del porcentaje de siniestros con objetos fijos retrasados a diferentes distancias del costado de desplazamiento del vehículo. Tanto Ziegler (6) como Turner y Mansfield (5), por ejemplo, descubrieron que el 80% de los choques relacio- nados con árboles involucraban objetos ubicados a menos de 6 metros de la ruta de viaje. Sin embargo, a diferencia de estos estudios anteriores, que se han interpretado en el sentido de que la mayoría de los siniestros en costado se pueden eliminar ampliando las compensaciones claras más allá de 6 metros, este estudio también buscó determinar si el menor porcentaje de siniestros viales era una función de la reducción de las tasas de siniestros. En áreas con mayo- res desviaciones de objetos fijos, o simplemente en función del hecho de que la mayoría de las secciones de la costado tienen desviaciones claras de menos de 6 metros. Si tales estadísticas deben interpretarse como una sugerencia de que el 80% de los siniestros pueden eliminarse al ampliar las distancias de desplazamiento más allá de 6 metros, como se hizo cuando se desa- rrolló la guía de diseño inicial en el costado, entonces uno esperaría que los choques se aglo- meren en el extremo inferior de la distribución (es decir, se deberían ubicar sustancialmente más choques en el costado en secciones con compensaciones de menos de 6 metros que en aquellos con desplazamientos mayores de 6 metros). La Figura 2 traza la distribución acumula- tiva de los choques de árboles y postes contra la distribución acumulativa de las compensacio- nes claras para cada segmento de costado. Al igual que con estudios anteriores, aproximada- mente el 80% de los siniestros en costado se produjeron en áreas con desplazamientos de 6 metros o menos. Sin embargo, la probabilidad de un choque relacionado con un árbol o un pos- te se mantiene relativamente constante para todas las secciones hasta que las compensacio- nes claras superan los 4,5 metros, en las cuales parece haber una ligera reducción (5% a 10%) en los choques. En resumen, tales estadísticas hacen poco para explicar la incidencia de si- niestros relacionados con la costado Un examen centrado de las ubicaciones individuales del lugar del siniestro, combinado con un análisis del comportamiento previo al choque del conductor, resultó mucho más informativo. La práctica convencional de diseño en la costado se basa en la suposición de que los conductores son falibles y propensos a errores y que el mejor medio para abordar la seguridad es garantizar que la costado perdone esos errores cuando ocurran. Tal enfoque es atractivo desde una pers- pectiva de diseño porque elimina la necesidad de tener en cuenta los factores de comporta- miento que producen eventos de escorren- tía. Como dice la Guía de diseño vial, “Inde- pendientemente de la razón por la cual un vehículo se despista, un entorno vial libre de objetos fijos aumenta la oportunidad de redu- cir la gravedad del choque” (1, p. 1–2). Como resultado, la práctica convencional de diseño de los costados se basa en la suposición de que los choques en el costado resultan por invasiones aleatorias a mitad-de-cuadra, una suposición evidenciada por el uso de un ángulo de impacto de 25° para aplicacio- nes de prueba de choques al costado del costado (20). FIGURA 2 El árbol y el poste se estrellan y el espacio lateral del costado de desplazamiento
  10. 10. 10 Tal ángulo refleja razonablemente la trayectoria de un vehículo en relación con los objetos en el borde del costado en caso de que un vehículo invada aleatoriamente el borde de la costado en una ubicación a mitad-de-cuadra. Los resultados del análisis de campo indicaron que este hipotético escenario de choque al cos- tado del costado no era representativo de la mayoría de los choques urbanos relacionados con árboles y postes. Como se muestra en la Tabla 3, el 83% de los choques de árboles y postes identificados y el 65% del total, ya sea identificado o no, no fueron invasiones aleatorias a mi- tad-de-cuadra, sino que se ubicaron detrás de entradas e intersecciones. Estos resultados, combinados con la información previa al choque contenida en los datos del choque, indican que la mayoría de los choques urbanos relacionados con árboles y postes en los costados ocu- rren cuando un conductor intenta negociar un giro desde el costado arterial hacia una entrada o calle lateral que se cruza La Figura 3 muestra una ubicación representativa de choque urbano de objetos fijos. En este caso, el objeto involucrado en el choque es un poste de electricidad ubicado detrás de una ca- lle lateral. La causa aparente del choque no es, como a menudo se supone, una invasión alea- toria a mitad-de-cuadra, sino que está asociada con un vehículo que intenta negociar una ma- niobra de giro a la derecha desde la arteria a la calle lateral. En este caso (y, de hecho, la ma- yoría de los casos investigados como parte de este estudio), el choque en el costado parece ser atribuible a una combinación de dos factores: un costado arterial diseñado para acomodar altas velocidades de operación y la presencia de entradas y costados calles que cruzan el ar- te. Cuando se combinan estos elementos, el resultado es la creación de una condición que permitirá (y posiblemente alentará) a los conductores a intentar negociar giros a velocidades superiores a las apropiadas. Por lo tanto, si bien el choque puede ser atribuible al error del conductor, la naturaleza del error no es aleatoria, sino sistemática: todo lo que se requiere para traducir esta configuración de diseño en un choque de objeto fijo es un conductor que está in- tentando lograr una maniobra de giro a la velocidad predominante del costado arterial DISCUSIÓN: REPENSAR LOS CHOQUES URBANOS A LOS COSTADOS Las aparentes anomalías que han surgido en la bibliografía de seguridad reciente dejan de ser anómalas cuando se distingue entre el error aleatorio, que es un error que ocurre naturalmente como resultado de la falibilidad humana, y el error sistemático, que ocurre cuando se diseña el costado. Inadecuadamente adaptado a su uso real (21). En la actualidad, la orientación y prác- tica de diseño da poca consideración a cómo los diseños específicos pueden alentar o desalen- tar el comportamiento operativo inseguro. En cambio, los costados se clasifican únicamente en términos de sus características de movilidad o acceso, y se guían por el supuesto de que los diseños más rápidos y más indulgentes mejoran la seguridad. Las especificaciones del Libro Verde para arterias urbanas, por ejemplo, fomentan velocidades de diseño que comienzan a 30 mph, aunque "se debe hacer todo lo posible para utilizar una velocidad de diseño tan alta como sea práctica para lograr el grado deseado de seguridad" (2, p. 67)
  11. 11. 11 TABLA 3 Ubicaciones de choques de postes y árboles FIGURA 3 Choque representativo de objetos fijos urbanos El problema con dicha guía es que el uso de altas velocidades de diseño fomenta altas veloci- dades de operación, lo que se evidencia por el hecho de que el 75% o más de los conductores en entornos urbanos exceden los límites de velocidad señalizados (22–26). Si reducir los cho- ques a los costados del costado es una consideración seria del diseño; entonces los diseños deben esforzarse por eliminar el error sistemático que produce estos choques. Debido a que la mayoría de los choques en a los costados parecen resultar de la combinación de altas veloci- dades de operación y maniobras de giro, hay dos enfoques de diseño disponibles para eliminar el error sistemático:  Eliminar las maniobras de giro (el enfoque Interestatal) y  Reducir las velocidades de operación (el enfoque de calles habitables). Ambas estrategias se abordan a su vez Eliminar las maniobras de giro: El enfoque interestatal. El enfoque actual del diseño geométrico en los EUA (aunque no en otros países desarrollados) a menudo intenta abordar la seguridad mediante el uso de velocidades de diseño más altas y, por lo tanto, valores de diseño más altos para características como anchos de carril, banquinas pavimentadas y separaciones de objetos fijos. Este enfoque surgió en la década de 1960 al observar que las autopistas interestatales tenían tasas más bajas de siniestros y lesiones que otros tipos de costados. La razón del rendimiento de seguridad del sistema interestatal se atri- buyó al uso de valores de diseño altos, una condición que resultó en la afirmación de que los valores de diseño más altos son más indulgentes con el error y equivalen a un rendimiento de seguridad mejorado (15, 27) Sin embargo, cuando se examina la seguridad desde la perspectiva de un error sistemático, el rendimiento del choque en las autopistas del sistema interestatal quizás se explica mejor por el hecho de que elimina las condiciones de diseño que producen muchos choques a los costados del costado; es decir, maniobras de giro intentadas a velocidades de operación más altas. El acceso al sistema interestatal se controla estrictamente mediante el uso de ramas de entrada y salida que permiten la aceleración y desaceleración gradual del vehículo y eliminan los giros bruscos de alta velocidad. Muchos profesionales del diseño reconocen implícitamente este he- cho, que llevó a adoptar y aplicación principios de gestión de acceso a lo largo de muchas vías arteriales. El enfoque de gestión de acceso intenta eliminar choques y lesiones asociadas con maniobras de giro al eliminar los giros y proveer carriles de desaceleración, y así eliminar las condiciones de diseño que resultan en un error sistemático
  12. 12. 12 Reducir las velocidades de operación: Enfoque de calles habitables Si bien el sistema interestatal es razonablemente efectivo en términos de seguridad en el cos- tado, las características operativas del sistema interestatal rara vez se cumplen en muchos cos- tados urbanos. El propósito central de las ciudades, y sus calles es aglomerar desarrollos compatibles y fo- mentar un gran acceso entre ellas. El diseño de vías arteriales urbanas para que funcionen como autopistas no tiene en cuenta el hecho simple y obvio de que la mayoría de las calles de superficie en entornos urbanos, independientemente de su clasificación funcional específica, deben acomodar un alto grado de acceso a la vía. En estas condiciones, el diseño para opera- ciones de alta velocidad puede alentar un error sistemático porque alienta a los conductores a intentar maniobras de giro a velocidades más altas de lo apropiado En lugar de intentar funcionar como autopistas, las calles habitables examinadas en este estu- dio abordan la seguridad al desalentar el comportamiento operativo de alta velocidad que pro- duce errores sistemáticos. Específicamente, debido a que el acceso al uso de la tierra es una característica integrada del entorno vial, estas calles alientan a los conductores a reducir sus velocidades de operación a niveles que les permitan realizar maniobras de giro con seguri- dad. Además, como los diseñadores europeos reconocieron desde hace mucho tiempo (28-30), que los siniestros de baja velocidad son, por definición, más indulgentes. La física simple indica que un choque que ocurre a una velocidad más baja será menos grave que los ocurridos a ve- locidades más altas. Al reducir las velocidades de operación a niveles seguros, los diseños de calles habitables abordan los errores sistemáticos y aleatorios. Cuando se considera el desempeño de seguridad de las calles habitables, está claro que son mucho más seguras que sus contrapartes urbanas más convencionales. La Tabla 4 compara los tratamientos de calles habitables con las porciones urbanizadas de sus respectivos costa- dos en términos de choques por cada 100 millones de millas recorridas (MVMT). Cuando se compara con las porciones urbanizadas de estos costados en su conjunto, las calles habitables mostraron 67% menos de siniestros en costado bronceado que uno esperaría y una elimina- ción completa de las lesiones en costado-relacionado. Estas calles también eran mucho más seguras en términos de siniestros generales a mitad-de-cuadra, con un 40% menos de sinies- tros en la mitad del bloque y un 28% menos de lesiones reportadas. Además, no hubo una sola fatalidad en ninguna de las secciones habitables de la calle durante este período, ya sea que se tratara de un objeto al costado del costado, un choque de vehículos múltiples o un siniestro de vehículos y peatones El tema clave que rodea el diseño y el uso de calles habitables, y el que actualmente es fuente de mucho desacuerdo, es el medio por el cual pueden lograr estas ganancias de seguri- dad. Estos costados no son indulgentes con las invasiones en el costado en el sentido conven- cional; Los objetos fijos se alinean en estos costados, y cualquier desviación del costado puede tener serias consecuencias. Sin embargo, es importante reconocer que los peligros en el cos- tado a lo largo de estos costados son claramente visibles y esperados e informar al conductor que el comportamiento operativo de mayor velocidad no es deseable. Como resultado, los con- ductores parecen comportarse como se esperaría de las personas razonables: reducen la velo- cidad para minimizar su exposición a daños y lesiones
  13. 13. 13 La Figura 4 muestra un ejemplo de un diseño tan implacable: esta sección de costado de 1 ⁄ 2 mi está bordeada por una doble hilera de árboles maduros, con árboles a 1,2 metros de distan- cia del costado de viaje. A pesar de la presencia de tales riesgos aparentes, no se produjo un solo choque en la costado, ya sea perjudicial o no, a lo largo de este tramo de costado durante el período de análisis de 5 años, y solo hubo cuatro siniestros de bloque medio perjudicia- les. En la medida en que se mida la seguridad en términos de siniestros y lesiones, no cabe duda de que esta es un costado segura Para probar la hipótesis de reducción de velocidad, el autor realizó un estudio ad hoc de auto- móviles flotantes en esta costado siguiendo a los vehículos líderes en el enfoque de la sección y monitoreando su velocidad a medida que la atravesaban. Si bien las mediciones no fueron exactas (la velocidad del vehículo líder se determinó monitoreando un velocímetro en lugar de usar un vehículo adecuadamente instrumentado), la velocidad del vehículo líder fue en todos los casos entre 40 y 50 km/h. Lo que parecía estar ocurriendo era que, al acercarse a la sec- ción, los conductores notaron visualmente el cambio en el entorno de la costado y desacelera- ron a velocidades que consideraban apropiadas en este contexto. Lo que fue particularmente interesante fue que la velocidad de operación elegida fue igual o inferior a la velocidad indicada en la costado de 50 km/h. Estos hallazgos no deben interpretarse en el sentido de que los tra- tamientos habitables en las calles mejorarán la seguridad donde sea que se apliquen. Al igual que el uso de diseños interestatales, existen contextos en los que el uso de tratamientos de calles habitables puede mejorar la seguridad, puede no tener ningún efecto sobre la seguridad o incluso puede ser perjudicial para la seguridad. Pero en condiciones donde se espera el ac- ceso al uso de la tierra y las maniobras de giro, está claro que pueden mejorar el rendimiento de la seguridad al alentar las reducciones en las velocidades de operación y, por lo tanto, eli- minar el error sistemático que produce siniestros y lesiones TABLA 4 Rendimiento de choque de calles habitables frente a vías urbanas, por cada 100 millones de mi- llas recorridas (MVMT) Siniestros de objetos fijos por 100 MVMT Siniestros de bloque medio por 100 MVMT Ubicación Choque Urbano (todos) Solo habitable Diferencia Urbano (todos) Solo habitable Diferencia SR 15 Total 7.1 3.2 55.0% 31,9 28,6 10.5% Perjudicial 4.0 4.0 0.0 100.0% 22,7 22,2 2.2% SR 44 Total 11,4 6.1 46.3% 37,1 18,3 50.7% Perjudicial 5.8 0.0 100.0% 27,7 18,3 33.9% SR 40 Total 15,0 15,7 4.0% 42,0 15,7 62.8% Perjudicial 9.2 0.0 100.0% 25,7 7.8 69.5% Promedios Total 10,1 3,3 67.3% 38,3 23,1 39.7% Perjudicial 5.7 0.0 100.0% 25,1 18,1 27.7%
  14. 14. 14 CONCLUSIÓN Este estudio empleó modelos de regresión binomial negativa para examinar los efectos de seguridad de tres estrategias de diseño en costado en áreas urbanas: ensanchamiento de arcenes pavimentados, ensanchamiento de compensaciones de objetos fijos y tratamiento de calles habitables. Los resultados del modelo indicaron que, de las tres estrategias, solo la variable de calles habitables se asoció consistentemente con reducciones tanto en los choques en la costado como en los bloques intermedios. Se descubrió que las banquinas más anchas aumentaban los choques en el borde de la costado y en la mitad del bloque, mientras que las compensaciones de objetos fijos sin pavimentar tenían un efecto de seguridad mixto, disminuyendo los choques en la costado pero teniendo un efecto ligeramente positivo en los choques netos en la mitad del bloque Para comprender mejor las razones de estos hallazgos, este estudio examinó además la ubicación de los choques relacionados con los árboles y los postes. La mayoría de estos siniestros (entre el 65% y el 83%) ocurrieron no en ubicaciones de mitad-de-cuadra, sino detrás de entradas de vehículos y calles laterales, y la causa principal del choque no es atribuible a las invasiones aleatorias de mitad-de-cuadra, sino a los conductores que intentan realizar maniobras de giro desde arterias de mayor velocidad en vías de acceso y calles laterales. Esto sugiere que la mayoría de los siniestros en costado no son el resultado de un error aleatorio del conductor, como se supone actualmente, sino el resultado de un error que se codifica sistemáticamente en el diseño de la costado Cuando se considera la naturaleza sistemática de muchos siniestros viales urbanos hay dos estrategias disponibles para eliminarlos:  restringir el acceso a la costado permitir la aceleración y desaceleración gradual del vehículo mediante el uso de carriles especiales o ramas de autopista.  permitir maniobras de giro, pero restringir las velocidades de operación a niveles que alienten a los conductores a intentarlas a velocidades seguras. El desempeño de seguridad de las calles habitables consideradas en este estudio parece resultar principalmente de la capacidad para reducir las velocidades de operación a niveles que permitan a los vehículos acceder de manera segura a los usos adyacentes de la tierra Cuando se considera este estudio junto con estudios previos sobre la relación entre diseño geométrico y seguridad, queda claro que existe la necesidad de trasladar la práctica del diseño en el costado más allá de la simple suposición de un error aleatorio del conductor y comenzar a tener más en cuenta los factores sistemáticos que producen una abrumadora mayoría de los choques de objetos fijos. Esto requerirá una mejor comprensión del comportamiento real del conductor y un movimiento más allá de las definiciones arteriales convencionales de movilidad para dar cuenta mejor del propósito real y el uso de las vías arteriales en entornos urbanos
  15. 15. 15 REFERENCES Roadside Design Guide. AASHTO, Washington, D.C., 2002 A Policy on Geometric Design of Highways and Streets, 4th ed. AASHTO, Washington, D.C., 2001 Foody, T. J., and M. D. Long. The Specification of Relationships between Safety and Roadway Obstructions. Report No. OHIO-DOT-06-74. Ohio Department of Transportation, Columbus, 1974 Hutchinson, J., and T. Kennedy. Safety Considerations in Median Design. In Highway Research Record 162, HRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C., 1967, pp. 1–29 Turner, D. S., and E. S. Manfield. Urban Trees and Roadside Safety Journal of Transportation Engineering, Vol. 16, No. 1, 1990, pp. 90–103 Ziegler, A. J. Guide to the Management of Roadside Trees. Report No. FHWA-IP-86-17. Michigan Department of Transportation, Lansing, 1986 Milton, J., and F. Mannering. The Relationship among Highway Geo- metrics, Traffic-Related Elements and Motor-Vehicle Accident Frequencies. Transportation, Vol. 25, 1998, pp. 395–413 Ivan, J. N., R. K. Pasupathy, and P. J. Ossenbruggen. Differences in Causality Factors for Single and Multi-Vehicle Crashes on Two-Lane Roads. Accident Analysis and Prevention, Vol. 31, 1999, pp. 695– 704 Ivan, J. N., C. Wang, and N. Bernardo. Explaining Two-Lane Highway Crash Rates Using Land Use and Hourly Exposure. Accident Analysis and Prevention, Vol. 32, 2000, pp. 787–795 Noland, R. B., and L. Oh. The Effect of Infrastructure and Demographic Change on Traffic-Related Fatalities and Crashes: A Case Study of Illinois County-Level Data. Accident Analysis and Prevention, Vol. 36, 2004, pp. 525–532 Benekohal, R. F., and M. H. Lee. Comparison of Safety Effects of Roadside versus Road Improvements on Two-Lane Rural Highways. In Transportation Research Record 1303, TRB, National Research Coun- cil, Washington, D.C., 1991, pp. 92–102 Lee, J., and F. Mannering. Analysis of Roadside Accident Frequency and Severity and Roadside Safety Management. Washington State Department of Transportation, Olympia, Dec. 1999 Ossenbruggen, P. J., J. Pendharkar, and J. Ivan. Roadway Safety in Rural and Small Urbanized Areas. Accident Analysis and Prevention, Vol. 33, 2001, pp. 485–498 Naderi, J. R. Landscape Design in Clear Zone: Effect of Landscape Variables on Pedestrian Health and Driver Safety. In Transportation Research Record: Journal of the Transportation Research Board, No. 1851, Transportation Research Board of the National Academies, Washington, D.C., 2003, pp. 119–130 Dumbaugh, E. Safe Streets, Livable Streets. Journal of the American Planning Association, Vol. 71, No. 3, 2005, pp. 283–298 Lee, J. and F. Mannering. Impact of Roadside Features on the Frequency and Severity of Run-Off- Roadway Accidents: An Empirical Analysis. Accident Analysis and Prevention, Vol. 34, No. 2, 2002, pp. 149–161 Noland, R. B. Traffic Fatalities and Injuries: The Effects of Changes in Infrastructure and Other Trends. Accident Analysis and Prevention, Vol. 35, 2003, pp. 599–611 Shankar, V., F. Mannering, and W. Barfield. Effect of Roadway Geometrics and Environmental Factors on Rural Freeway Accident Frequencies. Accident Analysis and Prevention, Vol. 27, No. 3, 1995, pp. 371–389
  16. 16. 16 Hauer, E. The Harm Done by Tests of Statistical Significance. Accident Analysis and Prevention, Vol. 36, 2004, pp. 495–500 Ross, H. E., Jr., D. L. Sicking, R. A. Zimmer, and J. D. Miche. NCHRP Report 350: Recommended Procedures for the Safety Performance Evaluation of Highway Features. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C., 1993 Carsten, O. Multiple Perspectives. In Human Factors for Highway Engineers (R. Fuller and J. A. antos, eds.), Pergamon, New York, 2002, pp. 11–21 . Al-Madani, H. M. N., and A.-R. Al-Janahi. Assessment of Drivers’ Comprehension of Traffic Signs Based on Their Traffic, Personal and Social Characteristics. Transportation Research Part F: Traffic Psychology and Behavior, Vol. 5, 2002, pp. 361–374 Chowdhury, M. A., D. L. Warren., H. Bissell, and S. Taori. Are the Criteria for Setting Advisory Speeds on Curves Still Relevant? ITE Journal, Feb., 1998, pp. 32–45 . Fitzpatrick, K., P. Carlson, M. Brewer, and M. D. Wooldridge. Design Speed, Operating Speed, and Posted Speed Limit Practices. Presented at 82nd Annual Meeting of the Transportation Research Board, Washington, D.C., 2003 Fitzpatrick, K., B. Shamburger, and D. Fambro. Design Speed, Operating Speed, and Posted Speed Survey. In Transportation Research Record: Journal of the Transportation Research Board, No. 1523, TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C., 1996, pp. 55–60 Tarris, J. P., J. M. Mason, Jr., and N. D. Antonucci. Geometric Design of Low-Speed Urban Streets. In Transportation Research Record: Journal of the Transportation Research Board, No. 1701, TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C., 2000, pp. 95–103 Dumbaugh, E. Safe Streets, Livable Streets: A Positive Approach to Urban Roadside Design. Doctoral dissertation. Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, 2005 Lamm, R., B. Psarianos, and T. Mailaender. Highway Design and Traffic Safety Engineering Handbook. McGraw-Hill, New York, 1999 Geometric Design Practices for European Roads. Publication No. FHWA-PL-01-026. FHWA, U.S. Department of Transportation, 2001 Balance Between Harm Reduction and Mobility in Setting Speed Limits: A Feasibility Study. Publication No. AP-R272-05. Austroads, Sydney, Australia, 2005 The Geometric Design Committee sponsored publication of this paper

