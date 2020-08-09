10.6 friccion coherencia lamm 1303

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ REGISTRO DE INVESTIGACIÓN DE TRANSPORTE 1303 11 R. Lamm, Instituto de Ingeniería de Caminos y Ferrocarriles, Universidad de Karlsruhe, D-7500 Karlsruhe 1, Kaiserstrasse 12, República Federal de Alemania. E. Choueiri, North Country Community College, Ruta 1, Box 12, Potsdam, NY 13676. T. Mailaender, Mailaender lngenieur Consultan, D-7500 Karlsruhe 1, Mathystrasse 13, República Federal de Alemania. Demanda de Fricción Lateral Versus Fricción Lateral Asumida para Diseñar Curvas en CR2C Para explorar si el Libro Verde de AASHTO da seguridad dinámica adecuada para conducir nuevos diseños, rediseños y estrategias de rehabilitación, se investigaron los factores de fricción lateral en secciones curvas de CR2C. El estudio se basó en diseño geométrico, velocidad de operación y datos de siniestros de 197 curvas en el estado de Nueva York. Se comparó la fricción lateral demandada versus la fricción lateral supuesta. Del grado-de-curva variable independiente, se determinó que: (a) la fricción aumenta al aumentar el grado-de-curva; (b) se supone que la fricción lateral es mayor que la demanda de fricción lateral en curvas de hasta aproximadamente 6,5 grados; (c) para curvas mayores de 6.5 grados, la demanda de fricción lateral es mayor que la fricción lateral supuesta; y (d) la brecha entre la fricción supuesta y la demandada aumenta al aumentar el grado-de- curva. De la velocidad de operación variable independiente se determinó: (a) la fricción disminuye a medida que aumenta la velocidad de operación; (b) se supone que la fricción lateral es menor que la demanda de fricción lateral hasta velocidades de operación de 80 km/h; (c) la brecha entre la fricción lateral supuesta y la demandada aumenta al disminuir las velocidades de operación; y (d) para velocidades de operación superiores a 80 km/h, se supone que la fricción lateral es mayor que la demanda de fricción lateral. De la tasa de siniestros variable independiente, se determinó que • la demanda de fricción lateral comienza a exceder la fricción lateral supuesta cuando la tasa de siniestros es de aproximadamente seis o siete siniestros por millón de millas por vehículo y • la brecha entre la fricción lateral supuesta y la demanda aumenta con el aumento de las tasas de siniestros.
  2. 2. 2/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ En general, los análisis indicaron que, especialmente en las clases de velocidad de diseño más bajas que se combinan con un mayor grado máximo permitido de clases de curva, existe la posibilidad de que: (a) la demanda de fricción excede la fricción supuesta y b) se produce un alto riesgo de siniestro, porque a niveles de velocidad de diseño más bajos existe el peligro de que las velocidades de diseño y las velocidades de operación no estén bien equilibradas. Es evidente que los aspectos de seguridad de conducción dinámica tienen un impacto importante en el diseño geométrico, la velocidad de operación y la experiencia en siniestros en secciones de caminos curvas de caminos rurales de dos carriles. Uno de los principales objetivos de seguridad en el desarrollo de recomendaciones para el diseño de caminos rurales es mejorar la seguridad del tránsito al aumentar el suministro de fricción siempre que sea posible. Un estudio de siniestros en tramos de caminos curvas en el estado de Nueva York (1) determinó que 1. Más del 70% de los siniestros en curvas fueron siniestros mortales o heridos; 2. Alrededor del 50% de los siniestros en curvas fueron el resultado de condiciones de camino mojadas o heladas, aunque el kilometraje del vehículo conducido bajo estas condiciones es mucho más bajo que en pavimentos secos; y 3. Alrededor del 65% de los siniestros en curvas fueron siniestros de un solo vehículo, en su mayoría siniestros de escorrentía. En resumen, el estudio concluyó que existe un alto riesgo de siniestros mortales o heridos en curvas, especialmente en calzadas de superficies mojadas o heladas y en la noche, con un tipo de siniestro representado principalmente por despistes. La mayoría de los países se centran en mejorar las características geométricas de los caminos, no en mejorar la resistencia al deslizamiento (factores de fricciones tangenciales y laterales), aunque se informó que un suministro de fricción suficiente es un problema de seguridad importante. Varias investigaciones indicaron que la resistencia al deslizamiento (fricción) debe ser una consideración de seguridad principal en el diseño, rediseño o repavimentación de caminos. Por ejemplo, Brinkman (J) descubrió que la renovación del revestimiento por sí sola no tuvo un efecto significativo en el número medio de derrapes. Indicó que la resistencia al deslizamiento debería ser un problema de seguridad principal. Glennon y col. (4) argumentaron que los estudios de siniestros indican que la resistencia al deslizamiento del pavimento es una consideración de seguridad. Indicaron que la probabilidad de que una curva se convierta en un punto negro de siniestros aumenta con la disminución de la resistencia al deslizamiento del pavimento. Este hallazgo respalda la recomendación de que la política de AASHTO debería delinear más claramente la necesidad de dar una fricción adecuada entre los neumáticos y la superficie de la calzada.
  3. 3. 3/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ La tendencia al alza de la velocidad del vehículo y la densidad del tránsito indudablemente continuarán a lo largo de esta década, y el problema del deslizamiento se volverá más grave, lo que podría convertirse en una limitación importante para el viaje seguro a alta velocidad, especialmente en caminos rurales húmedas de dos carriles (5). El objetivo de esta investigación fue explorar si la Política de 1984 de AASHTO sobre Diseño Geométrico de Caminos y Calles (6), proporciona una seguridad dinámica adecuada de conducción para nuevos diseños, rediseños y estrategias de rehabilitación en sitios curvos. REVISIÓN Los estudios de investigación realizados durante las últimas dos décadas demostraron que los diseños geométricos de caminos deben abordar tres problemas de diseño para obtener ventajas de seguridad directa o indirecta: (1) alcanzar coherencia en el alineamiento horizontal; (2) armonizar la velocidad de diseño y la velocidad de operación, especialmente en pavimentos mojados; y 3) proveer una seguridad dinámica de conducción adecuada. Los criterios 1 y 2 fueron objeto de varios informes, publicaciones y presentaciones, que incluyeron (a) procesos para evaluar la coherencia e incoherencia del diseño horizontal, (b) procesos para evaluar la velocidad de diseño y las diferencias de velocidad de operación, (c) relaciones entre los parámetros de diseño geométrico y las velocidades de operación y/o tasas de siniestros, y (d) recomendaciones para alcanzar buenas y justas prácticas de diseño, y recomendaciones para detectar diseños pobres, Tabla 1. Por ejemplo, la Figura 1 muestra las relaciones entre el grado-de-curva y las velocidades de operación, así como entre el grado-de-curva y las tasas de siniestros para anchos individuales de Jane, como se deriva del análisis de datos en 322 secciones de caminos rurales de dos carriles en el estado de Nueva York (15). Los estudios demostraron que (a) el parámetro más exitoso para explicar gran parte de la variabilidad en las velocidades de operación y las tasas de siniestros fue el grado-de-curva, y (b) la relación entre el grado-de-curva y la velocidad de operación es válida tanto para pavimentos secos como mojados, siempre que la visibilidad no se vea afectada de manera apreciable por las fuertes lluvias (24). El criterio 3 fue objeto de un análisis comparativo de los factores de fricción lateral y tangencial en el diseño de caminos.
  4. 4. 4/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ TABLA 1 RANGOS RECOMENDADOS PARA PRÁCTICAS DE DISEÑO BUENO, JUSTO Y POBRE ENTRE ELEMENTOS DE DISEÑO EXITOSO
  5. 5. 5/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ CRITERIOS DE CONSISTENCIA CASO 1 (DISEÑO DE GOOO: Rango de cambio en el grado-de-curva: 6 OC sº. Rango de cambio en la velocidad de operación: 6 ves 6 mph (10 km/h). Para estas secciones del camino, existe una consistencia en la alineación horizontal entre elementos de diseño sucesivos, y la alineación horizontal no crea inconsistencias en las velocidades de operación del vehículo. CASO 2 (DISEÑO JUSTO}: Rango de cambio en el grado-de-curva: sº <6 OC 10 °. Rango de cambio en la velocidad de operación: 6 mph <6 ves 12 mph (20 km/h). Estas secciones del camino pueden representar al menos inconsistencias menores en el diseño geométrico entre elementos de diseño sucesivos. Normalmente, garantizarían dispositivos de advertencia de tránsito, pero no rediseños. CASO 3 (DISEÑO POBRE): Rango de cambio en el grado-de-curva: 6 OC> 1 oº. Rango de cambio en la velocidad de operación: 6 V8S> 12 mph (20 km/h). Estas secciones del camino tienen fuertes inconsistencias en el diseño geométrico horizontal entre elementos de diseño sucesivos combinados con esas interrupciones en el perfil de velocidad que pueden conducir a maniobras críticas de manejo. Normalmente se recomiendan rediseños. CRITERIOS DE VELOCIDAD DE DISEÑO CASO 1 (BUEN DISEÑO}: vas Vd * 6 mph (10 km/h). No son necesarias adaptaciones o correcciones. CASO 2 (DISEÑO JUSTO}: 6 mph <vas vd12 mph (20 km/h). Las tasas de peralte y las distancias de visión de frenado deben estar relacionadas con vas para garantizar que la fricción supuesta se adapte a la demanda de fricción. FIGURA 1 Nomograma para evaluar las velocidades de operación y las tasas de siniestros según el grado-de-curva (radio de curva) para anchos de carril individuales.
  6. 6. 6/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ CASO 3 {POBRE DISEÑO): vas vd> 12 mph (20 km/h). Normalmente se recomiendan rediseños. * Vd = Velocidad de diseño Directrices de cuatro países de Europa occidental (República Federal de Alemania, Francia, Suecia y Suiza) y Estados Unidos, que (a) determinaron el tipo de relaciones que existen entre los factores de fricción y la velocidad de diseño y (b) desarrollaron relaciones generales entre factores de fricción y velocidad de diseño. Las relaciones generales resultantes se compararon con los inventarios reales de fricción del pavimento en el Estado de Nueva York y la República Federal de Alemania (25,26). ¡Los análisis indicaron que los factores de fricción derivados del nivel del percentil 95 de Nueva York! La curva de distribución (es decir, el 95% de los pavimentos mojados podría cubrirse utilizando la curva de distribución del nivel del percentil 95 como base dinámica de conducción para fines de diseño) coincidió con los factores de fricción derivados del nivel del percentil 95 alemán. curva de distribución (Figura 2). En base a estos resultados, se dieron recomendaciones para distancias mínimas de frenado y radios mínimos de curva (26). Se estima que, al aplicar la tangente propuesta y los factores de fricción lateral, el 95% de los pavimentos húmedos se cubrirán en los Estados Unidos y Europa. A este respecto, la Figura 2 muestra los factores de fricción lateral máximos permisibles versus la velocidad de diseño para AASHTO (6), AASHO (27) y el Estándar de diseño alemán (12) y la relación general recomendada por Lamm et al. (26) Esta cifra indica claramente que los valores de AASHO/AASHTO exceden los valores recomendados ya a velocidades de diseño Vd ?: 30 mph. En contraste con los factores de fricción de diseño de AASHO/AASHTO (6,27), el uso de factores de fricción máximos permitidos más bajos ciertamente conducirá a un mayor suministro de seguridad de conducción dinámica y podría reducir el número y la gravedad de los siniestros. También apoyará al personal de mantenimiento aliviando los problemas de mantener altos factores de fricción lateral y tangente para clases de velocidades de diseño más bajas donde las velocidades de operación a menudo exceden las velocidades de diseño de manera decisiva. Por lo tanto, se recomiendan nuevos diseños, rediseños y estrategias de rehabilitación para relacionar distancias de visión mínimas de frenado y radios mínimos de curva con los factores de fricción lateral y tangencial propuestos, que cubren el 95% de los pavimentos mojados (Figura 2) (26). Se puede concluir que al considerar los tres problemas de diseño, principalmente en relación con la velocidad, se podría esperar un diseño geométrico de camino más seguro.
  7. 7. 7/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ FIGURA 2 Factores máximos permisibles de fricción lateral versus velocidad de diseño para AASHTO 1984 (6), AASHO 1965 (27), Alemania, y relaciones recomendadas (26). Para demostrar que estas declaraciones son de gran importancia para mejorar la seguridad vial, el objetivo principal de este estudio fue determinar en qué medida la fricción asumida para la curva donde fnm., Es el factor de fricción lateral máximo permitido. (2) el diseño (6,27) corresponde a la demanda de fricción en secciones curvas existentes de caminos rurales de dos carriles. En particular, el análisis de regresión se utilizó para obtener una estimación cuantitativa del efecto sobre el factor de fricción lateral producido por las siguientes variables independientes: grado-de-curva, velocidad del percentil 85 y tasa de siniestros. CONDUCTOS BÁSICOS DINÁMICOS Con una amplia variación en las velocidades del vehículo en las curvas, generalmente existe una fuerza desequilibrada, ya sea que la curva esté o no peraltada. Esta fuerza da como resultado un empuje lateral del neumático, que se contrarresta mediante la fricción entre el neumático y la superficie. los Sobre la base de esta fórmula, se podría determinar un radio mínimo más seguro introduciendo los factores de fricción lateral máximos permitidos recomendados de la Figura 2 (26) que aplicando los valores AASHO/AASHTO para las clases de velocidad de diseño Vd: 50 km/h. El grado-de-curva de una curva circular dada es el ángulo (o número de grados) subtendido en el centro por 30 m son (6). Se define como grados por 30 m. Muchos países consideran que el radio de curva es un parámetro de diseño importante, pero el diseño geométrico de las autopistas de EE. UU. Está relacionado principalmente con el grado-de-curva (CC) del parámetro de diseño (6). La relación entre el grado-de-curva y el radio de curva están dados por DC = 5, 729.6 / R. La fórmula de curva simplificada (Ecuación 1) se convierte en La contrafuerza de la fricción se desarrolla por la distorsión del área de la trayectoria de contacto del neumático (6,27). DCmáx = 85,660 (e + fn,., J IV 2 (3) El coeficiente de fricción lateral (f R) es la fuerza de fricción dividida por el peso perpendicular al aod del pavimento que se expresa como la siguiente fórmula de curva simplificada: fR = (V2/15R) e (1) dónde V = const <1nt spP.P.ci en cmvP. (mph), Radio de curva R (pies), e tasa de peralte (ft/ft), y fR factor de fricción lateral.
  8. 8. 8/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ Este coeficiente se denominó relación lateral, relación de viraje, relación centrífuga/relación sin balancear/anclar, factor de fricción y factor de fricción lateral. Debido a su uso generalizado, el último término se usa aquí. El límite superior de este factor es aquel en el que el neumático se desliza, o en el punto de deslizamiento inminente. Debido a que las curvas de camino están diseñadas para evitar condiciones de deslizamiento con un margen de seguridad, los valores de fn deberían ser sustancialmente menores que el coeficiente de fricción del deslizamiento inminente (6,27). Sin embargo, esta fórmula de curva simplificada se basa en el supuesto de que el vehículo se considera un cuerpo rígido y que las fuerzas dinámicas se imaginan actuando en el centro de gravedad (6,9,12). En este supuesto, el vehículo está idealizado como un punto de masa. Sin embargo, es fácil darse cuenta de que tal explicación no podrá determinar las fuerzas reales que actúan sobre cada rueda del vehículo y las tensiones de la fricción resultante. Por lo tanto, para superar las deficiencias dinámicas de conducción anteriores y mejorar la seguridad del tránsito, se desarrollaron nuevos principios para los factores de fricción lateral y tangencial para las pautas de diseño de caminos de la República Federal de Alemania (12) y se propusieron para los Estados Unidos en (26). El objetivo era reducir el riesgo de seguridad dinámica de conducción que puede ser causado al seleccionar elementos y secuencias de diseño inadecuados en alineaciones horizontales y verticales. El factor de fricción lateral en el que el deslizamiento lateral es inminente depende de varios factores, los más importantes son la velocidad del vehículo, el tipo y el estado de la superficie del camino, y el tipo y estado de los neumáticos (25). El radio mínimo seguro (Rm; n) se puede calcular directamente de la siguiente fórmula: donde DCmax es el grado máximo de curva (grado/30 m). RECOPILACIÓN Y REDUCCIÓN DE DATOS El proceso de recopilación de datos para esta investigación se dividió en cuatro pasos. El primer paso fue la selección de secciones de camino que fueran apropiadas para el estudio. El segundo paso fue la recopilación de la mayor cantidad posible de datos de campo sobre los tramos de camino. El tercer paso fue la medición de las velocidades libres de operación en cada sección. El cuarto paso fue la recopilación de datos de siniestros para cada sección. Los sitios seleccionados para esta investigación fueron en caminos rurales de dos carriles en el estado de Nueva York. Se seleccionó un total de 197 secciones curvas del camino, con grados de curva que varían de 1 grado a 23 grados, de una base de datos de 322 secciones del camino. Los grados fueron nivelados o casi en los sitios curvos y durante una distancia considerable antes y después. La selección del sitio se limitó a secciones con las siguientes características: 1. Eliminado de la influencia de las intersecciones; 2. No hay características físicas adyacentes o en el curso del camino, como puentes estrechos, que puedan crear peligros anormales; 3. Delineado y con banquinas pavimentados; 4. No hay cambios en el pavimento o el ancho de las banquinas; 5. Protegido por barandillas cuando la altura del terraplén excedió los 1,5 m;
  9. 9. 9/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ 6. Grados menores o iguales al 5%; y 7. Tránsito diario promedio anual (AADT) entre 400 y 5,000 vehículos por día (vpd). Los datos de diseño para las curvas en estudio se recolectaron en el campo y de las oficinas regionales del Departamento de Transporte del Estado de Nueva York (NYSDOT f Grado-de- curva y tasa de peralte, dos de los parámetros de diseño geométrico más importantes considerados en el estudio). en el campo y luego se comparó con los últimos planes de diseño de NYSDOT. El método básico utilizado para recopilar datos de velocidad implicaba la medición del tiempo requerido para que un vehículo atravesara un curso establecido en el centro del sitio curvo. La duración del curso para este estudio fue de 45 m. La medición del tiempo sobre la distancia medida implicó el uso de marcas transversales en el pavimento colocadas en cada extremo del curso y un observador que inició y detuvo un cronómetro electrónico cuando un vehículo pasó las marcas El observador se colocó al menos a 4,5 m del borde del pavimento del camino para garantizar que su presencia no influyera en las velocidades de los vehículos que pasaban, pero no demasiado lejos para minimizar el efecto coseno. Al aplicar este procedimiento, se obtuvieron datos de velocidad satisfactorios, que ocasionalmente se corroboraron mediante el uso de dispositivos de radar, para ambas direcciones de viaje. Se tomaron muestras de aproximadamente 120 a 140 automóviles de pasajeros en condiciones de flujo libre en cada sitio para ambas direcciones de tránsito. Para garantizar que las velocidades medidas en este estudio representaran las velocidades libres deseadas por el conductor en un conjunto de condiciones del camino y no se vieran afectadas por otro tránsito en el camino, solo las velocidades de los vehículos aislados (intervalo de tiempo de aproximadamente 6 segundos) o aquellos encabezando un pelotón de vehículos se midieron en este estudio. Las mediciones de velocidad se realizaron durante el día, horas, de lunes a viernes, bajo condiciones de pavimento seco. Después de que se recopilaron los datos, se exhibieron en tablas de velocidad de puntos de distribución de frecuencia. Los datos de las tablas de velocidad puntual se utilizaron para obtener la velocidad de operación, expresada como las velocidades del percentil 85 (mph) (velocidad por debajo de la cual viaja el 85% de los vehículos). Se demostró que las velocidades de operación observadas eran válidas tanto para pavimentos secos como húmedos, siempre que la lluvia no se viera afectada de manera apreciable (24). Para cada uno de los sitios curvos en estudio, se obtuvieron datos de siniestros de enero de 1983 a diciembre de 1985 para todos los tipos de vehículos del archivo de descripción de siniestros del Sistema de Vigilancia de Siniestros del Estado de Nueva York (SASS). ¡Porque la cantidad de datos de siniestros (569 siniestros) no fue lo suficientemente grande como para permitir la desagregación en severa! categorías, solo se analizó el número total de siniestros. Para evaluar la calidad del camino, la tasa de siniestros se definió como el número de siniestros por 1 millón de vehículos por milla. La tasa de siniestros para cada uno de los tramos de camino investigados se calculó a partir de la siguiente fórmula: ACCR = [(no. Acc. X 106) / (365 X no. Años x LC X AADT)] dónde
  10. 10. 10/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ ACCR = número de siniestros por 1 millón de vehículo-mi, no. acc. = número de siniestros en la sección curva re relacionado con todos los tipos de vehículos, No. años = número de años investigados (es decir, 3 años), LC = longitud de la curva o sección curva (mi), y AADT = tránsito diario promedio anual (vpd, ambos directos) La longitud promedio de la curva para el 90% de las curvas investigadas fue de 1,230 pies. Para el 10% restante, la longitud promedio de la curva fue de 410 pies. Para estas secciones curvas, se usó una longitud de 0.1 milla (528 pies) en la ecuación ACCR para calcular la tasa de siniestros. La longitud de 0.1 millas se consideró un valor apropiado para usar (a) porque el archivo de descripción del siniestro SASS de Nueva York se basa en un marcador de referencia sistema de 0.1 mi y ( b) para tener en cuenta los siniestros que pueden haber ocurrido directamente antes y más allá de las curvas cortas. En general, casi dos tercios de los siniestros fueron mortales o heridos, atribuidos principalmente a la fuga del camino. Otras publicaciones incluyen discusiones detalladas sobre el proceso de recolección y reducción de datos (1,15,28,29). La Tabla 2 muestra un ejemplo típico de diseño geométrico, velocidad, siniestro y datos de fricción lateral para algunas de las secciones del camino en estudio. FRICCIÓN LATERAL ASUMIDA Y DEMANDA DE FRICCIÓN LATERAL Los factores de fricción lateral máximos permitidos (f Rm, J asumidos para el diseño de la curva por AASHTO se dan en la Tabla 111-6 de la Política de 1984 sobre Diseño Geométrico de Caminos y Calles (6). Esta tabla revela que l. Existe una relación uno a uno entre el factor de fricción lateral (fR) y la velocidad de diseño (Vd) que varía de 20 a 70 mph. 2. Los valores supuestos de los factores de fricción lateral se mantienen constantes para tasas de peralte que oscilan entre 4 y 10%. 3. El valor supuesto del factor de fricción lateral en una determinada sección curva en el campo puede determinarse mediante el método de interpolación lineal simplemente conociendo el grado-de-curva y la tasa de peralte de esa sección, en caso de que no se conozca la velocidad de diseño. Para esta investigación, la Tabla III-6 (6) se amplió para incluir tasas de peralte entre 2 y 12%, utilizando incrementos de 0.5% para dar cuenta de las tasas de peralte reales recolectadas en el campo u obtenidas del NYSDOT para las 197 secciones curvas de caminos bajo estudiar. La Tabla 3 muestra un ejemplo típico de esta extensión para tasas de peralte entre 6.5 y 7.5%. Para la mayoría de las secciones curvas del camino investigadas, la velocidad de diseño no se conocía, pero el grado-de-curva y la tasa de peralte se conocían a partir de las observaciones de campo (Tabla 2). Por lo tanto, sobre la base del grado-de-curva y la tasa de peralte de la Tabla 3, y de acuerdo con el ítem 3, el factor de fricción lateral (JR) asumido para el diseño de
  11. 11. 11/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ la curva se determinó para cada uno de los sitios curvos en estudio por el método de interpolación lineal. Los valores interpolados resultantes también se dan en la Tabla 2. Es bien sabido que la velocidad de diseño de una sección curva a menudo no refleja el comportamiento real de conducción. Por ejemplo, a niveles de velocidad de diseño bajos e intermedios, la porción de alineaciones relativamente planas intercaladas entre las porciones de control del camino tiende a producir aumentos en las velocidades de operación que pueden exceder sustancialmente las velocidades de diseño en las que se basaron los diseños originales de las secciones del camino. (8) Esto podría conducir a una mayor demanda de fricción lateral en comparación con la fricción lateral supuesta para el diseño de la curva. Sobre la base de las velocidades de operación observadas, expresadas por las velocidades del percentil 85, la demanda de fricción lateral real en este estudio se calculó para cada sitio de curva directamente desde siguiente fórmula: Íno = [(V85) 2 X (DC)/85,660] e (4) TABLA 2 EJEMPLOS DE DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO RECOGIDO, VELOCIDAD, SINIESTRO Y DATOS DE FRICCIÓN LATERAL PARA LAS SECCIONES CURVADAS INVESTIGADAS RELACIONES ENTRE VARIABLES Relación entre la fricción lateral supuesta/demanda y el grado-de-curva Las relaciones de fricción lateral supuesta/demanda y grado-de-curva se cuantifican mediante los siguientes modelos de regresión: ÍR = 0.092 + 8.104 * 10 3 DC 2.3 • 104 (DC) 2 El análisis de regresión se utilizó para obtener estimaciones cuantitativas de los efectos producidos por el grado-de-curva de las variables independientes, la velocidad del percentil 85 y la supuesta fricción lateral de la tasa de siniestros y la demanda de fricción lateral. Las siguientes estipulaciones se utilizaron para terminar el proceso de regresión y para determinar la ecuación de regresión final: 1. La ecuación seleccionada debe tener un coeficiente de regresión múltiple R2 que sea significativo en el nivel de 0.05. R2 = 0.887 VER = 0.006 dónde ÍR = fricción lateral supuesta para el diseño de la curva, R2 = coeficiente de determinación, y SEE = error estándar de la estimación. (5) 2. Cada una de las variables independientes incluidas en la ecuación de regresión debe tener un coeficiente de regresión que sea significativamente diferente de O en el nivel de 0.05. ¡La regresión seleccionada e4uatio! Í tuvo que cumplir ambas estipulaciones. Este pequeño error estándar (0.006) y un gran valor R2 (0.887) sugieren que la relación representada por la Ecuación 5 es fuerte.
  12. 12. 12/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ ÍRD = 0.014 + 2.248. 102 DC 5.7 * 104 (DC) 2 Los resultados de los análisis de regresión se analizan en el siguiente orden: R2 = 0.864 VER = 0.021 (6) 1. Relación entre fricción lateral supuesta/demanda y grado-de-curva. 2. Relación entre fricción lateral supuesta/demanda y velocidad de operación. 3. Relación entre fricción lateral supuesta/demanda y tasa de siniestros. Nuevamente, el gran coeficiente de determinación (0.864) y el pequeño error estándar (0.021) sugieren que la relación representada por la Ecuación 6 también es fuerte. Las ecuaciones 5 y 6 se muestran esquemáticamente en la Figura 3, en la que se supone que la fricción lateral es mayor que la demanda de fricción lateral en curvas de hasta aproximadamente 6,5 grados. TABLA 3 EJEMPLOS DE EXTENSIÓN DE LA TABLA III-6 DE AASHTO 1984 (6) PARA TASAS DE SUPERELEVACIÓN ENTRE 6.5 Y 7.5% DISEÑO MÁXIMO ASUMIDO TOTAL MÁXIMO VELOCIDAD GRADO SUPERIOR LADO DE ELEVACIÓN CURVA DE FRICCIÓN curva mayor que 6.5, la Figura 3 revela que (a) la demanda de fricción lateral es mayor que la fricción lateral supuesta y (b) la brecha entre la fricción supuesta y la demanda aumenta al aumentar el grado-de- curva. Eso significa que, desde el punto de vista de la seguridad dinámica de conducción, comenzando por el punto donde se cruzan las dos curvas, ¡la probabilidad de crítica! Las maniobras de conducción aumentan con el aumento del grado-de-curva. Sobre la base de las recomendaciones para buenas, justas y malas prácticas de diseño (Tabla 1), está claro que el punto de intersección a 6.5 grados, en relación con el grado-de-curva, cae dentro del rango de prácticas de diseño justas, para ejemplo, en una secuencia de una tangente a una curva. En el caso de buenas prácticas de diseño (DC: s 5 grados), la fricción lateral supuesta excede la demanda de fricción lateral, mientras que el caso de prácticas de diseño deficientes (DC> 10 grados) la demanda de fricción lateral excede la fricción lateral supuesta. (27) y AASHTO (6) parecen ser bastante inadecuados para su adaptación a los diseños de curvas reales como se observa en el campo. Por lo tanto, estos valores deben evaluarse más a fondo, con referencia particular a las velocidades de operación. Las consecuencias de esto se discutirán más adelante en la sección que discute la relación entre la fricción lateral supuesta/demanda y la tasa de siniestros. Relación entre fricción lateral supuesta/demanda y velocidad de operación Las relaciones de fricción lateral supuesta/demanda y velocidad de operación se cuantifican mediante los siguientes modelos de regresión: FIGURA 3 Relación entre fricción lateral supuesta/demanda y grado-de-curva.
  13. 13. 13/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ Este pequeño error estándar (0.009) y un gran valor R2 (0.742) sugieren que la relación presentada por la Ecuación 7 es fuerte. ÍR o = 0.253 + 2.330 • 103 V85 9.0 * 10-s (V85) 2 R2 0.557 (8) VER 0.038 El coeficiente de determinación moderadamente grande (0.557) y el pequeño error estándar (0.038) sugieren que las relaciones de cadera representadas por la Ecuación 8 son moderadas. Las ecuaciones 7 y 8 se muestran esquemáticamente en la Figura 4, que revela que (a) la fricción lateral supuesta/demanda disminuye a medida que la velocidad de operación en c se reduce y (b) el punto de intersección corresponde a una velocidad de operación de aproximadamente 80 km/h. Este hallazgo no es sorprendente porque para clases de velocidad de diseño más altas (por ejemplo, Vd: c: c 60 mph), los grados de curva de 5 grados normalmente son sugeridos por AASHTO (6) y AASHO (27) para el diseño geométrico de altura. Ajustar la alineación horizontal de tal manera, siempre que los cambios en el grado-de- curva entre elementos de diseño sucesivos sean menores o iguales a 5 grados, generalmente da como resultado alineaciones horizontales curvilíneas suaves que pueden evaluarse como buenas prácticas de diseño (Tabla 1) . Además, las velocidades de operación, que están influenciadas por el límite de velocidad nacional de 55 mph en caminos rurales de dos carriles (sin interés), a menudo no alcanzan los niveles de velocidad de diseño en los que se basa la alineación horizontal. Por lo tanto, no debería sorprender que a partir de aproximadamente 80 km/h, se supone que la fricción lateral es definitivamente mayor que la demanda de fricción lateral. Desde un punto de vista dinámico, se podrían esperar diseños seguros en estos casos. En contraste, para niveles de velocidad de diseño más bajos s, que se combinan principalmente con grados más altos de curva hasta valores máximos de aproximadamente 50 grados [ver Tabla III-6, AASHTO (6)] en funcionamiento FIGURA 4 Relación entre la fricción lateral supuesta/demanda y la velocidad de operación. las velocidades a menudo exceden sustancialmente las velocidades de diseño. Estas velocidades de operación crean demandas de fricción lateral sustancialmente más altas que las asumidas para el diseño de caminos (6,27) (Figura 4), al menos en base al análisis de datos para las 197 secciones curvas de caminos en estudio. Relación entre fricción lateral supuesta/demanda y tasa de siniestros La relación de fricción lateral supuesta/demanda y tasa de siniestros se cuantifica mediante los siguientes modelos de regresión: La tasa media de siniestros en la Tabla 4 ya es dos veces mayor que para aquellos entre 1 y 5 grados. Para cambios entre 10 y 15 grados de curva, la tasa media de siniestros es cuatro veces la tasa asociada con curvas entre 1 y 5 grados. Para mayores cambios en el grado-de- curva, la tasa media de siniestros es aún mayor. Esto confirma que los cambios en la curva que exceden los 10 grados entre elementos de diseño sucesivos deben interpretarse como diseños
  14. 14. 14/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ pobres, mientras que aquellos en el rango entre 5 y 10 grados aún pueden juzgarse como diseños justos. Sobre la base de los resultados de la Tabla 4, y además de las investigaciones sobre parámetros de diseño geométrico y operación Los coeficientes de determinación relativamente pequeños (R2 de las ecuaciones 9 y 10 no son sorprendentes porque las relaciones de investigación de siniestros no son simples y directas, pero a menudo complejas, y los cambios en la frecuencia de los siniestros son a menudo el resultado de muchos factores además de la dinámica de conducción aspectos, expresados por la fricción lateral supuesta y la demanda de fricción lateral Las ecuaciones 9 y 10 se muestran esquemáticamente en la Figura 5. La demanda de fricción lateral comienza a exceder la fricción lateral supuesta cuando la tasa de siniestros es de aproximadamente seis o siete siniestros por 1 millón de millas por vehículo. Para comprender el significado de este resultado en relación con el diseño geométrico del camino y la situación del siniestro, se desarrolló la Tabla 4. Sobre la base de estos estudios, se encontró que el grado-de-curva es el parámetro más exitoso para explicar la variabilidad en las tasas de siniestros Como se muestra en la Tabla 4, los resultados indican aumentos significativos (al nivel de confianza del 95%) en las tasas promedio de siniestros entre las diferentes t grado de clases de curva comparadas. En otras palabras, los resultados de la Tabla 4 indican que las alineaciones horizontales curvilíneas suaves que consisten en tangentes o curvas de transición combinadas con curvas de hasta 5 grados mostraron el riesgo de siniestro promedio más bajo. Estas observaciones concuerdan con los hallazgos de algunas pautas europeas y las declaraciones de AASHTO. Se realizaron cambios rápidos de velocidad entre los sucesivos elementos de diseño se desarrollaron recomendaciones para buenas, justas y malas prácticas de diseño (Tabla 1). Una comparación de los resultados muestra claramente que el punto de intersección en el que la demanda de fricción lateral comienza a exceder la fricción lateral asumida en la Figura 5 casi corresponde a la tasa de siniestros promedio para un diseño equitativo en la Tabla 4. En el rango de buen diseño, la Figura 5 muestra que la fricción lateral supuesta es mayor que la demanda de fricción lateral. En el rango de diseño deficiente, la Figura 5 muestra que la demanda de fricción lateral es más alta que la supuesta fricción lateral. Estos resultados apoyan claramente las opiniones expresadas por varios investigadores que sostienen que, en reconocimiento de consideraciones de seguridad, la seguridad dinámica insuficiente de la conducción tiene un impacto directo en la tasa de siniestros. Resultados similares son obvios en la Figura 3 y la Tabla 4 con respecto al grado-de-curva. Estos resultados contradicen claramente la opinión de muchos profesionales e investigadores que argumentan que el margen de seguridad contra el deslizamiento (especialmente para automóviles de pasajeros), es decir, la diferencia entre la fricción supuesta y la fricción real disponible en el pavimento es lo suficientemente grande como para dar una seguridad dinámica adecuada de conducir. Relacionado con buenos pavimentos antideslizantes, este margen de seguridad puede alcanzar un factor de 2 para mojado FIGURA S Relación entre fricción lateral supuesta/demanda y tasa de siniestros.
  15. 15. 15/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ TABLA 4 RESULTADOS DE LA PRUEBA EN T DE TASAS DE SINIESTROS PARA CAMBIOS EN EL GRADO DE CLASES CURVAS ENTRE ELEMENTOS DE DISEÑO EXITOSO (15,22,29) Grado de clases de curvas pavimentos y un factor de 4 o más pavimentos muy secos. En relación con los aspectos vehiculares y humanos, puede haber otro margen de seguridad contra el deslizamiento. Este margen adicional se basa en el hecho de que, en casi todas las pautas de diseño de caminos, los valores de fricción supuestos se derivan de las mediciones de fricción de las ruedas bloqueadas. Estos supuestos valores de fricción son más bajos que los coeficientes de fricción máximos que pueden alcanzar los conductores experimentados, o con la presencia de un sistema de frenos antibloqueo. Sin embargo, incluso los márgenes de seguridad de la manguera no alteran el hecho de que existen riesgos de siniestros más altos en caminos mal diseñadas, que exhiben inconsistencias en la alineación horizontal y falta de armonía entre las velocidades de diseño y las velocidades de operación, en comparación con aquellos caminos que exhiben diseños justos o incluso buenos. diseños basados en condiciones del mundo real. CONCLUSIONES El objetivo de esta investigación fue explorar si la fricción lateral asumida en las políticas sobre diseño geométrico corresponde a la demanda de fricción en secciones curvas existentes de caminos rurales de dos carriles. Se seleccionó un total de 197 secciones curvas de caminos en todo el estudio. Para cada una de las secciones de camino seleccionadas, se recopilaron datos de diseño geométrico, velocidad de operación y siniestros. La fricción lateral se determinó a partir de los datos disponibles. El análisis de regresión se utilizó para obtener una estimación cuantitativa del efecto sobre la fricción lateral supuesta y la demanda de fricción lateral producida por • Geometría del camino (expresada por el grado-de-curva), • Velocidad de operación (expresada por la octava velocidad del percentil), y • Siniestros (expresados por la tasa de ac.: siniestro). ¡Las ecuaciones de regresión resultantes (Figuras 3 a 5) revelan claramente! puntos de intersección en las relaciones entre la fricción lateral supuesta y la demanda y el grado-de- curva (CC), la velocidad del percentil 85 (V85) y la tasa de siniestros (ACCR). En otras palabras, las cifras muestran que hay rangos lejos de las variables independientes (DC, V85, ACCR) donde la demanda de fricción lateral excede la fricción lateral supuesta y viceversa. Sobre la base de investigaciones previas (Tablas 1 y 4), este estudio demostró que, en relación con el grado-de-curva y la tasa de siniestros, (a) la fricción lateral supuesta excedió la demanda de fricción lateral, especialmente en el rango de buenas prácticas de diseño y (b) la fricción lateral demandada supuso una fricción lateral supuesta, especialmente en el rango de prácticas de diseño deficientes. Los puntos de intersección en las Figuras 3 y 5 se encuentran en algún lugar dentro del rango de prácticas justas de diseño, en relación con el grado-de-curva y la tasa de siniestros. Con respecto a la fricción lateral, los análisis de las Figuras 3 a 5 indican que los puntos de intersección corresponden a factores de fricción lateral de ÍR,! Rv = 0.13. La Tabla III-6 de
  16. 16. 16/16 Side Friction Demand Versus Side Friction Assumed for Curve Designon Two-Lane Rural Highways ______________________________________________________________ AASHTO (6) indica que este factor de fricción lateral corresponde a una velocidad de diseño entre SO y 60 mph y a un grado-de-curva entre 5 y 7 grados. Estos hallazgos significan que, especialmente en las clases de velocidad de diseño más bajas, que se combinan con un mayor grado máximo permitido de clases de curva, (a) existe el peligro de que la demanda de fricción exceda la fricción supuesta (Figura 3) y (b) un alto riesgo de siniestro resultados (Figura 5 y Tabla 4). Estas declaraciones están totalmente respaldadas por las relaciones que se muestran en la Figura 4, que revela que la demanda de fricción lateral excede la fricción lateral asumiendo velocidades operativas lejanas V85 <SO mph, donde (a) podrían esperarse niveles de velocidad de diseño más bajos y (b) existe el peligro de que Las velocidades de diseño y de funcionamiento no están bien equilibradas. Por lo tanto, es evidente que los aspectos de seguridad de conducción dinámica tienen una importancia. impacto en el diseño geométrico, la velocidad de operación y la experiencia de siniestros en tramos de caminos curvas de caminos rurales de dos carriles. Sin embargo, investigaciones anteriores demostraron que la seguridad dinámica adecuada de la conducción es solo un criterio relacionado con la seguridad en el diseño moderno de caminos geométricas. Por lo tanto, la mejora general de la seguridad, que, por ejemplo, conduciría a una mejor armonía entre la fricción supuesta y la demanda de fricción, solo se obtendría a través de una interacción entre las tres críticas geométricas: • Alcanzar consistencia en la alineación horizontal (Tabla 1), • Armonizar la velocidad de diseño y la velocidad de operación (Tabla 1), y • Dar una seguridad dinámica adecuada para conducir (Figura 2). Al considerar solo un criterio relacionado con la seguridad, por ejemplo, adoptar los factores de fricción lateral recomendados de la Figura 2, diseño geométrico completamente nuevo, ¡solo una parte! El resultado sería el éxito. Las relaciones proporcionadas en este estudio demostraron que los cambios en la política de diseño geométrico de AASHTO están garantizados para cumplir con estos tres criterios geométricos. Las recomendaciones específicas para esos cambios ya se discutieron y se dieron en otros lugares. Debido a que la investigación se basa principalmente en datos recopilados en el estado de Nueva York, se pueden justificar investigaciones adicionales en otras áreas de los Estados Unidos. En resumen, estos tres problemas relacionados con la seguridad deberían ser una preocupación principal para las agencias estatales, ya que llevan a cabo nuevos diseños, rediseños y estrategias de rehabilitación para mejorar seguridad de tránsito.

