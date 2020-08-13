Successfully reported this slideshow.
Curvas Equilibrio dinámico: peso + fuerza centrífuga = peralte + fricción Distribución del peralte. Radio mínimo absolut...
2 A10 VD 100 km/h VMM 84 km/h e: 6,8,10 %
3 A10 VD 110 km/h VMM 91 km/h e: 6,8,10 %
4 DNV’67 VD 100 km/h VMM 79 km/h e: 6,8,10 %
10.19 a10 normas&seguridad dvd

Resumen

10.19 a10 normas&seguridad dvd

  1. 1.  Curvas Equilibrio dinámico: peso + fuerza centrífuga = peralte + fricción Distribución del peralte. Radio mínimo absoluto (tensión de rotura) Concepto racional de AASHO (Barnett), Rühle. Fricción nula para velocidad de la mayoría Libros Azul / Verde de AASHTO y DNV’67 Ingeniero Moreno (EICAM) - El esotérico R3 anula el propósito expresado. Radio mínimo deseable según A10 Velocidad inferida y máxima segura crítica Ejemplo CHVL 130 → 80 km/h 1 Fuerzas actuantes sobre un vehículo que circula por una curva horizontal
  2. 2. 2 A10 VD 100 km/h VMM 84 km/h e: 6,8,10 %
  3. 3. 3 A10 VD 110 km/h VMM 91 km/h e: 6,8,10 %
  4. 4. 4 DNV’67 VD 100 km/h VMM 79 km/h e: 6,8,10 %

