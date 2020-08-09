Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1/9 Vea discusiones, estadísticas y perfiles de autores para esta publicación en: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/279642875 Una comparación de los factores asociados con los choques fuera del camino y los que no lo son Documento de conferencia · Agosto de 2014 Los autores trabajan en estos proyectos relacionados: Factores de modificación de choques para contramedidas de despistes Influencia de la densidad de la vegetación en la velocidad del vehículo y la posición del proyecto Roadway View Niranga Amarasingha - Instituto de Tecnología de la Información de Sri Lanka Sunanda Dissanayake - Universidad Estatal de Kansas Comparación de los factores asociados con los choques fuera de la calzada y los que no lo son N Amarasingha Departamento de Ingeniería Civil, Instituto de Tecnología de la Información de Sri Lanka, Mala- be, Sri Lanka niranga.a@sliit.lk, S Dissanayake Departamento de Ingeniería Civil, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS 66506, EUA sunanda@ksu.edu Resumen —Los choques por despistes se convirtieron en una de las principales causas de lesiones graves y muertes. En este estudio se usan datos de siniestros de Kansas, EUA para examinar las tendencias en los siniestros por despistes relacionados con los siniestros sin des- pistes. Se analizaron varios factores: ambiente, camino, conductor, vehículo y los factores que contribuyen a los choques por despistes y no despistes, desarrollando modelos de gravedad de los choques para desarrollar posibles contramedidas. Se identificaron diferentes factores que afectan los choques con y sin despistes usando modelos. Los resultados indicaron que algunas variables están significativamente relacionadas con la gravedad del siniestro por des- piste, pero no con la gravedad del sin despiste, y viceversa. --
  2. 2. 2/9 I. INTRODUCCIÓN La seguridad vial es una preocupación primordial a nivel mundial debido a la magnitud de su impacto social y económico. Según el Plan Mundial para la Década de Acción para la Seguri- dad Vial, cada año ocurren cerca de 1.3 millones de muertes, o más de 3.000 muertes por día, debido a accidentes de tránsito. Además, de 20 a 50 millones más de personas sufren lesiones debido a choques de vehículos motorizados, y algunas de estas lesiones pueden causar disca- pacidades permanentes. Se prevé que los accidentes de tránsito se conviertan en la quinta causa principal de muertes en todo el mundo a menos que se tomen medidas inmediatas. Por tanto, los accidentes de tránsito tienen un gran impacto social y económico. Asimismo, el infor- me mencionó que las consecuencias económicas de los accidentes de tránsito se han estima- do entre el 1% y el 3% del respectivo producto nacional bruto (PNB) de los países del mundo, que asciende a más de $ 500 mil millones. La reducción de las lesiones y las muertes en la ca- rretera reducirá el sufrimiento de las personas, reducirá los costos de pérdida de trabajo, redu- cirá los costos de la atención médica, reducirá los costos de rehabilitación y desbloqueará el crecimiento económico mientras libera recursos para un uso más productivo. El progreso sustancial en la mejora de las carreteras, los vehículos y el desempeño de los con- ductores aumentó el nivel general de seguridad vial en EUA Durante las últimas décadas. En 2011, la fundación AAA informó el costo de los choques de vehículos de motor en EUA es casi $ 164,2 mil millones por año (AAA 2012). En 2011, se informaron 32,885 muertes y 2.24 millones de lesiones adicionales en las carrete- ras de EUA Debido a choques de vehículos motorizados. Las estadísticas del sistema de in- formes de análisis de fatalidades de 2008 ilustran que las muertes de tránsito en los EUA debi- do a choques por despistes representan un tercio del total de muertes de tránsito. Los choques de por despistes se convirtieron en una de las principales causas de lesiones graves y muertes en los EUA. Cada año, los choques por despistes causan lesiones graves y muertes en el mundo, incluido el sistema de informes de análisis de fatalidades de EUA que ilustra que los choques de por despistes causaron un 33% de las muertes en los EUA 2009. Generalmente, los choques por despistes involucran salirse de la calzada hacia la banquina derecha o izquierda, y golpear un objeto fijo o un vehículo estacionado. Implican cruzar a un carril opuesto y chocar con un vehículo que se aproxima. Los choques que se produzcan entre dos vehículos en movimiento pueden ser potencialmente más graves. II. REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRAFÍA La regresión logística o los métodos estadísticos relevantes son comunes en los modelos de gravedad. Varios estudios han adoptado modelos de gravedad para examinar la asociación entre las características de los choques y su gravedad. Litao y Dissanayake (2009) examinaron los diferentes factores que afectan la gravedad de los choques en caminos de grava utilizando un modelo logístico binario. El estudio utilizó una base de datos de choques de 10 años del es- tado de Kansas para identificar los factores importantes que tienen efectos sobre la gravedad de los choques en caminos de grava. Young y Liesman (2007) desarrollaron un modelo logísti- co binario para estimar la relación entre la velocidad del viento y los choques de camiones que vuelcan. Los resultados mostraron que los datos de la estación meteorológica se pueden utili- zar como un predictor de accidentes con vuelco.
  3. 3. 3/9 Este estudio motiva el desarrollo de reglas operativas para tramos de carreteras donde los ca- miones de alto riesgo que vuelcan chocan en condiciones de viento fuerte. Dissanayake (2003) estudió los choques por despistes para conductores jóvenes utilizando un modelo de regresión logística binaria secuencial para identificar los factores relacionados con la carretera, el conductor, el medio ambiente y el vehículo que afectan la gravedad del choque. La policía informó que se utilizaron datos de accidentes del estado de Kansas. Considerando cinco niveles diferentes de gravedad de choques. El modelo desarrollado mostró que el uso de alcohol o drogas, la expulsión en el choque, el género, el punto de impacto del vehículo, el uso de dispositivos de sujeción, la naturaleza urbana / rural y la existencia de pen- diente / curva del lugar del choque, las condiciones de iluminación y la velocidad fueron los fac- tores más importantes. Los factores importantes que afectan la gravedad de los choques por despistes de un solo vehículo para conductores jóvenes. Lee y Mannering (1999) desarrollaron la gravedad del choque por despiste usando un modelo logístico anidado para investigar el efecto de diferentes características observables. Las carac- terísticas del choque, como la hora del accidente, la ubicación del accidente, los efectos del estado del pavimento, el clima, la información relacionada con el conductor y el vehículo para estudiar la gravedad del accidente, se extrajeron de la base de datos de choques del estado de Washington. Además, los factores geométricos como el carril, los márgenes, la mediana, las intersecciones y la alineación vertical u horizontal y los datos de tránsito como el volumen de tránsito, el volumen de las horas pico, el límite de velocidad legal y el volumen de camiones como porcentaje del tránsito diario promedio anual, TMDA fueron reunidos para estudiar la gra- vedad del siniestro por despiste. Se reúnen las características del borde de la calzada, como barandas, cuencas de captación, pendientes, grupos de árboles, árboles aislados, alcantarillas, postes de señalización, zanjas, cercas, postes de servicios públicos, diversos objetos fijos, lu- minarias, intersecciones y puentes. Con estos datos se desarrolló un modelo logístico anidado y se encontró que las características del borde de la calzada, como puentes, taludes de corte, zanjas, alcantarillas, cercas, grupos de árboles, soportes de señales, postes de servicios públi- cos, árboles aislados, se vieron afectadas significativamente en la gravedad de los choques por despistes. Spainhour y Mishra (2008) desarrollaron un modelo de regresión logística binaria para exami- nar la asociación entre factores humanos, viales, vehiculares y ambientales y siniestros morta- les por despistes. Entre los diferentes factores contribuyentes, el alcohol fue el principal, segui- do de la velocidad, la falta de atención y la fatiga / sueño. Se encontró que la sobrecorrección tenía una fuerte asociación positiva con la presencia de franjas sonoras, inclemencias del tiem- po, ubicaciones rurales, conductores incapacitados y salirse de la calzada hacia la izquierda o derecha una fuerte asociación negativa con conductores masculinos, exceso de velocidad, cordones, calzadas húmedas resbaladizas, y vehículos más grandes. Menos del 20% de los choques mortales por despistes donde había franjas sonoras. III. DATOS Los datos de accidentes de 2007 a 2011 se obtuvieron del Departamento de Transporte de Kansas (KDOT). Este conjunto de datos, la base de datos KCARS, está compuesto por todos los choques reportados por la policía que ocurrieron en Kansas, EUA Los oficiales de policía llenan un formulario de informe de accidente que incluye las causas coadyuvantes y lo envían al KDOT dentro de los diez días de la investigación por cualquier choque que ocurra en un lu- gar público, camino, y que resulte en muerte o lesiones a cualquier persona o daño total a la propiedad de $ 1,000 o más. Más detalles del registro de cada una de las variables se pueden encontrar en el manual de informes de accidentes del KDOT.
  4. 4. 4/9 KCARS es una base de datos basada en Access que consta de varias tablas que describen cada bloqueo. La definición de choques por despiste en este estudio fueron los choques en los que los vehículos que abandonan la calzada invaden la mediana, los arcenes o más allá y se vuelcan, chocan con objetos fijos o conducen a choques frontales con otros vehículos; golpe lateral con vehículos opuestos; o choques donde los primeros eventos dañinos ocurren fuera de la calzada o en la mediana de la calzada en caso de secciones del camino divididas. Las tablas de la base de datos KCARS se combinaron y se realizaron consultas para filtrar todos los choques por despistes para comparar choques con y sin despistes. A partir de los datos, se comprobó que los choques por despiste fueron el 18% del total de choques para los datos de choques combinados de 2007 a 2011. Para el mismo período en Kansas, se encontró que los choques por despistes fueron el 24% del total de choques con lesiones y 54% de los choques mortales. A diferencia de los choques con despistes, hay choques en los que los vehículos permanecen en la calzada después de los choques y se consideran choques sin despistes. IV. METODOLOGÍA Los datos se utilizaron para desarrollar modelos de regresión logística separados para choques con y sin despistes para identificar las variables que se espera tengan un efecto explicativo so- bre la gravedad del choque. Con el coeficiente de las variables explicativas, se podrían deter- minar los factores de riesgo que aumentan la gravedad del choque. La variable dependiente, la gravedad del accidente es la variable binaria, accidente herido o no. Los resultados mostraron que los más influyentes para los choques mortales por despiste de un solo vehículo fueron los factores relacionados con el desempeño del conductor, como el sueño, seguido del alcohol, la alineación del camino con la curva, el exceso de velocidad, el automóvil de pasajeros, la carretera rural, el número de carriles, el límite de alta velocidad, ca- mino, clima adverso y evitación. IV. RESULTADOS El análisis de regresión logística asume que una función de gravedad de la lesión tiene una forma lineal en parámetros como. El número total de siniestros con despiste durante el período de cinco años (88,809) fue menor que el número total de siniestros sin despiste durante el mismo período (412,968). Los modelos de gravedad de choque desarrollados para choques con y sin despistes incluidas las estadísti- cas de ajuste del modelo, se muestran en la Tabla 1. licencia, uso del cinturón de seguridad del conductor, despliegue de la bolsa de aire, participa- ción del alcohol, viajes en carreteras llenas de escombros , límite de velocidad publicado, ex- pulsión del conductor, conductor atrapado, daño del vehículo y choque con un animal, choque con un vehículo y retroceso del vehículo / parada, fueron significativas al nivel de 0.05 en am- bos modelos. Además, las causas que contribuyeron al conductor, como no ceder el paso, ex- ceso de velocidad, acciones inadecuadas tomadas, condiciones del conductor y condiciones relacionadas con el vehículo, fueron importantes en ambos modelos. Los límites de velocidad señalizados, la acción incorrecta tomada y el retroceso / parada del vehículo en el modelo de despiste fueron positivos, pero en el modelo no-despiste fueron negativos. Ser un conductor mayor, conducir durante los fines de semana, conducir durante la oscuridad, conducir en super- ficies secas, tipo de vehículo, antigüedad del vehículo, viajar con pasajeros, participación en choques de vuelco sin choque, choque con un peatón, debido a acciones de evitación / evasión tomadas, falta de atención, el intento de girar o cambiar de carril y la distracción del conductor fueron variables significativas en el modelo con despiste.
  5. 5. 5/9 Pero no en el modelo sin despiste. Viajar en caminos rectos parejos, viajar en caminos rectos desparejos, ignorar las señales o semáforos, intentar evitar acciones o reducir la velocidad, y los choques debido a un giro o cambio de carril fueron las variables significativas en el modelo sin despiste, pero no en el modelo con despiste. La prueba de la intersección simplemente sugiere si una intersección debe incluirse en el mo- delo. La interpretación de la intersección en un modelo de regresión logística depende de cómo se definieron las variables independientes. La intersección representa la logística de la probabi- lidad de lesión, si todas las características se establecen en cero; en consecuencia, el valor de la intersección no se puede interpretar de manera significativa. Las estimaciones de coeficien- tes negativos muestran la probabilidad reducida de una posible gravedad del accidente, mien- tras que las estimaciones de coeficientes positivos muestran una mayor probabilidad de una posible gravedad del accidente. El 'uso del cinturón de seguridad' variable en el modelo con despiste tiene un valor p menor que 0.0000 y una razón de probabilidad de -0.7035. Eso significa que si el conductor está abrocha- do, la gravedad del choque es menor. Los conductores con cinturón de seguridad tenían me- nos probabilidades de verse involucrados en accidentes graves. La eficacia de la sujeción del cinturón de seguridad para reducir las lesiones por accidentes es bien conocida, independien- temente del tipo de choque.
  6. 6. 6/9 TABLA 1 MODELOS DE GRAVEDAD DE LAS LESIONES Etiqueta Parámetros Choques por despiste Choques por no despiste Coeficiente pags Coeficiente pags Interceptar -9.5264 <.0001 * -22.6339 0.8774 AÑOS Si el conductor es joven (<30 años) 0.0204 0.4454 -0.1226 0,0027 * Si el conductor es mayor (> 65 años) 0.3298 <.0001 * -0.0130 0.8406 GÉNERO Si el conductor es hombre = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0,2317 <.0001 * -0,0754 0.0364 * VÁLIDO Si el conductor tiene una licencia válida = 1, de lo contrario 0 0,4931 <.0001 * 0.5384 <.0001 * RETRIC Si la licencia de conducir restringida = 1, en caso contrario = 0 0,0458 0.0735 -0.0588 0.1063 SEATB Si se usa cinturón de seguridad = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0.7035 <.0001 * -0,3024 <.0001 * AIRB Si airbag desplegado = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.9390 <.0001 * 1,1340 <.0001 * ALOD Si está relacionado con el alcohol o las drogas = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.5694 <.0001 * 0.5120 0,0004 * OSCURO Si oscuro = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.1692 0.0317 * 0.0027 0,9567 SEMANA Si la semana termina = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.1156 0,0003 * -0,0044 0,9195 ESTAFA Si superficie de hormigón = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0,1573 0.5612 0.3573 0.2912 GRAVA Si caminos de grava = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0,2736 0.3141 0.1016 0,7710 SECO Si la superficie del camino está seca = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.3765 <.0001 * -0.0521 0,3161 DEBUTANTE Si la superficie del camino es detritos = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0,1723 0,0001 * -0,5532 <.0001 * STLE Si nivel recto = 1, de lo contrario 0 0,0024 0,9429 0,2041 0,0031 * STNLE Si recto no nivelado = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.0599 0.1139 0,1928 0.0106 * LSPEED Si la velocidad es inferior a 35 mph = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0,3996 <.0001 * -0,6619 <.0001 * HSPEED Si la velocidad es superior a 60 mph = 1, de lo contrario 0 0,6840 0.0243 * -0,1387 0,0009 * AUTO Si automóvil = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0,0574 0.0326 * -0,0454 0.2438 CAMIONETA Si van = 1, de lo contrario 0 0,1432 0.0128 * 0.0391 0.5768 CAMIÓN Si vehículo camión = 1, en caso contrario 0 0.1824 0,0002 * 0.1467 0.0764 NUEVO Si el vehículo tiene más de 5 años = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0.1297 <.0001 * 0.0132 0.7248 ANTIGUO Si el vehículo tiene más de 15 años = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.1562 <.0001 * -0.1003 0.0735 EXPULSAR Si eject = 1, de lo contrario 0 3.3853 <.0001 * 2.1795 <.0001 * TRAMPA Si atrapado = 1, de lo contrario 0 2.4988 <.0001 * 4.8230 <.0001 * APROBADO Si con pasajeros = 1, en caso contrario 0 0.4863 <.0001 * 0.0475 0,2070 NO, DEMONIOS Si el vehículo no tiene daños = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0,7144 <.0001 * -1.1366 <.0001 * MDAM Si tiene daño menor = 1, de lo contrario 0 -1.1681 <.0001 * -1,3972 <.0001 * FUNCT Si el vehículo está funcionando = 1, de lo contrario 0 -1,1650 <.0001 * -1.1723 <.0001 * DISTRO Si el vehículo se destruye = 1, de lo contrario 0 1.0396 <.0001 * 1.0323 <.0001 * GIRO Si gira o cambia de carril = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0,3086 <.0001 * -0.0981 0.5080 STOPB Si se detiene o retrocede = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0,6185 <.0001 * 0.3180 <.0001 * EVITAR Si evitación o lento = 1, de lo contrario 0 0,0114 0.7809 0.2645 0,0074 * OVERTN Si no choque o volcado = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.4095 <.0001 * 0.2419 0.4013 PED Si choque con peatones = 1, en caso contrario 0 4.3688 <.0001 * 18.025 0.9022 CVEHI Si choque con un vehículo = 1, en caso contrario 0 0.6124 <.0001 * 1,8070 <.0001 * Y YO Si choque con animal = 1, de lo contrario 0 -1,4859 <.0001 * -0,9466 0,0006 * YEILD_C Si no cede el derecho de paso = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.4946 <.0001 * 0.3145 <.0001 * SIGNAL_C Si ignora la señal de tránsito o la señal = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.1028 0.1185 0,5367 <.0001 * SPEED_C Si exceso de velocidad = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.2105 <.0001 * 0.1255 0.0208 * AGGRE_C Si conducción agresiva = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.0432 0.5241 -0,0246 0.8948 TURN_C Si gira o cambia de carril = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0,1801 0.0606 -0,4649 <.0001 *
  7. 7. 7/9 SLOW_C Si evitación / evasiva o lento = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.1887 0,0001 * 0.1822 0.1778 ACT_C Si acción incorrecta = 1, otro 0 0.4565 <.0001 * -0,4299 0,0005 * DCON_C Si otras condiciones del conductor = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.6361 <.0001 * 0,6974 0,0076 * INATTN_C Si falta de atención = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.1614 <.0001 * -0.0751 0.0916 DISTRA_C Si distracción = 1, de lo contrario 0 0,1814 0,0034 * -0.0634 0.7253 ANIM_C Si choque debido a animal = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0.0782 0.2377 0,2054 0.1898 WEA_C Si choca debido a factores climáticos = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0,0063 0.8868 0.0940 0,3357 OBST_C Si obstrucción de la visión = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0,5960 0,7014 0.1278 0.3669 VEHI_C Si choque debido a factores del vehículo = 1, de lo contrario 0 -0,1720 0.0284 * -1.1352 <.0001 * RD_C Si choque debido a factores del camino = 1, de lo contrario 0 0.0322 0.4427 0,1105 0,2031 AIC 56,339 21,602 CAROLINA DEL SUR 56,347 22,036 -2logL 56,337 21,496 Índice de probabilidad 13.459 <.0001 5,322 <.0001 Puntuación 11,980 <.0001 3,203 <.0001 El coeficiente positivo de la variable airbag desplegado indica que los choques fueron graves, si se desplegaron los airbags. Puede deberse a que las bolsas de aire solo se activan para cho- ques frontales graves, pero no para choques menores. El coeficiente de tener una licencia váli- da es positivo, lo que indica que es más probable que esos conductores se vean involucrados en accidentes graves. Este no es un resultado esperado porque, en general, los conductores con licencias válidas pueden tomar las precauciones adecuadas para reducir la gravedad cuando se ven involucrados en accidentes. Además, los conductores masculinos pueden tomar las precauciones adecuadas para reducir los accidentes graves en comparación con las muje- res. El alcoholismo aumentó la gravedad del accidente, como se esperaba. El daño del vehículo fue un factor importante en el que se destruyó el vehículo; aumentará la probabilidad de sufrir un accidente más grave. Si la superficie del camino está llena de escom- bros, las personas tienden a conducir con cuidado y lentamente. Entonces se podría esperar una disminución de la gravedad de los choques en superficies de carreteras llenas de escom- bros. El límite de velocidad de las carreteras también fue un factor significativo en el que la ve- locidad más baja disminuyó la gravedad del choque. Las condiciones de expulsión y quedar atrapado en el momento del accidente aumentaron la gravedad del mismo. Las colisiones con vehículos mostraron una mayor gravedad del choque, mientras que las colisiones con animales mostraron una menor gravedad del choque. Los choques eran graves cuando no se cede el paso, el exceso de velocidad u otros factores relacionados con la condición del conductor como se esperaba. Se puede esperar una mayor gravedad de los choques al conducir a altas velocidades. Esto puede deberse a que es posible que los conductores no puedan tomar las precauciones ade- cuadas para evitar choques al conducir a altas velocidades. En el modelo de choque no ROR, la variable 'alta velocidad' tiene un signo negativo que indica una menor gravedad del choque, pero este no es un resultado esperado. Las acciones de mejora aumentaron la gravedad del bloqueo cuando se vieron involucradas en accidentes de ROR. Un modelo de choque intere- sante que no es ROR mostró que disminuyó la gravedad del choque cuando el conductor tomó una acción incorrecta.
  8. 8. 8/9 Según el modelo de gravedad de despiste desarrollado, los conductores mayores son más propensos a involucrarse en choques graves por despiste. Los despistes son graves cuando involucraron choques, mientras se conduce durante la oscuridad o durante fines de sema- na. Esto puede deberse a velocidades más altas y cumplimiento limitado durante estos tiem- pos. Los coeficientes de edad de la variable del vehículo en el modelo con despiste mostraron que los vehículos más viejos tenían más probabilidades de involucrar choques graves, mientras que los vehículos más nuevos tenían menos probabilidades de involucrar choques graves. Se pueden esperar choques por despiste más graves por giro, o atropello de peatones. Los sinies- tros por despistes debido a una acción de elusión / evasión tomada, o la falta de atención mos- traron una mayor gravedad, como se esperaba. En el modelo sin despiste, los coeficientes de 'viajar en caminos rectos planos' y 'viajar en ca- minos rectos no planos' tenían signos positivos, como se esperaba. En caminos rectos, las per- sonas tienden a conducir a velocidades más altas y es posible una mayor gravedad del cho- que. Además, hacer caso omiso de las señales o señales de tránsito, y debido al giro o al cam- bio de carril, tienden a ser más graves cuando están involucrados en choques. V. RESUMEN Y CONCLUSIONES Este estudio investigó las diferencias entre los choques con y sin despistes usando datos de choques de Kansas. Se desarrollaron modelos separados de gravedad de choques para cho- ques con y sin despistes. Se identificaron los factores asociados con los choques de mayor gravedad, con o sin despistes. Algunas variables están significativamente asociadas al riesgo de choques por despistes, pero no al riesgo de choques sin despistes, y viceversa. Viajar en caminos rectas nivelados, viajar en caminos rectos desnivelados, sin tener en cuenta las seña- les o semáforos, y debido a girar o cambiar de carril, fueron las variables significativas en los modelos sin y con despistes. Las variables como ser un conductor mayor, conducir durante los fines de semana, conducir en la oscuridad, tipo de vehículo, antigüedad del vehículo, viajar con pasajeros, que involucran choques de vuelco sin choque, choque con un peatón, debido a ac- ciones de evitación / evasión tomadas, falta de atención- las causas contribuyentes relaciona- das fueron variables significativas en el modelo con despiste, pero no en el modelo sin despis- te. Este estudio agrega información detallada sobre las diferencias y similitudes de los choques con y sin despistes -en el contexto del riesgo de gravedad del choque- a la bibliografía de segu- ridad en el transporte. LISTA DE REFERENCIAS Fundación AAA (2012). Un estudio de AAA encuentra que los costos asociados con los acci- dentes de tránsito son más de tres veces mayores que los costos de las congestiones. Dispo- nible en: http://newsroom.aaa.com/2011/11/aaa-study-finds-cost-associated-with-traffic- crashes-are-more-than-three-times-mayor-than-congestion-cost / Consultado el 14 de mayo de 2013. Dissanayake S (2003). “Conductores jóvenes y choques fuera del camino”, en las actas del Simposio de investigación sobre transporte del continente medio de 2003, Ames, Iowa, agosto. Sistema de informes de accidentes mortales (FARS) (2011). Administración Nacional de Segu- ridad del Tránsito en Carreteras, Departamento de Transporte de EUA. Disponible: http://wwwfars.nhtsa.dot.gov/Main/index.aspx. Consultado el 14 de junio de 2013.
  9. 9. 9/9 Departamento de Transporte de Kansas. (KDOT) (2013). "Manual de codificación de informes de accidentes de vehículos motorizados de Kansas" Lee J y Mannering F (1999). “Análisis de la frecuencia y gravedad de los accidentes en la ca- rretera y la gestión de la seguridad en la carretera”, Centro de Transporte del Estado de Wa- shington, Universidad de Washington. Litao L y Dissanayake S (2009). "Examen de factores afectando la gravedad de los choques en caminos de grava”, en la 88ª Reunión Anual de la Junta de Investigación del Transporte (No. 09-0512). Liu C y Subramanian R (2009) “Factores relacionados con choques fatales de un solo vehículo que se sale del camino”, Informe No. DOT-HS-811-232. Long, JS (1997), Modelos de regresión para variables dependientes categóricas y limitadas, Thousand Oaks, CA: Sage. Administración Nacional de Seguridad en las Carreteras (NHTSA). 2012. “Un análisis de la disminución significativa de las muertes por accidentes de tránsito de vehículos de motor en 2011. Disponible: http: // wwwnrd. nhtsa.dot.gov/Pubs/811346.pdf, consultado el 02 de marzo de 2014. Spainhour LK y Mishra A (2008). Análisis de choques fatales de escorrentía que involucran so- brecorrección. Registro de investigación de transporte: Revista de la Junta de Investigación de Transporte, No. 2069, TRB, Consejo Nacional de Investigación, Washington, DC, 2008, págs. 1-8. Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) (2011) “Plan mundial para la década de acción para la seguridad vial 2011-2020, Wear. Creer. Actuar”. Disponible: http://www.decadeofaction.org/documents/global_plan_ en.pd f, consultado el 1 de marzo de 2014. Young RK y Liesman J (2007). Estimación de la relación entre la velocidad del viento medida y los choques de camiones que vuelcan utilizando un modelo logit binario. Análisis y prevención de accidentes, 39 (3), 574-580. BIOGRAFÍA DE AUTORES Niranga Amarasingha es profesora titular de Ingeniería Civil en el Instituto de Tecnología de la Información de Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka. Su investigación se centra en la seguridad del tránsito y los factores humanos, la ingeniería de tránsito, el modelado de sistemas de transporte, ingenie- ría ferroviaria y toma de decisiones con criterios múltiples. Completó su PhD. en la Universidad Estatal de Kansas, EUA y trabajó allí como investigador asociado postdoctoral antes de unirse al Instituto de Tecnología de la Información de Sri Lanka. Sunanda Dissanayake es profesora de ingeniería civil en la Universidad Estatal de Kansas, EUA. Su investigación se centra en ingeniería de tránsito, sistemas de control de tránsito y mo- delado y simulación de sistemas de transporte para mejorar la seguridad en caminos urbanos y rurales. Se involucró en muchos proyectos de investigación y publicó extensamente en estas áreas. Completó su Ph.D. en el University of South Florida y trabajó allí durante varios años antes de unirse a la Kansas State University en 2002

