10.10.1 wri ciudad massegurapordiseno

Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 1/84 INSTITUTO DE RECURSOS DEL MUNDO CENTRO WRI ROSS PARA CIUDADES SOSTENIBLES CIUDADES MÁ...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 2/84 TABLA DE CONTENIDOS Prólogo Resumen ejecutivo Seguridad del tránsito para las persona...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 3/84 PRÓLOGO A nivel mundial, 1,24 millones de personas mueren en choques de tránsito cada...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 4/84 RESUMEN EJECUTIVO Muchas ciudades del mundo pueden llegar a ser lugares más se- guros...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 5/84 Actualmente este no es el caso en muchas ciuda- des. Las muertes por choques de tráns...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 6/84 PRINCIPIOS DE DISEÑO Pekín, China Diseño urbano que reduce la necesidad de vehículo v...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 7/84 Nota sobre el proceso de pruebas en camino La versión 1.0 permite que una "prueba de ...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 8/84 INTERVENCIÓN SUGERIDA → DEFINICION/ DESCRIPCION → APLICACIÓN BOSQUEJO → PRINCIPIOS DE...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 9/84 Beneficios Obligan a los conductores a conducir más lentamente y con mayor aten- ción...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 10/84 Auditoría de seguridad vial (RSA). RSA es una evaluación cualitativa de las condicio...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 11/84 SEGURIDAD DE TRÁNSITO PARA LA GENTE La seguridad del tránsito tiene mucho que ver co...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 12/84 Por ejemplo, la OMS estima que, a nivel de país, Etiopía puede tener casi seis veces...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 13/84 1.2 Casi todos los habitantes urbanos se ven afectados por la seguridad del tránsito...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 14/84 1.3 Creación de un sistema más seguro para todas las personas: reducción de la expos...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 15/84 Las ciudades de EUA y Europa con tasas más altas de ciclismo tienen menos choques de...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 16/84 Desafortunadamente, las condiciones inseguras para caminar y andar en bicicleta pued...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 17/84 Los datos se pueden usar para dar evidencia sobre lo que hace que una ciudad sea más...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 18/84 En su lugar, las ciudades pueden tratar todos los modos de manera justa y centrarse ...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 19/84 ELEMENTOS CLAVE DEL DISEÑO URBANO Construir ciudades más seguras para peatones y cic...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 20/84 integral que aborde una propiedad compartida entre los usuarios del camino y para cr...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 21/84 Evidencia • La evidencia de China demostró que las cuadras largas del desarrollo urb...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 22/84 Beneficios • Una densa red de calles puede dispersar el tránsito en lugar de concent...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 23/84 que viajan a lo largo de ella, y pueden ayudar a redu- cir las velocidades del vehíc...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 24/84 la prevención del delito a través del diseño urbano fomentan más actividad nocturna....
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 25/84 muertes de peatones en un estudio de 448 condados de EUA en 101 áreas metropolitanas...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 26/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO Se comprobó que las velocidades de los automó...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 27/84 Principios de diseño • La geometría de una lomo de velocidad determina la velocidad ...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 28/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.2 Cojines de velocidad 3.2 COJINES DE VELOC...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 29/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.3 Chicanes 3.3 CHICANAS Las chicanas son gi...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 30/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.4 Gargantillas 3.4 AHOGADORES Los ahogadore...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 31/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.5 Extensiones de Cordón 3.5 EXTENSIONES DE ...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 32/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.6 Intersecciones/Cruces Elevados 3.6 INTERS...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 33/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.7 Círculos de Tránsito 3.7 CÍRCULOS DE TRÁN...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 34/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.8 Rotondas 3.8 ROTONDAS Las rotondas reduce...
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 35/84
Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 36/84 COREDORES ARTERIALES Y EMPALMES Las arterias urbanas son el lugar más común para cho...
  1. 1. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 1/84 INSTITUTO DE RECURSOS DEL MUNDO CENTRO WRI ROSS PARA CIUDADES SOSTENIBLES CIUDADES MÁS SEGURAS POR DISEÑO Guía y Ejemplo para Promover la Seguridad del Tránsito mediante el Diseño Urbano y de Calles VERSIÓN 1.0 BEN WELLE QINGNAN LIU WEI LI CLAUDIA ADRIAZOLASTEIL ROBIN KING CLAUDIO SARMIENTO MAR- TA OBELHEIRO Este informe fue posible gracias a la financia- ción de Bloomberg Philanthropies. Diseño y maquetación por: Jen Lockard jlo- ckard@ariacreative.net
  2. 2. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 2/84 TABLA DE CONTENIDOS Prólogo Resumen ejecutivo Seguridad del tránsito para las personas Seguridad del tránsito en las ciudades se- leccionadas del mundo Casi todos los habitantes urbanos se ven afectados por la seguridad del tránsito en las ciudades Creación de un sistema más seguro para todas las personas: reducción de la expo- sición y los riesgos Análisis de la seguridad del tránsito en las ciudades Medidas de rendimiento Elementos clave de diseño urbano Tamaño del cuadra Conectividad Ancho del vehículo/carril de viaje Acceso a destinos Densidad de la población Medidas de apaciguamiento del tránsito Lomos de velocidad Cojines de velocidad Chicanas Ahogadores Extensiones de curva Intersecciones/Cruces Elevados Círculos de Tránsito Rotondas Corredores y Uniones Arteriales Arteriales Pasos de peatones Medianas Islas medianas del refugio Control de señal Saldo de carril Espacios peatonales y acceso al espacio público Conceptos básicos de las veredas segu- ras Calles compartidas Calles y zonas peatonales Lugares seguros para aprender y jugar Calles abiertas Plazas de la calle 65 Estructura de bicicletas Redes de bicicletas Carriles de bicicletas y carriles bici Senderos fuera de la calle Calle de bicicletas compartida Seguridad de la bicicleta en las intersec- ciones Seguridad de la bicicleta en las paradas de ómnibus Señales de bicicleta Acceso seguro a las estaciones y paradas de tránsito Intersecciones con corredores de ómni- bus Cruces A-mitad-cuadra Estaciones BRT/Busway Terminales y Traslados Conclusión Referencias
  3. 3. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 3/84 PRÓLOGO A nivel mundial, 1,24 millones de personas mueren en choques de tránsito cada año. Se espera que este número siga aumentando a medida que crezcan las flotas de vehículos, hasta convertirse en la 5a causa de muerte más grande para 2030. La mayoría de estas muertes ocurren en y alrededor de las zonas urbanas, afectando desproporcionadamente a los usuarios vulnerables de los caminos, co- mo peatones y ciclistas. El porcentaje de edad de los residentes del mundo que viven en las ciudades también está en aumento, del 50% en 2007 al 70% en 2030, por lo que es vital para las ciudades abordar la necesidad de calles más seguras. Los choques de tránsito también económico. En algunos países, como la India, el costo económico de los choques de tránsito equivale al 3% del Producto Bruto Interno de la nación. Para abordar esta alarmante cuestión, las Na- ciones Unidas declararon Década de Acción para hacer frente a los desafíos de la seguri- dad del tránsito en todo el mundo, incluir a través de una movilidad urbana más segura y el diseño de la calle. A medida que las ciuda- des globales buscan reducir la amenaza de muertes y lesiones en el tránsito, es necesario disponer de soluciones basadas en la eviden- cia que se demuestren para mejorar la segu- ridad y hacer que las ciudades sean habita- bles, eficientes y productivas. Sin embargo, las mejores prácticas de conocimiento y glo- bales para crear ciudades más seguras no están bien documentadas en ninguna guía global. Ciudades más seguras por diseño recopila esta información en un recurso que aborda cuestiones tales como el mejoramiento del diseño urbano para aumentar la accesibilidad a pie, reducir las velocidades de los vehículos que amenazan a todos los usuarios de los caminos, dar espacios de alta calidad para peatones y ciclistas, y mejorar el acceso al transporte masivo. En WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities, encontramos hacer que los viajes urbanos sean más seguros no se trata sólo de la salud, sino de la calidad de vida y de crear ciudades sostenibles, competitivas, equitativas e inteligentes. Dar una estructura segura y conveniente abre oportunidades a todas las personas. Caminar y andar en bici- cleta puede prosperar, ayudando a reducir las emisiones al tiempo que ofrece formas de transportes activos y saludables. El transporte masivo puede llegar a más personas, lo que ayuda a reducir las emisiones de los vehícu- los contribuyendo al calentamiento global y a la contaminación del aire, al tiempo que dis- minuye los tiempos de viaje. Estas soluciones que benefician a las personas también benefi- cian al planeta y al desarrollo económico. Animo a los planificadores y responsables políticos a usar esta guía e implementar cam- bios en la forma en que diseñan y planifican ciudades y calles. En WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities, nuestro enfoque es "Con- tarlo, Cámbialo, escálalo." Las ciudades pue- den usar las prácticas alineadas en esta guía para lograr cambios sobre el terreno, informa- das por el contexto local, y escalar estas solu- ciones para mejorar la seguridad del tránsito y la calidad de vida. Las ciudades más seguras por diseño ayudan a crear un mundo urbano donde todos puedan prosperar. Las ciudades más seguras por di- seño pueden salvar vidas. Andrew Steer Presidente Instituto Mundial de Recursos
  4. 4. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 4/84 RESUMEN EJECUTIVO Muchas ciudades del mundo pueden llegar a ser lugares más se- guros y saludables cambiando el diseño de sus calles y comuni- dades. Las calles públicas diseñadas para servir principal o ex- clusivamente al tránsito privado de vehículos automotores, pue- den hacerse mucho más seguras para todos los usuarios si sirven eficazmente a los peatones, usuarios de transporte público, ciclis- tas y otras actividades públicas.
  5. 5. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 5/84 Actualmente este no es el caso en muchas ciuda- des. Las muertes por choques de tránsito repre- sentan 1,24 millones de muertes anuales, y más del 90% de las muertes por tránsito mundial se producen en los países de ingresos bajos y me- dianos (OMS 2013). Actualmente se estima ser la octava causa de muerte en todo el mundo, esta se espera que se convierta en la quinta causa de muerte para 2030 en las tendencias actuales. La mayoría de estas muertes son usuarios vulnera- bles de los caminos: peatones y ciclistas de los países en desarrollo que suelen ser afectados por vehículos motorizados. Estas muertes pueden explicar grandes cantida- des en el desarrollo ecológico, con muertes por choques de tránsito que representan el 3% del producto interno bruto (PIB) en India e Indonesia, el 1,7% en México, el 1,2% en Brasil y el 1,1% en Turquía (OMS 2013). Casi la mitad de todas las víctimas de choques de tránsito se producen en las ciudades; una mayor proporción de los cho- ques graves de tránsito se producen en las zonas urbanas e implican a los usuarios de los caminos que pueden sufrir. Este problema de salud mundial está siendo em- pujado por las grandes fuerzas subyacentes. En todo el mundo, especialmente en lugares como Brasil, China, India, México, Turquía y otras eco- nomías emergentes, la gente está comprando autos o motocicletas privadas a un ritmo galopan- te. La población mundial de automóviles ya superó los 1.000 millones y se espera que alcance los 2.500 millones en 2050. El porcentaje de residentes del mundo que viven en ciudades aumentará del 50% en 2007 al 70% en 2030. Se espera que las áreas de tierra urbana se duten para 2020 con los niveles de 2000 . En- tre el considerable population y el crecimiento económico, hay una enorme demanda de nuevas viviendas y expansión urbana, con calles y la red de espacios públicos que unen todo. Una respues- ta común a todos estos problemas es construir caminos y diseñar comunidades para automóviles. Sin embargo, esta es sólo una solución a corto plazo para aliviar el tránsito o mejorar la seguridad sólo para los conductores, y con el tiempo sólo estimulará un mayor crecimiento en el uso del automóvil, una necesidad de aún más caminos, y más muertes de tránsito en general. Hay otro camino. Las ciudades pueden diseñar calles y el entorno construido para que sean más seguros, no sólo en nuevas comunidades, sino también transformando barrios y calles existentes. Teniendo en cuenta una red de calles completa y la jerarquía de sus usuarios puede revelar oportu- nidades alrededor de corredores de tránsitos críti- cos y en las calles del vecindario, circundantes. Esto se denomina un enfoque de "sistema seguro" para la seguridad del tránsito. Establece objetivos y obras para cambiar el en- torno del camino para reducir las lesiones y las muertes. A través de su iniciativa de movilidad urbana sos- tenible EMBARQ, WRI Ross Center for Sustaina- ble Cities creó esta guía para dar ejemplos reales y técnicas basadas en evidencia para mejorar la seguridad a través del diseño de barrios y calles que enfatiza los peatones, el ciclismo y el trans- porte masivo, y reduce las velocidades y el uso innecesario de los vehículos. La guía ofrece una visión general en el capítulo 2 sobre las condiciones actuales para la seguridad del tránsito en las ciudades, los diferentes grupos de personas afectadas por la seguridad, y lo que significa hacer que las ciudades sean "más segu- ras por diseño" a través del diseño urbano y de calles que mejoren la seguridad para todos los usuarios del camino. El resto de la guía, capítulos 3 a 8, describe dife- rentes medidas y elementos que conforman los principios clave de diseño para promover la segu- ridad. Estos principios se componen de los siguientes temas, y se pueden encontrar en ejemplos positi- vos de ciudades de todo el mundo. .
  6. 6. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 6/84 PRINCIPIOS DE DISEÑO Pekín, China Diseño urbano que reduce la necesidad de vehículo viajar y fomenta velocidades de vehículos más seguras Desarrollar usos mixtos de tierras, cuadras más peque- ñas, actividades en la planta baja e instalaciones públicas cercanas que reduzcan la ex- posición general a los choques de tránsito por menos viajes de vehículos. Medellín, Colombia Medidas de apaciguamiento del tránsito que reducen la ve- locidad del vehículo o permiten cruces más seguros Integre medidas probadas co- mo lomos de velocidad, chica- nes, chokers, islas de refugio, círculos de tránsito, calles compartidas y otras aplicacio- nes de diseño de calles que puedan frenar la seguridad. Ciudad de México, México Corredores arteriales que ga- rantizan condiciones más se- guras para todos los usuarios del camino Mejorar las arterias y otras calles principales para garanti- zar la seguridad de peatones, ciclistas, transporte masivo, y conductores de vehículos de motor a través de eliminación de colirios de cruce, intervalos de paso peatonal, islas y me- dianas de refugio, movimientos de giro seguros y alineaciones de carriles. Los diseños cohe- rentes deben crear un entorno de caminos tolerante con los menos surprisios para el usua- rio del camino, especialmente para los usuarios vulnerables. Río de Janeiro, Brasil Una red de estructura ciclista conectada y especialmente diseñada Diseñe calles accesibles y amigables con las bicicletas que incluyan carriles de bici- cletas o carriles bici y redes conectadas. Preste especial atención a la reducción de conflictos en los cruces entre ciclistas y vehículos que giran. Estambul, Turquía Instalaciones peatonales segu- ras y acceso a espacios públi- cos Dé espacio de calidad para pedestrians a través de las veredas y el espacio de la ca- lle, y el acceso a parques, pla- zas, escuelas, y otros espacios públicos clave. Diseñe estos espacios para que sean atrac- tivos para los peatones. Ahmedabad, India Acceso seguro a corredores, estaciones y paradas de transporte masivo Mejorar el acceso al tránsito, en parte evitando barreras físi- cas. Cree un entorno de inter- cambio seguro y seguro.
  7. 7. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 7/84 Nota sobre el proceso de pruebas en camino La versión 1.0 permite que una "prueba de camino" trabaje con diseñadores, auditores, gerentes de proyectos, responsables políticos y otras partes interesadas involucradas en la forma en que se diseñan las calles y las co- munidades. Durante este período de prueba de camino, aprenderemos cómo se puede aplicar la guía en las ciudades y completare- mos una revisión para mejorarla aún más. Esta prueba de camino incluirá talleres, uso en auditorías e inspecciones de seguridad vial, punto negro (también conocido como puntos calientes, o lugares de alto choque) y aplicación a proyectos sobre el terreno en coordinación con los planificadores de la ciu- dad y funcionarios. Este proceso se llevará a producir en varios países y cities. Buscará más ejemplos que puedan explicar la aplica- ción en el mundo real de medidas basadas en la evidencia, y pruebas adicionales de diferen- tes áreas del mundo para mejorar la compren- sión global de un diseño más seguro. Aquellos interesados en dar retroalimentación, ejem- plos de buenas prácticas y evidencia pueden ponerse en contacto con el equipo del proyec- to a través de nuestra dirección de correo electrónico: saferbydesign@wri.org. Cómo usar esta guía Ciudades más seguras por diseño da una vi- sión general de cómo las ciudades de todo el mundo pueden diseñar comunicaciones y ca- lles de una manera que maximice la seguridad y la salud al tiempo que promueve una forma más sostenible de desarrollo urbano. La guía puede ser usada por diseñadores, desarrolla- dores privados y públicos, ingenieros, exper- tos en salud pública, planificadores de ciuda- des, responsables políticos y otros que traba- jan para crear planes e implementar proyectos que incluyan el diseño de calles y comunida- des. La guía puede ayudar a las auditorías de se- guridad vial y a las perspectivas. Los planifi- cadores y los responsables políticos también pueden utilizarlo para informar cómo y qué políticas y proyectos deben para mejorar la seguridad y mejorar la calidad de vida, inclui- dos los planes de movilidad urbana, el desa- rrollo orientado al tránsito, los planes y regula- ciones de la ciudad y los planes de acción de seguridad de los peatones en toda la ciudad. La guía actúa como una dirección general so- bre cómo crear las soluciones que demostra- ron ser eficaces en la creación de un entorno urbano seguro. Sin embargo, las ciudades y los países pueden ser muy diferentes en su historia, cultura, diseño, desarrollo, políticas, procesos y una variedad de otros factores. La guía se centra en las prácticas y característi- cas de la planificación y el diseño de la ciudad que se pueden aplicar en una variedad de si- tuaciones, pero las soluciones locales y la dis- creción deben tenerse en cuenta, adaptarse y ajustarse, medirse y replicarse. La versión ac- tual 1.0 de la guía será informada por un pro- ceso de prueba de camino y la versión poste- rior basada en este proceso.
  8. 8. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 8/84 INTERVENCIÓN SUGERIDA → DEFINICION/ DESCRIPCION → APLICACIÓN BOSQUEJO → PRINCIPIOS DE DISEÑO → PRÁCTICA REAL FOTO BENEFICIOS ↓ APLICACIÓN ↓↓ EVIDENCIA ↓↓↓ MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.3 CHICANAS Las chicanas son giros artificiales creados para lentificar el tránsito. Llevan a una reducción del ancho de la calzada, de uno o ambos lados, en zigzag, patrón escalonado que dirige a los conductores fuera de una línea recta, que pueda reducir las veloci- dades vehiculares en caminos de uno o dos carriles. Chicana en Estambul, Turquía, crea una calle de barrio segu- ra; los estacionamientos alter- nados a cada lado, y pueden contener vegetación para me- jorar la estética. Principios de Diseño La aproximación simple es para alter- nar el estacionamiento en-la-calle desde un lado al otro en calzada de un carril. Esto puede combinarse con extensiones de cordón y cruces ele- vados. En calzadas de dos carriles, tal como un arterial en un área residencial, las chicanas escalonadas pueden usarse mediante la aplicación de estaciona- miento, reservas centrales, carriles de giro, etc. en varias secciones. Debe proveerse espacio adecuado para peatones y ciclistas. El ajardinamiento debe proyectarse para no obstaculizar la vista de los conductores.
  9. 9. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 9/84 Beneficios Obligan a los conductores a conducir más lentamente y con mayor aten- ción, particularmente en mitad-de- cuadra. Pueden dar tonos verdes y embelle- cer el paisaje callejero con {arboles y/o vegetación, al mejorar la calidad del entorno. Tiene mínimo efecto en las respues- tas de emergencia de los vehículos comparados con los lomos de burro y otras medidas de deflexión vertical. Aplicación Pueden ser útiles en calles rectas con cuadras largas combinadas con cru- ces a mitad de cuadra para mejorar la seguridad peatonal. Son útiles en arteriales que pasan a través de residencias o áreas de uso mixto que requieran velocidades más seguras Las bicicltas pueden tener senda separada al lado de la vereda Los vehículos grandes pueden pasar por las chicanas, particularmente ómnibus, y pueden usarse las para- das como parte de una medida de reducir la velocidad Evidencia Los datos disponibles de los esque- mas de chicanas indican indicaron una reducción de choques con heri- dos del 54% y gravedad de cho- ques.en el Reino Unido Términos clave definidos En esta guía, damos una serie de medidas y términos en cada capítulo. Las definiciones de estas medidas se dan en cada resumen del elemento. Algunos términos aparecen a lo lar- go del documento, incluyendo: Modelos de frecuencia de choques. Los mo- delos de frecuencia de choques también se conocen como modelos de rendimiento de se- guridad o modelos de predicción de choques. Estos modelos consisten en análisis estadísti- cos para predecir el rendimiento de seguridad de una entidad (por ejemplo, calle, intersec- ción, vecindad), usando variables que explican la exposición (volúmenes de tránsito, volúme- nes de peatones) y factores de riesgo (geome- tría de intersección, control de señal, tamaños de cuadra, etc.). A menudo, estos modelos usan una distribución binomial de Poisson o binomial negativa. Exposición. En el contexto de la seguridad vial, la exposición se define como el estado de estar expuesto al riesgo. La medida de exposi- ción indica la probabilidad de que ciertos seg- mentos de la población puedan estar involu- crados en choques. Se basa en la cantidad de tiempo, volumen o distancia. En el contexto de los modelos de choques, la exposición puede incluir el total de volúmenes de tránsito motori- zado (kilómetros de vehículo-recorridos, o VKT; tránsito diario medio anual, o TMDA, o el volumen de viaje de peatones y ciclistas. Intervalo de peatón. Configuración de semá- foro bajo la cual los peatones obtienen la luz verde varios segundos antes de que el tránsito vaya en la misma dirección. Esto puede ayudar a evitar conflictos entre peatones y el tránsito de giro a la derecha, haciendo que los peato- nes sean más visibles. Riesgo. En términos de seguridad del tránsito, el riesgo puede tener significados diferentes. Puede ser una situación que implique exposi- ción al peligro, lesión o pérdida que puede im- plicar varios factores como la percepción, la propensión y la recompensa (por ejemplo, cru- zar la calle más rápido en la mitad-de-cuadra ). También puede referirse a una tasa de lesio- nes que toma el número de lesiones o choques por encima de la cantidad exposición, o sobre la población. Por último, el riesgo puede refe- rirse a la percepción del riesgo o a la propen- sión a correr riesgos.
  10. 10. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 10/84 Auditoría de seguridad vial (RSA). RSA es una evaluación cualitativa de las condiciones de seguridad para un camino o proyecto de transporte que se encuentra actualmente en la fase de diseño, llevada a cabo por un auditor de seguridad vial experimentado. A diferencia de un RSI, un RSA evalúa los dibujos de dise- ño, no solo la estructura. Inspección de seguridad vial (RSI). RSI es una evaluación cualitativa de las condiciones de seguridad a lo largo de un camino existente, llevada a cabo por un auditor de seguridad vial experimentado. Una inspección de seguridad vial puede ayudar a identificar problemas no evidentes en los datos de choques del área de estudio, basándose en la experiencia del audi- tor, las mejores prácticas y los estudios más sistémicos. Apaciguamiento del tránsito. Combinación de diseños de calles y normas de tránsito que reduce deliberadamente las velocidades de los vehículos mediante el diseño y la construcción de intercociones (por ejemplo, lomos de velo- cidad, cruces elevados, chicanes) para mejorar la seguridad para todos los usuarios del ca- mino, especialmente peatones y ciclistas. Desarrollo orientado al tránsito (TOD). Tipo de desarrollo comunitario que incluye una mezcla de residenciales, comerciales, oficinas y facilidades públicas para maximizar el uso del transporte público. A menudo incorpora características de diseño para fomentar el ca- minar y el ciclismo. Un TOD vecindario, por lo general, cuenta con un centro con una esta- ción de tránsito o parada, que está redondeado por desarrollos de densidad relativamente alta que, por lo general, están en un radio de 400 a 800 metros, o un cuarto a media milla. Usuarios viales vulnerables. Término colecti- vo para un grupo de usuarios viales que tienen alta tasa de lesiones o bajas, principalmente peatones, ciclistas y motociclistas. Motociclistas. La vulnerabilidad se define de varias maneras, como por la cantidad de pro- tección en el tránsito o por la cantidad de ca- pacidad de tarea (por ejemplo, los jóvenes y los ancianos).
  11. 11. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 11/84 SEGURIDAD DE TRÁNSITO PARA LA GENTE La seguridad del tránsito tiene mucho que ver con la interacción entre las personas, el entorno de la calle y los vehículos, y la creación de calidad de vida en las ciudades. El desarrollo urbano sostenible o el desarrollo orientado al tránsito se define aquí como el entorno urbano que implica usos compactos y mixtos del suelo, acceso al transporte masivo de alta calidad y calles que reducen las velocidades de tránsito y limitan la presencia de vehículos en áreas clave. Esto ofrece oportunidades para caminar y andar en bicicleta en lugar de conducir a la escuela, el parque, la tienda, el trabajo, el médico, la familia y amigos, y otras actividades diarias. Como expli- ca la Nueva Economía Climática, estos lugares son ne- cesarios, compactos y coordinados (NCE 2014). Promover el desarrollo urbano sostenible puede tener una relación fuerte y positiva con la seguridad del tránsi- to. Esto se debe a dos cuestiones clave de seguridad: la exposición y el riesgo. Las prácticas de desarrollo urbano sostenible pueden (a) reducir la exposición evitando la necesidad de viajar en vehículo, evitando así un choque antes de que comenzara un viaje; y (b) disminuir el riesgo fomentando velocidades de vehículos más seguras y priorizando la seguridad de los peatones y ciclistas. Aprovechar al máximo estos posibles beneficios de segu- ridad requiere una estrecha coordinación de la planifica- ción e implementación del transporte y el uso del suelo, y el análisis, evaluación y medición del rendimiento de los datos en curso. Este capítulo describe lo que significa tener ciudades que sean más seguras por diseño, e incluye lo siguiente: • Tasas de mortalidad de tránsito en ciudades selec- cionadas a nivel mundial • Antecedentes de los diferentes grupos de usuarios de ciudades y por qué la seguridad del tránsito es importante • Evidencia que apoya los principios de diseño • Herramientas de análisis y evaluación de datos para aplicar estos principios de diseño • Medidas clave de rendimiento a tener en cuenta a la hora de evaluar las intervenciones. 1.1 Seguridad del tránsito en ciudades selec- cionadas del mundo ¿Cuántas muertes por choques de tránsito se producen en las principales ciudades del mundo? Si bien la Orga- nización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) da estadísticas e información a nivel de país sobre cómo las políticas y prácticas se están abordando en su Informe de estado global sobre seguridad vial, los datos a nivel de ciudad no se presentaron colectivamente a escala global. dar una mejor información sobre cómo se comparan las ciudades en todo el mundo puede ayudar a informar dónde y cómo las diferentes ciudades pueden abordar el mejoramiento de la seguridad del tránsito y los datos usados para ha- cerlo. EMBARQ recopiló datos sobre las muertes de tránsito reportadas en ciudades de todo el mundo. Los datos provienen casi en su totalidad de fuentes gubernamenta- les, ya sea a nivel nacional o municipal. Al igual que con las cifras a nivel de país, puede haber variaciones signifi- cativas en términos de subinformación, seguimiento de los hospitales, fiabilidad de los datos y otros problemas. Es posible que algunas ciudades y países no hayan desarrollado un sistema basado en normas internaciona- les y contexto local para dar un número preciso de vícti- mas mortales por choques de tránsito. Esta es la razón por la que algunas ciudades con una mejor recopilación de datos e informes pueden mostrar un mayor número de muertes que otras. Los datos de los países de ingresos más altos son gene- ralmente más fiables, por lo que muchas de las ciudades fuera de las regiones más desarrolladas pueden tener tasas de mortalidad mucho más altas de lo que se infor- mó.
  12. 12. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 12/84 Por ejemplo, la OMS estima que, a nivel de país, Etiopía puede tener casi seis veces más muertes de tránsito de las reportadas, y en la India la estimación es casi el doble de las muertes notificadas. En 2006 se estimó que la tasa de mortalidad en Shanghai en 2003 era de 14,18 por cada 100.000 habitantes. Otros, como los de Brasil, pue- den aparecer en la parte superior del gráfico debido a mejores sistemas de notificación de choques, aunque todavía tienen tasas de mortalidad muy altas. Es evidente que se necesitan prácticas mejoradas de datos sobre choques por parte de las ciudades, y una investigación más profunda sobre las lesiones. Una pu- blicación de la OMS, titulada Sistemas de datos: un ma- nual de seguridad vial para responsables de la toma de decisiones y profesionales (2010)—da más información sobre la improvisación de dichos sistemas. También es difícil comparar ciudades cuando la calidad de los datos y la presentación de informes son desiguales, y no existe una metodología generalmente aceptada desarrollado para comparar las diferencias en los niveles de seguridad entre las ciudades y superar las diferencias de tamaño, función y morfología. Un esfuerzo ampliado para analizar el estado de la seguridad del tránsito en el contexto ur- bano permitiría a las ciudades compararse más a lo largo de estos múltiples factores y analizar sus propios siste- mas. Figura 1.1 Muertes por choques cada 100.000 habitantes en ciudades seleccionadas Fuente: Nota técnica EMBARQ (Welle y Li 2015). Nota: Las muertes reales pueden variar en algunas ciudades con sistemas de notificación de choques deficientes.
  13. 13. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 13/84 1.2 Casi todos los habitantes urbanos se ven afectados por la seguridad del tránsito en las ciudades El nivel de seguridad está en parte supeditado a la forma en que las personas usan la ciudad y se embarcan en sus actos diarios. Muchos tipos diferentes de personas se ven afectadas por la seguridad del tránsito. Si bien hay numerosos grupos de personas afectadas por la seguridad del tránsito, algunos grupos clave a considerar incluyen los siguientes: Niños. Los choques de tránsito son la principal causa de muerte entre los jóvenes de 15 a 29 años, y la segunda causa de muerte en todo el mundo entre los jóvenes de 5 a 14 años. En Brasil de 2008 a 12, por ejemplo, 4.056 niños murieron en choques de tránsito. ¿Pueden los ni- ños caminar o andar en bicicleta de forma segura hasta la escuela, los parques y los parques infantiles? ¿Pueden andan en bicicleta por las calles de la ciudad? Los pobres. Las personas de entornos socioeconómicos más bajos son más propensas a participar en choques de tránsito y, a menudo, viven en zonas con estructura de baja calidad. ¿Son calles diseñadas para proteger y ayu- dar a las personas con menor estatus socioeconómico a lograr el acceso a la movilidad ascendente sin una ame- naza desproporcionada de lesiones graves o muerte? ¿Cómo es la seguridad del tránsito en su ciudad? ¿Cómo la gente usa la ciudad y está a salvo al hacerlo? Ancianos y discapacitados. Los peatones y ciclistas mayores pueden explicar hasta el 45% de las muertes de pedestrian y hasta el 70% de los ciclistas mortalesities. ¿Existe una movilidad segura para los ancianos y disca- pacitados? ¿Se contabilizan los ancianos en los estándares y proce- sos de diseño de calles? Hombres y mujeres. Al analizar la seguridad por gender, puede haber diferentes niveles de seguridad real o perci- bida. Las muertes por tránsito son la principal causa de muerte a nivel mundial para los hombres jóvenes, y se demostró que las mujeres y los hombres perciben la se- guridad del tránsito de manera diferente. Viajeros y trabajadores. La mayoría de los trabajadores pasan entre 30 y 60 minutos o más viajando hacia y des- de el trabajo, un momento en el que corren el riesgo de ser víctimas de choques de tránsito mientras intentan ganarse la vida. ¿Pueden los viajeros esperar un viaje seguro hacia y desde su trabajo? Clientes. Las investigaciones demostraron que los cho- ques de peatones y otros están asociados con la ubica- ción de los usos del suelo al por menor, en los lugares donde la gente va a comprar ropa, alimentos y otros bie- nes de consumo. ¿Pueden los compradores y los man- dados-corredores completar sus activilazos en un lugar seguro, y pueden llegar a las zonas comerciales de forma segura? Ciudadanos. Aquellos que viven en densos centros ur- banos necesitan espacio para actividades cívicas y enri- quecimiento cultural, pero pueden encontrar condiciones de seguridad vial deficientes tratando de acceder a par- ques, plazas, bibliotecas y eventos especiales. ¿Es la ciudad un espacio seguro para la recreación y la interac- ción, los eventos y el ocio? Visitantes. Los choques de tránsito son la mayor causa anual de muerte de ciudadanos estadounidenses sanos que viajan al extranjero. Este es probablemente el caso de los turistas de todos los países ¿Pueden los turistas y los empresarios itinerantes llegar con seguridad y encon- trar su camino a sitios y reuniones?
  14. 14. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 14/84 1.3 Creación de un sistema más seguro para todas las personas: reducción de la exposición y los riesgos Mirar más de cerca en las ciudades revela que la seguri- dad y el diseño van de la mano. Las ciudades más segu- ras del mundo para la seguridad del tránsito incluyen Estocolmo, Berlín, Hong Kong y Tokio, figura 1.1. Estas ciudades y otras con niveles más bajos de choques de tránsito y muertes comparten ciertas características. Las ciudades más seguras tienden a ser aquellas con un transporte masivo extensivo, buenas condiciones para caminar y andar en bicicleta, y menos coches en el ca- mino que conducen distancias cortas a velocidades más seguras, lo que reduce los niveles de energía infligidos por el impacto del vehículo. Los datos confirman que hay menos muertes en lugares con menos millas de vehícu- los recorridas y aquellos que promueven el transporte masivo, caminar y andar en bicicleta, reduciendo así la exposición general. Estas ciudades también tienen pla- nes integrales de seguridad vial, que en su núcleo pres- tan atención a la reducción de las velocidades de los vehículos para que sean seguros para caminar y andar en bicicleta, además de dar una buena estructura para estos modos. El enfoque se llama sistemas seguros. Esta guía da principios de diseño para ayudar a lograr este entorno más seguro. Se puede explicar en las si- guientes categorías interconectadas que se encuentran en la investigación sobre el diseño urbano y de calles. • Diseño urbano conectado y compacto. Las ciuda- des pueden ser más seguras cuando tienen más compendio y forma urbana conectada que reduce la necesidad de conducir y fomenta viajes más cortos. En un estudio de los EUA, la expansión urbana — lugares con menor densidad, cuadras largos y falta de conectividad en la calle— se relacionó "directa- mente con las muertes por choques de tránsito y muertes de peatones". Por cada 1% de cambio hacia una forma urbana más compacta y conectada, las ta- sas de mortalidad por choques de tránsito en todos los modos cayeron un 1,49% y las tasas de mortali- dad de los peatones disminuyeron entre un 1,47 y un 3,56%. De hecho, la densamente poblada ciudad de Nueva York tuvo la menor mortalidad, mientras que las zonas más extensas de Atlanta y otros lugares más altos. Otras investigaciones muestran que esto se debe a que las personas conducen menos en las áreas compactas de uso mixto y esa forma urbana conectada tiende a conducir a velocidades de vehículos más bajas. • Velocidades de vehículo más seguras. Mejorar la seguridad depende reducir la velocidad del vehículo y los conflictos. Las velocidades de los automóviles más bajas, especialmente por debajo de 30 km/h, re- ducen drásticamente el riesgo de muertes. El riesgo de mortalidad para los peatones con vehículos que viajan a 50 km/h es más del doble que el riesgo de 40 km/h y más de cinco veces mayor que el riesgo a 30 km/h (figura 1,2). Por ejemplo, reducir las veloci- dades de tránsito a niveles más seguros mediante un conjunto de medidas de calma del tránsito basadas en la evidencia. • Manejo de los arteriales. Garantizar la seguridad es especially cierto con corredores arteriales. Las confi- guraciones minoristas a escala peatonal se asociaron con menos choques mortales en comparación con los diseños de grandes tiendas de cajas con grandes estacionamientos a lo largo de las concurridas arte- rias urbanas. Investigaciones de México demostraron ser probable que la mayoría de los choques ocurran en arteriales. Hllazgos similares se muestran en la ciudad de Nueva York y en otros lugares. En lugar de ser construidos para el rápido movimiento y flujo de vehículos, poniendo a los peatones y ciclistas en alto riesgo, las ciudades pueden garantizar un diseño más seguro de intersecciones complejas que impli- can múltiples modos de transporte y limitan las velo- cidades de los vehículos de motor a 40 km/h, espe- cialmente en áreas mixtas de uso del suelo. Los ca- minos con velocidades más altas deben separarse por completo de los peatones, ciclistas y los usos mixtos correspondientes del suelo. • Caminar, andar en bicicleta y el transporte masi- vo enfatizado. Las ciudades con niveles más bajos de viajes de vehículos tienen redes conectadas de estructura de alta calidad para caminar, andar en bi- cicleta y transporte masivo. Las ciudades pueden ha- cer que el ciclismo practical y seguro, reduciendo las tasas de lesiones a medida que aumenta el ciclismo.
  15. 15. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 15/84 Las ciudades de EUA y Europa con tasas más altas de ciclismo tienen menos choques de tránsito en ge- neral. Estas ciudades también tienen buena bicicleta en frastructure, conectividad de calle alta y forma ur- bana compacta. Por otro lado, hay evidencia de que las tasas de ciclismo están disminuyendo en lugares como China e India, a medida que el espacio del ca- mino está en el control de automóviles, se vuelve más peligroso emprender esta actividad. Figura 1.2 La relación entre la seguridad de los peatones y la velocidad de impacto de los vehículos Nota: La figura anterior muestra la relación entre las muertes de peatones y la velocidad de impacto de los vehículos publicada por la OCDE (2006). Algunos estudios recientes muestran una relación similar, pero explican el sesgo de la muestra para encontrar riesgos ligeramente más bajos en el rango de 40 a 50 km/h. Sin embargo, no hay estudios de países de ingresos bajos y medianos donde cosas como el tipo de vehículo, el tiempo de respuesta de emergencia y otras características pueden influir en esta relación. En cualquier caso, hay pruebas claras que apoyan políticas y prácticas que reducen las velocidades de los vehículos a 30 km/h donde los peatones están comúnmente presentes, y no más de 50 km/h en calles separadas sin grado. Al reconstruir un camino para promover condiciones más seguras, se demostró que la introducción de ómnibusRa- pid Transit reduce los choques de tránsito en los caminos urbanos, además de dar una experiencia más segura en el vehículo que los conductores de vehículos de motor. Las investigaciones mundiales muestran que las ciuda- des con mayor proporción de uso masivo transpuerto tienen menos muertes por choques de tránsito. En conjunto, estas consideraciones clave pueden reducir la necesidad de exposición de los viajes de vehículos al tránsito, al tiempo que reducen el riesgo de lesiones para cada uno, especialmente los peatones y ciclistas. Las políticas están empezando a encarnar este marco para una ciudad más segura. La Ley de Movilidad de la Ciudad de México y las políticas recomendadas por el Consejo Europeo de Seguridad del Tránsito están dando una jerarquía de prioridad modal que comienza con los peatones, seguida de los ciclistas, el transporte masivo y, por último, los automóviles, para abordar preocupaciones como la seguridad y la sostenibilidad sólo el tránsito mo- torizado. Las ciudades con los mejores registros de seguridad vial del mundo incorporan un diseño sólido de sus calles para peatones, ciclistas y transporte masivo para reducir aún más la exposición y el riesgo. Gotemburgo, Suecia, por ejemplo, introdujo una amplia calma medidas de restric- ción de automóviles y de desarrollo, y redujo significati- vamente el número de víctimas mortales de tránsito en los últimos veinticinco años. Esto es especialmente importante dado el gran número de peatones y ciclistas en el camino. En la mayoría de las ciudades latinoamericanas, caminar comprende alrededor del 30% de todos los viajes. Las ciudades asiáticas tienen tasas históricamente altas de caminar, andar en bicicleta o transporte público.
  16. 16. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 16/84 Desafortunadamente, las condiciones inseguras para caminar y andar en bicicleta pueden estar empujando a las personas hacia el uso del coche. Sin embargo, las ciudades tienen la oportunidad de crear lugares que sean seguros para todos los residentes y revertir la tendencia de las crecientes muertes por cho- ques de tránsito. CAJA 1.1 EL PARADIGMA EVITAR-SHIFT-MEJORAR Cambiar el paradigma actual implica un proceso por el cual las ciudades pueden limitar los viajes de vehículos mien- tras maximizan la seguridad para aquellos que viajan. Un marco para este enfoque es el paradigma Avoid-Shift- Improve . El marco se creó como una forma de reducir las emisiones de carbono del transporte, pero también se puede adaptar a la seguridad del tránsito. Las ciudades pueden encontrar sinergias en las políticas para abordar tanto el cambio climático como la seguridad del tránsito. En términos de tránsito seguridad, esto significa evitar via- jes innecesarios en vehículos, cambiar los viajes a modos más seguros y menos amenazantes, y mejorar el entorno y las operaciones existentes para ser más seguros para todos los usuarios del camino. Evite viajes innecesarios para prevenir las muertes y lesiones causadas por el tránsito, creando un patrón de desa- rrollo urbano compacto, transitable y accesible mediante transporte masivo y que contenga usos mixtos de suelo. Cambie los viajes a modos seguros o menos amenazantes de los viajes en automóvil creando un tránsito de alta calidad y un desarrollo compacto, lo que permite a las personas caminar y andar en bicicleta de forma segura. Mejorar el diseño y el funcionamiento del desarrollo urbano para maximizar la seguridad de todos los viajes, ralenti- zando las velocidades y protegiendo a peatones y ciclistas. CAJA 1.2 LOS 5D Y PRINCIPIOS PARA EL DESARROLLO ORIENTADO AL TRÁNSITO Un marco de forma urbana que reduce la conducción y fomenta la caminata y el ciclismo se describe como los "5D" de densidad, diversidad, diseño, destino y distancia. La densidad se refiere al número de unidades de vivienda o cantidad de espacio de oficinas por hectárea, o densidad construida. La diversidad es una medida de la mezcla de uso de la tierra, basada en la hipótesis de que las personas son más propensas a caminar en áreas con una mezcla de tiendas, oficinas y viviendas, en lugar de en barrios suburbanos de un solo uso. El tercera dimensión, diseño, se refiere a la calidad del entorno peatonal, número de árboles callejeros, presencia de mobiliario urbano, etc. Destino se refiere a la capacidad o conveniencia de acceder a diferentes destinos de viaje desde un punto de origen, como a los principales centros comerciales y de empleo. El último factor, distancia, se refiere a la proximidad del transporte público para llegar a los destinos. Este estudio definitivo encontró que las personas tienden a caminar y usar más el tránsito y conducir menos en áreas con mejores instalaciones peatonales, como veredas más anchas, más paradas de tránsito, y una buena combinación de las características que definen los 5D. EMBARQ México desarrolló directrices para promover los 5D y el desarrollo orientado al tránsito en un manual para el contexto mexicano que se puede aplicar en otros países en desarrollo. El manual identifica los siguientes elementos clave para dar forma al desarrollo general: 1) calidad e instalaciones seguras para el transporte no motorizado; 2) transporte público de alta calidad; (3) activo y espacios públicos segu- ros; 4) usos mixtos de tierras; (5) vida activa en la calle; 6) gestión de automóviles y aparcamiento; y (7) la participación y la seguridad de la comu- nidad. 1.4 Análisis de la seguridad del tránsito en las ciudades Los datos pueden ayudar drásticamente a las ciudades a crear un sistema más seguro e implementar los principios de diseño presentados en esta guía. Las ciudades con sistemas de recopilación de datos de choques de tránsito pueden revisar y analizar la información para una varie- dad de usos, incluida la creación de objetivos de política, la identificación de las calles y ubicaciones más peligro- sas (conocidas como puntos negros o calientes) y el aprendizaje de cómo las calles se pueden diseñar de forma segura. Las ciudades pueden establecer un proceso para inspec- cionar áreas de alto riesgo y hacercambios apropiados para mejorar la seguridad. La ciudad de Nueva York, por ejemplo, analizó los choques de pedestrian en toda la ciudad y los cambios de diseño de calles dirigidos hacia corredores de alto riesgo. En Turquía, EMBARQ Turquía ayudó a cinco los municipios identifican los puntos ne- gros y recomiendan calmar el tránsito y otros cambios de diseño basados en inspecciones de seguridad vial.
  17. 17. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 17/84 Los datos se pueden usar para dar evidencia sobre lo que hace que una ciudad sea más segura, incluyendo antes y después de las mediciones de los cambios en el diseño del camino y los modelos de frecuencia de cho- ques comparando diferentes diseños de calles en una ciudad. Figure 1.3 | Los Lugares de Choques de Tránsito Pueden Analizarse con “Mapas de Calor” Los mapas de calor que se muestran aquí desde Turquía usan el software PTV Visum Safety para identificar corredores callejeros o vecin- darios para el diseño, la aplicación u otras acciones específicas para mejorar la seguridad. Estos mapas pueden abordar choques de pea- tones o bicicletas, áreas alrededor de las escuelas y otros temas más específicos. 1.5 Medidas de rendimiento De la mano del análisis de datos, el mejoramiento de la seguridad del tránsito en las ciudades se basa en medir con éxito el rendimiento de varias intervenciones. Según el Banco Mundial, el seguimiento periódico y la evalua- ción de los objetivos y programas de seguridad del tránsi- to esencial para evaluar el rendimiento y son parte inte- gral de un enfoque de sistema seguro para la seguridad del tránsito. Hay una variedad de factores a tener en cuenta en la evaluación del progreso de las políticas y proyectos de seguridad del tránsito. Los tomadores de decisiones, ingenieros y planificadores que instituyen planes y medi- das de seguridad del tránsito enl diseño comunitario y de la calle pueden considerar los indicadores clave de la supervisión y la evaluación. Resultados finales de seguridad. Estos incluyen muer- tes y lesiones registradas por la policía, hospitales, auto- ridades sanitarias u otras fuentes de dicha información. Un indicador común es el número de muertes por cho- ques de tránsito por cada 100.000 habitantes, ideal para comparar jurisdicciones o para monitorear el progress a lo largo del tiempo. Una forma común de medición cuenta a los muertos o gravemente heridos, abreviados como KSI. Exposición. Kilómetros recorridos por modo, volumen de tránsito por modo, modo compartido de viajes o viajes de desplazamiento. Riesgo. Choques de tránsito, muertes y lesiones por el modo o la distancia de los pasajeros recorridas. La inge- niería tradicional a menudo se centró en la reducción de la frecuencia de choques por VKT, lo que puede conducir a un sesgo hacia los tratamientos que mejoran la seguri- dad de los ocupantes del coche.
  18. 18. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 18/84 En su lugar, las ciudades pueden tratar todos los modos de manera justa y centrarse en lugares especialmente propensos a producir muertes o lesiones graves. Estructura y Diseño. Incluye el número de tratamientos de ingeniería de seguridad por sección de la red de ca- lles, características de diseño comunitario que reducen la velocidad u ofrecen buenas condiciones para caminar, andar en bicicleta y instalaciones de transporte masivo y volumen, y velocidades medias del vehículo por tipo de camino. Percepciones. Percepción de la seguridad de andar en bicicleta y caminar, porcentaje de los residentes que se sientan seguros cruzando la calle, porcentaje de los resi- dentes satisfechos con pedestrian, ciclismo, y las instala- ciones de transporte público. CAJA 1.3 CONTAR LA SEGURIDAD REAL Y PERCIBIDA Cada dos años la ciudad de Copenhague se compromete un relato de andar en bicicleta en la ciudad, midiendo una serie de factores desde el número de ciclistas hasta las opiniones de los residentes sobre si cabalgarían si pudieran sentir Seguro. Una característica clave de la cuenta es que hace una distinción entre la seguridad real y la sensación de seguridad en el tránsito. La ciu- dad señala que "la seguridad real se refiere al número de bajas graves que involucran a los ciclis- tas en Copenhague. El sentido de seguridad se refiere a la percepción subjetiva del individuo de lo seguro que se siente en bicicleta" (Ciudad de Copenhague 2010). El relato de la ciudad señala que ambos factores son cruciales en su esfuerzo por convertirse en la mejor ciudad del mundo para el ciclismo, y usa estos y otros indicadores clave para monitorear y evaluar continuamente el rendimiento del ciclismo en la ciudad. Ciudades como Minneapolis y más recientemente Bogotá introdujeron cuentas de bicicletas para evaluar y medir el progreso hacia sus metas. Cuentas similares se pueden usar para monitorear la actividad y la seguridad de los peatones, además de las eva- luaciones de rediseño de la calle, visto en el informe "Measuring the Street" de la ciudad de Nueva York.
  19. 19. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 19/84 ELEMENTOS CLAVE DEL DISEÑO URBANO Construir ciudades más seguras para peatones y ciclistas no solo significa mejorar las calles. El diseño urbano juega un papel importante en la creación de un entorno de viaje más seguro. Las ciudades pueden facilitar el desarrollo que permite a más personas usar el transporte masivo, caminar y andar en bicicleta y limitar los viajes innecesarios en vehículos de motor. Un diseño urbano más seguro puede ayudar a reducir las velocidades de los vehículos de motor y dar una red de calles más segura y fácil de usar para los peatones. Cuanto más rápido va un conductor, más difícil es para ella o él evitar golpear a un peatón en su camino. Este es el caso de las cuadras grandes, que fomentan velocida- des más rápidas, debido a los viajes ininterrumpidos que permiten a los vehículos acelerar con mayor libertad mientras requieren más tiempo para detenerse. Las ca- ras de cuadra más cortas y las anchuras más estrechas de las calles pueden reducir las velocidades, dar condi- ciones más transitadoras y reducir en gran medida las posibilidades de muerte y lesiones de peatones. Algunas investigaciones muestran que ciertos patrones de cua- dras pequeños con más cruces de cuatro vías pueden conducir a más choques de tránsito, pero en este caso las configuraciones callejeras más pequeñas todavía conducen a menos muertes y lesiones. La conectividad de red de calles, que mide la franqueza de las rutas peatonales y/o vehiculos, es un elemento clave en el diseño comunitario. Los peatones y ciclistas pueden encontrar rutas más directas en una red o red de calles más conectadas en lugar de redes desconciertas, callejones sin salida o supercuadraantes que pueden desalentar caminar y andar en bicicleta. Este capítulo describe elementos clave específicos de la forma urbana que, especialmente cuando se toman en conjunto, pueden conducir a una mayor seguridad:  Tamaño de la cuadra  Conectividad de calles  Anchos de calle  Acceso a destinos  Densidad de población CAJA 2.1 PLANIFICACIÓN PARA CAMINAR & ANDAR EN BICICLETA SEGURO Las ciudades pueden fomentar el desarrollo de condiciones más segu- ras para todos los usuarios del ca- mino a través de una planificación que priorice el transporte masivo, los peatones y los ciclistas. Planes integrales o de largo alcan- ce. Las ciudades pueden adoptar los principios identificados en este capí- tulo en sus principales planes y regu- laciones de zonificación, incluyendo estándares y expectativas claras y predecibles para la seguridad de un reino público de alta calidad y una jerarquía que prioriza a los peatones, ciclistas y transporte masivo. Planes de área local. Las ciudades pueden preparar planes de área local que pueden dar orientación sobre el diseño comunitario y de calles para vecindarios particulares, como áreas de estaciones de tránsito, corredores de desarrollo u otras áreas nuevas o existentes para el desarrollo urbano. Planes de transporte y movilidad. Los planes de transporte o movilidad en toda la ciudad pueden tener en cuenta las necesidades de todos los usuarios del camino mediante la pla- nificación y el establecimiento de objetivos, como la seguridad de los vehículos, las redes de bicicletas y peatones y los servicios de transporte masivo (APA 2006). También pueden establecer objetivos para las divisio- nes modales deseadas. Varias ciu- dades crearon sus propios planes específicos para bicicletas o peato- nes. Estos planes pueden establecer una jerarquía de usuarios de caminos y mapear las redes ciclistas y peato- nales existentes y futuras, a través de áreas como calles y arterias del ve- cindario, parques, senderos fuera de la calle en corredores ferroviarios o frentes marítimos, bulevares, calles compartidas, calles peatonales y otros espacios públicos que se pue- den unir en una red conectada para viajes directos y seguros. Plan estratégico de seguridad vial. Las ciudades pueden crear planes específicos para abordar la seguridad del tránsito a través de un enfoque
  20. 20. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 20/84 integral que aborde una propiedad compartida entre los usuarios del camino y para crear un sistema más seguro. Los planes pueden incluir metas ambiciosas para reducir las muertes por choques de tránsito y lesiones graves. Por ejemplo, Copen- hague tiene su propio Plan de Segu- ridad del Tránsito para la ciudad, y la ciudad de Nueva York lanzó recien- temente su Plan de Acción Visión Cero. Guías de diseño de calles. Muchas ciudades crean sus propios planes maestros de peatones y ciclismo acompañados de un conjunto perso- nalizado de directrices de diseño de calles para el contexto local. Esta guía da una visión general de las diferentes herramientas que las ciu- dades pueden usar para crear una ciudad más segura por diseño, y puede considerar la creación de su propia guía de diseño específica para sus problemas, necesidades, oportu- nidades y fortalezas. Algunos ejem- plos son el Manual de Diseño de la Calle Urbana de Abu Dabi o la Guía de Diseño de la Calle de la Ciudad de Nueva York, que da información deta- llada sobre todo, desde diseños bási- cos de veredas hasta medidas de apaciguamiento del tránsito, carriles de ciclismo y accesorios de calle. 2.1 TAMAÑO DE CUADRA Las caras de cuadra más largas permiten ve- locidades de vehículo más altas, lo que colo- ca a los peatones en mayor riesgo. Las cuadras de calles más largas no son se- guras para los peatones. Comúnmente, las cuadras largas tienen pasos de peatones sólo en las intersecciones, fomentando indirecta- mente cruces inseguros a mitad-de-cuadra. También, las cuadras largas fomentan velocidades vehiculares más altas debido a menos cru- ces que interrumpen el viaje. Más cruces significan más lugares donde los coches deben parar y los peatones pueden cruzar. Nota: Supone un tiempo de reacción de 2 segundos y una velocidad de desaceleración del vehículo de 3,4 m/sa. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Principios de diseño • Para un alto grado de accesibilidad a pie, longitudes de cuadra de 75 a 150 metros son más deseables. • Si las cuadras se escalan a automóviles (200-250 metros) o supercuadras (800 metros o más), se re- comiendan cruces a mitad-de-cuadra y pasos cada 100-150 metros, señalizado o usando cruces eleva- dos o lomos de velocidad antes de cruzar. Beneficios • Las caras de cuadra más cortas reducen el incentivo para cruzar a mitad-de-cuadra, ya que la distancia a la intersección más cercana es más corta. • Las cuadras más pequeñas y las paradas más fre- cuentes en las intersecciones reducirán la velocidad del vehículo. • Las cuadras más pequeñas y las comunidades com- pactas ayudan a reducir el desconocimiento de los viajes a los trabajos, los servicios y el entretenimiento al dar caminos más cortados en todas las direccio- nes, facilitando así los viajes caminando o en bicicle- ta, y minimizando la dependencia de los viajes moto- rizados. Aplicación • Se pueden añadir calles para reducir las longitudes de la cara de la cuadra, y en los pasos de grandes cuadras y otros cuidadores peatonales/bicicletas puede ser considerado. • Se debe tener cuidado de dar diseños de intersec- ción más seguros. • Los cruces T para reducir los conflictos, ya que los cruces de cuatro ramales son más propensos a cho- ques de tránsito. • Para las áreas de nueva construcción, se recomien- dan tamaños de cuadra más pequeños. Los códigos de zonificación pueden requerir cuadras más cortas y una jerarquía de calles.
  21. 21. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 21/84 Evidencia • La evidencia de China demostró que las cuadras largas del desarrollo urbano típico (supercuadras) fomentan el cruce peatonal de las arterias a mitad- de-cuadra, una zona de alto riesgo para muertes de peatones. • Las pruebas de Guadalajara, México muestran que la longitud total de todos los enfoques de las inter- secciones y el número de choques perjudiciales y mortales en las intersecciones están significativa- mente relacionados. • La investigación muestra que mientras que las cua- dras más pequeñas pueden conducir a más choques de tránsito (sin tener en cuenta otros diseños de ca- lles), conducen a menos choques mortales y lesiones debido a velocidades más bajas. Figura 2.1 Caja de tamaño de cuadra Los tamaños de cuadra más pequeños en las áreas centrales de Shanghai fomentan una red de calles más transitable, a diferencia de los grandes supercuadras que permiten mayores velocidades de vehículos y resultan en cruces de cuadras medios más peligrosos por parte de los peatones. ELEMENTOS CLAVE DE DISEÑO URBANO 2.2 Conectividad 2.2 CONECTIVIDAD La conectividad se refiere a la directa de los enlaces y a la densidad de conexiones en una red de calles. Una red altamente conectada tiene muchos enlaces cor- tos, numerosas intersecciones y callejones sin salida mínimos. A medida que aumenta la conec- tividad, las distancias de viaje disminuyen y au- mentan las opciones de ruta, lo que permite reali- zar viajes más directos entre destinos y crear más accesibilidad. Afecta a la necesidad de viajar y la atracción de caminar y andar en bicicleta. Comparación en la captación de 800 metros de radio a pie en diferentes escenarios de conectividad de calles (cuadrícula compacta frente a suburbio en expansión). ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. Principios de diseño • Cree múltiples enlaces para peatones y ciclistas a través de una red de calles interconectadas. • Planificar nuevas subdivisiones basadas en movi- mientos de peatones y ciclistas- antes de que se fije la red de caminos. Figura 2.2 Caso de conectividad • Asegúrese de que las redes de vías se conecten con redes arteriales para viajar a mayor distancia (espe- cialmente relevantes para el uso del ciclo) y que los las calles arteriales conectan. • Equilibrio con un diseño distinto por función, clasifi- cación de velocidad asociada y zonas residenciales. • Muchos vecindarios de la Ciudad de México tienen una red de calles conectadas, lo que hace que cami- nar sea más directo y conveniente.
  22. 22. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 22/84 Beneficios • Una densa red de calles puede dispersar el tránsito en lugar de concentrarlo en las arterias, de modo que el tránsito se y se puede escalar en consecuencia. • La excelente conectividad busca activamente des- alentar el uso del coche haciendo que los viajes loca- les sean más fáciles y agradables a pie. • Una red conectada tiene más intersecciones, lo que facilita llegar a un destino en una ruta razonablemen- te directa . Aplicación • Cuanto mayor densidad y más uso mixto haya, más conectadas deberían estar las calles. • En las zonas existentes que carecen de conectividad, nuevas calles o caminos puede considerarse para aumentar las rutas peatonales directas. • En la situación ideal, el trazado de calles debe ofre- cer un alto nivel de conectividad que priorice las rutas directas a pie, mientras que la limita el número de cruces de 4 ramales, que tienen más puntos de con- flicto. En diseños que se asemejan a cuadrículas más perfectas, sin embargo, la calma y el desvío del tránsito se pueden usar para lograr este efecto. Evidencia • El metaanálisis muestra que la conectividad de las calles es uno de los factores más importantes para fomentar el caminar y reducir los viajes de vehículos . • Se demostró que las intersecciones de tres y cuatro ramales tienen una mayor frecuencia de choques, aunque menos gravedad en menos lazos y lesiones graves. Las medidas adecuadas de apaciguamiento del tránsito pueden ayudar a mejorar este problema, lo que conduce a un sistema general más seguro . ELEMENTOS CLAVE DE DISEÑO URBANO 2.3 Ancho del vehículo/carril de viaje 2.3 ANCHO DEL VEHÍCULO/CARRIL DE VIAJE A menudo, el ancho de la calle significa el ancho del lecho del camino, la distancia entre los bordes del cordón en los lados opuestos de una calle, o, donde no existen cordones, desde el borde de pavimentación hasta el borde del pavimento. La anchura del espacio permitido para viajar en vehículos por las calles influye en gran medida en la distancia de paso de peatones y la an- chura del camino potencialmente disponible para otros usos, tales como como carriles de bicicletas, carriles de estacionamiento, o extensiones de cordón de paisa- je. Esto es independiente de la anchura del espacio entre los edificios o el derecho público total de paso, incluyen veredas y otras áreas no dedicadas a vehícu- los. Ilustración que muestra los diferentes aspectos de la anchura de la calle ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Principios de diseño • Minimice el ancho del carril de viaje del vehículo para dar prioridad a los peatones. • Dé la vereda en ambos lados de la calle siempre que sea posible. • Dé el ancho adecuado para la construcción y la fun- ción de uso del suelo. • Anchos mínimos de calles necesarios para apoyar a todos los usuarios del camino. Beneficios • La reducción de la anchura de las calles acortará la distancia de paso de los peatones y la exposición a los coches. • Las calles estrechas ralentizan el tránsito al aumen- tar la percepción de los conductores impedimentos para el movimiento, y mitigar la gravedad potencial de los choques. • El estacionamiento en la calle y los árboles de la calle estrechan visualmente la calle para aquellos
  23. 23. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 23/84 que viajan a lo largo de ella, y pueden ayudar a redu- cir las velocidades del vehículo. Aplicación • Una jerarquía de calles puede regular los anchos en el código o regulación de la ciudad, y puede ser ne- cesario cambiar para reflejar diseños más seguros. • En lugares donde los propietarios privados controlan las zonas de las veredas, los esfuerzos se pueden hacer para que sean responsables del diseño de la vereda y mantenimiento de acuerdo con las regula- ciones de la ciudad, o pueden ser tomados por la ciudad. • Las extensiones de curva pueden reducir el ancho y los tiempos de cruce. • Las señales deben permitir un amplio tiempo de paso de peatones. • Se debe tener cuidado con los ciclistas en calles más estrechas. Evidencia • La evidencia de la Ciudad de México muestra que a medida que la distancia máxima de cruce de pedes- trian en una intersección aumenta en 1 metro, la fre- cuencia de los choques de peatones aumenta hasta en un 3%. Cada carril adicional (otra medida del an- cho de la calle) también aumenta los choques en to- dos los niveles de gravedad. • La relación más significativa con los choques de lesiones se encontró ser la anchura de la calle y la curvatura de la calle. A medida que el ancho de la calle se ensancha, choques por milla por año aumen- tan exponencialmente. El ancho de la calle residen- cial más seguro es de 7,5 metros. ELEMENTOS CLAVE DE DISEÑO URBANO 2.4 Acceso a Destinos 2.4 ACCESO A DESTINOS Normalmente, los destinos de peatones o puntos de interés son lugares que la gente encuentra útil o interesante o donde se con- centran los usos de empleo, comercio mino- rista y ocio. Las redes de alta calidad deben provided particularmente entre destinos cla- ve tales como áreas residenciales, escuelas, áreas comerciales, paradas de ómnibus, es- taciones, y lugares de trabajo. Destinos y puntos de interés. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Principios de diseño • Los vecindarios deben diseñarse para incluir tránsito, parques, escuelas, tiendas y otros usos a una corta distancia a pie, considerando una zona de captación de .5 km para estas actividades. • Complemente con rutas seguras para peatones y bicicletas a destinos cercanos, como escuelas, par- ques y tiendas. Figura 2.4 Acceso a destino Cafés, shops, y espacios públicos vecinos en el barrio Coyoacan de la Ciudad de Méjico alinenta a caminar y reducir la necesidad de viaje vehicularo. • Dar densidades residenciales que apoyen las insta- laciones locales (más de 30 viviendas/hectáreas pueden sostener instalaciones básicas a poca dis- tancia). Beneficios • Una variedad de destinos en clústeres locales y veci- nales animan a las personas a reunirse y tener insta- laciones y servicios públicos cerca de casa, ahorran- do tiempo y dinero. • Los usos mixtos pueden mejorar la vitalidad de la calle. La iluminación, el uso flexible de los edificios y
  24. 24. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 24/84 la prevención del delito a través del diseño urbano fomentan más actividad nocturna. • Existe un sentido de propiedad comunitaria y respon- sabilidad en el ámbito público (Tolley 2003). Aplicación • En el centro de la ciudad y en otros lugares comer- ciales, los ómnibus y tranvías deben ser capaces de establecer y recoger a los pasajeros tan cerca como posible a los principales destinos. • Los planes de ciudad pueden establecer objetivos para el acceso al tránsito, los parques y los nodos comerciales. Evidencia • La expansión urbana, que normalmente se usa para describir más áreas orientadas a automóviles y dis- tancias más largas a los destinos, estaba directa- mente relacionada con el tránsito víctimas mortales y muertes de peatones en un estudio de 448 condados de los EUA en 101 áreas metropolitanas. Un metaná- lisis sobre los viajes y el entorno construido encontró que los kilómetros de vehículos recorridos están más fuertemente relacionados con las medidas de acce- sibilidad a los destinos, lo que significa que los es- fuerzos para aumentar la accesibilidad a los destinos pueden disminuir los viajes de los vehículos y mejo- rar la seguridad general. ELEMENTOS CLAVE DE DISEÑO URBANO 2.5 Densidad de población 2.5 DENSIDAD DE POBLACIÓN La densidad de población se refiere a la población diurna y nocturna por kilómetro cuadrado u otras áreas de la uni- dad. La densidad no está directamente relacionada con la seguridad, pero puede un papel en la complementa- ción de otros factores de diseño. Localizar a más per- sonas a poca distancia de servicios, instalaciones públi- cas y transporte puede ayudar a reducir la necesidad de conducir. Una mayor densidad de población puede ayudar a apoyar el transporte masivo y los usos cercanos. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Principios de diseño • La densidad por sí sola no es un indicador de la se- guridad del tránsito en las ciudades, sino que se puede usar con otros elementos de diseño de la co- munidad en esta guía para aumentar la marcha y el ciclismo y reducir los viajes motorizados. • Las comunidades densas deben ir acompañadas de diseños de calles seguros que protejan a los peato- nes y ciclistas. • Las zonas alrededor de las estaciones de transporte masivo y los corredores pueden dirigido, especial- mente aquellos en un área de captación de medio ki- lómetro de estaciones. Beneficios • Crea demanda y soporte para transporte masivo, parques, comercio minorista y servicios. • A diferencia de los usos más extensos de la tierra, la densidad reduce la necesidad de para más estructu- ra como caminos y alcantarillas. • Ayuda a reducir la necesidad de viajar en vehículo y apoya caminar y andar en bicicleta. Aplicación • La población y la densidad de los hogares pueden combinarse con otros elementos de la forma urbana, como la destino y usos mixtos. De lo contrario, la densidad puede contribuir a condiciones menos se- guras al no complementar la concentración de per- sonas con medidas que reduzcan la velocidad del automóvil y fomenten una marcha más segura. • Los planes locales y los códigos reglamentarios pue- den necesitar ajustes para adaptarlos a las densida- des de población deseadas. Evidencia • La expansión urbana, que normalmente se usa tam- bién para describir lugares sin una forma urbana compacta, estaba directamente relacionada con las
  25. 25. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 25/84 muertes de peatones en un estudio de 448 condados de EUA en 101 áreas metropolitanas. • Dumbaugh y Rae (2009) encontraron que para un aumento de la densidad de 100 personas / milla cua- drada, hubo una reducción del 6% en choques perju- diciales y una reducción del 5% en todos los cho- ques, después de controlar el VMT, la conectividad de la calle y el uso del suelo. • Un metanálisis de 10 estudios separados mostró población/la densidad de los hogares se vinculó al aumento de la marcha y la masa transporte y reduc- ción del recorrido de los vehículos. Figura 2.5 Caso de densidad de población Ciudades como Tokio, cerca de la estación de Shibuya aquí desarrollaron zonas residenciales y comerciales de alta densidad alrededor del ferrocarril y otras estacio- nes trans portuarias masivas, fomentando menos el uso de vehículos de motor. Tokio tiene una de las tasas de mortalidad por choques de tránsito más bajas del mundo.
  26. 26. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 26/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO Se comprobó que las velocidades de los automóviles más bajas, especialmente las de menos de 35 km/h, reducen drásticamente el riesgo de muertes. Crear calles más seguras cuando hay coches presentes significa equilibrar la tensión inherente entre las velocidades de los vehículos y la seguridad de peatones, ciclistas y ocupantes de vehícu- los de motor por igual. Se encontró una serie de intervenciones de diseño de calles para reducir las velocidades de tránsito y mejorar la seguridad. Llamado "apaciguamiento del tránsito", la mayoría de estas acciones pueden mejorar la estética visual de las calles. Las medidas que presentamos en este capítulo implican alterar el diseño del camino o la geometría para ralentizar el tránsito de forma activa o pasiva. Las medidas pueden en una conducción más atenta, velocidades reducidas, caídas reducidas, mejores condiciones para el ciclismo y mayor tendencia a ceder a los peatones. Ellos también se encontraron para mejorar la seguridad del tránsito en las ciudades en desarrollo, como Beijing. Estas medidas son especialmente importantes en las áreas de compras, escuelas, parques y áreas recreational, lugares de culto, y centros comunitarios. Se pueden aplicar como una red de measures en lo que se llama apaciguamiento del trán- sito en toda la zona. El apaciguamiento del tránsito puede complementar otras consideraciones en esta guía con respecto a las arterias, las condiciones de peatones y ciclistas, y el diseño co- munitario. Por ejemplo, las velocidades reducidas pueden abrir la posibilidad de calles compartidas, plazas de ca- lles, veredas más anchas, carriles de bicicletas y otras características, y alternativamente, el diseño para peato- nes y ciclistas abrirá oportunidades para reducir las velo- cidades. Las medidas de apaciguamiento del tránsito presentadas en este capítulo incluyen las siguientes: • Lomos de velocidad • Speed amortigua • chicanes • Gargantillas • Extensiones de curva • Cruces de peatones elevados • Círculos de tránsito • Rotondas MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.1 Humps de velocidad 3.1 LOMOS DE VELOCIDAD Los lomos de velocidad son el pavimento elevado que puede reducir las velocidades a un cierto límite en fun- ción de la altura y la longitud de la joroba. Los joroba- dos son elevaciones artificiales en el camino. A menudo se diseña como parte de un círculo, un trapecio, o como una curva sinusoidal. Los lomos de velocidad se pue- den diseñar para diferentes velocidades de objetivo, y no se limitan a las calles de poco tránsito. Idealmente, las lomos de velocidad permitirán a los vehículos viajar a una velocidad objetivo constantemente a lo largo de un camino, en lugar de reducir la velocidad y acelerar antes y después de cada joroba. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
  27. 27. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 27/84 Principios de diseño • La geometría de una lomo de velocidad determina la velocidad a la que el tránsito viajará sobre ella: aque- llos con relaciones de área a ancho más grandes efecto de desaceleración más drástica (figura 4.2). • La longitud suele oscilar entre 3,7 y 4,25 m. Las altu- ras van desde 7,5 a 10 cm. • A menudo colocado en una serie, espaciado 100 a 170 metros de distancia. • Los lomos de una serie deben estar correctamente espaciados para fomentar la conducción a velocidad de objetivo constante y evitar el ruido de frenado y aceleración inmediatamente antes y después de ca- da dispositivo. • Debe estar suficientemente marcado, opcionalmente con señalización. En una mini-mamá, una señal de advertencia anticipada antes de la primera joroba en la serie. • Los lomos construidos como pasos de peatones elevados tienen rampas niveladas y una superficie nivelada. • Beneficios • Reduzca la velocidad del vehículo y mejore la segu- ridad de los peatones/cruces y los ciclistas. • Bajo en costo y requieren un mantenimiento mínimo. • Aplicación • Los lomos de velocidad se usan con frecuencia en las calles residenciales y locales para reducir las ve- locidades, pero también se pueden usar en las arte- rias. • No usar si la distancia de visión es limitada y/o si la calle está en una pendiente pronunciada. • Las jorobas son más apropiadas en el cuadra medio que en una intersección, a menos que se diseñe co- mo un cruce elevado. • Se puede considerar como parte de una mayor cal- ma del tránsito en toda la zona. La comodidad de los pasajeros del ómnibus debe tenerse en cuenta cuan- do se aplican lomos de velocidad en ciertas rutas de ómnibus. Los cojines de velocidad pueden permitir alternativamente que los ómnibus pasen con pertur- baciones limitadas a los pasajeros. Evidencia • Estudios de Noruega muestran que las jorobas redu- cen el número de choques en el jurado, para una cantidad determinada de tránsito, en alrededor del 50%. • El volumen de tránsito baja donde se introducen las jorobas. Estudios muestran que, en promedio, la re- ducción del tránsito es de alrededor del 25%. • En promedio, las jorobas recién instaladas reducen las velocidades medias del vehículo de 36,4 a 24,4 km/h. Figura 3.1.1 Caso Lomos de Velocidad Un lomo de velocidad en la Ciudad de México cerca de una escuela frena el tránsito del vecindario. MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.1 Lomos de velocidad Figura 3.1.2 Los lomos de velocidad se pueden diseñar para diferentes velocidades
  28. 28. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 28/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.2 Cojines de velocidad 3.2 COJINES DE VELOCIDAD Los cojines de velocidad son dispositivos de apacigua- miento del tránsito diseñados como varios lomos de velocidad pequeños instalados a lo largo de la anchura del camino con espacios entre ellos. Los cojines de velocidad obligan a los coches a reducir la velocidad, pero son diferentes de un lomo de velocidad, ya que pueden permitir mejor el movimiento de vehículos más grandes, como ómnibus o ambulancias, a caballo con- tra los cojines. Los cojines de velocidad pueden permitir que los vehículos de eje ancho pasen sobre el cojín para aumentar la comodidad de los pasajeros del ómnibus. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Principios de diseño • Los cojines de velocidad son más angostos que el carril y tienen forma rectangular o cuadrada. • El diseño básico es muy parecido al lomo de veloci- dad, excepto las modificaciones adicionales para acomodar ancho de vehículo más amplio de los co- ches. La anchura de cada cojín se des-firma inten- cionalmente para que el eje más ancho de los vehículos de emergencia u ómnibus pueden pasar, pero que los vehículos de pasajeros más pequeños deben viajar sobre el área elevada. Beneficios • Disminuye la velocidad del vehículo y contribuye a reducir el número y la gravedad de los choques. • Evita molestias excesivas o daños a vehículos de emergencia y ómnibus haciendo separaciones en la joroba. • Menos costoso que los lomos de velocidad, mientras que la mayoría de las ciudades informan ser igual de eficaces. • Fácil de instalar, quitar y mantener; algunos vienen pre-hecho. Aplicación • Puede diseñarse para velocidades de 20 a 50 km/h. • Colchas de velocidad y jorobas de velocidad nor- malmente están hechas de asfalto. Los modelos de caucho son más temporales y se pueden quitar o re- emplazar fácilmente. • También se recomiendan en calles residenciales, zonas escolares y zonas de juegos infantiles para re- ducir la velocidad del tránsito y mejorar la seguridad. Evidencia • La experiencia en los EUA demostró que los cojines de velocidad presentan una eficacia similar en térmi- nos de lomos de velocidad de igual altura y longitud. • La presencia de cojines de velocidad, sin embargo, tiene poco efecto en el control de la velocidad de los vehículos motorizados de dos ruedas, que pueden pasar entre los cojines de velocidad. • Se puede diseñar para velocidades de 20 a 50 km/h. • Los cojines de velocidad permanentes y las jorobas generalmente están hechas de asfalto. Los modelos de caucho son más temporales y se pueden quitar o reemplazar fácilmente. • También se recomiendan calles residenciales, zonas escolares y zonas de juegos infantiles para instalar cojines de velocidad para reducir la velocidad del tránsito y mejorar la seguridad. Figura 3.2 Caja de cojines de velocidad Un cojín de velocidad en París, Francia, ralentiza el tránsito antes de una intersección, lo que da una mayor protección para los peatones.
  29. 29. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 29/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.3 Chicanes 3.3 CHICANAS Las chicanas son giros artificiales creados para ralen- tizar el tránsito. Conducen a una reducción en la an- chura del camino, ya sea en un lado o en ambos la- dos o construido en zigzag, patrón escalonado que aleja a los conductores de una línea recta, lo que puede reducir las velocidades vehiculares en caminos de uno y dos carriles. Figura 3.3 Caso Chicanas Una chicana en Estambul, Turquía crea una calle de barrio más segura, escalona el estacionamiento a cada lado de la chicane, y puede contener vegetación para mejorar la estética. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Figura 3.3 Caso Chicanas Una chicana en Estambul, Turquía crea una calle de barrio más segura, escalona el estacionamiento a cada lado de la chicane, y puede contener vegetación para mejorar la estética. Principios de diseño • Simple enfoque es alternar el estacionamiento en la calle de un lado de la calle al otro en un camino de un solo carril. Esto puede ser como enroscados con extensiones de cordón y cruces elevados. • En los caminos de dos carriles, como una arteria en una zona residencial, las chicanes de ciervo se pue- den usar mediante la aplicación de aparcamiento, re- servas centrales de carriles de giro, etc. en varios tramos. • Se debe dar un espacio adecuado para peatones y ciclistas. • El paisaje debe estar diseñado para no perturbar las opiniones de los conductores. Beneficios • Obliga a los conductores a conducir más lentamente y con mayor conciencia, particularmente en ubicacio- nes de cuadro medio. • Puede verde y embellecer el paisaje urbano con árboles y /o vegetación, mejorando la calidad am- biental. • Tiene un impacto mínimo en los vehículos de res- puesta de emergencia en comparación con las lomos de velocidad y otras medidas de desviación vertical. Aplicación • Puede ser útil en calles rectas con cuadras largos combinados con cruces de cuadra medio para mejo- rar la seguridad de los peatones. • Es útil en las arterias que pasan por zonas de uso de suelo más residenciales o mixtas que requieren velo- cidades más seguras. • Las bicicletas pueden tener un camino separado junto a la vereda. • Los vehículos grandes pueden pasar por chicanes, especialmente ómnibus, ya que las paradas de óm- nibus se pueden usar como parte de la medida de reducción de velocidad. Evidencia • Los datos disponibles para los esquemas de chicane indicaron una reducción de los choques de lesiones (54%) y la gravedad de los choques.
  30. 30. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 30/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.4 Gargantillas 3.4 AHOGADORES Los ahogadores extensiones de cordón que angostan una calle al ensanchar las veredas o colocar tiras de plantación, creando efectivamente un punto de pellizcoa lo largo de la calle. Conducen a una reducción en la anchura del camino, las velocidades vehiculares y la distancia de paso de peatones. ……………………………………………………………… …………………………………………….. Principios de diseño • Los ahogadores se pueden crear trayendo ambos cordones, o ampliando más dramáticamente el en- sanchamiento de un lador de la ubicacón a mitad-de- cuadra • Reducen una calle de dos carriles a un carril a través de un punto de asfixia en un entorno de vecindario, lo que requiere que los automovilistas ceda entre sí. Para que esto funcione eficazmente, la anchura del trayecto no puede ser lo suficientemente ancha como para que dos coches pasen: 3,5 x 3,75 metros es generalmente eficaz. • Se puede combinar con el estacionamiento en la calle, como sería el caso de una calle de un solo sen- tido con una gargantilla que reduce visual y física- mente el lecho del camino. • Cuando el espacio lo permite, diseños más funciona- les en la cordón extendido, como aquellos con ele- mentos paisajísticos o instalaciones tales como asientos o aparcamiento para bicicletas, se pueden usar cuando sea posible. Beneficios • Las velocidades más lentas del vehículo en un punto medio a lo largo de la calle pueden mejorar la seguri- dad del paso de peatones. • Estrecha las áreas de las calles demasiado anchas de las calles. • Agregue espacio a lo largo de la vereda o la tira de plantación para el paisajismo o el mobiliario urbano. • Las gargantillas de Londres aprietan los coches en un pasaje que les exige reducir las velocidades. Las gargantillas tienden a extenderse más lejos en la ca- lle que las extensiones regulares de cordón, dirigidas más a reducir el tránsito que a reducir la distancia de cruce de peatones. Aplicación • Las gargantillas solo son apropiadas para calles de bajo volumen y baja velocidad. • Se debe tener cuidado de que el mobiliario urbano y el revestimiento de tierras no cuadraen la visión de los peatones por parte de los automovilistas. • Consulte con los departamentos locales de incendios y saneamiento antes de establecer el ancho para ga- rantizar el paso de los vehículos de servi- cio/emergencia. • Considere cómo las bicicletas pasarán por el área, como colocar una pista de ciclismo entre la garganti- lla y la vereda. Figura 3.4 Caso Ahogadores Evidencia • Por lo general, las velocidades se redujeron en pro- medio en un 4% para las gargantillas de dos carriles y en un 14% para las gargantillas de un solo carril. • Disminución menor del tránsito de dos carriles y re- ducción del 20% para las gargantillas de un carril.
  31. 31. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 31/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.5 Extensiones de Cordón 3.5 EXTENSIONES DE CORDÓN Las extensiones de curva son extensiones de la vereda, generalmente en intersecciones que mejoran la visibili- dad de los peatones y reducen las distancias de cruce. Una ampliación de la línea de cordón en el carril del camino adyacente a la vereda (normalmente un carril de estacionamiento) para una parte de una cuadra, ya sea en una esquina o a media-cuadra, puede reducir las velocidades de giro de vehículos y ofrecer protección a los peatones. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Principios de diseño • El ancho de extensión de la curva es típicamente un poco menor que el ancho del carril de estacionamien- to. • Cuando el espacio lo permite, la extensión de cordón más funcional diseños, como aquellos con elementos paisajísticos o instalaciones comunitarias como el es- tacionamiento de asientos o bicicletas, se pueden usar cuando sea posible. • Asegúrese de que los ángulos entre los coches de giro y los ciclistas permiten el contacto visual entre estos usuarios del camino. • Identifique dónde se pueden quitar los espacios de estacionamiento y los carriles o para permitir exten- siones de cordón. Figura 3.5 Caso de extensiones de curva Una extensión de cordón en Joinville, Santa Catarina, Brasil en una calle de un solo sentido acorta la distancia de paso de peatones y crea estructura verde para capturar aguas pluviales y embellecer la calle. Beneficios • Calma el tránsito al estrechar física y visualmente el camino. Reduce el giro de los vehículos y acorta la distancia de cruce, reduciendo la exposición de los peatones y minimizando el tiempo de señal. • Crea espacio que se puede usar para localizar mobi- liario urbano, aparcamiento para bicicletas, etc. • Físicamente previene el estacionamiento ilegal cerca de las intersecciones y cruces. Aplicación • Las extensiones de curva deben usarse normalmente cuando hay un carril de estacionamiento cerca de las paradas de ómnibus. • Las extensiones a-mitad-cuadra ofrecen la oportuni- dad de mejorar los cruces de cuadras medios. • Las extensiones pueden ser áreas para el paisajismo o la gestión del agua, aunque se debe tener cuidado para asegurarse de que el mobiliario urbano y el pai- saje no cuadraen la visión de los peatones por parte de los automovilistas. • No se puede usar cuando existe un carril de viaje en la vereda (incluidos el ómnibus, la bicicleta o el trán- sito general), como los creados a través de restric- ciones de estacionamiento de período de pico. • Amplíe la longitud para dar áreas de estar y paisajes, y ampliar el espacio peatonal. Evidencia • La evidencia de las ciudades latinoamericanas mues- tra que la posibilidad de un choque de vehículos y un choque de peatones aumenta en un 6% cada 1 me- tro adicional de distancia de paso de peatones.
  32. 32. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 32/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.6 Intersecciones/Cruces Elevados 3.6 INTERSECCIONES/CRUCES ELEVADOS Los cruces elevados son elevaciones del camino que los coches lentos a medida que los peatones cruzan, ya sean en la intersección o una ubicación de cuadra medio. El área de intersección se eleva al mismo nivel que el pavimento circundante. Se construyen rampas sobre el acceso a la zona elevada de la intersección. Las intersecciones eleva- das se pueden combinar con el ensanchamiento del pavi- mento, y bolardos en el borde del pavimento para separar pedestrians y vehículos. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Principios de diseño • La pendiente de las rampas de entrada para el tránsi- to motorizado puede ser empinada o poco profunda, dependiendo de las velocidades nivel vertical del cordón. • Utilice diferentes materiales de pavimentación para llamar la atención sobre las intersecciones elevadas. • Las señales de advertencia y las marcas de los ca- minos deben acompañar a los cruces elevados. Beneficios • La elevación vertical en la entrada a la intersección ayuda a reducir la velocidad del vehículo. • A-mitad-cuadra recaudó cruces obligan a los conduc- tores a viajar a una velocidad y mejora la seguridad de los peatones que cruzan al lado opuesto de una calle. • Mejora la conciencia de los conductores sobre la presencia de pasos de peatones. • Convierte visualmente la intersección en una zona orientada al peatón. • Apto para bicicletas. • Mejora el entorno peatonal y la seguridad de cruce. Aplicación • Ideal para intersecciones controladas por parada con un alto volumen de pasos de peatones y bajas velo- cidades de vehículos objetivo, tales como paradas de tránsito, áreas comerciales, vecinos residenciales o escuelas. • También aplicable a intersecciones controladas por pare con una alta tasa de choques de peatones o problemas de exceso de velocidad. • Adecuado para cruces de calles intersectantes en las arterias para ralentizar la entrada y salida del tránsito arterial y priorizar la seguridad movimiento de peato- nes. Figura 3.6 Caso de Intersecciones/Cruces Elevados • Un cruce elevado en Bogotá ayuda a dar prioridad a los peatones y los protege de girar vehículos en una calle arterial. • Estos tratamientos son útiles para cruces con calles de barrio y se pueden combinar con carriles de bici- cletas. Evidencia • Reducción de velocidades de cuadra medio típica- mente hasta un 10%.
  33. 33. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 33/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.7 Círculos de Tránsito 3.7 CÍRCULOS DE TRÁNSITO Los círculos de tránsito o los rotativos son generalmente islas centrales circulares en medio de una intersección. La entrada de tránsito normalmente debe alterar la direc- ción y la velocidad para evitar la isla, creando un flujo circular en una dirección. En la mayoría de las aplicacio- nes, los círculos de tránsito reemplazan los semáforos y las señales de tránsito que regulan el flujo en otras inter- secciones. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Principios de diseño • Los círculos de tránsito se diseñan de acuerdo con la geometría existente de la intersección. • Los círculos de tránsito deben ser lo suficientemente grandes como para que los vehículos que entran en la intersección deben ralentizarse y cambiar de rum- bo, pero no deben alterar significativamente el ca- mino de viaje para los peatones o ciclistas. • Los círculos de tránsito deben mantener suficiente espacio para los pasos de peatones, y los cruces de- ben conservar un camino lineal de viaje. El círculo debe estar diseñado para permitir que los vehículos más grandes corran sobre su borde exterior. • La señalización debe incluirse para indicar la direc- ción de la circulación y para mostrar claramente que hay un círculo de tránsito. Figura 3.7 Caso de Círculos de Tránsito Beneficios • Los círculos de tránsito son eficaces para reducir las velocidades de tránsito en las inter-secciones, y el número y la gravedad de los choques. • Más apropiado para las calles con un carril en cada dirección, y puede ser problemático si se aplica a va- rias calles de carril. • Especialmente cuando se instalan en una serie, los círculos de tránsito también dan un efecto calmante de tránsito general a lo largo de todo el corredor de la calle. • Mejore la eficiencia del flujo de tránsito para intersec- ciones que manejan un gran número de giros a la iz- quierda. • Mejore el entorno de la comunidad con el ajardinar en los círculos. Aplicación • Los círculos de tránsito tienden a ser pequeños y para áreas de menor capacidad. Los círculos de tránsito se usan a menudo en ciudades con cuadrí- culas de calles y también se pueden usar para crear calles compartidas con bicicletas. Evidencia • Un estudio de 119 círculos de tránsito residencial instalados en la ciudad de Seattle entre 1991 y 1994 encontró que se informaron choques en esas áreas disminuyeron de 187 antes de la instalación a 11 después de la instalación, y las lesiones disminuye- ron de 153 a 1 en el mismo período. • Un círculo de tránsito ubicado en el barrio Hipódro- mo de la Ciudad de México, México calma el tránsi- to, da un espacio para la vegetación y reduce los puntos de conflicto mediante la eliminación de giros a la izquierda.
  34. 34. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 34/84 MEDIDAS DE APACIGUAMIENTO DEL TRÁNSITO 3.8 Rotondas 3.8 ROTONDAS Las rotondas reducen los puntos de conexión en las intersecciones de cuatro ramales y ra- lentizan el tránsito. Una rotonda es una inter- sección vial con el tránsito circulatorio. El trán- sito que pasa a través de la intersección está regulado en una dirección antihorario (en los países que conducen a la derecha) alrededor de una isla de tránsito circular situada en el centro. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. Principios de diseño • Normalmente se usa para reemplazar una intersec- ción señalizada que es la experimentación del volu- men de tránsito medio y la congestión. • Las curvas y las áreas de escurrido en el borde de la isla deben acomodar vehículos más grandes, como los camiones que requieren un radio de giro más lar- go. • Necesita ser construido para satisfacer las necesida- des de pedestrians y ciclistas a través de medidas ta- les como cruces elevados, marcas claras, y protec- ción para los ciclistas. • La rotonda no debe tener más de dos carriles. • Fuerza el tránsito desde todos los accesos para ha- cer un ligero desvío alrededor de la isla central. Si uno de los enfoques puede continuar en línea recta, la rotonda es menos efectiva. • Se encontró una reducción del 70 al 90% choques graves. Beneficios • Da una buena gestión del tránsito donde la intersec- ción existente es grande, compleja o tiene más de cuatro tramos de aproximación. • Reduce las velocidades vehiculares y la gravedad de los choques. Reduce los puntos de conflicto, eliminando los giros a la izquierda, una causa prin- cipal de choques. • Mejora la seguridad de los peatones cuando se usa en las intersecciones adecuadas. • Puede verde y embellecer el paisaje urbano con árboles y / o plantaciones, mejorando la calidad am- biental. • Da una posibilidad de giro en U más segura. Aplicación • Las rotondas generalmente no son apropiadas si los volúmenes de tránsito son extremadamente altos, o donde el volumen de los peatones es muy alto. Señal los arreglos de rotondas definidas se pueden introdu- cir como una posible solución en situaciones especí- ficas. Consulta con expertos sobre diseño de rotonda debe buscarse primero. • Las anchuras de las calles y/o el derecho de paso disponibles deben ser suficientes para acomodar una rotonda correctamente diseñada. • Aplicable a intersecciones con control de parada total existente, al menos tres enfoques, altos volúmenes de giro de vehículos o conflictos de giro a la izquier- da. • Una rotonda en Copenhague, Dinamarca. Evidencia • Las rotondas reducen el número de choques de le- siones entre un 10 y un 40%, dependiendo del núme- ro de ramales y de la forma anterior control del tránsi- to, aunque esto no debe conside- rarse para las zo- nas de gran volu- men de vehículos y peatones. Figura 3.8 Caso ro- tondas Rotonda en Compenhagen, Dinamarca. Incluye carril ciclista
  35. 35. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 35/84
  36. 36. Ciudades Más Seguras por Diseño 36/84 COREDORES ARTERIALES Y EMPALMES Las arterias urbanas son el lugar más común para choques graves de peatones y vehículos de motor, dado el volu- men de usuarios del camino y a menudo mayores velocidades de los vehículos. Estas calles a menudo están dise- ñadas primero para vehículos de motor en lugar de peatones y ciclistas. Las velocidades relativamente altas en las arterias exacerban la gravedad de las lesiones que se producen en estas calles. La condición puede ser peor en los países de ingresos bajos y medianos, donde la señalización y el diseño de cruces pueden no tener en cuenta a peatones y ciclistas, faltan características como las islas de refugio mediana, no se tienen en cuenta los movimientos de giro, las velo- cidades de diseño de los vehículos son altas y el rayado de caminos puede ser desequilibrado o confuso. Hay algunas consideraciones clave para las arterias y corredores de mayor volumen que pueden afectar la seguridad. Esto incluye diseñar cruces que consideren cómo se mueven los peatones, dar medianas e islas de refugio, y asegurar el equilibrio de carriles, mediando un camino no tendrá dos carriles en un lado de una inter- sección y tres en el otro. También hay consideraciones sobre cómo los cruces (también llamados intersecciones) se señalan y diseñan para reducir la distancia de cruce. El nuevo desarrollo puede limitar el número de arterias y garantizar que estén diseñadas para condiciones más seguras y preferencia hacia los peatones y ciclistas, mientras que las calles arteriales existentes a menudo se pueden volver a realizar hacia el movimiento más eficien- te del transporte masivo, los peatones y las bicicletas. Las necesidades de todos los usuarios del camino deben tenerse en cuenta en las calles donde se mezclan el tránsito de vehículos, peatones y bicicletas. En este capí- tulo se tratan las siguientes consideraciones básicas para los corredores arteriales y los cruces: • Principales consideraciones arteriales • Cruces • Medianas de señalización • Medianas islas de refugio • Equilibrio de carril CAJA 4.1 CALLES COMPLETAS ___________________________________________________________________________ En las calles con tránsito mixto (vehículos de motor, peatones y ci- clistas), todos los usuarios del ca- mino deben ser considerados en el diseño de calles más seguras. En lugares como EUA y México, el con- cepto de Calles Completas se usó para pensar en calles holísticamente más seguras para todos. Este con- cepto se basa en el principio del es- pacio público compartido y el uso. Se centra en en un acceso seguro, un atractivo paisaje urbano y una movilidad efectiva para todos los usuarios de la calle, incluidos pea- tones, ciclistas, automovilistas y ci- clistas de tránsito de todas las eda- des, género y habilidades. El concepto de Calles Completas pone prioridad en el transporte acti- vo, lo que facilita a las personas cruzar la calle, caminar a las tiendas y andar en bicicleta. También están diseñados en torno a redes calleje- ras eficientes y soluciones sensibles al contexto, lo que ómnibus para funcionar a tiempo y lo que hace que sea seguro para las personas para caminar hacia y desde las es- taciones de tránsito. Las calles completas coordinan todos los ele- mentos de la calle (estructura, pa- vimentación, mobiliario urbano, se- ñalización, iluminación, árboles y vegetación) para el uso, disfrute y comprensión del ámbito público. A pesar de la variedad de tipos de calles que tiene una ciudad, el con- cepto de Calles Completas tiene como objetivo ofrecer tantas opcio- nes posibles para un tránsito seguro como sea posible a la más amplia gama de usuarios, buscando un equilibrio en sus niveles de servicio. Las calles completas deben dise- ñarse teniendo en cuenta lo siguien- te: • Accesibilidad primero. Las calles que se centran en la accesibilidad

