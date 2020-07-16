09 trb nchrp504 2003 practicas vdvov-sresumen

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 1/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ http://onlinepubs.trb.org/onlinepubs/nchrp/nchrp_rpt_504.pdf Prácticas de Velocidad Directriz, Velocidad de Operación y Velocidad Señalizada RESUMEN PRÁCTICO
  2. 2. 2/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ NCHRP REPORT 504 NATIONAL COOPERATIVE HIGHWAY RESEARCH PROGRAM Design Speed, Operating Speed, and Posted Speed Practices TRANSPORTATION RESEARCH BOARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE 2003 _____________________________________________________ NOTAS DEL TRADUCTOR TABLAS... Numeradas con texto parcialmente traducido, desde página 80 Se omitieron los 10 Apéndices de A a J incluidos en el CD del original. Se omitieron los miembros del comité ejecutivo, y agradecimientos. Preferentemente se expresaron las unidades sólo en el sistema métrico. Con subjetivo criterio se redujo a Arial 9 el texto de las secciones referidas a estudios de relevamientos de campo para coleccionar datos, encuesta postal, estudios estadísticos y sus técnicas de aplicación,... que quizás no sean de tanto interés para los estudiantes de cursos universitarios y proyectistas, que para los investigadores, en comparación con el interés por resultados y conclusiones de aplicación práctica.
  3. 3. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 3/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ PRÓLOGO B. Ray Derr Staff Officer Transportation Research Board Este informe examina la relación entre la velocidad directriz y la velocidad de operación mediante una encuesta de la práctica, y un análisis minucioso de las condiciones geométricas, de tránsito y velocidad. Se presentan las bases de los cambios recientes en las definiciones de velo- cidad en el Libro Verde de AASHTO y en el Manual sobre dispositivos uniformes de control de tránsito, MUTCD. En el CD-ROM adjunto a la pu- blicación original, los investigadores interesados pueden encontrar los datos básicos, muy útiles para explorar más las relaciones entre los factores del camino y la velocidad de operación. El informe será de interés para proyec- tistas y otros interesados en entender los factores que afectan las veloci- dades de los conductores. La velocidad es un concepto fundamental en la ingeniería del transporte. El Libro Verde, el MUTCD y otras referencias usan diversos aspectos de la velocidad (por ejemplo, velocidad directriz, velocidad de operación, velocidad del 85º percentil), pero las definiciones de estos aspectos no siempre fueron coherentes entre los documentos. Estas incoherencias dieron lugar a políticas am- biguas y a veces contradictorias. Según el proceso de diseño del Libro Verde, la velocidad directriz es un dato crítico de muchos elementos geométricos. Sin embargo, para algunos de estos elementos la relación entre la velo- cidad directriz y la velocidad de operación real del camino es débil, o cambia con la magnitud de la velocidad directriz. Establecer una velocidad directriz puede ser desafiante, y los enfoques alter- nativos para diseñar pueden ser beneficiosos, y deben explorarse. Bajo el proyecto NCHRP 15-18, el Instituto de Transporte de Texas compiló y analizó las definiciones de términos relacionados con la velocidad, y recomendó definiciones más coherentes para el Libro Verde de AASHTO y el MUTCD. Los investigadores encuestaron las prácticas esta- tales y locales para establecer la velocidad directriz y los límites de velocidad, y sintetizaron la información sobre las relaciones entre velocidad, elementos de diseño geométrico y operaciones del camino. A continuación, los investigadores revisaron críticamente los elementos de diseño geométrico para determinar si deben basarse en la velocidad, e identificaron criterios alternativos de selección de elementos de diseño. Los datos de geometría, tránsito y velocidad se recogieron en numerosos lugares de todos los EUA, y se analizaron para identificar las relaciones entre los dis- tintos factores y velocidades en tramos urbanos y suburbanos, fuera de semáforos, señales PARE, y curvas horizontales (elementos previamente encontrados como que afectan las velocidades de operación). Además de incluir el estudio de la práctica e informar sobre las relaciones entre velocidad y varios factores geométricas y de tránsito, este informe sugiere refinamientos al Libro Verde en las siguiente áreas: definiciones de la velocidad directriz; información sobre velocidad se- ñalizada y su relación con la velocidad de operación y la velocidad directriz; cómo se se- leccionan los valores de velocidad directriz en los EUA, observando que también se usan la velocidad señalizada anticipada y la velocidad de operación anticipada, además del proceso actual del Libro Verde, basado en la topografía, clase funcional, y rural, versus urbano; cambios en el material de la clase funcional; y más información sobre predicción de velo- cidad y bucles de retroalimentación. El CD-ROM incluido en la publicación original contiene los datos de campo que se deben combinar con futuros esfuerzos de colección de datos para obtener una mejor comprensión de los factores que influyen sobre la velocidad de operación en las áreas urbanas y suburbanas.
  4. 4. 4/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ ÍNDICE RESUMEN 5 1 INTRODUCCIÓN Y ENFOQUE DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN 9 1.1 Declaración de problema de investigación 9 1.2 Objetivos de la investigación 9 1.3 Enfoque de la investigación 10 1.4 Organización de este informe 11 2 RESULTADOS 13 2.1 Definiciones de la velocidad 14 2.2 Encuesta postal 21 2.3 Revisión del elemento de diseño 25 2.4 Relaciones anteriores 26 2.5 Estudios de campo 28 2.6 Selección de la velocidad directriz 34 2.7 Relaciones entre velocidades de operación y señalizada 39 2.8 Distribuciones de características 43 2.9 Enfoque de clases de diseños 49 3 INTERPRETACIÓN, VALORACIÓN, APLICACIONES 65 3.1 Velocidad de operación y límite de velocidad señalizado 65 3.2 Relación entre velocidad directriz y velocidad de operación 66 3.3 Velocidad directriz y velocidad señalizada 68 3.4 Refinamientos al enfoque de diseño 68 4 CONCLUSIONES E INVESTIGACIÓN SUGERIDA 73 4.1 Conclusiones 73 4.2 Investigación sugerida 79 4.3 Tablas 80 REFERENCIAS 104
  5. 5. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 5/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDAD DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA RESUMEN La velocidad se usa como un criterio de diseño para promover la coherencia, y como una medida de rendimiento para evaluar los diseños de caminos y calles. Sin embargo, los investigadores y pro- fesionales de diseño geométrico cada vez más reconocen que el actual proceso de diseño no garantiza la coherencia de los alineamientos o el comportamiento del conductor a lo largo de esos alineamientos. Los objetivos del proyecto de investigación NCHRP 15-18 fueron reevaluar los procedimientos actuales, especialmente cómo se usa la velocidad como un control en políticas y guías existentes, y luego desarrollar los cambios recomendados en el proceso de diseño. Los ob- jetivos completos incluyeron: • Revisar las prácticas actuales para determinar cómo se usa la velocidad como un control, y cómo se definen los términos relacionados con la velocidad; identificar relaciones conocidas entre velocidad directriz, velocidad de operación y límite de velocidad señalizado. • Identificar alternativas al proceso de diseño y recomendar las más prometedoras para un es- tudio adicional. • Recoger los datos necesarios para desarrollar el procedimiento recomendado. • Desarrollar un conjunto de guías de diseño y/o modificaciones recomendadas en el Libro Verde de AASHTO. Serían deseables fuertes relaciones entre las velocidades directriz, de operación, y límite señali- zado, y tales relaciones podrían usarse para diseñar y construir caminos que indujeran la velocidad deseada. Mientras que la relación entre la velocidad de operación y límite de velocidad se- ñalizado puede definirse, no se puede definir con el mismo nivel de confianza la relación entre la velocidad directriz y cualquier velocidad de operación o señalizada. La más fuerte relación estadística encontrada en NCHRP Proyecto 15-18 fue entre la velocidad de operación y el límite de velocidad señalizado para las rectas del camino. Varias variables distintas del límite de velocidad señalizado muestran alguna influencia sobre la velocidad de operación del 85º percentil en rectas y flujo libre: densidad de accesos a propiedad, tipo de mediana, estacionamiento en la calle, y nivel de actividad peatonal. Estudios anteriores encontraron variables del camino relacionadas con la velocidad de operación: incluyendo densidad de accesos a propiedades en los caminos suburbanos; curvatura horizontal y pendiente en caminos rurales de dos carriles; anchura del carril, grado de curva (*) y la clasificación de peligros en calles urbanas de baja velocidad; ángulo de desviación Δ (o al centro) y pendiente en caminos rurales de dos carriles; desarrollo de los costados del camino y presencia de mediana en caminos suburbanos. (*) NdT. Método de medir la curvatura, no usado en la vialidad argentina, y progresivamente abandonado en la vialidad norteamericana. En el sistema métrico es el ángulo al centro en grados sexagesimales que subtiende un arco de 100 m de longitud. Por ejemplo, a un grado de curva = 10º le corresponde un radio R = 572.96 m, y una curvatura C = 1.745 rad/km. En el sistema métrico, el grado de curva es igual 3.2808 veces el grado de curva en el sistema inglés. Una fuerte limitación con todas las relaciones de velocidad es la cantidad de variabilidad de la velocidad de operación que existe para una dada velocidad directriz, o una dada velocidad se- ñalizada, o un dado conjunto de características geométricas viales.
  6. 6. 6/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ A menos que haya una curva horizontal de radio R (m) pequeño, o curva vertical convexa de valor K (m/%) pequeño, la velocidad directriz tiene un impacto mínimo en las velocidades de operación. En las curvas horizontales suburbanas, los conductores operan a velocidades supe- riores a la velocidad directriz inferida (*) en curvas diseñadas de 70 km/h o menos, mientras que en caminos rurales de dos carriles, los conductores operan por encima de la velocidad directriz inferida en curvas diseñadas para menos de 90 km/h. Cuando la velocidad señalizada excede la velocidad directriz, ocurren problemas de responsabi- lidad, a pesar de que los conductores puedan con seguridad superar la velocidad directriz. Si bien existe preocupación alrededor del tema, el número de casos de agravio directamente por ese es- cenario particular resultó ser pequeño entre los entrevistados en un estudio del Departamento de transporte de Texas, TxDOT. La revisión de seguridad demostró que se conocen relaciones entre seguridad y características de diseño, y que la selección de la característica de diseño varía según la velocidad de operación del camino. Por lo tanto, los elementos de diseño investigados en este estudio deben seleccionarse con un examen de la velocidad prevista. En algunos casos, la consideración tomaría la forma de se- leccionar un valor de elemento de diseño en un rango de mínima influencia sobre la velocidad, o que no afectaría negativamente la seguridad. En otros casos, la selección de un valor de elemento de diseño estaría vinculada directamente con la velocidad de operación esperada. Los factores usados para seleccionar la velocidad directriz son: • AASHTO: clasificación funcional, zona rural y urbano, topografía llana, ondulada y montañosa; • Libro Verde de AASHTO: límite de velocidad legal, límite de velocidad legal más un valor (por ejemplo, 10 a 15 km/h), volumen previsto, velocidad de operación prevista, desarrollo a los costados del camino, costos y coherencia; • Prácticas internacionales: ídem + velocidades de operación previstas y rulo de retroalimenta- ción. La mayoría de los estados usa la clasificación funcional; casi la mitad de los estados que respon- dieron a la encuesta postal usa el límite de velocidad legal. Una preocupación con el uso del límite de velocidad legal es que no refleja a una gran proporción de conductores. Sólo entre el 23 y 64% de los conductores operan en o por debajo del límite de velocidad señalizado en caminos no-autopistas. El límite de velocidad legal más 15 km/h incluyó por lo menos el 86% de conductores suburbano/urbanos en caminos no-autopistas con límites de velocidad de 40 a 90 km/h e incluyen al menos el 96% de conductores rurales en caminos no-autopistas con límites de velocidad de 80 a 110 km/h. Mientras que la profesión tiene un objetivo para establecer límites de velocidad cerca de la velo- cidad del 85º percentil (y las encuestas dicen que la velocidad de 85º percentil se usa para esta- blecer límites de velocidad), en realidad, en la mayoría de los lugares se establece una velocidad menor que el 85º percentil medido. Con los datos de 128 relevamientos de zonas de estudio de velocidad se halló que aproximadamente la mitad de los lugares tenían diferencias de velocidad entre 10 y 15 km/h con la del 85º percentil. En sólo el 10% de los lugares el límite de velocidad señalizado recomendada reflejó un redondeo hacia arriba hasta el más cercano incremento de 10 km/h, como se indica en el MUTCD. En aproximadamente un tercio de los lugares, el límite de velocidad señalizado fue redondeado al más cercano incremento de 10 km/h. Para los restantes dos tercios de los lugares, el límite recomendado de velocidad señalizado fue más de 5 km/h por debajo de la velocidad del 85º percentil.
  7. 7. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 7/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ La clasificación de caminos en diferentes sistemas operacionales, clases funcionales o tipos geométricos es necesaria para la comunicación entre ingenieros, administradores y público en general. En un intento de alinear mejor los criterios de diseño con un esquema de clasificación del camino, en el Proyecto NCHRP 15-18 se creó una clase de diseño vial. Para reconocer algunas de las semejanzas entre las clases del nuevo esquema de clase de diseño de caminos y el esquema de clasificación funcional tradicional, se usaron títulos similares. La clasificación de autopista y de características de calles locales fue muy sencilla. En cambio, determinar los agrupamientos de caminos entre esos límites no fue tan sencillo. El objetivo de los estudios de campo fue identificar las características que, como grupo, producirían una velocidad distinta. Por ejemplo, ¿cuáles son las características que darían lugar a una alta velocidad y alta movilidad, en comparación con las ca- racterísticas que darían lugar a una velocidad más baja? Los resultados de los estudios de campo demostraron que las influencias sobre la velocidad son complejas. Incluso cuando existen características claramente asociadas con un diseño de calle local, las velocidades del 85º percentil aún variaron entre 40 y 60 km/h en 13 lugares. Tales amplios rangos de velocidades también existen para otros agrupamientos de características. Debido a la variabilidad de las velocidades observadas en campo para clases diferentes de calzada, y por la gran distribución de las características de caminos existentes, las divisiones entre clases de diseño de caminos diferentes deben determinarse usando una combinación de las decisiones de juicio y de la política de ingeniería. (*) NdT. Dada una curva existente, y conocidos el radio, peralte y norma original de aplicación (peralte máximo y método de distribución del peralte), la velocidad directriz inferida es la que correspondería a tales resultados. Por ejemplo, R = 1000 m, e = 4%, emáx = 8%, llanura, las velocidades directrices inferidas, VDI serían: Barnett 100 km/h Libro Verde 1984 90 km/h Libro Verde 2011 90 km/h DNV’67 80-90 km/h DNV’A10 80 km/h
  8. 8. 8/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ Autobahn con límites de velocidad, cerca de República Checa
  9. 9. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 9/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ 1 INTRODUCCIÓN Y ENFOQUE DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN 1.1 DECLARACIÓN DEL PROBLEMA DE INVESTIGACIÓN El diseño geométrico se refiere a la selección de elementos del camino tales como los alineamientos horizontal y vertical, sección transversal y costados del camino o calle. En términos generales, el buen diseño geométrico significa dar a los conductores, ciclistas y peatones el adecuado nivel de movilidad y de acceso al uso del suelo, manteniendo un alto grado de seguridad. El diseño del camino también debe ser rentable fiscalmente. Al mismo tiempo que equilibra estas decisiones de diseño, el proyectista debe aportar coherencia a lo largo de un alineamiento, para evitar cambios bruscos que no concuerden con las expectativas de los conductores. La velocidad se usa como un criterio de diseño para promover esta coherencia, y como una medida de rendimiento para evaluar los diseños de calles y caminos. Sin embargo, los investigadores y profesionales de diseño geo- métrico cada vez más reconocen que el proceso de diseño actual no garantiza alineamientos o comportamientos del conductor coherentes a lo largo de tales alineamientos. Se desea un proceso que pueda producir diseños con una relación más armoniosa entre la velo- cidad de operación deseada, la velocidad de operación real y el límite de velocidad señalizado. El objetivo es dar diseños geométricos con propósito "look and feel" (apariencia y comportamiento); condiciones geométricas que inciten velocidades coherentes con las expectativas del conductor y, en consonancia, con la función del camino. Se prevé entonces que existirá una relación comple- mentaria entre velocidad directriz, velocidad de operación y límites de velocidad. 1.2 OBJETIVOS DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN Los objetivos de esta investigación fueron reevaluar procedimientos actuales, especialmente cómo se usa la velocidad como control en las políticas y guías existentes, y luego desarrollar y reco- mendar cambios en el proceso de diseño. Para alcanzar estas metas se cumplieron los siguientes objetivos: • Revisar las prácticas actuales para determinar cómo se usa la velocidad como un control, y cómo se definen los términos relacionados con la velocidad. También identificar relaciones conocidas entre diseño, velocidad de operación y límite de velocidad señalizado. • Identificar opciones al proceso de diseño y recomendar las más prometedoras para un estudio adicional. • Recoger los datos necesarios para desarrollar el procedimiento recomendado. • Desarrollar un conjunto de guías de diseño recomendado y/o modificaciones del Libro Verde de AASHTO.
  10. 10. 10/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ 1.3 ENFOQUE DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN El proyecto de investigación se dividió en dos fases. En la fase I el equipo de investigación se esforzó por: • Repasar la bibliografía de investigación para identificar las relaciones conocidas entre diseño, operación y límite de velocidad señalizado; • determinar el estado actual y las prácticas locales mediante una encuesta postal; • rastrear la evolución de las definiciones de velocidad e identificar cómo se aplican; • revisar críticamente los elementos de diseño actual para determinar si están o necesitan basarse en la velocidad; • preparar el informe provisional que resuma los resultados de la fase I, que incluya procedimientos de diseño alter- nativos; y • preparar un plan de trabajo revisado para la fase II. Al concluir la fase I, el panel de investigación de este proyecto revisó los procedimientos de diseño alternativos y de retroalimentación sobre lo que debía investigarse como parte de la fase II del proyecto. Se seleccionaron las siguientes opciones: • cambiar las definiciones y • desarrollar el enfoque de clase de diseño de caminos. Estas opciones se seleccionaron para investigación adicional, aunque el grupo mostró interés en ellas: • definir clase de velocidad intermedia, • agregar consideraciones de variación regional, • agregar coherencia de verificación-velocidad, • agregar predicción de velocidad, y • agregar expectativas del conductor. En la fase II, el equipo de investigación realizó las tareas siguientes: • facilitar la inclusión de las definiciones similares de velocidad en documentos de referencia revisados durante este proyecto (Libro Verde y MUTCD), • recopilar datos de campo para desarrollar más plenamente recomendaciones sobre los cambios en el proceso de diseño, • investigar si un simulador de conductor podría usarse para completar los datos de campo recogidos, • recolectar datos sobre la distribución de las características de la calzada y sus costados en los caminos existentes, • repasar cómo se selecciona la velocidad directriz, • investigar cómo influye la velocidad del 85º percentil en la selección del valor límite de velocidad señalizado, • desarrollar cambios recomendados para el Libro Verde de AASHTO y • preparar el informe final.
  11. 11. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 11/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ 1.4 ORGANIZACIÓN DE ESTE INFORME Esta traducción al español del informe original incluye los siguientes capítulos: Capítulo 1. Introducción y enfoque de la investigación. Presenta una introducción al informe y resume los objetivos de la investigación y el enfoque. Capítulo 2. Resultados. Contiene los resultados de los esfuerzos de varios llevado a cabo durante el proyecto. Capítulo 3. Interpretación, valoración, aplicaciones. Discute el significado de los trabajos presentados en el capítulo 2. Capítulo 4. Conclusiones e investigación sugerida. Resumen de las conclusiones e investigación sugeridas. La publicación original incluye un CD con 10 apéndices no incluidos en esta traducción: Appendix A. Suggested Changes to the Green Book. Contains suggested changes to the Green Book based on the findings from the research project. Appendix B. Mailout Survey. Provides the individual findings from the mailout survey and a copy of the original survey. Appendix C. Design Element Reviews. Discusses the relationship between speed and geometric design elements that were evaluated in three areas: use of design speed, operations, and safety. Also summarizes various definitions for design speed and operating speed. Appendix D. Previous Relationships Between Design, Operating, and Posted Speed Limit. Identifies the relation- ships between the various speed terms from the literature. Appendix E. Field Studies. Presents the methodology and findings from the field studies. Appendix F. Driving Simulator Study. Presents the findings from a small preliminary study on driver speeds to different functional class roadway scenes. Appendix G. Selection of Design Speed Values. Identifies approaches being used to select design speed within the states and discusses approaches that could be considered for inclusion in the Green Book. Appendix H. Operating Speed and Posted Speed Relationships. Investigates how 85th percentile speed is being used to set posted speed limit. Appendix I. Distributions of Roadway and Roadside Characteristics. Identifies the distribution of design elements in two cities and for the field data (see Appendix E) by posted speeds and design classes. Appendix J. Alternatives to Design Process. Presents the alternatives to the design process identified in Phase I of the research.
  12. 12. 12/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/
  13. 13. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 13/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ 2 RESULTADOS La metodología para estos estudios se documenta en los apéndices. El Capítulo 2 contiene las principales conclusiones de los siguientes estudios: • Definiciones de velocidad • Encuesta postal • Revisión del elemento de diseño • Relaciones anteriores • Estudios de campo • Selección de valor de la velocidad directriz • Relaciones entre velocidad de operación y velocidad señalizada • Distribuciones de características • Enfoque de diseño Las tareas de la Fase I del proyecto se realizaron para obtener una mejor comprensión de cómo se usa la velocidad en el diseño y operaciones, e identificar las prácticas o conocimientos existentes. Las revisiones de la bibliografía informan sobre: • Uso actual e historia de las diferentes definiciones de velocidad; • Conocer las relaciones entre velocidad de operación y velocidad directriz o elementos de diseño; y • Cómo se usa la velocidad directriz en el diseño geométrico vial; si la velocidad de operación es influida por un ele- mento de diseño, y si el elemento de diseño tiene una relación conocida con la seguridad. Se realizó una encuesta postal para desarrollar una mejor comprensión de qué definiciones, políticas y valores se usan mediante la práctica de ingenieros en el diseño de nuevos caminos y mejoramientos de los existentes. La Fase II del proyecto se agrupa en: 1 Estudios de campo - Datos de velocidad y características de diseño de los caminos y sus costados. 2 Relación entre la velocidad de operación y el límite de velocidad señalizado. 3 Distribución de características de la calzada y sus costados 4 Enfoque de clase de diseño de caminos. 5 Selección de valores de velocidad directriz.
  14. 14. 14/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ 2.1 DEFINICIONES DE VELOCIDAD La siguiente es una síntesis de la evolución de las definiciones de velocidad, y la última información sobre varias designaciones de la velocidad (por ejemplo, media de marcha, directriz, de operación, señalizada, aconsejada, y del 85º percentil). Se identifican deficiencias e incoherencias entre las definiciones y sus aplicaciones. Definiciones relacionadas con la velocidad directriz La definición de 1936 de Barnett de velocidad directriz (1) fue impulsada por un creciente índice de accidente en curvas horizontales. (Tabla 1 para un listado completo de las definiciones de "velo- cidad" tratadas en el presente informe y la evolución del término). El problema principal en aquel momento era que las curvas se diseñaban para vehículos motorizados y no-motorizados o de mo- vimientos lentos; pero los fabricantes de vehículos comenzaron a producir vehículos capaces de mayores velocidades. Los conductores se involucraron cada vez más en accidentes a lo largo de las curvas horizontales. Tanto como posible, típicamente los proyectistas trazaron caminos en rectas largas, y unían las rectas con la curva más acorde con la topografía y fondos disponibles. Hubo poca coherencia, sólo se evitaban las curvas muy peraltadas. La mayoría de los proyectistas diseñaban las curvas para contrarrestar toda aceleración lateral para una velocidad igual a la del límite de velocidad legal (60 a 70 km/h) sin exceder una pendiente transversal del 10%. Cuando Barnett publicó su definición de velocidad directriz, lo hizo con recomendaciones de diseñar el peralte para 0.75 de la velocidad directriz y factores máximos de fricción lateral de 0.16. Barnett fue consciente de los peligros potenciales de su política recomendada. De hecho, afirmó, "lo inesperado es siempre peligroso, por lo que si un conductor se anima a acelerar en algunas curvas relativamente planas sucesivas, el punto de peligro será el inicio de la siguiente curva aguda." Pidió un diseño equili- brado donde todas las funciones deben ser seguras para la velocidad directriz asumida.
  15. 15. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 15/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ TABLA 1 Definiciones de velocidad directriz Definiciones de velocidad directriz Fuente Año Velocidad directriz Barnett (1) 1936 La velocidad directriz es la máxima velocidad razonablemente uniforme que adoptaría el grupo más rápido de conductores, una vez alejados de zonas urbanas. AASHO, in Cron (2) 1938 Velocidad directriz es la velocidad máxima aproximadamente uniforme que pro- bablemente será adoptada por el grupo más rápido de conductores, pero no ne- cesariamente por el pequeño porcentaje de imprudentes. A Policy on Highway Types (Geometric). AASHO (3) 1940 La velocidad directriz es la velocidad máxima aproximadamente uniforme, proba- blemente adoptaría el grupo de conductores más rápido, pero no necesariamente el pequeño porcentaje de imprudentes. Está determinada por la consideración de la topografía de la zona atravesada, justificación económica basada en el volumen de tránsito, costos de zona de camino y otros factores, las características del tránsito y otros factores pertinentes, tales como las consideraciones estéticas. A Policy on Cri- teria for Marking and Signing No- Passing Zones on Two and Three Lane Roads. AASHO (4) 1940 La velocidad directriz debe indicar la velocidad a la que pueden pasar vehículos en condiciones normales, con un margen razonable de seguridad.... La velocidad de construcción de un camino existente o tramo de camino puede hallarse midiendo la velocidad de viaje cuando el camino no está congestionado, trazando en un gráfico una curva que relaciona las velocidades con números o porcentajes de vehículos, y eligiendo una velocidad del gráfico mayor que la velocidad usada por casi todos los conductores. A Policy on De- sign Standards. AASHO (5) 1941 La velocidad directriz es la velocidad máxima aproximadamente uniforme que probablemente será adoptada por el grupo más rápido de conductores, pero no necesariamente por el pequeño porcentaje de imprudentes. Las clasificaciones aprobadas de velocidad son 30, 40, 50, 60 y 70 millas por hora. La velocidad di- rectriz asumido para un tramo de camino se basará principalmente en el carácter del terreno, aunque un camino de mayor volumen de tránsito justificará a elegir una velocidad directriz más alta que de tránsito de volumen bajo en el mismo terreno. A Policy on De- sign Standards. AASHO (6) 1945 Velocidad Directriz Millas por hora Secciones Rurales: Mínima Deseable Topografía Llana 60 70 Topografía Ondulada 50 60 Topografía Montañosa 40 50 Secciones Urbanas: 40 50
  16. 16. 16/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ A Policy on Ge- ometric Design of Rural High- ways. AASHO (7, 8) 1954 & 1965 La velocidad directriz es una velocidad determinada para diseñar y correlacionar las características físicas de un camino, que influyen en la operación del vehículo. Es la máxima velocidad segura que puede mantenerse sobre una sección especí- fica cuando las condiciones de clima y tránsito sean tan favorables como para que gobiernen las características visibles del camino. A Policy on De- sign of Urban Highways and Arterial Streets. AASHO (9) 1973 La velocidad directriz es la velocidad máxima segura que pueda mantenerse sobre una sección específica de camino cuando las condiciones son tan favorables que gobiernan las características del diseño de la camino. La velocidad media del camino (AHS) es la media ponderada de las velocidades directrices en una sección, cuando cada subdivisión en la sección se considera que tiene una velocidad directriz individual, incluyendo una velocidad de hasta 110 km/h en las secciones de largas rectas. Leisch & Leisch (10) 1977 La velocidad directriz es una representante de potencial velocidad de operación, determinada por el diseño y la correlación de las características físicas visibles (geométricas) de un camino. Indica una velocidad coherente casi máxima o cerca de la máxima que un conductor podría mantener con seguridad en un clima ideal y condiciones de poco tránsito (flujo libre); sirve como índice o medida de la calidad geométrica de la camino. AASHTO Green Book (11, 12, 13) 1984, 1990, & 1994 La velocidad directriz es la velocidad máxima segura que pueda mantenerse sobre una sección específica de camino cuando las condiciones son tan favorables que rigen las características del diseño de la camino. La velocidad directriz asu- mida debe ser lógica con respecto a la topografía, uso de los terrenos adyacentes y la clasificación funcional del camino. MUTCD, 1988 (14) 1988 La velocidad directriz es la velocidad determinada por el diseño y la correlación de las características físicas de un camino, que influyen en la operación del vehículo. Fambro y otros. (15); MUTCD, 2000 (16); AASHTO Green Book, 2001 (17) AASHTO Green Book, 2011 1997, 2000, 2001 2011 La velocidad directriz es una velocidad seleccionada que permite determinar las distintas características de diseño geométrico del camino. La velocidad directriz es una velocidad seleccionada para determinar las diversas características de diseño del camino, las cuales deben ser apropiadas para las condiciones ambientales y del terreno, y de acuerdo con la velocidad directriz seleccionado. Se anima a los proyectistas para seleccionar velocidades directrices igual o mayor que los valores mínimos tabulados. En 1938, la AASHO aceptó el concepto propuesto por Barnett con una definición modificada de la velocidad directriz (2), según la cual la mayoría de los conductores razonables consideran favora- blemente la uniformidad de la velocidad sobre un dado segmento de camino. Sin embargo, incluso con la definición modificada de la velocidad directriz, siguió existiendo el problema de cómo decidir cuál debe ser para un determinado conjunto de condiciones. En 1954 AASHO (7) revisó la definición de velocidad directriz que siguió estando, 40 años más tarde, en la edición 1994 del Libro Verde. Junto con la definición revisada, AASHO también dio información adicional relacionada con la velocidad directriz:
  17. 17. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 17/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ • La velocidad directriz asumida debe ser lógica para la topografía, el uso de los terrenos adya- centes y clasificación funcional del camino. • "Todas las características pertinentes del camino deben estar relacionadas con la velocidad directriz para obtener un diseño equilibrado." • "Cuando fuere posible, se deben usar valores de diseño por encima del mínimo...." • "La velocidad directriz elegida debe ser coherente con la velocidad que probablemente esperen los conductores". • "La velocidad seleccionada para diseñar debe ajustarse a los deseos de viaje y hábitos de casi todos los conductores. “La velocidad directriz elegida debe ser un valor de alto percentil... es decir, casi todos incluidos, siempre que fuere posible. " Una inquietud importante con el concepto de velocidad directriz de 1954 fue el lenguaje de la defi- nición y su relación con las medidas de velocidad de operación. El término "máxima velocidad segura" se usa en la definición, y se reconoció que las velocidades de operación y los límites de velocidad señalizados pueden ser mayores, sin necesariamente comprometer la seguridad. En 1997, Fambro y otros (15) recomendaron revisar la definición de la velocidad directriz para el Libro Verde. La definición recomendada fue, "la velocidad directriz es una velocidad selec- cionada que permite determinar las distintas características de diseño geométrico del ca- mino". El término "seguro" fue quitado para evitar la percepción de que las velocidades mayores que la velocidad directriz fueron "inseguras". La Fuerza de Tareas de AASHTO sobre diseño geométrico adoptó en 1998 esta definición, incluida en el Libro Verde de 2001 (17). Definiciones operacionales de velocidad El término "velocidad de operación" es un término general usado normalmente para describir la velocidad real de un grupo de vehículos sobre un tramo del camino. La Tabla 2 da algunas de- finiciones históricas y actuales de velocidad de operación. El hallazgo más significativo de una revisión de las definiciones es la tendencia hacia una definición "armonizada" entre la documenta- ción de ingeniería más común. En los 1990, los manuales de diseño definieron la velocidad de operación como "la más alta velo- cidad general, en el cual un conductor puede viajar en una determinada sección de camino bajo favorables condiciones climáticas y de tránsito sin superar nunca la velocidad segura según lo determinado por la velocidad directriz, en una base de sección por sección." Lamentablemente, esta definición es de poca utilidad para la práctica de diseño e ingenieros de tránsito. Quizás una de las mayores preocupaciones acerca de la definición de velocidad de operación fue su supuesta co- rrelación a "... una velocidad segura según lo determinado por la velocidad directriz. ..." Mientras que esta hipótesis puede ser válida para instalaciones diseñadas a velocidades muy altas, como autopistas, comienza a deteriorarse a medida que la clasificación funcional se aproxima a las calles locales. Actualmente se usan términos de velocidad adicionales, tales como velocidad de 85º percentil, o paso de velocidad. La Tabla 3 muestra las condiciones de velocidad y sus respectivas definiciones.
  18. 18. 18/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ TABLA 2 Definiciones de velocidad de operación Fuente Definiciones HCM, 1950 (18) En cuanto a los conductores, el índice más importante de la congestión de tránsito durante diferentes volúmenes es la velocidad general (sin detenciones) que pueda mantenerse al tratar de viajar a la máxima velocidad segura. Esta velocidad general se denomina velocidad de operación. Matson y otros., 1955 (19) La velocidad de operación es la máxima velocidad general, sin detenciones, a la cual un conductor puede viajar en un dado camino, en condiciones adecuadas. Es lo mismo que la velocidad directriz cuando en las condiciones atmosféricas y de la superficie del camino, etc., son ideales y los volúmenes de tránsito son bajos. HCM, 1965 (20) Velocidad de operación es la máxima velocidad general a la cual un conductor puede viajar en un dado camino bajo condiciones de tránsito prevalecientes sin que en ningún momento se supere la velocidad segura determinada por la velocidad directriz, sobre una base de sección por sección. AASHO, 1973 (9) La velocidad de operación es la máxima velocidad general a la cual un conductor puede viajar en un dado camino bajo condiciones climáticas favorables y en condiciones adecuadas de tránsito, sin sobrepasar la velocidad segura, sobre una base de sección usada para di- señar. Glossary of Transportation Terms, 1994 (21) La velocidad de marcha es la máxima velocidad segura a la cual un vehículo opera nor- malmente en un dado camino bajo condiciones prevalecientes de tránsito y ambientales; también se la conoce como velocidad de operación. AASHTO, 1990 (12), 1994 (13) La velocidad de operación es la máxima velocidad general a la cual un conductor puede viajar en un dado camino bajo condiciones climáticas y de tránsito favorables, sin que en ningún momento supere la velocidad segura, según lo determinado por la velocidad directriz, sobre una base de sección por sección. Fitzpatrick y otros., 1995 (22) La velocidad de operación es la velocidad a la cual, según lo observado, los conductores operan sus vehículos. El 85º percentil de la distribución de velocidad observada es lo más frecuentemente usada estadística descriptiva para la velocidad de operación, asociada con un lugar en particular o una característica geométrica. TRB Special Report 254, 1998 (23) Velocidad de operación: es la velocidad que los conductores de vehículos en flujo libre eligen viajar en una sección de camino. MUTCD, 1988 (14) Velocidad de operación: velocidad a la cual operan un vehículo típico o el tránsito total. Puede definirse con valores de velocidad, como velocidades promedio, paso, o 85º percentil. AASHTO Green Book, 2001 (17) Velocidad de operación: velocidad a la cual según lo observado los conductores operan sus vehículos durante condiciones de flujo libre. El 85º percentil de la distribución de velocidades observadas es la medida más frecuentemente usada de la velocidad de operación, asociada con un lugar particular o característica geométrica. MUTCD 2000 (16) Velocidad de operación - Velocidad a la que opera un vehículo típico o el tránsito total. Puede definirse con valores de velocidad, tales como velocidades promedio, paso, o 85º percentil.
  19. 19. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 19/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ TABLA 3 Términos descriptivos de velocidad operacional Fuente Definiciones AASHO, 1965 (8) La velocidad media de marcha es el promedio para todo el tránsito o componente de trán- sito, igual a la suma de las distancias dividida por la suma de los tiempos de marcha. Es aproximadamente igual a la media de las velocidades de operación de todos los vehículos considerados. La velocidad general de viaje es la velocidad en una sección específica de camino, igual a la distancia dividida por el tiempo total de viaje, que incluye las detenciones y demoras, excepto las sufridas fuera de la calzada. AASHO, 1973 (9) La velocidad media de marcha es el promedio para todo el tránsito o un componente de tránsito, igual a la suma de distancia dividida por la suma de tiempos en marcha. Es apro- ximadamente igual a la media de las velocidades de operación de todos los vehículos con- siderados. La velocidad general de viaje es la velocidad en una sección específica de camino, igual a la distancia dividida por el tiempo total de viaje. HCM, 1985 (24), 1994 (25) La velocidad media de marcha es el promedio de velocidad de una corriente de tránsito calculada como la longitud de un segmento de camino dividida por el tiempo de viaje promedio de los vehículos que atraviesan el segmento. La velocidad media de viaje es la velocidad media de una corriente de tránsito se calcula como la longitud de un segmento de camino dividida por el tiempo de viaje promedio de vehículos atravesar el segmento, en millas por hora. Glossary of Transporta- tion Terms, 1994 (21) La velocidad de marcha es la máxima velocidad segura a la cual normalmente opera un vehículo en un dado camino bajo las condiciones prevalecientes de tránsito y ambientales; también conocida como velocidad de operación. AASHTO, 1990 (12), 1994 (13) La velocidad media de marcha es el promedio para todo tránsito o componente de tránsito, igual a la suma de las distancias, dividida por la suma de los tiempos de marcha; es aproxi- madamente igual a la media de las velocidades de marcha de todos los vehículos conside- rados. Por practicabilidad, un límite de velocidad señalizado no es la velocidad máxima que podría usarse. En cambio, usualmente se aproxima a la velocidad del 85º percentil determinada por medición de una muestra cuantificada de vehículos. Tal valor está en el "paso" o rango de velocidad de 15 km/h usado por la mayoría de los conductores. Fitzpatrick y otros., 1995 (22) La velocidad del 85º percentil es la velocidad por debajo del cual viaja el 85% de los con- ductores. Se usa frecuentemente para establecer los límites de velocidad.
  20. 20. 20/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ HCM, 1997 (26) La velocidad media de marcha también se llama "velocidad media del espacio". Es una medición de la corriente de tránsito basada en la observación de tiempos de viaje de vehículos que atraviesan una sección de camino de longitud conocida. Se la define como la longitud del segmento dividida por el tiempo medio de viaje de los vehículos para recorren el segmento. El "tiempo de marcha" incluye sólo el tiempo que pasan los vehículos en movimiento. La velocidad media de viaje es también una medida de la corriente de tránsito basada en observaciones de tiempo de viaje sobre una longitud de camino conocida. Se define como la longitud del segmento dividido por el tiempo de viaje promedio de los vehículos que atraviesan el segmento, incluyendo todos los tiempos de demora parados. También es una "velocidad media espacial", porque el uso de tiempos de viaje promedio efectivamente sopesa el pro- medio de acuerdo con el lapso en que un vehículo ocupa un definido segmento de camino o "espacio". TRB Special Report 254 (23) Paso x 15 km/h - el paso de 15 km/h es el rango que abarca el mayor porcentaje de todas las velocidades medidas en un estudio de la velocidad-de-punto. Se describe por el valor de la velocidad en el extremo inferior (?) del rango, y el porcentaje de todos los vehículos que están en el rango; como tal, es un indicador alternativo de dispersión de la velocidad. Los ingenieros creen que la seguridad se incrementa cuando el paso de 15 km/h incluye un gran porcentaje (más del 70%) de todos los vehículos de flujo libre en un lugar. Velocidad del 85º percentil – Velocidad en o por debajo de la cual viajan en flujo libre el 85% de los vehículos. Los ingenieros de tránsito asumen que este alto porcentaje de conductores seleccionará una velocidad segura sobre la base de las condiciones del lugar. Tradicional- mente en los estudios de ingeniería se consideró a la velocidad del 85º percentil para esta- blecer un límite de velocidad. En la mayoría de los casos, la diferencia entre la velocidad del 85º percentil y la velocidad media da una buena aproximación de la desviación estándar de las muestras de velocidad. Velocidad aconsejada - En ciertos lugares del sistema vial, como curvas horizontales, in- tersecciones o fuertes bajadas, la velocidad sensata puede ser menor que el límite de velo- cidad señalizado. En lugar de bajar los límites reglamentarios de velocidad en cada una de estos lugares, a menudo los ingenieros de tránsito colocan señales de advertencia estándares acompañadas por una placa cuadrada de velocidad aconsejada, negro y amarillo. Aunque esta señal advierte a los conductores al acercarse, no es legalmente exigible. Velocidad media - Es la medida más común de la tendencia central. Usando datos de un estudio de velocidad-en-un-punto, la media se calcula sumando todas las velocidades me- didas y dividiendo por el tamaño de muestras, n. MUTCD, 1998 (14) MUTCD, 2000 (16) Velocidad 85º percentil - Velocidad igual o inferior a la cual viaja el 85% de los vehículos motorizados. Velocidad media - Suma de las velocidades instantáneas o medidas de vehículos en una ubicación específica dividida por el número de vehículos observados. Paso de velocidad - Velocidad más alta (?) en un rango específico de velocidades, que representa más vehículos que en cualquier otro rango de velocidad. Los rangos de veloci- dades usados normalmente son de 15 km/h. Velocidad del 85º percentil - Velocidad igual o inferior a la cual viaja el 85% de los vehículos motorizados. MUTCD, 2000 (16) Velocidad media - la suma de las velocidades instantáneas o velocidades-de-punto medidas en un lugar específico, dividida por el número de vehículos observados. Paso de velocidad - La velocidad más alta (?) en un rango específico de velocidades que representa más vehículos que en cualquier otro rango de velocidad. Normalmente el rango de velocidades usado es de 10 o 15 km/h.
  21. 21. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 21/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ 2.2 ENCUESTA POSTAL A principios de 1999 se realizó una encuesta postal para desarrollar una mejor comprensión de qué definiciones, políticas, y valores usan los ingenieros en su práctica de diseño de nuevos caminos y mejoramientos de los existentes. A los encuestados se les formularon preguntas sobre definiciones, políticas y prácticas, valores de diseño y valores de velo- cidad; y se les pidieron comentarios sobre el tema e información con respecto a su posición actual y experiencia previa. La encuesta fue enviada a los miembros de la Subcomisión de diseño de AASHTO. Se recibieron 45 encuestas completadas de 40 estados. La mayoría de los encuestados fueron directores y administradores en una división de diseño de un departamento estatal de transporte. Los años de experiencia en el diseño de los encuestados oscilaron entre 3 y 40, con la mayoría con más de 20 años de experiencia. El Apéndice B contiene más detalles sobre los resultados de la encuesta, los cuales se usaron para desarrollar mejoramientos de las definiciones de velocidad consideradas, para su inclusión en documentos de referencia clave, como el Libro Verde y el MUTCD. Las principales conclusiones fueron: • La mayoría de los estados usa las definiciones del Libro Verde de 1994; sin embargo, menos de los encuestados indicaron que era su definición preferida. • Las políticas y prácticas de diseño varían de estado a estado. Por ejemplo, al seleccionar la velocidad directriz de un camino nuevo, la clase funcional o el límite de velocidad legal fueron usados comúnmente. • Una mayoría (80%) respondió que una revisión de un proyectista sénior era parte del procedimiento para comprobar un diseño preliminar y un poco más de la mitad (55%) declaró que usan una revisión por parte de la sección de operaciones de tránsito. Sigue un resumen de las respuestas de los participantes de la encuesta para cada sección de la encuesta postal. Sección I. Definiciones Se solicitó a las dos preguntas siguientes cuatro diferentes términos relacionados con la velocidad: velocidad, velocidad, velocidad y velocidad aconsejada. ¿Cuál de las siguientes definiciones es la más cercana a la definición actual de su estado? ¿Cuál es tu definición preferida? Velocidad directriz (45 respuestas). Hubo 32 encuestados que indica que la definición actual de su estado era de los años 1990/1994 definición de Libro Verde (las dos ediciones tenían la misma definición) y 4 más que dijo que la definición de Libro Verde fue usada en conjunto con otra definición; sin embargo, sólo 11 encuestados declararon que el Libro Verde era su definición preferida. Había 17 encuestados preferido "una velocidad se- leccionada para establecer específicos elementos mínimos de diseño geométrico para una sección particular del camino". Velocidad de operación (43 respuestas). Como con la velocidad directriz, una mayoría de los encuestados (29 de 43 respuestas) indica que su estado usa el 1990/1994 determinación del Libro Verde. Una definición alter- nativa es usada por 10 participantes: "la velocidad de operación es la velocidad en que los conductores observan el operación de sus vehículos. El 85º percentil de la distribución de velocidades observadas es lo más frecuen- temente usado en estadística descriptiva para la velocidad de operación asociada con un lugar particular o una característica geométrica." Esta definición alternativa fue preferido por los 27 encuestados de realmente. Velocidad de operación (45 respuestas). Una abrumadora mayoría de los participantes (43 de 45) dice que su estado de los años 1990/1994 determinación del Libro Verde y 27 dijo que era su definición preferida. Una de- finición más simple era preferida por los 10 encuestados: "la distancia recorrida dividida por el tiempo cuando el vehículo está en movimiento." Velocidad aconsejada (43 respuestas). Mayoría de los participantes (33) indica una definición como la defini- ción actual de su estado y su definición preferida: "Asesor velocidad se usa en ciertos lugares en el sistema de camino, como curvas horizontales, intersecciones, o abajo-inclinada donde la caja fuerte de la velocidad en el camino puede ser menor que el límite de velocidad señalizado. Aunque el signo da una advertencia para acer- carse a los conductores, no es exigible legalmente." Sección II. Políticas y prácticas ¿Qué uso su estado cuando se selecciona la velocidad de construcción de un camino? Los encuestados (45 respuestas) recibieron seis opciones o pedidos para seleccionar sólo uno. El Libro Verde fue elegido por 15 participantes, un manual de diseño de estado fue indicado por 19 par-participantes, y una combinación de los dos fue seleccionada por 3 participantes.
  22. 22. 22/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ Al seleccionar una velocidad directriz para un nuevo camino, ¿cuál es el porcentaje de uso de los siguientes factores: clasificación funcional, límite de velocidad legal (valor legislativo o máximo), límite de velocidad legal más 10 o 15 km/h, volumen de tránsito, velocidad de operación prevista u otro? Casi todos los encuestados (40 de 45) indican que la clasificación funcional se utilizó al seleccionar la velocidad directriz para un nuevo camino. Más de una cuarta parte de los encuestados declaró que fue usado en más del 80% de sus selecciones. Límite legal de velocidad, velocidad de operación esperado y volumen de tránsito se usan también con frecuencia al seleccionar la velocidad directriz de una nueva camino. Casi la mitad de los lí- mites legales de velocidad de indican usa ese factor en 50% de sus selecciones, mientras que la otra mitad usa el factor en porcentaje de 10 a 30 de sus selecciones. Volumen y velocidad de operación prevista fueron usados con menos frecuencia en la selección de velocidad de la construcción de una nueva camino. Hubo 13 respuestas dadas para el "otro" factor, 8 de los cuales mencionado terreno y/o topografía; 9 de las 13 respuestas para estos factores osciló entre 20 y 40%. Después de indicar los factores usados en el diseño, los encuestados debían explicar los procesos que usan; sus res- puestas se centraron en la consideración de la ley estatal, área de ordenamiento, clasificación de funcional y manuales de diseño de estado. Al seleccionar una velocidad directriz para un proyecto con pocos cambios (es decir, cuando la alineamiento o sección transversal se cambia para algunos de los elementos), ¿cuál es el porcentaje de uso de los siguientes factores: diseño existente, velocidad, velocidad directriz que habría sido seleccionada para una nueva camino, límite de velocidad señalizado vigente, prevé una velocidad de operación, operación existente, velocidad aso- ciada a la clasificación funcional del camino? Las respuestas a esta pregunta fueron muy mezcladas. Sobre la media de los encuestados (24 de 45) indica esa velocidad directriz existentes, existe límite de velocidad señalizado y velocidad de operación esperado fueron usados al seleccionar la velocidad directriz nuevo. Veinte de las respuestas para la velocidad directriz existentes osciló entre 10 y 50% de uso. La distribución de respuestas para límite de velocidad señalizado existente y ve- locidad de operación previsto era idéntica, con nueve respuestas entre 10 y 30%, nueve respuestas entre 40 y 60% y seis respuestas de 70% o más. Hubo 17 respuestas indicando el uso de la velocidad directriz que habría sido seleccionado para un nuevo camino, con 12 entre 10 y 60%. También hubo 17 respuestas para la velocidad asociada a la clasificación funcional del camino, con 15 entre 10 y 60%. Hubo 12 respuestas dadas a favor de la velocidad de operación existente, que van desde 10 hasta 50%, y hubo 12 respuestas que indican otros factores. No hubo ningún "otro" predominante factor, pero algunos de los factores mencionados incluyen correr velocidad, terreno, historia del accidente, volumen de tránsito y las pautas del Libro Verde. Los encuestados dieron típi- camente entre 10 y 60% como el porcentaje de uso de esos factores, aunque tres eran entre 90 y 100%. Al seleccionar una velocidad directriz para un proyecto donde la camino está cambiando en su clase funcional (por ejemplo, cuando un camino de dos carriles se expande para aumentar la capacidad y se convierte en un suburbano arterial), ¿cuál es el porcentaje de uso de los siguientes factores: diseño existente, velocidad, velo- cidad directriz que habría sido seleccionada para una nueva camino, límite de velocidad publicada existentes, anticipó la velocidad de operación¿, existen velocidad de operación, velocidad asociada a la clasificación fun- cional de la camino, u otro? Dos tercios de los encuestados (30 de 45) indicaron que usan la velocidad directriz que habría sido seleccionada para una nueva camino. Dieciocho de los encuestados declaró que fue usado entre 20 y 60% de sus selecciones, mientras que ocho indicó que fue usado en más del 90%. Velocidad asociada a la clasificación funcional de la camino fue elegida por los 24 encuestados; 21 respuestas fueron entre 10 y 80%, mientras que las restantes respuestas fueron entre 90 y 100%. Existente publicada el límite de velocidad, existentes de la velocidad direc- triz, prevé la velocidad de operación y la velocidad de operación existente se usan también con frecuencia al seleccionar la velocidad directriz de una nueva camino. De las 45 respuestas para estos cuatro factores, todos menos cinco eran entre 10 y 60%. Hubo 10 respuestas dadas por otros factores, que menciona "todo lo anterior", terreno, volumen de tránsito y la historia del accidente; respuestas para estos factores oscilados entre 10 y 100%. Una vez finalizado un diseño preliminar, ¿cuál es el procedimiento para comprobar el diseño (marque todas las que se aplica)? Un gran número de encuestados (39 de 45) dijo que usan una revisión proyectista sénior, y más de la mitad (27) usa una revisión de sección de operaciones de tránsito. Algunos (13) también usa una revisión de la sección de seguridad y casi la mitad (22) usar otros métodos para comprobar el diseño. Estos métodos incluyeron la revisión por parte del estado diseño oficina o distrito personal (9), revisión por otras secciones como la construcción y mantenimiento (6) y peer review o revisión de equipo de aseguramiento de calidad (6).
  23. 23. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 23/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ Cuando la justificación es necesaria para una excepción de diseño (es decir, cuando todos los elementos para un camino no cumplen con la velocidad directriz seleccionado), ¿cuál es el porcentaje de uso de los siguientes factores: costo incremental, ambiental, derecho de paso, coherencia con la sección adyacente, seguridad, preocupaciones sociales/preservación histórica, demandas públicas / expectativas, u otro? Los encuestados (45 respuestas) indican que todos usan una amplia variedad de factores; todos los factores enumerados recibieron por lo menos 28 respuestas, y la mayoría de las respuestas describe el uso de menos del 30% para cada factor. Enunciados incluyen costo incremental, ambiental, derecho de paso, coherencia con la sección adyacente, seguridad, preservación histórica / social preocupaciones y demandas del público / expec- tativas. Durante la reconstrucción de un camino, ¿ha tenido una situación donde la velocidad de construcción de un camino existente es mayor o igual a la velocidad de operación y los ciudadanos querrían menores velocidades de operación en la instalación? Respuestas (45 respuestas) a esta pregunta fueron divididas bastante uniformemente, con 25 responder "sí" y 20 contestar "no". Para aquellos que respondieron "sí", 10 de los encuestados indicaron que las condiciones son revisadas sobre una base de caso por caso, tal vez con un estudio de la velocidad. Cinco respuestas indicaron que no se hizo nada o se haría que los ciudadanos fueron informados en cuanto a cómo se fijan los límites de velocidad y sin cambios. Tres respuestas se refirió a calmar el tránsito, y tres respuestas indicaron que el límite de velocidad de cambios estaban bajo la autoridad de una entidad específica, ya sea local, regional o estatal. Las restantes respuestas generalmente se refirió a la reconstrucción o pruebas los límites de velocidad. Efectos de los elementos geométricos en velocidad Todos los encuestados indicaron que ancho de carril estrecho causa conductores conducir más lentamente en las autopistas, y la mayoría (89 porcentaje) creer que ancho de carril estrecho hacer conductores conducir más lentamente en las calles locales. Cuando existe ancho pasillo ancho, la mayoría de los encuestados cree no afectan las velocidades de conductores en las autopistas pero afectan velocidades calles locales. Hubo 29 encuestados (71%), que indicaron que afectan la velocidad de ancho de las banquinas. Cerca de dos tercios creen estrechos banquinas causa conductores para conducir más lento en autopistas urbanas y rurales. Aproximadamente la mitad de los encuestados cree que amplia pavimentados banquinas hacer conductores conducir más rápido. Una gran mayoría (más del 80%) creen angosto claro anchos de separación lateral zona afectan a la velocidad que seleccione conductores en caminos urbanas y rurales. Un mayoría más pequeño (alrededor del 60%) cree que espacio ancho lateral / claro anchos zona causan conductores conducir más rápido. Más del 60% de los creen que medias elevadas y carriles de doblar a la izquierda dos vías (CGIDSs) afectan a la velocidad que seleccione conductores. Sección III. Valores de velocidad Un primer paso en el proceso de diseño es definir la función que un centro es servir. La capacidad del camino para dar esa función se relaciona con el volumen esperado de tránsito, la velocidad de operación prevista y los criterios geométricos presentes. Para los siguientes clases de caminos (se muestra como columnas en la Tabla 4, utilice su juicio ingeniería para dar la velocidad adecuada para cada elemento mostrado como filas. La Tabla 4 muestra las respuestas más comunes para cada categoría. Apéndice B incluye detalles adicionales sobre los resultados. TABLA 4 Valores de velocidad de encuesta postal; p80 Sección IV. Valores de diseño Un primer paso en el proceso de diseño es definir la función que un centro es servir. La capacidad del camino prevé que funcionan se relaciona con el volumen esperado de Tránsito, la velocidad de operación prevista y los criterios geométricos presentes. Para los siguientes clases de caminos (se muestra como columnas en la Tabla 5, por favor utilice su criterio de ingeniería para dar el valor o rango de valores adecuados para cada artículo (mostrado como filas). La Tabla 5 muestra las respuestas más comunes para cada categoría. Apéndice B incluye detalles adicionales sobre los resultados. TABLA 5 Valores de diseño de encuesta; p82
  24. 24. 24/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ Sección V. General comentarios/inquietudes Los encuestados debían dar cualquier comentario o interés que tenían sobre este tema. El más común refiere a men- cionado las incoherencias entre diseño, velocidad señalizada y velocidad de operación. Los encuestados señalaron que hubo una falta de una clara relación entre los tres, y a menudo la velocidad de operación es superior a la velocidad directriz o velocidad señalizada. Esta cuestión se informó que conducen a la posibilidad de mayor responsabilidad para el ingeniero o la Agencia. Co- mentarios relacionados con indicado que estándares para la velocidad directriz deben permitir flexibilidad por las carac- terísticas topográficas y conducir las actitudes locales/regionales. TIPS FOR THE COFFEE BREAK A traffic collision, also known as a traffic accident, motor vehicle collision, motor vehicle accident, car accident, automobile accident, road traffic collision, wreck (USA), car crash, or car smash (Australian) occurs when a vehicle collides with another vehicle, pedestrian, animal, road debris, or other stationary obstruction, such as a tree or utility pole. Traffic collisions may result in injury, death, vehicle damage, and property damage. Fuente: Wikipedia 2013. Los insectos respetan ciertas reglas de conducción. ¿Por qué no podríamos también nosotros? Mantenerse en el carril es conducción sensata. No? We argies? Fuente: Vialidad de la India Índice de involucramiento en accidentes, en función de la variación desde la velocidad media de marcha. ¿Modelo desactualizado? Fuente: Solomon, 1964
  25. 25. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 25/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ 2.3 REVISIÓN DE ELEMENTOS DE DISEÑO Una meta de esta investigación fue evaluar los procedimientos actuales, especialmente cómo la velocidad se usa como control en políticas y guías existentes. Se evaluó en detalle cómo la velo- cidad se relaciona con los elementos de diseño. El informe determinó: (1) si la velocidad directriz se usa para seleccionar el valor de un elemento de diseño, (2) si existe una relación entre un elemento de diseño y la velocidad de operación, y (3) si existe una relación entre un elemento de diseño y la seguridad en un camino. Los investigadores establecieron tres niveles en que la velocidad directriz puede afectar un ele- mento de diseño (o un componente de elemento de diseño). La Vd puede: • -relacionarse directamente con el elemento de diseño o componente en que la velocidad di- rectriz se usa para seleccionar el elemento adecuado o componente. Esta relación directa su- pone y diseña para un efecto de velocidad. • -relacionarse indirectamente a un elemento o componente. Bajo este escenario, la velocidad directriz no se usa para seleccionar el elemento de diseño o componente, pero sí la velocidad de operación. La velocidad de operación definida por Libro Verde de AASHTO (13) se denomina velocidad media de marcha. Una relación indirecta entre elementos o componentes de diseño y velocidad directriz se define aquí cuando se usa una velocidad de operación para seleccionar el elemento de diseño adecuado o componente, y la velocidad de operación se basa en alguna relación asumida con la velocidad directriz. (Nota: el diseño supone que la relación velocidad directriz / velocidad de operación se usa para seleccionar ciertos elementos / componentes; sin embargo, esto no está bien definido, como se demuestra en las secciones subsiguientes.) • -no estar directamente relacionada con un elemento o componente. Aquí, el elemento consi- derado depende de algún otro método distinto que la velocidad directriz. La mayoría de los elementos de diseño o de sus valores se seleccionan directa o indirectamente según la velocidad directriz. En algunas situaciones se usa el tipo de camino para determinar el elemento de diseño. Las relaciones se identificaron en el Libro Verde, y se resumen en la Tabla 6. TABLA 6 Revisión de diseño geométrico p84 Varios de los elementos de diseño tienen una definible relación con la velocidad de operación, Tabla 7. Para que un componente de elemento de diseño se relacione directamente con la velocidad de operación, los estudios operacionales deben mostrar evidencias de que efectivamente el compo- nente bajo estudio afecta a la velocidad de operación. Cuando los resultados de los estudios ope- racionales resultan en una revisión mixta, la relación se clasifica como no concluyente. Si no se determinó ninguna relación, y el componente de elemento de diseño en cuestión se estudió ade- cuadamente, el componente de diseño se clasifica como que no tiene ninguna relación con la ve- locidad de operación. En algunos casos la relación es fuerte, como para curvas horizontales, y en otros casos la relación es débil, como para la anchura del carril. En todos los casos, cuando exista una relación entre la velocidad de operación y el elemento de diseño, hay rangos de cuándo la influencia del elemento de diseño sobre la velocidad es mínima. Por ejemplo, una pendiente de 6 o 7% influye en la velocidad de los camiones y algunos vehículos de pasajeros, mientras que las pendientes de 1 o 2% no tienen ninguna influencia sobre las velo- cidades de operación. TABLA 7 Revisión de velocidad de operación p85
  26. 26. 26/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ Una tercera revisión investigó las implicaciones de seguridad de elementos de diseño. Mientras que la relación entre un elemento de diseño y la velocidad de operación pueda ser débil, las conse- cuencias de la selección de un valor particular pueden tener implicaciones de seguridad. Un ejemplo es el ancho de las banquinas. Las investigaciones demostraron que no existe ninguna relación distintiva entre ancho de banquina y velocidad de operación (el componente zona despejada se revisó por separado). Usar tal hallazgo para fomentar el no uso de banquinas, o el uso de banquinas de anchura mínima en caminos alta velocidad, podría tener negativas implicaciones de seguridad. La Tabla 8 resume los resultados de la revisión de seguridad. TABLA 8 Revisión de seguridad p86 Los exámenes demostraron que se conocen relaciones entre seguridad y características de diseño, y que la selección de las características del diseño varía sobre la base de la velocidad de operación. Por lo tanto, los elementos de diseño investigados en este estudio deben seleccionarse con un examen de la velocidad prevista en el camino. En algunos casos, la consideración debe tomar la forma de seleccionar un valor de elemento de diseño en un rango que tiene mínima influencia en la velocidad o que no afectaría negativamente la seguridad. En otros casos, la selección de un valor de elemento de diseño debe relacionarse directamente con la velocidad de operación esperada. 2.4 RELACIONES ANTERIORES Varios estudios investigaron las relaciones entre los distintos elementos de la velocidad. Algunos estudios intentaron predecir la velocidad de operación usando las características de la calzada, mientras que otros intentaron identificar la relación entre el límite de velocidad señalizado y la ve- locidad de operación. Las Tablas 9 y 10 resumen las variables de la calzada y sus costados que influyen en la velocidad de operación. El Apéndice D contiene resúmenes de las relaciones identi- ficadas en la bibliografía por clasificación funcional. Los siguientes son las principales conclusiones sobre la relación entre los elementos de diseño y la velocidad de operación. TABLA 9 Velocidad de operación de curva de variables que influyen en punto medio horizontal p87 TABLA 10 Variables que influyen en la velocidad de operación en recta p89 Caminos rurales de dos carriles • Un estudio FHWA 2000 (36) recogió datos de velocidad en más de 200 lugares de caminos rurales de dos carriles. Los estudios desarrollaron ecuaciones de predicción de velocidad para varias condiciones, tales como curvas verti- cales en rectas horizontales, curvas horizontales en pendientes, etc... Las variables que influyen en la velocidad de operación incluyen radio, pendiente y valor K m/% (índice de curvatura vertical). Para aquellas situaciones donde no se pudo establecer una relación estadística, se revisaron los datos y se usó el juicio de ingeniería para estimar un valor de velocidad de operación máxima redondeada de 100 km/h. • Los análisis de 162 secciones rectas en los caminos rurales de dos carriles (42) mostraron que al determinar velo- cidades de 85º percentil en el medio de una sección recta, es necesario observar una sección más larga, que incluya las curvas anterior y posterior, dado que ellas constituyen las principales variables que afectan a la velocidad. Se investigó la influencia de otras variables geométricas secundarias y encontraron impactos como los de las varia- bles principales. • Un artículo de 1991 (43) encontró que para 28 curvas horizontales, todas las curvas con una velocidad directriz de 80 km/h o menos tenían velocidades del 85º percentil mayores que la velocidad directriz. Sólo en la velocidad directriz de 97 km/h se observaron curvas con velocidades de 85º percentil inferiores a la velocidad directriz. • En 1994 se recogieron datos de velocidad en 138 curvas horizontales en 29 caminos rurales de dos carriles en cinco estados (33). Los datos demostraron claramente que el radio de curva horizontal afecta la velocidad de operación. • El estudio NCHRP sobre distancia visual de detención midió la velocidad de operación en las curvas verticales convexas con distancia visual limitada (15).
  27. 27. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 27/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ Los datos mostraron que al aumentar la velocidad directriz inferida (es decir, una mayor distancia visual disponible), las velocidades de operación son mayores, las reducciones medias de velocidad entre las secciones de control y cresta tienden a aumentar a medida que se reduce la distancia visual disponible; sin embargo, la reducción de velo- cidad es inferior a la sugerida por los criterios AASHTO entonces vigentes. • McLean (30, 44) encontró disparidades de velocidad directriz/operación en los caminos rurales de dos carriles aus- tralianos. Las curvas horizontales con velocidad directriz menor que 90 km/h tenían velocidades del 85º percentil coherentemente más rápidas que la velocidad directriz, mientras que las curvas con velocidades de diseño superiores a 90 km/h tenían velocidades de 85º percentil más lentas que la velocidad directriz del elemento de diseño • En Nebraska, las ecuaciones de regresión desarrolladas por Schurr y otros (39) para curvas horizontales en caminos rurales de dos carriles incluyeron la pendiente de aproximación, ángulo de desviación y longitud de la curva como variables independientes importantes. • Jessen y otros (45) tomaron datos de velocidad en 70 curvas verticales convexas en Nebraska. Hallaron que la velocidad señalizada tenía la mayor influencia sobre la velocidad de operación. La velocidad directriz inferida de las curvas verticales no fue un factor significativo. • Dixon y otros (41) recogieron datos geométricos y de velocidad en 12 lugares condales de caminos multicarriles, antes y después de aumentar el límite de velocidad de 90 km/h a 105 km/h; encontraron que las velocidades de flujo libre aumentaron como consecuencia del aumento del límite de velocidad señalizado, y que el número de puntos de acceso y la pendiente vertical pueden influir en las velocidades de flujo libre. Calles urbanas de baja velocidad • En un estudio de 2000 (37), tres variables geométricas ayudaron a explicar la variabilidad de la velocidad (grado de curvatura, ancho de carril y valuación de riesgo) en curvas horizontales de un entorno de calles urbanas de baja velocidad (debajo de 60 km/h) • Un estudio de Arkansas examinó la relación entre la función de calle urbana (tránsito arterial versus local), ancho y velocidad resultante (46). Por las calles con más características de calles locales (por ejemplo, una longitud más corta), los datos mostraron una diferencia estadísticamente significativa entre las velocidades medias en segmentos de calles más anchas y más estrechas. Cuando se ajusta mediante la eliminación de vehículos que entran o salen de la calle a la mitad del segmento, en su mayor parte las magnitudes de las diferencias fueron menores que 7 km/h. Los resultados sugieren que el ancho de la calle puede jugar un papel pequeño en la velocidad del vehículo, pero otros factores como la función de viaje pueden ser más determinantes más significativos de las velocidades vehi- culares directas, medias y del 85º percentil. Arteriales suburbanos • Un proyecto de TxDOT 1995 encontró que la velocidad directriz inferida para curvas verticales, y el radio para curvas horizontales son moderadamente buenos predictores de las velocidades de curva del 85º percentil. El estudio incluyó 10 lugares de curvas horizontales y verticales (22). • Un proyecto de TxDOT 1999 investigó qué variables geométricas del costado del camino, y dispositivos de control de tránsito tienen un efecto en el comportamiento del conductor en 19 curvas horizontales y 36 rectas de los principales caminos arteriales suburbanos (38). La única variable significativa para secciones rectas fue el límite de velocidad señalizado. Además de la velocidad señalizada, el ángulo de desviación y la densidad de accesos influyen sobre la velocidad en las secciones de curvas horizontales. Se realizó otra serie de análisis sin usar el límite de velocidad señalizado. La anchura del carril solamente fue una variable significativa para tramos rectos, que explica un 25% de la variabilidad de las velocidades. Para los lugares en curva, el impacto de la presencia de mediana se convierte en importante, junto con el desarrollo al costado del camino (38). Autopistas • Se realizó un estudio de caso sobre los efectos de visibilidad y otros factores ambientales sobre la velocidad en un tramo de 160 km de la interestatal 84 en sureste de Idaho y Utah noroeste (47). Los datos muestran que en lugar los conductores responden a pobres condiciones ambientales reduciendo su velocidad. La reducción de la velocidad media para todos los vehículos era 10 km/h durante 2 eventos de niebla, y 19 km/h durante 11 eventos de nieve.
  28. 28. 28/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ Caminos urbanos • En un estudio de 1962 sobre velocidades de operación en entorno urbano, Rowan y Keese concluyeron que las reducciones sustanciales de velocidad ocurrieron cuando la distancia visual fue menos de 300 a 370 m, y que la in- troducción de una sección urbana con cordones y el uso del suelo adyacente (desarrollo residencial o comercial) in- fluyó en la reducción de la velocidad (48). Se halló que las restricciones laterales (árboles y arbustos) influyen más sobre la reducción de la velocidad que la densidad del desarrollo. Tipos de caminos múltiples • En 1966, Oppenlander revisó la bibliografía para identificar las variables que influyen en la velocidad de punto (49). Las características viales más importantes incluyen clasificación funcional, curvatura, pendiente, longitud de pen- diente, número de carriles y el tipo de superficie. La distancia visual, la separación lateral y la frecuencia de inter- secciones también influyen. • En 1989, Garber y Gadiraju examinaron las variaciones de velocidad en 36 lugares de caminos interestatales, arterias y colectores rurales (50). El análisis de las pruebas de varianza halló que la velocidad directriz y los tipos de caminos sin significativos, mientras que los volúmenes de tránsito y tiempo no fueron significativas (50). 2.5 ESTUDIOS DE CAMPO La vista del conductor de un camino puede darle información sobre el comportamiento adecuado. Por ejemplo, una vista de una autopista con sus ramas y barrera de hormigón en la mediana indica que se esperan altas velocidades de operación. El propósito de una autopista se define claramente como movilidad, y tiende a tener velocidades de operación en el rango de 90 km/h y más, con la excepción de condiciones congestionadas. En el otro extremo del espectro se encuentra la calle local, con el propósito de facilitar el acceso. Las características de las calles locales incluyen esta- cionamiento en la calle, accesos privados residenciales y otras características que indican la con- veniencia de velocidades de operación más bajas. Generalmente estas calles funcionan a veloci- dades de menos de 50 o 60 km/h. Entre estos extremos están los colectores y arterias, que dan una mezcla de acceso y movilidad, junto con una combinación de velocidades de operación. La profe- sión está tratando de entender mejor qué características influyen sobre las velocidades en un ca- mino. Si esas características pudieran identificarse, los caminos podrían diseñarse para influir mejor en el desempeño de los conductores. Selección del lugar El criterio general para seleccionar lugares de estudio se resume en la Tabla 11. TABLA 11 Criterios de selección de lugar p90 Estos criterios se seleccionaron para dar un grado de uniformidad y minimizar los efectos de elementos no consideradas en este estudio. Fueron desarrollados sobre la base de los conocimientos del equipo de investigación, especialmente experiencias de recopilación de datos similares en proyectos anteriores. Además de los criterios enumerados en la Tabla 11, un objetivo fue seleccionar lugares de diferentes regiones de los EUA. Se recogieron datos en siete ciudades ubicadas en seis estados: • Little Rock, Arkansas, • St. Louis, Missouri, • Nashville, Tennessee, • Portland, Oregón, • Boston, Massachusetts y • Collage Station y Houston, Texas.
  29. 29. PRÁCTICAS DE VELOCIDADES DIRECTRIZ, DE OPERACIÓN Y SEÑALIZADA 29/106 ______________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ Para enfocar el proceso de selección de lugar, se seleccionaron variables claves para poner énfasis en este esfuerzo. Basado en los resultados de estudios anteriores (36, 38), las variables selec- cionadas incluyeron: • clasificación funcional (arterial, coleccionista y local), • tratamiento de borde (es decir, cordón-cuneta versus banquina) y • límite de velocidad. Los datos recogidos como parte del proyecto destacaron datos suburbano/urbano debido a la can- tidad de datos rurales en proyectos FHWA anteriores (33, 36). Recopilación de datos El esfuerzo de la colección de datos incluyó las características del lugar y los datos de velocidad de los vehículos en el lugar. Características del lugar Los datos característicos del lugar recogidos en cada lugar de estudio se enumeran en la Tabla 12. Los datos se centraron en las características de la zona, entre los controles aguas arriba y aguas abajo del lugar de estudio, excepto la densidad de semáforos, que usa el número de semáforos en una milla a cada lado del lugar. Cada elemento de la sección fue medido y registrado en el campo. Se registró la presencia de las siguientes características: carril ciclista, estacionamiento en la calle y tipo de mediana. Además se observó el número de carriles y tipo de tratamiento de borde (banquina, cordón-cuneta, etc.). Se midieron los anchos de carriles, mediana, carril ciclista, veredas. TABLA 12 lugar características de datos recogidos en cada lugar de estudio p90 Las características de los costados del camino para un lugar de registro participaron más que otros datos de las otras variables de lugar. Las medidas fueron hechas para algunos de los elementos y luego fueron convertidas en una escala de calificación en la oficina. Determinación de peatones y las características del camino se basaron en mediciones y ob- servaciones realizadas en los lugares de estudio y observaciones de fotos y video tomado en los lugares. El desarrollo del camino se registró como residencial, comercial o industrial, parque/escuela/campus, granja y árboles / acantila- do/montaña. Las categorías residenciales y comercial/industrial fueron ampliadas en la oficina durante el análisis de datos usando el video y fotos de los lugares. La clasificación residencial se dividió en unifamiliar residencial y multi-familia residencial. Comercial/industrial se dividió en uno de cuatro subcategorías: edificios de varios pisos de oficinas, edificios de oficina bajo pisos/médico, centros comerciales por menor y restaurantes de gran volumen y fábricas industriales. La densidad de acceso -número de puntos de acceso por unidad de distancia- es el número de caminos y accesos a propiedad que intersecan en el lugar de estudio (de punto de control a punto de control). Se contó el número de caminos y caminos para el lado de estudio del camino y al otro lado del camino. Camino ambiente determinó para en 0,6 m y a 3 m del camino. Una de las cinco categorías fue seleccionada para la sección: claro con ningún objeto fijo, produciendo objetos únicos, combinación de objetos rígidos aislados y rendimiento, sólo un objeto rígido aislado y continuo o muchos objetos rígidos. La tasa de actividad peatonal se basó en el número de peatones observados durante el período de estudio, pruebas de actividad peatonal y la presencia de una acera. La calificación de actividad peatonal fue asignada a una de las tres clasificaciones: baja (no los peatones observados y sin signos de actividad peatonal), medio (pocos o ningún peatón observado con evidencia de alguna actividad peatonal) o alta (peatones observados en las aceras o evidencia de acti- vidades de peatonales alto). Los datos asociados a las características de dispositivos de control de tránsito ubicados cerca o en el lugar incluyen el valor de límite de velocidad señalizado y el número de señales por milla (el número de señales que se ha medido la distancia de 1.6 km aguas arriba y aguas abajo de la zona de recogida). Datos adicionales obtenidos de fotografías de los lugares contó con la presencia de línea central y edgeline marcas en el pavimento y el tipo de pavimento (capa de sello, asfalto o concreto).
  30. 30. 30/106 NCHRP REPORT 504 ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL - CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA – CPIC 6311 Beccar, julio 2013 http://ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar/ Los datos de alineamiento incluyen información sobre las características ascendentes y descendentes que puede afectar la velocidad a lo largo de la sección de estudio. La característica era un dispositivo de control de tránsito (es decir, señal o control de detención en el camino de estudio) o una curva horizontal con un radio < 500 m. En algunos casos, la carac- terística era un puente o una intersección T. Recopilación de datos de velocidad Velocidades de los vehículos del tema se registraron con una pistola de Kustom Pro-Laser LIDAR (luz Detección y Ran- ging) conectada a una computadora portátil. Sólo se usaron vehículos de flujo libre como sujetos; un vehículo en flujo libre se definió intervalos de 5 s. No se usaron vehículos con freno, vuelta o había expuesto cualquier comportamiento inusual. Sólo se recogieron datos durante condiciones de pavimento seco durante el día, generalmente entre las 7 y 18. Los datos se recolectaron sólo durante los días laborables. Se desarrolló un programa de software en TTI para transmitir la velo- cidad, tiempo y distancia de la pistola láser a una computadora portátil. La transferencia de datos se produce a un ritmo de aproximadamente tres veces por segundo. En caminos con volúmenes reducidos como calles locales, recopilación de datos con láser puede requerir más de cuatro horas para recoger los 100 deseado más vehículos. Por lo tanto, en este tipo de camino, sensores conectados a los clasificadores de tránsito fueron usados en lugar de las armas láser. Reducción de datos Los datos de distancia y velocidad recogidos se transfirieron a una hoja de cálculo y examinados por irregularidades o errores. Cualquier vehículo que había sido marcado en el campo para ser-sus inusuales se quitaron el archivo. Para los datos del sensor, se eliminaron vehículos que está más cerca de los valores mínimos para las condiciones de la flujo libre (p. ej., 5 s avances y ferroviaria 3 s). Además, los datos recogidos después de las 18 y antes también se eliminaron 7. Análisis gráficos Trazados que muestran los datos de velocidad por cada característica del lugar pueden dar una apreciación visual de que variables pueden tener un impacto en la velocidad. La Tabla 13 muestra varias de las trazados generadas, junto con las observaciones de la relación mostrada en la trazado entre la variable del camino y 85 velocidad del percentil para lugares suburbano/urbano. La relación más fuerte puede verse en la velocidad señalizada versus velocidad de 85º percentil trazado (trazado 13.1 en la Tabla 13. TABLA 13 Trazados de variable del camino frente a velocidad de 85º percentil p91 El análisis estadístico demuestra claramente que existe una fuerte relación entre la velocidad se- ñalizada y la velocidad de operación. La velocidad de operación 85º percentil es un factor en la selección de una velocidad señalizada, se usa generalmente como punto de partida desde el que se selecciona el límite de velocidad para un camino. La velocidad señalizada también se relaciona con el entorno del camino. Por ejemplo, límites de velocidad de 90 km/h no se usan en las calles locales, y límites de velocidad de 55 km/h no se ven en las autopistas. Por lo tanto, el límite de velocidad señalizado puede ser un subrogante para varios factores asociados con el camino. Otra relación potencialmente fuerte se muestra en la densidad de acceso versus velocidad de 85º percentil (trazado 13.3 en Tabla 13). Estudios previos (35, 46, 49, 51) demostraron que la densidad de acceso o niveles de densidad de acceso son asociados con diferentes velocidades o rangos de velocidades. La trama también demuestra que mayores densidades de acceso se asocian a velo- cidades más bajas. Análisis estadístico Rangos de análisis para todas las clases funcionales y velocidad Suponiendo una relación lineal, la Tabla 14 muestra los resultados de los análisis que examinan diferentes percentiles. Los cinco modelos - Q95 (percentil 95 de flujo libre velocidad de operación), Q90, Q85, Q50 y Qi5 - tienen valores R 2 muy altos (coeficiente de determinación), indicando que están altamente correlacionados con el límite de velocidad señalizado. En cuanto a la bondad total del modelo de ajuste (basado en valores R0 2 y R 2 ), el modelo Q50 es sin duda el mejor entre los cinco.

×