1/14 TRANSPORTATION RESEARCH RECORD 1435 145 Side Friction. Demanded and Margins of Safety on HorizontalCurves JF Morrall,...
2/14 Si un vehículo demanda más fricción lateral de lo que la interfaz pavimento/neumático puede dar, el vehículo se desli...
3/14 La mayoría de los investigadores señalan que los factores de fricción usados para diseñar no debería usar toda la fri...
4/14 A medida que los vehículos de prueba atravesaban una curva a velocidad constante (entre 60 y 120 km/h), un pasajero t...
5/14 En general, los coeficientes de correlación entre el ángulo de inclinación de la sala y el factor de fricción lateral...
6/14 FRICCIÓN LATERAL DEMANDADA PICO Los conductores tienden a conducir una espiral cuando atraviesan una curva horizontal...
7/14 FRICCIÓN LATERAL DEMANDADA PICO Es ampliamente conocido que los conductores tienden a conducir una espiral al atraves...
8/14 las pruebas tuvieron que continuarse y completarse otro día. Por lo tanto, la temperatura del hielo y la condición de...
9/14 Con estos datos, combinados con la definición de margen de seguridad dada en la Ecuación 3, se calcularon los márgene...
10/14 Además, hay muy poca fricción disponible para que los automovilistas realicen maniobras evasivas si es necesario. Po...
11/14 También fue evidente que el margen de seguridad disminuye a mayor velocidad con la velocidad en pavimentos húmedos q...
12/14 Un margen de seguridad negativo, como se presenta en la Tabla 2, significa que las pautas de diseño están usando más...
13/14 3. Las curvas más planas de 500 m dan altos niveles de seguridad dinámica de conducción tanto en pavimentos secos co...
14/14 REFERENCES 1. A Policy on Geometric Design of Rural Roads. AASHTO, Washington, o.e., 1990. 2. OLAP, O. F., P. S. Fan...
  1. 1. 1/14 TRANSPORTATION RESEARCH RECORD 1435 145 Side Friction. Demanded and Margins of Safety on HorizontalCurves JF Morrall, Departamento de Ingeniería Civil, Universidad de Calgary, 3500 University Orive, NW, Calgary, Alberta, Canadá T2N IN4. RJ Talarico, Reid Crowther and Partners, Ltd., Suite 300, 4243 Glanford Avenue, Victoria, Columbia Británica, Canadá V8Z 4B9. Fricción Lateral Demandada y Márgenes de Seguridad en Curvas Horizontales Se describen los resultados de un proyecto de investigación para determinar la cantidad de fricción lateral demandada, que dio un rango de curvaturas del camino, velocidades y tipos de vehículos, y condiciones de la superficie del pavimento. Se usaron siete curvas horizontales ubicadas en CR2C en Alberta, y curvas en la Instalación de Capacitación de Conductores del Servicio de Policía de Calgary como lugares de prueba. Se instalaron un acelerómetro de tres ejes y un indicador de inclinación ball bank en siete vehículos de prueba, incluidos automóviles de pasajeros, camioneta de media tonelada y un camión en tándem. Se tomaron las aceleraciones laterales y las lecturas del medidor de pendientes a medida que los vehículos atravesaban curvas de prueba a velocidades constantes. Las velocidades se incrementaron en incrementos de 10 km/h hasta alcanzar condiciones de deslizamiento lateral inminentes. Las lecturas del ball bank se convirtieron en aceleraciones laterales para cada tipo de vehículo, y se desarrollan ecuaciones que predicen el valor implícito de la fricción lateral segura, la velocidad segura de la curva y el margen de seguridad dado por la velocidad segura. Se determinaron los valores máximos de fricción lateral exigidos en caminos secos y helados, que se usaron para calcular el margen de seguridad dado a varias velocidades. Se demostró que las normas de diseño actuales son bastante conservadoras y dan un margen de seguridad más que suficiente para los automovilistas. ____________________________________________________________________________ Cuando llega un vehículo, se acelera hacia el centro de la curva. Según la Segunda Ley de Newton, esta aceleración debe producir una fuerza que se dirija hacia el centro de la curva. Esta fuerza desequilibrada resulta en un empuje lateral que debe ser contrarrestado por el componente del peso del vehículo que actúa a lo largo de la superficie del camino, o por la fricción lateral entre los neumáticos y el pavimento, o una combinación de ambos. Este equilibrio dinámico se expresa por la ecuación de masa de punto: fs + e = V2 / (127 R) (1) Dónde fs = factor de fricción lateral, e = tasa de peralte (rn/m), V = velocidad (krn/h) R = radio (m).
  2. 2. 2/14 Si un vehículo demanda más fricción lateral de lo que la interfaz pavimento/neumático puede dar, el vehículo se deslizará y despistará y si tropieza volcará. AASHTO (1) señala que "el límite superior de este factor se alcanza cuando el neumático patina o está a punto de hacerlo". AASHTO no indica el margen de seguridad contra el deslizamiento lateral que los factores de diseño dan, aunque señala que la usada para el diseño vial debe ser sustancialmente menor que la de deslizamiento inminente, y que al seleccionar la fricción máxima disponible para usar en el diseño, un criterio es el punto en el que la fuerza centrífuga es suficiente para hacer que el conductor experimente una sensación de incomodidad y reaccione instintivamente para evitar una mayor velocidad. La velocidad en una curva, a la cual la molestia debido a la fuerza centrífuga es evidente para el conductor, puede aceptarse como un control de diseño para la cantidad máxima permitida de fricción lateral. AASHTO también advierte que se requieren otros factores, como desviarse y aumentar el esfuerzo de dirección y actuar para controlar la velocidad del conductor en condiciones de alta demanda de fricción, y señala que cuando sea práctico, los factores máximos seleccionados deben ser conservativos para los pavimentos secos y dar un margen de seguridad para operar en pavimentos mojados, o con hielo o nieve. El documento describe los hallazgos de un proyecto de investigación para determinar la cantidad de fricción lateral demandada y dio un rango de curvaturas del camino, velocidades y tipos de vehículos y condiciones de la superficie del pavimento. INVESTIGACIÓN RECIENTE Desde fines de la década de 1940 se realizaron muy pocas investigaciones en el área de la fricción lateral y márgenes de seguridad. De hecho, muy pocas pruebas de camino a gran escala, y menos en superficies de pavimento helado. En lugar de pruebas a gran escala, algunos investigadores (2-4) usaron un valor supuesto de fricción lateral, dado para calcular el margen de seguridad que tiene un vehículo al doblar. Otros investigadores utilizaron remolques de arrastre para determinar cuánta fricción lateral puede dar un neumático. El remolque deslizante es arrastrado por un vehículo remolcador para que el eje longitudinal largo del remolque esté en ángulo con la línea de movimiento de los dos vehículos. A medida que el vehículo remolcador se mueve, el remolque se mueve hacia adelante con las ruedas rodando hacia adelante con un deslizamiento lateral. Debido a la falta de fuerza motriz en las llantas del remolque, combinado con la ausencia del balanceo del vehículo que ocurre durante las esquinas, los remolques deslizantes no dan un modelo realista del deslizamiento lateral de un vehículo. Otros (6) observaron velocidades de vehículos en curvas y utilizaron la ecuación de punto-masa para calcular la cantidad de fricción exigida. Luego se establecieron las relaciones entre la geometría de la curva y el factor de fricción. Lamm y otros (6) descubrieron que los automovilistas solicitan fricción en las curvas de más de 2 grados/100 m y a velocidades de operación inferiores a 80 km/h. Al observar el comportamiento del conductor en las curvas, McLean (7) descubrió que los conductores tienden a exigir más fricción lateral en curvas más apretadas y altamente peraltadas. La investigación sobre la fricción lateral en superficies de pavimento helado es extremadamente escasa. La investigación que se realizó en este tipo de superficie generalmente consistía en conducir un vehículo alrededor de un camino circular con un radio conocido hasta que el conductor sintió que se alcanzaron condiciones de deslizamiento inminentes (8,9). Al registrar el tiempo requerido para conducir el vehículo a través de varias vueltas, se utilizó la ecuación de la masa de punto para determinar el factor de fricción lateral.
  3. 3. 3/14 La mayoría de los investigadores señalan que los factores de fricción usados para diseñar no debería usar toda la fricción disponible de un neumático para tomar curvas (2, 3,10); el neumático también debe poder dar fricción de frenado. Al limitar el factor de fricción lateral permisible utilizado para el diseño a un cierto porcentaje del factor de fricción lateral máximo, los diseñadores pueden garantizar que quede suficiente fricción para otras maniobras. Debido a que el factor de fricción lateral es esencialmente una aceleración, medida en unidades g, en el plano del camino, se puede usar un acelerómetro para medir el factor de fricción directamente. Este método fue utilizado en un proyecto de investigación realizado por el Departamento de Ingeniería Civil de la Universidad de Calgary para Transporte y Utilidades de Alberta. PROCEDIMIENTO DE RECOPILACIÓN DE DATOS Para medir la cantidad de fricción lateral demandada por el tránsito y dada por el pavimento, se realizaron pruebas en curvas de CR2C en la provincia de Alberta y en la Instalación de Capacitación de Conductores del Servicio de Policía de Calgary. Las curvaturas iban desde 290 a 3490 m, mientras que las tasas máximas de peralte oscilaron entre 2 y 8%. Debido a que todos los lugares están ubicados en terrenos relativamente planos, la mayor parte de la fricción disponible está disponible para tomar curvas. La selección del lugar se basó en los siguientes factores (6,11): 1. Curvas circulares sin transiciones en espiral. 2. Secciones pavimentadas con hombros pavimentados, 3. Sin cambios en el ancho del carril o de los hombros, 4. Deslizamientos laterales suaves y eliminación de peligros en el camino y otras características físicas que pueden crear un ambiente peligroso. 5. Grados inferiores al 5%, 6. Ubicación alejada de la zona de influencia de intersecciones, ciudades, etc., y 7. Volúmenes de tránsito relativamente bajos. Para este proyecto se usó una amplia gama de vehículos de prueba, típicos de los que se encuentran en CR2C en Alberta. Se incluyeron dos autos deportivos de último modelo, un sedán deportivo, un auto compacto, una camioneta de media tonelada y una camioneta de grava de eje tándem; También se utilizó un crucero de servicio de la Policía de Calgary para pruebas de alta velocidad. Todos los vehículos se probaron descargados, con el tanque de combustible aproximadamente medio lleno, y presiones de los neumáticos iguales a las recomendadas por el fabricante del neumático. Se utilizaron un indicador ball-bank y un acelerómetro comercial (el analista G) para medir las lecturas del ball-bank y las correspondientes aceleraciones laterales en las curvas de prueba. Durante el giro del vehículo, la lectura del ball-bank es la suma del ángulo de fuerza centrífuga y el ángulo de giro del cuerpo, menos el ángulo de peralte, y por lo tanto da una medida de la fuerza centrífuga que actúa sobre los ocupantes de un vehículo (12). Dado que el G-Analyst puede calibrarse para los ángulos de inclinación y balanceo de un vehículo, puede medir el factor de fricción lateral en el plano del camino. Se utilizó un velocímetro de radar para recopilar datos de velocidad de tránsito en los lugares de prueba y corroborar las velocidades calculadas del vehículo de prueba.
  4. 4. 4/14 A medida que los vehículos de prueba atravesaban una curva a velocidad constante (entre 60 y 120 km/h), un pasajero tomó lecturas del ball-bank y colocó banderas en la memoria del G- Analyst en secciones predeterminadas del camino. RELACIÓN ENTRE VELOCIDAD Y CURVATURA. Las velocidades del vehículo en curvas horizontales son una función de muchas variables, incluidas las características del lugar, el tránsito y el automovilista junto con otros factores variables (13). Debido a que cada lugar de prueba se encuentra en un terreno bastante nivelado y tiene una buena distancia de visión, anchos de carril y banquinas uniformes y velocidades directrices, no se pueden determinar los efectos que estos parámetros tienen en las velocidades de operación. Dado que el peralte está fuertemente correlacionado con la curvatura, no se consideró como una variable independiente en ninguno de los modelos de regresión. Se utilizaron los siguientes criterios para determinar el modelo más apropiado:  La ecuación de regresión seleccionada debe tener un coeficiente de regresión múltiple que sea significativo al nivel del 95%.  El estimador de coeficientes para cada una de las variables independientes incluidas en la ecuación de regresión debe ser significativamente diferente de cero al nivel del 95%. Sobre la base de observaciones de campo en nueve curvas en Alberta, se utilizó el análisis de regresión para obtener estimaciones del efecto sobre la velocidad de operación producida por el grado de curvatura. ¡Lineal, multiplicativo, exponencial y recíproco! Se desarrollaron modelos de regresión. Se encontró que el modelo dado aquí satisface mejor los criterios dados: FACTORES DE FRICCIÓN LATERALES Y ÁNGULOS DE BALL-BANK El análisis de regresión se utilizó para obtener modelos de la relación entre el ángulo del ball- bank y el factor de fricción lateral (determinado mediante el uso de los datos de aceleración recopilados con el G-Analyst). Debido a que el indicador del ball-bank se puede leer con precisión solo en el grado más cercano, es posible que se asignen pequeños valores de aceleración lateral a los ángulos del ball-bank que sean iguales a cero. Por lo tanto, estos modelos de regresión no fueron forzados a través del origen. Se encontró que los ángulos del ball-bank varían linealmente con los factores de fricción lateral. Los coeficientes de determinación entre el ángulo del ball-bank y el factor de fricción lateral para los lugares de camino varían de 0.976 a 0.645. Algunas de estas variaciones pueden ser el resultado de las características del vehículo porque estas relaciones se determinaron utilizando los datos recopilados para todos los tipos de vehículos.
  5. 5. 5/14 En general, los coeficientes de correlación entre el ángulo de inclinación de la sala y el factor de fricción lateral son más bajos para las curvas más planas que para las curvas más definidas. Esta diferencia puede deberse al pequeño rango de ángulos del ball-bank desarrollado en estos lugares. No se desarrollaron lecturas de ball-bank mayores a 6.5 grados en las curvas más planas, mientras que las lecturas de ball-bank mayores a 15 grados se desarrollaron comúnmente en las curvas más definidas. Las lecturas del ball-bank tienen un mayor efecto en las curvas más planas que en las curvas más definidas. Además, debido a que las curvas planas son más largas que las curvas cerradas, los conductores tienen más oportunidades para hacer entradas de dirección en las curvas más planas. AASHTO define la velocidad segura de una curva como aquella que produce un ángulo de ball-bank de: ±: 10 grados para velocidades mayores de 55 km/h. Las relaciones desarrolladas entre el ángulo del ball-bank y el factor de fricción lateral se usaron para determinar la cantidad de fricción lateral que corresponde a la velocidad segura. Utilizando estos valores de "fricción lateral segura" combinados con el radio de curvatura y la tasa de peralte máxima tal como se construyó, se calculó la velocidad segura para cada curva. Se descubrió que, según los criterios de diseño de AASHTO (1) para curvas horizontales, las curvas más planas que 1000 m da n un margen de seguridad muy alto. Para las curvas más cerradas, se pueden alcanzar velocidades superiores a 90 krn/h antes de notar la incomodidad del conductor. Esto indica que los márgenes de seguridad da dos en estas curvas por las pautas de diseño (]) son más bajos que los da dos en las curvas más planas. También se desarrollaron modelos de regresión que relacionan el ángulo del ball-bank y el factor de fricción lateral en las superficies de pavimento helado. Los coeficientes de determinación del ángulo del ball-bank y el factor de fricción lateral para las curvas de hielo varían de 0.85 a 0.70, sustancialmente más bajos que los obtenidos para pavimentos secos. La principal fuente de variación es causada por las diferencias en la temperatura del hielo y las condiciones de la superficie del hielo. Debido a que las condiciones climáticas no pudieron ser controladas, los datos analizados fueron recolectados bajo temperaturas que van desde -20ºC a - 5ºC. Además. Las superficies de hielo de las curvas de 30 y 50 m eran muy lisas, mientras que la de la curva de 70 m era notablemente más rugosa. La variación también puede haber sido introducida por cargas repetidas de las ruedas que calientan la cubierta de hielo. Los factores de fricción lateral seguros para superficies heladas se determinaron utilizando las ecuaciones de regresión desarrolladas para el pavimento helado. Estos valores, combinados con la ecuación de la curva de masa puntual, se utilizaron para calcular velocidades seguras de 25, 31 y 38 km/h para las curvas heladas de 30, 50 y 70, respectivamente. El factor de fricción no es realista. De hecho, el deslizamiento lateral ocurrió en ángulos de ball- bank sustancialmente más bajos que aquellos en los que se nota molestia. Por lo tanto, basar los factores de fricción lateral de diseño en los niveles de comodidad del conductor en jurisdicciones donde las temperaturas de congelación ocurren regularmente durante los meses de invierno claramente no es un enfoque conservador para el diseño de caminos.
  FRICCIÓN LATERAL DEMANDADA PICO Es ampliamente conocido que los conductores tienden a conducir una espiral al atravesar una curva horizontal (17), lo que significa que las demandas de fricción lateral no aumentan instantáneamente a su valor máximo a medida que un vehículo entra en una curva. En su lugar, la cantidad de fricción lateral demandada varía con la distancia a lo largo de la curva, como se muestra en la Figura 2, y aumenta con la velocidad. En las superficies de pavimento seco, se encontró que la fricción del lado pico exigida puede ocurrir en cualquier lugar a lo largo de una curva. En las superficies de pavimento helado se encontró que la cantidad de fricción lateral exigida aumenta gradualmente a medida que un vehículo entra en una curva y disminuye gradualmente a medida que el vehículo sale de la curva. Esto sugiere que los conductores dirijan una espiral al atravesar una curva y puede deberse a que, en comparación con las curvas del camino, las curvas heladas tenían superficies muy lisas, negando así los efectos de la rugosidad de la superficie en las lecturas de aceleración lateral. Además, debido a que estas curvas son muy cortas en comparación con las curvas del camino, y porque los conductores pueden dedicar mucho más de su atención a la tarea de conducción, se requieren menos entradas de dirección. Para investigar si los factores de fricción laterales indicados en las directrices actuales de des signo proporcionan un margen de seguridad adecuado, se determinó la cantidad máxima de fricción lateral exigida por los tipos de vehículos, todos bajo una gama de velocidades en cada curva de ensayo. Dado que la cantidad de fricción del lado máximo exigida (fsp) varía con el radio de curvatura, se determinaron los valores máximos obtenidos en el interior y el exterior de cada curva de carretera. Se encontró que los modelos de regresión lineal se ajustan mejor a los puntos de datos y se muestran en la Tabla 1 para el interior y el exterior de cada curva de camino, y para las curvas de hielo FIGURA 1 Regresión de ángulo ball-bank en factor de fricción lateral para todos los vehículos en curvas de prueba viales. Para las curvas de camino, la Tabla 1 indica que la correlación entre el factor de fricción lateral máximo y la velocidad disminuye a medida que aumenta el radio de curvatura. De hecho, los coeficientes de determinación entre la velocidad y el factor de fricción lateral pico para las curvas de radio de 3000 y 3490 m son tan bajos que no existe una relación significativa. Esto se debe principalmente a que la fricción máxima exigida en las curvas más planas es pequeña, lo que significa que los factores que tienen influencias menores en la fricción máxima exigida en las curvas más pronunciadas ahora juegan un papel más importante. Además, debido a que las curvas más planas son más largas que las curvas más definidas, existen más oportunidades para que factores como las entradas de dirección y las irregularidades en la superficie del pavimento afecten la cantidad de fricción máxima requerida. A velocidades entre 65 y 90 km/h, los factores de fricción lateral sugeridos por AASHTO (]) para el diseño se superan en las curvas de radio de 290 y 435 m. Esto indica que se está utilizando más fricción lateral a estas velocidades de lo que recomiendan las pautas de diseño. Las relaciones entre la fricción máxima demandada y la velocidad de las curvas heladas junto con los factores de fricción laterales recomendados para el diseño (]) se muestran en la Tabla 1 y también se muestran gráficamente en la Figura 3. El coeficiente de determinación moderadamente bajo para el 30- La curva m se debe a que solo se puede investigar un rango estrecho de velocidades. Además, debido a que la temperatura del aire aumentó de aproximadamente -14ºC a ligeramente por debajo del punto de congelación durante el tiempo en que se recopilaron estos datos y debido a que la capa de hielo había comenzado a derretirse,
  7. 7. 7/14 FRICCIÓN LATERAL DEMANDADA PICO Es ampliamente conocido que los conductores tienden a conducir una espiral al atravesar una curva horizontal (17), lo que significa que las demandas de fricción lateral no aumentan instantáneamente a su valor máximo a medida que un vehículo entra en una curva. En su lugar, la cantidad de fricción lateral demandada varía con la distancia a lo largo de la curva, como se muestra en la Figura 2, y aumenta con la velocidad. En las superficies de pavimento seco, se encontró que la fricción del lado pico exigida puede ocurrir en cualquier lugar a lo largo de una curva. En las superficies de pavimento helado se encontró que la cantidad de fricción lateral exigida aumenta gradualmente a medida que un vehículo entra en una curva y disminuye gradualmente a medida que el vehículo sale de la curva. Esto sugiere que los conductores dirijan una espiral al atravesar una curva y puede deberse a que, en comparación con las curvas del camino, las curvas heladas tenían superficies muy lisas, negando así los efectos de la rugosidad de la superficie en las lecturas de aceleración lateral. Además, debido a que estas curvas son muy cortas en comparación con las curvas del camino, y porque los conductores pueden dedicar mucho más de su atención a la tarea de conducción, se requieren menos entradas de dirección. Para investigar si los factores de fricción laterales indicados en las directrices actuales de des signo proporcionan un margen de seguridad adecuado, se determinó la cantidad máxima de fricción lateral exigida por los tipos de vehículos, todos bajo una gama de velocidades en cada curva de ensayo. Dado que la cantidad de fricción del lado máximo exigida (fsp) varía con el radio de curvatura, se determinaron los valores máximos obtenidos en el interior y el exterior de cada curva de carretera. Se encontró que los modelos de regresión lineal se ajustan mejor a los puntos de datos y se muestran en la Tabla 1 para el interior y el exterior de cada curva de camino, y para las curvas de hielo FIGURA 1 Regresión de ángulo ball-bank en factor de fricción lateral para todos los vehículos en curvas de prueba viales. Para las curvas de camino, la Tabla 1 indica que la correlación entre el factor de fricción lateral máximo y la velocidad disminuye a medida que aumenta el radio de curvatura. De hecho, los coeficientes de determinación entre la velocidad y el factor de fricción lateral pico para las curvas de radio de 3000 y 3490 m son tan bajos que no existe una relación significativa. Esto se debe principalmente a que la fricción máxima exigida en las curvas más planas es pequeña, lo que significa que los factores que tienen influencias menores en la fricción máxima exigida en las curvas más pronunciadas ahora juegan un papel más importante. Además, debido a que las curvas más planas son más largas que las curvas más definidas, existen más oportunidades para que factores como las entradas de dirección y las irregularidades en la superficie del pavimento afecten la cantidad de fricción máxima requerida. A velocidades entre 65 y 90 km/h, los factores de fricción lateral sugeridos por AASHTO (]) para el diseño se superan en las curvas de radio de 290 y 435 m. Esto indica que se está utilizando más fricción lateral a estas velocidades de lo que recomiendan las pautas de diseño. Las relaciones entre la fricción máxima demandada y la velocidad de las curvas heladas junto con los factores de fricción laterales recomendados para el diseño (]) se muestran en la Tabla 1 y también se muestran gráficamente en la Figura 3. El coeficiente de determinación moderadamente bajo para el 30- La curva m se debe a que solo se puede investigar un rango estrecho de velocidades. Además, debido a que la temperatura del aire aumentó de aproximadamente -14ºC a ligeramente por debajo del punto de congelación durante el tiempo en que se recopilaron estos datos y debido a que la capa de hielo había comenzado a derretirse,
  8. 8. 8/14 las pruebas tuvieron que continuarse y completarse otro día. Por lo tanto, la temperatura del hielo y la condición de la superficie introdujeron variaciones en los datos para que el modelo de regresión no tiene en cuenta. Como lo indica la Figura 3, la fricción lateral máxima demandada aumenta con la velocidad y el radio de curvatura. La Figura 3 también muestra que se requiere más fricción lateral que las pautas de diseño (]) para velocidades superiores a 25, 29 y 34 km/h para curvas de 30, 50 y 70 m, respectivamente. Por lo tanto, el margen de seguridad que los factores de seguridad lateral proveen parece ser inadecuados para superficies congeladas. FIGURA 2 Fricción lateral exigida por el crucero policial Caprice de 1991 en una curva de radios de 435 m. MARGEN DE SEGURIDAD CONTRA EL DESLIZAMIENTO Para estimar el margen de seguridad que da una curva contra el deslizamiento, se debe conocer la fricción lateral en condiciones de deslizamiento inminentes y la fricción lateral máxima requerida. Una vez que se conocen estos valores, el margen de seguridad se puede definir como Debido a que la fricción lateral en el patín inminente depende de la condición de la superficie del pavimento, existen diferentes márgenes de seguridad en pavimentos secos, húmedos y helados. Margen de seguridad en pavimentos secos Debido a que se alcanzaron condiciones de deslizamiento inminentes en dos lugares de prueba solo con los vehículos de mayor potencia, se obtuvieron datos limitados sobre los factores de fricción lateral en el deslizamiento inminente. Sin embargo, los datos recopilados sugieren que la cantidad máxima de fricción lateral provista es de aproximadamente 0,90. Este valor concuerda bien con los hallazgos de otros investigadores (4, 17,18).
  9. 9. 9/14 Con estos datos, combinados con la definición de margen de seguridad dada en la Ecuación 3, se calcularon los márgenes de seguridad contra derrape en pavimento seco para cada lugar del camino. Estos márgenes de seguridad, junto con los de pavimentos húmedos y helados, se muestran en la Tabla 2. La Tabla 2 indica que en el pavimento seco el margen de seguridad disminuye con la velocidad y disminuye a un ritmo más rápido en curvas más cerradas que en curvas más planas. Por ejemplo, el margen de seguridad da do en la curva de radio de 3500 m varía de 0,93 a 0,85 para todas las velocidades. Esto sugiere que los conductores están usando una cantidad mínima de fricción para arrinconar, lo que deja la mayor parte de la fricción disponible total para cambios en la desaceleración, aceleración o dirección. Por lo tanto, estas curvas dan un alto nivel de seguridad dinámica de conducción en pavimento seco. Además, estos valores indican que se necesita muy poca peralte en estos tipos de curvas. Debido a que la forma en que se definió el margen de seguridad contra el deslizamiento no tiene en cuenta el peralte da do en una curva, la provisión de peralte aumentará el suministro de fricción de una curva y aumentará aún más el margen de seguridad. Al dar un peralte igual a la corona inversa, no solo se da ría un margen de seguridad adecuado en pavimentos secos, sino que también disminuirían los costos de construcción. Para las curvas de radio de 290 y 435 m, el margen de seguridad disminuye con la velocidad a aproximadamente 14 veces la velocidad de las curvas más planas. Esta rápida disminución sugiere que puede que no haya suficiente fricción disponible para que los conductores realicen maniobras evasivas a velocidades normales de operación. Además, los coeficientes de determinación entre velocidad y margen de seguridad de los modelos de regresión lineal para las curvas más planas son bajos. Esto indica que una gran parte de la variación en el margen de seguridad no puede ser explicada por la velocidad de estos lugares y es principalmente el resultado de la mala relación entre la fricción lateral máxima demandada y la velocidad que existe para estos lugares. Margen de seguridad en pavimentos mojados No se realizaron pruebas de deslizamiento inminente en pavimento mojado por dos razones. Primero, no existe un método estándar para medir el espesor de la capa de agua en los pavimentos. En segundo lugar, las tasas de peralte relativamente altas da das en estas curvas impidieron que se formara una capa uniforme de espesor de agua. Otros investigadores (4) encontraron que la fricción lateral máxima dada por los pavimentos húmedos es de 0,58 a 30 krn/h, disminuyendo a 0,41 a 113 km/h. Para este estudio se usaron los factores de fricción lateral de 0,54 a 30 km/h, que disminuyen a 0.315 a 200 km/h. Se desarrollaron ecuaciones de regresión para relacionar los márgenes de seguridad con la velocidad para cada lugar de la carretera; coeficientes de determinación oscilan entre 0,55 y 0,99. Estas ecuaciones se utilizaron entonces para calcular el margen de seguridad contra el deslizamiento a varias velocidades para cada lugar y se indican en la Tabla 2 Una vez más, las curvas más definidas parecen dar un margen de seguridad más bajo contra el deslizamiento que las curvas más planas. De hecho, a velocidades de 110 km/h o más, no existe un margen de seguridad contra derrapes en las tres curvas más pronunciadas. Para los vehículos que viajan a las velocidades del percentil 85 en estas curvas, los márgenes de seguridad varían de aproximadamente 0.06 a 0.13. Por lo tanto, las curvas cerradas no brindan un margen de seguridad suficiente contra derrape en condiciones de pavimento mojado para vehículos que viajan a la velocidad normal de operación de la curva.
  10. 10. 10/14 Además, hay muy poca fricción disponible para que los automovilistas realicen maniobras evasivas si es necesario. Por lo tanto, la provisión de peralte adecuado en este tipo de curvas es crítica. FIGURA 3 Variación del factor de fricción lateral máxima en hielo con velocidad. De hecho, si los conductores se sorprenden en estos lugares durante clima lluvioso en curvas con peralte adecuado, es posible que pierdan el control de su vehículo y se despisten. Para las cuatro curvas más planas probadas, se pueden esperar márgenes de seguridad contra derrapes de aproximadamente 0.38 a las velocidades normales de operación de los vehículos en estas caminos. Estos niveles de reserva de fricción parecen ser adecuados para dar suficiente fricción de frenado para que los conductores se detengan de manera segura, incluso si se dan tasas de peralte igual a la corona inversa en este tipo de curvas. TABLA 1 Relación entre la fricción lateral máxima, el radio de curva y la velocidad TABLA 2 Margen de seguridad contra el deslizamiento en pavimento seco, húmedo y congelado.
  11. 11. 11/14 También fue evidente que el margen de seguridad disminuye a mayor velocidad con la velocidad en pavimentos húmedos que en pavimentos secos. Además, los pavimentos húmedos dan un margen de seguridad de aproximadamente 0.50 menos que los pavimentos secos para cualquier velocidad y radio de curvatura dados. Esta reducción significativa en la fricción lateral disponible indica claramente que el agua en el pavimento reduce drásticamente el margen de seguridad contra derrapes. Margen de seguridad en pavimentos de ley Los datos de aceleración lateral y velocidad en condiciones de deslizamiento inminentes se recopilaron en superficies de pavimento helado. Estos datos se usaron para desarrollar modelos de regresión que relacionan los factores de fricción lateral con la velocidad, como se muestra en la Tabla 2. Se encontró que un modelo de regresión lineal se ajusta mejor a los puntos de datos y se muestra en la Figura 3. La Figura 3 se basa en una aceleración lateral de más de 130 y lecturas rápidas; las velocidades oscilaron entre aproximadamente 20 y 50 km/h. El coeficiente de correlación moderado del dedo del pie indica que la relación entre el margen de seguridad y la velocidad es moderadamente fuerte. Conociendo la fricción máxima provista en el deslizamiento inminente, junto con los factores de fricción laterales de diseño, el margen de seguridad contra el deslizamiento da do por los factores de diseño se puede definir como
  12. 12. 12/14 Un margen de seguridad negativo, como se presenta en la Tabla 2, significa que las pautas de diseño están usando más fricción lateral que el neumático. La interfaz de pavimento puede dar un margen negativo de seguridad claramente indeseable. Debido a que los factores de fricción de diseño no se especifican para velocidades inferiores a 30 km/h (1,19), se supuso un factor de fricción lateral de 0,31 para una velocidad de diseño de 29 km/h. Este enfoque es conservador porque los factores de fricción lateral aumentan al disminuir la velocidad. La Tabla 2 indica que el margen de seguridad contra el deslizamiento en las curvas heladas aumenta al aumentar el radio y la velocidad. Este aumento se debe a que se suponen factores de fricción lateral sustancialmente más altos para velocidades más bajas que para velocidades ligeramente más altas. Debido a que la fricción lateral provista en condiciones de deslizamiento inminentes varía marginalmente con la velocidad, el gran cambio en los factores de fricción del diseño con la velocidad hace que el margen de seguridad aumente con la velocidad. Por lo tanto, los factores de fricción lateral de diseño más bajos para velocidades de menos de 40 km/h aumentarían el margen de seguridad para curvas con velocidades de diseño bajas. Se descubrió que los factores de fricción lateral sugeridos por las pautas de diseño (1,19) no dan ningún margen de seguridad contra derrape para velocidades menores de 37 a 44 km/h para radios de 30 y 70 m, respectivamente. Además, solo existe un pequeño margen de seguridad para velocidades superiores a 48 km/h. Este margen de seguridad no parece ser adecuado para acomodar el frenado de emergencia u otras maniobras evasivas. Por lo tanto, parece que los factores de fricción lateral sugeridos por las pautas de diseño no dan márgenes de seguridad adecuados para los vehículos que viajan en pavimentos helados, especialmente en curvas con estándares de diseño más bajos. RESUMEN Los hallazgos del este proyecto de investigación se pueden resumir así: 1. Los ángulos del ball-bank de ± 10 grados producen factores de fricción lateral de 0.16 a 0.17 para los vehículos de prueba utilizados; estos valores se corresponden bien con los sugeridos para el diseño. Además, los factores de fricción lateral seguros parecen ser relativamente constantes en todos los tipos de vehículos investigados, lo que sugiere que la mayoría de los conductores experimentarán el mismo nivel. de comodidad en curvas horizontales independientemente del tipo de vehículo que conducen. Basar las pautas de la curva horizontal en los ángulos del ball-bank puede no ser un enfoque conservador para el diseño del camino, ya que el deslizamiento puede ocurrir a bajas velocidades antes de que se perciba incomodidad, especialmente en superficies de pavimento helado o en vehículos con altos centros de gravedad. Bajo estas circunstancias, los automovilistas no tienen ninguna advertencia de que se están acercando al límite de estabilidad. Por lo tanto, basar los factores de fricción lateral de diseño en la cantidad de fricción demandada y suministrada parece ser un enfoque más conservador para el diseño de curva horizontal. 2. Debido a que los conductores tienden a dirigir una espiral al entrar y salir de una curva horizontal, la cantidad de fricción lateral demandada por los conductores no es constante. Sin embargo, los modelos pueden ser creados para predecir los picos de fricción demandada como una función de la velocidad del vehículo para diferentes curvaturas en superficies de pavimento seco y helado. Estas relaciones dan una más exacta representación del real comportamiento de conducción y podrían usarse en lugar de las ecuaciones de punto-masa para estimar las demandas de fricción de los conductores en las curvas horizontales.
  13. 13. 13/14 3. Las curvas más planas de 500 m dan altos niveles de seguridad dinámica de conducción tanto en pavimentos secos como mojados. Los automovilistas podrían frenar con seguridad desde la velocidad de operación en este tipo de curvas sin exceder el suministro de fricción. Para curvas con radios superiores a 1000 m, los márgenes de seguridad son tan altos que estas curvas podrían construirse con un peralte máximo igual a la corona inversa o normal y aún da rían niveles de reserva de fricción lo suficientemente grandes como para permitir que los vehículos que viajan a velocidades normales de operación frenen con seguridad sin derrapar. Esto sugiere que los radios mínimos para un peralte máximo igual a la corona normal utilizada para el diseño (]) son muy conservadores. Disminuir la tasa máxima de peralte en estos tipos de curvas daría los siguientes beneficios:  Minimizar los problemas operativos asociados con las intersecciones en las curvas.  Disminuir la probabilidad de volcamiento de vehículos con centros de gravedad altos.  Disminuir la probabilidad de que un vehículo de movimiento lento se deslice hacia el centro de una curva cubierta de hielo. De hecho, mediante el uso de la ecuación de la masa de puntos, se puede determinar que un vehículo que viaja a una velocidad inferior a 15 km/h en una curva con una tasa de elevación máxima del 8% y un radio de curvatura superior a 300 m se deslizará hacia abajo el peralte, hacia el centro de la curva. Los estándares de diseño más recientes de Alberta Transport and Utilities redujeron la tasa máxima de peralte del 8 al 6%. 4. El margen de seguridad contra derrape disminuye con el aumento de la curvatura y la velocidad. En pavimentos secos, el margen de seguridad que existe en las curvas de más de 500 m parece dar niveles de reserva de fricción adecuados para permitir que los vehículos que viajan a velocidades normales de operación del camino frenen de manera segura. En pavimento mojado, estas curvas no brindan margen de seguridad para velocidades de operación de 110 km/h o mayores. Debido a que no es raro que los conductores de Alberta viajen a estas velocidades, este tipo de curvas parecen estar poco diseñadas. 5. Los márgenes de seguridad provistos por las guías de diseño parecen dar adecuado margen de seguridad contra el desplazamiento. El problema parece ajustarse a las velocidades a las que operan los vehículos en Alberta. Al ajustar las velocidades de diseño con las velocidades de operación, la cantidad de fricción lateral dada aumentaría, mientras que las demandas de fricción permanecerían relativamente constantes. El efecto general sería un aumento en el margen de seguridad dado en curvas cerradas, junto con menos curvas planas sobrediseñadas. 6. La fricción lateral provista por los pavimentos helados en condiciones de deslizamiento inminentes muestra una ligera pero significativa variación con la velocidad. Los factores de fricción lateral utilizados para el diseño urbano de baja velocidad parecen ser demasiado altos para velocidades inferiores a 40 km/h y no dan ningún margen de seguridad contra derrapes en pavimentos helados. Los niveles de comodidad pueden no resultar en diseños de curvas conservadoras en regiones donde las condiciones de pavimento helado ocurren rutinariamente. Se deben considerar factores de fricción inferiores a los recomendados por las pautas de diseño actuales (1,19). Debido a que basar las pautas únicamente en las condiciones del pavimento helado no es económico y las consecuencias de un siniestro a velocidades tan bajas son mínimas, los factores de fricción lateral deben ser un compromiso entre las condiciones del pavimento húmedo y las condiciones del pavimento helado.
  14. 14. 14/14 REFERENCES 1. A Policy on Geometric Design of Rural Roads. AASHTO, Washington, o.e., 1990. 2. OLAP, O. F., P. S. Fancher, R. E. Scott, C. C. MacAdam, and L. Segel. NCHP Report 184: lnftuence of Combined Highway Grade and Horiwntal Alignment on Skidding. HB, National Research Council, Washington, O.C., 1978. 3. Zuk, W. Instability Analysis of A Vehicle Negotiating a Curve with Oowngrade Superelevation. In Highway Research Record 390, HB, National Research Council, Washington, 1972, pp. 40-44. 4. Harwood, O. W., J. M. Masan, W. O. Glauz, B. T. Kulakowski, and K. Fitzpatrick. Truck Characteristics for use in Highway Design and Operation. Final Report, Project 8932-S. Midwest Research Institute, Kansas City, Mo., 1989. 5. Salt, G. F. Research on Skid-Resistance at the Transport and Road Research Laboratory (1927-1977). In Transportation Research Rec- ord 622, TRB, National Research Council, Washington, O.C., l 976. 6. Lamm, R., E. M. Choueiri, and T. Mailaender. Side Friction Oemand Versus Side Friction ssumed for Curve Design on Two-Lane Rural Highways. In Transportation Research Record 1303, TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C., 1991, pp. 11-21. 7. McLean, J. R. Driver Behaviour on Curves-A Review. Proc., Australian Road Research Board, Vol. 7, Part 5, 1974, pp. 129-143. 8. Paustian, R. G. Tractive Resistance as Related to Roadway Surfaces and Motor Vehicle Operation. lowa State College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts Official Publication, Vol. 33, No. 9, 1934, pp. 87-108. 9. Whitehurst, E. A. STP 456: The Cornering Capacity of Studded Tires, in Highway Skid Resistance. American Society for Testing and Materials, 1969, pp. 144-153. 10. Lamm, R., E.M. Choueiri, and T. Mailaender. Accident Rates on Curves as Influenced by Highway Design Elements-An International Review and In-Depth Study. Proc., Road Safety in Europe, Gothen- burg, Sweden, VTI Rapport 344A, Swedish Road and Traffic Re-search Institute, Linkoping, Sweden, 1989. 11. Morrall, J. F. and R. J. Talarico. Side Friction Factors for Horizontal Curve Design. Department of Civil Engineering, University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, 1993. 12. Merritt, D. R. Safe Speeds on Curves: A Historical Perspective of the Ball Bank Indicator. /TE Journal, Sept. 1988, pp. 15-19. 13. Oppenlander, J. C. Special Report 89: Variables Jnjluencing Spot Speed Characteristics. HB, National Research Council, Washington, o.e. 1966. 14. Bamett, J. Safe Side Friction Factors and Superelevation Design. Proc., Highway Research Board, Vol. 16, 1936, pp. 69-80. 15. Moyer, R. A. and O. S. Berry. Marking Highway Curves with Safe Speed Indicators. Proc., 20th Annual Meeting of the Highway Re- search Board, Washington, O.C., 1940, pp. 399-428. 16. Stonex, K. A. and C. M. Noble. Curve Design and Tests on the Penn- sylvania Tumpike, Proc., Annual Meeting of the Highway Research Board, Vol. 20, 1940, pp. 419-451.TRANSPORTATION RESEARCH RECORD 1435 17. Harwood, D. W. and J. M. Mason. Horizontal Curve Oesign for Passenger Cars and Trucks. Presented at 72nd Annual Meeting of the - Transportation Research Board, Washington, O.C., 1993. 18. Gegenbach, W. Das Verhalten von Kraft-Fahzeugreifen auf trockener und nasser Fahbahn. Oissertation, Institute for Transport Studies, University of Karlsruhe, Germany, 1967. 19. Manual of Geometric Design Standards for Canadian Roads. Trans- portation Association of Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1986. 20. Kenny, W. Supere/evation Policy for Rural Roads in A/berta. Alberta Transportation and Utilities, Canada, 1990.

