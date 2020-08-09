09 ali aram 2010 factores seguridadeficaces 14p

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. http://scialert.net/fulltext/?doi=jas.2010.2814.2822&org=11 http://scialert.net/abstract/?doi=jas.2010.2814.2822 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 Factores de seguridad eficaces en curvas horizontales de caminos de dos-carriles Ali Aram Detalles de los datos de choques: De los datos recogidos se seleccionaron siete caminos principales de caminos de dos carriles en las provincias de Kohgilouyeh y Boe- rahmad en Irán. Los choques en las curvas horizontales a 200 km en las regiones Boerahmad (R4, 5, 6 y 7), Gua- charan, (R2) y Kohkilouyeh (R3), se investigaron en tér- minos de frecuencia de choques durante 2007.
  2. 2. 2-14 FACTORES DE SEGURIDAD EFICACES EN CURVAS HORIZONTALES MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 RESUMEN El objetivo de este estudio fue detectar e identificar los factores en los choques de vehículos en curvas horizontales de caminos rurales de dos carriles. Varios factores actúan sobre el nivel de seguridad de las curvas horizontales, incluidos el volumen y composición del tránsito, características geométricas de las curvas, sección trans- versal, peligros laterales, distancia visual de detención, alineamiento vertical super- puesto al alineamiento horizontal, distancia entre las curvas, y entre curvas e inter- secciones o puentes cercanos, fricción del pavimento y dispositivos de control de tránsito. Este estudio encontró que las variables independientes más importantes en choques en curvas horizontales son: grado de la curva horizontal (Dc), longitud total de la curva horizontal (LCT), peralte (Ec), longitud curva espiral (LSP), anchura de banquina (Sw) y el tránsito medio diario (IMD). La igualdad dada CR.No = (ADT) (365) (L) (10-6 ) EXP (-10.5606250 + .108732Dc + 0.000840Lct + 0.096255Ec-0.584166Lsp-0.196970Sw) responde. ÍNDICE 1. INTRDODUCCIÓN 3 2. MATERIALES Y MÉTODOS 3 3. RESULTADOS Y DISCUSIÓN 9 REFERENCIAS 14 Las curvas horizontales tienen mayores índices de choques que los tramos rectos de similar longitud y composición del tránsito; esta diferencia se evidencia en radios inferiores a 1.000 m. El aumento de las índices de choques se vuelve particular- mente significativo en radios inferiores a 200 m.
  3. 3. ALI ARAM 3-14 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra CPIC 6311 franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 1 INTRODUCCIÓN El diseño del alineamiento horizontal comprende rectas conectadas por curvas circulares. Está influido por la velocidad directriz y el peralte de la curva. El índice de choques para las curvas es más alto que para las secciones rectas, con índices entre 1,5 y 4 veces mayor que en las rectas. Hay varios factores que influyen en la eficacia de la seguridad de las curvas horizontales, incluyendo: 1. volumen y composición del tránsito, 2. características geométricas de las curvas, 3. sección transversal, 4. peligros laterales, 5. distancia visual de detención, 6. alineamiento vertical superpuesto al hori- zontal, 7. distancia entre curvas, y entre curvas e intersecciones o puentes más cercanos, 8. fricción del pavimento 9. dispositivos de control de tránsito. El mejoramiento del diseño de la curva horizontal consta de tres pasos:  identificar el lugar sobre la base de su historia de choques y condiciones del camino,  evaluar el mejoramiento y realizarlo  estudiar el comportamiento al choque antes y después de cualesquiera intentos de construcción. 2 MATERIALES Y MÉTODOS Factores externos por secciones en el alineamiento horizontal: los factores seccionales incluyen longitud, volumen de tránsito y la velocidad, curvas de transición, pendientes, ele- mentos de la sección transversal (ancho del carril, ancho de banquinas, anchura de mediana, carriles de ascenso, fricción del pavimento, tipo de superficie del pavimento, tipo de banqui- na), características del camino (distancia visual de detención y de adelantamiento) y carac- terísticas de los costados de la plataforma (taludes, zanjas, obstrucción, postes de servicios públicos). Longitud: los factores seccionales incluyen longitud, volumen de tránsito y velocidad. Una sección del camino rural de dos carriles puede extenderse de un condado a otro y puede necesitar divisiones para el análisis. La disminución de la longitud de las secciones tiene el atractivo mérito de garantizar (hasta cierto punto) características geométricas uniformes, pero cuando segmento más pequeño se consigue, más escasos son los datos de choque, y menos fiable será el análisis. Además, cuando más pequeño se convierte un segmento, más difícil es para asignar un choque en la base de datos de ese segmento. Volumen de tránsito: El volumen de tránsito para cada sección de camino es la media anual de tránsito diario (TMDA) en el tramo durante unos pocos períodos anuales. Cuando la sec- ción se compone de segmentos con diferentes TMDA, la media ponderada del TMDA en toda la sección se calcula y se utiliza para el análisis. El TMDA de la sección es una variable muy influyente en las frecuencias de choques. Siendo iguales todos los demás factores, los TMDA superiores se traducirán en un mayor número de choques, por lo menos hasta el punto en que se alcanza la capacidad. Sin embargo, la inclusión de TMDA en el modelado de choques debe hacerse con gran circunspección porque típicamente se correlaciona con un número de va- riables explicativas, tales como anchos de carril y banquina, tipo banquina y la fricción del pavimento. En otras palabras, los caminos de mayor volumen son propensos a tener características geométricas superiores, incluso dentro de una clase funcional dada. Estas correlaciones fueron evidentes en las investigaciones preliminares para el presente estudio.
  4. 4. 4-14 FACTORES DE SEGURIDAD EFICACES EN CURVAS HORIZONTALES MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 Velocidad: La velocidad es uno de los principales parámetros en el diseño geométrico y la seguridad. Un estudio reciente concluyó que una reducción de 1,6 km/h en la velocidad media reduce la incidencia de lesiones en aproximadamente un 5%. Se propuso reducir los límites de velocidad rurales a 100-90 km/h para reducir las víctimas en un 11%. Es interesante ob- servar que la relación entre la velocidad directriz y el límite de velocidad no se menciona en las normas de diseño geométrico de muchos países. Sin embargo, la velocidad directriz puede determinarse a partir de las normas de tránsito, ya sea usando la siguiente ecuación: Donde, Vdirectriz es la velocidad directriz (km/h), R radio de curva en m, e peralte o pendiente transversal m/m y f el factor de fricción lateral , típicamente 0.15 entre para 120 km/h ) y 0,33 para 30 km/h o estimado de las tablas; f = 0.39 – V/500 Ancho de carril: La mayoría de los estudios se limitaron a los caminos rurales de dos carriles y mostraron que los índices de choques disminuyeron con el aumento de la anchura. Sin embargo, el resultado de Hearne (1976) sugirió que había un aumento marginal en la ocu- rrencia de choque con un aumento de la anchura de calzada. Hedman (1990) observó que algunos resultados indicaron una disminución bastante empinada en un choque con un au- mento de anchura de la calzada del 4 al 7 m, pero que poco beneficio adicional se gana me- diante la ampliación de la calzada más allá de 7 m. Esto es apoyado por la Junta de Inves- tigación del Transporte (1978) conclusión de que hay poca diferencia entre la tasa de choques de 3,35 y una anchura de 3,65 m de carril. Sin embargo, los estudios sobre los caminos ru- rales de bajo volumen indican que los choques siguen reduciendo de anchura superior a 3,65 m, aunque a un ritmo menor. Yager y Van Aerde (1983) encontraron que el paso de un vehículo requiere un carril mínimo anchura y que cualquier anchura adicional más allá de este mínimo permite una para conducir más rápido y con una mayor medida y la percepción de la seguridad. Para el ancho del carril 3,3 a 3,8 m, se informó que la velocidad de operación se redujo en aproximadamente un 5,7 km/h por cada reducción del ancho de la camino de 1,0 m. El TRB (1978) sugiere que la ampliación de carriles de 2,7 a 3,7 m reduciría choque en un 32%. Las observaciones realizadas en Dinamarca (1981) demostraron que a medida que el ancho de carril aumenta, la frecuencia de choque relativa disminuye: para anchos de camino de menos de 6 m, se produjo un aumento en el riesgo tanto de choques con lesiones y choques con lesiones graves. Esto es apoyado por Serinivasan (1982) que informó de que la tasa de choques de una camino de 5 m fue alrededor de 1,7 vez la de un camino de 7,5 m. Un estudio sueco integral informó que, por caminos con 90 km/h límites de velocidad y los ali- neamientos similares, aumento de ancho de la calzada (calzada más la banquina) de hasta 13 m da reducciones significativas en las índices de choques. Sin embargo, un trabajo más reciente de Suecia concluyó que no era posible detectar diferencias estadísticamente signi- ficativas en las índices de choques entre caminos anchas y angostas de las tres clases de caminos de ancho utilizados (8,5, 9 y 10 a 13 m), los 99 caminos tenían una tasa de choques más alta, independientemente de la década de construcción. Anchura de la banquina: hubo una serie de estudios realizados en relación entre la anchura de los banquinas y la tasa de choques. Como señaló Hedman (1990), los estudios más re- cientes muestran una disminución choques con un aumento de la anchura de 0,0 a 2 m y poco beneficio adicional se obtiene por encima de 2,5 m.
  5. 5. ALI ARAM 5-14 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra CPIC 6311 franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 Sin embargo, la Junta de Investigación del Transporte (1978) llegó a la conclusión de que, en indivisa de varios carriles y caminos divididos, banquinas que no se acomoda a un vehículo estacionado fuera de la calzada aumentar la tasa de choques. Como Junta de Investigación del Transporte (1987) señaló, la bibliografía no proporciona un modelo completamente coherente de los efectos simultáneos de ancho de carril y el tipo banquina en choques. También señaló que la disminución tasa de choques con aumentos en carril y ancho de los banquinas y que la ampliación de los carriles tiene un mayor beneficio de seguridad de la ampliación de los banquinas. Curvas de transición: Algunos estudios llegaron a la conclusión de que las curvas de tran- sición son peligrosos debido a la subestimación de la gravedad de la curvatura horizontal de pilotos. Stewart (1994) los informes de un Departamento de Transporte de California estudio con un estudio de los caminos sin transiciones curvas que mostró que las caminos con curvas transiciones tenían, en promedio, 73% más de choques con víctimas (probabilidad <1) que los demás. También reporte el Departamento de Choques en curvas de transición en espiral en California advierte contra cualquier uso de estas curvas. Sin embargo, se entiende que los estudios recientes en Alemania y el Reino Unido llegaron a la conclusión de que el impacto de las transiciones en materia de seguridad es neural. Pendientes: Generalmente las pendientes empinadas se asocian con mayores índices de choques. Hedman (1990) citando la investigación del sueco declaró que las calificaciones de 2.5 y 4% de aumento los choques en un 10 y 20%, respectivamente, en comparación con los caminos próximos a la horizontal. Glennon y otros (1985) después de examinar los resultados de una serie de estudios en los Estados Unidos concluyó que las secciones pendiente tienen índices de choques más altas que la sección de nivel; fuertes pendientes tienen índices de choques más altas que los pendientes suaves pendientes y rampas tienen índices de choques más altas que en pendientes. Departamento de Transporte (1981) se incluye un gráfico rela- cionado con la tasa de choques de base para que en pendientes que concuerde con Glennon (1985) conclusiones. Simpson y Kerman (1982) señaló que las consecuencias globales de choques de grandes pendientes no están sirviendo como aparecería en primer lugar, ya que los pendientes empinadas tienen menor longitud. Junta de Investigación del Transporte (1978) llegó a la conclusión de que la tasa de choques aumenta con pendientes en las curvas. Factores internos en el alineamiento horizontal: Las índices promedio de choques son más altas en las curvas horizontales que en los tramos rectas de caminos rurales de 2 carriles. Radio o grado de curvatura tops constantemente la lista de variables de geometría que afectan más significativamente las velocidades de operación y experiencia de choque en las curvas horizontales. Menos resultados coherentes relativas a otras variables de geometría, incluyendo la longitud de la curva, el ángulo de deserción, la tasa de peralte, la presencia de curvas de transición y la ubicación de una curva con relación a otras curvas horizontales, sugieren que sus efectos pueden ser estadísticamente significativa, pero menor en magnitud. Radio o grado de curvatura: Muchos de los esfuerzos de investigación identificaron el radio o el grado de curvatura como un fuerte indicador de la experiencia de choque. El radio medio y el grado de curvatura para cada categoría se calcularon y regresión contra el logaritmo natural de la tasa de incidencia supera la media dentro de cada categoría. Los resultados apoyan los resultados anteriores de que la nitidez de la curva es significativa. La alta R resulta de la agrupación de los sitios y por lo tanto, no refleja la variabilidad entre sitios individuales. Tabla 1 muestra el modelo de predicación desarrollado a partir de un es- tudio realizado en Suecia en el camino con 90 km/h límite de velocidad.
  6. 6. 6-14 FACTORES DE SEGURIDAD EFICACES EN CURVAS HORIZONTALES MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 TABLA 1: Factores de reducción de choque para varios aumentos en los radios horizontales Departamento de Transporte (1984) incluye gráficos que comparan las índices de choques de curvatura horizontal a una tasa de choques base por medio de un multiplicador que de acuerdo estrechamente con los valores suecos se muestran en la Tabla 1. La diferencia entre las secciones rectas y curvas llega a ser significativa en un radio de alrededor de 1000 m. Los datos del Reino Unido indican continuamente creciente tasa de choques con la reducción del radio. Este aumento en la tasa de choques se hace particularmente evidente en los radios de curva por debajo de 200 m. Simpson y Kerman (1982) observaron que las curvas de radio producen longitudes de curva mucho más cortos y que las consecuencias globales de los choques pueden ser como aparecería. En investigaciones anteriores se demostró que las curvas horizontales experimentan índices de choques de hasta 4 veces las índices en secciones rectas, en igualdad de condiciones. Zegeer y Deacon (1987) identificaron los siguientes componentes, tales como el tránsito, el camino y las características geométricas que influyen en la seguridad en tramos de curvas horizontales:  El volumen de tránsito en la curva de mezcla y el tránsito (por ejemplo, el porcentaje de camiones)  Características de la curva (como el grado de la curva, longitud de la curva, el peralte, la presencia de curvas de transición)  Cruz curva elemento transversal (como carriles de ancho, ancho de banquinas, tipo banquina, pendiente de la banquina)  Características de peligro sección de camino de curva (como clara pendiente, la rigidez y los tipos de obstáculos)  Distancia de frenado en curva de la vista (o al enfoque de curva) z  Alineamiento vertical en curva horizontal  Distancia a las curvas adyacentes  Distancia de la curva de intersección más cercana, camino de entrada, etc.  La fricción del pavimento  Presencia y tipo de dispositivos de control de tránsito (señales y demarcación) Varios investigadores demostraron que las curvas más suaves se asocian con índices de choques más bajos en comparación con las curvas más agudas. Para las curvas horizontales, choques con heridos parecen ser más dominante que PDO (Daños a la Propiedad Sólo) se bloquea. Estos investigadores también encontraron que las curvas horizontales parecen tener proporcionalmente más choques de frente y opuesta dirección Sideswipe, objeto fijo, cho- ques, vuelcos y choques nocturnos en comparación con otros sectores. Glennon y otros (1985) y Fink y Krammes (1995) determinaron que el grado de curvatura es el mejor predictor de los choques en tramos curvos. Mejoramientos geométricos utilizados para mejorar la se- guridad en curvas horizontales deficientes incluyen lo siguiente:
  7. 7. ALI ARAM 7-14 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra CPIC 6311 franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014  La rectificación de curvas  Caminos ensanchamiento en tramos de curva  Mejoras de peralte  Mejoras en camino en tramos de curva Además, los dispositivos de control de tránsito se utilizan normalmente para proporcionar una advertencia a los enfoques de la curva y para proporcionar delimitación del pavimento. Estos dispositivos serán discutidos en la sección diferente de este estudio. En su estudio de 1983, Glennon y otros (1985) desarrollaron un modelo discriminante para ser utilizado en la identi- ficación de sitios curva horizontal potencialmente peligrosa sobre la base de geométrica, el tránsito y las características de borde del camino y las condiciones. El estudio encontró que los diseños de los caminos peligrosos son la causa principal de los choques en tramos de curvas horizontales. Fink y Krammes (1995) investigaron el efecto del grado de curvatura, longitud de la tangente y la distancia de visibilidad en las índices de choques en las curvas horizontales y encontraron que la incidencia de choques en la curva secciones fue influida significativamente por el grado de curvatura (Fig. 1). Según los investigadores, las variables no encontraron estadísticamente significativa incluyen precedente longitud de la tangente, distancia de visibilidad, anchura del carril, ancho de acera y condición. FIGURA 1: Relación entre la tasa de choques media y grado de curvatura media Estudio por Zegeer y otros (1991) para la FHWA, los impactos de los diferentes elementos geométricos sobre los choques fueron investigados utilizando una base de datos comprende más de 10.000 secciones de curva. Los hallazgos de este estudio fueron coherentes con los de estudios anteriores como se discutió anteriormente. Peralte: Alineamiento horizontal y peralte de las curvas tienen un impacto en el rendimiento de la seguridad del tránsito de tramos carreteros. La investigación que se refiere a la segu- ridad del tránsito calzada alineamiento horizontal demostró coherentemente que los choques de tránsito aumentan con curvas cada vez más nítidas. Curvas agudas en segmentos que de otro modo tienen un buen alineamiento, tienden a sorprender a los conductores y crear si- tuaciones aún más peligrosas. La coherencia en la velocidad directriz a lo largo de amplios sectores de los caminos fue defendida por algunos, como un medio de controlar la incidencia de las curvas de sorpresa en otros alineamientos suaves. Sin embargo, las velocidades de diseño de las curvas horizontales sirven como funciones de las políticas adoptadas por una agencia vial para el máximo peralte de diseño.
  8. 8. 8-14 FACTORES DE SEGURIDAD EFICACES EN CURVAS HORIZONTALES MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 Por lo tanto, un diseño sola curva puede considerarse que tienen diferentes velocidades de diseño por los organismos que tienen diferentes políticas de peralte máximo. El peralte de las curvas horizontales se utiliza como variable de entrada en la metodología para HSM rurales caminos de dos carriles. Peralte es la pendiente transversal del pavimento en la curva horizontal prevista para contrarrestar la tendencia de los vehículos a moverse hacia el exterior de la curva. Como una medida de la pendiente transversal, el peralte es una relación de dos longitudes y por lo tanto es una cantidad adimensional, aunque muchas re- ferencias estándar de diseño geométrico se asignan unidades de m/m. La metodología HSM considera la diferencia entre el peralte real y el peralte recomendado por la política de AASHTO. Peralte afecta a la seguridad en la metodología HSM sólo cuando esta diferencia excede 0,01. Índices de peralte pueden determinarse a partir de datos existentes en los ar- chivos de inventario calzada computarizados, de planos as-built, o de mediciones de campo Manual de Seguridad en las Caminos. Este resumen del estudio de los factores eficaces en los choques en las curvas horizontales en caminos de dos líneas muestra en la Tabla 2 de clasificación. TABLA 2: Factores de efectivos en choques en las curvas horizontales en caminos de dos líneas Detalles de los datos de choques: De los datos recogidos se seleccionaron siete caminos principales de caminos de dos carriles en la provincia de Kohgilouyeh y Boerahmad en Irán. Los choques en las curvas horizontales a 200 km en las regiones Boerahmad (R4, 5, 6 y 7), Guacharan, (R2) y Kohkilouyeh (R3), fueron investigados en términos de frecuencia de choques en 2007 Los resultados del estudio sobre estos caminos se puede generalizar a las autopistas Irán. Los detalles de los datos de choques se recogieron y obtenido del Departa- mento de Seguridad de Tránsito de la policía de tránsito, con información sobre cada curva horizontal coligada. Los datos recogidos incluyen el número de choques en el año 2007 y para cada caso, la causa del choque, su tiempo, el tiempo, la gravedad, tipos y ubicación. La presente investigación incorpora examen de diseño horizontal curva geométrica, velocidad directriz, canto, pavimento, señalización y elementos de seguridad vial. Las curvas horizon- tales seleccionadas incluyen siete caminos principales de caminos de dos carriles que se observaron como se explica a continuación. El número de curvas horizontales examinados era 502 y cada variable, incluida la curva de radio (RC), curva de Grado (Dc), curva de Delta (? C), longitud de la curva (LCT), carril ancho de 3,5 m por carril, la izquierda y la derecha Medidas interiores 1 y 0 m regularidad, firmando (incluye antelación, advertencia, direccional que se proporcionan), señalización vial provista de deficiencia, condición de la camino como superficie del pavimento en buen estado con la iluminación del camino principal y observa- ciones tales como alta velocidad de desplazamiento de los vehículos de más curvas de más de 50 km/h, la Tabla 3 muestra los datos resumidos Main Road-Criterios para la formación de una curva horizontal en Rural Major Arterial en KB provincia de Irán.
  9. 9. ALI ARAM 9-14 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra CPIC 6311 franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 TABLA 3: Resumen de los datos principales criterios ROAD- para formar una curva horizontal en arterial importante rural en KB provincia de Irán R Software: Los datos requeridos sobre 2 líneas rurales (caminos) se obtiene de la sede de la Policía de Caminos iraní. A continuación los datos serán introducidos en el programa R pa- quete estadístico versión 3.0 (EUA) para el análisis estadístico descriptivo. 3 RESULTADOS Y DISCUSIÓN La relación entre los factores de curvas horizontales y las índices de choques es bastante complejo y no se entiende. Existe relativamente poca información disponible sobre las rela- ciones entre muchos elementos geométricos y las índices de choques, aunque se demostró claramente que los elementos geométricos muy restrictivas, como muy corta distancia de visibilidad o curva horizontal agudo en contribuir considerablemente al aumento de las índices de choques y que cierta combinación de elemento causar un inusualmente severos problemas de choque. Tabla 4: Resumen estadístico de regresión veneno Número de observaciones en el ajuste: 502; Grados de libertad para el ajuste: 9; º residual. de la Libertad: 493; Ciclo: 2; La desviación global: 1012.997; AIC: 1030.997; SBC: 1068.964; GAMLSS-RS iteración 1: Desviación Global = 1.012,997; GAMLSS-RS iteración 2: Desviación Global = 1012.997 Sin embargo, parece que las reducciones significativas en los valores de algunos de los elementos especificados en las normas de diseño geométrico no dan lugar a grandes au- mentos en las índices de choques. Existe un amplio acuerdo sobre la relación general entre elementos de diseño geométrico y las índices de choques. En consecuencia, a los efectos de evaluar los impactos de seguridad de las normas de diseño físico más bajos o para comparar la seguridad de los alineamientos de caminos alternativas, la información disponible debe proporcionar una indicación razonable de las posibles diferencias en los choques esperados. La Tabla 4 muestra los resultados del modelo de regresión de Poisson de que un aumento en las variables independed de curva de grado, curva de longitud total, curva de peralte y compensar ADT variable para curvas horizontales conduce a un aumento en el número de choques y un aumento en las variables independed curva espiral longitud, la anchura de la banquina termina con una disminución en el número de choques.
  10. 10. 10-14 FACTORES DE SEGURIDAD EFICACES EN CURVAS HORIZONTALES MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 FIGURA 2: Relación Sw y CR.No FIGURA 3: Relación Lsp y CR.No Según las estimaciones de los parámetros obtenidos en este modelo, el modelo de formulario puede ser escrito como en la ec. 2: Donde: CR.No = Número de choques relacionados con la curva-horizontales, ADT = intensidad media diaria (veh días -1) Dc = Grado curva horizontal (°) Ec = Peralte curva horizontal (%) Lsp = Curva espiral Longitud (m) Sw = Anchura de los banquinas (m) y Lct = Segmento total longitud de la curva horizontal (m), igual (dos veces la longitud de espiral más longitud de la curva horizontal) Los coeficientes de modelo completo mostrar que la anchura de la banquina tiene signo ne- gativo, lo que significa que para una unidad de aumento en la anchura total de banquina ( Fig. 2 ) y una unidad de aumento en la longitud de la curva espiral choques disminución relacio- nada con la car-( Fig. 3 ) constantemente considerando el efecto de otras variables. También con el aumento en la curva de grado, el tránsito promedio diario y peralte, se bloquea au- mentos de tarifas (Fig. 4, 5). Las otras variables que incluyen la curva de grado, ancho de línea y velocidad limitada en curva horizontal son más que Pr (> | z |, z = 0.05). Que rechaza en el modelo. Las relaciones entre el número de choques y Horizontal Curva Los elementos se muestran en la figura. 2 - 5. FIGURA 4: Relaciones Dc y CR.No FIGURA 5: Relación ADT y CR.No
  11. 11. ALI ARAM 11-14 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra CPIC 6311 franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 El resultado en este estudio se muestra con disminución de grado de la curva horizontal, provoca horizontal aumento radio de la curva. Y aumento de la radio de la curva horizontal generalmente produce suficiente entre la reducción de choques. Resultado este estudio se muestra con en este modelo, el gradiente y la velocidad, variable de indicador que indica las curvas horizontales se encuentra que es insignificante y no se incluye en el modelo. Considerando que, Vavilikolanu (2008) demostró que mediante el aplanamiento de curvas pronunciadas, la seguridad en las curvas verticales puede aumentar. Y también mostró un aumento en los choques relacionados con camiones como publicado incremento límites de velocidad. Esto puede ser explicado como la velocidad de los aumentos de los vehículos, la distancia aumenta a la vista y el vehículo se desplaza más en la dirección. Ha habido una serie de estudios realizados en la relación entre la anchura de los banquinas y la tasa de choques que está de acuerdo con este estudio encontró que aumenta la anchura de los banquinas en dos disminuye la tasa de choques de camino línea incluye TRB (1978, 1987) y Hedman (1990). Hay muchos factores que influyen en los choques de tránsito que se toman como criterio para la seguridad en los caminos. Road elementos de la curva horizontal se encuentran entre estos factores eficaces. A medida que las relaciones entre la seguridad vial y camino curva ele- mentos horizontales se consideran algunas relaciones pueden verse intuitivamente en pri- mera aproximación. Sin embargo, el punto importante es determinar el nivel de estas rela- ciones cuantitativamente. Aunque, las relaciones muestran la misma tendencia, su nivel varía de acuerdo a cada país `condiciones característicos. Se realizó en este estudio que los elementos relacionados con la geometría curva horizontal son más eficaces en la seguridad vial de los elementos con geometría de la camino. Los otros elementos influyentes incluyen-de acuerdo con sus elementos de sección transver- sal-importancia, geometría vertical, características de camino, el volumen de tránsito y las distancias visuales. El estudio de la relación entre el diseño y la seguridad geométrica produjo las siguientes conclusiones: Las variables más importantes efectivos independientes en las curvas horizontales se estrella basan en el análisis de los datos recogidos son: grado de la curva horizontal (Dc), segmento de la longitud total de la curva horizontal (LCT), el peralte de la curva horizontal (Ec), longitud de la curva espiral (LSP), anchura de la banquina (Sw) y el tránsito de compensación variable promedio diaria (IMD). Curvas horizontales son más peligrosas cuando se combina con pendientes y superficies con bajos coeficientes de fricción. Curvas horizontales tienen mayores índices de choques que los tramos rectos de similar longitud y composición del tránsito; esta diferencia se hace evidente en radios inferiores a 1.000 m. El aumento de las índices de choques se vuelve particular- mente significativo en radios inferiores a 200 m. Curvas de radio pequeños producen longi- tudes de curva mucho más cortos y las implicaciones globales de los choques no puede ser tan grave como la que parece. Recomendar el uso continuado de 4, 6, 8, 10 y 12% las índices máximas. Promover la coherencia de diseño con una zona de clima y carácter similar. Desarrollar los radios mínimos con la corona normal para cada uno de los cinco tipos máximos de peralte. Sólo presenta el radio mínimo para una corona normal de 1,5% y una tasa máxima del peralte de 10%.
  12. 12. 12-14 FACTORES DE SEGURIDAD EFICACES EN CURVAS HORIZONTALES MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 Hay solamente una pequeña disminución en la velocidad adoptada por conductores que se aproximan curvas de radios que son significativamente menor que el radio mínimo especifi- cado para la velocidad directriz. Sin embargo, los radios de curva por debajo de 200 m se encontraron para limitar la velocidad media 90 km/h. Los choques aumentan con gradiente y abajo-pendientes tienen considerablemente más altas índices de choques que up-pendientes. Sin embargo, las implicaciones globales de choque unas empinadas pendientes pueden no ser graves ya que los pendientes pronunciadas son más cortos. La geometría de las curvas horizontales no se sabe que tiene un efecto signifi- cativo sobre la gravedad del choque. Parece haber poca erosión de la seguridad como resultado del uso de distancias de visibilidad por debajo de los valores mínimos especificados en las normas de diseño geométrico, aunque hay un aumento significativo en la tasa de choques de la distancia de visibilidad inferior a 100 m. A medida que el ancho de carril incrementa por encima de mínimo, la tasa de choques dis- minuye. Sin embargo, el tipo marginal disminuye con el aumento de ancho de carril. En los caminos de varios carriles, los más carriles que se proporcionan en calzada, menor será la tasa de choques. Banquinas más anchos de 2,5 m dan poco beneficio de seguridad adicional. A medida que el ancho de la mediana de los aumentos de las banquinas, se estrella aumento. El presente de una mediana tiene el efecto de reducir tipo específico de choques, tales como colisiones frontales. Las medianas, sobre todo con las barreras, reducir la gravedad de los choques. La mayoría de los estudios recientes que enfatizan sobre el impacto de curvas de transición en las curvas horizontales choques y recomiendan el uso de curvas de transición con la curva de longitud de 75 m. Métodos para mejorar la seguridad de las curvas horizontales incluyen: la reconstrucción de la curva para que sea menos agudo, carriles cada vez mayores y los banquinas en las curvas, la adición de transiciones espirales de curvas, el aumento de la cantidad de peralte ( hasta máximos permisibles de 0,8 y 1 en las zonas urbanas y rurales, respectivamente), el aumento de la distancia de clara recuperación en camino mediante la reubicación de postes y árboles de servicios públicos, el mejoramiento de la alineamiento vertical y horizontal, evitando curvas mano izquierda afilados y fuerte rebajas, asegurar el drenaje superficial del pavimento ade- cuado en las curvas de radio largo y ubicaciones donde el drenaje transversal es más largo que en el carril de ancho y proporcionando una mayor resistencia al deslizamiento en la su- perficie en los sitios de la curva de degradación.
  13. 13. ALI ARAM 13-14 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra CPIC 6311 franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 REFERENCIAS AASHTO, 1994. American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. A Policy on Geometric Design of Highways and Streets. Academic Press, Washington, D.C. AASHTO, 2001. A Policy on Geometric Design of Highways and Streets. American Associa- tion of State Highway and Transportation Officials, Washington, D.C. Bjorketun, U., 1982. Road alignment and the predication of accidents on the basis of alignment data for roads planned and/or built during the 1950’s, 1960’s and 1970’s. VTI Meddelande, pp: 641. Brude, U., J. Lassen and H. Thulin, 1980. Influence of road alignment on traffic accidents. VTI Meddelande, pp: 235. Denmark, 1981. The roads directorate 4.30.01 traffic engineering roads and path types. Cat- alogue of Types for New Road and path in Rural Areas. The Technical Committee on Road Standards. Copenhagen. Department of Transportation, 1981. Road Layout and Geometry- Highway Link Design TD9/81. HMSO, London. Department of Transportation, 1984. Highway Link Design Advice Note TA43/84. HMSO, London. FHWA, 2000. Safety FHWA-SA-00-051. Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation, Washington, D.C. Finch, D.J., P. Kompfner, C.R. Lockwood and G. Maycock, 1994. Speed, Speed Limits and Accidents. PR85. TRL Ltd., Crowthorne. Fink, K.L. and R.A. Krammes, 1995. Tangent Length and Sight Distance Effects on Accident Rates at Horizontal Curves on Rural Two-Lane Highways. TRR, 1500, TRB Ltd., Wash- ington, D.C. Garber, N.J. and L.A. Hoel, 2009. Transportation and Highway Engineering. 4th Edn. Univer- sity of Virginia, Charlottesville, USA. Glennon, J., 1985. Effect of Alignment on Highway Safety, Relationship between Safety and Key Highway Features. SAR 6, TRB Ltd., Washington, D.C., pp: 48-63. Glennon, J.C., 1987. Effect of Pavement/Shoulder Drop-offs on Highway Safety in State of the Art Report Number 6: Relationship between Safety and Key Highway Features. Trans- portation Research Board Ltd., Washington, D.C., pp: 1-21. Glennon, J.C., T.R. Newman and J.E. Leisch, 1985. Safety and operational considerations for design of rural highway curves. Report No. FHWA/RD-86-035, Federal Highway Admin- istration. U. S. Department of Transportation. HSM, 2008. Highway safety manual data needs guide. http://onlinepubs.trb.org/onlinepubs/nchrp/nchrp_rrd_329.pdf. Hearne, R., 1976. Selected Geometric Elements and Accident Densities on the National Network. Environmental Research Unit, Dublin. Hedman, K.O., 1990. Road design and safety. Proceedings of the Strategic Highway Re- search Program and Traffic Safety on Two Continents. Gothenburg, VTI Report 315A. Hughes, W.E., 1995. Safety and Human Factors. Transportation Research Board Ltd., Boston. Krammes, R.A., R.Q. Braker, M.A. Shafer, J.L. Ottesen and I.B. Anderson y otros, 1993. Horizontal alignment design consistency for rural 2-lane highways. Report FHWA-RD94-034. FHWA, U.S. Department of Transportation. Labi, S. and CATS, 2006. Effects of geometric characteristics of rural two-lane roads on safety. Final Report FHWA/IN/JTRP-2005/2. http://docs.lib.purdue.edu/jtrp/238/.
  14. 14. 14-14 FACTORES DE SEGURIDAD EFICACES EN CURVAS HORIZONTALES MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 O’Cinneide, D. and N. McAuliffe, 1993. Comparison of road design standards and operational regulations in EC and EFTA countries. Deliverable 8, EU DRIVE II Project. Serinivasan, S., 1982. Effect of roadway elements and environment on road safety. Institution Eng., 63: 14-14. Simpson, D. and J.A. Kerman, 1982. The research and development background to highway link design. Traffic Eng. Control, 23: 414-421. Direct Link | Stewart, D. and C.J. Cjfudworth, 1990. A remedy for accidents at bends. Traffic Eng. Control, 31: 88-93. Direct Link | Stewart, D., 1994. Risk on roadway curves. Lett. Traffic Eng. Control, 35: 528-528. Terhune, K.W. and M.R. Parker, 1986. Evaluation of accident surrogates for safety analysis of rural highways. Vol. 2. Technical Report. Report FHWA-RD86-128. FHWA, U. S. Depart- ment of transportation. Transportation Research Board, 1978. Cost and safety effectiveness of highway design ele- ments. TRB, pp: 237. Transportation Research Board, 1987. Designing safer roads, practices for resurfacing, res- toration and rehabilitation. SRB 214, Washington, D.C. http://www.trb.org/Main/Blurbs/Designing_Safer_Roads_Practices_for_Resurfacing_Re_1 53888.aspx. Vavilikolanu, S., 2008. Crash prediction models on truck-related crashes two-lane rural highways with vertical curves. M.S. Thesis, The Graduate Faculty of the University of Akron, pp: 91-02. Yager, M. and R. Van Aerde, 1983. Geometric and environment effects on speed of 2-lane highways. Trans. Res. Part A: General, 17A: 315-325. Zegeer, C.V. and J.A. Deacon, 1987. Effect of lane width, shoulder width and shoulder type on highway safety. State of the Art Report 6, Transportation Research Board, Washington DC, pp: 1-21. Zegeer, C.V., J. Stewart, F. Council and D. Reinfurt, 1991. Cost-effective geometric im- provements for safety upgrading of horizontal curves. Report No. FHWA-RD-90-021, Federal Highway Administration, Washington, D.C.

