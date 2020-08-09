08 abidin iccbt 2008 modelos coherenciaalineamientoscombinados 9p

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2-9 MODELOS DE COHERENCIA DE DISEÑO ALINEAMIENTOS H&V COMBINADOS MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS D...
N. ZAINAL ABIDIN - UNIVERSITI TEKNOLOGI MARA, MALASIA 3-9 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO...
4-9 MODELOS DE COHERENCIA DE DISEÑO ALINEAMIENTOS H&V COMBINADOS MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS D...
N. ZAINAL ABIDIN - UNIVERSITI TEKNOLOGI MARA, MALASIA 5-9 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO...
6-9 MODELOS DE COHERENCIA DE DISEÑO ALINEAMIENTOS H&V COMBINADOS MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS D...
N. ZAINAL ABIDIN - UNIVERSITI TEKNOLOGI MARA, MALASIA 7-9 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO...
8-9 MODELOS DE COHERENCIA DE DISEÑO ALINEAMIENTOS H&V COMBINADOS MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS D...
N. ZAINAL ABIDIN - UNIVERSITI TEKNOLOGI MARA, MALASIA 9-9 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO...
  1. 1. http://www.utp.edu.my/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=392:the-international-conference-on-construction-and-b uilding-technology-2008-iccbt-2008-16-20-june-2008&catid=41:archive-2008&Itemid=2871 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra CPIC 6311 franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 Modelos de Coherencia de Diseño Alineamientos Horizontal y Vertical Combinados Estudio de caso N. Zainal Abidin Universiti Teknologi Mara, MALASIA MA nuras85950@yahoo.com
  2. 2. 2-9 MODELOS DE COHERENCIA DE DISEÑO ALINEAMIENTOS H&V COMBINADOS MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 RESUMEN El aumento del número de choques en los caminos rurales de dos-carriles se vincula con el problema de las incoherencias en el diseño geométrico. En los últimos, años en muchos países los choques se convirtieron en una fuente importante de pérdidas sociales y econó- micas. Durante los últimos 5 años, Malasia también se enfrentó con el grave problema de choques frecuentes, en los cuales murieron más de 5.000 personas. Esta condición puede deberse a que no hay ningún modelo de coherencia de diseño que se aplique a los caminos rurales de dos carriles. (*) El objetivo de la Ingeniería de Seguridad Vial es reducir en gran medida los choques viales mortales, con heridos y daños materiales, debidos a diseños subestándares e incoherentes, en los caminos existentes (enfoque reactivo) y en el proyecto de caminos nuevos (proactivo). En los EUA, para diseñar caminos coherentes se usó principalmente el método cuantitativo basado en el concepto de la velocidad directriz. Según las investigaciones y experiencias de otros países como Alemania, Australia y Suiza, es más eficaz el concepto de velocidad de operación en el análisis de la coherencia del diseño de caminos rurales de dos-carriles. Este trabajo presenta los resultados de una investigación empírica preliminar, y nuevos mo- delos de coherencia de diseño aplicables a las condiciones de los alineamientos horizontales y verticales combinados de los caminos rurales de dos-carriles de Malasia. Mediante medi- ciones de velocidad en seis lugares se desarrollaron ecuaciones de regresión para predecir las velocidades de operación de los vehículos en diferentes combinaciones de alineamientos. El modelo de perfil de velocidad desarrollado tiene la intención de detectar incoherencias de diseño geométrico en la mayoría de las combinaciones de alineamientos. Es un intento de armonizar el diseño del camino con las expectativas de los usuarios. (*) Nota FiSi: Desde hace años, en la Argentina la situación es peor: mueren en choques viales unas 7500 per- sonas por año, y no hay ningún modelo de coherencia de diseño que se aplique a los caminos rurales de dos-carriles. ÍNDICE 1. INTRODUCCIÓN 3 2. OBJETIVOS DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN 4 3. REVISIÓN DE LA BIBLIOGRAFÍA 4 4. METODOLOGÍA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN 6 4.1. Selección del Lugar 6 4.2. Datos Geométricos 6 4.3. Recolección de Datos 7 5. ANÁLISIS DE DATOS EMPÍRICOS 7 5.1. Análisis de Regresión 7 6. CONCLUSIÓN 10 REFERENCIAS 10
  3. 3. N. ZAINAL ABIDIN - UNIVERSITI TEKNOLOGI MARA, MALASIA 3-9 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra CPIC 6311 franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 1 INTRODUCCIÓN Un buen diseño geométrico significa dar un nivel adecuado de movilidad y uso del suelo a conductores, pasajeros y peatones, manteniendo un alto grado de seguridad. El diseño geométrico se refiere a la selección de los elementos viales que incluyen los alineamientos horizontal y vertical, sección transversal y costados de calzada de caminos o calles. Muchas investigaciones se realizan sobre varios elementos de diseño geométrico y las velocidades de operación de los vehículos. La velocidad de operación puede verse como la velocidad ob- servada en el lugar, a la que cada conductor viaja en un camino dado en condiciones at- mosféricas favorables y de flujo libre. Para esta investigación, el modelo preliminar de velocidad de operación se desarrolló para evaluar la coherencia de la velocidad directriz y puede utilizarse para predecir la velocidad que se ajuste a la velocidad directriz; los alineamientos horizontal y vertical son la preocupación principal de este estudio. El alineamiento horizontal de un camino consta de la línea recta, curva circular y curvas es- pirales. El alineamiento vertical consta de pendientes rectas y curvas verticales, generalmente parábolas cuadráticas de eje vertical. Importa conocer las curvaturas y pendientes de cada curva para asegurarse si es aceptable en el diseño. Importa conocer cómo influye la curvatura horizontal y vertical, y las pendientes de subida y bajada sobre la velocidad de operación. Las guías y normas de Diseño Geométrico de Caminos se concentran en las dimensiones de los elementos individuales que deben seleccionarse y determinarse para satisfacer los re- quisitos mínimos Este enfoque demostró debilidad debido a las posibles incoherencias geométricas, y no puede garantizar que el producto del diseño se ajustará a las expectativas de los usuarios del camino. Donde haya grandes cambios de velocidad directriz y/o de operación es señal de incoherencias de los elementos de diseño geométrico. Se pro- pusieron modelos perfiles de velocidad basados en las velocidades de operación para re- emplazar los conceptos de velocidad directriz y asegurar la coherencia del diseño. Se usaron bases de datos y perfiles de velocidad de caminos de buena seguridad de Suiza, Alemania y Australia. También de los EUA, donde se desarrollaron varios modelos, no utilizados en la práctica de diseño. 2 OBJETIVOS DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN En Malasia no hay aún investigación empírica sobre la coherencia de diseño de alineamientos horizontales y verticales combinados en caminos rurales de dos-carriles. Hasta ahora, la evaluación del diseño de los alineamientos horizontal y vertical se basa en la relación de velocidades directrices y otros elementos. Esta investigación propone un modelo para evaluar la coherencia del diseño en los alineamientos horizontales y verticales combinados de ca- minos rurales de dos-carriles con el desarrollo de un modelo de velocidad de operación ba- sado en datos empíricos locales. El propósito de este estudio es desarrollar un modelo básico de velocidad que se puede integrar a los efectos de la geometría en los alineamientos com- binados. El modelo se puede utilizar para estimar la velocidad de operación de los vehículos de pasajeros, y pueden justificarse los parámetros que muy correlacionadas entre la conducta de velocidad del conductor y los alineamientos. También, el objetivo es desarrollar una serie de modelos para predecir las velocidades del 85º percentil de los vehículos de pasajeros en la alineamiento horizontal y vertical combinados sobre la base de un tipo de camino que refleje la condición de los caminos rurales de dos-carriles de Malasia; nueva metodología de diseño que puede ayudar a los profesionales hacia mejores prácticas en diseño geométrico vial.
  4. 4. 4-9 MODELOS DE COHERENCIA DE DISEÑO ALINEAMIENTOS H&V COMBINADOS MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 3 REVISIÓN DE LA BIBLIOGRAFÍA La mayor parte de los estudios que relacionan el diseño de los alineamientos con las velo- cidades de operación se realizaron en los EUA, Europa, Japón y otros países en desarrollo. Este capítulo revisa la bibliografía existente para comprender mejor el cuerpo de conoci- mientos. Los investigadores que estudiaron la coherencia de diseño fueron los primeros en sugerir que ella debe reconocerse como un principio fundamental en el diseño de caminos más seguros. Sin embargo, sigue habiendo una falta general de criterios explícitos para combinar contiguos elementos básicos de diseño. Sin tales criterios, el proyectista continuará incorporando ele- mentos geométricos incompatibles en los caminos. Más temprano, AASHTO [1] desarrolló la lista de verificación de expectativas del conductor, en la que la coherencia del diseño era un parámetro importante. Messer [12] presentó una metodología para evaluar la coherencia basada en principios de comportamiento de conducción asociados con puntuaciones de carga de trabajo mental para las diferentes características geométricas. Por ejemplo, ya que las curvas más agudas son generalmente más problemáticas, la carga de trabajo de un conductor aumenta con el grado- de-curva y su ángulo de desviación. Con el mismo razonamiento Messer sugirió que las curvas excesivamente largas inducen choques y deben desalentarse; y propuso algunas recomendaciones generales de diseño de alineamientos horizontales y verticales coherentes. Polus y Dagan [13] desarrollaron y probaron varios modelos para evaluar la coherencia de diseño, incluyendo un modelo de análisis especial para el alineamiento horizontal; los mé- todos propuestos se podrían adoptar también para el alineamiento vertical. Pusieron a prueba sus modelos de coherencia en los caminos de la muestra teórica que desarrollaron. El modelo espectral tuvo la correlación más alta con un índice de coherencia lógica establecida en in- vestigaciones anteriores y con los criterios de ingeniería. Polus (1980) investigó la relación entre medidas geométricas longitudinales (radio medio, o la relación entre los radios máximo y mínimo de un alineamiento) y los niveles de seguridad en los caminos rurales de dos-carriles. Propuso que la seguridad se correlaciona con los ele- mentos de diseño y con la coherencia... Lamm y Choueiri [10] en Alemania analizaron la alineamiento horizontal de los caminos de dos-carriles y desarrollaron varios criterios de coherencia para la característica de diseño. Se sugirió que la diferencia entre la velocidad de operación del 85º percentil y la velocidad di- rectriz debe ser inferior a un conjunto de criterios para diseño bueno, aceptable y malo. Del mismo modo, las diferencias en estas velocidades de dos elementos consecutivos deberían limitarse por criterios similares. Sugirieron que la suma de las tasas de cambio de curvatura (CCR) entre curvas circulares horizontales con espirales de transición explica la mayor parte del cambio en la velocidad de operación a lo largo de cada sección. Krammes y otros [9] presentaron varios modelos de diseño para evaluar la coherencia de diseño de caminos rurales de dos-carriles. La velocidad del 85º percentil se predijo sobre la base de parámetros independientes, tales como grado-de-curva, longitud de curva, y ángulo de desviación. Su modelo de predicción de velocidad se usó en este estudio para desarrollar el perfil de velocidad, con el que después se desarrolló el modelo de coherencia. Mc Fadden y Elefferiadou [11] utilizaron la técnica estadística de programa previo a la muestra para formular y validar modelos de predicción de la velocidad de operación propuestos por Krammes y otros [8] . En los tres modelos analizados se encontraron diferencias significativas entre la velocidad 85º percentil predicha por el modelo y la velocidad 85º percentil observada.
  5. 5. N. ZAINAL ABIDIN - UNIVERSITI TEKNOLOGI MARA, MALASIA 5-9 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra CPIC 6311 franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 Al-Masaied y otros [3] al considerar la reducción de velocidad entre recta y curva como la medida de la incoherencia de una sección encontraron que la reducción de la velocidad es altamente afectada por el radio de la curva, y que la velocidad en recta es afectada princi- palmente por su la longitud. Polus y otros [14] desarrollaron varios modelos no lineales para predecir las velocidades de operación en secciones rectas de caminos de dos-carriles. Las variables independientes fueron la longitud de la sección recta y los radios de las curvas de los extremos. Estos mo- delos y los sugeridos por Krammes y otros [8] para la estimación de la velocidad de operación en las curvas se utilizaron al desarrollar perfiles de velocidad para la formulación de un modelo de coherencia para caminos rurales de dos-carriles en la presente investigación. Anderson y Krammes [4] calcularon la reducción de velocidades del 85º percentil desde la aproximación recta hasta el punto medio de la curva siguiente. Encontraron una relación estadísticamente significativa entre la reducción de velocidad media y el índice medio de choques: los lugares con mayores reducciones de velocidad mostraron índices de choques más altos. Este importante hallazgo se investigó aquí mediante el desarrollo de una relación entre la variabilidad del perfil de velocidad, como una medida de la coherencia en el diseño de los caminos de dos-carriles. Krammes y Hayden (2003) analizaron el Modelo Interactivo para Diseñar la Seguridad Vial (IHSDM) desarrollado en los EUA. El modelo incluye un módulo de compatibilidad con dos aspectos; grandes diferencias entre la velocidad directriz asumida y la velocidad de operación del 85º percentil, y grandes cambios en la velocidad de operación del 85º percentil entre rectas y curvas. 4 METODOLOGÍA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN Este estudio se realizó para desarrollar el modelo empírico preliminar dependiente de las características geométricas. Los datos recogidos se usaron para desarrollar los modelos, y finalmente se obtuvieron los resultados. Las fuertes metodologías de velocidad de operación en los alineamientos horizontal y vertical y las técnicas de reducción de datos se realizaron mediante el uso de las técnicas de vídeo. Las metodologías preliminares para la velocidad de operación en las curvas y los trabajos de topografía para el alineamiento se habían desarro- llado sobre la base de los conocimientos adquiridos en investigaciones anteriores. El proceso de investigación incluye métodos de recolección de datos, trabajo de topografía y de las técnicas de reducción de datos. Estas son las etapas donde los datos brutos recogidos se procesaron para obtener datos reales para el análisis. La colección y reducción de los datos de campo es importante para desarrollar la fórmula empírica. FIGURA 1: Diagrama de flujo del proceso de investigación 4.1 Selección del Lugar Los cinco lugares de ensayo se seleccionaron como áreas de estudio en el campus de la Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), con los siguientes criterios:  Velocidad directriz: < 60 km/h  Límite de velocidad: 40 km/h  Ancho de carril: 2,74 m - 3,66 m
  6. 6. 6-9 MODELOS DE COHERENCIA DE DISEÑO ALINEAMIENTOS H&V COMBINADOS MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 4.2 Datos Geométricos Los datos de curva horizontal obtenidos antes de ir al campo incluyeron grado-de-curva (D), ángulo de desviación (I), radio (R), longitud (L), pendiente (G), progresiva principio de curva (PC), punto de intersección (PI) y fin de curva (PT). Los datos geométricos de la curva vertical incluyeron pendientes de aproximación y de salida (G), longitud (L), punto de comienzo de la curva (VPC) millas, el punto de intersección vertical (VPI) y fin de la curva (VPT). FIGURA 2: Distribución de puntos de observación 4.3 Recolección de Datos Para tener la base de datos representativa que incluya un número suficiente de observaciones para el propósito de desarrollar del modelo, los datos de velocidad se recogieron durante casi 24 horas en cada curva. Se observaron tres puntos por curva para todas ellas. La base de datos se obtuvo con pistola de radar para recoger datos de velocidad durante una hora en las cinco curvas. Los datos se recolectaron para todo tipo de vehículos en el flujo de tránsito en condiciones de flujo libre. 5 ANÁLISIS DE DATOS EMPÍRICOS Para definir la relación entre la velocidad de operación y otros parámetros se utilizó el análisis estadístico; se aplicó el análisis de regresión lineal simple y múltiple de MINITAB. 5.1 Análisis de Regresión El análisis de regresión se usó para calibrar y determinar alguna relación y se ajusta bien entre los datos estáticos de las curvas y los cinemáticos del tránsito. Una relación lineal entre dos variables también es útil para medir la fuerza de la relación lineal. Análisis de regresión lineal individual se aplicó para determinar si hay una relación entre cada parámetro individual, y análisis de regresión múltiple para desarrollar un modelo para las condiciones de subidas y bajadas. Mediante el uso de datos combinados de lugares generales se desarrolló un análisis de re- gresión lineal múltiple con el software MINITAB software para desarrollar un modelo repre- sentativo de las características de velocidad para las curvas seleccionadas. Se realizaron muchos ensayos del modelo y sólo se presentaron los modelos significativos y lógicos. Las siguientes condiciones se adoptaron en el análisis de regresión para desarrollar los modelos finales:  El coeficiente de determinación R2 debe ser significativo al nivel de confianza del 0.95.  Cada una de las variables independientes utilizadas en el modelo debe tener un coefi- ciente de regresión significativamente diferente de cero al nivel del cociente 0,95.  Los signos algebraicos de los coeficientes de las variables independientes deben tener una explicación lógica
  7. 7. N. ZAINAL ABIDIN - UNIVERSITI TEKNOLOGI MARA, MALASIA 7-9 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra CPIC 6311 franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 Análisis de regresión lineal simple La Figura 3 muestra la relación entre la velocidad de operación de las caminos rurales de dos-carriles y el tiempo medio de la velocidad de operación. FIGURA 3: Se estableció la relación entre la velocidad de operación y la velocidad Mean Time La siguiente regresión ecuación de análisis como: y = 1.2746x - 4.3507R - 0,7359 De figura se muestra que existe relación fuerte en determinado lugar. Basado en el gráfico de dispersión, existe la relación entre los parámetros indicados por el valor de R2 . El trazado de dispersión indica una relación fuerte si R-cuadrado valor cercano a 1. Este lugar muestra la una relación entre la fuerte velocidad de operación y el tiempo medio de velocidad. Esto significa que y aumenta a medida que x aumenta. Se puede concluir que el modelo lineal es un ajuste bastante bueno para los datos. Análisis de regresión lineal múltiple Mediante el uso de datos de combinación de lugares generales, se desarrolló un análisis de regresión lineal múltiple con software MINITAB, para desarrollar un modelo representativo de las características de velocidad de las curvas seleccionadas. Los datos usados para el aná- lisis fueron los combinados del en general, pero los datos se separaron entre las curvas de subidas y bajadas de versiones anteriores. La salida del análisis de regresión de MINITAB se describe en la Figura 4 Cuando el vehículo sube por las curvas, el R2 valora igual a 92,7%. Este porcentaje confiado, R2 igual a 92.7% fue suficientemente fuerte como para representar el comportamiento de velocidad de operación en las curvas de subida. Cuando el vehículo baja por las curvas, los valores R2 fueron iguales a 64,5%. Este valor R2 no es lo suficientemente fuerte como para representar la velocidad de operación en las curvas de bajada. El balance de aproximada- mente el 30% debe ser mejorar y obtener un mejor modelo. Los modelos se pueden resumir de las siguientes ecuaciones: Curvas en subidas: V85 = -42,8 + 0,929 r - 0.00468 q Curvas en bajadas V85 = 46,5 a 0,247 r - 1.02 G - 0,00172 q Donde: V85 = Velocidad de operación r = Radio q = Caudal G = Pendiente
  8. 8. 8-9 MODELOS DE COHERENCIA DE DISEÑO ALINEAMIENTOS H&V COMBINADOS MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 MINITAB SALIDA La ecuación de regresión es: Velocidad de operación, V85 = - 42,8 + 0,929 R - 0.00468 Qr Vaticinador Coef SE Coef T P Constante -42,812 4.722 -9.07 0.000 Radio 0.92933 0.05767 16.11 0.000 Caudal -0.004680 0.003678 -1.27 0.217 S = 1,82903 R-Sq = 92,7% R-Sq (adj) = 92,0% Análisis de varianza Fuente DF SS MS F P Regresión 2 893.58 446,79 133,56 0.000 Error Residual 21 70.25 3.35 Total 23 963.83 Fuente DF Ss SS Radio 1 888.17 Caudal 1 5.41 FIGURA 4: Análisis de regresión de MINITAB 6 CONCLUSIÓN En este trabajo se habían investigado los análisis empíricos de la conducta velocidad de operación en alineamientos vertical y horizontal. Se usaron técnicas de grabación de video para estimar el tiempo que se tarda entre dos puntos para cada uno de los vehículos pasantes por las curvas. La precisión de la reducción real de la recogida de datos y los datos se asocia con errores de medición. Hay varios factores de errores de medición, tales como en las téc- nicas de reducción de datos, de paralaje y el error humano. El gráfico de dispersión representa el análisis de regresión lineal simple. Muestra si existe alguna relación entre dos parámetros de las características del tránsito. Varios parámetros tienen relación entre ellos, pero también falta relación entre varios otros parámetros. El aná- lisis de regresión lineal múltiple es una combinación de datos de área total de cinco estudios. Este análisis múltiple se utilizó el software de Minitab para desarrollar una fórmula modelo de la velocidad de operación. Existe la relación entre todos los parámetros desde la salida tanto muestra el valor de I-SQ fue más de 50%. Se puede concluir que, la velocidad de operación del vehículo depende del radio, pendiente, ancho de carril y caudal.
  9. 9. N. ZAINAL ABIDIN - UNIVERSITI TEKNOLOGI MARA, MALASIA 9-9 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE GRADO Y POSGRADO Traductor GOOGLE+ +Francisco Justo Sierra CPIC 6311 franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA CPIC 6311 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Beccar, mayo 2014 REFERENCIAS 1. AASHTO (2001), "Una política de diseño geométrico de caminos y calles." Asociación Americana de Caminos Estatales y Oficiales del Transporte, Washington, DC 2. "Una guía sobre Diseño Geométrico de Caminos", Arahan Teknik (Jalan), JKR. 3. Al-Masaeid, H.R., Hamed, M. Aboul-Ela, M., y Ghannan, A G. (1995), "La coherencia del alineamiento horizontal para diferentes clases de vehículos." Transportation Research Record 1500, del Consejo de Investigación Nacional, Washington DC, pp 178-183. 4. Anderson, I.B., y Krammes, R. A. (2000), "La reducción de velocidad como un sustituto para la experiencia de choques en las curvas horizontales en caminos rurales de dos-carriles.", Transportation Research Record 1701, del Consejo de Investigación Na- cional, Washington DC, pp 86-94. 5. Anderson, IB, Bauer, KM, Hawwood y Fitzpatrick, K. (1999), "Relación con la seguridad de las medidas de coherencia de diseño geométrico de caminos rurales de dos-carriles." Transporte Informe de Investigación de 1658, la Junta de Investigación del Transporte, Washington, DC, pp 43-51. 6. Glennon, JC, Harwood, DW, y Gray, CW (1978), "Diseño de la coherencia de caminos y diseño sistemático relacionado con la seguridad vial", Transportation Research Record 681, National Research Council, Washington DC, pp 77-88. 7. Krammes, R. A. (1997), "Interactivo seguridad vial modelo de diseño: Diseño Módulo coherencia." Vía Pública, septiembre / octubre, pp 47-51. 8. Krammes, R. A. (1995), "Coherencia en el diseño de alineamiento horizontal para caminos rurales de dos-carriles" Rep. N º FHWA-RD-94-034 de Federal Highway Administration, Washington, DC 9. Krammes, RA, JD Blaschke, K. Fitzpatrick y DB Fambro (1996), "Entendimiento de las velocidades directriz, de operación y señalizada." informar sin 1465-1, Departamento de Transporte de Texas. 10. Lamm, R. y Choueriri, E. (1995), "La relación entre la seguridad en los caminos y el diseño geométrico de coherencia: un estudio de caso." Seguridad Vial en el Programa Estratégico de Investigación de Caminos (SHRP), pp 133-151 Europa y 11. McFadden, J. y Elefteriadou, L. (1997), "Formulación y validación de modelos de cohe- rencia de diseño basado en la velocidad de operación por bootstrapping", Transportation Research Record 1579, del Consejo de Investigación Nacional, Washington DC, pp 97-103. 12. Messer, C. J. (1980), "Metodología para evaluar la coherencia del diseño geométrico", Transportation Research Record 757, Transportation Research Board, Consejo Nacional de Investigación, Washington DC, pp 7-14. 13. Polus, A., y Dagan, D. (1988), "Modelos para evaluar la coherencia del alineamiento vial", Transportation Research Record 1122, del Consejo de Investigación Nacional, Wa- shington DC, pp 47-56. 14. Polus, A. Fitzpatrick, K., y Fambro, D. (2000), "Predicción de velocidad de operación en secciones rectas de caminos rurales de dos-carriles", Transportation Research Record 1737, del Consejo de Investigación Nacional, Washington DC, pp 50-57. 15. Polus, A. y Mattar-Habib, C. (2004), "Nuevo modelo de coherencia para los caminos ru- rales y su relación con la seguridad", Journal of Transportation Engineering, vol. 130, N º 3, pp 286-293.

