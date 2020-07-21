07 karim carriles masangostoscallesmasseguras 2015

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1/26 Carriles más angostos, calles más seguras Dewan Masud Karim, P.Eng., PTOE Resumen: De todos los elementos de diseño d...
2/26 Dado que la evidencia empírica favorece a que "más angosto es más seguro", el enfoque "más amplio es más seguro" basa...
3/26 2. el ajuste del comportamiento de adaptación humana -generalmente conocido como el efec- to Peltzman- en respuesta a...
4/26 Al reducir los carriles anchos existentes basados en normas de "autopista", se puede obtener más capacidad para peato...
5/26 La enormidad de la carga social y económica de los choques es una barrera importante para construir calidad de vida p...
6/26  Topografía y Geometría (mediana continua, alineamiento horizontal, caída transversal o pendiente de la camino); y, ...
7/26 Una revisión de la investigación disponible sobre este tema en áreas urbanas realizada por Potts y otros (2007) no en...
8/26 A menudo, los ingenieros/planificadores de habitabilidad citaron los cambios de la norma de ancho de carril como la p...
9/26 Metodología y principios de investigación: para abordar el tema del comportamiento hu- mano afectado por la seguridad...
10/26 Tabla 1: Resumen de estadísticas de variables explicativas continuas Variables continuas Datos de Tokio (1992-1995) ...
11/26 Fuente: Gobierno de Australia del Sur (2011). Fuente: Fitzpatrick y Alabama. (2001) Figura 2: Riesgo de choque de mo...
12/26 Las estadísticas de bondad de ajuste indican que la variable de ancho de carril explica la varia- ción (entre 55% y ...
13/26 Figura 3: Relación entre el ancho del carril y los índices de choque Forma del riesgo de choque y ancho de carril pa...
14/26 Figura 4: Relación entre el ancho del carril y los índices de choque para diferentes tipos de choques (To- ronto): u...
15/26 Figura 5: Distribución del ancho del carril para Tokio y Toronto Influencia de los carriles más angostos en la veloc...
16/26 Reducir el ancho del carril podría ser una herramienta eficaz para socavar el exceso de veloci- dad por encima del l...
17/26 Por lo tanto, el debate sobre la capacidad debido a la reducción del ancho del carril no resiste el escrutinio cient...
18/26 Figura 8: Distribución del volumen de enlace peatonal/ciclismo y ancho de carril (Toronto) Vehículos grandes y carri...
19/26 En resumen, los carriles más angostos no presentan riesgos significativos (3.0 a 3.3 m) para calles con un bajo volu...
20/26 Por lo tanto, el enfoque debe estar en las técnicas de selección de ancho de carril de viaje sen- sibles al contexto...
21/26 La nieve o los escombros de la construcción desplazados por los conductores muestran que los conductores permanecen ...
22/26 Los diseñadores de la calle pueden utilizar el "espacio no utilizado" identificado para proporcio- nar un ámbito púb...
23/26 City of Toronto (April 30, 2013b). City Initiatives for Reducing Pedestrian Collisions and Improving Traffic Safety,...
24/26 and Land Use- Related Policies, California Air Resources Board, http://arb.ca.gov/cc/sb375/policies/policies.htm. Ha...
25/26 Navazo M. (2009). Some Research on Lane Widths. Livable Streets Alliance, available at http://www.livablestreets.inf...
26/26 Russel S. Sobel and Todd M. Nesbit. Automobile Safety Regulation and the Incentive to Drive Recklessly: Evidence fro...
  1. 1. 1/26 Carriles más angostos, calles más seguras Dewan Masud Karim, P.Eng., PTOE Resumen: De todos los elementos de diseño de calles, ningún otro provocó tanto desconcierto, in- credulidad y conjetura que sobre el rango más seguro del ancho del carril de circula- ción. Los ingenieros de tránsito tradicionales sostienen que los carriles más anchos son más seguros. Los partidarios del concepto de calle habitable promueven apasionadamente los beneficios de seguridad de un ancho de carril relativamente más angosto. Recientes reclamos surgen a favor del enfoque de la calle habitable. Ninguno presentó evidencia empírica que vincule la frecuencia o gravedad de los choques con el ancho del carril. Este artículo intenta abordar este inquietante dilema. Se revisó extensamente la bibliografía, informes académicos y de proyectos, o artículos se rea- lizaron para examinar reclamos recientes, esbozar una perspectiva científica emergente, y fun- dar una plataforma lógica para esta investigación. Para examinar una relación entre el ancho del carril y los índices de siniestros se usaron dos bases de datos de Tokio y Toronto, originalmente recopiladas como parte de un mayor esfuer- zo para investigar el mecanismo de ocurrencia de choques de impacto lateral de vehículo a vehículo en intersecciones semaforizadas. En ambas ciudades se descubrieron nuevas e idénticas evidencias.  Se comprobó que los carriles angostos de menos de 2.8 m y los anchos de más de 3.1 ~ 3.2 m aumentan los riesgos de choque con igual magnitud.  Los beneficios de seguridad tocan fondo alrededor de 3.1 m para Tokio y 3.2 m para Toron- to.  Más allá de la "curva del valle de seguridad", los carriles más anchos que 3,3 m afectan ne- gativamente los choques de impacto lateral.  Los siniestros de giro a la derecha son relativamente sensibles al ancho del carril, mientras que el rango más seguro de ancho de carril es relativamente más angosto para los sinies- tros de ángulo recto y giro a la izquierda.  El desplazamiento lateral de las maniobras u oscilaciones de conducción se mantiene den- tro de un rango angosto -0.2 m desde la parte inferior de la curva de seguridad- lo que im- plica que los humanos muestran una "zona de confort de seguridad" sorprendentemente es- trecha mientras intentan alcanzar un estado de equilibrio dinámico dentro del ancho del ca- rril de circulación.  .La capacidad de los carriles más angostos es mayor.  No se observa diferencia en la seguridad y la gran capacidad de carga del vehículo entre carriles más angostos y anchos.  El volumen de peatones disminuye a medida que los carriles se ensanchan, y las intersec- ciones con carriles más angostos dan mayor capacidad a las bicicletas.  Los carriles más anchos que 3.3 ~ 3.4m, la práctica predominante en las regiones de Toron- to, se asocia con velocidades de impacto 33% más altas e índices de choque más altos, a pesar de volúmenes de tránsito más altos y una sexta parte de la población que la de Tokio.
  2. 2. 2/26 Dado que la evidencia empírica favorece a que "más angosto es más seguro", el enfoque "más amplio es más seguro" basado en la opinión personal o intuitiva debe descartarse de una vez por todas. Los hallazgos reconocen que el comportamiento de las personas se ve afectado por el entorno de la calle, y los carriles más angostos en áreas urbanas resultan en una conducción menos agresiva y una mayor capacidad para frenar o detener un vehículo a corta distancia para evitar choques. Los diseñadores de calles pueden utilizar el "espacio no utilizado" para dar un ámbito público mejorado, con instalaciones para bicicletas y veredas más anchas, o para ahorrar dinero en - INTRODUCCIÓN De todos los elementos de diseño de la calle, ningún otro evocó tanto desconcierto, increduli- dad y conjetura como el rango más seguro del ancho del carril de circulación, elemento funda- mental del diseño de la calle y uno de los importantes de la asignación del espacio público para todas las calles urbanas. Con la creciente popularidad del concepto de calle habitable, el tema de la seguridad del ancho de carril continúa generando un intenso debate entre los profesionales del transporte. Los ingenieros de tránsito tradicionales argumentan que un carril más ancho es más seguro. Aunque cada publicación estándar de ingeniería identifica el ancho del pavimento como la ca- racterística de seguridad más influyente, la discusión es sorprendentemente escasa sobre lo que dice la investigación sobre la naturaleza de la relación entre el ancho del carril y la fre- cuencia o gravedad del choque. Por el contrario, los partidarios de las calles habitables promueven apasionadamente los bene- ficios de seguridad de un ancho de carril relativamente más angosto. Nuevas evidencias y reclamos basados en proyectos están surgiendo a favor de este último enfoque. Además, las actualizaciones recientes de las normas de transporte son más favorables hacia carriles de viaje más angostos -3.0 m de ancho- en las redes de calles urbanas. Sin que ninguna de las partes haya presentado evidencia empírica directa que vincule la fre- cuencia o la gravedad del choque con el ancho del carril, este documento intenta abordar este inquietante dilema. Un enfoque común para resolver cualquier debate sobre seguridad no es una tarea fácil. Sin embargo, ante los desafíos económicos, políticos y ambientales, la cuestión de los tamaños adecuados de estructura y escalas de diseño es crítico para el crecimiento sostenible en las zonas urbanas. La reasignación proporcional equitativa del espacio público basada en la eficiencia de los mo- dos de transporte se está convirtiendo en una estrategia central entre los profesionales multi- modales. La creciente evidencia científica en apoyo de la limitación de los elementos de diseño a escala humana también se está alineando con los principios habitables de la calle, lo que sugiere evi- tar el diseño excesivo para minimizar los resultados negativos de seguridad vial. El debate sobre el ancho del carril se desarrolla en varias capas: 1. muchos ingenieros convencionales creen firmemente que la preocupación por la seguridad está implícita en los asuntos, y las normas de ingeniería garantizarán automáticamente que se incorpore una cantidad adecuada de seguridad en los caminos. La mera existencia de una investigación científica de los efectos de seguridad en el ancho del carril plantea serias dudas sobre esta creencia.
  3. 3. 3/26 2. el ajuste del comportamiento de adaptación humana -generalmente conocido como el efec- to Peltzman- en respuesta a la geometría de la calle, en este caso un ancho de carril más angosto o más ancho, interrumpe aún más el debate sobre la seguridad del ancho de carril. 3. no hay un punto claro de falla de seguridad en el debate sobre el ancho del carril, como se observa comúnmente en otros campos de la Ingeniería Civil, como el colapso de un puente o edificio. Para obtener una comprensión más profunda del ancho del carril y la relación de seguridad, este documento resume los hallazgos de la bibliografía relevante que subyace en el concepto de seguridad del ancho del carril. Estos hallazgos demuestran que el camino hacia calles más seguras y compactas es un ca- mino más angosto. A pesar de la "sabiduría convencional" que afirma que los carriles más angostos resultan en frecuencias de choque más altas, generalmente los estudios de investigación concluyen una de dos cosas: el efecto del ancho del carril en la seguridad no es concluyente, o los carriles más anchos (más de 3.4 m) son realmente perjudiciales para la seguridad En este documento, tres principios básicos, independientemente de la variación en el enfoque de investigación, guían para establecer soluciones aceptables para las partes interesadas del debate sobre el ancho del carril más seguro:  todas las preguntas importantes requieren respuestas cuantitativas; e este artículo, se pre- senta un enfoque cuantitativo de la naturaleza del ancho del carril y la frecuencia de choque en el contexto de la adaptación humana y su respuesta a los elementos geométricos y la calle o el entorno circundante.  el enfoque consiste en identificar las fallas de seguridad como una "cuestión de grado", no una "cuestión de uno u otro", Hauer 1999.  Los riesgos de lesiones son altamente no lineales.  Los riesgos no son constantes. Esta investigación identifica la forma no lineal de la relación entre la frecuencia de choque y el ancho del carril mientras define el límite de "zona más segura o insegura", en lugar del punto de falla.  Este análisis evita una trampa común de estudios previos que generalmente seleccionan una forma funcional que nunca llega a un "fondo". Un examen detallado de Hauer (2012) sobre el ancho y la seguridad de los carriles es la base de esta investigación. Si bien los índices de choque disminuyen a medida que el ancho del carril aumenta hasta cierto ancho, la relación entre el ancho del carril y la experiencia del choque no es lineal, con un ran- go óptimo más seguro de ancho de carril que toca fondo cuando cruza un límite; cómo ensan- char carriles más allá de 3.6 m puede ser perjudicial para la seguridad. Este estudio examina si existe una relación entre el ancho del carril y los índices de choque, utilizando datos obtenidos de Tokio y Toronto, como parte de un análisis de seguridad más amplio en las intersecciones semaforizadas en áreas urbanas. NECESIDAD DE EVALUAR LA SEGURIDAD DEL ANCHO DE CARRIL A menudo se piensa que los anchos de carril más amplios dan márgenes de seguridad adicio- nales en un paradigma tradicional de diseño de calles. Aunque esta suposición puede ser parcialmente válida en condiciones de autopista/autovía de alta velocidad y capacidad, en un entorno de transporte urbano, la necesidad de un margen de seguridad es menor debido a menos camiones, velocidades más bajas y una mayor interacción entre los usuarios de la calle.
  4. 4. 4/26 Al reducir los carriles anchos existentes basados en normas de "autopista", se puede obtener más capacidad para peatones, bicicletas y vehículos y usuarios de tránsito. La mayor probabilidad de caminar y andar en bicicleta allana el camino para una condición de "seguridad en los números" que reduce aún más los índices de choque para todos los modos de transporte que comparten el espacio de la calle. Los efectos de las calles más estrechas cuidadosamente diseñadas son grandes. En combinación con otras características de diseño más seguras (como una mediana con plan- tas, protuberancias o bombillas), los carriles más angostos en períodos de poca actividad ac- túan como controles de diseño psicológico de facto, lo que induce el mantenimiento de un ran- go más seguro de velocidades de operación del vehículo. Predominantemente en los distritos comerciales centrales, donde la relación entre el flujo de vehículos y automóviles es significativa, se acentúan los beneficios de los carriles más angos- tos combinados con la eliminación de los carriles de deslizamiento injustificados. Las velocidades constantes ayudan a reducir los riesgos para los usuarios vulnerables. Además, los pasos de peatones más cortos significan ciclos de semáforos más cortos para re- ducir el retraso del vehículo. La Figura 1 ilustra un ejemplo de un carril muy ancho (5,5 m) que deja un espacio de bulevar extremadamente angosto y de calidad inferior (casi 2,0 m) frente a una entrada de subte muy activa. Los anchos adicionales atraen actividades de manejo ilegales, que incluyen la entrega de pasajeros, paradas de entrega, taxis en espera y movimientos indefinidos de giro a la dere- cha. Estas actividades ilegales resultan en tasas de choque siete veces más altas que los grandes volúmenes de giro a la derecha y un ancho más angosto/apropiado compartido a tra- vés del carril (3.3 m) en la dirección oeste. Este ejemplo demuestra que en el diseño de la intersección se consideró poco o ningún cono- cimiento del ancho de carril y las experiencias de choque. Aunque las suposiciones prevalecientes de carriles más anchos que dan condiciones más se- guras para los vehículos, las experiencias de choque reales muestran exactamente el resultado opuesto. Además de invitar a velocidades más altas debido al mayor ancho del carril los principios de diseño deficientes basados en "la sabiduría convencional de lo más ancho es más seguro" crean ciclos viciosos que reducen el nivel de servicio para los peatones y conducen a condicio- nes peligrosas para todos los usuarios de la calle. Figura 1: Ejemplo de distribución desequilibrada del espacio de la calle, a favor de un carril de viaje muy amplio
  5. 5. 5/26 La enormidad de la carga social y económica de los choques es una barrera importante para construir calidad de vida para las poblaciones urbanas en crecimiento. Si bien los costos de congestión en Ontario ($ 3.3 ~ $ 6.0 mil millones por año) se promueven con frecuencia como una pérdida de productividad para la sociedad, el costo social de las cho- ques excedió los $ 18 mil millones por año. El costo de las choques en las zonas urbanas de Toronto es de más de $ 2 mil millones (Ciu- dad de Toronto, 2013) al año. En general, casi la mitad de todas las choques ocurren en las intersecciones. El envejecimiento de la población (+65) está sobrerrepresentado en choques mortales, lo que representa el 40% del total de muertes en 2013. Los peatones también llevan una pesada carga con muertes totales superiores al 60%. Tanto los miembros de la comunidad como los profesionales identifican secciones transversa- les más amplias, cruces peatonales más largos y maniobras de giro a alta velocidad como las principales causas de estas desproporcionadas y crecientes cantidades de choques mortales y perjudiciales. Además, los radios de esquina generosos y los carriles de giro a la derecha injustificados au- mentan los riesgos para los usuarios vulnerables de la calle. Para revertir el deterioro de las condiciones de seguridad, están surgiendo principios de diseño basados en evidencia para la selección de ancho de carril. Práctica internacional de ancho de carril Hall y otros (1995) realizaron una encuesta exhaustiva de las prácticas internacionales de an- cho de carril, que demuestra que las políticas de ancho de carril caen en un rango angosto. Sinclair K M (2011) describe algunos patrones entre las normas internacionales, tales como: los siniestros de salida de carril son menos probables en las calles urbanas; el mejor uso de sec- ciones transversales para seguridad multimodal en condiciones de baja velocidad; los caminos requieren distancias de borde más grandes porque los conductores tienden a alejarse de la línea central; se permiten carriles extremadamente angostos (2.5 a 2.9 m) en el Reino Unido bajo ciertas condiciones; y, el enfoque de lugar de enlace practicado ampliamente en el Reino Unido, Australia y Nueva Zelanda equilibra la necesidad de movimiento y alojamiento de desti- nos. Factores que determinan el ancho del carril Casi todas las pautas o manuales que establecen de normas describen diferentes requisitos de ancho de carril para cada clasificación de camino, pero pocos describen los factores que de- terminan el rango apropiado de ancho de carril. El ancho de carril más apropiado será específico para las circunstancias identificadas que influ- yen en el tamaño de los anchos de carril:  Tipo de vehículo (grandes, públicos, camiones);  Volúmenes y capacidad del vehículo;  Velocidad objetivo del vehículo (directriz, promedio y límites fijados) y desplazamiento lateral;  Nivel de actividades e instalaciones para peatones y bicicletas;  Provisiones para otros usuarios;  Tipo y número de usos de carril (girar, atravesar, cordón);  Operaciones de vehículos de emergencia;  Contexto (función existente o futura de calles y usos del suelo);  Situación adyacente al carril (entrega, estacionamiento en la calle, bulevares);
  6. 6. 6/26  Topografía y Geometría (mediana continua, alineamiento horizontal, caída transversal o pendiente de la camino); y,  Otras consideraciones (limpieza y almacenamiento de nieve, topografía y curvatura o curvatura del camino, mantenimiento, puentes y puntos de cruce, cambios planificados de calles) Este estudio investiga los primeros siete factores como los temas más críticos para resolver el debate de selección de ancho de carril. Políticas de diseño geométrico de ancho de carril En general, se acuerda entre los principales profesionales de la seguridad que las normas para el ancho del camino, en particular las políticas de ancho de carril, adoptadas por muchas pau- tas de ingeniería, parecen no ser científicamente confiables y estar basadas en principios de seguridad completamente contradictorios. En una revisión exhaustiva de las normas geométricas, Hauer (1999) enfatiza las raíces históri- cas de las normas de ancho de carril, que se remontan al período de la década de 1940, cuan- do se desarrollaron políticas de diseño geométrico a pesar de la falta de información sobre la frecuencia o severidad del choque. Identificó el trabajo de Taragin (1944) como la referencia única para todas las políticas de an- cho de carril utilizadas por las instituciones que establecen normas a pesar de que el documen- to no contiene información sobre la frecuencia o gravedad de los siniestros de ancho de carril. Un estudio anterior, conocido como datos de Belmont (1954), indica que hacer calzadas de más de 22 pies (6,7 m) para caminos de dos carriles es perjudicial para la seguridad. Sin embargo, las raíces históricas de los supuestos de ancho de carril que socavan el debate actual se remontan a la primera parte del siglo XX. La evidencia histórica sobre el diseño de calles urbanas sugiere que la práctica actual de un colector de 10 m o 11 m de ancho o un camino arterial menor de dos carriles se basa en las normas para carruajes de caballos utilizados durante la década de 1920. Sorprendentemente, los profesionales del diseño vial en América del Norte.todavía usan estas normas. Los estudios más antiguos se centraron principalmente en caminos rurales. Uno de ellos comienza a dudar de la importancia de la ampliación del pavimento para los bene- ficios de seguridad. Se realizaron varios estudios recientes que relacionan el ancho del carril y los choques reales, y los investigadores encontraron un aumento en la tasa de choques para carriles más anchos que 11 pies (3.3 m) en caminos de dos carriles. Con un simulador de conducción de dos configuraciones de anchos de carril (3,5 m y 3 m) en caminos rurales, un estudio francés demostró que reducir el ancho del carril no tenía impacto en las velocidades, pero indujo a los conductores a conducir más cerca del centro del camino. Los resultados consistentes de estas investigaciones demostraron que no hay evidencia que respalde la suposición de que se aumenta la seguridad vial con carriles de tránsito más an- chos. Sin embargo, estos hallazgos no dieron pausa a las organizaciones que establecen estándares exagerando los beneficios de los anchos de carril más amplios. El entorno del tránsito urbano es más complejo que el mundo lineal del movimiento de autopis- tas no interactivas. Los recientes estudios relacionados con el ancho de carril se centraron en las calles urbanas, particularmente en las arterias y en las calles de colectores.
  7. 7. 7/26 Una revisión de la investigación disponible sobre este tema en áreas urbanas realizada por Potts y otros (2007) no encontraron indicios generales de que el uso de carriles más angostos que 3,6 m en arterias urbanas y suburbanas aumentará las frecuencias de choque. Utilizando proyectos completos de calles y revisión de antecedentes, el Departamento de Ca- minos de Nebraska también concluyó que los carriles angostos no están necesariamente corre- lacionados con un mayor riesgo de siniestros en áreas urbanas y suburbanas (Hansen t.El. 2013). Una revisión similar realizada por Dumbaugh y Rae (2009) encontró que el ensanchamiento de caminos ocurre a expensas de la seguridad, informando que el beneficio de seguridad de en- sanchar carriles se detiene una vez que los carriles alcanzan un ancho de aproximadamente 11 pies (3.4 m), con frecuencias de choque que aumentan los carriles se aproximan o superan los 12 pies (3,7 m). Para determinar el impacto de cierta infraestructura vial, Noland (2002) descubrió que los carri- les de 12 pies (3,7 m) de ancho o más en los colectores eran la única categoría vinculada a un aumento significativo en el número de muertes en comparación con los carriles más angostos. Los carriles más anchos atraen un comportamiento acelerado. Varios estudios encontraron la causa raíz de la velocidad de operación excesiva, ya que los vehículos de mayor velocidad necesitan espacios más grandes, y cuanto mayor sea el ancho disponible, mayor será la velocidad del vehículo. A la luz de este consenso generalizado entre los investigadores, Noland concluyó que "en ge- neral, no es posible apoyar las hipótesis de ingeniería: la "sabiduría convencional" de que un carril más amplio es un carril más seguro). Cambio en la práctica a los principios de seguridad En la última década, varios manuales de seguridad líderes adoptado cambios profundos en sus principios de seguridad, Highway Safety Manual, 2010. Hauer defendió que la "seguridad sustantiva" era más apropiada para abordar los siniestros que la "seguridad nominal", lo que generalmente supone que la aplicación de un estándar de diseño da seguridad. Más recientemente, surgió un enfoque de seguridad centrado en la planificación. En lugar de un "enfoque reactivo" tradicional que identifica los "puntos negros" en las comuni- dades existentes de alto costo, los profesionales estuvieron buscando un "enfoque más proac- tivo" para abordar la seguridad en el proceso de planificación del uso de la tierra y el transporte. En la década de 1990, un modelo de seguridad holandés conocido comúnmente como el "sis- tema de tránsito de seguridad sostenible" desarrolló varios objetivos cuantitativos para reducir los choques graves a través de una planificación comunitaria y de transporte mejor integrada. La detección del rango más seguro de ancho de carril también fue uno de los objetivos de va- rios enfoques de seguridad proactiva. Los hallazgos generales de estos investigadores son consistentes, lo que indica que el enfoque de diseño excesivo, como los carriles más anchos, induce velocidades más altas y reduce la interacción entre los usuarios de la calle. Por lo tanto, abordar el tamaño óptimo de los carriles de viaje se convirtió en uno de los contro- les de diseño clave para corregir el error sistemático introducido por los principios de diseño excesivo del paradigma tradicional. Principios de habitabilidad y normas de diseño geométrico Redistribuir el espacio y reescalar las infraestructuras urbanas al tiempo que reconoce los lími- tes de seguridad sostenible en el contexto de la escala humana lideró una tendencia emergen- te en la evolución reciente de planificación sostenible de la ciudad.
  8. 8. 8/26 A menudo, los ingenieros/planificadores de habitabilidad citaron los cambios de la norma de ancho de carril como la práctica más deseable para mejorar la calidad de vida y adoptar princi- pios de diseño de calles habitables al aumentar el área urbana con espacio limitado. El establecimiento de normas de transporte y las instituciones de investigación respondieron al llamado para el cambio a los principios de diseño de calles e intersecciones. En menos de una década, todas las principales normas y políticas de ingeniería adoptaron normas flexibles de ancho de terreno. Uno de los cambios rigurosos a los principios de diseño de calles se convirtió recientemente en una práctica convencional debido al movimiento de calles completas. Con proyectos iniciales centrados en la reasignación del espacio de la calle, principalmente a través del estrechamiento del ancho del carril, los resultados comenzaron a proporcionar una indicación temprana y evidencia del mejor desempeño de seguridad de los carriles más angos- tos. Sin embargo, no se presentó una relación directa entre el ancho del carril y la frecuencia de choque en apoyo de estos cambios de política o resultados del proyecto. A pesar de las actualizaciones de todas las pautas/manuales principales comúnmente utiliza- dos por los profesionales del diseño de calles, las preocupaciones persistentes sobre las con- secuencias de seguridad de un ancho de carril más angosto siguen siendo una barrera para el cambio de la práctica profesional. DESARROLLO DEL ENFOQUE PARA EVALUAR LA SEGURIDAD Para comprender los fundamentos básicos de los principios de seguridad de ancho de carril, este documento también describe los hallazgos de una síntesis de ancho de carril y un análisis de otras características operativas de un ancho de carril más angosto, relacionando la frecuen- cia de choque en función del ancho de carril. Fuente de la base de datos: Como parte de un mayor esfuerzo para investigar el mecanismo de ocurrencia de choques para choques de vehículo-a-vehículo en intersecciones semaforiza- das, los datos de choque se recopilaron en 190 intersecciones en Tokio, Japón y 70 intersec- ciones en Toronto, Canadá. Las intersecciones semaforizadas de cuatro ramales se seleccionaron al azar, principalmente de una evaluación de escritorio de mapas de caminos y antenas. Se aplicó una metodología similar de recopilación de datos e investigación para ambas ciuda- des, con diferentes usos del suelo, principios de diseño de calles completamente diferentes y diferencias en la legislación de seguridad y la cultura de conducción. Para aumentar la eficiencia del modelo, la base de datos incluye una representación proporcio- nal de los diversos choques asociadas al patrón de uso del suelo. Las Tablas 1 y 2 resumen las variables y dan una comparación entre los datos de Tokio y To- ronto. La Tabla 1 revela varios contrastes sorprendentes entre las dos ciudades. Tokio logró transpor- tar un mayor tránsito y un mejor tiempo de viaje con un menor número de carriles de viaje y más espacio para bicicletas, a pesar del derecho de paso similar en la calle. A pesar de los mayores volúmenes de tránsito y población, los índices de siniestros de Tokio son 34% a 80% más bajas en comparación con las de Toronto. El diseño geométrico compacto, el uso inteligente del espacio público y la práctica de seguridad basada en la evidencia es la clave del éxito de Tokio.
  9. 9. 9/26 Metodología y principios de investigación: para abordar el tema del comportamiento hu- mano afectado por la seguridad vial, se realizó un estudio de investigación primario en 1998 ~ 2002 para desarrollar un modelo microscópico para siniestros de intersección señalizada. Después del estudio original, se llevaron a cabo más investigaciones sobre siniestros de impac- to lateral en la señal de tránsito en Toronto en 2004 ~ 2006. Los choques de impacto lateral de vehículo a vehículo en intersecciones señalizadas en áreas urbanas fueron el foco principal de investigaciones previas. El objetivo clave de ambos estudios fue el desarrollo de contramedidas diseñadas para reducir el número de siniestros de intersec- ción mediante la aplicación de un enfoque de diseño positivo. Uno de los principales hallazgos de estos estudios fue los límites del ancho de la calle (pavi- mento y derecho de paso) y la cantidad de carriles que los humanos necesitan para interactuar de manera segura. Los resultados indican que un derecho de paso superior a 30 my más de tres carriles por apro- ximación (incluidos los carriles de giro) afecta negativamente las choques generales de impacto lateral, en particular las choques en ángulo recto. Estas variables se utilizan como proxy del ancho de carril. Sin embargo, la forma funcional utilizada en el modelo estadístico no identifica la relación real entre el ancho del carril y los índices de choque como lo indica Hauer (2012). Enfoque de análisis: La premisa básica de esta investigación se basa en una secuencia lógica de los hallazgos clave de trabajos de investigación anteriores. En primer lugar, Fitzpatrick (2001) proporcionó evidencia que relaciona las velocidades y el an- cho del carril, las velocidades finales tienden a ser más bajas para los carriles más angostos. Y cuando los anchos de los carriles son 1 pie más grandes, se pronostica que las velocidades (85° percentil) serán 4.7 km/h más rápidas. En segundo lugar, la gravedad del choque aumenta exponencialmente con la velocidad del vehículo, particularmente para los peatones. En tercer lugar, la física simple implica que las velocidades de operación más altas le dan a los conductores menos tiempo para reaccionar ante peligros imprevistos y dan como resultado una mayor fuerza de impacto cuando ocurren choques. Siguiendo esta secuencia lógica, los carriles más anchos aumentarán la velocidad, lo que hará que sea necesario más tiempo para reaccionar y aumentará el riesgo de choque, Figura 2. La creencia tradicional de que "más ancho es más seguro" es altamente cuestionable y contra- dictoria con esta secuencia lógica. Por el contrario, carriles angostos que son físicamente más angosto que el ancho de un vehícu- lo debe ser inseguro. Entre carriles anchos y angostos, debe haber un "rango más seguro de ancho de carril" donde los conductores se sientan más cómodos y menos riesgosos. Finalmente, siguiendo los hallazgos de un rango más seguro de ancho de carril por varios in- vestigadores anteriores, generalmente se acepta que los beneficios de seguridad llegan más allá de cierto rango de ancho de carril, probablemente 3.4 m para calles urbanas y 3,6 m para caminos de dos carriles.
  10. 10. 10/26 Tabla 1: Resumen de estadísticas de variables explicativas continuas Variables continuas Datos de Tokio (1992-1995) 190 intersecciones Datos de Toronto (1999-2004) 70 intersecciones Media Desviación Estándar Mínimo Máximo Media Desviación Estándar Mínimo Maximu m Choques traseros por Acercarse* 0,43 0,61 0 11 * * * * Choques de giro a la iz- quierda por Acercarse 0,42 0,63 0 12 0,61 0,64 0 4 Choques en ángulo recto por aproximación 0,11 0,25 0 4 0,50 0,56 0 5 Choques de giro a la dere- cha por Acercarse 0,11 0.24 0 4 0,17 0,20 0 1 Choques de impacto late- ral por Acercarse N/A N/A N/A N/A 1,68 1.16 0 8 Volumen diario de tránsito a la izquierda del enfoque de entrada 2701 3146 10 47373 845 922 0 8160 Diario a través del volu- men de tránsito de el enfoque de entrada 12447 10058 10 52962 7740 4397 0 23249 Volumen diario de tránsito a la derecha del enfoque de entrada 2784 2799 5 39140 1246 942 0 8346 Límite de velocidad publi- cado al entrar en aproxi- mación (km/h) 48,13 9.26 20 60 60 42,12 8.20 20 60 Velocidad media en el momento de choque (km/h) 22,03 9.42 0 54 29,48 18,17 0 80 Número total de entradas carriles de aproximación 1,83 0,83 0 5 5 2,36 0,95 1 5 Porcentaje de vehículos pesados en el volumen total de tránsito 15,4% 5,3% 5,3% 41,2% 4.9% 1,9% 1,4% 12,3% Porcentaje de bicicletas en total volúmenes de tránsito 23,0% 1,8% 0% 35,0% 1,6% 2,3% 0% 5.4% Ancho del camino de ac- ceso de aproximación (m) 18,02 8.33 4.00 50.00 18,84 6.10 0.00 49,50 Nota: * Los choques posteriores no se analizaron para el proyecto de investigación de Toronto. Se desarrollaron dos variables simples para probar la hipótesis de investigación. Los anchos promedio de los carriles se calcularon a partir de los anchos de aproximación. Los índices de choque se derivaron de ambos choques por intersección por aproximación por año, y choque por millón de km de vehículo, para evitar las trampas de cada método. Con base en los hallazgos anteriores, este estudio comparó el ancho promedio del carril con los índices promedio de choque. Se probaron relaciones similares contra tres tipos principales de choques de impacto lateral utilizando una curva de mejor ajus- te no lineal. Luego se compararon otras características operativas y factores de ancho de carril con los diversos rangos de ancho de carril. Un debate sobre el ancho del carril se convirtió en la norma entre ingenieros y planificadores durante cada proyecto de calles completo. Para resolver este debate, durante varios proyectos completos de calles en el área metropolitana de Toronto se descubrieron varias evidencias sorprendentes, pero idénticas para ambas ciudades, mientras se investigan el ancho de carril y los índices de choques.
  11. 11. 11/26 Fuente: Gobierno de Australia del Sur (2011). Fuente: Fitzpatrick y Alabama. (2001) Figura 2: Riesgo de choque de mortalidad, velocidad del vehículo y resultados del análisis de ancho de carril: La Tabla 2 muestra los resultados de la estimación del modelo para todos los tipos de sinies- tros en Toronto y Tokio, incluyendo choques de giro a la izquierda, ángulo recto y giro a la de- recha. Las tablas incluyen los coeficientes estimados y el R cuadrado de la regresión de los modelos de choque. El R cuadrado es el mismo que el cuadrado de la correlación entre su variable dependiente (ta- sas de choque) y la variable independiente (ancho de carril). El coeficiente describe el tamaño del efecto de la variable independiente (los signos positivos y negativos indican aumento y disminución de la variable dependiente con respecto al cambio unitario de la variable independiente) que están teniendo en la variable dependiente y la cons- tante representa el valor de la variable dependiente que debe tener cuando Todas las variables independientes son iguales a cero.
  12. 12. 12/26 Las estadísticas de bondad de ajuste indican que la variable de ancho de carril explica la varia- ción (entre 55% y 84%) que se explican por los modelos de regresión no lineal. Tabla 2: Resumen de estadísticas de variables explicativas continuas Tipos de siniestros Ecuación de regresión R2 Todos los choques de impacto lateral (Toronto) y = 0.213x2 - 1.371x + 2.401 0.835 Todos los siniestros (Tokio) y = 0.645x2 - 4.566x + 8.80 0,556 Siniestros de ángulo recto (Toronto) y = 0.106x2 - 0.676x + 1.222 0,602 Choques a la izquierda (Toronto) y = 0.860x2 - 6.319x + 12.54 0,689 Choques a la derecha (Toronto) y = 0.926x2 - 6.779x + 12.51 0,723 Los símbolos Y = Tasas de choque por mil entrando al vehículo X = ancho de carril (m) Forma del riesgo de choque y ancho de carril: se descubren varias evidencias sorprenden- tes pero idénticas para ambas ciudades, Figura 3. El análisis establece una relación no lineal entre el ancho del carril y los índices de choque que identifica una "curva de valle de seguridad". El beneficio de seguridad aumenta con el ancho del carril, pero toca fondo alrededor de 3.1 m (Tokio) y 3.2 m (Toronto). En consecuencia, el ancho del carril más ancho que 3.3 m afecta negativamente las choques de impacto lateral en general, particularmente las choques en ángulo recto. Tres nuevas políticas para mejorar la seguridad son prometedoras a partir de los resultados de este análisis: 1) los carriles angostos, particularmente el ancho de carriles de menos de 2.8 m, aumentan el riesgo de choques de impacto lateral. 2) el desplazamiento lateral de las maniobras u oscilaciones de conducción se mantiene den- tro de un rango angosto (0.2 m desde la parte inferior de la curva de seguridad). Esto impli- ca que los humanos muestran una "zona de confort de seguridad" sorprendentemente es- trecha mientras intentan alcanzar un estado de equilibrio dinámico dentro del ancho del ca- rril de viaje. 3) los carriles más anchos (más de 3.3 ~ 3.4 m) están asociados con una mayor velocidad y una menor sensación de seguridad que conduce a mayores riesgos de choque. Estos resultados tienen un efecto de sistema en cascada porque el ancho del carril juega un papel fundamental en la distribución del espacio público en la zona de camino. Los resultados también demuestran claramente por qué la "sabiduría convencional sobre el anc del carril" no resiste el escrutinio científico.
  13. 13. 13/26 Figura 3: Relación entre el ancho del carril y los índices de choque Forma del riesgo de choque y ancho de carril para diferentes tipos de siniestros y usos de carril: Los tipos de siniestros muestran una variación ligeramente diferente para el rango más seguro de ancho de carril. Entre los tipos de siniestros, los siniestros de giro a la derecha son relativamente sensibles al ancho del carril, mientras que el rango más seguro del ancho del carril es relativamente más angosto para siniestros de ángulo recto y giro a la izquierda, Figura 4. Esto se traduce en que los carriles de giro a la izquierda y de recorrido interno deben ser más angostos (entre 2.8 y 3.1 m) en comparación con los carriles exteriores (entre 3.2 y 3.6 m). El tamaño de los carriles de acera depende de la presencia de vehículos grandes y los tipos de vehículos grandes, y la presencia o ausencia de carriles para bicicletas. Este resultado es consistente con Sando y Moses (2009), que indica riesgos de choque lateral relativamente más altos para vehículos de tránsito con un ancho de carril de 3.0 m en ausencia de carriles para bicicletas. Sin embargo, la presencia de carriles para bicicletas proporciona un margen adicional o mar- gen de seguridad, por lo tanto, el carril de la acera con vehículos de tránsito puede ser más angosto (3.0 ~ 3.3 m). Estos resultados indican que el ancho del carril varía con el contexto de los usos de la calle. El interés en competencia por los modos múltiples se puede equilibrar cuidadosamente si se selecciona el ancho del carril en función del contexto de uso del suelo y la seguridad de los usuarios de la calle vulnerables.
  14. 14. 14/26 Figura 4: Relación entre el ancho del carril y los índices de choque para diferentes tipos de choques (To- ronto): uso solo del volumen del carril Práctica de selección de ancho de carril en Tokio y Toronto: los hallazgos de seguridad mencionados anteriormente se compararon con el ancho real de carril de inventario en Tokio y Toronto. La Figura 5 ilustra una brecha significativa en la práctica profesional de los profesionales del transporte de Tokio y Toronto. A pesar de la similitud, la base de datos muestra que los profesionales en el área de Toronto tienden a usar anchos de carril más amplios, particularmente en áreas suburbanas, mientras que dos tercios del ancho del carril de viaje en Tokio se mantienen dentro del límite más seguro (menos de 3.3 m). Las normas de diseño de calles en Tokio se desarrollan en base a experiencias de choque reales para diferentes rangos de ancho de carril. Las prácticas profesionales, seguidas de evidencia y espacio limitado en Tokio, restringieron la práctica generalizada de los carriles más amplios. Los resultados reflejados de estas prácticas están en el desempeño de seguridad. Los índices de siniestros son significativamente más bajas en Tokio a pesar del volumen de tránsito relativamente más alto (1.6 a 3.2 veces más alto) y una población siete veces mayor que Toronto, Tabla 1. El diseño geométrico compacto, como los carriles de viaje de alcance más angostos pero segu- ros, es la clave del éxito de seguridad de Tokio. Estos hallazgos ilustran que la práctica del diseño excesivo en Toronto conduce a un error sis- temático, y que el resultado estadístico inevitable de un enfoque de ingeniería "más amplio es más seguro" es la pérdida de vidas preciosas, específicamente por parte de los ciudadanos vulnerables.
  15. 15. 15/26 Figura 5: Distribución del ancho del carril para Tokio y Toronto Influencia de los carriles más angostos en la velocidad: en lugar de recopilar datos de ve- locidad en los enfoques de intersección, este estudio utiliza la velocidad promedio en el mo- mento de la choque. El resumen de la Tabla 1 indica que la velocidad promedio en el momento del choque es un 34% mayor en Toronto en comparación con los tipos similares de siniestros de intersección en Tokio. La velocidad puede haber sido un factor contribuyente en el 42% de las choques de pea- tones en las 100 ubicaciones principales en Toronto. Comparando la Figura 5 y la velocidad de impacto promedio de la Tabla 1, es evidente que la práctica del diseño excesivo del ancho de carril en Toronto resulta en velocidades promedio más altas. Por el contrario, la práctica de carriles más angostos en Tokio se asocia con una menor veloci- dad de impacto de los choques. El vínculo causal entre velocidad y seguridad está bien establecido en la bibliografía. La reducción del ancho del carril conduce a velocidades más bajas y frecuencia de choque, los efectos dependen del ancho del carril y los tipos de caminos. Sin embargo, una revisión detallada del ancho del carril por Rosey y Alabama. (2009) encontraron inconsistencias entre varios estudios. Estos estudios, por el contrario, confirmaron los efectos perjudiciales de un ancho de carril más amplio. Los estudios muestran que los carriles más anchos aumentan las velocidades de desplaza- miento, después de revisar una investigación rigurosa sobre el ancho del camino, el ancho del carril y la velocidad, varios estudios encontraron que la causa raíz es la velocidad de operación excesiva ya que los vehículos de mayor velocidad necesitan espacios más grandes, y cuanto mayor sea el ancho disponible, mayor será la velocidad del vehículo. La mayoría de los conductores, particularmente en áreas suburbanas, operan por encima de los límites de velocidad publicados.
  16. 16. 16/26 Reducir el ancho del carril podría ser una herramienta eficaz para socavar el exceso de veloci- dad por encima del límite de velocidad en las zonas urbanas. YAl. los carriles más angostos reducen las velocidades de operación cerca de los límites de velocidad más seguros, al tiempo que mantienen una velocidad constante y un impacto mínimo en el tiempo de viaje del corredor. Figura 6: Distribución de la demanda de capacidad de tránsito (por carril por hora) y ancho de carril (To- ronto) Impacto en la capacidad de tránsito y la congestión: similar a la seguridad, los carriles más angostos a menudo se enfrentan a la oposición común de los ingenieros convencionales que creen que reducirán la "capacidad" de la camino. Para abordar este problema, este estudio investigó tanto la capacidad del carril (volumen de tránsito por carril por hora) como el volumen total de tránsito de aproximación con respecto a la distribución del ancho del carril. Contrariamente a la creencia común, los resultados demuestran claramente que los carriles de viaje más angostos, particularmente los carriles de 3.0m, transportan los volúmenes de tránsito más altos -18% más en comparación con el carril de 3.5 m- durante los días de la semana en ambos escenarios, Figuras 6 y 7. Los carriles más angostos generalmente se seleccionan para carriles interiores, que enfrentan interacciones más bajas. Los carriles más anchos introducen maniobras inestables e interacciones más altas, particular- mente los carriles de acera. Petrisch (2010) concluyó que no hay una disminución apreciable en la capacidad de las calles urbanas cuando los anchos de los carriles se reducen de 3.7 ma 3.0 m. Se sugirió una reducción de la capacidad debido al estrechamiento de carriles en HCM (2000), y se introdujo una corrección en la última versión del manual HCM 2010 para el flujo de tránsito interrumpido en las intersecciones. Los retrasos en el tránsito en los caminos urbanos están determinados principalmente por los cruces, no por las velocidades de flujo libre a mitad de cuadra. Por lo tanto, reducir el ancho del carril a 3.0 m en entornos urbanos no debería generar con- gestión. La introducción de carriles de giro y bicicleta para reducir el ancho del carril aumenta la capaci- dad de carga de la "persona en general" de la calle.
  17. 17. 17/26 Por lo tanto, el debate sobre la capacidad debido a la reducción del ancho del carril no resiste el escrutinio científico, ni esta percepción errónea considera aumentar la "capacidad de la per- sona" en lugar de solo mover vehículos. Figura 7: Distribución de la demanda de volumen de tránsito de aproximación y ancho de carril (Toronto) Efecto de los carriles más angostos en peatones y ciclistas: los carriles más anchos im- pactan fuertemente a los usuarios vulnerables, particularmente en las intersecciones. La Figura 8 ilustra que los carriles más angostos aumentan los volúmenes de bicicletas y pea- tones, y que el espacio adicional para vehículos deteriora significativamente la comodidad y el nivel de servicio de los peatones. Los volúmenes de ciclismo aumentan con carriles más anchos o en colectores/calles locales donde los vehículos comparten espacio con los ciclistas. Las instalaciones para ciclistas estuvieron próximas a la inexistencia durante el período de re- copilación de datos (1999 ~ 2004). Para mejorar las condiciones de deterioro para los usuarios de transporte activo, la Ciudad de Toronto (2015) publicó recientemente pautas de ancho de carril, identificando una alta actividad peatonal * y volúmenes moderados de ciclistas ** como un factor influyente para reducir el an- cho de carril mientras equilibra las necesidades de los usuarios de transporte activo y distribu- ción equitativa del espacio público. (*) Alta actividad peatonal: segmentos de calles con alta proporción de volúmenes de cruce de peatones a volú- menes de vehículos. 1 - segmentos de calles con alta proporción de volúmenes de cruce de peatones a volúmenes de vehículos: mayor o igual a 2 peatones a 10, o 2 - alto volumen de cruces peatonales: mayor o igual a 3500 peatones durante cruces de 8 horas en las intersec- ciones señalizadas más cercanas.) (** Volúmenes moderados de ciclistas: volumen bidireccional de 20 o más ciclistas durante la hora pico a lo largo de un segmento de la calle.)
  18. 18. 18/26 Figura 8: Distribución del volumen de enlace peatonal/ciclismo y ancho de carril (Toronto) Vehículos grandes y carriles más angostos: el alojamiento más seguro de vehículos gran- des, en particular camiones, ómnibus y vehículos de emergencia, son cuestiones delicadas al seleccionar el tamaño del ancho del carril. Para probar la suposición de que los vehículos grandes no pueden usar carriles relativamente más angostos, se comparó un porcentaje de vehículos grandes con una categoría de ancho de carril diferente. Contrariamente a la creencia convencional, la Figura 9 no ilustra diferencias en los porcentajes de vehículos grandes encontrados entre carriles de viaje más angostos (3.0 a 3.3 m) y más an- chos (> 3.3 m). Los carriles de acera son generalmente más anchos que otros carriles de viaje y, por lo tanto, transportan vehículos grandes ligeramente más altos, pero la diferencia es insignificante. El grado de proporción de camiones en el tránsito total y su distancia de separación de las bici- cletas influyen en la selección del ancho del carril. Oregon DOT (2013) concluye que los camiones de bajo volumen (menos del 5%) no experi- mentan problemas operativos para anchos de carril más angostos y sugiere considerar un an- cho adicional en calles con más del 10% de camiones y calles con curvas horizontales y ca- miones combinados de tractorremolque. Además, Pein (2003) revisó el tema de las fuerzas laterales en los ciclistas por pasar camiones pesados, y proporciona una justificación operativa para aumentar el ancho del carril y la distan- cia de separación donde las velocidades son muy altas. Para mantenerse por debajo de un límite de tolerancia de 1.81 kg de carga lateral, los ciclistas requieren una distancia de separación de aproximadamente 1.5 m de los vehículos pesados que viajan a 90 km/h y el requisito de separación de 1.8 m a 96 km/h. Los requisitos de separación son bajos (0.5 ~ 1.0 m) para calles urbanas más lentas. Las pautas de la Ciudad de Toronto (2015) identifican un alto volumen de camiones (calles con un total de 800 o más de 8 horas de volumen total de camiones en ambas direcciones) como un factor influyente cuando se selecciona el ancho del carril para calles urbanas, particularmen- te en calles arteriales. Para los ómnibus, sugiere usar 3.3 m para condiciones de tránsito mixto y 3.0 m donde está almacenado existen carriles para bicicletas.
  19. 19. 19/26 En resumen, los carriles más angostos no presentan riesgos significativos (3.0 a 3.3 m) para calles con un bajo volumen de vehículos grandes. Figura 9: Uso de vehículos grandes según el ancho del carril (Toronto) Tiempo de respuesta de vehículos de emergencia y estrechamiento de carriles: la discu- sión sobre el impacto de los carriles más angostos en los vehículos de emergencia a menudo se cita sin contexto como lo que aumenta el tiempo de viaje. Si bien es evidente en la Figura 9, no se observa diferencia por la preferencia de los vehículos grandes entre varios tamaños de ancho de carril. Los vehículos de emergencia requieren un espacio libre mínimo de 6.0 my espacios más cortos para el acceso al semáforo, particularmente para calles con una mediana. Los carriles de circulación no deben ser demasiado angostos (menos de 2.8 ~ 3.0 m) para los vehículos que salen de los caminos de los vehículos de emergencia, y deben evitarse las me- dianas largas e ininterrumpidas. Varios carriles dejan suficiente espacio para que los conductores se aparten del camino de los vehículos de emergencia. Contrariamente a la creencia común, que las calles anchas y abiertas dan un tiempo de viaje más rápido para los vehículos de emergencia, los investigadores concluyen que la conectividad de la camino afecta significativamente las distancias de viaje requeridas para llegar a los desti- nos. La conectividad es generalmente muy baja en calles arteriales más anchas y abiertas, a menudo obstruidas durante las horas pico y una fuente de peligro para los peatones y ciclistas. Las calles conectadas tienden a aumentar la resistencia del sistema de transporte. Aumentar las opciones de ruta al permitir que los vehículos de emergencia tengan un acceso más directo y reducir el riesgo de que un área se vuelva inaccesible si una parte particular de la camino está bloqueada por una choque o un árbol caído. Un sistema de calles más conectado permite que una estación de bomberos sirva aproxima- damente tres veces más área que un área con calles desconectadas. También aumenta la eficiencia y la seguridad de los servicios, como la recolección de basura y el barrido de calles (los choques y los costos de seguro tienden a aumentar si se requiere que tales vehículos utilitarios retrocedan con frecuencia), y tiende a reducir los problemas de cali- dad del agua que resultan del agua estancada en los muertos.
  20. 20. 20/26 Por lo tanto, el enfoque debe estar en las técnicas de selección de ancho de carril de viaje sen- sibles al contexto que satisfacen las necesidades de todos los usuarios para mejorar la seguri- dad y la habitabilidad. Notas sobre el desplazamiento lateral: en Australia, el ancho máximo permitido de la carro- cería de un vehículo es de 2,5 m, a menos que se le haya otorgado un permiso especial. Este ancho no incluye espejos, por lo que un bus típico tiene 2.5 m de ancho más espejos late- rales. Un automóvil típico tiene un ancho de carrocería de aproximadamente 1.9 m más espejos. Schram m y Rakotonirainy (2009) revisaron un estudio australiano que consideraba la opera- ción teórica de vehículos pesados (camiones) dentro de un carril de tránsito. “Se desarrollaron modelos de requisitos estimados de ancho de carril para vehículos pesados, basados en el desplazamiento lateral medio medido y el ancho máximo legal del vehículo aus- traliano, 2.5 m. Los resultados indicaron que la mayoría de las configuraciones de vehículos pesados tenían un requisito de ancho de carril de menos de 3.2 m cuando viajaban a 90 km/h, y 3.1 m cuando via- ja a 60 km/h. Se demostró que los motores primarios y los semirremolques tienen los requisitos de ancho de carril más pequeños, estimados en 2,8 m cuando se viaja a 60 km/h. Esta investigación demostró que se requerían mayores anchos de carril cuando la velocidad de desplazamiento aumentaba en el entorno de la camino, aunque no hubo medida de la impor- tancia estadística de este hallazgo. Discusión sobre el resumen de hallazgos Los resultados de este estudio sugieren que los argumentos intuitivos presentados en la intro- ducción se mantienen bajo análisis cuantitativo. El enfoque de diseño positivo, como un ancho de carril más angosto, promueve el contacto vi- sual entre todos los usuarios de la calle. Los carriles más angostos brindan un mensaje al conductor del vehículo grande para que tenga cuidado en el entorno urbano. Contrariamente a la creencia común, los carriles más angostos también transportan la mayor cantidad de vehículos y mantienen una velocidad constante para todos los vehículos, incluidos los servicios de emergencia. Tanto los diseños angostos (< 2.8 m) como los más anchos (más de 3.2 ~ 3.4 m) demostraron aumentar los riesgos de choque con la misma magnitud. Entre los tipos de siniestros, los siniestros de giro a la derecha son relativamente sensibles al ancho del carril, mientras que el rango más seguro de ancho de carril es relativamente más angosto para los siniestros de ángulo recto y de giro a la izquierda. Los hallazgos reconocen que el comportamiento humano se ve afectado por su entorno calleje- ro. En las expectativas de ingeniería de tránsito convencionales, los resultados pueden parecer anómalos, pero las conclusiones son consistentes con la hipótesis de seguridad general de una interacción entre el comportamiento del conductor y las normas geométricos. En el mundo natural del comportamiento de la calle, se puede visualizar fácilmente un rango más seguro de ancho de carril durante ciertas condiciones de la calle o del clima. La Figura 10 muestra una visualización de una "zona más segura" creada por los hábitos de manejo naturales.
  21. 21. 21/26 La nieve o los escombros de la construcción desplazados por los conductores muestran que los conductores permanecen dentro de una "zona cómoda y segura" a pesar del espacio más amplio dado a sus vehículos. Los ejemplos a la izquierda ilustran cómo se puede usar el espacio no utilizado para los carriles para bicicletas, en la calle que conduce a destinos concurridos en la escuela secundaria. Mientras que un espacio más amplio innecesario a la derecha crea problemas de estaciona- miento ilegales en lugar de un estacionamiento más seguro en los lugares de descanso. A pesar de estas ilustraciones, ambas calles fueron reconstruidas recientemente sin reducir el ancho del carril creando condiciones inseguras para los conductores. Los resultados demuestran que si el ancho de los carriles en las áreas urbanas se redujera a menos de las pautas actuales de 3.5 m, el resultado podría ser un entorno más seguro para todos los usuarios de la calle. Dada la evidencia empírica que favorece que "más angosto es más seguro", el enfoque "más amplio es más seguro" basado en la intuición debe descartarse de una vez por todas. El ancho de carril más angosto, combinado con otros elementos de calles habitables en áreas urbanas, resulta en una conducción menos agresiva y la capacidad de frenar o detener un vehículo en distancias más cortas para evitar un choque. Figura 10: Los conductores muestran un rango más seguro de ancho de carril en condiciones naturales Los hallazgos del estudio tienen profundas implicaciones en la seguridad y una distribución más equitativa del espacio de la calle entre los usuarios del modo de transporte. El ancho de carril basado en el contexto es el resultado clave de este estudio, Figura 11. La selección del ancho del carril está influida por el contexto de uso del suelo, los tipos de vehículos o usuarios que comparten la calle, los tipos de carriles de viaje o los carriles de espe- ra/espera para vehículos y la presencia de instalaciones para bicicletas dedicadas o comparti- das. Usando estas pautas, se puede reasignar un espacio de pavimento más amplio y evitar un en- sanchamiento expansivo, ahorrando fondos públicos y abordando errores sistemáticos introdu- cidos por el diseño excesivo de los anchos de carril.
  22. 22. 22/26 Los diseñadores de la calle pueden utilizar el "espacio no utilizado" identificado para proporcio- nar un ámbito público mejorado, que incluye instalaciones para bicicletas y aceras más anchas, o para ahorrar dinero en el asfalto no utilizado por los automovilistas. Figura 11: Selección de ancho de carril basada en el contexto para diferentes usuarios y entornos de uso del suelo CONCLUSIONES Los resultados del estudio se alinean con la investigación original que indica que los tamaños compactos reducen la velocidad cerca de los puntos de conflicto, reducen la exposición para los usuarios vulnerables y aumentan la visibilidad y las interacciones entre todos los usuarios. Varios enfoques de diseño emergentes, como "Calles para la gente", presentan principios clave para dar forma a las calles peatonales y ciclistas al mezclar en un concepto de "Enlace y lugar". Están surgiendo conceptos similares, conocidos popularmente como “30 por 30”, limitan el ta- maño de la calle residencial a 30 metros y el límite de velocidad a 30 km/h. "Visión Zero", un modelo de seguridad que fue pionero en Suecia en 1997 está reduciendo la mortalidad por tránsito a casi cero. En resumen, una de las claves para reescalar las calles urbanas con carriles más angostos es integrar la planificación, el diseño y la gestión de espacios urbanos para solicitar experiencia multidisciplinaria y capturar los diferentes factores que influyen en el comportamiento humano. REFERENCES American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. A Policy on Geometric De- sign of Highways and Streets. 5thed. 2004. American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). (2011).A Policy on Geometric Design of Highways and Streets, 6th Edition, Washington, DC. Burden Dan (December 2000). Walkable Communities and Paul Zykofsky, Emergency Response Traffic Calming and Traditional Neighborhood Streets, Local Government Commission Center for Livable Communities. Belmont D.M. (1954). Effect of shoulder width on accidents on two-lane tangents. Highway Re- search Bulletin. 91, 29-32. City of Toronto (2013a). Strategic Plan, Transportation Services.
  23. 23. 23/26 City of Toronto (April 30, 2013b). City Initiatives for Reducing Pedestrian Collisions and Improving Traffic Safety, Transportation Services, available at http://www.toronto.ca/legdocs/mmis/2013/pw/bgrd/backgroundfile-58164.pdf. City of Toronto (2015).Vehicle Travel Lane Guidelines. Version 1.0. DHV Environment and Transportation, September 2005. Sustainable Safe Road Design: A practi- cal manual, Dutch Ministry of Transport, Public Works and Water Management. Dumbaugh E., Rae R., 2009. Revisiting the Relationship Between Community Design and Traffic Safety. Journal of the American Planning Association, Vol. 75(3), Summer, pp. 309-329. Federal Highway Administration, Geometric and Safety Design - Recommended Guidelines: Lane and Shoulder Width Design Issues, available at http://mutcd.fhwa.dot.gov/rpt/tcstoll/chapter443.htm. Elvik R., (July 2009). “The Non-linearity of Risk and the Promotion of Environmentally Sustainable Transport”. Accident Analysis & Prevention, Vol. 41(4), pp. 849–855. Ewing R. and Dumbaugh E. (2009). The Built Environment and Traffic Safety: A Review of Empiri- cal Evidence. Journal of Planning Literature, Vol. 23, No. 4. Ewing R. and Cervero R. (2010). Travel and the Built Environment: A Meta-Analysis. Journal of the American Planning Association, Vol. 76, No. 3, Summer, pp. 265-294; at http://pdfserve.informaworld.com/287357 922131982.pdf. Farouki O., Nixion W., (1976). The Effect of the Width of Suburban Roads on the Mean Free Speed of Cars. Traffic Engineering and Control, December, pp. 518-519. Fitzpatrick K., Carlson P., Brewer M., and Wooldridge M., (2001). Design Factors That Affect Driver Speed on Suburban Streets. Transportation Research Record, Vol. 1751, pp. 18-25. Fitzpatrick K. and Schneider IV W. H. (2005). Turn Speeds and Crashes within Right-turn Lane, Report 0- 4365-4, February, available at http://nacto.org/docs/usdg/turn_speeds_and_crashes_within_right_turn_lanes_fitzpatrick.pdf. Fildes, B. N. Fletcher M. R., and Corrigan J. M. (1987). Speed Perception 1: Drivers’ Judgments of Safety and Speed on Urban and Rural Straight Roads. Report CR 54. Federal Office of Road Safety, Department of Transport and Communication, Canberra, Australia. Fildes B. N. and Lee S. J. (1993). The Speed Review: Road Environment, Behaviour, Speed Limits, enforcement and Crashes. Report No. CR127, (FORS), CR 3/93 (RSB), Federal Office of Road Safety, Road Safety Bureau, Roads and Traffic Authority, Sydney, Canberra, Australia. Friedman A., (2010). A Symposium of Sustainability. World Town Planning Day Event, Town of Whitby, OPPI and the Oak Ridges District, December. Government of South Australia (2011). Towards Zero Together – South Australia’s Road Safety Strategy 2020, available at www.dpti.sa.gov.au/ da- ta/assets/pdf_file/0020/82163/South_Australias_Road_Safety_Strategy_to_2020. pdf. Government of South Australia (2012). Streets for People: Compendium for South Australian Practice, available at https://www.healthybydesignsa.com.au/wp- content/uploads/2012/09/StreetsforPeople_FactSheet_Sept- 2012.pdf. Gross F., Jovanis P., Eccles K., and Chen K., (June 2009). Safety Evaluation of Lane and Shoul- der Width Combinations on Rural, Two-Lane, Undivided Roads, Federal Highway Administra- tion. Hall, L, Powers, R, Turner, D, Brilon, W and Hall, J (1995). Overview of Cross Section Design Elements. International Symposium on Highway Geometric Design Practices, Boston, Massa- chusetts, available online. Handy S., Tal G. and Boarnet G. M. (2010). Draft Policy Brief on the Impacts of Network Connec- tivity Based on a Review of the Empirical Literature, for Research on Impacts of Transportation
  24. 24. 24/26 and Land Use- Related Policies, California Air Resources Board, http://arb.ca.gov/cc/sb375/policies/policies.htm. Handy S. Paterson G. R. and Butler K. (2004). Planning for Street Connectivity: Getting From Here to There. Planning Advisory Service Report 515, American Planning Associa- tion (www.planning.org). Hansen G., Singh V., Huff R., Knott J., Waddle D., and Neemann M., (2013). Operational Analysis of Narrow Lane Widths in the Urban Environment, available at http://trid.trb.org/view.aspx?id=1233161. Hauer E. (1999). “Safety in Geometric Design Standard”. University of Toronto, Toronto, Decem- ber 15, 1999. Hauer E., (2007). “A Case for Evidence-Based Road-Safety Delivery”. AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, Retrieved on May 2011 at http://www.aaafoundation.org/pdf/Hauer.pdf. Hauer E., (August 13, 2012). Lane Width and Safety, unedited draft, available at http://ezrahauer.com/2012/08/13/lane-width-and-safety/. Harwood D.W., Council F.M., Hauer E., Hughes W.E., and Vogt A., (December 2000). “Prediction of the Expected Safety Performance of Rural Two-Lane Highways.” US Dep. of Transportation. Federal Highway Administration. Publication No. FHWA-RD-99-207. Harwood, D.W. (1990). Effective Utilization of Street Width on Urban Arterials (NCHRP Report 330). Washington, DC: Transportation Research Board. Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE). (2008).Urban Street Geometric Design Handbook. Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE). (2010).Designing Walkable Urban Thoroughfares: A Context Sensitive Approach, available at: http://www.ite.org/css/RP-036A-E.pdf. Isebrands H., Newsome T., and Sullivan F., (March 2015). Optimizing Lane Widths to Achieve a Balance of Safety, Operations, and User Needs, ITE Journal. Karim D. M., Ieda H., Terabe S., 2001. Angle Accident Model to Evaluate the Risk at Four-Legged Signalized Intersections. Journal of Eastern Asia Society for Transportation Studies, EASTS, Vol. 4-5, pp. 343-358. Karim D. M., 2005. A Model to Estimate Right angle accidents at Signalized Intersections. Pro- ceedings of Canadian Society Civil Engineering (CSCE) Annual Conference, Toronto, Ontario. Kenneth A. Small and Chen Feng Ng. When Do Slower Roads Provide Faster Travel? Access, No. 41, Fall 2012. Longenbaker C. and Furth P., (22 April, 2008), Ten-Foot Lanes for Boston: Serving Cyclists and Motorists. Northeastern University, available at http://www.livablestreets.info/files/lanewidths/10ft_lanes_for_boston.pdf. Lovegrove, G. R., and T. Sayed. (2006). Macrolevel Collision Prediction Models for Evaluating Neighbourhood Traffic Safety. Canadian Journal of Civil Engineering, Vol. 33, pp. 609–621. McLean, J. R. (1980). The Safety Implications of Geometric Standards. Canberra. Miller E. S. (September 28, 2009). The Magic Bullet of Road Design: Narrower Lane Widths, Steve Miller's Blog, available at http://blog.livablestreets.info/?p=148. Milton C. J. (October 2012). The Highway Safety Manual: Improving Methods and Results, Trans- portation Research New 282 September, available at http://onlinepubs.trb.org/onlinepubs/trnews/trnews282HSM.pdf. Milton J. and Mannering F. (1998). The Relationship Among Highway Geometries, Traffic-Related Elements and Motor-Vehicle Accident Frequencies. Transportation, Vol. 25, pp. 395-413. Mitchell C G B (August 2012). Speed and Safety Evidence from Published Data, RAC Foundation, London, UK. National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), 2013. Urban Street Design Guide. Island Press, Washington.
  25. 25. 25/26 Navazo M. (2009). Some Research on Lane Widths. Livable Streets Alliance, available at http://www.livablestreets.info/files/lanewidths/lane_width_research_by_marius_navazo.pdf. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and PennDOT, (March 2008). Smart Trans- portation Guidebook. Noland B.R. (25 January 2002). Traffic Mortalities and Injuries: The Effect of Changes in Infra- structure and Other Trends., available at http://www.cts.cv.ic.ac.uk/staff/wp22-noland.pdf. Oregon Department of Transportation, (2013). MAP 21 – NHS Impact AASHTO Standards Lane Width/Truck Volume Guidance, available at http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/GOVREL/Documents/MAP%2021_LaneWidthGuidance_Revised 5_1_13.p df. Parsons Transportation Group (2003). Relationship between Lane Width and Speed. Review of the Relevant Literature. Retrieved from: http://nacto.org/docs/usdg/review_lane_width_and_speed_parsons.pdf Pein Wayne, (December 2003). How Wide a Lane Should Be, available at http://www.humantransport.org/bicycledriving/library/wol_width.pdf. Petritsch T. (2010), The Influence of Lane Widths on Safety and Capacity: A Summary of the Latest Findings, Sprinkle Consulting, available at http://www.livablestreets.info/files/lanewidths/the_influence_of_lane_widths_on_safety_and_cap acity.pdf. Poch M. and Mannering F., (1996). Negative Binomial Analysis of Intersection-Accident Frequen- cies. Journal of Transportation Engineering, Vol. 122 (2), pp. 105-113. Potts, Ingrid B., Douglas W. Harwood, and Karen R. Richard (2007). Relationship of Lane Width to Safety on Urban and Suburban Arterials. Transportation Research Record, 2023 pp. 63-82. Robertson L., 2013 (20 June). Transforming our Cities to Foster Responsive, Affordable Mobility: Lessons from Detroit and Berlin, UN High Level Dialogue on Sustainable Cities and Transport, Berlin, available at http://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/3745robertson.pdf. Rosén E., and Sander U. (2009).Pedestrian Mortality Risk as a Function of Car Impact Speed. Accident Analysis and Prevention Vol. 41, pp. 536–542, available at- www.autoliv.com/ProductsAndInnovations/Documents/Research%20Papers/1.%20RosenSand er.pdf. Sando, T. and Moses. R. (April 30, 2009), Integrating Transit into Traditional Neighborhood Design Policies - The Influence of Lane Width on Bus Safety, University of North Florida and Florida Department of Transportation,. Speck J. (2014). “Why 12-Foot Traffic Lanes Are Disastrous for Safety and Must Be Replaced Now”. The Atlantic Citylab, October 6, 2014, available at http://www.citylab.com/design/2014/10/why-12-foot-traffic- lanes-are-disastrous-for-safety-and- must-be-replaced-now/381117/ SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research, 2006. Advancing Sustainable Safety, National Road Safety Outlook for 2005-2020, SWOV, Leidschendam. Raff, M. S. (1953). Interstate Highway-Accident Study. Highway Research Bulletin 74, Washing- ton, D.C. 18-43. Rosey F., Auberlet J., Moisan O., and Dupre G., (2009). Impact of Narrower Lane Width: Compari- son Between Fixed-Base Simulator and Real Data. Transportation Research Record, No. 2138, pp. 112-119. Roy Jorgensen Associates, Inc. (1978). Cost and Safety Effectiveness of Highway Design Ele- ments. Report 197. National Cooperative Highway Research Program, Washington D.C.
  26. 26. 26/26 Russel S. Sobel and Todd M. Nesbit. Automobile Safety Regulation and the Incentive to Drive Recklessly: Evidence from NASCAR, Southern Economic Journal, xx. Sawalha Z., and Sayed T. (2001). Evaluating Safety on Urban Arterials Roadways. Journal of Transportation Engineering. Vol. 127, No. 2, pp. 151-158. Schramm, A and Rakotonirainy, A (2009) ‘The Effect of Road Lane Width on Cyclist Safety in Urban Areas’, Proceedings of the 2009 Australasian Road Safety Research, Policing and Edu- cation Conference: Smarter, Safer Directions, 10-12 November 2009, Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre, Sydney, available online. Sinclair Knight Merz Pty Ltd. (2011). Lane Widths on Urban Roads. Retrieved from: http://www.docstoc.com/docs/158319530/Lane-Widths-on-Urban-Roads---Bicycle-Network- Victoria Specht G. P. (2007). “The Peltzman Effect: Do Safety Regulations Increase Unsafe Behavior?”. American Society of Safety Engineers, Vol. 4, No. 3. Strathman, J. G., K. J. Dueker, J. Zhang, and T. Williams. (June 2001). Analysis of Design Attrib- utes and Crashes on the Oregon Highway System, Oregon Department of Transportation, Cen- ter for Urban Studies, Portland State University. Taragin, A. (1944) Effect of Roadway Width on Traffic Operations - Two Lane Concrete Roads. Proceedings of the 24 annual meeting of the Highway Research Board. Washington, D.C. Transport Canada (April 2006).The Cost of Urban Congestion in Canada, Environmental Affairs. Transportation Services, (2013). Mortal Collision Statistics, Traffic Management Centre, Traffic Safety Unit, City of Toronto. Transportation Association of Canada (TAC). (2007). Geometric Design Guide for Canadian Roads. Ottawa: TAC. Transportation Research Board (TRB). (2010). Highway Capacity Manual, 5th Edition. Transportation Research Board (TRB). (2000). Highway Capacity Manual, 4th Edition, available at: http://sjnavarro.files.wordpress.com/2008/08/highway_capacital_manual.pdf. U.S. Department of Transportation (2010). Highway Safety Manual. Vodden K., Smith D., Eaton F., Mayhew D. (August 2007). Analysis and Estimation of the Social Cost of Motor Vehicle Collisions in Ontario, Final Report, Ministry of Transportation. Van Schagen I. and Janssen T., (2000). Managing Road Transport Risks: Sustainable Safety in the Netherlands, Risk Management in Transport, IATSS Research, and Volume 24(2), pp. 18- 27. Whitelegg J., and Haq G., (2006). Vision Zero: Adopting a Target of Zero for Road Traffic Mortali- ties and Serious Injuries, Department of Transport Horizons Program, Department for Transport, Stockholm Environment Institute, available at http://www.20splentyforus.org.uk/UsefulReports/VZFinalReportMarch06.pdf. Zegeer, C. V., Deen, R. C., and Mayes, J. G. (1980). Effect of Lane width and Shoulder Widths on Accident Reduction on Rural, Two-lane Roads. Research Report, Kentucky Department of Transportation. Zegeer, C. V., Deen, R. C., and Mayes, J. G., (1981). Effect of Lane Width and Shoulder Widths on Accident Reduction on Rural, Two-lane Roads. Transportation Research Record 806, Wash- ington, D.C., pp. 33-43. Author Information: Dewan Masud Karim, P. Eng., PTOE Senior Transportation Planner, City of Toronto, City Planning 5100 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M2N 5V7, Telephone: 416-395-7076 Email: dkarim@toronto.ca

