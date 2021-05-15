Successfully reported this slideshow.
Leyes de Tráfico Justo El texto del subtítulo • página principal • Resultados de la encuesta • Velocidad y conducción segu...
estándar: 02 ... También se utilizará la placa de velocidad consultiva cuando un estudio de ingeniería indi- que la necesi...
O bien, una mejor solución para los camiones puede ser colocar señales separadas inferiores al valor establecido por el mé...
La diferencia entre las fuerzas producidas por las curvas de viaje a velocidades actualmente publicadas es tan grande que ...
05 senal velocidadaconsejada

  1. 1. Leyes de Tráfico Justo El texto del subtítulo • página principal • Resultados de la encuesta • Velocidad y conducción segura • El elemento humano • Límites justos y legales de velocidad • Señales de velocidad de asesoramiento • Implementación de cambios SEÑAL DE VELOCIDAD DE AVISO Semuy conductor sabe que deben tener cuidado de entrar en una curva a una velocidad segura. Es demasiado fácil juzgar mal y entrar en una curva demasiado rápido creando una fuerza fuerte que amenaza con empujar el vehículo fuera de la carretera. Se puede publicar una señal de velocidad de aviso para indicar una velocidad segura. Como se señala en el MUTCD, el objetivo de los signos consultivos es: "... llamar la atención sobre las condiciones inesperadas en o adyacentes a una carretera, calle o carreteras privadas abiertas a los viajes públicos y a situaciones que podrían no ser fácilmente evidentes para los usuarios de la carretera. Las señales de advertencia alertan a los usuarios de las carreteras sobre condiciones que podrían pedir una reducción de la velocidad o una acción en aras de la seguridad y las operaciones de tráfico eficientes." Estos signos son consultivos. A diferencia de los signos de límite de velocidad, no representan un requisito legal; los conductores no pueden ser multados por no prestar atención a los consejos dados sobre ellos. Las señales de velocidad de asesoramiento tienen una gran ventaja sobre las señales de límite de velocidad: en lugar de basarse en decisiones de agencias gubernamentales, los números en las señales de velocidad de asesoramiento se basarán en una ley de física. Esta es la ley que establece que un objeto en movimiento continuará en la misma dirección a menos que sea ac- tuado por una fuerza externa. (Nota del lector: A continuación se muestra una descripción de las especificaciones de ingeniería y consideraciones para establecer velocidades de asesoramiento. Si no está interesado en estos detalles, Haga clic aquí para saltar a LA ACCIÓN CORRECTIVA NECESARIA ESTABLECER VELOCIDADES DE ASESORAMIENTO CIENTÍFICAMENTE Un instrumento científico, el indicador del banco de bolas, está disponible para evaluar con pre- cisión la fuerza creada cuando se viaja alrededor de una curva. Un instrumento típico produce una lectura en grados de cero grados a veinte grados. Una lectura cero indica que no hay fuerza presente. Una lectura de cinco grados indica una fuerza apenas perceptible. Diez grados indica una fuerza que es evidente para todos los conduc- tores, pero es fácilmente tolerada por la gran mayoría. Veinte grados indica una fuerza lo sufi- cientemente fuerte como para asustar a muchos conductores aunque en buenas condiciones de la carretera es menor que la velocidad que haría que un vehículo se desprenda fuera de la ca- rretera. La edición de 2009 del MUTCD, Sección 2C.08, requiere que se realice un estudio de ingeniería antes de publicar una señal de velocidad de aviso y señala que el indicador del banco de bolas puede utilizarse para evaluar la fuerza producida al redondear una curva como se indica a con- tinuación: Sección 2C.08 Placa de velocidad de asesoramiento ...
  2. 2. estándar: 02 ... También se utilizará la placa de velocidad consultiva cuando un estudio de ingeniería indi- que la necesidad de asesorar a los usuarios de las carreteras de la velocidad de asesoramiento para otras condiciones de la carretera. 03 ... la placa de velocidad de asesoramiento llevará el mensaje XX MPH. La velocidad mostrada será de un múltiplo de 5 mph. .... 06 La velocidad de asesoramiento se determinará mediante un estudio de ingeniería que siga las prácticas de ingeniería establecidas apoyo: 07 Entre las prácticas de ingeniería establecidas que son adecuadas para la determinación de la velocidad de asesoramiento recomendada para una curva horizontal se encuentran las siguien- tes: un. Un acelerómetro que proporciona una determinación directa de los factores de fricción late- rales B. Una ecuación de velocidad de diseño C. Un indicador tradicional de banco de bolas utilizando los siguientes criterios: 1. 16 grados de banco de bolas para velocidades de 20 mph o menos 2. 14 grados de banco de bolas para velocidades de 25 a 30 mph 3. 12 grados de banco de bolas para velocidades de 35 mph y más altas Esta especificación requiere que cada valor de velocidad de asesoramiento determinado por un estudio de ingeniería se redondee a un incremento de 5 mph, pero carece de una regla para el proceso de redondeo, que es una deficiencia grave. A menos que todas las agencias utilicen la misma regla de redondeo, el problema de variaciones innecesariamente grandes entre las con- tabilizaciones puede continuar. Sobre la base de las especificaciones para 35 mph o más rápido, tres posibles reglas de redon- deo se muestran en la siguiente tabla. También se muestra el rango aproximado de lecturas de bancos de bolas que produciría cada método para velocidades de asesoramiento de 35 mph o más. Se recomienda utilizar el método 2 porque los valores de ball-bank producidos estarían dentro del rango seguro y cómodo para la mayoría de los automovilistas El método 1 produciría valores por debajo del nivel máximo de confort de muchos automovilistas y sólo resolvería parcialmente el problema de que las señales ya están generalmente colocadas demasiado bajas. El método 3 puede no ser un problema para los conductores de automóviles, pero puede ser un poco alto para los conductores de camiones grandes que no toleran fuerzas tan grandes como las toleradas por los conductores de turismos. El Departamento de Transporte de Texas informa que los conductores de camiones semirremolques se sienten incómodos con las fuerzas asocia- das con lecturas bancarias de pelota de más de diez grados. El resultado final del método de empleo 2 sería que la mayoría de los conductores de automóviles pueden no encontrar 13 grados excesivos y los conductores de camiones pueden ser capaces de aprender a acercarse a las curvas a menos del valor publicado. Regla de redondeo Rango de lectura de ball-bank 1 Siguiente valor más bajo de 5 mph 9-12 Deg 2 Valor más cercano de 5 mph 10-13 Deg 3 Siguiente valor más alto de 5 mph 12-15 Deg
  3. 3. O bien, una mejor solución para los camiones puede ser colocar señales separadas inferiores al valor establecido por el método 2 y etiquetarlas para camiones como se está haciendo actual- mente en Texas. Consulte "Directrices para la firma de velocidad de doble aviso en conectores de autopista a autopista en Texas", publicado en julio de 2007. La señalización dual sólo puede ser necesaria para las velocidades bajas porque las lecturas de los bancos de bolas a velocidades más bajas cambian mucho más rápidamente que a velocida- des más altas. Tenga en cuenta en la tabla de abajo que la tasa de lectura del banco de bolas de cambio para las curvas a velocidades inferiores a 30 mph es de 1-3 mph para cada grado, mientras que, para velocidades de 55 mph o más, las lecturas de los bancos de bolas cambian a menos de 1/2 grado por mph. Por ejemplo, una variación de 5 mph en la velocidad de 55 mph cambia la lectura del banco de bolas en sólo aproximadamente 2 grados, pero a 25 mph un cambio de velocidad de 5 mph cambiaría la lectura del banco de bolas en más de 5 grados. Esto puede ser una preocupación importante al registrar velocidades de aviso para camiones en curvas de velocidad más bajas, como rampas de conectores de autopista. Debido a la mayor tasa de cambio en los valores de los bancos de bolas por milla por hora a velocidades inferiores a 35 mph, puede ser aconsejable utilizar la señalización dual para estas curvas más nítidas que ocurren con frecuencia en las rampas de conectores de la autopista o, debido a que la adición de un signo adicional para los camiones es un gasto comparativamente menor, puede ser una buena idea colocar señales de velocidad más bajas para los camiones en todos los lugares. ES- PE- CIFI- CA- CIÓN MU- TCD Tasa de cam- bio de Ball- Bank Títu- los de banco de pelota Mph Gra- dos Por MPH 20 mph o me- nos 16 gra- dos 16 10 3.284 20 1.642 25- 30 mph 14 gra- dos 14 27.5 1.038 35 mph y más alto 12 gra- dos 12 35 0.700 55 0.442 75 0.324 MEDIDAS CORRECTIVAS NECESARIAS La cantidad de fuerza generada en las velocidades de aviso publicadas actualmente varía am- pliamente de curva a curva. Casi todas las lecturas son de menos de diez grados, muchas son incluso menos de cinco grados.
  4. 4. La diferencia entre las fuerzas producidas por las curvas de viaje a velocidades actualmente publicadas es tan grande que las señales de aviso son de poco uso para cualquier automovilista. Los conductores confían en cambio en sus evaluaciones individuales de la nitidez de las curvas y otras condiciones a la hora de decidir qué tan rápido conducir a su alrededor. La mayoría de los automovilistas superan cómodamente las velocidades indicadas en cantidades significativas sin poner en peligro a sí mismos u otros automovilistas. Los departamentos estatales de transporte deben reconocer que el impacto de estos problemas en la seguridad de los viajes por carretera puede ser significativo. Se ha informado que el 25% de los accidentes mortales ocurren en curvas. La tasa en Texas se reporta en 44%. Véase el Capítulo 1, Página 1 del Informe No. FHWA/TX-07/0-5439-P1, MANUAL DE FIRMA DE CURVA HORIZONTAL. Haga clic aquí para obtener una copia en pdf. Ahora que los estándares más realistas están establecidos por el MUTCD de 2009, los estados están más lejos que nunca del cumplimiento, lo que crea más urgencia para llevar la señalización de velocidad de asesoramiento a las especificaciones de ingeniería actuales. EXPOSICIÓN A ACCIONES LEGALES DEBIDO A SEÑALES DE VELOCIDAD DE AVISO MAL PUBLICADAS Puede existir un potencial de demandas contra estados que no han cumplido con la ley aplicable y los estándares de ingeniería al publicar señales de velocidad de aviso. Es totalmente posible que si (o cuando) las deficiencias en la colocación de señales de velocidad consultivas se conozcan a los bufetes de abogados especializados en accidentes de tráfico, pue- den emprender acciones legales contra los Estados por accidentes en los que los vehículos salen de las curvas debido a la velocidad excesiva. Un argumento de que las señales de advertencia son engañosas o un estudio de ingeniería no se completó antes de publicar un signo puede tener un peso considerable en los tribunales. Si el número de víctimas mortales que ocurren en curvas representa una fracción de todas las muertes tan altas como se señaló anteriormente (25%-44%), las oportunidades de reclamaciones pueden ser de hasta 8500-15000 por año en base a las 33.963 muertes registradas para 2009. En ausencia de un esfuerzo a nivel nacional, es posible que se aconseje a los estados individua- les que persigan el asunto por su cuenta mediante la publicación de valores de velocidad de asesoramiento que cumplan con las especificaciones MUTCD antes de que el litigio se convierta en un problema. EXPRESE SUS INQUIETUDES Se proporciona el siguiente formulario para sus comentarios. Se invita a sugerencias para ayudar con este proyecto de creación de leyes de tráfico verdaderamente justas y prácticas regulatorias. Recibirá una respuesta según corresponda.

