03 fhwa 2007 res tec2 drive

  1. 1. MINIRROTONDAS – RESUMEN TÉCNICO 2 1/18 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Caminos Seguros para un Futuro más Seguro Invertir en Seguridad Salva Vidas http://safety.fhwa.dot.gov/intersection/roundabouts/fhwasa10007/ Minirrotondas CEDA EL PASO AL TRÁNSITO EN EL CÍRCULO Resumen Técnico 2
  2. 2. 2/18 FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Prefacio Este resumen técnico se diseñó para los funcionarios de transporte estatales y loca- les, ingenieros de la División Seguridad de la FHWA, y otros profesionales que di- señan, seleccionan y aplican las minirrotondas. Dado que la experiencia al respecto es limitada en los EUA, la información se basa principalmente en guías y experiencias de otros países, con eventual referencia a guías norteamericanas. Se analizaron las características únicas de las minirrotondas, y se reforzó la necesidad de aplicar un enfoque basado en principios comunes para diseñar todos los tipos de rotondas modernas. Se dio una vista general a las consideraciones fundamentales para plani- ficar, analizar y diseñar minirrotondas. La Sección 1 resume las características de los minirrotondas. La sección 2 presenta los beneficios de las minirrotondas en comparación con soluciones alternativas. Las Secciones 3-6 dan una vista general de usuarios, ubicación, funcionamiento y diseño. Se resumen los principios de la publicación 2000 de la FHWA, Rotondas: Guía In- formativa [1] y la segunda edición [2], Guía de Rotondas, publicada en 2010. En un documento aparte FHWA Resumen Técnico de Rotondas [3] se resumen las consi- deraciones específicas para rotondas de uno y varios carriles. Las figuras son de la Guía de Rotondas, a menos que se indique otra cosa. Este documento no sustituye a ninguna publicación, y es una versión Final. Descargo de responsabilidad y declaración de calidad, Nota Este documento se difunde bajo el patrocinio del Departamento de Transporte de los EUA con el interés de intercambiar información. El Gobierno no asume ninguna responsabilidad derivada del uso de la información de este documento. Declaración de Garantía de la Calidad La FHWA da información de alta calidad para servir al Gobierno, industria y público, y promover la comprensión del público. Las normas y políticas se utilizan para asegurar y maximizar la calidad, objetividad, utilidad e integridad de la información. La FHWA examina periódicamente cuestiones de calidad y ajusta sus programas y procesos para garantizar el mejoramiento continuo de la calidad.
  3. 3. MINIRROTONDAS – RESUMEN TÉCNICO 2 3/18 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Índice Introducción 4 Sección 1: Características de la Minirrotondas 5 Sección 2: Beneficios de la minirrotondas 6 Sección 3: Consideraciones usuario 6 3.1 Conductores 7 3.2 Peatones 7 3.3 Ciclistas 7 3.4 Vehículos de emergencia 7 Sección 4: Consideraciones sobre lugares 7 4.1 Aplicaciones comunes lugar 8 4.2 Limitaciones del lugar 8 Sección 5: Análisis operacional 9 Sección 6: Consideraciones de diseño 9 6.1 Diseño horizontal 10 6.2 Tratamientos diseño peatonales 13 6.3 Diseño tratamientos ciclistas 13 6.4 Distancia visual y visibilidad 14 6.5 Diseño vertical 14 6.6 Marcas en el pavimento y señales 14 6.7 Iluminación 16 6.8 Paisajismo 16 6.9 Otros detalles de diseño y aplicaciones 16 Sección 7: Costos 17 Sección 8: Referencias 18
  4. 4. 4/18 FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Introducción Las minirrotondas son un tipo de rotonda que se caracteriza por un diámetro pequeño e isletas central y partidora traspasables. Dan la mayor parte de los beneficios de las rotondas normales, más el beneficio de una trayectoria más pequeña. Como las ro- tondas, son un tipo de intersección no limitado meramente a apaciguar el tránsito, sino que son las más adecuadas para entornos donde las velocidades ya son bajas, y donde las restricciones ambientales impedirían usar una rotonda grande con una isleta central elevada. Son comunes en el Reino Unido, Francia, Alemania y otros países. Están surgiendo en los EUA, incluyendo estados como Maryland y Michigan. Este resumen se centra en las minirrotondas de un solo carril. Dado que la experiencia con minirro- tondas es limitada en los EUA, la información presentada se basa principalmente en la guía y expe- riencia de otros países, con eventual referencia a guías norteamericanas. Se analizan las caracterís- ticas únicas de las minirrotondas y se refuerza la necesidad de aplicar el enfoque basado en principios comunes a todos los tipos de rotondas modernas. Se da una vista general a las consideraciones fun- damentales para planificar, analizar y diseñar rotondas. La información presentada resume los principios del documento FHWA 2000, Rotondas: Guía Infor- mativa [1] y segunda edición FHWA 2010, Guía de Rotondas [2]. Las consideraciones específicas para rotondas de uno y varios carriles se resumen en un documento aparte titulado FHWA, Resumen técnico de Rotondas [3]. Las figuras son la Guía de Rotondas, a menos que se indique otra cosa.
  5. 5. MINIRROTONDAS – RESUMEN TÉCNICO 5/18 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Sección 1: Características de los minirrotondas La minirrotonda es un tipo de intersección utilizable en lugares con limitaciones físicas y en intersecciones controladas por señales PARE o semáforos para ayudar a solu- cionar problemas de seguridad, y reducir las demoras excesivas en los ramales de acceso secundarios [1]. La Figura 1 ilustra las características de diseño de una mi- nirrotonda; generalmente un círculo inscrito suficientemente pequeño como para caber en la zona-de-camino (derecho-de-vía) existente, o entre las líneas de cordones existentes si se dispone del espacio adecuado. Operan similarmente que las rotondas modernas más grandes, con control CEDA EL PASO (YIELD) en todas las entradas, y circulación en sentido antihorario (Argentina, EUA,...) alrededor de una isleta central traspasable. Las minirrotondas se distinguen de las rotondas vecinales principalmente por sus isletas traspasables, y control CEDA EL PASO en todas las entradas, como en las otras rotondas modernas. Típicamente, las rotondas vecinales se construyen en las intersecciones de las calles locales para apaciguar el tránsito, o por razones estéticas. Por lo general operan como intersecciones controladas por PARE en dos o todos los accesos, y con frecuencia no incluyen canalización elevada para guiar al tránsito que se aproxima a la calzada circulatoria. En algunos círculos de tránsito locales, los vehículos que giran a la izquierda deben hacerlo frente a la isleta central, lo cual podría entrar en conflicto con el resto del tránsito circulante. Para ayudar a promover la seguridad de las operaciones, generalmente el diseño de las minirrotondas alinea a los autos en el acceso para seguir naturalmente la calzada circulatoria y minimizar la invasión de la isleta central. Debido a la pequeña trayectoria, típicamente los vehículos de gran tamaño deben traspasar le isleta central, Figura 1. Figura 1: Características de diseño de una minirrotonda
  6. 6. 6/18 FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Sección 2: Beneficios de las minirrotondas En los EUA, las minirrotondas surgen como un potencial tipo de intersección. Pueden ser una solución óptima para problemas de seguridad u operacionales en un cruce existente controlado por PARE o semáforos donde la zona-de-camino no sea sufi- ciente como para instalar una rotonda moderna estándar. Por supuesto, las minirro- tondas no siempre son soluciones factibles u óptimas para todos los problemas. A continuación se describen los beneficios de la minirrotondas, y algunos factores li- mitantes derivados en gran medida de la experiencia internacional, en particular en el Reino Unido, donde se inventaron las minirrotondas [4]. Tamaño compacto – A menudo, una minirrotonda puede desarrollarse en zonas-de-camino restrin- gidas. Generalmente no se recomiendan en intersecciones con más de cuatro ramales. Sin embargo, en algunos casos puede haber una separación adecuada entre los ramales como para permitir dos minirrotondas cercanamente espaciadas. Eficiencia operativa - Un minirrotonda pueden dar menos de retardo para un movimiento críticos, o para una intersección en general en comparación con otras alternativas de intersección. Sin embargo, como con todo tipo rotonda, minirrotondas no dan prioridad explícita a usuarios específicos, como los trenes, tránsito y vehículos de emergencia. Seguridad vial – Las minirrotondas se utilizan con éxito en el Reino Unido para mejorar la seguridad en las intersecciones con conocidos problemas de choques. Reducen los índices de choques en apro- ximadamente 30% comparadas con las intersecciones semaforizadas [5]. Apaciguamiento del tránsito (traffic calming) - Diseñada correctamente, una minirrotonda reduce la velocidad y puede instalarse como parte de un esquema más amplio de apaciguamiento del tránsito. El entorno de baja velocidad realza la intersección para los usuarios no motorizados. Las minirrotondas no pueden dar el mismo nivel de reducción de velocidad que sus contrapartes más grandes; son menos adecuadas en caminos con velocidades superiores a unos 50 km/h. Administración de acceso (Access management) - Un minirrotonda puede usarse para dar un acceso eficaz a un desarrollo nuevo o existente. En los casos de grandes camiones y otros vehículos de gran tamaño, el diámetro puede ser demasiado pequeño para acomodar maniobras de giro en U que serían fáciles rotondas más grandes. Estética - En comparación con las rotondas de tamaño total, las minirrotondas no permiten oportuni- dades para ajardinar la isleta central. Al igual que con las intersecciones tradicionales de tamaño comparable, las oportunidades de jardinería se limitan a la periferia de la intersección. Beneficios ambientales - Gracias a la reducción de demoras en comparación con las in- tersecciones convencionales, una minirrotonda puede beneficiar el ambiente por reducción del consumo de combustible y emisiones de los vehículos. Sección 3: Consideraciones de usuario Los distintos tipos de usuarios de una minirrotonda tienen características únicas que deben considerarse durante la planificación y diseño. Aquí se tratan algunas de las características de los cuatro grupos de usuarios: conductores, peatones, ciclistas y vehículos de emergencia.
  7. 7. MINIRROTONDAS – RESUMEN TÉCNICO 7/18 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar 3.1 Conductores Igual que en otros tipos de rotondas, las mini pueden mejorar la seguridad de los conductores, incluidos los ancianos, a través de:  Permitir más tiempo para tomar decisiones, actuar y reaccionar;  Reducir el número de direcciones hacia dónde mirar por tránsito conflictivo,  Menor necesidad de juzgar con precisión los claros en el tránsito circulante en la calzada anular. Se debe prestar atención a la colocación de señales y marcas en el pavimento para que sean clara- mente visibles e inequívocas a todos los usuarios, incluidos los conductores ancianos. Los camiones y otros vehículos grandes pueden caber en las minirrotondas con isleta central traspasable. 3.2 Peatones Los peatones se alojan en los cruces peatonales que rodean el perímetro de la rotonda. Típicamente, las isletas partidoras no dan el mismo grado de refugio que otras rotondas; en general requieren que los peatones crucen la calle en una etapa, como en muchas intersecciones convencionales. La Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades (ADC) requiere que todas las intersecciones nuevas y modificadas, incluyendo las rotondas, sean accesibles y utilizables por personas con discapacidad. La accesibilidad de los minirrotondas a los peatones con discapacidad visual no se ha investigado espe- cíficamente, pero no se espera que requieran tratamientos más allá de los similares previstos en las rotondas de un solo carril. 3.3 Ciclistas Generalmente las minirrotondas se encuentran en entornos donde los ciclistas se sientes cómodos de maniobrar las rotondas como un vehículo automotor. Si un ciclista quisiera navegar por la intersección como un peatón, se dan veredas y pasos peatonales. 3.4 Vehículos de emergencia Debido al diseño traspasable de las isletas central y partidora, probablemente los vehículos de emer- gencia no tendrán dificultad importante en negociar una minirrotonda. Sección 4: Consideraciones sobre lugares Las minirrotondas son una forma de intersección que puede tener algo de propieda- des de apaciguamiento del tránsito. Debido a sus características de diseño, las mini son más efectivas en ambientes de baja velocidad, donde todos los caminos que se intersecan tienen límites de velocidad señalizados de 50 km/h, o menos., y una VO85 menor que 55 km/h cerca de las propuestas líneas de CEDA EL PASO y/o entrada [6]. En cualquier lugar con una velocidad de operación del 85º percentil superior a 55 km/h, la minirrotonda puede incluirse como parte de un sistema más amplio de me- didas de apaciguamiento del tránsito para obtener un entorno adecuado de velocidad. Hay muchos lugares donde comúnmente las minirrotondas son ventajosas, y muchos lugares donde pueden afectar adversamente su viabilidad. Al igual que con cualquier decisión relativa a tratamiento de intersecciones, se debe tener cuidado en comprender los beneficios particulares y compensaciones en cada intersección del proyecto.
  8. 8. 8/18 FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar 4.1 Aplicaciones en lugares comunes Las minirrotondas pueden utilizarse en intersecciones existentes para reemplazar el control PARE en dos o cuatro sentidos, o control semaforizado. Pueden mejorar la operación de una intersección al reducir el predominio del flujo de tránsito de una dirección sobre los demás, lo que facilita el acceso y reducción de retardo desde la calle secundaria, y mejorar la capacidad global de la intersección [4]. Generalmente tienen un rango más angosto de aplicaciones que otros tipos de rotondas. Las siguientes aplicaciones representan algunas de las situaciones en las que las minirrotondas pueden ser venta- josas:  Lugares de espacio restringido con velocidades de aproximación razonables, ≤ 50 km/h o Dado que las minirrotondas requieren menos espacio que las rotondas, pueden ser una solución donde no quepan rotondas más grandes, a condición de que las velocidades sean razonables.  Entornos residenciales – Las minirrotondas son una opción de intersección de baja velocidad y ruido que requiere poco mantenimiento.  Intersecciones con altas demoras – Una rotonda puede ser una aplicación ideal para reducir las demoras en cruces controlados por PARE que no justifican semáforos. 4.2 Limitaciones del lugar Por sus dimensiones más pequeñas, las minirrotondas no se adecuan a todas las ubicaciones. Ciertos factores relacionados con el emplazamiento pueden influir significativamente en el diseño, lo cual requiere investigar detalladamente algunos aspectos del lugar:  Grandes volúmenes de camiones reducirán significativamente la capacidad de un minirrotonda; ocuparán la mayor parte de la intersección al girar [1]. Un gran volumen de camiones que invadan la isleta central producirá un rápido desgaste de las marcas del pavimento.  Las mini no se recomiendan donde se prevea que los camiones girarán en U, como en los extremos de segmentos de calle con medianas u otras restricciones de acceso. Si se prevén giros en U de automóviles el diseño debe tener en cuenta la maniobra. Dado el pequeño diámetro del círculo inscrito, los vehículos más grandes pueden no ser capaces de girar en U.  Los lugares con bajos volúmenes en la calle secundaria pueden ser inadecuados para una mini- rrotonda. Los vehículos de la calle principal pueden llegar a ser condicionados como para ignorar el control de intersección debido a la falta de vehículos en la calle secundaria, lo cual requiere que los conductores de la calle principal lentifiquen y sigan con precaución a través de la intersección. Una regla empírica del Reino Unido es tener al menos 10% del volumen total generado intersección desde la calle secundaria [7]. Otra medida utilizada en el Reino Unido es que las minirrotondas no deben instalarse en intersecciones con volúmenes inferiores a 500 vpd en la calle secundaria [6].  Los desafíos para los otros tipos de rotondas, incluyendo complicaciones físicas, proximidad a importantes generadores de tránsito, y proximidad a otros dispositivos de control de tránsito; por ejemplo, las intersecciones semaforizadas, cruces ferroviarios a-nivel o cuellos de botella, etcétera, pueden hacer que sea política o económicamente inviable construir una minirrotonda. La existencia de una o más de estas condiciones no excluye necesariamente la instalación de una minirrotonda. La experiencia en los Estados Unidos se limita a la fecha, pero puede haber condiciones similares en otros países en los minirrotondas han superado con éxito una o más de las condiciones mencionadas anteriormente. Para hacer frente a estas condiciones, el análisis adicional y de diseño, y la coordinación con las partes afectadas pueden ser necesarios para resolver conflictos y ayudar en el proceso de toma de decisiones. En algunos casos, las condiciones identificadas anteriormente no pueden ser superadas, y otro tipo de intersección puede ser más adecuado.
  9. 9. MINIRROTONDAS – RESUMEN TÉCNICO 9/18 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Sección 5: Análisis Operacional Generalmente las minirrotondas se recomiendan para intersecciones con volumen total entrante no mayor que 15.000 vpd. Mientras que un minirrotonda puede com- portarse aceptablemente en lugares con mayores volúmenes, en los EUA hay poca experiencia para tales lugares. En el Reino Unido se utilizan minirrotondas multica- rriles, raras en otros países. En los EUA no se desarrollaron modelos de comportamiento operacional de minirrotondas para sus condiciones. La calibración de los modelos internacionales a los conductores norteamericanos no se ha realizado, por lo menos hasta el momento de este escrito, febrero 2010. Sección 6: Consideraciones de diseño Como con otros tipos de intersecciones a nivel, el diseño geométrico de una mini- rrotonda requiere equilibrar contrapuestos objetivos de diseño. Las rotondas operan con mayor seguridad cuando su geometría fuerza al tránsito a entrar y circular a baja velocidad. Se halló que la geometría pobre de la rotonda impacta negativamente so- bre las operaciones, al afectar la elección de carril del conductor, y a su comporta- miento a través de la rotonda. El diseño de la minirrotonda aplica muchos de los mismos principios utilizados para otros tipos de rotondas, incluyendo:  Dar bajas velocidades de entrada y velocidades constantes a través de la rotonda mediante el uso de la desviación;  Dar canalización suave intuitiva para los conductores;  Dar alojamiento adecuado a los vehículos-de-diseño;  Diseñar para satisfacer las necesidades de los peatones y ciclistas, y  Dar distancia visual y visibilidad adecuadas. La Guía de la rotonda y/o el Resumen Técnico de Rotondas dan directrices de diseño más detalladas [2, 3]. El resto de este documento se centra en aspectos de diseño y consideraciones únicas para las minirrotondas. Muchos de los parámetros geométricos se rigen por los requisitos de maniobrabi- lidad del vehículo de diseño, y de comodidad de los usuarios no motorizados. Diseñar una rotonda consiste en determinar el equilibrio óptimo entre las disposi- ciones de seguridad, operacionales y de acomodamiento de los usua- rios-de-diseño. Por eso, las técnicas de diseño de las rotondas son difíciles de estandarizar, y rara vez hay una sola una manera "correcta" de diseñar una ro- tonda.
  10. 10. 10/18 FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar 6.1 Diseño horizontal El diseño de minirrotondas aplica muchos de los mismos principios y detalles de diseño de las rotondas más grandes, pero con diferentes áreas de énfasis. Dado que la isleta central de una minirrotonda es totalmente transitable, el diseño general debe canalizarse como para conducir naturalmente a los conductores por la trayectoria prevista. Los diseños subóptimos pueden dar lugar a que los conductores giren a la izquierda frente a la isleta central, o pasar por encima de la parte superior de ella sin ceder el paso, o viajar a velocidad excesiva a través de la intersección. Las siguientes áreas clave del diseño horizontal por considerar se destacan a continuación: 6.1.1 Tamaño Por el deseo de minimizar los impactos fuera de los límites de una intersección existente, a menudo la minirrotonda se considera una opción de una rotonda más grande. Entonces, la línea de cordón de la intersección existente es dato típico para establecer el diámetro del círculo inscrito de la minirrotonda. Las minirrotondas deben hacerse tan grandes como fuere posible en las limitaciones de la intersección. Generalmente, un diámetro del círculo inscrito de minirrotonda no excede 30 m, por encima del cual típicamente el diámetro del círculo inscrito es suficientemente grande como para dar cabida a los vehículos de diseño que navegan alrededor de una isleta central elevada. Una isleta central elevada es una canalización física para controlar la velocidad de los vehículos; por lo tanto, se prefiere diseñar una rotonda de un solo carril donde pueda darse un diámetro mayor que 30 m. 6.1.2 Vehículo de diseño La ubicación y tamaño de una isleta central de minirrotonda y la anchura correspondiente de la calzada circulatoria está dictados principalmente por los requerimientos de la trayectoria barrida por los coches –de-pasajeros. La isleta debe ubicarse en el centro de las trayectorias internas barridas de giros a la izquierda, el cual estará próximo pero no necesariamente del círculo inscrito. La trayectoria exterior de un vehículo de diseño grande debe acomodarse por la huella de la isleta central; mientras tanto, los automóviles deben ser capaces de navegar a través de la intersección sin necesidad de invadir la isleta central. Al igual que con las rotondas de uno o varios carriles, también es deseable acomodar a los ómnibus en la calzada circulatoria, para evitar sacudones de los pasajeros al transitar por la isleta central. Sin embargo, para diámetros del círculo inscrito muy pequeños, típicamente el radio de giro del ómnibus es demasiado grande como para circular alrededor de la isleta central sin salirse de la calzada circulatoria, por lo que se requiere que los ómnibus viajen en parte por la isleta central. El potencial de compensa- ción de diseñar para un ómnibus en lugar de un coche de pasajeros es que el diseño puede resultar en una calzada circulatoria más amplia e isleta central más pequeña. 6.1.3 Velocidad directriz La ubicación de la isleta central debe permitir que todos los movimientos puedan acomodarse en la intersección, con la circulación en sentido antihorario. El diseño del tamaño y ubicación de la isleta central para dar desviación a través de la minirrotonda alentará la circulación adecuada, y velocidades reducidas a través de la intersección. 6.1.4 Isleta central Típicamente la isleta central suele ser totalmente traspasable y puede ser abovedada o en relieve con un cordón montable y parte superior plana para las isletas más grandes. Aunque las isletas centrales pintadas son de uso común en el Reino Unido, en otros países no se aconsejan las isletas centrales al ras, para maximizar el cumplimiento del conductor. La isleta central debe ser abovedada con una altura máxima de 12 cm y pendiente de 5 a 6% usando concreto asfáltico, hormigón de cemento Portland, u otro material de pavimentación. Aunque totalmente traspasable y relativamente pequeña, es esencial que la isleta central sea visible y despejada de cualquier obstáculo fijo. Las isletas con cordón montable deben diseñarse de manera similar a los delantales-de-camiones (truck apron) de las rotondas nor- males.
  11. 11. MINIRROTONDAS – RESUMEN TÉCNICO 11/18 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar 6.1.5 Ubicación de la línea de entrada La línea de entrada es esencial para el diseño geométrico de una minirrotonda, y la colocación inco- rrecta inducir un desempeño indeseable del conductor. La Figura 2 ilustra una situación particular en la que el diseño permite a automóviles a la izquierda enfrente de la isleta central. En este caso, la com- binación del ángulo oblicuo de intersección, el pequeño tamaño de la isleta central, los pequeños tamaños de las isletas partidoras, y la gran anchura de la calzada circulatorio inducen al conductor a girar cómodamente a la izquierda enfrente de la isleta central, en lugar de hacerlo alrededor, introdu- ciendo el riesgo de que los conductores adopten tal acción indeseable. Figura 2: Diseño indeseable que permite giros a la izquierda enfrente de la isleta cen- tral En la Figura 3 se ilustran dos posibles mejora- mientos del diseño: (a) el avance de la línea de entrada hacia adelante, o (b) ampliar simultá- neamente la isleta central y reducir el ancho de la calzada circulatoria, con la línea de entrada coincidente con el círculo inscrito de la rotonda. Para la opción de avanzar la línea de entrada, el camino barrido exterior de vehículos de pasajeros y el vehículo de mayor probabilidad de utilizar el cruce se identifican para todos los movimientos de giro, y la línea de entrada avanzada se coloca por lo menos 0,6 m fuera de las rutas de acceso de vehículos. Los accesos oblicuos son una situación particular donde el avance de la línea de CEDA EL PASO puede ser beneficioso para desalentar a los vehículos de girar a la izquierda enfrente de la isleta central. Sin embargo, esto puede resultar en una reducción de la capacidad, dado que el avance de la línea de CEDA puede afectar el comportamiento ceder el paso en la entrada. Figura 3: Posibles mejoramientos de diseño
  12. 12. 12/18 FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar 6.1.6 Isletas partidoras Al igual que con las rotondas más grandes, generalmente las isletas partidoras se utilizan en las mini- rrotondas para alinear a los vehículos, fomentar la desviación y la correcta circulación, y dar refugio peatonal. Las isletas partidoras son elevadas, montables o al ras, según el tamaño de la isleta, y si los camiones tendrán que pasar por encima de la isleta partidora. En general, isletas elevadas son prefe- ribles a las isletas al ras. Las pautas generales siguientes son para las isletas partidoras bajo diferentes condiciones del lugar:  Considere una isleta elevada (no traspasable) si se dan una o más de las condiciones: o Todos los vehículos de diseño pueden navegar por la rotonda, sin pasar sobre la isleta partidora; o Se dispone de espacio suficiente para una isleta con una superficie mínima de 4,6 m2 ; y o Con frecuencia regular hay peatones en la intersección.  Considere la posibilidad de una isleta montable (traspasable) si: o Algunos vehículos de diseño deben viajar por la isleta partidora, y los volúmenes de ca- miones son bajos, y o Se dispone de espacio suficiente para dar una isleta con una superficie mínima de 4,6 m2 .  Considere la posibilidad de una isleta al ras pintada de color si: o Se espera que los vehículos viajen con relativa frecuencia por la isleta partidora; o No se puede obtener una isleta con una superficie mínima de 4,6 m2 , y o Los accesos tienen velocidades bajas de vehículos (preferiblemente no más de 40 km/h. La Figura 4 muestra las dimensiones longitudinales recomendadas para las isletas partidoras en minirrotondas. En algunos casos, puede no ser factible obtener las dimensiones de la Figura 4 debido a las anchuras angostas de los accesos. En caso necesario, las isletas sólo pueden extenderse entre la línea de entrada y el paso de peatones. Figura 4: Las dimensiones longitudinales recomendadas para las isletas partidoras de las minirrotondas En algunos casos puede disponerse de espacio suficiente para instalar una isleta elevada en el área de refugio para peatones, pero no se extiende totalmente hasta la línea de entrada. Un ejemplo de una isleta elevada terminado antes de la línea de entrada para acomodar el vehículo de diseño se ilustra en la Figura 5. Si se utilizan isletas elevadas, se debe tener cuidado para asegurarse de que son visibles para los automovilistas que se aproximan.
  13. 13. MINIRROTONDAS – RESUMEN TÉCNICO 13/18 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Figura 5: Isleta partidora elevada, terminada antes de la línea de entrada 6.2 Tratamientos de diseños peatonales Normalmente, en las intersecciones convencionales las rampas peatonales y pasos de peatones se encuentran cerca de los cordones, en las esquinas de la intersección. Al convertir a minirrotonda, es probable que los pasos requieran reubicación; entonces se recomienda ubicarlos entre 6 a 7.5 m aguas arriba de la línea de entrada, para dar cabida a un eventual vehículo esperando entrar en la calzada anular, entre el cruce peatonal y la línea de CEDA EL PASO. Cuando se usa una isleta partidora montable o elevada, el paso peatonal a través de ella debe ser "de corte a través de" en lugar de rampa. Esto es menos engorroso para los usuarios de sillas de ruedas y permite alinear las rampas de vereda con el paso peatonal y el corte de isleta partidora, para mejor guía de los peatones, especialmente de los visualmente discapacitados. El ancho del corte a través la isleta partidora debe ser aproximadamente de la misma anchura que el paso peatonal cebrado; idealmente una anchura mínima de 3 m. Las rampas de vereda conectan con las veredas, a cada lado del paso peatonal. Dondequiera que las veredas están separadas de la calzada por una franja encespedada, las rampas no necesitan aboci- namientos, y en su lugar se acordonan los bordes, alineados con el paso de peatones, que señalan el alineamiento a los peatones con discapacidad visual. A cada rampa se debe aplicar una superficie de advertencia detectable compuesta de cúpulas truncadas elevadas, según lo requerido por la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidad. Donde en la aproximación a la minirrotonda se disponga de una isleta partidora de 2 m de ancho mí- nimo, el refugio peatonal se puede dar en la misma isleta partidora. En algunos casos, el ancho de la calzada disponible puede no ser suficiente como para dar un área de refugio adecuado, donde los peatones cruzarán en una sola etapa. Cuando se proporcione un refugio peatonal, el área de refugio debe definirse con superficies de advertencia detectables que comiencen en la línea de cordón y se extiendan a la zona de corte a través de una distancia de 0,6 m. Esto resulta por lo menos en 0.8 m de espacio libre entre las superficies de advertencia detectables en una isleta partidora de 2 m de ancho. Normas detalladas para superficies de advertencia detectables se pueden encontrar en las Guías de Accesibilidad de ADA (ADAAG) y en la Junta de Acceso, EUA. [8]. 6.3 Tratamientos de diseños ciclistas Dado que típicamente las velocidades de los ciclistas es de unos 20 a 30 km/h, la velocidad de los vehículos motorizados que se aproximan y viajan a través de minirrotondas son similares a las de los ciclistas. Se alienta a los ciclistas a desplazarse a través de una minirrotonda como si se tratara de un vehículo. Cuando se dan carriles ciclistas en las proximidades de una minirrotonda, deben terminarse para alertar a los conductores y ciclistas de la necesidad de que los ciclistas se incorporen al tránsito. Una práctica sugerida es terminar el carril ciclista al menos 30 m aguas arriba de la línea de entrada a la minirrotonda, dar un abocinamiento de unos 15 m que termina antes del paso de peatones, y usar un carril con línea punteada hasta la entrada en la rotonda. [1]. Para una descripción más detallada de las técnicas de diseño ciclista, consulte la Guía de Rotondas.
  14. 14. 14/18 FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar 6.4 Distancia visual y visibilidad Los principios de distancia visual y visibilidad en las minirrotondas son coherentes con los de otras rotondas e intersecciones. Las guías detalladas para evaluar la distancia visual y la visibilidad se dan en la Guía de Rotondas [2] y en el Resumen técnico de rotondas [3]. 6.5 Diseño vertical Generalmente las minirrotondas deben diseñarse para drenar hacia afuera, y colocar la isleta central en el punto más alto de la intersección, para una máxima visibilidad hacia el exterior. Principalmente se recomienda esta técnica porque:  Favorece la seguridad al aumentar la altura de la isleta central y el mejoramiento de su visibilidad;  Promueve bajas velocidades de circulación;  Minimiza los quiebras de las pendientes transversales de los carriles de entrada y salida,  Drena el agua superficial hacia la parte exterior de la rotonda. Esto es coherente con la mayoría de las formas de las intersecciones estándares, con el punto más alto cerca del centro de la intersección y pendientes hacia los cordones exteriores. En la mayoría de las situaciones de reconversión, la instalación de una minirrotonda no requeriría necesariamente modifi- caciones significativas de forma. 6.6 Marcas en el pavimento y señales En la minirrotondas, las marcas de pavimento y señales trabajan juntas para crear un sistema integral de orientación y regulación de los usuarios. Las marcas viales y señales son más simples en las mini- rrotondas que en otros tipos de rotondas. En el 2009 la FHWA publicó el Manual de Dispositivos Uni- formes de Control de Tránsito, MUTCD, que incluye importantes modificaciones y adiciones relativas a señalización y marcas en las rotondas [2, 9]. 6.6.1 Marcas en el pavimento Las marcas viales para minirrotondas son muy similares a las de otras rotondas. Sin embargo, debido a que las isletas pueden ser al ras o montables, para mejorar la visibilidad de las características clave, incluyendo la dirección de la circulación y las isletas partidoras, pueden usarse marcas adicionales en el pavimento. Una muestra de plan de marcas de pavimento para minirrotonda se da en la Figura 6. Una línea ancha de puntos se utiliza para designar el lugar de entrada, similar a otras rotondas. Figura 6: Ejemplo de plan de marcas de pavimento de minirrotonda Algunas características opcionales se incluyen los siguientes (no necesaria- mente mostradas en la Figura 6):  Flechas de marcas de pavimento enfrente de cada entrada para in- dicar la dirección y sentido de cir- culación;  Líneas y/o leyendas de CEDA EL PASO;  Para isletas partidoras al ras, una trama adecuada es similar a la usada para marcar obstrucciones, Figura 3B-15 del MUTCD 2009 [9]);
  15. 15. MINIRROTONDAS – RESUMEN TÉCNICO 15/18 MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar  Las franjas sonoras o marcadores elevados de pavimento en la envolvente de una isleta partidora desalientan a los vehículos de invadir el tope de las isletas, y  Color amarillo en toda la isleta central. Si toda la isleta central es amarilla, se recomienda una superficie antideslizante para aumentar la fricción superficial y evitar superficies resbaladizas, especialmente para bicicletas y motocicletas. Puede usarse una superficie texturada acompañada por una línea llena amarilla para diferenciar la isleta de la calzada circulatoria. Al invadir una superficie texturada, los vehículos pueden crear un adicional, molesto en las zonas residenciales. 6.6.2 Señalización La principal diferencia de señalización entre minirrotondas y rotondas es que ninguna señal puede instalarse en una isleta central totalmente traspasable, Figura 7. Típicamente se usa la señal de ad- vertencia Intersección Circular (W2-6) en cada acceso, antes de la señal CEDA EL PASO. Normalmente las señales de CEDA EL PASO se instalan lo más cerca posible de la línea de entrada y pueden complementarse con una placa Circulación Rotonda (R6-5P). Típicamente, las señales anti- cipadas de guía direccional y guía de salida suelen ser innecesarias, dado el tamaño de la minirrotonda y la naturaleza de las calzadas de aproximación, por lo general calles locales de baja velocidad. Sin embargo, deben usarse señales estándares de nombre-de-calle, típicamente montadas en los mismos lugares de las señales CEDA EL PASO, similar a las intersecciones convencionales. Figura 7: Muestra de plan de señaliza- ción de una minirrotonda En las isletas partidoras pintadas o totalmente montable no deben usarse señales MANTENGA LA DERECHA, las cuales pueden sí podrán usarse en no montables elevadas; en particular cuando se da un refugio peatonal. Sin embargo, debe tenerse cuidado para asegurar que la señal no oscurezca la vista de la isleta central al acercarse a la rotonda. Para marcar las isletas partidoras, algunos orga- nismos viales están experimentando con bolardos iluminados.
  16. 16. 16/18 FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar 6.7 Iluminación Es importante que las minirrotondas, incluyendo sus zonas de cruce de peatones, sean visibles a los conductores que se acercan. Hay que asegurar la visibilidad nocturna, lo que puede significar dar alumbrado público adicional. La Guía de Diseño de Iluminación de Rotondas [10], publicada por la Sociedad de Ingeniería de Iluminación, es el principal recurso que debe consultarse para un plan de iluminación de cualquier tipo de rotonda, incluyendo las minirrotondas. La Guía de rotondas resume los principios para iluminar rotondas, y los principios para iluminar intersecciones tradicionales, aplicables a las minirrotondas. 6.8 Paisajismo El paisajismo de las minirrotondas es mínimo, debido a la naturaleza traspasable de la isleta central y (a menudo) de las isletas divisorias. Sin embargo, es posible ajardinar alrededor del perímetro de la intersección. Cualquier paisajismo que se dé debe diseñarse para minimizar los peligros al costado de las calzadas, y mantener adecuada distancia visual de detención e intersección a lo largo de la rotonda. 6.9 Otros detalles de diseño y aplicaciones Además de los detalles de diseño y aplicaciones cubiertos en este resumen técnico, hay otros más; algunos de los más notables:  Carriles auxiliares de giro-derecha – Las rotondas y minirrotondas pueden emplear carriles auxiliares de giro-derecha similares a los usados en las intersecciones convencionales. Se con- ciben para dar salida al tránsito, o para formar un carril adicional junto al tránsito de salida, y pos- terior convergencia.  Administración de acceso – Los accesos particulares en las cercanías de las rotondas y mini- rrotondas pueden experimentar restricciones, similares a los de las cercanías de las intersecciones semaforizadas. Las minirrotondas pueden dar la oportunidad de incluir accesos como corte de cordón, o aproximación totalmente desarrollada con isletas partidoras, según las condiciones.  Cruces ferroviarios a-nivel – Los cruces ferroviarios a nivel a través o cerca de una minirrotonda requieren aguzar el ingenio para controlar el cruce ferroviario en sí, despejar la fila de vehículos de las vías, y los efectos asociados con las minirrotondas. En el Reino Unido se instalan minirrotondas cerca de los cruces ferroviarios a-nivel.  Rutas de evacuación – Las minirrotondas pueden ubicarse en rutas de evacuación usando con- troles manuales similares a los que se utilizan en otros tipos de intersecciones; por ejemplo, control policial, banderilleros. De ser necesario, se permite a los vehículos pasar sobre la isleta central.  Paradas de ómnibus - Las paradas de ómnibus pueden darse a cada lado de la entrada o salida de una rotonda; NO en la calzada circulatoria. Se debe considerar cuidadosamente el acceso peatonal hacia y desde la parada de ómnibus, incluyendo la ubicación de la parada en relación con el paso de peatones más cercano. La Guía de Rotondas da información adicional sobre estos y otros temas.
  17. 17. MINIRROTONDAS – RESUMEN TÉCNICO 17/18 Sección 7: Costos Los costos de construcción de minirrotondas varían ampliamente según la magnitud de las modificaciones de las veredas u otros mejoramientos geométricas y tipos de materiales utilizados. En la mayoría de los casos, las minirrotondas se instalan con poco o ningún ensanchamiento del pavimento y con sólo cambios menores en los cordones y veredas, Figura 8. Los costos de construcción de minirrotondas varían desde unos U$ 50,000 para una compuesta en- teramente de marcas en el pavimento y señaliza- ción, hasta U$ 250,000 o más para las que incluyen isletas elevadas y mejo- ramientos peatonales. Figura 8: Ejemplo Minirro- tonda Un análisis beneficio-costo puede ser útil para programar; se reconoce que no todos los beneficios y los costos pueden cuantificarse por los puros costos de construcción. Los beneficios de seguridad, ope- racionales y ambientales de las minirrotondas pueden cuantificarse y compararse con el costo inicial de construcción y los de mantenimiento en curso durante el ciclo de vida. Aunque en los EUA se necesita más investigación sobre la vida de servicio de las minirrotondas, es probable que sean comparables con las intersecciones que sustituyen, en función de los materiales de construcción, condiciones me- teorológicas, de tránsito y otros factores. En comparación con las intersecciones semaforizadas, es probable que las minirrotondas tengan vida útil más larga debido a un menor mantenimiento. Más detalles se pueden encontrar en la Guía de rotonda.
  18. 18. 18/18 FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO-COMERCIAL – CURSOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE POSGRADO Traductor Microsoft Free Online + + Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com + Alejandra Débora Fissore alejandra.fissore@gmail.com Ingenieros Civiles UBA/UNSa – Beccar, setiembre 2013 ingenieriadeseguridadvial.blogspot.com.ar Sección 8: Referencias 1. Robinson, B. W., L. Rodegerdts, W. Scarbrough, W. Kittelson, R. Troutbeck, W. Brilon, L. Bondzio, K. Courage, M. Kyte, J. Mason, A. Flannery, E. Myers, J. Bunker, and G. Jacquemart. Roundabouts: An Informational Guide. Report FHWA-RD-00-067. FHWA, U.S. Department of Transportation, June 2000. http://bit.ly/18JZgl4 2. Rodegerdts, L. A., et al. Roundabouts: An Informational Guide, 2nd Edition. National Co- operative Highway Research Program Project 03-65A. Transportation Research Board, National Academy of Sciences, Washington, D.C., Work in progress, estimated publication 2010. http://bit.ly/17MaZ4m 3. Rodegerdts, L. A., W. E. Scarbrough, and J. A. Bansen. Roundabout Technical Summary. FHWA, Washington, D.C., 2010. 4. Department for Transport and the County Surveyors Society. Mini Roundabouts, Good Practice Guidance. Department for Transport, United Kingdom, November 27, 2006. http://bit.ly/15Rhkqo Accessed July 23, 2009. 5. Bodé, Christian, and Faber Maunsell. “Mini-Roundabouts: Enabling Good Practice.” Pro- ceedings, European Transport Conference, Strasbourg, France, September 18-20, 2006. 6. Department for Transport. “TD 54/07, Design of Mini-Roundabouts.” Design Manual for Roads and Bridges, Volume 6, Road Geometry; Section 2, Junctions, Part 2. De- partment for Transport, United Kingdom, August 2007. 7. Sawers, C. Mini-Roundabouts: A Definitive Guide for Small and Mini-Roundabouts (Right Hand Drive Version). Moor Value Ltd. (U.K.), 2007. 8. United States Access Board. Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility and Architectural Barriers Act Accessibility Guidelines, July 2004. 9. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. FHWA, Washington, D.C., 2009. 10. Illuminating Engineering Society. Design Guide for Roundabout Lighting. Publication IES DG-19-08. Illuminating Engineering Society of North America, New York, February 2008. Ed Rice, Líder del Equipo de Seguridad de Intersección, FHWA Oficina de Seguridad ed.rice@dot.gov Visite el lugar Web de seguridad de intersección de la FHWA para descargar este y otros estudios de casos que destacan los tratamientos de seguridad de intersección probados en todo el país: http://safety.fhwa.dot.gov/intersection U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration

