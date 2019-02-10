03 dvu valenzuela freraut

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diseño Vial Urbano Eduardo Valenzuela Freraut Ingeniero Civil Mención Transporte Diplomado en Seguridad vial Master of Art...
Diseño Vial Urbano - Concepto • Diseño de los elementos principales de la infraestructura vial que permita el tránsito de ...
¿Qué objetivos contrapuestos? • Movilidad: (vehículo) la necesidad de desplazamiento de un origen a un destino en un tiemp...
Ejemplo de diseño Seul, Corea del Sur (1970 - 2003) Río Cheonggyecheo
Ejemplo de diseño Seul, Corea del Sur (2005) Río Cheonggyecheo
Factores Reguladores del DVU • Políticas Generales – Planes de Ordenación Urbana – Política de Transporte Urbano – ….. con...
Factores Reguladores del DVU • Seguridad ciudadana – Principio fundamental a ser considerado en todo Diseño Vial Urbano: •...
Factores Reguladores del DVU • Preservación ambiental – La fealdad del ambiente y su contaminación influyen en la idiosinc...
Factores Reguladores del DVU • Factores geográficos – Asociados a la geografía propia del área urbana a intervenir – … el ...
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Peatón
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Peatón
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Peatón
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Pasajero
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Pasajero ..debe ser parte del mobiliario urbano…
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Pasajero
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Pasajero
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Pasajero
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Ciclista
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Ciclista
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
Conclusiones • Un buen diseño vial urbano debe considerar: La política vigente de la autoridad nacional, metropolitana y ...
  1. 1. Diseño Vial Urbano Eduardo Valenzuela Freraut Ingeniero Civil Mención Transporte Diplomado en Seguridad vial Master of Arts in Transportation Studies www.absa.cl
  2. 2. Diseño Vial Urbano - Concepto • Diseño de los elementos principales de la infraestructura vial que permita el tránsito de vehículos y personas dentro de una ciudad. – Diseño: traza o delineación de una solución a un problema específico; – Infraestructura vial: espacio entre líneas de edificación – Vehículos y PERSONAS: motorizados y no motorizados – Ciudad: zona urbana • Problema: conjugar objetivos contrapuestos en un espacio público restringido
  3. 3. ¿Qué objetivos contrapuestos? • Movilidad: (vehículo) la necesidad de desplazamiento de un origen a un destino en un tiempo prudente – Vehículos motorizados – Vehículos no motorizados • Acceso: acción de llegar o acercarse.
  4. 4. Ejemplo de diseño Seul, Corea del Sur (1970 - 2003) Río Cheonggyecheo
  5. 5. Ejemplo de diseño Seul, Corea del Sur (2005) Río Cheonggyecheo
  6. 6. Factores Reguladores del DVU • Políticas Generales – Planes de Ordenación Urbana – Política de Transporte Urbano – ….. conocidas e interpretadas por el Proyectista • Legislación – Afectación a la propiedad – Uso de suelo – Servicios básicos interrumpidos o eliminados – Afecciones a actividades de la zona – …. el Proyectista debe conocer legalidad imperante
  7. 7. Factores Reguladores del DVU • Seguridad ciudadana – Principio fundamental a ser considerado en todo Diseño Vial Urbano: • Reducir los riesgos de accidentes • Trasmitir sensación de seguridad a todos los usuarios – ….el Proyectista debe incluir en su diseño de los dispositivos viales urbanos las previsiones relativas a señalización, iluminación y protección. • Continuidad ambiental y Uso de Suelo – Un entorno urbano presenta un cierto grado de continuidad, ya sea en sus funciones o en su espacio. – … el Proyectista debe definir su continuidad o su quiebre, en pos del objetivo de mantener (erradicar) ciertas actividades, o de generar y potenciar nuevas actividades.
  8. 8. Factores Reguladores del DVU • Preservación ambiental – La fealdad del ambiente y su contaminación influyen en la idiosincrasia de la población en términos no cuantificables, pero que no se pueden negar – ….el Proyectista debe incluir en su diseño de los dispositivos viales urbanos las previsiones relativas a higiene visual, higiene acústica, higiene atmosférica.
  9. 9. Factores Reguladores del DVU • Factores geográficos – Asociados a la geografía propia del área urbana a intervenir – … el Proyectista debe definir las velocidades de diseño y las distancias mínimas de visibilidad. • Factores funcionales – El diseño debe DAR SOLUCIÓN al problema diagnosticado – … el Proyectista debe diseñar una solución que satisfaga la demanda por transporte.
  10. 10. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Peatón
  11. 11. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Peatón
  12. 12. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Peatón
  13. 13. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Pasajero
  14. 14. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Pasajero ..debe ser parte del mobiliario urbano…
  15. 15. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Pasajero
  16. 16. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Pasajero
  17. 17. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Pasajero
  18. 18. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Ciclista
  19. 19. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Ciclista
  20. 20. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
  21. 21. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
  22. 22. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
  23. 23. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
  24. 24. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
  25. 25. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
  26. 26. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
  27. 27. Demanda por Transporte • Tipo de Usuarios: Vehículos
  28. 28. Conclusiones • Un buen diseño vial urbano debe considerar: La política vigente de la autoridad nacional, metropolitana y distrital; La legislación vigente; La Seguridad ciudadana; La continuidad ambiental y de uso de suelo; La preservación ambiental Los factores geográficos Los factores funcionales (tipos de usuarios)

