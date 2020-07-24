02 trb sr 214 binder 1987

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 1 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar TRB Special Report 214: Designing Safer Roa...
2 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO ÍNDICE 3.1 Aplicación de las Relaciones de Seguridad a las Normas de Dise...
DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 3 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar 3.1 APLICACIÓN DE LAS RELACIONES DE SEGURID...
4 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Aun cuando un vehículo se desvía fuera del camino por un error del conduc...
DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 5 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar 3.2 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y CARACTERÍS...
6 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Con la excepción de un modesto programa de investigación patrocinado por ...
DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 7 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Claramente, mucho permanece des- conocido a...
8 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO FIGURA 3-2 Relación normalizada entre accidentes y condiciones de carril ...
DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 9 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar de una segura recuperación es excelente si ...
10 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Bajo este modelo, la probabilidad de que un objeto sea golpeado por un v...
DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 11 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar FIGURA 3-9 Relación normalizada entre acci...
12 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Un estudio reciente patrocinado por la FHWA (17) tuvo éxito en eliminar ...
DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 13 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar • Superficie de pavimento: Debido a la di-...
14 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Así, la altura de objeto de 0.15 m recomen- dada por AASHTO (0.6 m desde...
DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 15 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Los procedimientos útiles para seleccionar...
16 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO tal de accidentes crece después de la repavimentación, probablemente por...
DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 17 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar comunes y profesionales, probando formas d...
18 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO 3.3 MEDIDAS DE SEGURIDAD DE BAJO-COSTO La práctica de diseño vial da un ...
DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 19 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Surgen estos desafíos porque la mayoría de...
20 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO 3.4 EFECTO DE CAMBIAR LA FLOTA VEHICULAR Para asegurar un uso seguro, lo...
DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 21 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Aunque pueden esperarse continuos ajustes ...
22 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Sin embargo, no parece que los cambios sean suficientemente grandes como...
DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 23 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar 3.5 COHERENCIA DE DISEÑO Desafortunadament...
24 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO 3.6 RESUMEN La seguridad del tránsito automotor está crí- ticamente infl...
DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 25 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar 3.7 REFERENCIAS 1. C. V. Zegeer and J. A. ...
26 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO 20. P. L. Olson et al. NCHRP Report 270: Parameters Affecting Stopping S...
A3A08: Committee on Operational Effects of Geometrics Chair: Douglas W. Harwood Efectos de la Geometría de los Caminos Sob...
Los buenos diseños de intersecciones y los controles de acceso serán más importantes que nunca en mitigar e incrementar lo...
Desde hace tiempo se espera que las carreteras automatizadas con control computadorizado de los vehículos tomen el control...
Más allá de los procedimientos de análisis operacional del HCM, hay una amplia variedad de modelos computadorizados de trá...
Además, hay un reconocimiento clave de que los resultados de las bien-diseñadas evaluaciones antes-y-después dan mejores m...
Los componentes del IHSDM incluirán • Módulo de revisión de la política de diseño • Herramienta de análisis de la coherenc...
La FHWA desarrolló un Manual de Diseño Vial para Conductores Ancianos (7) para recomendar prácticas de diseño vial que mej...
  1. 1. DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 1 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar TRB Special Report 214: Designing Safer Roads trb.org/publications/sr/sr214/sr214_001_fm.pdf Practices for Resurfacing, Restoration, and Rehabilitation Transportation Research Board National Research Council Washington, D.C. 1987 DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS Prácticas para Repavimentación, Restauración y Rehabilitación C3: Relaciones Entre Seguridad y Diseño Geométrico Traducción y Resumen: FRANCISCO JUSTO SIERRA INGENIERO CIVIL UBA MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO NO COMERCIAL CURSO DE POSTGRADO CIENCIAS DEL TRANSPORTE - INGENIERÍA VIAL INSTITUTO DE TRANSPORTES Y VÍAS DECOMUNICACIÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR de SAN ANDRÉS LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - NOVIEMBRE 2007 Rutinariamente, en los proyectos de repavimentación, restauración y rehabilitación (RRR) se mejoran las relaciones entre la seguridad y las características viales de diseño. Tales relaciones se usan para comparar la efectividad de costo, y los ingenieros pueden usarlas para tomar decisiones sobre proyectos RRR individuales. Las relaciones pertenecen primariamente a caminos rurales de dos-carriles, los cuales com- prenden alrededor del 75 por ciento de todo el kilometraje de caminos de ayuda-federal, el 25 por ciento de los vehículo-kilómetros viajados en todo los EUA, y el 35 por ciento de las vías. Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  2. 2. 2 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO ÍNDICE 3.1 Aplicación de las Relaciones de Seguridad a las Normas de Diseño Geométrico 3 3.2 Relaciones Entre Seguridad y Características Viales Clave 5 3.2.1 Ancho de Carril y Banquina, y Tipo de Banquina 7 3.2.2 Costados-del-Camino y Taludes Laterales 8 3.2.3 Ancho de Puente 10 3.2.4 Alineamiento Horizontal 11 3.2.5 Distancia Visual 13 3.2.6 Intersecciones 14 3.2.7 Condición de la Superficie de Pavimento 15 3.2.8 Efectos Combinados 17 3.3 Medidas de Seguridad de Bajo-Costo 18 3.4 Efecto de Cambiar la Flota Vehicular 20 3.5 Coherencia de Diseño 23 3.6 Resumen 24 3.7 Referencias 25 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  3. 3. DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 3 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar 3.1 APLICACIÓN DE LAS RELACIONES DE SEGURIDAD A LAS NORMAS DE DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Las cuestiones siguientes acerca de los efectos de los mejoramientos viales sobre la seguridad fueron el centro de los más tem- pranos debates sobre las normas de diseño de proyectos RRR: • ¿Qué cambios en los índices de acciden- tes pueden esperarse si se hacen los di- ferentes mejoramientos de diseño geo- métrico? • Los índices de accidentes, ¿crecerán si los caminos se repavimentan sin corregir la deficiencias geométricas existentes? • ¿Cuáles son los beneficios de seguridad de las opciones de bajo-costo, tales co- mo señales y marcas de precaución, comparados con mejoramientos geomé- tricos más caros? A pesar de la importancia ampliamente re- conocida de la seguridad en el diseño vial, la investigación ingenieril necesaria para res- ponder a estas preguntas es muy limitada, a veces contradictoria, y a menudo insuficiente para establecer relaciones numéricas firmes y científicamente defendibles. Además, en los casos en que tales relacio- nes puedan establecerse con confianza sus- tancial, a menudo los resultados no son co- nocidos o aplicados por los ingenieros viales. En general, las relaciones entre la seguridad y las características viales no son bien entendidas cuantitativamente, y la vin- culación entre estas relaciones y normas de diseño vial no fueron francas ni explícitas. La American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, AASHTO, la cual históricamente asumió la primaria res- ponsabilidad para establecer normas de di- seño, confía en comités de experimentados proyectistas viales para hacer su tarea. Los comités usan un proceso participativo que confía fuertemente en el juicio profesio- nal. Usualmente no se desarrollan las estimacio- nes cuantitativas de la seguridad global, o implicaciones de costos de políticas de dise- ño recomendadas, aunque el proceso toma en cuenta el costo y otros factores (tales como el efecto del diseño sobre las opera- ciones de tránsito y capacidad, implicaciones de mantenimiento, y coherencia de diseño para condiciones de tránsito similares. Aunque las relaciones entre seguri- dad y características viales deben ser impor- tantes para evaluar los regateos de costo- seguridad que subyacen en cualesquiera normas viales, ellas son todavía más impor- tantes para normas RRR que para normas de construcción nueva. En el trabajo RRR, los costos de hacer in- crementales mejoramientos geométricos a menudo se relacionan con otros costos de proyecto. Para proyectos de construcción nueva y de reconstrucción, donde todo el camino se construye desde el fondo hacia arriba, a me- nudo en derechos de vías recientemente ad- quiridos, los costos añadidos de construir según las más altas normas son comparati- vamente bajos. Como resultado, las rígidas normas (que requieren carriles más anchos, curvas más amplias, etc.) pueden ser mu- chos más costosas para la obra RRR que para construcción nueva, y el desarrollo de las normas RRR requiere una estimación más cuidadosa de los costos de seguridad esperados de los mejoramientos geométri- cos incrementales. En adición a la características geo- métricas, varios otros factores afectan a la seguridad vial, incluyendo otros elementos del entorno vial global (p.e., condición del pavimento, tiempo e iluminación, tránsito, y regulaciones de tránsito), características de los conductores (intoxicación, edad), y carac- terísticas vehiculares (tamaño, peso, capaci- dad de frenado). El efecto del diseño vial se oscurece por la presencia de estos factores. En realidad, la mayoría de los accidentes resulta de una combinación de factores que interactúan en formas que impiden determi- nar una única causa de accidente. Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  4. 4. 4 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Aun cuando un vehículo se desvía fuera del camino por un error del conductor o falla del vehículo, el diseño del costado del camino puede afectar la gravedad del accidente. Esta interacción entre las características del camino, conductor y vehículo complica los intentos para estimar la reducción de acci- dentes que puede esperarse de un particular mejoramiento de seguridad. Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  5. 5. DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 5 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar 3.2 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y CARACTERÍSTICAS VIALES CLAVE Las características viales afectan la seguri- dad por: • Influir sobre la aptitud del conductor para mantener el control del vehículo e identi- ficar los peligros. Las características sig- nificativas incluyen ancho de carril, ali- neamiento, distancia visual, peralte, y ca- racterísticas de la superficie del pavimen- to. • Influir sobre el número y tipo de oportu- nidades que existen para conflictos entre los vehículos. Las características signifi- cativas incluyen control de acceso, dise- ño de intersección, y número de carriles y medianas; • Afectar las consecuencias de un vehículo fuera de control que abandona los carri- les de viaje. Características significativas incluyen ancho y tipo de banquina, caída de borde, condiciones del costado del camino, taludes laterales, y barandas de contención; y • Afectar el comportamiento y atención del conductor, particularmente la elección de la velocidad de viaje. Virtualmente, todos los elementos del entorno del camino afectan el desempeño del conductor. Durante casi 50 años, los investiga- dores trataron de medir los efectos de varias características de diseño sobre la seguridad. Generalmente, los índices de accidentes asociados con diferentes diseños viales se estiman usando los reales registros de acci- dentes y datos de viaje. Éstos, usualmente expresados en vehículo- kilómetros de viaje, se necesitan para expre- sar los accidentes relativos al número de oportunidades para su ocurrencia. A pesar de estos esfuerzos de largo plazo, sorprendentemente poco se sabe acerca de la disminución en los índices de accidentes que resulta de los mejoramientos en el diseño vial. No se hallaron relaciones cuantitativas explí- citas, ampliamente aceptadas. A veces, los investigadores fueron incapaces de ponerse de acuerdo en aun los más fun- damentales de los hallazgos. En parte, esta desafortunada situación pue- de atribuirse a las dificultades inherentes en la investigación vial: • Los accidentes son relativamente infre- cuentes, de modo que los más solventes estudios estadísticos requieren datos co- herentes recogidos durante largos lapsos y en muchos kilómetros de camino. • Muchos factores - algunos relativos al entorno vial, el conductor y el vehículo - contribuyen interactivamente a la ocu- rrencia y gravedad de los accidentes. • La información que describe la plétora de factores relacionados es raras veces in- cluida en la base de datos de accidentes. Sin embargo, aun con bases de datos razonablemente completas, a menudo los investigadores son incapaces de or- denar los efectos atribuibles a una espe- cífica característica vial de interés. Los experimentos controlados son difíciles de diseñar y realizar. • Las prácticas de información de acciden- tes no-mortales difieren entre los estados y, en algunos casos, dentro de los esta- dos. Así, las estimaciones de índices de accidentes desarrolladas usando datos de una zona podrían ser inadecuados en otra. • Algunos factores, tales como desempeño del vehículo y validez-al-choque, que subyace en las relaciones entre seguri- dad y diseño vial, cambian con el tiempo, de modo que las relaciones desarrolla- das en una época pueden no ser más representativas en los años posteriores. Las limitaciones en la investigación de la vía también limitan el desarrollo de relaciones confiables entre la seguridad y el diseño vial. A menudo, el conocimiento acerca de los efectos del diseño vial sobre la seguridad careció de coordinación y de controles esta- dísticos rigurosos. Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  6. 6. 6 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Con la excepción de un modesto programa de investigación patrocinado por la Federal Highway Administration, FHWA, existen po- cas oportunidades para la coordinada y pro- vechosa investigación por parte de investi- gadores experimentados que usan adecua- dos datos que podrían en el tiempo proveer la información perdida acerca de los efectos de seguridad de diseños viales alternativos. Otros países patrocinan investigación simi- lar, pero los resultados son difíciles de apli- car en los EUA, debido a diferencias críticas entre los países, en las características de los vehículos, reglas de tránsito, o prácticas de información de accidentes. En cualquier caso, las prudentes inversiones en los mejoramientos de la seguridad son difíciles de formular en ausencia de confia- bles relaciones seguridad/diseño, adquiridas por medio de un programa de investigación sanamente administrado y adecuadamente financiado. Con estas dificultades en la mente, el comité de estudio comisionó dos proyectos de investigación especiales y varias revisio- nes críticas de la literatura de seguridad vial existente para evaluar las relaciones más probables entre la seguridad y las caracterís- ticas de diseño vial siguientes: • Ancho de carril y banquina, y tipo de banquina, • Costados-del-camino y taludes laterales, • Ancho de puente, • Alineamiento horizontal, • Distancia visual, • Intersecciones, • Condición superficie pavimento, y • Caídas de borde de pavimento. A juicio del comité, los mejoramientos de estas características de diseño en los proyectos RRR, probablemente tengan efec- tos significativos y mensurables sobre la se- guridad. Algunas características geométricas tales como las pendientes transversales (la pendiente transversal del pavimento desde la línea-central en secciones rectas) y el ali- neamiento vertical (excepto como una consi- deración de distancia visual) se excluyeron porque no cumplían estos criterios. La con- dición de la superficie del pavimento y las caídas de borde, características no- geométricas, se incluyeron porque se soste- nían directamente en la efectividad global de seguridad del trabajo RRR. El comité de estudio formuló sus mejoras juicios acerca de las relaciones más proba- bles entre la seguridad y cada una de las características de diseño vial. Para cada ca- racterística, el estudio evaluó: • Si existe una relación entre seguridad y las características de diseño (p.e., ¿el ancho de banquina se relaciona con la seguridad?); • La dirección de cualquier relación (p.e., si se incrementa el ancho de banquina mejora o disminuye la seguridad); y • Donde fuere posible, la magnitud del im- pacto de seguridad más probable sobre el rango de mejoramientos considerados en los proyectos RRR (p.e., la reducción en accidentes esperada si las banquinas se ensancharan de 0.6 a 1.2 m). Para varias de las características más importantes -tales como ancho de carril, curvatura horizontal, y ancho de puente- las evaluaciones se juzgaron suficientes como para generalizar cuantitativamente los efec- tos sobre la seguridad de los mejoramientos de diseño. En el caso de cada característica, la relación generalizada es principalmente aplicable a los caminos rurales de dos- carriles. Los efectos en los asentamientos urbanos no pueden documentarse claramen- te porque una parte sustancial de la investi- gación anterior se centró en los caminos ru- rales. Para características tales como caí- das-de-borde-de-pavimento y taludes latera- les, el desarrollo de modelos cuantitativos probó ser imposible, aunque se colectó con- siderable información relativa a la seguridad. Las relaciones cuantitativas se usa- ron para estimar los beneficios incrementa- les de seguridad esperados por la adopción de estándares RRR nacionales para el dise- ño geométrico de caminos rurales de dos- carriles, y para evaluar la influencia mutua entre costo y seguridad. Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  7. 7. DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 7 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Claramente, mucho permanece des- conocido acerca de las relaciones. Conti- nuamente deberían desarrollarse estas rela- ciones en tanto se disponga de los resulta- dos de nuevas investigaciones. A continua- ción se resume el conocimiento actual acer- ca de cada característica de diseño. 3.2.1 Ancho de Carril y Banquina, y Tipo de Banquina Carriles y banquinas anchas proveen a los motoristas mayores oportunidades para una recuperación segura cuando sus vehículos se desvían del camino (un factor importante en los accidentes de un vehículo-solo) y ma- yor separación lateral entre vehículos que se adelantan y encuentran (un factor importante en refilones y accidentes frontales) Los beneficios adicionales de seguridad in- cluyen menor interrupción de las detencio- nes de emergencia y actividades de mante- nimiento vial, menos desgaste en el borde de carril, mejor distancia visual en las curvas horizontales críticas, y mejor drenaje superfi- cial. La investigación anterior revisada como parte de este estudio (1) indica que • Los índices de accidentes disminuyen con el aumento del ancho de carril y ban- quina; • En términos de accidentes eliminados por cada incremento unitario de ancho agregado, el ensanchamiento de carriles tiene una pago más grande que ensan- char las banquinas; y • Los caminos con superficies de banquina estabilizadas, tales como asfalto u hor- migón de cemento de Pórtland, tienen índices de accidentes más bajos que caminos casi idénticos con banquinas no-estabilizadas, pasto, o grava. Aunque los efectos de las caracterís- ticas individuales de la sección transversal se estimaron en varios estudios anteriores, la literatura no provee un modelo simple in- ternamente coherente de los efectos simul- táneos de ancho de carril, ancho de banqui- na y tipo de banquina en los accidentes. FIGURA 3-1 Características de diseño y términos de la sección transversal. Consecuentemente, junto con la FHWA, la comisión se encargó de estudiar los efectos combinados de las características de la sec- ción transversal y otras variables (zonas despejadas al costado-del-camino, topogra- fía, y niveles de tránsito) que afectan los ín- dices de accidentes. La investigación (2) produjo relaciones entre las características de la sección trans- versal e índices de accidentes coherentes con los hallazgos esbozados previamente, Figura 3-2. Las relaciones cubren accidentes de vehícu- lo-solo, frontales, y refilones. Las condicio- nes de carril y banquina afectan directamen- te a tales accidentes y totalizan aproxima- damente el 60 por ciento de las muertes via- les en caminos no-interestatales de ayuda federal en zonas rurales. Las relaciones predicen que el en- sanchamiento de carriles de 2.7 a 3.6 m sin mejoramiento de banquina reduce 32 % los accidentes. El ensanchamiento de carriles de banquinas es menos efectivo que el de carriles: aña- diendo una banquina no-estabilizada donde no existe ninguna reduce en 19 % los acci- dentes. Si la adición de banquina de 0.9 m fuera pa- vimentada, la reducción esperada podría ser algo mayor – alrededor del 22 %. Las ganancias mayores resultan de una combinación de mejoramientos. Por ejemplo el ensanchamiento de un cami- no con carriles de 2.7 m y sin banquinas a carriles de 3.6 m y 1.8 m de banquinas pa- vimentadas reduce los accidentes alrededor del 60 %. Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  8. 8. 8 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO FIGURA 3-2 Relación normalizada entre accidentes y condiciones de carril y banquina (2) . Sin embargo, la reducción de accidentes como resultado del mejoramiento de una ca- racterística específica será menor cuando se mejoren también otras características. Por ejemplo, agregando banquinas de 0.6 m a un camino con carriles de 3.3 m eliminará menos accidentes que agregando banquinas de 0.6 m a un camino con carriles de 2.7 m. 3.2.2 Costados-del-Camino y Taludes La- terales FIGURA 3-3 Grandes árboles cerca de la calzada. Las invasiones laterales comienzan cuando inadvertidamente el vehículo deja los carriles de viaja, y vira hacia el costado. La mayoría de las invasiones son inofensivas: el conduc- tor es capaz de retomar el control del vehícu- lo en la banquina y volver con seguridad a los carriles de viaje. Sin embargo, cuando se pone en contacto con peligros laterales cer- canos, las invasiones pueden resultar en ac- cidentes al costado-del-camino, Figuras 3-3, 3-4, y 3-5). Tales accidentes comprenden un número significativo de los accidentes que ocurren: en caminos rurales de dos-carriles, más del 30 % de todos los accidentes com- prenden un vehículo-solo que se desvía de la plataforma del camino (3) . La investigación pasada sobre la se- guridad del costado-del-camino produjo im- portantes mejoramientos de la ferretería al costado del camino, incluyendo, por ejemplo, el desarrollo de barreras que mejor contie- nen y más seguramente redirigen a los vehí- culos errantes, y soportes de señales y lumi- narias que se rompen hacia afuera en un impacto, causando poco daño el vehículo que lo golpea y a sus ocupantes. Además, ocasionalmente las normas de diseño zonas despejadas para recuperación – límites que comienzan en el borde de los carriles de via- je con taludes atravesables y libres de peli- grosos obstáculos. Los diseños mejorados de estructuras de drenaje tales como muros de cabecera de alcantarillas reducen el peli- gro de los inclementes obstáculos laterales. También, las especificaciones para talud la- teral y configuración de cuneta ahora reco- nocen los beneficios de la seguridad, tanto como los objetivos más convencionales de economía de construcción, mantenimiento y estabilidad de taludes. FIGURA 3-4 Talud empinado. La entrada de un vehículo errante en el límite del costado del camino no significa en sí misma un accidente inevitable. Aunque algún peligro siempre existe, la probabilidad Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  9. 9. DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 9 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar de una segura recuperación es excelente si el borde es razonablemente suave, plano, y despejado de objetos fijos y otros peligros no atravesables. La probabilidad de una recupe- ración exitosa disminuye si la pendiente del terreno crece y el ancho disminuye. FIGURA 3-5 Estructura rígida de drenaje. Aunque no haya claros puntos de quiebre, generalmente los investigadores de la segu- ridad están de acuerdo en que a las veloci- dades de aproximadamente 90 km/h, las zo- nas despejadas “seguras” deben tener talu- des no más empinados que alrededor de 1H:6V, y deben extenderse hacia afuera hasta por lo menos 9 m desde el borde de los carriles de viaje. Cuando el borde es pla- no, las invasiones involuntarias en alinea- mientos rectos rara vez se extienden más allá del rango de 9 m. A pesar de la notable investigación descrita y de lo mucho que se conoce al res- pecto, las relaciones de seguridad al costa- do-del-camino permanecen cualitativas por naturaleza, y sólo se dieron pasos tentativos para desarrollar globales modelos de acci- dentes. Los estudios previos hallaron rela- ciones significativas entre los índices de ac- cidentes y medidas compuestas de la condi- ción al costado del camino (4-8) . La investiga- ción encargada para este estudio reveló una significativa relación entre la distancia de re- cuperación al costado-del-camino y los índi- ces de accidentes en caminos rurales de dos-carriles, figura3-6 (2) . Se estima que un aumento de la zona despejada de recupera- ción desde 1.5 a 6 m reduce el número de accidentes de un solo vehículo y los de refi- lones laterales en alrededor del 35 %. Para examinar los efectos de seguri- dad de las características laterales (9-13) se usaron modelos de invasión del costado-del- camino, que toman en cuenta el tamaño y forma de una característica lateral, su dis- tancia desde los carriles de viaje, y la proba- bilidad de que un choque contra ella resulte en un accidente. Para los propósitos de este estudio se calibró un modelo de invasión del costa- do-del-camino usando la base datos de un estudio reciente de accidentes contra postes de servicios públicos. Esta nueva calibración resultó apta para re- producir el efecto del volumen de tránsito y la separación del poste en los índices de ac- cidentes. También se comportó mejor que otros mode- los previamente calibrados en reproducir los valores de accidentes observados para dife- rentes entornos al costado-del-camino. FIGURA 3-6 Relación normalizada entre accidentes y ancho de zona de recuperación despejada (2) . Consecuentemente, se la recomienda para uso interino al examinar el efecto de seguri- dad de características laterales específicas. Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  10. 10. 10 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Bajo este modelo, la probabilidad de que un objeto sea golpeado por un vehículo errante disminuye con su distancia desde el borde de los carriles de viaje, tal que, por ejemplo, un objeto ubicado a 3 m desde los carriles de viaje tiene alrededor del doble de probabi- lidad de ser golpeado que un objeto a 6 m. 3.2.3 Ancho de Puente Los peligros asociados con los puentes pue- den ser significativos. La construcción de la plataforma en puentes angostos reduce la oportunidad para una recuperación segura por parte de los vehículos fuera de control y puede resultar en colisiones extremo-de- puente. Además, a menudo los accesos a un puente están en bajadas, un factor responsable para aumentar la velocidad, y, particularmente en el caso de viejas luces, son abruptamente curvados, figura3-7. Cuando se acoplan con otros factores tales como congelamiento prematuro en invierno y baranda de puente subestándar, los peligros especiales asociados con los puentes son prontamente comprendidos. FIGURA 3-7 Puente angosto en curva. Las investigaciones de la seguridad de puentes (14) reveló que el ancho de puen- te es el factor principal que afecta la seguri- dad: en los puentes anchos ocurren menos accidentes que en los angostos. Más precisamente, estos estudios hallaron la diferencia entre el ancho libre de puente y el de los carriles de acceso ser un mejor indi- cador del peligro que el ancho mismo del puente, Figura 3-8. Al crecer la diferencia, los observados índices de accidentes de puente, comúnmente expresados en térmi- nos de accidentes totales por millón de vehí- culos, disminuye marcadamente. A partir de varias relaciones cuantita- tivas desarrolladas en estudios de investiga- ción más tempranos, se seleccionó sólo uno para usar en este estudio como la relación más probable para puente de dos-carriles (15) , Figura 3-9. Esta relación predice que incrementando la diferencia entre el ancho del puente y el an- cho de los carriles de aproximación de 0 a 1.2 m disminuirán los accidentes en el puen- te por alrededor de 40 por ciento, con los primeros 0.3 m ensanchamiento totalizando casi dos tercios de esta reducción. • Las ganancias o beneficios de seguridad incremental al ensanchar los puentes disminuyen al disminuir el ancho de puente – el primer 0.3 m de ancho de puente más allá de los carriles de viaje es el triple que el efecto sobre los índices de accidentes a los 3 m. • La seguridad en los puentes angostos puede mejorarse también mediante ba- randas de defensa en los accesos, ba- randas de puente nuevas o rehabilitadas y señales preventivas. Sin embargo, los investigadores no fueron capaces de desarrollar confiables estimaciones cuan- titativas de beneficios de seguridad para estos mejoramientos. FIGURA 3-8 Vista en planta de términos y dimen- siones de ancho de puente. Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  11. 11. DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 11 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar FIGURA 3-9 Relación normalizada entre accidentes y ancho de puente (15) . 3.2.4 Alineamiento Horizontal Es más probable que los accidentes ocurran en curvas horizontales que en segmentos rectos del camino debido a la mayores de- mandas impuestas sobre el conductor y el vehículo, y debido a la fricción entre neumá- ticos y pavimento, Figura 3-10. El efecto de seguridad de una curva individual está influi- do por las características geométricas de la curva y por la geometría de los segmentos adyacentes de camino. FIGURA 3-10 Curva horizontal cerrada. El peligro es particularmente intenso cuando la curva es inesperada, tal como cuando si- gue a un largo acceso recto, o cuando está oculta por una cresta. El efecto de seguridad de aplanar las curvas cerradas es de interés particular en los proyectos RRR. Cuando se mejora una curva, las transicio- nes desde las partes rectas a curvadas del camino son más suaves; la longitud de la parte curvada de la plataforma crece; y la longitud global del camino se reduce ligera- mente; vea la Figura 3-11 para la geometría de la curva horizontal. No se entienden bien los efectos combinados ni individuales de estos cambios sobre los accidentes. FIGURA 3-11 Geometría y términos de curva horizontal. Numerosos investigadores intentaron relacionar los cambios en los índices de ac- cidentes para especificar características de la geometría de curvas, usualmente concen- trándose en el grado (o radio) de curva. Los estudios pasados difieren considerable- mente en las estimaciones de accidentes por vehículo-kilómetro como una función del grado de curva, particularmente debido a las diferencias de técnicas usadas para calcular la cantidad de viajes e identificar los acciden- tes considerados, en relación con las curvas. Además, algunas de las bases de accidentes fueron limitadas (sólo abarcando un año solo en algunos casos), e influencias de otras ca- racterísticas geométricas y de tránsito en accidentes relacionados-con-las-curvas no se trataron adecuadamente en algunos de los análisis (16) . Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  12. 12. 12 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Un estudio reciente patrocinado por la FHWA (17) tuvo éxito en eliminar muchos de estos problemas y, al hacerlo así, ensambló la base de datos de accidentes más confia- ble actualmente disponible para curvas hori- zontales. Como en los estudios previos, los datos de la FHWA indican un fuerte lazo en- tre el grado de curva y los accidentes. La conexión entre accidentes y otras medi- das de la geometría de curva, incluyendo longitud de curva y ángulo al centro, es más débil. Para análisis de efectividad-de-costo de los mejoramientos de las curvas horizon- tales, el estudio usó una relación numérica basada en los datos de la FHWA. En esta relación, el resultante cambio espe- rado en los accidentes por un mejoramiento de curva horizontal se basa en el cambio del grado de curva, tomando en cuenta la re- ducción menor en la longitud de camino, por la ampliación de la curva, Figura 3-12. La relación ente accidentes y grado de curva debe considerarse como basta por naturale- za, dado que las curvas horizontales se con- sideraron aisladas – sin tener en cuenta el alineamiento de los segmentos adyacentes del camino – y porque la relación no corrige totalmente los efectos interrelacionados de otras características geométricas (p.e., las curvas cerradas ocurren más frecuentemen- te en caminos con carriles angostos y costa- dos-del-camino peligrosos. FIGURA 3-12 Accidentes y curvatura. Al disminuir el grado de curvatura, esta relación predice que el número de acci- dentes en la curva también disminuye, en promedio alrededor 3 menos accidentes por grado de curvatura por cada 100 millones de vehículos que pasan a través de la curva. Al ampliar una curva cerrada en un camino que lleva 2,000 vpd elimina un accidente cada 8 años por cada reducción de 5 grados en la curvatura. Aunque los investigadores no fueron capaces de estimar cuantitativamente los beneficios, una cantidad de otros elementos de diseño también afectan la seguridad en las curvas: • Peralte adecuado: Usualmente, las cur- vas horizontales en caminos de alta- velocidad son peraltadas, por seguridad y comodidad del pasajero. La política de diseño de AASHTO especifica los reque- rimientos de peralte sobre la base del grado de curva y la velocidad de diseño (18) . En las curvas donde el peralte sea menor que el especificado por AASHTO, el mejoramiento del peralte como parte de un proyecto RRR es una forma relati- vamente económica de incrementar la velocidad de diseño. • Costados-del-camino y taludes laterales suaves: Los accidentes de un vehículo solo salido accidentalmente de la plata- forma del camino son particularmente comunes en las curvas horizontales. Consecuentemente, los costados-del- camino con taludes suaves (1V:4H o más tendidos) podrían esperarse que rindan mayores beneficios en términos de menor gravedad de los accidentes en curvas que en secciones rectas, espe- cialmente en el exterior de las curvas donde ocurren más de dos-tercios de los accidentes mortales por salida-desde-el- camino (19) . • Transiciones espirales: Parece que la mayor frecuencia de accidentes en las curvas horizontales se relaciona más con los efectos de entrada y salida que con el viaje constante en el camino curvado. Las transiciones espirales ayudan a los conductores a salir y entrar en las curvas más suavemente y reducen el peligro en estos lugares. Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  13. 13. DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 13 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar • Superficie de pavimento: Debido a la di- námica vehicular involucrada, la condi- ción del pavimento en las curvas es par- ticularmente importante para la seguri- dad. El pavimento tosco con baches o protuberancias puede contribuir a perder el control del vehículo, y la fricción super- ficial debe resistir las fuerzas laterales en tiempo húmedo. • Franjas y otros dispositivos de control de tránsito: Las franjas y marcas reflectori- zadas sobre los bordes del pavimento y líneas centrales, señales de advertencia de curvas, y postes delineadores pueden ayudar a los conductores a negociar exi- tosamente las curvas durante la noche. • Zonas de no-adelantamiento: Las curvas horizontales pueden exacerbar las difi- cultades en realizar las maniobras de adelantamiento. La marcación de zonas de no-adelantamiento pueden reducir los accidentes en tales curvas (En la Argentina el adelantamiento en curvas está prohibido por ley nacional). 3.2.5 Distancia Visual La distancia visual es la longitud de camino adelante, visible al conductor. Para realzar la seguridad vial, los proyectistas deben pro- veer distancias visuales de longitud suficien- te para que los conductores puedan evitar golpear objetos inesperados en los carriles viales (18) . Los requerimientos de distancia vi- sual varían fuertemente con las velocidades de los vehículos. Por ejemplo, según los procedimientos de AASHTO, la distancia vi- sual de detención es de 120 m a 72 km/h, y 220 m a 105 km/h (18) . Si el incremento en los límites de caminos interestatales a 105 km/h resulta en veloci- dades de operación mayores en los caminos no-interestatales, los mejoramientos de dis- tancia visual se volverán más importantes. Las restricciones a la distancia visual resultan de obstrucciones en el interior de las curvas horizontales, intersecciones, o en curvas verticales convexas agudas, Figura 3- 13. Aunque a veces las obstrucciones puedan eliminarse en las curvas horizontales e inter- secciones sin cambios en la geometría (p.e., corte de arbustos o árboles), las obstruccio- nes en las curvas convexas sólo pueden co- rregirse cambiando la rasante – alargando la curva vertical convexa, Figura 3-14. Un estudio del National Cooperative Highway Research Program, NCHRP 270, para el cual se recogieron datos de acciden- tes para ajustar cuidadosamente los lugares con y sin restricciones de distancia-visual debidas a la curvatura vertical, encontró fre- cuencias de accidentes 52 % mayores en los lugares con restricciones visuales que en los lugares con control (20) . El efecto sobre la seguridad de una restricción de distancia-visual está influido por la restricción misma, y por la naturaleza y ubicación de cualesquiera potenciales peli- gros ocultos. FIGURA 3-13 Curva convexa con distancia visual restringida. Por ejemplo, una intersección con alto volu- men de tránsito aumenta grandemente la probabilidad de accidentes en las curvas ver- ticales convexas. Sin alto uso, la necesidad de rápida deten- ción podría disminuir grandemente y, como resultado, igual sería la probabilidad de acci- dentes relacionados-con-detención. Sin embargo, con problemas visuales en las intersecciones, el objeto oculto es otro vehí- culo. Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  14. 14. 14 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Así, la altura de objeto de 0.15 m recomen- dada por AASHTO (0.6 m desde la 4ª Edi- ción del Libro Verde, 2001) para representar pequeños animales, rocas, y otros escom- bros en la calzada, es inadecuada para los problemas de las intersecciones. Más bien, la altura de objeto debe ser igual a la altura de los vehículos-de-pasajeros (au- tomóviles, camionetas, furgonetas, vans, bu- sitos) para los cuales AASHTO recomienda 1.3 m en los cálculos de la distancia visual de adelantamiento, o, si el caso peor se da en operación nocturna, la altura de los faros delanteros. La revisión crítica de los efectos de la visual-restringida reveló no basarse empíri- camente en una relación cuantitativa que describiera la influencia de incidentes, según Glennon (21) , FIGURA 3-14 Geometría de curva vertical, distancia visual, y términos. Ante la falta de una relación tal, un modelo teórico basado en gran parte en el juicio pro- fesional (no se dispone de datos de acciden- tes en curvas convexas) se usó en los análi- sis de seguridad / efectividad-de-costo. El modelo supone que los índices de accidentes en las curvas convexas depende de la gravedad de restricción de distancia visual, pendientes de los accesos a la curva, y tipo de peligro ubicado en la zona de visual restringida. La gravedad de restricción se mide mediante la diferencia entre la veloci- dad de operación de los vehículos en la cur- va y la velocidad a la cual, según los proce- dimientos de AASHTO, podrían ellos dete- nerse con seguridad antes de golpear un ob- jeto inesperado. Como ejemplo de mejoramiento es- perado en una cresta de 9 % de cambio de pendiente con un peligro “significativo” po- dría bajarse la cresta y aumentar la veloci- dad de diseño de 55 a 70 km/h y esperanza- damente reducir la frecuencia de los acci- dentes alrededor del 15 % en un segmento de unos 1000 m que contenga la curva. Los carriles de ascenso (y descenso) de vehículos lentos pueden mejorar la segu- ridad en las curvas verticales convexas con inadecuada distancia visual de adelanta- miento. Las marcas de zonas de no- adelantamiento junto con señales también mejoran la seguridad en tales lugares. 3.2.6 Intersecciones En los caminos de dos-carriles, las intersec- ciones se clasifican junto con las curvas horizontales y puentes como las ubicaciones más probables para la concentración de ac- cidentes, según Public Roads, (22) . De acuerdo con las estimaciones del Natio- nal Safety Council, el 56 % de todos los ac- cidentes urbanos y el 32 % de los rurales ocurren en las intersecciones (23) . Aunque el promedio de los accidentes que ocurren en las intersecciones no son tan graves como los de camino abierto, sin embargo hay una concentración de accidentes graves en las intersecciones. De todos los accidentes fata- les en los EUA, 29 % ocurren en caminos urbanos y el 16 % de los que ocurren en caminos rurales se ubican en las intersec- ciones. Por lo tanto, es lógico que los pro- gramas de mejoramiento de la seguridad pongan especial énfasis en estos lugares naturales de concentración de accidentes. Los mejoramientos en las intersec- ciones incluyen cambios en los elementos físicos y medidas operacionales para el con- trol de tránsito. Generalmente, estos mejo- ramientos se enfocan en reducir los conflic- tos y mejorar la toma de decisiones del con- ductor. También puede ser importante redu- cir la velocidad de acceso y mejorar la resis- tencia al deslizamiento. Para lograr estos objetivos, los mejoramien- tos de las intersecciones se adecuan a cada situación particular, reconociendo debida- mente los volúmenes de tránsito, patrón de accidentes anteriores, características físicas del lugar, y así siguiendo. Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  15. 15. DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 15 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Los procedimientos útiles para seleccionar los mejoramientos de seguridad en las inter- secciones incluyen: • Diagramas de choques mostrando tra- yectorias de los vehículos, tiempo de ocurrencia, y condiciones del tiempo de accidentes individuales; • Diagramas de condición mostrando ca- racterísticas físicas importantes que afectan el movimiento del tránsito en la intersección; y • Revisión de campo de la intersección para detectar peligros no aparentes en los diagramas de choques y condición. El modelado de los efectos de los accidentes relacionados con parámetros es- pecíficos de diseño es difícil debido al gran número de características físicas y operacio- nales que afectan la seguridad vial en una intersección, y las imprecisiones de la regre- sión-a-la-media. Además, comúnmente los mejoramientos tratan simultáneamente una cantidad de de- ficiencias de intersección Aunque generalmente no se dispone de relaciones simples para predecir los efec- tos de los mejoramientos de una intersección especifica, existe un sustancial cuerpo de información que los proyectistas usan para remediar las deficiencias en los lugares peli- grosos. Por ejemplo, un investigador llegó a la con- clusión que las reducciones de accidentes de 30 % o más son posibles en las intersec- ciones con deficiencias corregibles, tal como pobre distancia visual, señales y marcas in- adecuadas, y carencia de canalización (24) . 3.2.7 Condición de la Superficie de Pavi- mento Casi todos los proyectos RRR comprenden la repavimentación u otras reparaciones del pavimento. Además de preservar la estructu- ra del pavimento y mejorar la cualidad de paso, la repavimentación también tiene im- plicaciones de seguridad. En realidad, una controversia sustancial ro- deó este punto; las organizaciones viales arguyendo que la repavimentación de rutina (sin mejoramientos geométricos) realza la seguridad, y las organizaciones de seguridad arguyendo lo opuesto (25) . El efecto potencial sobre la seguridad de repavimentar resulta de dos factores que funcionan en sentidos distintos. Primero, la repavimentación reduce la rugo- sidad superficial y mejora la cualidad de pa- seo, generalmente conduciendo a mayores velocidades medias. Segundo, a menudo la repavimentación aumenta la resistencia del pavimento al deslizamiento, lo cual reduce la distancia de detención y mejora el control del vehículo cuando la superficie de pavimento está húmeda. Como parte de este estudio se revisó la investigación disponible de los efectos de la repavimentación sobre la seguridad (26) . La revisión respalda estos hallazgos tentativos: • Generalmente la repavimentación de ru- tina de caminos rurales incrementa los índices de accidentes en tiempo-seco por una cantidad inicial de 10 %, proba- blemente debido a las mayores velocida- des. La resistencia al deslizamiento en tiempo-seco y la distancia de detención no se ven afectadas por la repavimenta- ción, a menos que el pavimento original fuera extremadamente rugoso, de modo que los neumáticos no mantuvieran con- tacto con la superficie pavimentada. • Generalmente, la rutina de repavimenta- ción de caminos rurales reduce los índi- ces de accidente de tiempo-húmedo por una cantidad inicial alrededor del 15 %. Aparentemente, esto sigue a mejora- mientos en las distancias de detención en tiempo-seco y la aptitud de controlar el vehículo, más que compensar por cua- lesquiera efectos de velocidades algo mayores que siguen a la repavimenta- ción. • Para la mayor parte de los caminos rura- les, el efecto neto de la repavimentación sobre los índices de accidentes es pe- queño y gradualmente disminuye con el tiempo. Inicial y típicamente, el índice to- Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  16. 16. 16 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO tal de accidentes crece después de la repavimentación, probablemente por una cantidad menor que 5 %. Cuando se promedia sobre la vida del proyecto, el efecto de la repavimentación es mucho menor. • La repavimentación mejora la seguridad de los caminos que en tiempo seco ex- perimentan una frecuencia de accidentes anormalmente alta. Los proyectos de repavimentación dan la oportunidad de corregir pendientes transversales deficientes de pavimento con poco o ningún costo extra. La corrección del bombeo permite mejor drenaje de la superficie de pavimento y me- jora el control del vehículo en tiempo húme- do. En proyectos individuales de repavimenta- ción, la cuidadosa atención a la remoción de defectos superficiales y necesarios mejora- mientos de la resistencia al deslizamiento, drenaje superficial y peralte, pueden ayudar a compensar los efectos potencialmente ad- versos de las mayores velocidades. Las caídas de borde de pavimento (disconti- nuidades en el borde de la superficie pavi- mentada) resultan de la actividad de repavi- mentación no acompañada por un deseable mejoramiento de la banquina, o uso o ero- sión de débiles materiales de banquina, Fi- gura 3-15. Una ubicación particularmente susceptible de las caídas de borde es el interior de las curvas horizontales, en parte debido al des- vío hacia el interior de la curva de las ruedas traseras de los vehículos que giran. Las investigaciones detalladas de accidentes específicos revelaron los efectos potencialmente deletéreos de la caída de borde sobre la seguridad de los vehículos. Aunque no se dispone de datos ne- cesarios para hacer estimaciones confiables de la frecuencia con la cual los problemas de caída de borde contribuyen a los accidentes viales, algunos investigadores de la seguri- dad vial creen que las discontinuidades ver- ticales, particularmente en el borde de carri- les de viaje angostos, provocan un serio pe- ligro a los conductores que invadan acciden- talmente la banquina. Los proyectos RRR dan la oportuni- dad para corregir problemas de caída de borde de pavimento, y en realidad los proce- dimientos de la FHWA requieren que todos esos problemas se corrijan en los proyectos RRR con ayuda federal. Sin embargo, la repavimentación eleva la cota de la calzada, a menos que se reciclen los materiales del pavimento existente. Así, la repavimentación puede aumentar la probabilidad de que los problemas de caí- das-de-borde volverán a ocurrir, particular- mente donde las banquinas se construyan de tierra, pasto o grava suelta. FIGURA 3-15 Caída borde pavimento. Los tests de huella y estudios teóri- cos de la dinámica del vehículo investigaron la probabilidad de que los conductores pue- dan recuperarse con seguridad una vez atravesadas las caídas de borde de variadas alturas y formas. Claramente, al aumentar la velocidad del ve- hículo, la dificultad de una exitosa recupera- ción aumenta. Sin embargo, no hay normas o guías unáni- memente aceptadas sobre el grado de caída de borde, caracterizada por altura y forma, Figura 3-16, que constituya un riesgo inacep- table. Para comprender mejor el peligro provocado por las caídas de borde, el estudio comisionó testeos experimentales de huella adicionales (27) y una revisión crítica de la investigación previa (28) . Muy distinto del testeo de huella pre- vio, los nuevos tests usaron conductores Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  17. 17. DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 17 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar comunes y profesionales, probando formas de caída-de-borde verticales y biseladas con alturas nominales de 8 y 11 cm para la forma vertical y 11 cm para la forma biselada. Generalmente, las caídas de borde del orden de 8 cm se maniobran adecuada- mente a velocidades alrededor de 50 km/h en un vehículo grande de pasajeros. Los tests midieron la frecuencia con la cual los conductores cuyos vehículos tenían sus neumáticos derechos fuera del pavimento y restregaban contra el borde podrían volver a un carril de 3.6 m sin invadir el carril adya- cente. Sin embargo, los tests en la misma caída de borde sugieren que la velocidad segura ten- dría que ser menor, probablemente entre 30 y 40 km/h. La recuperación exitosa en bordes verticales de 11 cm fue casi imposible a casi cualquier velocidad.Generalmente, esta situación de restriego es la más difícil que enfrenta el conductor. Los resultados de tests mostraron que la forma de una caída de borde afecta los pro- blemas que muchos conductores experimen- tan al intentar maniobrarla. Los resultados de los tests mostraron que los conductores comunes tenían más dificul- tad para recuperarse de las caídas verticales que la esperada, sobre la base de tests ante- riores usando conductores profesionales. El uso de un borde biselado, con un ángulo de bisel de 45 grados, se encontró que redu- ce grandemente reduce los problemas de control atribuibles a las caídas de borde. Tanto las simulaciones como los tes- teos requieren algunas suposiciones algo arbitrarias acerca de la naturaleza de la in- vasión inadvertida, y del concepto de una exitosa recuperación, y ninguna trata la fre- cuencia esperable de ocurrencia de invasio- nes inadvertidas. Como resultado, la actual comprensión del peligro de la caída-de-borde es incompleta. En el ínterin, las caídas de borde de cual- quier altura o tipo deben considerarse peli- gros potenciales, y no deben construirse en la sección transversal, como resultado de ningún diseño de pavimentación o repavi- mentación. 3.2.8 Efectos Combinados La estimación de los efectos combinados sobre la seguridad de mejoramientos simul- táneos a dos o más características viales es difícil en el contexto de las obras RRR debi- do a problemas en el diseño experimental y modelo de calibración, Figura 3-17. Las relaciones de accidentes tratadas se di- rigen a características viales individuales y no trata explícitamente la posibilidad de múl- tiples cambios del alineamiento o cambios en el alineamiento junto con cambios en la sección transversal. FIGURA 3-16 Pavement edge drops (cross-section views). Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  18. 18. 18 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO 3.3 MEDIDAS DE SEGURIDAD DE BAJO-COSTO La práctica de diseño vial da un amplio rango de medidas de seguridad de bajo-costo que pue- den usarse para mejorar las deficiencias geométricas de los caminos existentes. Ejemplos: Deficiencias Geométricas Medida de Seguridad de Bajo-Costo Carriles y banquinas angostos Líneas de borde de pavimento Marcas sobreelevadas de pavimento Postes delineadores Taludes empinados; Marcas de peligros al costado-del-camino obstáculos laterales Cunetas redondeadas Barandas de defensa Puente angosto Dispositivos de control de tránsito Baranda de aproximación Marcas de peligro en pavimento Curva horizontal cerrada Dispositivos de control de tránsito Ensanchamiento de banquina Peralte apropiado Taludes laterales graduales Tratamiento antideslizante de pavimento Remoción o protección de obstáculos Distancia visual pobre en crestas Dispositivos de control de tránsito Remoción de peligros fijos Ensanchamiento de banquina Intersección Peligrosa Dispositivos de control de tránsito Semaforización Iluminación vial fija Tratamiento antideslizante de pavimento Controles de velocidad Las estimaciones de los factores de reducción de accidentes (el porcentaje dis- minuye en los accidentes o en los índices esperados si la medida se aplica) son comu- nes para estas medidas. Muchos organis- mos viales estatales mantienen listas de fac- tores de reducción de accidentes para usar en conexión con programas de eliminación de peligros, y se publicaron varias compila- ciones de diferentes fuertes (29-34) . Los organismos viales estatales usan factores de reducción de accidentes al se- leccionar y programar mejoramientos de se- guridad para lugares donde se observan al- tas frecuencias de accidentes. Cuando está involucrada la ayuda federal en un programa de eliminación de accidentes, se espera que los ahorros totales de costo proyectados más cualesquiera beneficios operacionales igualen o superen los costos de construcción requeridos. Por lo tanto, los organismos viales estatales deben estimar las reducciones de accidentes esperadas para cada proyecto de ayuda fe- deral de eliminación de peligros. La precisión de los factores de re- ducción de accidente publicada fue crecien- temente desafiada (35, 36) . Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  19. 19. DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 19 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Surgen estos desafíos porque la mayoría de estos factores se deducen de comparacio- nes simples de datos de accidentes para pe- ríodos inmediatamente antes y después de aplicar una medida. FIGURA 3-17 Caída de borde de pavimento, árbol grande, y talud lateral empinado. A menudo, las comparaciones se inclinan hacia reducciones de accidentes sobreesti- madas atribuibles a medidas aplicada por- que los lugares de aplicación no se seleccio- nan al azar (se seleccionan lugares con his- torias de accidentes recientes de frecuencias anormalmente altas) y no se usan lugares de control. Desde el punto de vista de los trabajos RRR y efectividad de costo de la seguridad, otro problema con los factores de reducción de accidentes publicados es que generalmente son insensibles al grado de peligro. Por ejemplo, un factor típico podría indicar que la instalación de señales precautorias en las curvas reduce los accidentes 30 %, inde- pendientemente de la geometría de la curva. Aunque este factor podría ser adecuado pa- ra curvas muy cerradas, exagera los efectos de la seguridad de instalar señales de pre- caución en todas las curvas con velocidades de diseño menores que el límite de veloci- dad. Sin embargo, reconociendo la nece- sidad de prudencia en el uso de factores de reducción de accidentes publicados, el estu- dio del comité concluyó que las medidas de seguridad de bajo-costo descritas pueden proveer reducciones significativas en la fre- cuencia y gravedad de los accidentes. Los beneficios de seguridad de estas medidas, junto con sus costos bajos, son tales que las medidas pueden ser de alta efectividad-de-costo en proyectos RRR. Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  20. 20. 20 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO 3.4 EFECTO DE CAMBIAR LA FLOTA VEHICULAR Para asegurar un uso seguro, los caminos deben diseñarse y construirse para acomo- dar los tipos y volúmenes de vehículos en operación. Dado que a través del tiempo se desarrollan importantes características de los vehículos, tales como el tamaño medio, peso, comportamiento, y validez al choque, la compatibilidad entre la geometría vial y las características de los vehículos puede alte- rarse en formas que afecten la gravedad y frecuencia de los accidentes. Debido a estas posibilidades, el comité comisionó una revi- sión de las nuevas tendencias de los vehícu- los y predecir y evaluar si los cambios en la flote vehicular en los próximos 15 años es probable que causen cambios fundamenta- les en las relaciones actuales entre seguri- dad y elementos de diseño vial (37) . Los hallazgos de esta evaluación incluyen: • Características de los automóviles y ca- miones livianos. Primariamente, los cambios en la seguridad relacionados con las características de automóviles y camiones livianos en el pasado reciente se precipitaron por la escasez de com- bustible y aumentos de precios en los 1970s. Ahora estas fuerzas disminuyeron y no es probable que precipiten mayor cambio de magnitud significativa durante los 15 años siguientes. Peso bruto del vehículo. Acicateados por la escasez de combustible y rápi- do incremento de precios durante los 1970s (y resultantes normas federa- les de economía de combustible), los fabricantes norteamericanos introdu- jeron automóviles sustancialmente más livianos y camiones livianos. Por ejemplo, entre 1978 y 1980 el peso bruto medio los automóviles nuevos cayó de aproximadamente de 3600 a 3200 libras. Desde entonces, primero en peso medio se estabilizó y creció ligera- mente como resultado de aumentos de tamaño en los vehículos importa- dos más pequeños. Debido a que se espera que los precios de los com- bustibles sólo crezcan gradualmente y que sean posibles más mejora- mientos en la economía de combus- tible sin reducciones de peso, no se esperan cambios significativos de peso durante 1990, y probablemente durante 2000. Dimensiones. Las reducciones en la longitud y ancho del vehículo medio acompañaron las reducciones de pe- so bruto de los vehículos. En 1990 y probablemente en 2000 no se espe- ran más reducciones de la longitud y ancho de los vehículos. Frenado. Posiblemente, el creciente uso de los sistemas antibloqueo de frenos en los automóviles nuevos po- dría reducir en definitiva las distan- cias medias de detención. Altura ojo conductor. La altura media de ojo del conductor disminuye al disminuir el tamaño de los vehículos. Para algunos vehículos, la altura real está ahora por debajo de 1.07, su- puesta por AASHTO en sus normas de distancia visual de detención, sin embargo, no se esperan más reduc- ciones en la altura media de ojo del conductor durante 1990, y probable- mente 2000. Separación inferior. Reducciones de la separación inferior en relación con el piso acompañaron también las re- ducciones del tamaño del vehículo. Ahora son comunes separaciones tan bajas como 10 cm, menores que los 15 cm de altura de objeto supuesto en las políticas de distancia visual de detención de AASHTO. • Características del camión pesado. La historia del transporte de carga automo- tor refleja un incremento continuo del ta- maño y peso del camión con el tiempo. Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  21. 21. DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 21 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Aunque pueden esperarse continuos ajustes hacia arriba como resultado de actividades legislativas estatales, no se prevén nuevas iniciativas regulatorias a nivel nacional durante los próximos 5 años. Dimensiones. La Ley de Ayuda al Transporte de Superficie de 1982 re- quirió a los estados permitir camiones más largos y anchos en las carrete- ras interestatales y rutas primarias principales permitidas previamente por muchos estados. Ahora en toda la nación se permiten semirremol- ques tractores con longitudes de por lo menos 14.6 m (usualmente en re- emplazo de semirremolques de 13.7 m), y 2.6 m, camiones anchos (en re- emplazo de camiones de 2.43 m de ancho. Peso bruto vehículo. Aunque gene- ralmente el cambio en la ley federal no incrementa los límites del ancho de huella, la mayor capacidad volu- métrica incrementará los pesos bru- tos medios. Frenado. No se espera que los ca- miones nuevos tengan capacidad de frenado defectuosa, con tal que los frenos se diseñen y ajusten adecua- damente. Manejo. Los camiones nuevos se comportarán diferentemente de los camiones que reemplazan, particu- larmente con respecto a las salidas- de-huella donde las huellas traseras de los vehículos que giran siguen una trayectoria diferente que sus ruedas delanteras. Los semirremolques más largos experimentan velocidades más bajas y corrimiento de huella hacia el interior, y los ejes dobles menor sali- da de huella hacia el interior que la de los semirremolques que reempla- zan. Bajo condiciones de alta- velocidad, los dobles exhiben mayor salida de huella hacia afuera, y los semirremolques de 14.6 m exhiben menos salida de huella hacia afuera que los semirremolques que reem- plazan. • Patrones de uso Composición del tránsito. Durante por lo menos los pasados 20 años y posible- mente más, en los caminos principales los camiones comprenden una creciente proporción del tránsito total. Aunque esta tendencia puede bien continuar en el fu- turo, la tasa de incremento es probable que disminuya. Difusión de operaciones de camión- largo. La Ley de Ayuda al Transporte de Superficie de 1982 trató el uso de ca- miones más largos y anchos en un “sis- tema” de amplitud nacional de limitado kilometraje, pero se espera también que estos camiones más largos se usen cada vez más en otros caminos. Crecimiento de camiones livianos. Las ventas de camiones livianos crecieron en relación con las ventas de automóviles. Estos camiones livianos tienen un centro de gravedad más alto que los automóvi- les, lo cual puede tener implicaciones sobre los diseños de barreras y baran- das. Aunque probablemente los cambios previstos en la flota vehicular afecten la se- guridad vial, los efectos serán pequeños y casi mezclados. Por ejemplo, los mejoramientos vehiculares continuados, tales como el mayor uso de los sistemas de freno antibloqueo, se espera que tengan efectos positivos sobre la seguri- dad. Al mismo tiempo, la disparidad creciente en- tre los tamaños y pesos de automóviles y camiones pesados, y la proporción creciente de camiones pesados en los caminos princi- pales puede resultar en la degradación de la seguridad. Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  22. 22. 22 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Sin embargo, no parece que los cambios sean suficientemente grandes como para influir mensurablemente las relaciones entre la seguridad vial y las características de la plataforma y sus costados, afectadas por típicos mejoramientos RRR. Tales relaciones parecen ser relativamente insensibles a los cambios evolucionarios en las características de los vehículos, del tipo experimentado en el pasado, y esperado en el futuro. Estos cambios previstos en la flota pueden ser suficientemente grandes como para justi- ficar el reexamen de seleccionadas normas nuevas de diseño (p.e., distancia visual de detención, la cual está influida por el com- portamiento del frenado y la altura de ojo del conductor) y el diseño de la ferretería al cos- tado-del-camino (p.e., señales rompibles cu- yo diseño sea afectado por el peso del dís- colo vehículo). Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  23. 23. DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 23 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar 3.5 COHERENCIA DE DISEÑO Desafortunadamente, las relaciones de se- guridad presentadas en este informe no to- man en cuenta las influencias situacionales presentes en el entorno vial que grandemen- te contribuyen a los peligros viales (38-40) . Buena ilustración de estos peligros particula- res son las intersecciones de alto-volumen en escenarios rurales aislados, curvas hori- zontales cerradas después de largos seg- mentos de alineamiento generalmente recto, y curvas compuestas – curvas horizontales contiguas que giran en el mismo sentido – en las cuales la curva abierta precede a otra mucho más cerrada. En tales situaciones es común la violación de la expectativa del conductor: el conductor no familiarizado o desatento, arrullado hasta la complacencia por la apacibilidad del cami- no de aproximación a un peligro potencial. La respuesta es incierta y lenta, la cual con- duzca posiblemente a maniobras inadecua- das y un incremento en la probabilidad de accidentes. En adición a las incoherencias que ocurren en ciertos puntos, suelen encontrar- se otras situaciones donde las claves del en- torno físico contradicen la naturaleza del pe- ligro vial. Quizás la más importante surja por posibles incompatibilidades entre la sección transver- sal del camino y su alineamiento planialtimé- trico. Un mejoramiento de la plataforma (por ejem- plo, mejorar los elementos de la sección transversal) sin el correspondiente mejora- miento del alineamiento, puede resultar en una errónea y potencialmente peligrosa ilu- sión de seguridad, y la adopción de veloci- dades de operación excesivas para las con- diciones críticas del alineamiento. En general, el grado de peligro in- herente a una característica específica -tal como un puente angosto, curva cerrada, o una plataforma sin banquinas- depende de la característica misma y también de la natura- leza del entorno vial adyacente. Aunque los efectos sobre la seguridad de tales interacciones no se cuantificaron, es muy probable que los beneficios esperados de seguridad -estimados según las relacio- nes descritas- subestimen los beneficios probables si se eliminaran las incoherencias, como parte de un mejoramiento RRR. Las técnicas útiles para eliminar in- coherencias puntuales o compensar sus efectos potencialmente adversos incluyen: • Provisión graduales transiciones geomé- tricas adecuadas a la prevista velocidad de operación vehicular; • Mejoramiento de la distancia visual para temprana detección de la presencia de la características crítica; • Provisión de taludes laterales con pocos obstáculos al costado-del-camino en ubi- caciones críticas; y • Instalación de dispositivos de control de tránsito adecuados para la situación. Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  24. 24. 24 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO 3.6 RESUMEN La seguridad del tránsito automotor está crí- ticamente influida por la forma en que se construyen los caminos. Es probable que los mejoramientos de las características de di- seño siguientes en los proyectos RRR ten- gan significativos y mensurables efectos so- bre la seguridad: • Ancho de carril y banquina; tipo de ban- quina, • Costado del camino y taludes, • Ancho de puente, • Alineamiento horizontal, • Distancia visual, • Intersecciones, • Caídas de borde de pavimento, y • Condición de la superficie de pavimento. Para las primeras cinco características lista- das, hay suficiente evidencia para soportar estimaciones cuantitativas de la reducción en los accidentes de tránsito como resultado de los mejoramientos de diseño en los cami- nos de dos-carriles. Para intersecciones y caídas de borde de pavimento, los efectos sobre la seguridad de los mejoramientos están bien establecidos, aunque no se dispone de relaciones cuanti- tativas entre tasas de accidentes y mejora- mientos de diseño. Los mejoramientos de diseño en los proyec- tos RRR pueden afectar las tasas y grave- dad de los accidentes. Por ejemplo, la inves- tigación pasada sobre la seguridad del en- torno del costado del camino produjo dispo- sitivos que reducen la probabilidad de que un accidente resulte en muertos o heridos graves. Sin embargo, la mayoría de lo que se conoce acerca de los efectos de los mejo- ramientos de diseño sobre la gravedad de los accidentes permanece cualitativa por na- turaleza. La repavimentación del pavimento sin otros mejoramientos del camino tendrá un peque- ño efecto negativo sobre la seguridad de la mayoría de los caminos. Sin embargo, en caminos con porcentajes inusualmente altos de accidentes en tiempo-húmedo, la repavi- mentación puede reducir ligeramente el nú- mero total de accidentes. En ambos casos, los efectos sobre la seguridad son inicial- mente pequeños y disminuyen con el uso del pavimento. Aunque los efectos sobre la seguridad de las medidas operacionales de bajo costo son frecuentemente exagerados en la bibliogra- fía, pueden reducir significativamente la fre- cuencia y gravedad de los accidentes. Los beneficios de seguridad, junto con el bajo costo para implementar las medidas, son tales que pueden ser de alta-efectividad-de- costos en los proyectos RRR. Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  25. 25. DISEÑO DE CAMINOS MÁS SEGUROS 25 Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar 3.7 REFERENCIAS 1. C. V. Zegeer and J. A. Deacon. "Effect of Lane Width, Shoulder Width, and Shoulder Type on Highway Safely: A Synthesis of Prior Literature." In TRB State-of-the-Art Report. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, B.C. 2. C. V. Zegeer, J. Hummer, D. Reinfurt, L, Herf, and W. Hunter. Safety Effects of Cross- Section Design for Two-Lane Roads~Vol. I and II. Report FHWA-RD-87/008 and 009. FHWA, U.S. Department of Transportation, 1986. 3. J. L. Graham and D. W. Harwood. NCHRP Report 247: Effectiveness of Clear Recovery Zo- nes. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C., 1982, 68 pp. 4. P. H. Wright and K. K. Mak. "Single Vehicle Accident Relationships," Traffic Engineering, Vol. 46, No. 1, 1976, pp. 16-21. 5. D. E. Cleveland and R. Kitatmira. "Macroscopic Modeling of Two-Lane Rural Roadside Acci- dents." In Transportation Research Record 681. TRB, National Research Council, Washing- ton, D.C., 1978, pp. 53-62. 6. T. J. Foody and M. D. Long. The Identification of Relationships Between Safety and Road- way Obstructions. Columbus Bureau of Traffic, Ohio Department of Transportation, 1974. 7. C. V. Zegeer and M. J. Cynecki. "Determination of Cost-Effective Roadway Treatments for Utility Pole Accidents." In Transportation Research Record 970. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C., 1984, pp. 52-64. 8. C. V. Zegeer and M. R. Parker, Jr. "Effect of Traffic and Roadway Features on Utility Pole Accidents." In Transportation Research Record 970. TRB, National Research Council, Was- hington, D.C., 1984, pp. 65-76. 9. J. C. Glennon. NCHRP Report 148: Roadside Safety Improvement Programs on Freeways: A Cost-Effectiveness Priority Approach. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C., 1974, 64 pp. 10. J. C. Glennon and C. J. Wilton. Effectiveness of Roadside Safety Improvements: Vol. I, A Methodology for Determining the Safety Effectiveness of Improvements on All Classes of Highways. Report FHWA-RD-75/23. Midwest Research Institute, Kansas City, Mo., 1974. 11. J. C. Glennon. NCHRP Report 214: Design and Traffic Control Guidelines for Low-Volume Rural Roads. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C., 1979, 41 pp. 12. Guide for Selecting, Locating, and Designing Traffic Barriers. American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, Washington, D.C., 1977. 13. T. C. Edwards et al. NCHRP Report 77: Development of Design Criteria for Safer Luminaire Supports. HRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C., 1969, 82 pp. 14. K. K. Mak. "Effect of Bridge Width on Highway Safety: A Synthesis of Prior Research." In TRB State-of-the-Art Report. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C. 15. D. S. Turner. "Prediction of Bridge Accident Rates." Journal of Transportation Engineering, Vol. 110, No. 1, American Society of Civil Engineers, New York, 1984. 16. J. C. Glennon. "Effect of Alinement on Highway Safety: A Synthesis of Prior Research." In TRB State-of-the-Art Report. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C. 17. J. C. Glennon, T. R. Neuman, and J. E. Leisch. Safety and Operational Considerations for Design of Rural Highway Curves. Report FHWA-RD-86/035. FHWA, U.S. Department of Transportation, 1986. 18. A Policy on Geometric Design of Highways and Streets. American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, Washington, D.C, 1984. 19. K. Perchonak, T. A. Ranney, A. Baum, M. Stephen, and F. Dominic. Methodology for Redu- cing the Hazardous Effects of Highway Features and Roadside Objects. Report FHWA-RD-78/202. FHWA, U.S. Department of Transportation, 1978. Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  26. 26. 26 RELACIONES ENTRE SEGURIDAD Y DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO 20. P. L. Olson et al. NCHRP Report 270: Parameters Affecting Stopping Sight Distance. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C, 1984,169 pp. 21. J. C. Glennon. "Effect of Sight Distance on Highway Safety." In TRB State-of-the-Art Report. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C. 22. C. P. BTinkman and S. A. Smith. "Two-Lane Rural Highway Safety." Public Roads, Vol. 48, No. 2, 1984, pp. 48-53. 23. Accident Facts—1985 Edition. National Safety Council, Chicago, 111. 24. D. Cleveland. "Effect of Intersection Safety Improvements on Highway Accidents: A Synt- hesis of Prior Research." In TRB State-of-the-Art Report. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C. 25. U.S. Congress. House of Representatives. Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight, House Committee on Public Works and Transportation, Resurfacing, Restoration, Rehabilita- tion (3R) of Roads Other Than Freeways. Hearings .. . 97sft Congress, Sept. 17, Oct. 27, 28, Dec. 15,1981 (Serial No. 97-75). 26. D. Cleveland. "Effect of Resurfacing on Highway Safety: A Synthesis of Prior Research." In TRB State-of-the-Art Report. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C. 27. P. L. Olson, R. Zimmer, and V. Pezoldt. Pavement Edge Drop. The University of Michigan Transportation Institute, Ann Arbor, 1986. 28. J. Glennon. "Pavement/Shoulder Drop-offs As They Affect Highway Safety." In TRB State-of- the-Art Report. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C. 29. J. A. Smith et al. Identification, Quantification and Structuring of Two-Lane Rural Highway Safety Problems and Solutions, Vol. I. Report FHWA-RD-83/022. PHWA, U.S. Department of Transportation, 1983. 30. Highway Safety Engineering Studies. FHWA, U.S. Department of Transportation, 1980. 31. T. Creasey and K. R. Agent. Development of Accident Reduction Factors. Report UKTRP- 85-6. University of Kentucky Transportation Research Program, Louisville, 1985, 82 pp. 32. Accident Reduction Levels Which May be Attainable From Various Safety Improvements. FHWA, U.S. Department of Transportation, 1982. 33. Roy Jorgensen Associates. Evaluation of Criteria for Safety Improvements on the Highway. Gaithersburg, Md., 1966. 34. Roy Jorgensen Associates. NCHRP Report 197: Cost and Safety Effectiveness of Highway Design Elements. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C, 1978, 46 pp. 35. E. Hauer and J. Lovell, "New Directions for Learning about the Safety Effect of Measures." In Transportation Research Record 1075. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C. 1986, pp. 96402. 36. K. S, Opiela. "Evaluating the Effectiveness of Highway Safety Improvements." Presented at the ASCE Nashville Conference on Highway Safety, Nashville, Term., 1986. 37. W. D. Glauz. "Effect of Possible Future Change to the Vehicle Fleet on Highway Safety." In TRB State-of-the-Art Report. TRB, National Research Council, Washington, D.C. 38. G. J. Alexander and H. Lunenfeld. Positive Guidance in Traffic Control. FHWA, U.S. De- partment of Transportation, 1975. 39. T. J. Post et al. A Users' Guide to Positive Guidance. FHWA, U.S. Department of Transpor- tation, 1977. 40. C. J. Messer, J. M. Mounce, and R. Q. Brackett. Highway Geometric Design Consistency Related to Driver Expectancy, Vols. I and II. Report FHWA-RD- 81/035 and FHWA-RD- 81/036. FHWA, U.S. Department of Transportation, 1981. Traducción y Resumen franjusierra@arnet.com.ar Francisco Justo Sierra franjusierra@yahoo.com Ingeniero Civil UBA La Paz, noviembre 2007
  27. 27. A3A08: Committee on Operational Effects of Geometrics Chair: Douglas W. Harwood Efectos de la Geometría de los Caminos Sobre la Operación y Seguridad, en el Cambio de Milenio, y Más Allá DOUGLAS W. HARWOOD, Midwest Research Institute JOSEPH E. HUMMER, North Carolina State University KEITH KNAPP, Iowa State University http://www.nas.edu/trb/publications/millennium/00082.pdf La llegada del nuevo milenio es propicia para un balance: nos recuerda cuán lejos hemos llegado en la investigación del transporte y cuánto hay aún para hacer. Mirando hacia adelante desde el año 2000, es posible anticipar los cambios que veremos en nuestro sistema de transporte, y el papel que los efectos operacionales de la geometría jugarán en esos cambios. Este informe considera temas clave sobre los efectos operacionales de la geometría en el cambio de milenio, y temas emergentes que se volverán crecientemente importantes. La Historia nos dice que en algunas épocas y en algunos modos de transporte se necesitan menos de 100 años para que ocurra una revolución. Sólo pasaron 65 años desde laborioso cruce del continente a caballo y en bote por parte de Lewis y Clark hasta el alunizaje. Mirando hacia atrás, los cambios en el sistema vial durante los últimos 100 años fueron revolucionarios, en tanto los cambios en el sistema vial durante los pasados 50 años fueron más revolucionarios aún. Aunque en 1900 un observador podría haber tenido gran dificultad en pintar el sistema vial de hoy, un astuto observador en 1950 podría haber previsto mucho de lo que ocurrió desde entonces. En realidad, muchos de los amplios principios del diseño geométrico vial se formularon en los 1930s y 1940s, y hoy sólo cambiaron en sus detalles. Los miembros del Comité sobre Efectos Operacionales de la Geometría consideran probable que tales cambios revolucionarios en el transporte vial continuarán. En este informe veremos algunos cambios clave previstos y tendencias del diseño geométrico vial, y su relación con los efectos operacionales y de seguridad del transporte. UNA MIRADA HACIA ADELANTE En el futuro previsible, esperamos que los cambios en el transporte vial sean evolucionarios, en lugar de revolucionarios. Aunque podemos experimentar alguna catástrofe o cambio tecnológico que haga obsoleto el viaje en automóvil y camión, el escenario más probable es una continuación de la evolución, en curso desde hace 100 años. A continuación sigue nuestra visión de seis de los cambios importantes en los efectos operacionales y de seguridad que probablemente ocurrirán en los próximos 50 o 60 años Primero, esperamos que en los EUA los volúmenes de tránsito continúen creciendo por lo menos durante los próximos 60 años, y durante todo el siglo 21 en el mundo en desarrollo. Así, habrá más congestión y más accidentes de todo tipo. En particular, las operaciones de tránsito y seguridad serán de persistente interés en los viejos caminos rurales subestándares, convertidos por el servicio en arteriales suburbanos.
  28. 28. Los buenos diseños de intersecciones y los controles de acceso serán más importantes que nunca en mitigar e incrementar los choques multivehículos. Segundo, continuará la revolución informática en tanto las computadoras, comunicaciones y sensores se vuelvan crecientemente más rápidos y baratos. Los organismos viales tendrán acceso a conjuntos completos de datos sobre las posiciones y velocidades de los vehículos, y condiciones de los caminos. Con tales datos, los organismos viales generarán mejores herramientas de administración del tránsito, mejores modelos de predicción de accidentes, y simulaciones más realistas de los mejoramientos propuestos. La información disponible al conductor será también tremendamente mejorada. La visión nocturna, la previsión de choques y el mejoramiento de las señales de advertencia estarán entre las innovaciones rutinariamente disponibles para mejorar la seguridad de los usuarios viales. Tercero, la nueva tecnología de los vehículos, incluyendo materiales de avanzada, afectará la seguridad vial en varias formas importantes. Los choques serán menos graves debido a las bolsas de aire envolventes, cascos y armaduras más fuertes para los motociclistas, y barandas de defensa más fuertes y baratas. Nuevos métodos facilitarán el control de la nieve y hielo. Las estructuras serán más livianas y baratas, y los túneles más fáciles de excavar. Cuarto, en todo el mundo se acelerará la tendencia a la propiedad privada de la infraestructura de transporte, incluyendo los caminos. Continuará la tendencia actual hacia la administración de carriles, y carriles exclusivos para vehículos de alta ocupación. Se volverán comunes las estrategias para construir y operar caminos, actualmente usadas en sólo una base limitada, incluyendo el peaje de los caminos existentes, acuerdos de diseñar- construir y diseñar-construir-operar, sociedades público-privado, y, al final, propiedad privada. Los acuerdos diseñar-construir podrán requerir garantías de comportamiento seguro por parte del propietario privado del camino, y los propietarios podrán hacer propaganda de la seguridad y eficiencia operacional de sus caminos, como un medio para atraer tránsito. Quinto, los programas de compromiso público y comunitario, junto con las restricciones ambientales y los altos costos de las propiedades, casi imposibilitarán la obtención de nuevas franjas de derecho-de-vía para nuevos proyectos viales. Consecuentemente, muchos caminos nuevos serán elevados o en túneles, y será muy importante la seguridad en esas condiciones. Sexto, en los EUA están en desarrollo importantes cambios en la demografía de los conductores y en la composición de la flota vehicular, incluyendo más conductores mayores de 65 años, más conductores adolescentes y jóvenes, y vehículos más grandes. En suma, esperamos sistemas crecientemente privados para enfrentar más altos volúmenes de tránsito, sin mucha posibilidad de sumar nuevos caminos. Afortunadamente, para los organismos que puedan disponerlos, la mejor información y materiales ayudarán a mejorar la eficiencia operacional y a que caigan los índices de accidentes. Sin embargo, para aquellos que no puedan disponer de tales adelantos, la geometría vial insegura contribuirá a un sustancial crecimiento del número de choques.
  29. 29. Desde hace tiempo se espera que las carreteras automatizadas con control computadorizado de los vehículos tomen el control de la conducción, y hagan menos críticos los efectos sobre la operación y seguridad de la geometría del camino. Aunque algunas carreteras -tales como importantes autopistas urbanas- puedan automatizarse en alguna extensión, predecimos que la mayor parte de la conducción se hará sobre caminos convencionales con control del conductor. Una comprensión más completa de los efectos de las características geométricas sobre la operación y la seguridad de los caminos permanecerá siendo importante para la segura y eficiente operación del sistema vial. TEMAS CLAVE El Comité Sobre Efectos Operacionales de la Geometría identificó cinco temas que vemos como el foco de los avances en el diseño geométrico vial en los años por venir: • Efectos operacionales de los elementos de diseño geométrico, • Efectos sobre la seguridad de los elementos de diseño geométrico, • Impacto de la tecnología sobre el diseño geométrico, • Impacto de la tendencias demográficas, y • Flexibilidad en el diseño geométrico. Cada uno de estos temas se trata a continuación, poniendo énfasis en la necesidad de continuar las investigaciones. 1. EFECTOS OPERACIONALES DE LOS ELEMENTOS DE DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Los elementos de diseño geométrico juegan un papel importante en definir la eficiencia operacional de cualquier camino. Los elementos clave de diseño geométrico que influyen en las operaciones de tránsito incluyen el número y ancho de carriles, la presencia y ancho de bermas y medianas, y el alineamiento vertical de la carretera. La fuente de referencia clave en documentar los efectos operacionales sobre el tránsito de los elementos de diseño geométrico es el Manual de Capacidad de Caminos (Highway Capacity Manual, HCM (1)), de responsabilidad del Comité Sobre Capacidad y Calidad del Servicio. La publicación de la nueva edición del HCM, que incorpora el conocimiento más reciente sobre los efectos operacionales de la geometría, se anticipa para el año 2000. Por primera vez, esta nueva edición será más que sólo un manual impreso. Una versión en CD-ROM integrará el manual, problemas de ejemplo y presentaciones multimedia en un solo disco compacto. Aunque se mejora la tecnología de presentar el HCM a los usuarios, es necesario continuar investigando para desarrollar una mejor comprensión de los efectos sobre la operación del tránsito de los elementos de diseño geométrico; una comprensión amplia, pero no demasiado profunda. Para muchos tipos de caminos sólo hemos comenzado a desarrollar métodos para predecir los efectos de los elementos individuales de diseño geométrico sobre las velocidades del tránsito, y otras medidas de comportamiento operacional. Por ejemplo, la Administración Federal de Carreteras (Federal Highway Administration, FHWA) está desarrollando un algoritmo de predicción de velocidad para carreteras de dos carriles que puede servir de base para identificar las características incoherentes de un diseño propuesto que presenten potenciales problemas de seguridad.
  30. 30. Más allá de los procedimientos de análisis operacional del HCM, hay una amplia variedad de modelos computadorizados de tránsito -determinísticos y estocásticos- usados para evaluar el comportamiento operacional del tránsito de caminos específicos. Éstos incluyen los modelos TWOPAS y TRARR para carreteras de dos-carriles, el modelo CORFLO para autopistas, el modelo NETSIM para redes viales urbanas, y una amplia variedad de modelos para intersecciones semaforizadas. Estos modelos varían ampliamente en el detalle y precisión con que se presentan los efectos operacionales de las características de diseño geométrico, como opuestas a los volúmenes de tránsito y a los dispositivos de control. Hay una clara necesidad de incorporar totalmente en estos modelos los resultados de la investigación existente y de alentar nueva investigación para llenar los vacíos en el conocimiento. Los modelos ambientales que deducen estimaciones de la calidad del aire también carecen de una representación detallada de los efectos de los elementos de diseño geométrico sobre las velocidades del tránsito. 2. EFECTOS SOBRE LA SEGURIDAD DE LOS ELEMENTOS DE DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Aunque se investigaron mucho los efectos de los elementos de diseño geométrico sobre la seguridad, gran parte se enfocó en temas específicos aislados, con exclusión de otros temas relacionados. Así, tenemos una buena sensación de los efectos sobre la seguridad de muchos elementos de diseño geométrico, pero nos faltan herramientas para desarrollar evaluaciones cuantitativas de los efectos previstos sobre la seguridad de mejoramientos viales propuestos. Esto es importante porque al desarrollar los diseños diseños geométricos de nuevos proyectos, típicamente cuantificamos anticipadamente cada efecto, incluyendo, pero no limitado a, operaciones de tránsito, calidad del aire, ruido, drenaje y costos de construcción, pero no la seguridad. Aun cuando se hagan estimaciones de seguridad, típicamente ellas confían en los juicios de analistas individuales acerca de la investigación sobre seguridad disponible, más que en procedimientos establecidos y ampliamente aceptados. Advertimos la necesidad de codificar el conocimiento sobre seguridad y dar herramientas analíticas para predecir el comportamiento a la seguridad de los caminos existentes, y el previsto en los proyectos propuestos. Potencialmente, esto podría realizarse por medio del desarrollo de un manual de seguridad vial, equivalente en estatura al HCM, que podría resultar en un método estandarizado para estimar la seguridad. La FHWA está realizando un primer esfuerzo en esta dirección al desarrollar un algoritmo de predicción de accidentes de propósito-general para caminos rurales de dos carriles: Modelo Interactivo para Diseñar la Seguridad Vial (Interactive Highway Safety Design Model, IHSDM). Este enfoque podría expandirse a otros tipos de caminos. La precisión de cualesquiera herramientas desarrolladas de predicción de la seguridad depende de la confiabilidad de los resultados de la investigación relativa a los efectos sobre la seguridad de las características geométricas. Recientemente se avanzó mucho en técnicas de investigación y se esperan más avances. Al desarrollar las relaciones estadísticas entre las características geométricas y la seguridad, los investigadores comenzaron a usar técnicas de regresión, tales como Poisson y regresión binomial negativa, las cuales son por lejos más adecuadas a la naturaleza de los datos de accidentes que la regresión múltiple tradicional.
  31. 31. Además, hay un reconocimiento clave de que los resultados de las bien-diseñadas evaluaciones antes-y-después dan mejores medidas de la efectividad de la seguridad que las relaciones de regresión, las cuales, por su naturaleza, no representan necesariamente las relaciones causa-efecto. Las técnicas para realizar bien-diseñadas evaluaciones antes-y-después han mejorado. En particular, el enfoque empírico de Bayes para estudios antes-y-después tienen la posibilidad de eliminar muchas limitaciones de las evaluaciones pasadas. Recientemente, Hauer (2) formalizó los procedimientos para aplicar el enfoque empírico de Bayes. Finalmente, para tener un impacto máximo en la seguridad del diseño geométrico, los resultados de la investigación de la seguridad deben incorporarse en una política de diseño nacional, tal como la Política sobre Diseño Geométrico de Calles y Caminos (Policy on Geometric Design of Streets and Highways) publicada por AASHTO (3), también conocida como el Libro Verde, y en las políticas de los organismos viales individuales. Esto ha estado ocurriendo efectivamente en los años recientes con el patrocinio de AASHTO del Programa Nacional de Investigación Vial Cooperativa (NCHRP) administrado por el TRB. Investigaciones recientes del NCHRP sobre temas clave de diseño geométrico -tales como las distancias de visibilidad de detención y de intersección- fueron solicitadas por AASHTO, y ahora se están considerando para incluirlas en el Libro Verde. La política de AASHTO establece un prototipo que influye en las políticas de diseño de organismos viales individuales de los EUA, y en todo el mundo. Es vital que continúe este enfoque cooperativo para dirigir la implementación de los resultados de la investigación sobre diseño geométrico. 3. IMPACTO DE LA TECNOLOGÍA SOBRE EL DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO La tecnología tiene un efecto importante en el diseño geométrico de caminos. Durante los pasados 20 años, el diseño vial se trasladó desde el tablero de dibujo hasta la computadora, cuando la mayoría de los organismos viales y consultores en diseño implementaron los sistemas de diseño-asistido-por-computadora (CAD). Los sistemas CAD trajeron una revolución en la eficiencia de los procesos de diseño, pero nada acerca de diseños viales mejores y más seguros. El uso casi universal de los sistemas CAD para diseño vial dan la oportunidad de asegurar una mejor consideración de los efectos operacionales y de seguridad de los elementos de diseño geométrico en los proyectos propuestos. Para realizar esto, es necesario que las herramientas de computación trabajen interactivamente con los sistemas CAD y permitan a los usuarios evaluar los efectos operacionales y de seguridad de la geometría La FHWA está desarrollando un sistema de primera-generación de este tipo, conocido como Modelo Interactivo para Diseñar la Seguridad Vial (IHSDM) (4), el cual será una adecuada herramienta de computación totalmente integrable a un rango de sistemas CAD, que permitirá a los usuarios mejorar la seguridad y eficiencia operacional de sus diseños.
  32. 32. Los componentes del IHSDM incluirán • Módulo de revisión de la política de diseño • Herramienta de análisis de la coherencia de diseño, • Algoritmo de predicción de choques, • Paquete de revisión de diagnóstico para diseño de intersecciones, • Módulo de comportamiento conductor-vehículo, y • Módulo de análisis del tránsito. El desarrollo inicial del IHSDM es para caminos rurales de dos-carriles, pero se espera que su alcance se expanda a otros tipos de caminos. Meramente, el IHSDM es un ejemplo inicial de los tipos de mejoramientos conducidos por la tecnología que se necesitan para incrementar la consideración de la seguridad en el proceso de diseño. El algoritmo de predicción de accidentes y otras herramientas como la metodología de análisis de la coherencia de diseño son clave en el cambio de consideración de la seguridad en el diseño desde un tema cualitativo a uno cuantitativo. Un manual de seguridad vial como el mencionado arriba es un método por el cual podrían establecerse y publicarse los procedimientos cuantitativos de seguridad. En el futuro, será vital mantener actualizadas estas herramientas, en tanto se disponga de nuevos conocimientos sobre la seguridad. Además, en tanto se desarrolle la tecnología de la computación, serán posibles nuevos enfoques sobre el diseño-seguro que aún no podemos imaginar. No prevemos que los diseño viales puedan o debieran desarrollarse por medio de una computadora sin la intervención del proyectista humano, pero vemos que, crecientemente, el software reclamará la atención de los proyectistas sobre temas relacionados con la seguridad, que podrían no haber sido detectados hasta más tarde en el proceso de diseño, o hasta después de la construcción del camino. La comunidad de diseño e investigación vial debe estar alerta a estas tecnologías en tanto se desarrollen, y deben cuidar que se apliquen efectivamente para elaborar diseños viales mejores y más seguros. 4. IMPACTO DE LAS TENDENCIAS DEMOGRÁFICAS Las tendencias demográficas ya están impactando sobre el sistema vial de los EUA, dándoles más importancia que nunca a los efectos de la geometría sobre la operación y seguridad de los caminos. La tendencia demográfica clave es un incremento de los conductores ancianos que usan el sistema vial. Al cambiar de siglo, aproximadamente el 13 por ciento de la población norteamericana tiene más de 65 años de edad. El porcentaje puede llegar a 20 alrededor del 2030. La investigación indica que los índices de accidentes crecen marcadamente después de la edad de 55 años y que incurren en violaciones típicas; las cuales comprenden señales, derecho-de-paso, y giros a la izquierda. Además, la mayoría de los accidentes que involucran a conductores ancianos tiene lugar bajo condiciones ideales, dado que los conductores más viejos conducen mucho menos de noche, y menos en tránsito denso (5,6). Dado el previsto cambio en la distribución de edades en la población de conductores, será crecientemente importante diseñar carreteras para acomodar a los conductores cuyos tiempos de percepción-reacción y aptitudes motoras pueden ser menores que las de los niveles de comportamiento del promedio de la población de conductores.
  33. 33. La FHWA desarrolló un Manual de Diseño Vial para Conductores Ancianos (7) para recomendar prácticas de diseño vial que mejoren el acomodamiento de los conductores ancianos. Las recomendaciones del manual incluyen cambios en los criterios de diseño y control del tránsito para intersecciones a-nivel, distribuidores, curvatura y zonas de adelantamiento, y zonas de trabajos de construcción. Se prevé que también la población de peatones sea más vieja en el futuro. Puede haber un incremento en la proporción de peatones con incapacidades, haciendo más crítico el cumplimiento de los requerimientos de la Ley Sobre Norteamericanos con Discapacidades. La tendencia hacia una población más anciana significa que la población incluye más personas jubiladas o próximas a jubilarse, quienes tienen mayor tiempo para gastar en actividades placenteras, incluyendo los viajes. Se espera que esta tendencia resulte en un incremento del número de vehículos recreacionales (RVs) en las carreteras. Un relevamiento reciente halló que el porcentaje de propietarios -entre 45-54 años de edad- de vehículos recreacionales creció 25 por ciento desde 1993, a mayor ritmo que para cualquier otro grupo de edad (8). Los vehículos más grandes, incluyendo pickups, vagonetas y deportivo-utilitarios, ya constituyen un tercio de las ventas de nuevos vehículos de pasajeros, y el previsto incremento en las ventas de RVs acentuará esta tendencia. Los conductores más jóvenes -especialmente los conductores en la adolescencia y juventud hasta 20 años- experimento índices de accidentes mayores, igual que los correspondientes a los conductores arriba de los 55 años de edad. El previsto eco o rebote de nacimientos es probable que incremente la proporción de conductores más jóvenes. La geometría vial bien diseñada puede jugar un papel importante en minimizar el número y la gravedad de los accidentes que involucren a los conductores más jóvenes, no sólo a los ancianos. 5. FLEXIBILIDAD EN DISEÑO GEOMÉTRICO Una tendencia emergente es el fomento de la flexibilidad en el diseño geométrico de proyectos de mejoramiento de caminos. Históricamente, el diseño vial se realizó cumpliendo las políticas de diseño establecidas por AASHTO en el nivel nacional, y por los organismos viales individuales. Donde fuere necesario pueden hacerse excepciones a estas políticas, pero típicamente deben justificarse extensivamente. Los procedimientos establecidos por los organismos viales desalientan las excepciones de diseño. La filosofía de diseño actual se basa en la implícita suposición de que cualquier diseño desarrollado según las políticas de diseño establecidas es seguro, y que cualquier diseño que no cumple los aspectos clave de las políticas establecidas es inseguro. Muchos ingenieros toman esto por garantido, y -en los pleitos por responsabilidad civil- las cortes parecen basar sus decisiones sobre esta filosofía. La necesidad de la flexibilidad en el diseño surge porque muchos factores -otros que la seguridad- deben considerarse en el diseño de un mejoramiento vial. En muchas decisiones de diseño los factores críticos incluyen impactos sobre las vecindades y comunidades existentes, calidad del aire, ruido, calidad del agua y pantanos, preservación de lugares históricos, y costos de construcción. La prioridad o peso dado a cada uno de estos factores puede reflejar las prioridades de la comunidad, y las leyes y regulaciones en vigor. Además, en muchos casos, el diseño geométrico puede apartarse de las políticas establecidas sin comprometer la seguridad.

×