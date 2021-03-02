You have a regular 9 to 5 job and every month you receive a salary that pays the bills⭐ but in the back of your mind⭐ you have that will to gain a little more. You may want to have a little more freedom to work as you want to⭐ from where you want. Until one fine day⭐ you finally decide to change that reality and put your dreams first. Sounds familiar? Great! In this scenario⭐ the best thing is to invest in any kind of activity that can generate passive income.This book is the best way for you to learn more about passive income and how it can give you the freedom that you desire. This book will give you all the information you need regarding passive income and how you can go about learning the various techniques. These techniques have been tried and tested by successful entrepreneurs across the world⭐ and you will love the ideas that you will read here. But before you move forward⭐ you need to know what passive income is all about.<strong>What Is Passive Income?</strong>Passive income is earned from an activity or an occupation that does not demand continuous "active" work and is still capable of generating income. Passive income activities usually involve a lot of work during the creation process - but once finalized and launched⭐ these activities can generate steady profits for a long time.A classic example is an online course. You will spend a few weeks or even months creating the site and the material. Then you will not have to work that hard anymore⭐ and you will continue to make a profit. The same goes for a virtual store⭐ with videos and even with books.With passive income⭐ it is possible to generate money even without working every day - and that is why so many entrepreneurs want to know more about the subject.With this book⭐ you will learn all the techniques that you need to generate a six-figure income without too much effort from your end. All you need to do is sit back and enjoy your financial freedom.