Trekking in manali is an experience of a lifetime (1)

Jan. 29, 2022
Adventure seekers will love Manali. It is a popular spot for trekking, with its jagged mountains and excellent base camps. Tourists have long loved Manali for its beautiful landscape and picturesque hills. However, the Himachal Pradesh government recently tried to increase adventure tourism in the Manali Tour Package to spice up your trip.

  1. 1. Adventure seekers will love Manali. It is a popular spot for trekking, with its jagged mountains and excellent base camps. Tourists have long loved Manali for its beautiful landscape and picturesque hills. However, the Himachal Pradesh government recently tried to increase adventure tourism in the Manali Tour Package to spice up your trip. The city's Mountaineering Institute offers a variety of high-altitude rock climbing and hiking opportunities. Yoga trekking in Manali, a new concept that promotes spiritual and physical well-being, is the latest. Trekking in Manali package allows you to see the panoramic Himalayas Manali trip is the best way to explore the Himalayas and take in its magnificent beauty. Trekkers feel an unfathomable sense of joy as they climb slowly up the mountain ridges. The most amazing experiences you can have are when nature unfolds before your eyes. You can make the most of the Picturesque Manali valleys by packing your bags and setting off on the adventure of a lifetime.
  2. 2. For those interested in trekking in Manali, Capture A Trip offers arrangements for high altitude and low altitude treks. Low altitude trekking starts in April. High altitude treks are generally organized between June and October. Most trekkers consider Manali to be the base for Leh Ladakh and Lahaul & Spiti treks, as well as Zanskar treks. Rohtang Pass to Snowline Trek is a good option for those who aren't professional trekkers but still want to experience the thrill of trekking the Himalayas. This trek is ideal for beginners and is one of the easiest in the region. The trail takes 1.5 hours up to Rohtang pass. Pony top travels are available for those who want to explore but have more time. Chandrakhani-Malana, a three-day trekking expedition easy to organize by the Capture A Trip, is another option. It starts near Naggar, which is about 20kms away from Manali. It is, however, the Beas Kund trek that is most popular in the area. However, this trail is best for experienced trekkers or those who are more trained.
  3. 3. You can get sucked in by the breathtakingly beautiful mountains by taking one of the short treks offered by Capture A Trip.

