Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Introduction classes For GRADE –IX Sri. SiddalingeshwaraBP M.Sc, B.Ed, (P.hd) Sandeepani National Public School SH-76, Gej...
Welcome to all for Grade IX Class
Why we choose online CLASSES ? Its Due to FOR THIS REASON WE ARE FACING For this issue We are online and We need to utiliz...
WHAT IS COVID-19 ? What we have to do for COVID-19?
We need to kick out the CORONA HOW ? Surrounding should be clean Wear the face mask where ever necessary
fight against corona virus not with a Patients
We need to respect CORONA WARRIORS And a BIG SALUTE TO
SAVE NATURE AND WATER
CONTENTs:  How to Study  How to Prepare for Exams  How many subjects for Grade IX  Marks Distribution  Question paper...
 How to Study
First respect the time .. Time never depends on you.. You need to stick on time. Once time will pass it will not come agai...
Howto Prepare forExams: Class Lessons are the Best way to understand your syllabus systematically Class lesson are the bes...
10 Study Skills for Exam Success 1. Set your goal 2. Manage your time 3.Identify your learning style 4. Develop a study pl...
Marks Distribution for all subjects It consists of two parts total 100 marks paper Theory part/Writing part include 80 Mar...
Question paper pattern
How to learn Mathematics
TOPIC COVERD IN MATHEMATICS
How to learn Physics
TOPIC COVERED IN PHYSICS
THANK YOU Bill Gates
Introduction class for 9 Grade
Introduction class for 9 Grade
Introduction class for 9 Grade
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
38 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Introduction class for 9 Grade

Syllabus

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introduction class for 9 Grade

  1. 1. Introduction classes For GRADE –IX Sri. SiddalingeshwaraBP M.Sc, B.Ed, (P.hd) Sandeepani National Public School SH-76, Gejjegondanahalli, Ajjampura-577545
  2. 2. Welcome to all for Grade IX Class
  3. 3. Why we choose online CLASSES ? Its Due to FOR THIS REASON WE ARE FACING For this issue We are online and We need to utilize this platform in a proper way
  4. 4. WHAT IS COVID-19 ? What we have to do for COVID-19?
  5. 5. We need to kick out the CORONA HOW ? Surrounding should be clean Wear the face mask where ever necessary
  6. 6. fight against corona virus not with a Patients
  7. 7. We need to respect CORONA WARRIORS And a BIG SALUTE TO
  8. 8. SAVE NATURE AND WATER
  9. 9. CONTENTs:  How to Study  How to Prepare for Exams  How many subjects for Grade IX  Marks Distribution  Question paper pattern  How to learn Mathematics  How to learn Physics
  10. 10.  How to Study
  11. 11. First respect the time .. Time never depends on you.. You need to stick on time. Once time will pass it will not come again.. Make Time Table with respect to your comfort Zone About Time By Dr. APJ Finally Make your own time to study
  12. 12. Howto Prepare forExams: Class Lessons are the Best way to understand your syllabus systematically Class lesson are the best introduction the topics of your syllabus Always be present in your class and concentrate on the class studies After coming home, revise the topics what you have studied in the class In case of any confusion, clarify these topics with your teacher on the next day.
  13. 13. 10 Study Skills for Exam Success 1. Set your goal 2. Manage your time 3.Identify your learning style 4. Develop a study plan 5. Keep up with reading 6.Develop effective note-taking techniques 7. Attend classes regularly 8. Work with cocentration 9.Surround yourself with learning 10. Use all your intelligence
  14. 14. Marks Distribution for all subjects It consists of two parts total 100 marks paper Theory part/Writing part include 80 Marks Internal part it include 20 marks
  15. 15. Question paper pattern
  16. 16. How to learn Mathematics
  17. 17. TOPIC COVERD IN MATHEMATICS
  18. 18. How to learn Physics
  19. 19. TOPIC COVERED IN PHYSICS
  20. 20. THANK YOU Bill Gates

×