80% Off at Best Animation Studio Commercial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
USE COUPON "DISCOUNT" FOR $10 OFF! ...And It’s a Certiﬁed Game-Changer! Get AnimationStudio For Just $67/month $47 One-Tim...
In case you haven’t n iced… Animated Videos Are Everywhere! And Why Is That? Because Audiences Positively Love Them! The a...
Needmore proofthatanimatedvideosare crushingit? Check outthese success lcompaniesthatusedanimatedexplainer videos: And the...
5 million new customers & $24 million in revenue - From just ONE explainer video! Experienced a 64% increase in conversion...
Get Ready For… Transform Ordinary Websites & Videos into Sales Machines! With a n and attention-grabbing explainer video, ...
With an entertaining and catchy content video posted on Facebook, Instagram,With an entertaining and catchy content video ...
And let’s face it... Most marketers, website owners, and business owners simply don’t have the ability, much less the budg...
Ready-Made Niche Templates Included! Weincludea widevariety of"done-for-you" templates for a ton ofindustries and niches, ...
Built-in Library Of Animated Assets... Weincludea MASSIVE collection ofanimated characters, themes, backgrounds and props!...
World Class Te -To-Speech Technology Includes our award winningte -to-speech technology that supports 25 languages and 50+...
One-Click Translation Technology You get a widevariety ofaudio sourcingand voiceover options, as wellas onboard AUTOMATIC ...
Professional Studio-Grade Videos Easily createprofessionalquality videos in minutes usingready-madetemplates or fromscratc...
Unlimited Commerical License Createand sellvideos to her businesses and marketers for HUGE proﬁts (we’lleven show you how!...
Keith Thompson g ﬁ ﬂ y the whole nine yards.I willbe able tocharge myclientstopdollar andI amsure theywillbe delighted wit...
Before AnimationStudio Came Along, You Needed Serious Creative Talent Super-Expensive So ware (and Hardware), … Or A Budge...
10:38 AnimationStudio Can Help ANY Marketer, Business or SiteOwner Earn MoreProﬁts! If you’re a consultant / agency: Since...
Create n, catchy animated videos (using our customized niche templates) to make power l short video ads for Google local a...
If you’re a product creator: AnimationStudio is an awesome platform to create video sales letters and explainer videos for...
If you’re an e-com store owner: AnimationStudio is a great way to create videos to help showcase and prom e speciﬁc items ...
If you’re a blogger or content creator: AnimationStudio gives you a whole new medium for creating n, engaging content that...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

80% Off at Best Animation Studio Commercial

37 views

Published on

All-in-One" Solution To Create Pro-Quality 2D Animated Explainer Videos In ANY Language or Niche!
"Done-For-You" Templates From The Hottest Niches With Voiceovers Included!
"Open Canvas" For From Scratch Videos With Built-in Assets, Props and Characters!
"Go GLOBAL" with Life-like Text-To-Speech and One-Click Translation!
"Commercial License" To Create And Sell Unlimited Videos...And Much More!
In case you haven’t noticed…
Animated Videos Are Everywhere!
And Why Is That?
Because Audiences Positively Love Them!

The average mobile user spends up to FOUR HOURS a day watching videos!

And the number of worldwide mobile users is steadily growing!

You can bet that a huge percentage of the videos being watched are animated!

Marketers and content creators know that featuring animation in their videos increases watch times, and improves call-to-action rates. What’s more, animated videos are more than just a trend or passing fad. They are actually getting MORE popular over time!

That’s why we’re seeing so many animated explainer videos.

And now, it’s time for you to catch the wave!
Just How Hot Are Animated Explainer Videos, Exactly?
Need you ask?

Ok, here’s a keen example...

In just over seven years, TED-Ed’s (the educational division of TED) YouTube audience has amassed almost 7 MILLION subscribers and over a BILLION total views!

And the reason?...


They pulled this off with their ever-growing library of explainer videos, that cover a huge variety of subjects and topics…

YES... dynamic, fun, and engaging animated explainer videos!

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

80% Off at Best Animation Studio Commercial

  1. 1. USE COUPON "DISCOUNT" FOR $10 OFF! ...And It’s a Certiﬁed Game-Changer! Get AnimationStudio For Just $67/month $47 One-Time! Get Instant Access To AnimationStudio! Your low investment is pr ected by a 30 day money back guarantee 00:00 "All-in-One" Solution To Create Pro-Quality 2D Animated Explainer Videos In ANY Language or Niche! "Done-For-You" Templates From The H test Niches With Voiceovers Included! "Open Canvas" For From Scratch Videos With Built-in Assets, Props and Characters! "Go GLOBAL" with Life-like Te -To-Speech and One-Click Translation! "Commercial License" To Create And Sell Unlimited Videos...And Much More! The Animation Creator That You Have Been Waiting For Has Finally Arrived...
  2. 2. In case you haven’t n iced… Animated Videos Are Everywhere! And Why Is That? Because Audiences Positively Love Them! The average mobile user spends up to FOUR HOURS a day watching videos! And the number of worldwide mobile users is steadily growing! You can bet that a huge percentage of the videos being watched are animated! Marketers and content creators know that featuring animation in their videos increases watch times, and improves call-to-action rates. What’s more, animated videos are more than just a trend or passing fad. They are actually getting MORE popular over time! That’s why we’re seeing so many animated explainer videos. And now, it’s time for you to catch the wave! Just How H Are Animated Explainer Videos, Exactly? Need you ask? Ok, here’s a keen example... In just over seven years, TED-Ed’s (the educational division of TED) YouTube audience has amassed almost 7 MILLION subscribers and over a BILLION t al views!
  3. 3. Needmore proofthatanimatedvideosare crushingit? Check outthese success lcompaniesthatusedanimatedexplainer videos: And the reason?... They pulled this off with their ever-growing library of explainer videos, that cover a huge variety of subjects and topi … Y ... dynamic, n, and engaging animated explainer videos!
  4. 4. 5 million new customers & $24 million in revenue - From just ONE explainer video! Experienced a 64% increase in conversions from just one animated explainer video! Make no mistake… Animated explainer videos are taking the internet by storm, and that’s n going to change anytime soon! 11,972,121 views 68,629 views Let’s Face a Hard, Cold Fact… When it comes to getting clicks and conversions online, the competition is downright FIERCE. Businesspeople, online marketers, site owners, and even bloggers need to stay on the leading edge to remain competitive, herwise they will get crushed! Tapping into the power of animated video is a great way to stand out above the competition!
  5. 5. Get Ready For… Transform Ordinary Websites & Videos into Sales Machines! With a n and attention-grabbing explainer video, you can completely transformWith a n and attention-grabbing explainer video, you can completely transform thethe look and feel of an herwise dull, boring website!look and feel of an herwise dull, boring website!
  6. 6. With an entertaining and catchy content video posted on Facebook, Instagram,With an entertaining and catchy content video posted on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Youtube,Twitter or Youtube, you can build brand awarenessyou can build brand awareness for your business or website -for your business or website - FREE!FREE! You can transform those lame, boring “slideshow” sales videos into killer sellingYou can transform those lame, boring “slideshow” sales videos into killer selling machines! Just replace them with captivating and n animated explainer videosmachines! Just replace them with captivating and n animated explainer videos to sell your product or service!to sell your product or service! …and there’s so much more you can do!…and there’s so much more you can do!
  7. 7. And let’s face it... Most marketers, website owners, and business owners simply don’t have the ability, much less the budget, to create quality attention-grabbing videos that to engage audiences and get them to take action! pecially since it can cost around $500 for just a 30-second animated video! But Producing a Quality Animated Video Is N So Easy, or Cheap! Fixes All That, and More! It’s a Feature-packed Animated Video Creator - That’s SUPER-EASY To Use! Intuitive Custom Video Editing Interface Our uber-intuitive“dragand drop” customstory maker interfacemakes creatingany video fromscratch a pieceofcake. No technicalskills or video editingexperiencerequired!
  8. 8. Ready-Made Niche Templates Included! Weincludea widevariety of"done-for-you" templates for a ton ofindustries and niches, and with morebeingadded each month!
  9. 9. Built-in Library Of Animated Assets... Weincludea MASSIVE collection ofanimated characters, themes, backgrounds and props! Professionally-recorded Voiceovers Included! All"ready-made" templates comewith professionally-recorded voiceovers and done-for-you sales scripts fromsomeoftheHOTT T niches!
  10. 10. World Class Te -To-Speech Technology Includes our award winningte -to-speech technology that supports 25 languages and 50+ male/femalevoicestyles and accents!
  11. 11. One-Click Translation Technology You get a widevariety ofaudio sourcingand voiceover options, as wellas onboard AUTOMATIC translation. Createmultiplelanguage versions for any video ONTHE FLY!
  12. 12. Professional Studio-Grade Videos Easily createprofessionalquality videos in minutes usingready-madetemplates or fromscratch! (Checkout thedemo video below to seehow easy it is!)
  13. 13. Unlimited Commerical License Createand sellvideos to her businesses and marketers for HUGE proﬁts (we’lleven show you how!) Feedback From Our Beta-Teﬆers... Yogesh Agarwal AnimationStudioisarealproblemsolver,I justgenerated3-4videosinlast15-30minutes.AndI mustsay,the value packedintothisise raordinary. I usedtopay$400-$700togetthese kindofvideoscreatedbefore.NowI cancreate UNLIMITED videoswithease! I have seenmajor brandsuse explainer videosbefore,butinmyexperience,ithasalwaysbeen expensive tohire anartist.The ready-made templatesinAnimationStudiomake itsosimple to create astunningvideoinﬁve minutesﬂat.WithinminutesI canaddmyownvoice onandcustomise
  14. 14. Keith Thompson g ﬁ ﬂ y the whole nine yards.I willbe able tocharge myclientstopdollar andI amsure theywillbe delighted withthe result! AnimationStudio Is a Serious Game-Changer For ANY Business, Marketer or Website Owner! It’s easier than ever to replace your boring old “powerpoint slideshow” videos that nobody’s watching anyway! Replace them with n, dynamic and engaging animated videos and watch your leads and sales skyrocket! And with our professional templates for a huge variety of niches, making videos for “brick-and- mortar business” clients for big bucks has never been easier! Regardless of your current business, we’ll show you how to EASILY create a h new revenue stream with AnimationStudio (commercial license included)!
  15. 15. Before AnimationStudio Came Along, You Needed Serious Creative Talent Super-Expensive So ware (and Hardware), … Or A Budget That Only Fortune500 Companies Can Afford! Want To See How Easy AnimationStudio is To Use? Check Out The Demo Right Here... It’s Super Easy To Use! Just select a backgroundfor your scene, drag anddropyour desired characters, props and her elements. Then, addthe te for voice over, soundeffects andeven a musictrack using the timeline editor. Click one button tocreate your video, andyou’re DONE. It’s that easy! State-of-the-art animation and Te -To-Speech technology. Thanks toBravinn Technologies’ cutting-edge Open Canvas andVector- basedanimation technology, AnimationStudiodelivers pro-qualityresults. Andwith our top-ratedte -to-speech technologyandmultiple language support, no her appeven comes close. peciallyat the low price we’re offering for a limitedtime! Hosted On Microso Cloud Platform– AnimationStudiois 100%browser-basedwith n hing todownload, install or update – EVER! Just log in via secure access fromanywhere…anytime! Why is AnimationStudio Such A Game-changer?
  16. 16. 10:38 AnimationStudio Can Help ANY Marketer, Business or SiteOwner Earn MoreProﬁts! If you’re a consultant / agency: Since we’re including an UNLIMITED commercial license, you can instantly add animated video creation services to your business with AnimationStudio! Take advantage of our wide variety of pre-made niche templates to create highly-customized and personalized videos for your oﬄine/online clients with ease – and with NO limits! You’ll create a power l new revenue stream for your business, while giving your clients what they want. We give you step-by-step training to get started! Remember, animated explainer videos are HOT, but they’re also expensive and time-consuming to create (without AnimatedStudio that is!)! If you own a small business:
  17. 17. Create n, catchy animated videos (using our customized niche templates) to make power l short video ads for Google local advertising and/or social media to gain new customers at low cost! You can also create n videos to create social buzz for upcoming prom ions and events! If you’re an aﬃliate or internet marketer: Tap into AnimationStudio to create engaging explainer videos for your niches. Then simply post them on your blogs, YouTube and social media channels like Facebook and Twitter. Your videos will get shared and can even go viral, bringing you more and more free targeted traﬃc. Watch your subscriber rates and aﬃliate commissions skyrocket!
  18. 18. If you’re a product creator: AnimationStudio is an awesome platform to create video sales letters and explainer videos for your sales pages! With n and engaging animated sales videos to showcase your presentations, you’ll retain more visitors, get more read-throughs and oh yeah… net more sales! And best of all, without having to shell out big bucks for animated video creation! You can also use AnimationStudio to create power l explainer videos for your opt-in pages, blog posts, and any her content that you may be utilizing to prom e and market your products. Sky’s the limit!
  19. 19. If you’re an e-com store owner: AnimationStudio is a great way to create videos to help showcase and prom e speciﬁc items in your e-com store! You can also use it to create entertaining animated videos, so you can prom e your e-com store on Facebook, Twitter and her social media channels, as well as YouTube. It’s also a great way to create n, eye-catching video ads to post on Google Adsense, Facebook, targeted niche blogs, and much more!
  20. 20. If you’re a blogger or content creator: AnimationStudio gives you a whole new medium for creating n, engaging content that people will want to watch. Use it to expand your content repertoire, while creating entertaining and memorable content that viewers won’t hesitate to share on their social media! You can also create n animated videos to prom e your physical products, Kindle books, and anything else that you’re prom ing with your blog, YouTube channel, Facebook page, and more!

×