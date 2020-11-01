80% Off at Best Animation Studio Commercial

All-in-One" Solution To Create Pro-Quality 2D Animated Explainer Videos In ANY Language or Niche!

"Done-For-You" Templates From The Hottest Niches With Voiceovers Included!

"Open Canvas" For From Scratch Videos With Built-in Assets, Props and Characters!

"Go GLOBAL" with Life-like Text-To-Speech and One-Click Translation!

"Commercial License" To Create And Sell Unlimited Videos...And Much More!

In case you haven’t noticed…

Animated Videos Are Everywhere!

And Why Is That?

Because Audiences Positively Love Them!



The average mobile user spends up to FOUR HOURS a day watching videos!



And the number of worldwide mobile users is steadily growing!



You can bet that a huge percentage of the videos being watched are animated!



Marketers and content creators know that featuring animation in their videos increases watch times, and improves call-to-action rates. What’s more, animated videos are more than just a trend or passing fad. They are actually getting MORE popular over time!



That’s why we’re seeing so many animated explainer videos.



And now, it’s time for you to catch the wave!

Just How Hot Are Animated Explainer Videos, Exactly?

Need you ask?



Ok, here’s a keen example...



In just over seven years, TED-Ed’s (the educational division of TED) YouTube audience has amassed almost 7 MILLION subscribers and over a BILLION total views!



And the reason?...





They pulled this off with their ever-growing library of explainer videos, that cover a huge variety of subjects and topics…



YES... dynamic, fun, and engaging animated explainer videos!

