Polyethylene furanoate (pef) market insights, forecast to 2025

Polyethylene furanoate is a polymer manufactured using polycondensation process. The basic building block of PEF is furadicarboxylic acid. It is considered an alternative to polyethylene terephthalate and bio PET. It is used in the packaging industry. In terms of geography, during 2017, APAC accounted for the major shares of the polyethylene furanoate market. The PEF polymer market is expected to grow in this region throughout the predicted period. Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.