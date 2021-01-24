Industrial Training at UCDF (Aanchal Dairy)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDUSTRIAL ATTACHMENT (Horticulture Work Experience) (HWE-101) SUBMITTED TO: Er. Tejas A. Bhosale SUBMITTED BY: Siddharth ...
INDUSTRIAL TRAINING AT AANCHAL DAIRY, NAINITAL DUGDH UTPADAK SAHAKARI SANGH LIMITED, LALKUAN 2
1. Introduction 2. Products 3. Layout 4. Utilities 5. Production and Safety Management 6. Laboratory Tests 7. C.I.P. (Clea...
INTRODUCTION 4
• Establishment of N.D.U.S.S. – 28th October, 1948 • Establishment of industry – 1963 • Type of milk procured – Mix milk •...
DAIRY PRODUCTS SALE MILK 71,087 Ltrs./Day GHEE 1,20,721 kg/year BUTTER 22,316 kg/year CHEESE/PANEER 2,42,247 kg/year CURD ...
Daily Activities. • Collection of milk from nearby places and different societies. • Milk is poured in dump tank. • Milk t...
PRODUCTS Liquid Milk Skimmed Milk Double Tonned Milk Tonned Milk Standard Milk Full Cream Milk High Fat Milk Products Ghee...
PRODUCTS 9
• Payment to the societies - based on the Fat and SNF part of the milk • Societies then distribute money to individual far...
LAYOUT 11
12
13
BASIC UTILITIES OF DAIRY 14
• Potable water is available. • Source – tubewell (underground water). • Annual quality checks performed by certified labo...
• Solid fuel fired boiler • Manufactured by INDCON • Fuel – mixture of wood and coal • Number of boilers – 2 • Horizontal ...
Refrigeration Cycle – • Remove heat from the evaporating refrigerant. • Convert it into liquid state. • Repeatedly continu...
PRODUCTION 18
Product Min. Fat % Min. SNF % Raw Milk >3.5 >8 Skimmed Milk 0.5 (max.) 8.7 Double Toned Milk 1.5 9.0 Toned Milk 3.0 8.5 St...
Raw milk receiving Chilling (<7C) (CCP 1) Reconstitution and standardization Pasteurization (78+ 2 C/16sec.) (CCP 2) Pac...
HIGH FAT MILK PRODUCTS 21
• “Butter” means the fatty product derived exclusively from milk of Cow and/or Buffalo • With or without added common salt...
Take Chilled and pre- heated milk Cream separation Pasteurization of cream (90+ 2 C) (CCP 1) Ageing (15-16hrs.) Churning ...
“Ghee” means the pure clarified fat derived from milk, curd, desi (cooking) butter or from cream to which no colouring or ...
Butter Heating (110+ 3 C) (CCP 1) Settling Packaging Storage (<-10+ 2 C) Packing of ghee packets. 25
COAGULATED MILK PRODUCTS 26
• “Paneer” means the product obtained from the cow or buffalo milk or their combination and is made by coagulation with so...
Raw chilled milk (<7 C) Standardization Heating (80+ 2 C) (CCP 1) Coagulation Hooping Pressing (45 min.) Immersion in ch...
CULTURED MILK PRODUCTS 29
• “Dahi” is the product obtained from pasteurized or boiled milk by souring it naturally or otherwise, by a lactic acid cu...
Standardized Toned Milk in the double jacketed vat Heating (93+ 2 C) (CCP 1) Cooling (37+ 2 C) Addition of culture (1%) ...
Adding culture to milk 32
• This refers to desi buttermilk, which is the byproduct obtained when churning curdled whole milk with crude indigenous d...
Standardized Toned Milk in the double jacketed vat Heating (93+ 2 C) (CCP 1) Cooling (37+ 2 C) Addition of culture (1%) ...
Double jacketed vat 35
Heating in containers 36
• Khoa is a coagulated product obtained from cow or buffalo milk, or a combination thereof, by rapid drying • The milk fat...
Receiving milk Heating and Concentration (85+ 3 C) Scrapping of Khoa Cooling (<7 C) Packaging Storage (<7 C) 38
Heating and Concentration of milk. 39
Product Quantity Market price(Rs) Milk Full cream milk 1 lit 50 500 ml 27 Standard milk 1 lit 42 500ml 24 Toned milk 1 lit...
Monthly Sale Report (January 2020) 41
Datewise comparative milk sale report (January) 42
• Leakage loss was 1.0 to 1.5 per cent in the polythene packs. • Crate leakage was 0.1 per cent. • Vehicles going to Bages...
LABORATORY TESTS 44
Procedure • Open the can of milk. • Smell Immediately. • Observe the appearance. • Taste but do not swallow the milk. • Ch...
Procedure • Mix equal amounts of milk and 68% of ethanol solution in a test tube (Usually 2ml each is taken). • 68 % Ethan...
Procedure • Boil small amount of milk in a test tube • Clotting, coagulation or precipitation of milk shows the failure of...
Procedure • Pour the preliminary prepared sample in the sample holder of the analyzer • Put the sample holder in the reces...
Procedure • Measure 10 ml of the milk in the conical flask • Add 1 drop of Phenolpthalein • Add 0.1N Sodium Hydroxide from...
Procedure • Add 10 ml sulphuric acid to the butyrometer followed by 10.94 or 11 ml of milk • Add 1 ml of Amyl alcohol, ins...
Procedure • Mix the milk sample and pour it into a measuring cylinder • Put the Lactometer and allow sinking slowly into t...
• Different adulteration tests are performed only when procurement is done from sources other than trusted societies • Per...
CLEANING-IN- PLACE (CIP) 53
Alkali Solution Hot Water Acid Solution Hot Water Alkali Solution Cold Water 54
PREPARATION OF SOLUTIONS Alkali Preparation • 2.5 to 3 kilograms of Caustic is mixed with 700-800 litres of potable water ...
TIMINGS OF CIP Done before and after each batch of milk processing Done four times a day Morning shift CIP involves cleani...
METHODS OF CLEANING EQUIPMENTS 1. For plate heat exchangers and pipes, solutions are passed in a pre-defined manner using ...
1. Milk cans are cleaned through can washer and rinsed thoroughly by potable water 2. Cream separator, butter churner, raw...
59 Cleaning of plant and equipments.
ETP (EFFLUENT TREATMENT PLANT) 60
• Anaerobic Biological System is the mode of Effluent Treatment being used in the dairy plant at Lalkuan • Capacity of ETP...
62
Waste water Bar Screen Fat, oil, grease skimming tank Equalization Tank Aeration Tank Anaerobic Lagoon Tank Outlet 63
• Processing of milk and its products. • Storage • Quality control. • Industrial management. • Knowledge regarding manufac...
THANK YOU 65
  1. 1. INDUSTRIAL ATTACHMENT (Horticulture Work Experience) (HWE-101) SUBMITTED TO: Er. Tejas A. Bhosale SUBMITTED BY: Siddharth Khanna ID No.: 16039 COLLEGE OF HORTICULTURE BHARSAR VCSG UTTARAKHAND UNIVERSITY OF HORTICULTURE & FORESTRY PAURI GARHWAL 1
  2. 2. INDUSTRIAL TRAINING AT AANCHAL DAIRY, NAINITAL DUGDH UTPADAK SAHAKARI SANGH LIMITED, LALKUAN 2
  3. 3. 1. Introduction 2. Products 3. Layout 4. Utilities 5. Production and Safety Management 6. Laboratory Tests 7. C.I.P. (Cleaning-in-Place) 8. E.T.P. (Effluent Treatment Plant) CONTENTS 3
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION 4
  5. 5. • Establishment of N.D.U.S.S. – 28th October, 1948 • Establishment of industry – 1963 • Type of milk procured – Mix milk • Mode of procurement – Milk cans and milk tankers • Number of societies – 526 • Average procurement of milk per day – 79679 litres • Procurement Centres – Ramnagar, Kotabagh, Ramgarh, Bhimtaal, Betaalghat, Dhaari, Okhalkanda, Haldwani, Almora etc. • Number of retail sellers – 890 • Certificates associated with the industry – Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2008) and Food Safety Management System (ISO 22000:2005) A GLANCE ON DAIRY 5
  6. 6. DAIRY PRODUCTS SALE MILK 71,087 Ltrs./Day GHEE 1,20,721 kg/year BUTTER 22,316 kg/year CHEESE/PANEER 2,42,247 kg/year CURD 11,38,686 kg/year PRESENT STATUS 6
  7. 7. Daily Activities. • Collection of milk from nearby places and different societies. • Milk is poured in dump tank. • Milk testing is done for calculating Fat and S.N.F in milk by taking samples. • Then Pasteurization is done to kill the bacteria and other microbes present in milk. • Chilling is done at <5°C temperature for 1 hour with a capacity of 10,000 liters milk/hr in ‘Plate chiller’. • Then milk is packed in Polythene sachet. • Several other milk products are also made. 7
  8. 8. PRODUCTS Liquid Milk Skimmed Milk Double Tonned Milk Tonned Milk Standard Milk Full Cream Milk High Fat Milk Products Ghee Butter Coagulated Milk Products Paneer Cultured Milk Products Dahi Mattha Other Milk Products Khoa 8
  9. 9. PRODUCTS 9
  10. 10. • Payment to the societies - based on the Fat and SNF part of the milk • Societies then distribute money to individual farmers • Payment is made ₹35/litre of milk having 6% Fat and 9% SNF • ₹280 is paid per kilogram of Fat and ₹186 is paid per kilogram of SNF part in the milk • Amount is paid on weekly basis in the bank accounts of societies • Money can be withdrawn only when signature of both incharge and field supervisor is present PAYMENT TO THE SOCIETIES 10
  11. 11. LAYOUT 11
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. BASIC UTILITIES OF DAIRY 14
  15. 15. • Potable water is available. • Source – tubewell (underground water). • Annual quality checks performed by certified laboratory. WATER 15
  16. 16. • Solid fuel fired boiler • Manufactured by INDCON • Fuel – mixture of wood and coal • Number of boilers – 2 • Horizontal construction • 2 multistage centrifugal feed water pumps BOILER 16
  17. 17. Refrigeration Cycle – • Remove heat from the evaporating refrigerant. • Convert it into liquid state. • Repeatedly continuous process. • Gas is compressed and condensed at the normal temperature. • Done by compressors requiring mechanical energy. • Refrigeration cycle steps – – Receiver – Expansion Valve – Evaporator – Compressor – Condenser AMMONIA REFRIGERATION CYCLE 17
  18. 18. PRODUCTION 18
  19. 19. Product Min. Fat % Min. SNF % Raw Milk >3.5 >8 Skimmed Milk 0.5 (max.) 8.7 Double Toned Milk 1.5 9.0 Toned Milk 3.0 8.5 Standard Milk 4.5 8.5 Full Cream Milk 6.0 9.0 1. LIQUID MILK 19
  20. 20. Raw milk receiving Chilling (<7C) (CCP 1) Reconstitution and standardization Pasteurization (78+ 2 C/16sec.) (CCP 2) Packaging Storage (<7C) (CCP 3) Milk Processing Unloading of milk Filling in vessels. Packaging material. Storage in cold chambers. 20
  21. 21. HIGH FAT MILK PRODUCTS 21
  22. 22. • “Butter” means the fatty product derived exclusively from milk of Cow and/or Buffalo • With or without added common salt and starter cultures of harmless lactic acid and/or flavour producing bacteria • Pleasant taste and flavor, free from off flavor and rancidity • May contain permitted food additives Product Specifications • Min. Fat% - 80% • Max. Curd (SNF)% - 1.5% • No added salt • No added colour 2. BUTTER 22
  23. 23. Take Chilled and pre- heated milk Cream separation Pasteurization of cream (90+ 2 C) (CCP 1) Ageing (15-16hrs.) Churning Packaging Storage (<-10+ 2 C) (CCP 2) 23
  24. 24. “Ghee” means the pure clarified fat derived from milk, curd, desi (cooking) butter or from cream to which no colouring or preservative has been added 3. GHEE (CLARIFIED BUTTER) 24
  25. 25. Butter Heating (110+ 3 C) (CCP 1) Settling Packaging Storage (<-10+ 2 C) Packing of ghee packets. 25
  26. 26. COAGULATED MILK PRODUCTS 26
  27. 27. • “Paneer” means the product obtained from the cow or buffalo milk or their combination and is made by coagulation with sour milk, lactic acid or citric acid. • Moisture – Not more than 70% (dry basis) • Milk fat – Not less than 50% (dry basis) 4. PANEER 27
  28. 28. Raw chilled milk (<7 C) Standardization Heating (80+ 2 C) (CCP 1) Coagulation Hooping Pressing (45 min.) Immersion in chilled water (5 C/30 min.) Packaging Storage (<7 C) (CCP 2) Heat sealing of Paneer packets. 28
  29. 29. CULTURED MILK PRODUCTS 29
  30. 30. • “Dahi” is the product obtained from pasteurized or boiled milk by souring it naturally or otherwise, by a lactic acid culture • May contain added cane sugar for sweetness. • Shall have same minimum percentage of milk fat and milk solids. 5. DAHI 30
  31. 31. Standardized Toned Milk in the double jacketed vat Heating (93+ 2 C) (CCP 1) Cooling (37+ 2 C) Addition of culture (1%) Packaging Incubation (40+ 2 C/2.5-3hrs.) (CCP 2) Storage (<7 C) (CCP 3) 31
  32. 32. Adding culture to milk 32
  33. 33. • This refers to desi buttermilk, which is the byproduct obtained when churning curdled whole milk with crude indigenous devices for the production of desi butter (makhhan) • The only difference in the process of chhach and mattha is that chhach has no added ingredients in the form of salt, zeera or black pepper 6. MATTHA / CHAACH 33
  34. 34. Standardized Toned Milk in the double jacketed vat Heating (93+ 2 C) (CCP 1) Cooling (37+ 2 C) Addition of culture (1%) Incubation (40+ 2 C/6hrs.)(CCP 2) Adding pasteurized chilled water (<7 C) Homogenization (1000psi) Addition of Salt, Zeera & Black Pepper Packaging Storage (<7 C) (CCP 3) 34
  35. 35. Double jacketed vat 35
  36. 36. Heating in containers 36
  37. 37. • Khoa is a coagulated product obtained from cow or buffalo milk, or a combination thereof, by rapid drying • The milk fat content should not be less than 20% of finished product • The optimum moisture content should be 35-40% (danedar) 9. KHOA 37
  38. 38. Receiving milk Heating and Concentration (85+ 3 C) Scrapping of Khoa Cooling (<7 C) Packaging Storage (<7 C) 38
  39. 39. Heating and Concentration of milk. 39
  40. 40. Product Quantity Market price(Rs) Milk Full cream milk 1 lit 50 500 ml 27 Standard milk 1 lit 42 500ml 24 Toned milk 1 lit 39 500ml 22 Double toned milk 1 lit 40 500ml 19 Skimmed /janta milk 200ml 25 Curd 100gm 10 200gm 17 400gm 32 1kg 60 5kg 240 40 Product Quantity Market price(Rs) Paneer 200gm 62 500gm 145 1kg 310 Butter 100gm 37 500gm 180 600gm 240 Ghee 200ml 90 500ml 215 1 lit 430 Cream 1 kg 320 Khoya 1kg 300 PRICES OF PRODUCTS
  41. 41. Monthly Sale Report (January 2020) 41
  42. 42. Datewise comparative milk sale report (January) 42
  43. 43. • Leakage loss was 1.0 to 1.5 per cent in the polythene packs. • Crate leakage was 0.1 per cent. • Vehicles going to Bageswar (80-km from Almora) depicted leaking problems higher than average due to friction in crates. • There were two prominent seasons when demand supply fluctuations were very prominent. From Oct- Jan, production was more and henceforth supply was more but demand was less. Hence, excess milk was supplied to Mother Dairy via NMG agreements at lower prices. This led to a crash in procurement prices from farmers and paved the way for farmers demotivation. • From April to June, milk procurement decreased due to decline in productivity but demand increased and rates started skyrocketing. Again, this led to entrance of private players in the market for earning more profits through the channel. • The margins provided to the agents were not sufficient. MARKETING RELATED PROBLEMS 43
  44. 44. LABORATORY TESTS 44
  45. 45. Procedure • Open the can of milk. • Smell Immediately. • Observe the appearance. • Taste but do not swallow the milk. • Check cleanliness of the can lid and milk can. If everything is up to the mark the batch is passed. 1. ORGANOLEPTIC TESTS 45
  46. 46. Procedure • Mix equal amounts of milk and 68% of ethanol solution in a test tube (Usually 2ml each is taken). • 68 % Ethanol solution is prepared from 68 ml 96% (absolute) alcohol and 28 ml distilled water. • Good quality of milk will show no coagulation, clotting or precipitation, but it is necessary to look for small lumps. 2. ALCOHOL TEST 46
  47. 47. Procedure • Boil small amount of milk in a test tube • Clotting, coagulation or precipitation of milk shows the failure of the test • Heavy contamination in freshly drawn milk cannot be detected, when the acidity is below 0.20-0.26% Lactic acid 3. CLOT ON BOILING (C.O.B) TEST 47
  48. 48. Procedure • Pour the preliminary prepared sample in the sample holder of the analyzer • Put the sample holder in the recess of the analyzer • Press the enter button • The analyzer sucks the milk, makes the measurement and returns the milk in the waste liquid reservoir 4. LACTOSCAN 48
  49. 49. Procedure • Measure 10 ml of the milk in the conical flask • Add 1 drop of Phenolpthalein • Add 0.1N Sodium Hydroxide from burette under continuous mixing, until a faint pink colour appears • Volume of Sodium Hydroxide solution consumed is used to express the percentage of lactic acid 5. ACIDITY TEST 49
  50. 50. Procedure • Add 10 ml sulphuric acid to the butyrometer followed by 10.94 or 11 ml of milk • Add 1 ml of Amyl alcohol, insert stopper and shake the butyrometer • Place the butyrometer in the water bath at 65ºC and keep it there until a set is ready for centrifuging • Spin for 5 minutes at 1100 rpm • Remove the butyrometers from the centrifuge • Put the butyrometers in a water bath maintained at 65ºC for 3 min. before taking the reading 6. FAT DETERMINATION BY GERBER METHOD 50
  51. 51. Procedure • Mix the milk sample and pour it into a measuring cylinder • Put the Lactometer and allow sinking slowly into the milk • Read and record the last Lactometer degree (ºL) just above the surface of the milk • If the temperature of the milk is different from the calibration temperature of the lactometer, calculate the temperature correction • Calculate SNF and TS content of the milk with the help of lactometer reading 7. SNF DETERMINATION BY LACTOMETER TEST 51
  52. 52. • Different adulteration tests are performed only when procurement is done from sources other than trusted societies • Performed with the help of adulteration kit • Different adulterants that can be identified are – – Urea – Ammonia – Fertilizer – Pond water – Starch – Sugar – Glucose – Salt – Neutralizer – Peroxide – Maltose 8. Adulteration Tests 52
  53. 53. CLEANING-IN- PLACE (CIP) 53
  54. 54. Alkali Solution Hot Water Acid Solution Hot Water Alkali Solution Cold Water 54
  55. 55. PREPARATION OF SOLUTIONS Alkali Preparation • 2.5 to 3 kilograms of Caustic is mixed with 700-800 litres of potable water Acid Preparation • 35-40 litres of Nitric Acid are mixed with 700-800 litres of potable water 55
  56. 56. TIMINGS OF CIP Done before and after each batch of milk processing Done four times a day Morning shift CIP involves cleaning of whole plant and takes one hour Other CIPs take half an hour each Potable water treatment is done at the end of the evening shift 56
  57. 57. METHODS OF CLEANING EQUIPMENTS 1. For plate heat exchangers and pipes, solutions are passed in a pre-defined manner using pumps 2. Silos are cleaned using Spray Balls located on the upper side which sprinkles solutions under pressure which cleans it thoroughly 57
  58. 58. 1. Milk cans are cleaned through can washer and rinsed thoroughly by potable water 2. Cream separator, butter churner, raw milk dump tank, etc. are dismantled and cleaned manually MANUAL CLEANING OF EQUIPMENTS 58
  59. 59. 59 Cleaning of plant and equipments.
  60. 60. ETP (EFFLUENT TREATMENT PLANT) 60
  61. 61. • Anaerobic Biological System is the mode of Effluent Treatment being used in the dairy plant at Lalkuan • Capacity of ETP is 20000 litres per day E.T.P. 61
  62. 62. 62
  63. 63. Waste water Bar Screen Fat, oil, grease skimming tank Equalization Tank Aeration Tank Anaerobic Lagoon Tank Outlet 63
  64. 64. • Processing of milk and its products. • Storage • Quality control. • Industrial management. • Knowledge regarding manufacturing process of curd, butter, paneer, pasteurized milk. • It also gave me exposure to industrial world. WHAT I LEARNT? 64
  65. 65. THANK YOU 65

