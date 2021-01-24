Industrial Training at UCDF (Aanchal Dairy)

-
Establishment of N.D.U.S.S. – 28th October, 1948
Establishment of industry – 1963
Type of milk procured – Mix milk
Mode of procurement – Milk cans and milk tankers
Number of societies – 526
Average procurement of milk per day – 79679 litres
Procurement Centres – Ramnagar, Kotabagh, Ramgarh, Bhimtaal, Betaalghat, Dhaari, Okhalkanda, Haldwani, Almora etc.
Number of retail sellers – 890
Certificates associated with the industry – Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2008) and Food Safety Management System (ISO 22000:2005)
