Industrial Training at UCDF (Aanchal Dairy)



Establishment of N.D.U.S.S. – 28th October, 1948

Establishment of industry – 1963

Type of milk procured – Mix milk

Mode of procurement – Milk cans and milk tankers

Number of societies – 526

Average procurement of milk per day – 79679 litres

Procurement Centres – Ramnagar, Kotabagh, Ramgarh, Bhimtaal, Betaalghat, Dhaari, Okhalkanda, Haldwani, Almora etc.

Number of retail sellers – 890

Certificates associated with the industry – Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2008) and Food Safety Management System (ISO 22000:2005)

