There are people who manage to have happy relationship without (apparent) fatigue. And others that continue to always clash against the usual obstacles. How to be happy in love then? Is it luck or does it need some form of skill?

The truth, as often happens, lies somewhere in between: if you fall into the second category or are unfortunate that you have not yet met the right person for you, or you are doing something wrong. There are nine rules to follow in order to have a stable relationship-.