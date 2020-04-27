Books [PDF] Horror Stories: A Memoir *by



From the two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter behind the groundbreaking album



Exile in Guyville



comes a haunting memoir in stories in the tradition of Patti Smith's



M Train



When Liz Phair was just starting out in the Wicker Park, Chicago, music scene in the early 1990s, she mostly encountered a**holes?mostly men, who didn't respect her and were determined not to see her fail, exactly, because they didn't care enough about her to wish failure on her?they just wanted her to get out of their space, to disappear. Girly Sound was the name of the cassettes she used to pass around in those days, and in 1993 those songs became the landmark album Exile in Guyville, which turned Phair, at twenty-five, into a foul-mouthed feminist icon.Now, like a Gen X Patti Smith, Liz Phair tells the story of her life and career in a memoir about the moments that have haunted her most. Horror is in the eye of the beholder. For Phair, horror is what stays with you?the often

